Legal Notices: published December 8, 2016

Mortgage Foreclosures
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
16-104823
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE
DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL
CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED
BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default
has occurred in the conditions of the following
described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: October 7, 2003
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF
MORTGAGE: $109,040.00
MORTGAGOR(S):
David L. Bransford, single person
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration
Systems, Inc.
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc.
MIN#: 100052599969176979
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE
ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:
Chan Mortgage
SERVICER: Nationstar Mortgage LLC
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed October
10, 2003, Itasca County Registrar of
Titles, as Document Number T 45593
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned
to: CitiMortgage, Inc.; thereafter assigned
to Nationstar Mortgage LLC.
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Lot Eleven (11), Block Three (3), Remer-
Deschepper Addition to Grand Rapids.
REGISTERED PROPERTY
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 2809 Alice St,
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:
91-663-0330 COT# 20627
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:
Itasca
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON
THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE
NOTICE: $90,275.85
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements
have been complied with; that no action
or proceeding has been instituted at law or
otherwise to recover the debt secured by
said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained
in said mortgage, the above described
property will be sold by the Sheriff
of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
February 1, 2017, 10:00 am
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,
Civil Process Of¡ce, 440 1st Avenue NE,
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage
and taxes, if any, on said premises
and the costs and disbursements, including
attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption
within 6 months from the date of
said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal
representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:
If the real estate is an owner-occupied,
single-family dwelling, unless otherwise
provided by law, the date on or before
which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the
property, if the mortgage is not reinstated
under section 580.30 or the property is not
redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59
p.m. on August 1, 2017, or the next business
day if August 1, 2017 falls on a Saturday,
Sunday or legal holiday.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION
BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE
MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED
TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS
ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES
SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG
OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED
PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL
DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5
UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR
AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE
ABANDONED.
Dated: December 1, 2016
Nationstar Mortgage LLC
Assignee of Mortgagee
SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP
BY /s/
Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559
Diane F. Mach - 273788
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X
Attorneys for Mortgagee
12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200
Burnsville, MN 55337
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A
DEBT COLLECTOR
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE
DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL
CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED
BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default
has occurred in the conditions of the following
described mortgage:
MORTGAGOR(S):
Jimmy J. Jenson, a married person
MORTGAGEE: Wells Fargo Home Mortgage,
Inc., a California corporation n/k/a
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., successor by
m
That default
h
merger to Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, Inc.
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned
to: None.
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF
MORTGAGE: $116,850.00
DATE OF MORTGAGE: June 6, 2003
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded
on June 12, 2003 as Document Number
A557751 in the Of.ce of the County Recorder
of Itasca County, Minnesota.
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON
THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE
NOTICE: $100,826.71
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Lot 1, Block 5, Second Addition to Coleraine,
Itasca County, Minnesota
STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 301
LAKEVIEW BLVD, COLERAINE, MN 55722
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:
Itasca County, Minnesota
TRANSACTION AGENT: None
NAME OF MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR:
Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, Inc., a California
corporation n/k/a Wells Fargo Bank,
N.A., successor by merger to Wells Fargo
Home Mortgage, Inc.
RESIDENTIAL SERVICER:
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:
88-430-0505
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE
IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: None
THAT no action or proceeding has been
instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining
secured by such mortgage, or any
part thereof, or, if the action or proceeding
has been instituted, that the same has been
discontinued, or that an execution upon the
judgment rendered therein has been returned
unsatis.ed, in whole or in part.
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained
in said mortgage, the above described
property will be sold by the Sheriff
of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
January 4, 2017 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Itasca County Sheriff’s
Office, 440 First Ave NE, Grand Rapids,
Minnesota
to pay the debt then secured by said
mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid
by the mortgagee, on the premises and the
costs and disbursements allowed by law.
The time allowed by law for redemption by
said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives
or assigns is twelve (12) months from
the date of sale.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:
Unless said mortgage is reinstated or
the property redeemed, or unless the time
for redemption is reduced by judicial order,
you must vacate the premises by 11:59
p.m. on January 4, 2018.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION
BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE
MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED
TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER
IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,
SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,
AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE
MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED
WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS
THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY
USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,
AND ARE ABANDONED.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL
OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE:
None
Dated: October 27, 2016
WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.
