Legal notices: published December 29, 2016

Mortgage Foreclosures

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

16-104823

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE

DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL

CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED

BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default

has occurred in the conditions of the following

described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: October 7, 2003

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF

MORTGAGE: $109,040.00

MORTGAGOR(S):

David L. Bransford, single person

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration

Systems, Inc.

TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc.

MIN#: 100052599969176979

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE

ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:

Chan Mortgage

SERVICER: Nationstar Mortgage LLC

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed October

10, 2003, Itasca County Registrar of

Titles, as Document Number T 45593

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned

to: CitiMortgage, Inc.; thereafter assigned

to Nationstar Mortgage LLC.

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

Lot Eleven (11), Block Three (3), Remer-

Deschepper Addition to Grand Rapids.

REGISTERED PROPERTY

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 2809 Alice St,

Grand Rapids, MN 55744

PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:

91-663-0330 COT# 20627

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Itasca

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON

THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE

NOTICE: $90,275.85

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements

have been complied with; that no action

or proceeding has been instituted at law or

otherwise to recover the debt secured by

said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained

in said mortgage, the above described

property will be sold by the Sheriff

of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

February 1, 2017, 10:00 am

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,

Civil Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE,

Grand Rapids, MN 55744

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage

and taxes, if any, on said premises

and the costs and disbursements, including

attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption

within 6 months from the date of

said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal

representatives or assigns.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:

If the real estate is an owner-occupied,

single-family dwelling, unless otherwise

provided by law, the date on or before

which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the

property, if the mortgage is not reinstated

under section 580.30 or the property is not

redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59

p.m. on August 1, 2017, or the next business

day if August 1, 2017 falls on a Saturday,

Sunday or legal holiday.

“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION

BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE

MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED

TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS

ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES

SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG

OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED

PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL

DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5

UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR

AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE

ABANDONED.

Dated: December 1, 2016

Nationstar Mortgage LLC

Assignee of Mortgagee

SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP

BY /s/

Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559

Diane F. Mach - 273788

Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778

Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X

Gary J. Evers - 0134764

Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X

Attorneys for Mortgagee

12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200

Burnsville, MN 55337

(952) 831-4060

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A

DEBT COLLECTOR

Published in the

Scenic Range NewsForum

December 8, 15, 22, 29, 2016,

January 5, 12, 2017

629454

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default

has occurred in the conditions of the following

described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

September 26, 2005

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF

MORTGAGE: $132,000.00

MORTGAGOR(S): John M. Koha, A Single

Person and Kelly J. Mahoney, A Single

Person

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration

Systems, Inc., as nominee for Brier

Mortgage Corporation, its successors and/

or assigns

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: October 11, 2005 Itasca

County Recorder

Document Number: A000591248

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE

LLC

Dated: July 02, 2013

Recorded: July 03, 2013 Itasca County

Recorder

Document Number: A000676973

And assigned to: LaSalle Bank National

Association, as Trustee for Lehman Mortgage

Trust Mortgage Pass Through Certificates

Series 2005-3 to U.S. Bank National

Association, as Trustee, for Lehman Mortgage

Trust Mortgage Pass Through Certificates

Series 2005-3

Dated: November 24, 2015

Recorded: February 25, 2016 Itasca

County Recorder

Document Number: A000701177

And Corrective Assignment Recorded:

December 08, 2016 Itasca County Recorder

Document Number: A000708944

Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification

Number: 1001975-0000024771-8

Lender or Broker: Brier Mortgage Corporation

Residential Mortgage Servicer:

Nationstar Mortgage LLC

Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Itasca

Property Address: 407 NE 9th St, Grand

Rapids, MN 55744-2917

Tax Parcel ID Number: 91-545-0100

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

Lot 10, Helmer Addition to Grand Rapids

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE

DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $150,855.56

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements

have been complied with; that no action

or proceeding has been instituted at law or

otherwise to recover the debt secured by

said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained

in said mortgage, the above-described

property will be sold by the Sheriff

of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

February 01, 2017 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,

Main Office Courthouse, 440 First Avenue

NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage

and taxes, if any, on said premises

and the costs and disbursements, including

attorney fees allowed by law, subject to

redemption within six (6) months from the

date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their

personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under

Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not

redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the

Mortgagor must vacate the property on or

before 11:59 p.m. on August 01, 2017, or

the next business day if August 01, 2017

falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation:

NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A

DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT

A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED

WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE

DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL

CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED

BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION

BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE

MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED

TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER

IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,

SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,

AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE

MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED

WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS

THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY

USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,

AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: December 15, 2016

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: U.S. Bank

National Association, as Trustee, for Lehman

Mortgage Trust Mortgage Pass

Through Certificates Series 2005-3

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 034555F02

Published in the

Scenic Range NewsForum

December 15, 22, 29, 2016,

January 5, 12, 19, 2017

632302

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE

DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL

CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED

BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default

has occurred in the conditions of the following

described mortgage:

MORTGAGOR(S): Del R. Olds Jr. and

Amanda Z. Olds, husband and wife

MORTGAGEE: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned

to: None.

