Legal notices: published February 16, 2016

Mortgage Foreclosures

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

16-105210

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE

DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL

CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED

BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default

has occurred in the conditions of the following

described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

September 24, 2012

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF

MORTGAGE: $142,982.00

MORTGAGOR(S):

Eric M. Handyside, a single person

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration

Systems, Inc.

TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc.

MIN#: 100107311223302473

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE

ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:

Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc.

SERVICER: Cenlar FSB

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed October

18, 2012, Itasca County Recorder, as

Document Number A000669493

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned

to: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

All that part of Government Lot Three

(3), of Section Four (4), Township Fifty-nine

(59) North, Range Twenty-seven (27), West

of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Less the

East 150 feet lying North of the South 492.6

feet and Less the South 425 feet of the East

280 feet and Less that part of Lot 3 lying

North of the following line: Beginning 492.6

feet North and 150 feet West of the Southeast

corner of Lot 3; thence North 80 feet

to a point; thence North 69° 20’ 06” West

a distance of 559.42 feet to the Westerly

boundary of Lot 3, in Section 4-59-27, lying

and being Northerly and Westerly of County

Road No. 312, Itasca County, Minnesota.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 51349 County

Road 312, Bigfork, MN 56628

PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:

26-204-4130

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Itasca

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON

THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE

NOTICE: $136,261.27

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements

have been complied with; that no action

or proceeding has been instituted at law or

otherwise to recover the debt secured by

said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained

in said mortgage, the above described

property will be sold by the Sheriff

of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

March 8, 2017, 10:00 am

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,

Civil Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE,

Grand Rapids, MN 55744

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage

and taxes, if any, on said premises

and the costs and disbursements, including

attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption

within 6 months from the date of

said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal

representatives or assigns.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:

If the real estate is an owner-occupied,

single-family dwelling, unless otherwise

provided by law, the date on or before which

the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property,

if the mortgage is not reinstated under section

580.30 or the property is not redeemed

under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on September

8, 2017, or the next business day

if September 8, 2017 falls on a Saturday,

Sunday or legal holiday.

“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION

BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE

MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED

TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS

ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES

SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG

OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED

PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL

DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5

UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR

AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE

ABANDONED.

Dated: January 6, 2017

Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC

Assignee of Mortgagee

SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP

BY /s/

Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559

Diane F. Mach - 273788

Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778

Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X

Gary J. Evers - 0134764

Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X

Attorneys for Mortgagee

12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200

Burnsville, MN 55337

(952) 831-4060

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM

A DEBT COLLECTOR

Public Notice of Request for Proposal

    ISD #316, Greenway Public Schools (“District”) requests proposals for group insurance coverage for the health plan year beginning September 1, 2017. Sealed proposals will be accepted in paper form until 5:00 p.m. central time on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at ISD #316 District Administrative Offices located at 201 Kate Street, Marble, MN 55764. Copies of the request for proposal and exhibits may be requested from Randi Jurgansen, Business Manager, at mjurgansen@isd316.org, and will be sent electronically at no charge. District reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive informalities. District reserves the right to select the proposal which it determines to be in the best interest of the District.

CITY OF KEEWATIN

A work session was held on Monday, January 23, 2017 following the council meeting in council chambers.

    Members present: Mayor King, Council: Koprivec, Graves, Chris Koprivec, and Clerk Maras.

    The council accumulated a list of people they would like to interview for the janitor/utility position.

    Mayor King updated the council on the current condition of the sewer plant, and also on the Waste Water Treatment Project.

    A motion was made by Graves seconded by Koprivec to close the work session. Motion Carried.

Mayor King

City Clerk, Tawnya Maras

CITY OF KEEWATIN

    A regular meeting of the city council was held on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at 5:00 PM in the council chambers.

    Members present: Mayor King; Council: Koprivec, Clusiau, Graves, Attorney Dimich, and Clerk Maras. 

    A motion was made by Koprivec and seconded by Graves to accept the items on the consent agenda as submitted: 

    1. Accept the minutes of the January 11, 2017 regular meeting

    2. Accept the minutes of the December 16, 2016 library board meeting

    3. Approve the payroll

    4. Pay the bills

    Motion Carried.

    A motion was made by Graves and seconded by Clusiau to approve the Pay Equity Report as is. Motion Carried.

    A motion was made by Clusiau and seconded by Graves to approve Dynamic Garage Doors to install man doors for the Post Office and Library one at $1,800.00 and one at $1,950.00. Motion Carried.