Mortgagee
THE ACADEMY LAW GROUP, P.A.
By: /s/
Rebecca F. Schiller, Esq.
N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq.
Curt N. Trisko, Esq.
*Samuel R. Coleman, Esq.*
Attorneys for Mortgagee
The Academy Professional Building
25 North Dale Street
St. Paul, MN 55102
(651) 209-9760
(16-1551-FC01)
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM
A DEBT COLLECTOR.
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
13-090847
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE
DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL
CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED
BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default
has occurred in the conditions of the following
described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE:
December 15, 2006
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF
MORTGAGE: $244,800.00
MORTGAGOR(S): David G. Kordiak and
Carolyn Diane Kordiak, husband and wife
MORTGAGEE: Wells Fargo Bank, NA
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE
ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:
Wells Fargo Bank, NA
SERVICER: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed December
22, 2006, Itasca County Recorder,
as Document Number A000606338, As
modi.ed of record by Document recorded
on January 26, 2015 as Document Number
A000690962 in the of.ce of the Recorder in
I
21327 Keyview
D
as Document Number
A
Itasca County, Minnesota
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Lot Five (5), Block One (1), Plat of
Keysville
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 21327 Keyview
Drive, Grand Rapids, MN 55744
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:
19.490.0150
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:
Itasca
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON
THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE
NOTICE: $258,623.21
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements
have been complied with; that no action
or proceeding has been instituted at law or
otherwise to recover the debt secured by
said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained
in said mortgage, the above described
property will be sold by the Sheriff
of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
January 11, 2017, 10:00 am
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,
Civil Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE,
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage
and taxes, if any, on said premises
and the costs and disbursements, including
attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption
within 6 months from the date of
said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal
representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:
If the real estate is an owner-occupied,
single-family dwelling, unless otherwise
provided by law, the date on or before
which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the
property, if the mortgage is not reinstated
under section 580.30 or the property is not
redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59
p.m. on July 11, 2017, or the next business
day if July 11, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday
or legal holiday.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION
BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE
MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED
TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS
ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES
SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG
OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED
PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL
DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5
UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR
AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE
ABANDONED.
Dated: November 9, 2016
Wells Fargo Bank, NA
Mortgagee
SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP
BY /s/
Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559
Diane F. Mach - 273788
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X
Attorneys for Mortgagee
12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200
Burnsville, MN 55337
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM
A DEBT COLLECTOR
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default
has occurred in the conditions of the following
described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: October 31, 2006
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF
MORTGAGE: $225,000.00
MORTGAGOR(S):
Mary Lou Mahan, a single person
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for
Provident Funding Associations, L.P., its
successors and/or assigns
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: November 15, 2006 Itasca
County Recorder
Document Number: A000605069
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: Provident Funding Associates,
L.P.
Dated: October 05, 2016
Recorded: October 12, 2016 Itasca
County Recorder
Document Number: A000707316
Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc.
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identi.cation
Number: 1000179-3516100048-0
Lender or Broker:
Provident Funding Associations, L.P.
Residential Mortgage Servicer:
Provident Funding Associates, L.P.
Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:
Itasca
Property Address: 22306 S Crooked
Lake Rd, Bovey, MN 55709-7540
Tax Parcel ID Number: 23-001-3401
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Parcel “A”
That part of Government Lot 13, Section
1, Township 57 North, Range 24 West of the
Fourth Principal Meridian, described as follows:
Commencing at the northeast corner
of Government Lot 13; thence South 87
degrees 34’ 49” West, along the north line
of Government Lot 13, a distance of 139.09
feet to the centerline of South Crooked
L
Lake Road; thence South 14 degrees 56’
15” West, along said centerline, a distance
of 83.13 feet; thence South 15 degrees 51’
06” West along said centerline, a distance
of 114.83 feet to the point of beginning;
thence South 26 degrees 34’ 52” East a distance
of 87.53 feet; thence South 1 degrees
17’ 53” East a distance of 67.01 feet; thence
South 13 degrees 00’ 29” West a distance
of 109.81 feet; thence South 57 degrees 19’
53” West a distance of 100.08 feet; thence
South 1 degrees 28’ 50” East a distance of
100.00 feet; thence South 8 degrees 18’
01” East a distance of 130 feet, more or
less, to the shore of Crooked Lake; thence
southwesterly along said shore a distance
of 200 feet, more or less, to the midpoint
of the Crooked Lake shoreline between the
east and south lines of Government Lot 13
(as determined and monumented by William
Osufsen LLS # 17767 in 1992); thence
North 50 degrees 34’ 38” West along a line
marked by 2 William Osufsen capped 1/2”
pipes that connect the protracted Northwest
Corner of Government Lot 13 and
the aforesaid midpoint of Crooked Lake;
a distance of 230 feet to the centerline of
South Crooked Lake Road; thence North 37
degrees 17’ 47” East along said centerline,
a distance of 111.77 feet; thence North 28
degrees 07’ 57” East along said centerline
a distance of 88.46 feet; thence North 18
degrees 32’ 13” East, along said centerline,
a distance of 89.88 feet; thence North 25
degrees 03’ 49” East, along said centerline,
a distance of 72.62 feet; thence North 35
degrees 23’ 02” East, along said centerline,
a distance of 95.95 feet; thence North 26
degrees 37’ 41” East, along said centerline,
a distance of 100.33 feet; thence North 21
degrees 04’ 30” East, along said centerline,
a distance of 73.55 feet to the point of beginning
and there terminating.
Together with and subject to an easement
for ingress and egress in Government
Lot 13, Section 1, Township 57 North,
Range 24 West of the 4th Principal Meridian,
which is described as follows: Commencing
at the northeast corner of Government Lot
13; thence South 87 degrees 34’ 49” West,
along the north line of Government Lot 13,
a distance of 139.09 feet to the centerline
of South Crooked Lake Road; thence South
14 degrees 56’ 15” West, along said centerline,
a distance of 83.13 feet; thence South
15 degrees 51’ 06” West, along said centerline,
a distance of 114.83 feet to the point of
beginning of the centerline begin described;
thence South 26 degrees 34’ 52” East, a
distance of 87.53 feet; thence South 1 degrees
17’ 53” East, a distance of 67.01 feet;
thence South 13 degrees 00’ 29” West, a
distance of 109.81 feet; thence South 24
degrees 44’ 06” West, a distance of 200 feet
and there terminating.
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE
DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $205,739.12
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements
have been complied with; that no action
or proceeding has been instituted at law or
otherwise to recover the debt secured by
said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained
in said mortgage, the above-described
property will be sold by the Sheriff
of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
December 28, 2016 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,
Main Office Courthouse, 440 First Avenue
NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage
and taxes, if any, on said premises
and the costs and disbursements, including
attorney fees allowed by law, subject to
redemption within six (6) months from the
date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their
personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under
Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not
redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the
Mortgagor must vacate the property on or
before 11:59 p.m. on June 28, 2017, or the
next business day if June 28, 2017 falls on a
Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from .nancial obligation:
NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A
DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT
A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED
WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE
DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL
CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED
BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION
BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE
MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED
TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER
IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,
SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,
AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE
MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED
WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS
THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY
USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,
AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: November 03, 2016
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:
Provident Funding Associates, L.P.
Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.
A
Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee
7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200
Woodbury, MN 55125-2296
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 036544F01
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
16-104932
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE
DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL
CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED
BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default
has occurred in the conditions of the following
described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE:
February 15, 2011
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF
MORTGAGE: $75,593.00
MORTGAGOR(S):
Heather M. Niehoff, Single Woman
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc.
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc.
