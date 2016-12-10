Legal Notices: published December 8, 2016

Mortgage Foreclosures

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

16-104823

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE

DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL

CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED

BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default

has occurred in the conditions of the following

described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: October 7, 2003

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF

MORTGAGE: $109,040.00

MORTGAGOR(S):

David L. Bransford, single person

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration

Systems, Inc.

TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc.

MIN#: 100052599969176979

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE

ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:

Chan Mortgage

SERVICER: Nationstar Mortgage LLC

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed October

10, 2003, Itasca County Registrar of

Titles, as Document Number T 45593

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned

to: CitiMortgage, Inc.; thereafter assigned

to Nationstar Mortgage LLC.

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

Lot Eleven (11), Block Three (3), Remer-

Deschepper Addition to Grand Rapids.

REGISTERED PROPERTY

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 2809 Alice St,

Grand Rapids, MN 55744

PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:

91-663-0330 COT# 20627

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Itasca

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON

THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE

NOTICE: $90,275.85

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements

have been complied with; that no action

or proceeding has been instituted at law or

otherwise to recover the debt secured by

said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained

in said mortgage, the above described

property will be sold by the Sheriff

of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

February 1, 2017, 10:00 am

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,

Civil Process Of¡ce, 440 1st Avenue NE,

Grand Rapids, MN 55744

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage

and taxes, if any, on said premises

and the costs and disbursements, including

attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption

within 6 months from the date of

said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal

representatives or assigns.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:

If the real estate is an owner-occupied,

single-family dwelling, unless otherwise

provided by law, the date on or before

which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the

property, if the mortgage is not reinstated

under section 580.30 or the property is not

redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59

p.m. on August 1, 2017, or the next business

day if August 1, 2017 falls on a Saturday,

Sunday or legal holiday.

“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION

BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE

MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED

TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS

ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES

SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG

OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED

PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL

DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5

UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR

AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE

ABANDONED.

Dated: December 1, 2016

Nationstar Mortgage LLC

Assignee of Mortgagee

SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP

BY /s/

Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559

Diane F. Mach - 273788

Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778

Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X

Gary J. Evers - 0134764

Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X

Attorneys for Mortgagee

12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200

Burnsville, MN 55337

(952) 831-4060

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A

DEBT COLLECTOR

Published in the

Scenic Range NewsForum

December 8, 15, 22, 29, 2016,

January 5, 12, 2017

629454

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE

DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL

CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED

BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default

has occurred in the conditions of the following

described mortgage:

MORTGAGOR(S):

Jimmy J. Jenson, a married person

MORTGAGEE: Wells Fargo Home Mortgage,

Inc., a California corporation n/k/a

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., successor by

That default

merger to Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, Inc.

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned

to: None.

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF

MORTGAGE: $116,850.00

DATE OF MORTGAGE: June 6, 2003

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded

on June 12, 2003 as Document Number

A557751 in the Of.ce of the County Recorder

of Itasca County, Minnesota.

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON

THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE

NOTICE: $100,826.71

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

Lot 1, Block 5, Second Addition to Coleraine,

Itasca County, Minnesota

STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 301

LAKEVIEW BLVD, COLERAINE, MN 55722

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Itasca County, Minnesota

TRANSACTION AGENT: None

NAME OF MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR:

Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, Inc., a California

corporation n/k/a Wells Fargo Bank,

N.A., successor by merger to Wells Fargo

Home Mortgage, Inc.

RESIDENTIAL SERVICER:

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:

88-430-0505

TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE

IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: None

THAT no action or proceeding has been

instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining

secured by such mortgage, or any

part thereof, or, if the action or proceeding

has been instituted, that the same has been

discontinued, or that an execution upon the

judgment rendered therein has been returned

unsatis.ed, in whole or in part.

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained

in said mortgage, the above described

property will be sold by the Sheriff

of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

January 4, 2017 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Itasca County Sheriff’s

Office, 440 First Ave NE, Grand Rapids,

Minnesota

to pay the debt then secured by said

mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid

by the mortgagee, on the premises and the

costs and disbursements allowed by law.

The time allowed by law for redemption by

said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives

or assigns is twelve (12) months from

the date of sale.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:

Unless said mortgage is reinstated or

the property redeemed, or unless the time

for redemption is reduced by judicial order,

you must vacate the premises by 11:59

p.m. on January 4, 2018.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION

BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE

MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED

TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER

IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,

SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,

AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE

MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED

WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS

THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY

USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,

AND ARE ABANDONED.

MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL

OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE:

None

Dated: October 27, 2016

WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.

Mortgagee

THE ACADEMY LAW GROUP, P.A.

By: /s/

Rebecca F. Schiller, Esq.

N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq.

Curt N. Trisko, Esq.

*Samuel R. Coleman, Esq.*

Attorneys for Mortgagee

The Academy Professional Building

25 North Dale Street

St. Paul, MN 55102

(651) 209-9760

(16-1551-FC01)

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM

A DEBT COLLECTOR.

Published in the

Scenic Range NewsForum

November 3, 10, 17, 24,

December 1, 8, 2016

615942

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

13-090847

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE

DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL

CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED

BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default

has occurred in the conditions of the following

described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

December 15, 2006

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF

MORTGAGE: $244,800.00

MORTGAGOR(S): David G. Kordiak and

Carolyn Diane Kordiak, husband and wife

MORTGAGEE: Wells Fargo Bank, NA

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE

ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:

Wells Fargo Bank, NA

SERVICER: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed December

22, 2006, Itasca County Recorder,

as Document Number A000606338, As

modi.ed of record by Document recorded

on January 26, 2015 as Document Number

A000690962 in the of.ce of the Recorder in

21327 Keyview

as Document Number

Itasca County, Minnesota

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

Lot Five (5), Block One (1), Plat of

Keysville

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 21327 Keyview

Drive, Grand Rapids, MN 55744

PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:

19.490.0150

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Itasca

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON

THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE

NOTICE: $258,623.21

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements

have been complied with; that no action

or proceeding has been instituted at law or

otherwise to recover the debt secured by

said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained

in said mortgage, the above described

property will be sold by the Sheriff

of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

January 11, 2017, 10:00 am

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,

Civil Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE,

Grand Rapids, MN 55744

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage

and taxes, if any, on said premises

and the costs and disbursements, including

attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption

within 6 months from the date of

said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal

representatives or assigns.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:

If the real estate is an owner-occupied,

single-family dwelling, unless otherwise

provided by law, the date on or before

which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the

property, if the mortgage is not reinstated

under section 580.30 or the property is not

redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59

p.m. on July 11, 2017, or the next business

day if July 11, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday

or legal holiday.

“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION

BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE

MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED

TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS

ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES

SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG

OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED

PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL

DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5

UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR

AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE

ABANDONED.

Dated: November 9, 2016

Wells Fargo Bank, NA

Mortgagee

SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP

BY /s/

Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559

Diane F. Mach - 273788

Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778

Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X

Gary J. Evers - 0134764

Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X

Attorneys for Mortgagee

12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200

Burnsville, MN 55337

(952) 831-4060

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM

A DEBT COLLECTOR

Published in the

Scenic Range NewsForum

November 17, 24,

December 1, 8, 15, 22, 2016

621592

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default

has occurred in the conditions of the following

described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: October 31, 2006

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF

MORTGAGE: $225,000.00

MORTGAGOR(S):

Mary Lou Mahan, a single person

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for

Provident Funding Associations, L.P., its

successors and/or assigns

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: November 15, 2006 Itasca

County Recorder

Document Number: A000605069

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: Provident Funding Associates,

L.P.

Dated: October 05, 2016

Recorded: October 12, 2016 Itasca

County Recorder

Document Number: A000707316

Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identi.cation

Number: 1000179-3516100048-0

Lender or Broker:

Provident Funding Associations, L.P.

Residential Mortgage Servicer:

Provident Funding Associates, L.P.

Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Itasca

Property Address: 22306 S Crooked

Lake Rd, Bovey, MN 55709-7540

Tax Parcel ID Number: 23-001-3401

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

Parcel “A”

That part of Government Lot 13, Section

1, Township 57 North, Range 24 West of the

Fourth Principal Meridian, described as follows:

Commencing at the northeast corner

of Government Lot 13; thence South 87

degrees 34’ 49” West, along the north line

of Government Lot 13, a distance of 139.09

feet to the centerline of South Crooked

Lake Road; thence South 14 degrees 56’

15” West, along said centerline, a distance

of 83.13 feet; thence South 15 degrees 51’

06” West along said centerline, a distance

of 114.83 feet to the point of beginning;

thence South 26 degrees 34’ 52” East a distance

of 87.53 feet; thence South 1 degrees

17’ 53” East a distance of 67.01 feet; thence

South 13 degrees 00’ 29” West a distance

of 109.81 feet; thence South 57 degrees 19’