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF

MORTGAGE: $111,272.00

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

November 24, 2010

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded

on December 1, 2010 and memorialized

upon Certificate of Title No. 21999 as Document

Number T000055500 in the Office

of the County Registrar of Titles of Itasca

County, Minnesota.

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON

THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE

NOTICE: $104,048.51

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

The South One Half (S 1/2) of Lots Twentyone

(21) and Twenty-two (22), Block Three

(3), Remer-Deschepper Addition to Grand

Rapids, Itasca County, Minnesota

REGISTERED PROPERTY

STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY:

2705 ALICE ST,

GRAND RAPIDS, MN 55744-8635

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Itasca County, Minnesota

TRANSACTION AGENT: None

NAME OF MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR:

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

RESIDENTIAL SERVICER:

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:

91-663-0352

TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE

IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: None

THAT no action or proceeding has been

instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining

secured by such mortgage, or any

part thereof, or, if the action or proceeding

has been instituted, that the same has been

discontinued, or that an execution upon the

judgment rendered therein has been returned

unsatisfied, in whole or in part.

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained

in said mortgage, the above described

property will be sold by the Sheriff

of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

February 15, 2017 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Itasca County Sheriff’s

Office, 440 First Ave NE, Grand Rapids,

Minnesota

to pay the debt then secured by said

mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid

by the mortgagee, on the premises and the

costs and disbursements allowed by law.

The time allowed by law for redemption by

said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives

or assigns is six (6) months from the

date of sale.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:

Unless said mortgage is reinstated or

the property redeemed, or unless the time

for redemption is reduced by judicial order,

you must vacate the premises by 11:59

p.m. on August 15, 2017.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION

BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE

MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED

TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER

IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,

SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,

AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE

MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED

WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS

THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY

USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,

AND ARE ABANDONED.

MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL

OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE:

None

Dated: December 14, 2016

WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.

Mortgagee

THE ACADEMY LAW GROUP, P.A.

By: /s/

Rebecca F. Schiller, Esq.

N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq.

*Curt N. Trisko, Esq.*

Samuel R. Coleman, Esq.

Steven R. Little, Esq.

Attorneys for Mortgagee

The Academy Professional Building

25 North Dale Street

St. Paul, MN 55102

(651) 209-9760

(16-1777-FC01)

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A

DEBT COLLECTOR.

Published in the

Scenic Range NewsForum

December 22, 29, 2016,

January 5, 12, 19, 26, 2017

633897

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default

has occurred in the conditions of the following

described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: March 28, 2007

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF

MORTGAGE: $128,397.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Melanie L. Warner

f/k/a Melanie L. Erickson, a single woman

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for

Taylor, Bean & Whitaker Mortgage, its successors

and/or assigns

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: April 05, 2007 Itasca County

Recorder

Document Number: A000609474

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: Bank of America, N.A.,

successor by merger to BAC Home Loans

Servicing, LP FKA Countrywide Home

Loans Servicing, LP

Dated: January 31, 2012

Recorded: February 07, 2012 Itasca

County Recorder

Document Number: A000661304

And assigned to: Selene Finance LP

Dated: November 07, 2014

Recorded: November 04, 2016 Itasca

County Recorder

Document Number: A000708016

Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification

Number: 100029500016574752

Lender or Broker:

Taylor, Bean & Whitaker Mortgage

Residential Mortgage Servicer:

Selene Finance LP

Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Itasca

Property Address: 308 2nd St SE, Deer

River, MN 56636-8602

Tax Parcel ID Number:

89-480-1750; 89-430-0162

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

Lots 19, 20, 21, and 22, Block 17, Itasca

City, Itasca County, Minnesota

AND

the North 100 feet of Lot Sixteen (16),

Auditor’s Subdivision No. 33, Itasca County,

Minnesota

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE

DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $118,065.88

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements

have been complied with; that no action

or proceeding has been instituted at law or

otherwise to recover the debt secured by

said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained

in said mortgage, the above-described

property will be sold by the Sheriff

of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

February 15, 2017 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,

Main Office Courthouse, 440 First Avenue

NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage

and taxes, if any, on said premises

and the costs and disbursements, including

attorney fees allowed by law, subject to

redemption within six (6) months from the

date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their

personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under

Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not

redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the

Mortgagor must vacate the property on or

before 11:59 p.m. on August 15, 2017, or

the next business day if August 15, 2017

falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation:

NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A

DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT

A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED

WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE

DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL

CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED

BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION

BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE

MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED

TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER

IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,

SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,

AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE

MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED

WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS

THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY

USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,

AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: December 29, 2016

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:

Selene Finance LP

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 036554F01

Published in the

Scenic Range NewsForum

December 29, 2016,

January 5, 12, 19, 26, February 2, 2017

636052

NOTICE OF MEETING SCHEDULES

    Notice is hereby given that the Western Mesabi Mine Planning Board will hold regular meetings during 2017 on the following dates, at the Bovey City Hall, Bovey, Minnesota: January 12, February 9, March 9, April 13, May 11, June 8, July 13, August 10, September 14, October 12, November 9, and December 14. Each meeting will begin at 6:00 PM.

    The Advisory Committee of the Western Mesabi Mine Planning Board will hold its regular meetings during 2017 beginning at 6:00 PM at Nyberg Center in Coleraine, Minnesota, on February 2, April 6, June 1, August 3, October 5, and December 7.

Western Mesabi Mine Planning Board

SRNF    December 22, 29, 2016

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF ITASCA

DISTRICT COURT

NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No.: 31-PR-16-3440

NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRS, FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

In Re: Estate of

Cynthia D. Schall

f/k/a Cynthia D. Newby

f/k/a Cynthia D. Predergast,

    Decedent.

    It is Ordered and Notice is given that on January 30, 2017, at 8:59 o’clock a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, Minnesota, on a petition for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of decedent’s heirs, and for the appointment of Dale Schall, whose address is 13080 Highway 22, Cook, MN, 55723, as personal representative of the decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration.

    Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; to sell real and personal property; and to do all necessary acts for the decedent’s estate.

    Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. §524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.

    No formal hearing will be held unless written objections have been filed with the Court Administrator. If no objections have been filed, the request made in the Petition will be granted by default.

BY THE COURT

Dated: December 22, 2016

Korey Wahwassuck,

Judge of District Court

Dated: December 22, 2016

s/ SEAN R. JONES, Court Administrator

Dated: December 22, 2016

Sophia Schjenken, Sr. Court Clerk

KENT E. NYBERG LAW OFFICE, LTD.

Kent E. Nyberg MN #80159

20 NE 4th Street, Suite 101

Grand Rapids, MN 55744

Telephone: (218)326-9626

Facsimile: (218)326-9629

e-mail: nyblaw@paulbunyan.net

SRNF    December 29, 2016;

        January 5, 2017

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF ITASCA

DISTRICT COURT

NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No.: 31-PR-16-3404

NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DETERMINATION OF DESCENT

In Re: Estate of

Edward Herman Mattfeld, Jr.,

    Decedent.

    Stephen Edward Mattfeld, (“Petitioner”), has filed a Petition for Determination of Descent. It is Ordered that on January 23, 2017, at 8:59 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Itasca County Courthouse at Grand Rapids, Minnesota, on this petition.

    The petition represent that the Decedent died more than three (3) years ago leaving property in Minnesota. The petition request the Court determine the descent of such property and assign the property to the persons entitled in a consolidated proceeding.

    Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the petitions will be granted.

    Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by:

    Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order to each interested person by United States mail at least 14 days before the time set for the hearing AND Publishing this Notice and Order in accordance with Minn. Stat. §524.1-401(3).

    *No formal hearing will be held unless written objections have been filed with Court Administration. If no objections have been filed, the requests made in the Petition will be granted by default.

BY THE COURT

Dated: December 20, 2016

Korey Wahwassuck,

Judge of District Court

Dated: December 20, 2016

s/ SEAN R. JONES,

Court Administrator

Dated: December 20, 2016

Sophia Schjenken,

Sr. Court Clerk

FILED

DEC 20, 2016

COURT ADMINISTRATOR

ITASCA COUNTY, MINN.

Lori J. Flohaug

Flohaug Law Firm, PLLC

MN# 0294056

520 NW 1st Avenue

P.O. Box 568

Grand Rapids, MN 55744

Telephone: 218.326.0929

Facsimile: 218.326.0934

e-mail: lori@flohauglaw.com

ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER

SRNF    December 29, 2016

        January 5, 2017

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF ITASCA

DISTRICT COURT

NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No.: 31-PR-16-3380

NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DETERMINATION OF DESCENT

In Re: Estate of

Genevieve Marie Mattfeld,

    Decedent.