MIN#: 1002489-0000005309-1
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE
ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:
Rescue Mortgage, Inc DBA Mortgage
Depot
SERVICER: JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed February
16, 2011, Itasca County Recorder, as
Document Number A000651827
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned
to: JPMorgan Chase Bank, National
Association; Dated: July 15, 2016 .led: July
21, 2016, recorded as document number
A000704928
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Lot 8, Block 1, Third Addition to Coleraine
PROPERTY ADDRESS:
204 Gunn St, Coleraine, MN 55722
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:
88-440-0116
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:
Itasca
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON
THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE
NOTICE: $71,295.50
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements
have been complied with; that no action
or proceeding has been instituted at law or
otherwise to recover the debt secured by
said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained
in said mortgage, the above described
property will be sold by the Sheriff
of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
January 11, 2017, 10:00 am
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,
Civil Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE,
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage
and taxes, if any, on said premises
and the costs and disbursements, including
attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption
within 6 months from the date of
said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal
representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:
If the real estate is an owner-occupied,
single-family dwelling, unless otherwise
provided by law, the date on or before
which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the
property, if the mortgage is not reinstated
under section 580.30 or the property is not
redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59
p.m. on July 11, 2017, or the next business
day if July 11, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday
or legal holiday.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION
BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE
MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED
TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS
ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES
SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG
OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED
PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL
DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5
UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR
AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE
ABANDONED.
Dated: November 9, 2016
JPMorgan Chase Bank,
National Association
Assignee of Mortgagee
SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP
BY /s/
Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559
Diane F. Mach - 273788
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X
Attorneys for Mortgagee
12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200
Burnsville, MN 55337
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM
A DEBT COLLECTOR
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default
has occurred in the conditions of the following
described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE:
November 19, 2014
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF
MORTGAGE: $124,208.00
MORTGAGOR(S): David S Utech and
Pamela Utech, Husband and Wife
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for
American Lending Solutions, LLC, its successors
and/or assigns
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: December 04, 2014 Itasca
County Recorder
Document Number: A000689676
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: PennyMac Loan Services,
LLC
Dated: November 23, 2015
Recorded: December 16, 2015 Itasca
County Recorder
Document Number: A000699677
Re-recorded: December 31, 2015 Itasca
County Recorder
Document Number: A000700023
Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc.
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identi.cation
Number: 100520814081800248
Lender or Broker:
American Lending Solutions, LLC
Residential Mortgage Servicer:
PNMAC Mortgage Company, LLC
Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:
Itasca
Property Address: 903 1st St NE, Deer
River, MN 56636-8739
Tax Parcel ID Number: 89-450-0170
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Lot Fifteen (15), Block One (1), Box’s Addition
to Deer River, Itasca County, Minnesota
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE
DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $125,139.05
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements
have been complied with; that no action
or proceeding has been instituted at law or
otherwise to recover the debt secured by
said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained
in said mortgage, the above-described
property will be sold by the Sheriff
of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
January 04, 2017 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,
Main Office Courthouse, 440 First Avenue
NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage
and taxes, if any, on said premises
and the costs and disbursements, including
attorney fees allowed by law, subject to
redemption within six (6) months from the
date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their
personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under
Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not
redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the
Mortgagor must vacate the property on or
before 11:59 p.m. on July 05, 2017, or the
next business day if July 05, 2017 falls on a
Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from .nancial obligation:
NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A
DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT
A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED
WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE
DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL
CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED
BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION
BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE
MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED
TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER
IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,
SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,
AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE
MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED
WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS
THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY
USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,
AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: November 01, 2016
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:
PennyMac Loan Services, LLC
Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.
Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee
7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200
Woodbury, MN 55125-2296
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 034600F02
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default
has occurred in the conditions of the following
described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE:
February 24, 2016
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF
MORTGAGE: $195,456.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Timothy J. Strand and
Roseann M. Strand, Husband and Wife, as
Joint Tenants
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for
P
Planet Home Lending, LLC, its successors
and/or assigns
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: March 03, 2016 Itasca County
Recorder
Document Number: A000701351
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: Planet Home Lending,
LLC
Dated: October 11, 2016
Recorded: October 25, 2016 Itasca
County Recorder
Document Number: A000707716
Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc.
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identi.cation
Number: 1006543-0000010306-0
Lender or Broker:
Planet Home Lending, LLC
Residential Mortgage Servicer:
Planet Home Lending, LLC
Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:
Itasca
Property Address: 53006 Third River 2,
Blackduck, MN 56630-9320
Tax Parcel ID Number:
39-007-3504; 39-007-3511
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Real Property in Itasca County, Minnesota,
described as follows:
All of Government Lot Thirteen (13), Section
Seven (7), Township One Hundred Forty-
eight (148) North, Range Twenty-nine (29)
West of the Fifth Principal Meridian, except
the West 500 feet and except the South 891
feet thereof.
