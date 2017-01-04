Legal notices: published December 29, 2016

of said county as follows:

property will be sold by the Sheriff

otherwise to recover the debt secured by

or proceeding has been instituted at law or

have been complied with; that no action

has occurred in the conditions of the following

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default

THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY

AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE

you must vacate the premises by 11:59

the property redeemed, or unless the time

Unless said mortgage is reinstated or

or assigns is six (6) months from the

The time allowed by law for redemption by

by the mortgagee, on the premises and the

mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid

to pay the debt then secured by said

of said county as follows:

property will be sold by the Sheriff

in said mortgage, the above described

unsatisfied, in whole or in part.

discontinued, or that an execution upon the

has been instituted, that the same has been

part thereof, or, if the action or proceeding

secured by such mortgage, or any

instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining

THAT no action or proceeding has been

THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON

of the County Registrar of Titles of Itasca

upon Certificate of Title No. 21999 as Document

has occurred in the conditions of the following

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default

BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE

THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY

AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE

BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE

WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Mortgagor must vacate the property on or

Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under

date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their

redemption within six (6) months from the

and taxes, if any, on said premises

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage

of said county as follows:

property will be sold by the Sheriff

otherwise to recover the debt secured by

or proceeding has been instituted at law or

have been complied with; that no action

has occurred in the conditions of the following

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default

UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR

TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS

p.m. on August 1, 2017, or the next business

under section 580.30 or the property is not

property, if the mortgage is not reinstated

which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the

provided by law, the date on or before

If the real estate is an owner-occupied,

said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal

within 6 months from the date of

and taxes, if any, on said premises

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage

of said county as follows:

property will be sold by the Sheriff

in said mortgage, the above described

otherwise to recover the debt secured by

or proceeding has been instituted at law or

have been complied with; that no action

THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON

has occurred in the conditions of the following

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default

BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE

Main Office Courthouse, 440 First Avenue

NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage

and taxes, if any, on said premises

and the costs and disbursements, including

attorney fees allowed by law, subject to

redemption within six (6) months from the

date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their

personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under

Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not

redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the

Mortgagor must vacate the property on or

before 11:59 p.m. on August 15, 2017, or

the next business day if August 15, 2017

falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation:

NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A

DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT

A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED

WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE

DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL

CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED

BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION

BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE

MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED

TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER

IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,

SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,

AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE

MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED

WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS

THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY

USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,

AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: December 29, 2016

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:

Selene Finance LP

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 036554F01

Published in the

Scenic Range NewsForum

December 29, 2016,

January 5, 12, 19, 26, February 2, 2017

636052

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

NOTICE OF MEETING SCHEDULES

Notice is hereby given that the Western Mesabi Mine Planning Board will hold regular meetings during 2017 on the following dates, at the Bovey City Hall, Bovey, Minnesota: January 12, February 9, March 9, April 13, May 11, June 8, July 13, August 10, September 14, October 12, November 9, and December 14. Each meeting will begin at 6:00 PM.

The Advisory Committee of the Western Mesabi Mine Planning Board will hold its regular meetings during 2017 beginning at 6:00 PM at Nyberg Center in Coleraine, Minnesota, on February 2, April 6, June 1, August 3, October 5, and December 7.

Western Mesabi Mine Planning Board

SRNF December 22, 29, 2016

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF ITASCA

DISTRICT COURT

NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No.: 31-PR-16-3440

NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRS, FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

In Re: Estate of

Cynthia D. Schall

f/k/a Cynthia D. Newby

f/k/a Cynthia D. Predergast,

Decedent.

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on January 30, 2017, at 8:59 o’clock a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, Minnesota, on a petition for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of decedent’s heirs, and for the appointment of Dale Schall, whose address is 13080 Highway 22, Cook, MN, 55723, as personal representative of the decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration.

Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; to sell real and personal property; and to do all necessary acts for the decedent’s estate.

Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. §524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.

No formal hearing will be held unless written objections have been filed with the Court Administrator. If no objections have been filed, the request made in the Petition will be granted by default.

BY THE COURT

Dated: December 22, 2016

Korey Wahwassuck,

Judge of District Court

Dated: December 22, 2016

s/ SEAN R. JONES, Court Administrator

Dated: December 22, 2016

Sophia Schjenken, Sr. Court Clerk

KENT E. NYBERG LAW OFFICE, LTD.

Kent E. Nyberg MN #80159

20 NE 4th Street, Suite 101

Grand Rapids, MN 55744

Telephone: (218)326-9626

Facsimile: (218)326-9629

e-mail: nyblaw@paulbunyan.net

SRNF December 29, 2016;

January 5, 2017

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF ITASCA

DISTRICT COURT

NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No.: 31-PR-16-3404

NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DETERMINATION OF DESCENT

In Re: Estate of

Edward Herman Mattfeld, Jr.,

Decedent.

Stephen Edward Mattfeld, (“Petitioner”), has filed a Petition for Determination of Descent. It is Ordered that on January 23, 2017, at 8:59 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Itasca County Courthouse at Grand Rapids, Minnesota, on this petition.

The petition represent that the Decedent died more than three (3) years ago leaving property in Minnesota. The petition request the Court determine the descent of such property and assign the property to the persons entitled in a consolidated proceeding.

Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the petitions will be granted.

Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by:

Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order to each interested person by United States mail at least 14 days before the time set for the hearing AND Publishing this Notice and Order in accordance with Minn. Stat. §524.1-401(3).