53” West a distance of 100.08 feet; thence

South 1 degrees 28’ 50” East a distance of

100.00 feet; thence South 8 degrees 18’

01” East a distance of 130 feet, more or

less, to the shore of Crooked Lake; thence

southwesterly along said shore a distance

of 200 feet, more or less, to the midpoint

of the Crooked Lake shoreline between the

east and south lines of Government Lot 13

(as determined and monumented by William

Osufsen LLS # 17767 in 1992); thence

North 50 degrees 34’ 38” West along a line

marked by 2 William Osufsen capped 1/2”

pipes that connect the protracted Northwest

Corner of Government Lot 13 and

the aforesaid midpoint of Crooked Lake;

a distance of 230 feet to the centerline of

South Crooked Lake Road; thence North 37

degrees 17’ 47” East along said centerline,

a distance of 111.77 feet; thence North 28

degrees 07’ 57” East along said centerline

a distance of 88.46 feet; thence North 18

degrees 32’ 13” East, along said centerline,

a distance of 89.88 feet; thence North 25

degrees 03’ 49” East, along said centerline,

a distance of 72.62 feet; thence North 35

degrees 23’ 02” East, along said centerline,

a distance of 95.95 feet; thence North 26

degrees 37’ 41” East, along said centerline,

a distance of 100.33 feet; thence North 21

degrees 04’ 30” East, along said centerline,

a distance of 73.55 feet to the point of beginning

and there terminating.

Together with and subject to an easement

for ingress and egress in Government

Lot 13, Section 1, Township 57 North,

Range 24 West of the 4th Principal Meridian,

which is described as follows: Commencing

at the northeast corner of Government Lot

13; thence South 87 degrees 34’ 49” West,

along the north line of Government Lot 13,

a distance of 139.09 feet to the centerline

of South Crooked Lake Road; thence South

14 degrees 56’ 15” West, along said centerline,

a distance of 83.13 feet; thence South

15 degrees 51’ 06” West, along said centerline,

a distance of 114.83 feet to the point of

beginning of the centerline begin described;

thence South 26 degrees 34’ 52” East, a

distance of 87.53 feet; thence South 1 degrees

17’ 53” East, a distance of 67.01 feet;

thence South 13 degrees 00’ 29” West, a

distance of 109.81 feet; thence South 24

degrees 44’ 06” West, a distance of 200 feet

and there terminating.

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE

DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $205,739.12

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements

have been complied with; that no action

or proceeding has been instituted at law or

otherwise to recover the debt secured by

said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained

in said mortgage, the above-described

property will be sold by the Sheriff

of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

December 28, 2016 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,

Main Office Courthouse, 440 First Avenue

NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage

and taxes, if any, on said premises

and the costs and disbursements, including

attorney fees allowed by law, subject to

redemption within six (6) months from the

date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their

personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under

Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not

redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the

Mortgagor must vacate the property on or

before 11:59 p.m. on June 28, 2017, or the

next business day if June 28, 2017 falls on a

Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from .nancial obligation:

NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A

DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT

A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED

WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE

DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL

CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED

BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION

BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE

MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED

TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER

IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,

SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,

AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE

MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED

WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS

THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY

USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,

AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: November 03, 2016

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:

Provident Funding Associates, L.P.

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 036544F01

Published in the

Scenic Range NewsForum

November 10, 17, 24,

December 1, 8, 15, 2016

617799

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

16-104932

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE

DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL

CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED

BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default

has occurred in the conditions of the following

described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

February 15, 2011

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF

MORTGAGE: $75,593.00

MORTGAGOR(S):

Heather M. Niehoff, Single Woman

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc.

TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc.