The North 691 feet of the South 891 feet
of Government Lot Thirteen (13), Section
Seven (7), Township One Hundred Fortyeight
(148), Range Twenty-nine (29), less the
West 500 feet thereof;
Together with a non-exclusive easement
over and across a 66 foot right of way
across Government Lot 13, Section 7, and
Government Lot 3, Section 18, of Township
148, Range 29 for the purpose of ingress
to and egress from said described property;
the center line of said 66 foot right of way to
commence 33 feet South of the intersection
of the Township Road and the North line of
said Government Lot 13, thence running
Westerly to a line parallel to the North line
of said Government Lot 13 for a distance
of 167 feet; thence running Southerly and
Westerly across said Government Lot of
said Section 7 and Government Lot 3 of
said Section 18 to the said described property;
And subject to said 66 foot easement
to service as access road from said Township
Road to all land in Government Lot 3
of Section 18 and Government Lots 12 and
13, Section 7, all in Township 148, Range 29
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE
DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $200,733.25
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements
have been complied with; that no action
or proceeding has been instituted at law or
otherwise to recover the debt secured by
said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained
in said mortgage, the above-described
property will be sold by the Sheriff
of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
December 21, 2016 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,
Main Office Courthouse, 440 First Avenue
NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage
and taxes, if any, on said premises
and the costs and disbursements, including
attorney fees allowed by law, subject to
redemption within twelve (12) months from
the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s),
their personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under
Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not
redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the
Mortgagor must vacate the property on or
before 11:59 p.m. on December 21, 2017,
or the next business day if December 21,
2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal
holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from .nancial obligation:
NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A
DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT
A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED
WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE
DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL
CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED
BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION
BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE
MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED
TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER
IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,
SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,
AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE
MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED
WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS
THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY
USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,
AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: November 01, 2016
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:
Planet Home Lending, LLC
Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.
A
Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee
7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200
Woodbury, MN 55125-2296
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 036347F01
––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF ITASCA
DISTRICT COURT
NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No.: 31-PR-16-3194
NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
In Re: Estate of Alfred Rowe Lane,
Decedent.
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on December 27, 2016 at 9:00 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at the Itasca County Courthouse, 123 NE Fourth Street, Grand Rapids, Minnesota 55744, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the decedent’s Will dated July 23, 2015, and for the appointment of Amy Chapman, whose address is 633 Monte Ave., Grand Rapids, Minnesota 55744, as personal representative of the estate of the decedent in an unsupervised administration.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the estate.
Notice is also given that, subject to Minn. Stat. §524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
*No formal hearing will be held unless written objections have been filed with the Court Administration. If no objections have been filed, the requests made in the Petition will be granted by default.
BY THE COURT
Lois J. Lang,
Judge of District Court
Dated: November 22, 2016
s/SEAN R. JONES,
Court Administrator
Dated: November 22, 2016
Sophia Schjenken,
Sr. Court Clerk
Dated: November 22, 2016
FILED
NOV 22, 2016
COURT ADMINISTRATOR
ITASCA COUNTY, MINN.
John P. Dimich (22962)
Dimich Law Office
432 NE 3rd Ave.
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
The Nashwauk Fire Department will be accepting applications for an eligibility list.
Applications are available at the clerk’s office at 301 Central Avenue, Nashwauk, MN.
Applications will be accepted until
4:00 p.m. on December 9, 2016.
The City of Nashwauk is an
equal opportunity employer.
City of Keewatin
Now Hiring Ice Rink Attendants
Applications can be picked up at the Keewatin City Hall in the Clerk’s Office
from 7:30 to 4:00 Mon.-Fri.
Applications need to be submitted by
Dec. 12, 2016 at 4:00 p.m.
Background check will be done
on applicants for this position.
THE CITY OF KEEWATIN IS AN
EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER
CITY OF BOVEY
FILING NOTICE FOR SPECIAL ELECTION
TO BE HELD FEBRUARY 14, 2017
Notice is hereby given that the first day of filing opens in the City of Bovey on Tuesday, December 6, 2016 for the election to be held on Tuesday, February 14, 2017. The last day a candidate may file and have his/her name on the ballot is Tuesday, December 20, 2016 at 5:00 p.m. The last day to withdraw is December 22, 2016 by 5:00 p.m.
