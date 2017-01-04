Legal notices: published December 29, 2016

Mortgage Foreclosures
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
16-104823
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE
DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL
CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED
BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default
has occurred in the conditions of the following
described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: October 7, 2003
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF
MORTGAGE: $109,040.00
MORTGAGOR(S):
David L. Bransford, single person
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration
Systems, Inc.
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc.
MIN#: 100052599969176979
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE
ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:
Chan Mortgage
SERVICER: Nationstar Mortgage LLC
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed October
10, 2003, Itasca County Registrar of
Titles, as Document Number T 45593
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned
to: CitiMortgage, Inc.; thereafter assigned
to Nationstar Mortgage LLC.
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Lot Eleven (11), Block Three (3), Remer-
Deschepper Addition to Grand Rapids.
REGISTERED PROPERTY
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 2809 Alice St,
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:
91-663-0330 COT# 20627
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:
Itasca
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON
THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE
NOTICE: $90,275.85
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements
have been complied with; that no action
or proceeding has been instituted at law or
otherwise to recover the debt secured by
said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained
in said mortgage, the above described
property will be sold by the Sheriff
of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
February 1, 2017, 10:00 am
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,
Civil Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE,
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage
and taxes, if any, on said premises
and the costs and disbursements, including
attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption
within 6 months from the date of
said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal
representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:
If the real estate is an owner-occupied,
single-family dwelling, unless otherwise
provided by law, the date on or before
which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the
property, if the mortgage is not reinstated
under section 580.30 or the property is not
redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59
p.m. on August 1, 2017, or the next business
day if August 1, 2017 falls on a Saturday,
Sunday or legal holiday.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION
BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE
MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED
TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS
ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES
SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG
OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED
PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL
DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5
UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR
AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE
ABANDONED.
Dated: December 1, 2016
Nationstar Mortgage LLC
Assignee of Mortgagee
SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP
BY /s/
Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559
Diane F. Mach - 273788
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X
Attorneys for Mortgagee
12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200
Burnsville, MN 55337
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A
DEBT COLLECTOR
Published in the
Scenic Range NewsForum
December 8, 15, 22, 29, 2016,
January 5, 12, 2017
629454
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default
has occurred in the conditions of the following
described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE:
September 26, 2005
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF
MORTGAGE: $132,000.00
MORTGAGOR(S): John M. Koha, A Single
Person and Kelly J. Mahoney, A Single
Person
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration
Systems, Inc., as nominee for Brier
Mortgage Corporation, its successors and/
or assigns
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: October 11, 2005 Itasca
County Recorder
Document Number: A000591248
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE
LLC
Dated: July 02, 2013
Recorded: July 03, 2013 Itasca County
Recorder
Document Number: A000676973
And assigned to: LaSalle Bank National
Association, as Trustee for Lehman Mortgage
Trust Mortgage Pass Through Certificates
Series 2005-3 to U.S. Bank National
Association, as Trustee, for Lehman Mortgage
Trust Mortgage Pass Through Certificates
Series 2005-3
Dated: November 24, 2015
Recorded: February 25, 2016 Itasca
County Recorder
Document Number: A000701177
And Corrective Assignment Recorded:
December 08, 2016 Itasca County Recorder
Document Number: A000708944
Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc.
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification
Number: 1001975-0000024771-8
Lender or Broker: Brier Mortgage Corporation
Residential Mortgage Servicer:
Nationstar Mortgage LLC
Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:
Itasca
Property Address: 407 NE 9th St, Grand
Rapids, MN 55744-2917
Tax Parcel ID Number: 91-545-0100
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Lot 10, Helmer Addition to Grand Rapids
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE
DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $150,855.56
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements
have been complied with; that no action
or proceeding has been instituted at law or
otherwise to recover the debt secured by
said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained
in said mortgage, the above-described
property will be sold by the Sheriff
of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
February 01, 2017 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,
Main Office Courthouse, 440 First Avenue
NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage
and taxes, if any, on said premises
and the costs and disbursements, including
attorney fees allowed by law, subject to
redemption within six (6) months from the
date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their
personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under
Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not
redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the
Mortgagor must vacate the property on or
before 11:59 p.m. on August 01, 2017, or
the next business day if August 01, 2017
falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation:
NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A
DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT
A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED
WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE
DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL
CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED
BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION
BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE
MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED
TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER
IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,
SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,
AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE
MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED
WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS
THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY
USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,
AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: December 15, 2016
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: U.S. Bank
National Association, as Trustee, for Lehman
Mortgage Trust Mortgage Pass
Through Certificates Series 2005-3
Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.
Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee
7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200
Woodbury, MN 55125-2296
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 034555F02
Published in the
Scenic Range NewsForum
December 15, 22, 29, 2016,
January 5, 12, 19, 2017
632302
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE
DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL
CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED
BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default
has occurred in the conditions of the following
described mortgage:
MORTGAGOR(S): Del R. Olds Jr. and
Amanda Z. Olds, husband and wife
MORTGAGEE: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned
to: None.
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF
MORTGAGE: $111,272.00
DATE OF MORTGAGE:
November 24, 2010
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded
on December 1, 2010 and memorialized
upon Certificate of Title No. 21999 as Document
Number T000055500 in the Office
of the County Registrar of Titles of Itasca
County, Minnesota.
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON
THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE
NOTICE: $104,048.51
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
The South One Half (S 1/2) of Lots Twentyone
(21) and Twenty-two (22), Block Three
(3), Remer-Deschepper Addition to Grand
Rapids, Itasca County, Minnesota
REGISTERED PROPERTY
STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY:
2705 ALICE ST,
GRAND RAPIDS, MN 55744-8635
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:
Itasca County, Minnesota
TRANSACTION AGENT: None
NAME OF MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR:
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
RESIDENTIAL SERVICER:
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:
91-663-0352
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE
IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: None
THAT no action or proceeding has been
instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining
secured by such mortgage, or any
part thereof, or, if the action or proceeding
has been instituted, that the same has been
discontinued, or that an execution upon the
judgment rendered therein has been returned
unsatisfied, in whole or in part.
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained
in said mortgage, the above described
property will be sold by the Sheriff
of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
February 15, 2017 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Itasca County Sheriff’s
Office, 440 First Ave NE, Grand Rapids,
Minnesota
to pay the debt then secured by said
mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid
by the mortgagee, on the premises and the
costs and disbursements allowed by law.
The time allowed by law for redemption by
said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives
or assigns is six (6) months from the
date of sale.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:
Unless said mortgage is reinstated or
the property redeemed, or unless the time
for redemption is reduced by judicial order,
you must vacate the premises by 11:59
p.m. on August 15, 2017.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION
BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE
MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED
TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER
IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,
SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,
AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE
MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED
WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS
THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY
USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,
AND ARE ABANDONED.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL
OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE:
None
Dated: December 14, 2016
WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.
Mortgagee
THE ACADEMY LAW GROUP, P.A.
By: /s/
Rebecca F. Schiller, Esq.
N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq.
*Curt N. Trisko, Esq.*
Samuel R. Coleman, Esq.
Steven R. Little, Esq.
Attorneys for Mortgagee
The Academy Professional Building
25 North Dale Street
St. Paul, MN 55102
(651) 209-9760
(16-1777-FC01)
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A
DEBT COLLECTOR.
Published in the
Scenic Range NewsForum
December 22, 29, 2016,
January 5, 12, 19, 26, 2017
633897
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default
has occurred in the conditions of the following
described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: March 28, 2007
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF
MORTGAGE: $128,397.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Melanie L. Warner
f/k/a Melanie L. Erickson, a single woman
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for
Taylor, Bean & Whitaker Mortgage, its successors
and/or assigns
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: April 05, 2007 Itasca County
Recorder
Document Number: A000609474
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: Bank of America, N.A.,
successor by merger to BAC Home Loans
Servicing, LP FKA Countrywide Home
Loans Servicing, LP
Dated: January 31, 2012
Recorded: February 07, 2012 Itasca
County Recorder
Document Number: A000661304
And assigned to: Selene Finance LP
Dated: November 07, 2014
Recorded: November 04, 2016 Itasca
County Recorder
Document Number: A000708016
Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc.