MIN#: 1002489-0000005309-1

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE

ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:

Rescue Mortgage, Inc DBA Mortgage

Depot

SERVICER: JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed February

16, 2011, Itasca County Recorder, as

Document Number A000651827

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned

to: JPMorgan Chase Bank, National

Association; Dated: July 15, 2016 .led: July

21, 2016, recorded as document number

A000704928

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

Lot 8, Block 1, Third Addition to Coleraine

PROPERTY ADDRESS:

204 Gunn St, Coleraine, MN 55722

PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:

88-440-0116

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Itasca

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON

THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE

NOTICE: $71,295.50

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements

have been complied with; that no action

or proceeding has been instituted at law or

otherwise to recover the debt secured by

said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained

in said mortgage, the above described

property will be sold by the Sheriff

of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

January 11, 2017, 10:00 am

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,

Civil Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE,

Grand Rapids, MN 55744

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage

and taxes, if any, on said premises

and the costs and disbursements, including

attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption

within 6 months from the date of

said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal

representatives or assigns.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:

If the real estate is an owner-occupied,

single-family dwelling, unless otherwise

provided by law, the date on or before

which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the

property, if the mortgage is not reinstated

under section 580.30 or the property is not

redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59

p.m. on July 11, 2017, or the next business

day if July 11, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday

or legal holiday.

“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION

BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE

MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED

TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS

ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES

SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG

OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED

PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL

DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5

UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR

AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE

ABANDONED.

Dated: November 9, 2016

JPMorgan Chase Bank,

National Association

Assignee of Mortgagee

SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP

BY /s/

Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559

Diane F. Mach - 273788

Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778

Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X

Gary J. Evers - 0134764

Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X

Attorneys for Mortgagee

12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200

Burnsville, MN 55337

(952) 831-4060

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM

A DEBT COLLECTOR

Published in the

Scenic Range NewsForum

November 17, 24,

December 1, 8, 15, 22, 2016

621209

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default

has occurred in the conditions of the following

described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

November 19, 2014

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF

MORTGAGE: $124,208.00

MORTGAGOR(S): David S Utech and

Pamela Utech, Husband and Wife

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for

American Lending Solutions, LLC, its successors

and/or assigns

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: December 04, 2014 Itasca

County Recorder

Document Number: A000689676

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: PennyMac Loan Services,

LLC

Dated: November 23, 2015

Recorded: December 16, 2015 Itasca

County Recorder

Document Number: A000699677

Re-recorded: December 31, 2015 Itasca

County Recorder

Document Number: A000700023

Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identi.cation

Number: 100520814081800248

Lender or Broker:

American Lending Solutions, LLC

Residential Mortgage Servicer:

PNMAC Mortgage Company, LLC

Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Itasca

Property Address: 903 1st St NE, Deer

River, MN 56636-8739

Tax Parcel ID Number: 89-450-0170

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

Lot Fifteen (15), Block One (1), Box’s Addition

to Deer River, Itasca County, Minnesota

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE

DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $125,139.05

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements

have been complied with; that no action

or proceeding has been instituted at law or

otherwise to recover the debt secured by

said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained

in said mortgage, the above-described

property will be sold by the Sheriff

of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

January 04, 2017 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,

Main Office Courthouse, 440 First Avenue

NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage

and taxes, if any, on said premises

and the costs and disbursements, including

attorney fees allowed by law, subject to

redemption within six (6) months from the

date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their

personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under

Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not

redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the

Mortgagor must vacate the property on or

before 11:59 p.m. on July 05, 2017, or the

next business day if July 05, 2017 falls on a

Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from .nancial obligation:

NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A

DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT

A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED

WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE

DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL

CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED

BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION

BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE

MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED

TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER

IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,

SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,

AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE

MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED

WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS

THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY

USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,

AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: November 01, 2016

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:

PennyMac Loan Services, LLC

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 034600F02

Published in the

Scenic Range NewsForum

November 10, 17, 24,

December 1, 8, 15, 2016

617596

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default

has occurred in the conditions of the following

described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

February 24, 2016

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF

MORTGAGE: $195,456.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Timothy J. Strand and

Roseann M. Strand, Husband and Wife, as

Joint Tenants

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for

Planet Home Lending, LLC, its successors

and/or assigns

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: March 03, 2016 Itasca County

Recorder

Document Number: A000701351

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: Planet Home Lending,

LLC

Dated: October 11, 2016

Recorded: October 25, 2016 Itasca

County Recorder

Document Number: A000707716

Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identi.cation

Number: 1006543-0000010306-0

Lender or Broker:

Planet Home Lending, LLC

Residential Mortgage Servicer:

Planet Home Lending, LLC

Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Itasca

Property Address: 53006 Third River 2,

Blackduck, MN 56630-9320

Tax Parcel ID Number:

39-007-3504; 39-007-3511

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

Real Property in Itasca County, Minnesota,

described as follows:

All of Government Lot Thirteen (13), Section

Seven (7), Township One Hundred Forty-

eight (148) North, Range Twenty-nine (29)

West of the Fifth Principal Meridian, except

the West 500 feet and except the South 891

feet thereof.