    A motion was made by Graves and seconded by Clusiau to approve Susan Thronson to research pricing for holiday decorations and submit back to the council. Motion Carried.

    A motion was made by Koprivec and seconded by Clusiau to adjourn. Motion Carried.

Mayor King

City Clerk, Tawnya Maras

CITY OF KEEWATIN

VENDOR PAYMENTS

            Check/Receipt 

CHECK #        Date    Search Name    Amount

053596    02/08/17    ADVANCED MINNESOTA    $800.00    

053597    02/08/17    AT&T MOBILITY    $122.59    

053598    02/08/17    EXPRESS PRINT    $167,63    

053599    02/08/17    FASTENAL COMPANY    $162.32    

053600    02/08/17    GALLS    $151.54    

053601    02/08/17    GUARDIAN PEST SOLUTIONS INC    $63.00    

053602    02/08/17    KEEPERS    $749.99    

053603    02/08/17    KEEWATIN AUTO REPAIR    $1,125.60    

053604    02/08/17    KEEWATIN SINCLAIR    $3,815.73    

053605    02/08/17    KME INC.    $3,865.69    

053606    02/08/17    L&S PLUMBING AND HEATING    $450.00    

053607    02/08/17    MEDIACOM    $49.95    

053608    02/08/17    MINNESOTA ENERGY RESOURCE INC    $3,968.14    

053609    02/08/17    NORTHERN BUSINESS PROD    $317.46    

053610    02/08/17    PUBLIC UTILITIES    $155.26    

053611    02/08/17    RADKO IRON & STEEL INC.    $91.96    

053612    02/08/17    SCENIC RANGE NEWSFORUM    $319.70    

053613    02/08/17    VERIZON WIRELESS    $25.98    

053614    02/08/17    ZIEGLER INC.      $1,398.11    

                    $17,800.65    

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF ITASCA

NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No. 31-PR-17-279

NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND

NOTICE TO

CREDITORS

Estate of: Marlys J. Gibeau

aka Marlys Joan Gibeau,

    Decedent.

    It is Ordered and Notice is given that on    March 6, 2017, at 8:59 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Itasca County Courthouse, 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, Minnesota, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of James A. Gibeau, whose address is 2513 Midway Drive, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.

    No formal hearing will be held unless written objections have been filed with the Court Administrator.    If no objections have been filed, the requests made in the Petition will be granted by default.

    Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

BY THE COURT

Date: January 31, 2017

Korey Wahwassuck,

Judge of District Court

(COURT SEAL)

Dated: January 31, 2017

s/ SEAN R. JONES, Court Administrator

Dated: January 31, 2017

Sophia Schjenken, Senior Court Clerk

Attorney for: Petitioner

Name: Jerry S. Ophoven

Firm: Anderson, Ophoven & Stauffer, P.A.

Street: 520 NE First Avenue, Suite 1

City, State, Zip: Grand Rapids, MN 55744

Attorney License No.: 23087X

Telephone: 218-326-6631

FAX: 218-326-9956

Email: Jerry@aoslaw.net

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF ITASCA

DISTRICT COURT

NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No.: 31-PR-17-318

NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

In Re: Estate of Cloyd Olaf Kilde,

    Decedent.

    It is Ordered and Notice is given that on March 6, 2017 at 8:59 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at the Itasca County Courthouse, 123 NE Fourth Street, Grand Rapids, Minnesota 55744, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the decedent’s Will dated June 29, 1998, and for the appointment of Karen Kilde, whose address is 8300 Fairmount Drive ii-102, Denver, Colorado 80247, as personal representative of the estate of the decedent in an unsupervised administration.

    Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the estate.

    Notice is also given that, subject to Minn. Stat. §524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the

Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.

    *No formal hearing be held unless written objections have been filed with the Court Administrator. If no objections have been filed, the requests made in the Petition will be granted by default.

BY THE COURT

Dated: February 3, 2017

Korey Wahwassuck,

Judge of District Court

Dated: February 3, 2017

s/ SEAN R. JONES, Court Administrator

Dated: February 3, 2017

Sophia Schjenken, Sr. Court Clerk

John P. Dimich (22962)

Dimich Law Office

432 NE 3rd Ave.

Grand Rapids, MN 55744

PATROL OFFICER

ELIGIBILITY LIST CREATION

ITASCA COUNTY IS ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR: PATROL OFFICER - SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT. For information on the job duties, qualifications and how to apply, visit the Itasca County Website at

www.co.itasca.mn.us.