    Stephen Edward Mattfeld, (“Petitioner”), has filed a Petition for Determination of Descent. It is Ordered that on January 23, 2017, at 8:59 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Itasca County Courthouse at Grand Rapids, Minnesota, on this petition.

    The petition represent that the Decedent died more than three (3) years ago leaving property in Minnesota. The petitions request the Court determine the descent of such property and assign the property to the persons entitled in a consolidated proceeding.

    Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the petitions will be granted.

    Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by:

    Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order to each interested person by United States mail at least 14 days before the time set for the hearing AND Publishing this Notice and Order in accordance with Minn. Stat. §524.1-401(3).

    *No formal hearing will be held unless written objections have been filed with the Court Administrator. If no objections have been filed, the requests made in the Petition will be granted by default.

BY THE COURT

Dated: December 20, 2016         Korey Wahwassuck,

Judge of District Court

Dated: December 20, 2016

s/ SEAN R. JONES

Court Administrator

Dated: December 20, 2016

Sophia Schjenken

Sr. Court Clerk

FILED

DEC 20 2016

COURT ADMINISTRATOR

ITASCA COUNTY, MINN.

Lori J. Flohaug

Flohaug Law Firm, PLLC

MN# 0294056

520 NW 1st Avenue

P.O. Box 568

Grand Rapids, MN 55744

Telephone: 218.326.0929

Facsimile: 218.326.0934

e-mail: lori@flohauglaw.com

ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER

SRNF    December 29, 2016;

        January 5, 2017

Office of the

Minnesota Secretary of State

Certificate of Assumed Name

Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333

    The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.

    ASSUMED NAME: Snowberry Vintage

    PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 204 Central Avenue, Suite 1, Nashwauk MN 55769 USA

    NAMEHOLDER(S): 

    Name: Evelyn Louise Huffman

    Address: 11748 Mickelson Trail, Nashwauk, MN 55769 USA

    If you submit an attachment, it will be incorporated into this document. If the attachment conflicts with the information specifically set forth in this document, this document supersedes the data referenced in the attachment.

    By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.

    SIGNED BY: Evelyn Louise Huffman

    MAILING ADDRESS: None Provided

    EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: bilevehuffman@gmail.com

Work Item 921364900026

Original File Number 921364900026

STATE OF MINNESOTA

OFFICE OF THE

SECRETARY OF STATE

FILED

12/16/2016 11:59 PM

Steve Simon Secretary of State

SRNF    December 22, 29, 2016

Janitor/Utility Person

    The City of Keewatin will accept applications for a full-time position with the City. Applications can be picked up at the City Hall Office between 7:30 a.m. through 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. All applications will be accepted until Friday, January 13, 2017 at 4 p.m. You can call the Keewatin City Hall with any questions at 218-778-6517.

Susan K. Thronson,

City Deputy Clerk

Published and posted Dec. 29, 2016; Jan. 5, 12, 2017.

CITY OF COLERAINE

COMMISSION OPENINGS

The City of Coleraine has openings for the following:

• Public Utilities Commission

• Library Board

• Planning Commission

Applications can be obtained at the Clerk’s office Monday-Thursday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Deadline to apply is January 4th, 2017.

Any questions, call the Clerk’s Office at 245.2112.

 Filing Notice

Greenway Township

Notice is hereby given that the filing period

for March 14, 2017 Township Elections opens

Tuesday, January 3, 2017 and closes Tuesday,

January 17, 2017, 5:00 p.m. Affidavits for Candidacy may be filed with the Township Clerk April Serich by calling 247-7187 for an appointment.

The following offices are up for election:

Supervisor: Three (3) Year Term

Treasurer: Two (2)Year Term

Filing Fee: $2.00

Candidates may withdraw by 5:00 p.m. on

Thursday, January 19, 2017 by contacting the Clerk.

April Serich

Greenway Township Clerk

CITY OF NASHWAUK

is currently accepting applications for a full-time police officer and part-time police officers.

    • Applicant must be a current licensed peace officer or licensed eligible.

    • Applicant must be a citizen of the United States.

    • Applicant must possess a valid driver’s license.

    • Applicant must meet minimum selection standards.

Applications may be picked up at the clerks’ office at

City of Nashwauk

301 Central Avenue

Nashwauk, MN 55769

    • Applications must be received by Friday, December 30, 2016 at 4:00 p.m. 

The City of Nashwauk is an

equal opportunity employer