The North 691 feet of the South 891 feet

of Government Lot Thirteen (13), Section

Seven (7), Township One Hundred Fortyeight

(148), Range Twenty-nine (29), less the

West 500 feet thereof;

Together with a non-exclusive easement

over and across a 66 foot right of way

across Government Lot 13, Section 7, and

Government Lot 3, Section 18, of Township

148, Range 29 for the purpose of ingress

to and egress from said described property;

the center line of said 66 foot right of way to

commence 33 feet South of the intersection

of the Township Road and the North line of

said Government Lot 13, thence running

Westerly to a line parallel to the North line

of said Government Lot 13 for a distance

of 167 feet; thence running Southerly and

Westerly across said Government Lot of

said Section 7 and Government Lot 3 of

said Section 18 to the said described property;

And subject to said 66 foot easement

to service as access road from said Township

Road to all land in Government Lot 3

of Section 18 and Government Lots 12 and

13, Section 7, all in Township 148, Range 29

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE

DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $200,733.25

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements

have been complied with; that no action

or proceeding has been instituted at law or

otherwise to recover the debt secured by

said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained

in said mortgage, the above-described

property will be sold by the Sheriff

of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

December 21, 2016 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,

Main Office Courthouse, 440 First Avenue

NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage

and taxes, if any, on said premises

and the costs and disbursements, including

attorney fees allowed by law, subject to

redemption within twelve (12) months from

the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s),

their personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under

Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not

redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the

Mortgagor must vacate the property on or

before 11:59 p.m. on December 21, 2017,

or the next business day if December 21,

2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal

holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from .nancial obligation:

NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A

DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT

A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED

WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE

DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL

CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED

BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION

BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE

MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED

TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER

IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,

SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,

AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE

MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED

WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS

THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY

USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,

AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: November 01, 2016

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:

Planet Home Lending, LLC

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 036347F01

Published in the

Scenic Range NewsForum

November 3, 10, 17, 24,

December 1, 8, 2016

615924

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF ITASCA

DISTRICT COURT

NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No.: 31-PR-16-3194

NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

In Re: Estate of Alfred Rowe Lane,

    Decedent.

    It is Ordered and Notice is given that on December 27, 2016 at 9:00 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at the Itasca County Courthouse, 123 NE Fourth Street, Grand Rapids, Minnesota 55744, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the decedent’s Will dated July 23, 2015, and for the appointment of Amy Chapman, whose address is 633 Monte Ave., Grand Rapids, Minnesota 55744, as personal representative of the estate of the decedent in an unsupervised administration.

    Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the estate.

    Notice is also given that, subject to Minn. Stat. §524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.

    *No formal hearing will be held unless written objections have been filed with the Court Administration. If no objections have been filed, the requests made in the Petition will be granted by default.

BY THE COURT

Lois J. Lang,

Judge of District Court

Dated: November 22, 2016

s/SEAN R. JONES,

Court Administrator

Dated: November 22, 2016

Sophia Schjenken,

Sr. Court Clerk

Dated: November 22, 2016

FILED

NOV 22, 2016

COURT ADMINISTRATOR

ITASCA COUNTY, MINN.

John P. Dimich (22962)

Dimich Law Office

432 NE 3rd Ave.

Grand Rapids, MN 55744

SRNF    December 1, 8, 2016

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

The Nashwauk Fire Department will be accepting applications for an eligibility list.

Applications are available at the clerk’s office at 301 Central Avenue, Nashwauk, MN.

Applications will be accepted until

4:00 p.m. on December 9, 2016.

The City of Nashwauk is an

equal opportunity employer.

City of Keewatin

Now Hiring Ice Rink Attendants

Applications can be picked up at the Keewatin City Hall in the Clerk’s Office

from 7:30 to 4:00 Mon.-Fri.

Applications need to be submitted by

Dec. 12, 2016 at 4:00 p.m.

Background check will be done

on applicants for this position.

THE CITY OF KEEWATIN IS AN

EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CITY OF BOVEY

FILING NOTICE FOR SPECIAL ELECTION

TO BE HELD FEBRUARY 14, 2017

    Notice is hereby given that the first day of filing opens in the City of Bovey on Tuesday, December 6, 2016 for the election to be held on Tuesday, February 14, 2017. The last day a candidate may file and have his/her name on the ballot is Tuesday, December 20, 2016 at 5:00 p.m. The last day to withdraw is December 22, 2016 by 5:00 p.m.