Itasca County is an equal opportunity employer.

SUMMARY OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE

ITASCA COUNTY

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

JANUARY 24, 2017

SUMMARY OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE

ITASCA COUNTY

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

JANUARY 24, 2017

    Per Minnesota State Statute 375.12, the full text of the Official Proceedings is available for public inspection in the Itasca County Administrator’s Office of the Itasca County Courthouse in Grand Rapids, Minnesota; on the Itasca County website (http://itascacountymn.iqm2.com/Citizens/Default.aspx); or by standard or electronic mail.

    The Itasca County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on January 24, 2017, in the Boardroom of the Itasca County Courthouse, 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN.

    Chair Snyder called the meeting to order at 2:30 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance with all members present, except Mandich absent.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA

    Trunt/Tinquist pulled Item #6.4 (Kronos Agreements), added Items #5.10 (Pay Equity Report) and #6.12 (Senate File 2), and approved the agenda, as amended. All aye, except Mandich absent.

MINUTES APPROVAL

    Tinquist/Ives approved the minutes of the Tuesday, January 17, 2017 County Board Work Session. All aye, except Mandich absent.

CONSENT AGENDA

    Tinquist/Ives approved the Consent Agenda. All aye, except Mandich absent.

RECOGNITION OF COUNTY EMPLOYEE(S)

    The following employees were recognized: Dale Schneider and Greg Heyblom.

EMPLOYEE RECOGNITION – CONTINUOUS YEARS OF SERVICE

    The following Itasca County employees who moved into a new benchmark recognition category during 2016 for continuous years of service were recognized: 

    5 continuous years - Matt Winkels, Trudy Tweedle-Cagle, Faith Keenan, Tom Johnson, Erin Nelson, Steve Snyder, Jacob Olson, Ryan Kruse, Jennifer Ryan, Christa Rajala, Scott Thompson, Sara Thompson, Damon Tuttle, Ryan Miskovich, Andrew Anttila, Jason Kelly, and Kyle Moses.

    10 continuous years - Sherry Olin-Palkki, Lindsay Nelson-Schultz, Dana Thompson, Mary Armstrong, Crissy Krebs, Bobbi Hynek, Taunia Finckbone, Becky Koch, Cathy Castle, Denise Wakefield, Maria Dumke, Gina Teems, Amanda Schultz, John Linder, Darlene Troumbly, Carolyn Randall, Candy Carsella-Kee, Greg Warren, Jason Pederson, Neal Roettger, Phil Brenden, David Hauser, and Russell Montgomery.

    15 continuous years - Julie Shofner-Patnaude, Kim Huffman, Kelly Whitted, Michael Gibbons, Kory Cease, Mary Evenhouse, Paul Williamson, Michael Partlow, Jamie Gilbert, Carrie Sheehy, Tony Ridlon, Ron Delich, Howard Bryan, Joe Warmuth, and Wayne Pifher.

    20 continuous years - Debra Davis, Rick Royal, Jeffrey Bryngelson, Darin Shevich, James Brooks, Brad Neururer, Steve Baldwin, William G. Lessard, Evelyn Huffman, and Rob Frieze.

    25 continuous years - Peggy Hedin, Dave Bily, Brian Benes, and Michael Liebel.

    30 continuous years - Lori Petermeier, Perry Leone, Pam Anderson, and Dan Mandich.

LEGISLATIVE CONFERENCE CALL

    A Legislative Conference Call was provided by Representative Sandy Layman and Lobbyist Loren Solberg.

COMMISSIONER WARRANTS

    Tinquist/Trunt approved Commissioner Warrants with a check date of January 27, 2017, in the amount of $1,857,401.64. All aye, except Mandich absent.

ICHHS WARRANTS

    Trunt/Ives approved Itasca County Health and Human Services Department Warrants for January 2017, in the amount of $1,581,146.79. All aye, except Mandich absent.

HHS DIRECTOR UPDATE/INTRODUCTION OF NEW SUPPORT WITHIN REACH EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

    Health and Human Services Director Eric Villeneuve introduced the new Support Within Reach Executive Director Caroline Larson, as well as District Supervisor Dayna Walchak. Support Within Reach can be reached at (218) 326-5008.