*No formal hearing will be held unless written objections have been filed with Court Administration. If no objections have been filed, the requests made in the Petition will be granted by default.

BY THE COURT

Dated: December 20, 2016

Korey Wahwassuck,

Judge of District Court

Dated: December 20, 2016

s/ SEAN R. JONES,

Court Administrator

Dated: December 20, 2016

Sophia Schjenken,

Sr. Court Clerk

FILED

DEC 20, 2016

COURT ADMINISTRATOR

ITASCA COUNTY, MINN.

Lori J. Flohaug

Flohaug Law Firm, PLLC

MN# 0294056

520 NW 1st Avenue

P.O. Box 568

Grand Rapids, MN 55744

Telephone: 218.326.0929

Facsimile: 218.326.0934

e-mail: lori@flohauglaw.com

ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER

SRNF December 29, 2016

January 5, 2017

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF ITASCA

DISTRICT COURT

NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No.: 31-PR-16-3380

NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DETERMINATION OF DESCENT

In Re: Estate of

Genevieve Marie Mattfeld,

Decedent.

Stephen Edward Mattfeld, (“Petitioner”), has filed a Petition for Determination of Descent. It is Ordered that on January 23, 2017, at 8:59 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Itasca County Courthouse at Grand Rapids, Minnesota, on this petition.

The petition represent that the Decedent died more than three (3) years ago leaving property in Minnesota. The petitions request the Court determine the descent of such property and assign the property to the persons entitled in a consolidated proceeding.

Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the petitions will be granted.

Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by:

Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order to each interested person by United States mail at least 14 days before the time set for the hearing AND Publishing this Notice and Order in accordance with Minn. Stat. §524.1-401(3).

*No formal hearing will be held unless written objections have been filed with the Court Administrator. If no objections have been filed, the requests made in the Petition will be granted by default.

BY THE COURT

Dated: December 20, 2016 Korey Wahwassuck,

Judge of District Court

Dated: December 20, 2016

s/ SEAN R. JONES

Court Administrator

Dated: December 20, 2016

Sophia Schjenken

Sr. Court Clerk

FILED

DEC 20 2016

COURT ADMINISTRATOR

ITASCA COUNTY, MINN.

Lori J. Flohaug

Flohaug Law Firm, PLLC

MN# 0294056

520 NW 1st Avenue

P.O. Box 568

Grand Rapids, MN 55744

Telephone: 218.326.0929

Facsimile: 218.326.0934

e-mail: lori@flohauglaw.com

ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER

SRNF December 29, 2016;

January 5, 2017

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

Office of the

Minnesota Secretary of State

Certificate of Assumed Name

Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333

The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.

ASSUMED NAME: Snowberry Vintage

PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 204 Central Avenue, Suite 1, Nashwauk MN 55769 USA

NAMEHOLDER(S):

Name: Evelyn Louise Huffman

Address: 11748 Mickelson Trail, Nashwauk, MN 55769 USA

If you submit an attachment, it will be incorporated into this document. If the attachment conflicts with the information specifically set forth in this document, this document supersedes the data referenced in the attachment.

By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.

SIGNED BY: Evelyn Louise Huffman

MAILING ADDRESS: None Provided

EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: bilevehuffman@gmail.com

Work Item 921364900026

Original File Number 921364900026

STATE OF MINNESOTA

OFFICE OF THE

SECRETARY OF STATE

FILED

12/16/2016 11:59 PM

Steve Simon Secretary of State

SRNF December 22, 29, 2016

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

Janitor/Utility Person

The City of Keewatin will accept applications for a full-time position with the City. Applications can be picked up at the City Hall Office between 7:30 a.m. through 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. All applications will be accepted until Friday, January 13, 2017 at 4 p.m. You can call the Keewatin City Hall with any questions at 218-778-6517.

Susan K. Thronson,

City Deputy Clerk

Published and posted Dec. 29, 2016; Jan. 5, 12, 2017.

CITY OF COLERAINE

COMMISSION OPENINGS

The City of Coleraine has openings for the following:

• Public Utilities Commission

• Library Board

• Planning Commission

Applications can be obtained at the Clerk’s office Monday-Thursday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Deadline to apply is January 4th, 2017.

Any questions, call the Clerk’s Office at 245.2112.

Filing Notice

Greenway Township

Notice is hereby given that the filing period

for March 14, 2017 Township Elections opens

Tuesday, January 3, 2017 and closes Tuesday,

January 17, 2017, 5:00 p.m. Affidavits for Candidacy may be filed with the Township Clerk April Serich by calling 247-7187 for an appointment.

The following offices are up for election:

Supervisor: Three (3) Year Term

Treasurer: Two (2)Year Term

Filing Fee: $2.00

Candidates may withdraw by 5:00 p.m. on

Thursday, January 19, 2017 by contacting the Clerk.

April Serich

Greenway Township Clerk

CITY OF NASHWAUK

is currently accepting applications for a full-time police officer and part-time police officers.

• Applicant must be a current licensed peace officer or licensed eligible.

• Applicant must be a citizen of the United States.

• Applicant must possess a valid driver’s license.

• Applicant must meet minimum selection standards.

Applications may be picked up at the clerks’ office at

City of Nashwauk

301 Central Avenue

Nashwauk, MN 55769

• Applications must be received by Friday, December 30, 2016 at 4:00 p.m.

The City of Nashwauk is an

equal opportunity employer