OFFICE TO BE FILLED:
ONE COUNCIL MEMBER – TERM EXPIRING JANUARY 7, 2019
Affidavits of candidacy may be obtained and must be filed within the dates set forth above in the office of the Bovey City Clerk located at 402 2nd Street, Bovey, MN. The filing fee is $2.00.
TARA DEGUISEPPI, CITY CLERK
CITY OF BOVEY
ISD 319 Employment Opportunity
Community Education Programmer
– 17 hours per week –
Primary
Responsibility: Work in partnership with the Community Education Director and advisory council to develop all facets of lifelong learning opportunities including; adult and youth community/school involvement, enrichment activities, classes, workshops, events, and facility scheduling. Complete Job Description available on-line. Apply Online at www.isd319.org
Contact: Melanie DeBay, IASC Community Education Director mdebay@isd318.org or
218-327-5725
Closing
Date
December
14,
2016
Equal Opportunity Employer
––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF ITASCA
DISTRICT COURT
NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No.: 31-PR-16-3212
NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRS, FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
In Re: Estate of Laurel Ann Borreson,
Decedent.
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on December 27, 2016 at 9:00 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Itasca County Courthouse, Minnesota, on a petition for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of decedent’s heirs, and for the appointment of Diana F. Ches, whose address is 3202 Brandis Avenue SE, Buffalo, MN 55313, as personal representative of the decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; to sell real and personal property; and to do all necessary acts for the decedent’s estate.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. §524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
*No formal hearing will be held unless written objections have been filed with the Court Administrator. If no objections have been filed, the requests made in the Petition will be granted by default.
Dated: November 23, 2016
BY THE COURT
Lois J. Lang,
Judge of District Court
Dated: November 23, 2016
s/ SEAN R. JONES,
Court Administrator
Dated: November 23, 2016
Sophia Schjenken,
Sr. Court Clerk
FILED
NOV 23, 2016
COURT ADMINISTRATOR
ITASCA COUNTY, MINN.
Lori J. Flohaug
Flohaug Law Firm
MN# 0294056
520 NW 1st Ave
P.O. Box 568
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
Telephone: 218-326-0929
––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF ITASCA
DISTRICT COURT
NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No.: 31-PR-16-3296
NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DETERMINATION OF DESCENT
In Re: Estate of
Arden Gustav Stattine,
Decedent.
Joseph E. Stattine has filed a Petition for Determination of Descent. It is Ordered that on January 9, 2017, at 8:59 a.m. a hearing will be held in this Court at 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, Minnesota, on the petition.
The petition represents that the decedent died more than three (3) years ago, leaving property in Minnesota. The petition requests the Court to determine the descent of such property and assign the property to the persons entitled.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the petition will be granted.
Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by:
Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order to each interested person by United States mail at least 14 days before the time set for the hearing.
*No formal hearing will be held unless written objections have been filed with the Court Administrator. If no objections have been filed, the requests made in the Petition will be granted by default.
Dated: December 5, 2016
BY THE COURT
Korey Wahwassuck,
Judge of District Court
Dated: December 5, 2016
s/ SEAN R. JONES,
Court Administrator
Dated: December 5, 2016
Sophia Schjenken,
Sr. Court Clerk
FILED
DEC 05, 2016
COURT ADMINISTRATOR
ITASCA COUNTY, MINN.
KENT E. NYBERG
LAW OFFICE, LTD.
Kent E. Nyberg MN# 80159
20 NE 4th Street, Suite 101
Grand Rapids, MN 557 44
Telephone: (218) 326-9626
––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
Notice of Proposed Total Budget and Property Taxes
The Marble City Council will hold a public hearing on its budget and on the amount of the property taxes it is proposing to collect
to pay for the cost of services
the city will provide in 2017.
Attend the Public Hearing
All Marble residents are invited to attend the public hearing of the city council to express their opinions on the budget and on the proposed amount of 2017 property taxes.
The hearing will be held on:
Monday, December 12, 2016 at 1:00 p.m.
Marble City Hall
302 Alice Ave
Marble, MN 55764
Contact Tracey Schwartz, Marble City Clerk,
with any questions or comments, 247-7576.