OFFICE TO BE FILLED:

ONE COUNCIL MEMBER – TERM EXPIRING JANUARY 7, 2019

    Affidavits of candidacy may be obtained and must be filed within the dates set forth above in the office of the Bovey City Clerk located at 402 2nd Street, Bovey, MN. The filing fee is $2.00.

TARA DEGUISEPPI, CITY CLERK

CITY OF BOVEY

ISD 319 Employment Opportunity

Community Education Programmer

– 17 hours per week –

    Primary

Responsibility: Work in partnership with the Community Education Director and advisory council to develop all facets of lifelong learning opportunities including; adult and youth community/school involvement, enrichment activities, classes, workshops, events, and facility scheduling. Complete Job Description available on-line. Apply Online at www.isd319.org

    Contact: Melanie DeBay, IASC Community Education Director mdebay@isd318.org or

218-327-5725

    Closing

Date

December

14,

2016

Equal Opportunity Employer

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF ITASCA

DISTRICT COURT

NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No.: 31-PR-16-3212

NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRS, FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

In Re: Estate of Laurel Ann Borreson,

    Decedent.

    It is Ordered and Notice is given that on December 27, 2016 at 9:00 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Itasca County Courthouse, Minnesota, on a petition for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of decedent’s heirs, and for the appointment of Diana F. Ches, whose address is 3202 Brandis Avenue SE, Buffalo, MN 55313, as personal representative of the decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration.

    Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; to sell real and personal property; and to do all necessary acts for the decedent’s estate.

    Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. §524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.

    *No formal hearing will be held unless written objections have been filed with the Court Administrator. If no objections have been filed, the requests made in the Petition will be granted by default.

Dated: November 23, 2016

BY THE COURT

Lois J. Lang,

Judge of District Court

Dated: November 23, 2016

s/ SEAN R. JONES,

Court Administrator

Dated: November 23, 2016

Sophia Schjenken,

Sr. Court Clerk

FILED

NOV 23, 2016

COURT ADMINISTRATOR

ITASCA COUNTY, MINN.

Lori J. Flohaug

Flohaug Law Firm

MN# 0294056

520 NW 1st Ave

P.O. Box 568

Grand Rapids, MN 55744

Telephone: 218-326-0929

SRNF    December 1, 8, 2016

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF ITASCA

DISTRICT COURT

NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No.: 31-PR-16-3296

NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DETERMINATION OF DESCENT

In Re: Estate of

Arden Gustav Stattine,

    Decedent.

    Joseph E. Stattine has filed a Petition for Determination of Descent. It is Ordered that on January 9, 2017, at 8:59 a.m. a hearing will be held in this Court at 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, Minnesota, on the petition.

    The petition represents that the decedent died more than three (3) years ago, leaving property in Minnesota. The petition requests the Court to determine the descent of such property and assign the property to the persons entitled.

    Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the petition will be granted.

    Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by:

    Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order to each interested person by United States mail at least 14 days before the time set for the hearing.

    *No formal hearing will be held unless written objections have been filed with the Court Administrator. If no objections have been filed, the requests made in the Petition will be granted by default.

Dated: December 5, 2016

BY THE COURT

Korey Wahwassuck,

Judge of District Court

Dated: December 5, 2016

s/ SEAN R. JONES,

Court Administrator

Dated: December 5, 2016

Sophia Schjenken,

Sr. Court Clerk

FILED

DEC 05, 2016

COURT ADMINISTRATOR

ITASCA COUNTY, MINN.

KENT E. NYBERG

LAW OFFICE, LTD.

Kent E. Nyberg MN# 80159

20 NE 4th Street, Suite 101

Grand Rapids, MN 557 44

Telephone: (218) 326-9626

SRNF    December 8, 15, 2016

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

Notice of Proposed Total Budget and Property Taxes 

The Marble City Council will hold a public hearing on its budget and on the amount of the property taxes it is proposing to collect

to pay for the cost of services

the city will provide in 2017. 

Attend the Public Hearing 

All Marble residents are invited to attend the public hearing of the city council to express their opinions on the budget and on the proposed amount of 2017 property taxes.

The hearing will be held on: 

Monday, December 12, 2016 at 1:00 p.m. 

Marble City Hall 

302 Alice Ave 

Marble, MN 55764 

Contact Tracey Schwartz, Marble City Clerk,

with any questions or comments, 247-7576.