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification
Number: 100029500016574752
Lender or Broker:
Taylor, Bean & Whitaker Mortgage
Residential Mortgage Servicer:
Selene Finance LP
Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:
Itasca
Property Address: 308 2nd St SE, Deer
River, MN 56636-8602
Tax Parcel ID Number:
89-480-1750; 89-430-0162
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Lots 19, 20, 21, and 22, Block 17, Itasca
City, Itasca County, Minnesota
AND
the North 100 feet of Lot Sixteen (16),
Auditor’s Subdivision No. 33, Itasca County,
Minnesota
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE
DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $118,065.88
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements
have been complied with; that no action
or proceeding has been instituted at law or
otherwise to recover the debt secured by
said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained
in said mortgage, the above-described
property will be sold by the Sheriff
of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
February 15, 2017 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,
Main Office Courthouse, 440 First Avenue
NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage
and taxes, if any, on said premises
and the costs and disbursements, including
attorney fees allowed by law, subject to
redemption within six (6) months from the
date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their
personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under
Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not
redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the
Mortgagor must vacate the property on or
before 11:59 p.m. on August 15, 2017, or
the next business day if August 15, 2017
falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation:
NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A
DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT
A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED
WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE
DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL
CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED
BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION
BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE
MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED
TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER
IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,
SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,
AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE
MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED
WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS
THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY
USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,
AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: December 29, 2016
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:
Selene Finance LP
Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.
Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee
7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200
Woodbury, MN 55125-2296
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 036554F01
Published in the
Scenic Range NewsForum
December 29, 2016,
January 5, 12, 19, 26, February 2, 2017
636052
NOTICE OF MEETING SCHEDULES
Notice is hereby given that the Western Mesabi Mine Planning Board will hold regular meetings during 2017 on the following dates, at the Bovey City Hall, Bovey, Minnesota: January 12, February 9, March 9, April 13, May 11, June 8, July 13, August 10, September 14, October 12, November 9, and December 14. Each meeting will begin at 6:00 PM.
The Advisory Committee of the Western Mesabi Mine Planning Board will hold its regular meetings during 2017 beginning at 6:00 PM at Nyberg Center in Coleraine, Minnesota, on February 2, April 6, June 1, August 3, October 5, and December 7.
Western Mesabi Mine Planning Board
SRNF December 22, 29, 2016
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF ITASCA
DISTRICT COURT
NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No.: 31-PR-16-3440
NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRS, FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
In Re: Estate of
Cynthia D. Schall
f/k/a Cynthia D. Newby
f/k/a Cynthia D. Predergast,
Decedent.
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on January 30, 2017, at 8:59 o’clock a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, Minnesota, on a petition for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of decedent’s heirs, and for the appointment of Dale Schall, whose address is 13080 Highway 22, Cook, MN, 55723, as personal representative of the decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; to sell real and personal property; and to do all necessary acts for the decedent’s estate.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. §524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
No formal hearing will be held unless written objections have been filed with the Court Administrator. If no objections have been filed, the request made in the Petition will be granted by default.
BY THE COURT
Dated: December 22, 2016
Korey Wahwassuck,
Judge of District Court
Dated: December 22, 2016
s/ SEAN R. JONES, Court Administrator
Dated: December 22, 2016
Sophia Schjenken, Sr. Court Clerk
KENT E. NYBERG LAW OFFICE, LTD.
Kent E. Nyberg MN #80159
20 NE 4th Street, Suite 101
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
Telephone: (218)326-9626
Facsimile: (218)326-9629
e-mail: nyblaw@paulbunyan.net
SRNF December 29, 2016;
January 5, 2017
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF ITASCA
DISTRICT COURT
NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No.: 31-PR-16-3404
NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DETERMINATION OF DESCENT
In Re: Estate of
Edward Herman Mattfeld, Jr.,
Decedent.
Stephen Edward Mattfeld, (“Petitioner”), has filed a Petition for Determination of Descent. It is Ordered that on January 23, 2017, at 8:59 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Itasca County Courthouse at Grand Rapids, Minnesota, on this petition.
The petition represent that the Decedent died more than three (3) years ago leaving property in Minnesota. The petition request the Court determine the descent of such property and assign the property to the persons entitled in a consolidated proceeding.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the petitions will be granted.
Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by:
Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order to each interested person by United States mail at least 14 days before the time set for the hearing AND Publishing this Notice and Order in accordance with Minn. Stat. §524.1-401(3).
*No formal hearing will be held unless written objections have been filed with Court Administration. If no objections have been filed, the requests made in the Petition will be granted by default.
BY THE COURT
Dated: December 20, 2016
Korey Wahwassuck,
Judge of District Court
Dated: December 20, 2016
s/ SEAN R. JONES,
Court Administrator
Dated: December 20, 2016
Sophia Schjenken,
Sr. Court Clerk
FILED
DEC 20, 2016
COURT ADMINISTRATOR
ITASCA COUNTY, MINN.