PLANNING AND IMPLEMENTATION (P&I) UNDERAGE DRINKING PREVENTION GRANT

    Nick Adams provided information regarding the Planning and Implementation (P&I) Underage Drinking Prevention Grant received at the Grand Rapids High School for informational purposes only; no action taken.

ICHHS ADVISORY COMMITTEE MINUTES

    Ives/Tinquist accepted the minutes from the January 12, 2017 ICHHS Advisory Committee meeting. All aye, except Mandich absent.

FAMILY SERVICES DIVISION UPDATE/PRESENTATION

    Family Services Division Manager Becky Lauer provided a Year End Child Protection Report for 2016 for informational purposes only; no action taken.

COUNTY BASED PURCHASING (IMCARE) DIVISION UPDATE/PRESENTATION

    Health Plan Division Manager Sarah Duell provided information regarding IMCare’s Compliance Referral Form for informational purposes only; no action taken.

SENATE FILE 2

    Ives/Trunt moved to not support current language as presented in Senate File 2 as it relates to the elimination of grant-in-aid funds for ATV, snowmobile, boat and water, other off-road trails, and forest access road accounts. All aye, except Mandich absent.

COMMISSIONER COMMENTS

ADJOURNMENT

    Chair Snyder adjourned the meeting at 3:39 p.m.