Lori J. Flohaug
Flohaug Law Firm, PLLC
MN# 0294056
520 NW 1st Avenue
P.O. Box 568
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
Telephone: 218.326.0929
Facsimile: 218.326.0934
e-mail: lori@flohauglaw.com
ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER
SRNF December 29, 2016
January 5, 2017
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF ITASCA
DISTRICT COURT
NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No.: 31-PR-16-3380
NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DETERMINATION OF DESCENT
In Re: Estate of
Genevieve Marie Mattfeld,
Decedent.
Stephen Edward Mattfeld, (“Petitioner”), has filed a Petition for Determination of Descent. It is Ordered that on January 23, 2017, at 8:59 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Itasca County Courthouse at Grand Rapids, Minnesota, on this petition.
The petition represent that the Decedent died more than three (3) years ago leaving property in Minnesota. The petitions request the Court determine the descent of such property and assign the property to the persons entitled in a consolidated proceeding.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the petitions will be granted.
Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by:
Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order to each interested person by United States mail at least 14 days before the time set for the hearing AND Publishing this Notice and Order in accordance with Minn. Stat. §524.1-401(3).
*No formal hearing will be held unless written objections have been filed with the Court Administrator. If no objections have been filed, the requests made in the Petition will be granted by default.
BY THE COURT
Dated: December 20, 2016 Korey Wahwassuck,
Judge of District Court
Dated: December 20, 2016
s/ SEAN R. JONES
Court Administrator
Dated: December 20, 2016
Sophia Schjenken
Sr. Court Clerk
FILED
DEC 20 2016
COURT ADMINISTRATOR
ITASCA COUNTY, MINN.
Lori J. Flohaug
Flohaug Law Firm, PLLC
MN# 0294056
520 NW 1st Avenue
P.O. Box 568
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
Telephone: 218.326.0929
Facsimile: 218.326.0934
e-mail: lori@flohauglaw.com
ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER
SRNF December 29, 2016;
January 5, 2017
Office of the
Minnesota Secretary of State
Certificate of Assumed Name
Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME: Snowberry Vintage
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 204 Central Avenue, Suite 1, Nashwauk MN 55769 USA
NAMEHOLDER(S):
Name: Evelyn Louise Huffman
Address: 11748 Mickelson Trail, Nashwauk, MN 55769 USA
If you submit an attachment, it will be incorporated into this document. If the attachment conflicts with the information specifically set forth in this document, this document supersedes the data referenced in the attachment.
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
SIGNED BY: Evelyn Louise Huffman
MAILING ADDRESS: None Provided
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: bilevehuffman@gmail.com
Work Item 921364900026
Original File Number 921364900026
STATE OF MINNESOTA
OFFICE OF THE
SECRETARY OF STATE
FILED
12/16/2016 11:59 PM
Steve Simon Secretary of State
SRNF December 22, 29, 2016
Janitor/Utility Person
The City of Keewatin will accept applications for a full-time position with the City. Applications can be picked up at the City Hall Office between 7:30 a.m. through 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. All applications will be accepted until Friday, January 13, 2017 at 4 p.m. You can call the Keewatin City Hall with any questions at 218-778-6517.
Susan K. Thronson,
City Deputy Clerk
Published and posted Dec. 29, 2016; Jan. 5, 12, 2017.
CITY OF COLERAINE
COMMISSION OPENINGS
The City of Coleraine has openings for the following:
• Public Utilities Commission
• Library Board
• Planning Commission
Applications can be obtained at the Clerk’s office Monday-Thursday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Deadline to apply is January 4th, 2017.
Any questions, call the Clerk’s Office at 245.2112.
Filing Notice
Greenway Township
Notice is hereby given that the filing period
for March 14, 2017 Township Elections opens
Tuesday, January 3, 2017 and closes Tuesday,
January 17, 2017, 5:00 p.m. Affidavits for Candidacy may be filed with the Township Clerk April Serich by calling 247-7187 for an appointment.
The following offices are up for election:
Supervisor: Three (3) Year Term
Treasurer: Two (2)Year Term
Filing Fee: $2.00
Candidates may withdraw by 5:00 p.m. on
Thursday, January 19, 2017 by contacting the Clerk.
April Serich
Greenway Township Clerk
CITY OF NASHWAUK
is currently accepting applications for a full-time police officer and part-time police officers.
• Applicant must be a current licensed peace officer or licensed eligible.
• Applicant must be a citizen of the United States.
• Applicant must possess a valid driver’s license.
• Applicant must meet minimum selection standards.
Applications may be picked up at the clerks’ office at
City of Nashwauk
301 Central Avenue
Nashwauk, MN 55769
• Applications must be received by Friday, December 30, 2016 at 4:00 p.m.
The City of Nashwauk is an
equal opportunity employer