ATTEST

Terry Snyder, Chair of the County Board

Brett Skyles, Clerk of the County Board

WARRANTS

VENDOR NUMBER / VENDOR NAME AT PAYMENT    TOTAL AMOUNT

100,420 ACHESON TIRE INC    275.00

104,674 ADAM/MATTI    73.83

999,999,965 ADAMS,

DANIEL & BOBETTE    942.00

104,256 ADVANCED CORRECTIONAL HEALTHCARE INC    18,424.73

6,477 AITKIN COUNTY

HUMAN SERVICES    51,025.85

102,928 AITKIN COUNTY

LAND DEPT    500.00

102,631 AITKIN COUNTY

SHERIFF    200.00

999,999,965

ALLERTON, KESHIA     285.00

101,180 AMERICAN

DISPOSAL    2,353.00

101,399 AMERIPRIDE

SERVICES    895.16

101,620 ANDERSON GLASS    200.00

119,460 APG MEDIA OF

MN LLC    1,026.15

105,136 ARMSTRONG/

ROBERT WILLIAM    245.00

103,577 ARROW AUTO GLASS

& SUPPLY    156.53

100,117 ARROW

EMBROIDERY & SCREEN    479.84

104,412 ARROWHEAD

EMS ASSOCIATION    85.00

102,320 ARROWHEAD

LIBRARY SYSTEM    15,405.42

80,524 ARROWHEAD

PROCARE INSURANCE    81.00

102,360 ARROWHEAD

REGIONAL DEVEL COMM    4,029.15

103,136 ARVIG COMMUNICATION 

SYSTEMS    209.08

104,668 ASPIRE HEATING

AND CONTROL INC    5,650.00

102,423 ASSOCIATION OF

MINNESOTA COUNTIES    17,980.00

105,114 ASTECH ASPHALT

SURFACE TECH CORP    7,007.03

102,430 ASV, LLC    30,536.50

103,059 AT&T MOBILITY    3,379.07

102,274 AUTO VALUE

GRAND RAPIDS    3,487.06

104,278 AVI SYSTEMS INC    400.00

104,111 AVIANDS LLC    12,134.96

101,784 A-Z ELECTRIC INC    2,360.00

102,760 BAICH/

DR MICHAEL V    1,875.00

999,999,965 BARTO, ERIC

& LINNEA    209.00

103,350 BECKER COUNTY

SHERIFF’S OFFICE    41.00

101,860    BELL TIMBER INC    4,069.50

103,780 BEN MEADOWS

COMPANY    193.30

999,999,965 BERGH, PHILLIP

& DIANE    15.40

141,400 BIGFORK VALLEY

HEALTHCARE CENTER    16,543.26

101,957    BLACKDUCK EMERGENCY SERVICES DISTRICT    2,506.47

103,450 BLAINE BROTHERS    2,777.53

105,043 BLAINE/MAISIE    805.00

101,814 BLANDIN PAPER

COMPANY    7,559.05

105,510 BOWSTRING

AIRPORT    15,000.00

105,543 BOYER TRUCKS    786.29

999,999,965 BREVA, BURKE

& DANIELLE    8.43

105,186 BULLSEYE SAFETY

& TRAINING    2,250.00

106,460 BUNES SEPTIC

SERVICE    2,980.00

106,543 BURGGRAFS ACE

HARDWARE    127.53

102,009 BW DISTRIBUTING    230.98

101,542 CABLE/JONI E    90.71

999,999,965 CALKINS, DAVID

& NANCY    411.00

100,417 CARLSONS MUFFLER

SHOP    162.00

107,600 CARQUEST

AUTO PARTS - GR    1,165.66

104,331 CARTER LAW

OFFICE, PLLC    3,945.00

107,790 CASPER

CONSTRUCTION INC    2,720.50

102,462 CASTLE/MARVIN J    26.62

100,443 CASTLE/MERVIN    419.22

107,850 CC CAMPGROUND 717    44.50

101,648 CENTURYLINK    130.37

108,575 CHEMSEARCH    247.38

108,720 CITY OF BIGFORK    7,593.59

108,760 CITY OF BOVEY    3,448.59

108,780 CITY OF CALUMET    1,195.18

108,815 CITY OF COHASSET    42,376.65

113,165 CITY OF COHASSET    1,614.79

108,820 CITY OF COLERAINE    19,033.66

108,840 CITY OF DEER RIVER    16,177.55

108,940 CITY OF EFFIE    2,707.19

108,980 CITY OF

GRAND RAPIDS    270,098.63

109,020 CITY OF KEEWATIN    7,444.88

109,040 CITY OF LAPRAIRIE    4,160.05

109,060 CITY OF MARBLE    2,597.86

109,120 CITY OF NASHWAUK    4,213.54

109,180 CITY OF

SQUAW LAKE    1,750.51

109,200 CITY OF TACONITE    3,899.24

109,240 CITY OF WARBA    4,091.20

109,260 CITY OF ZEMPLE    624.30

110,240 COLE HARDWARE    367.14

110,390 COMMISSIONER

OF REVENUE    80.47

104,468 COMMISSIONER

OF TRANSPORTATION    4,693.87

105,062 COMMUNITY

DELIVERED LLC    122.50

104,566 COMO LUBE

& SUPPLIES    75.00

104,717 COMPASS MINERALS

AMERICA    56,236.23

101,801 CONSTELLATION

NEWENERGY GAS DIV LLC    1,162.44

101,260 CORE PROFESSIONAL

SERVICES PA    6,500.00

101,245 CUB FOODS    55.95

104,719 DAKOTA FLUID

POWER INC    193.46

112,265 DALCO    1,190.06

112,290 DAME/LAURIE K    3,059.00

103,411 DASH MEDICAL

GLOVES    60.90

103,040 DAVIS OIL    51,783.11

112,473 DAVIS/DEBRA R    93.63

999,999,965 DEER RIVER

BIBLE CHURCH INC    73.00

112,770 DEER RIVER

PUBLISHING    2,353.66

999,999,910 DEPARTMENT

OF COMMERCE    760.00

113,725 DIMICH/JOHN P    806.25

111,880 DJV INC    21,007.42

104,549 DOLAN LAW, LLC    2,193.75

114,080 DOOR SERVICE INC    275.00

999,999,998 DUANCE C GRACE

& ASSOCIATES    113.24

104,047 DULUTH

ARCHAEOLOGY CENTER    6,608.93

115,915 EXCEL BUSINESS

SYSTEM    278.14

104,014 EXPRESS

SERVICES INC    6,584.47

147,380 FERRELLGAS    103.53

999,999,965 FIGGINS, ERIC    43.30

102,328 FIRSTLAB    776.85

116,760 FISHER STATION    5,737.82

109,940 FLEETPRIDE INC    129.54

104,193 FLOHAUG LAW

FIRM, PLLC    262.50

117,037 FORCE AMERICA    258.74

102,912 FOREMOST

PROMOTIONS    562.50

100,411 FRONTIER

COMMUNICATIONS    275.53

103,346 FURMAN/ANDREW J    54.78

117,880 GALLS LLC    333.45

999,999,975 GARCIA/JULIE A     53.60

2,383 GET FIT ITASCA    14,584.46

100,415 GK SERVICES INC    406.68

119,055 GOPHER STATE

ONE-CALL INC    18.90

104,986 GOVERNMENT

FORMS AND SUPPLIES    229.58

119,340 GRAINGER    4,447.64

126,080 GRAND ITASCA

CLINIC & HOSPITAL    1,775.00

119,405 GRAND RAPIDS

AIRPORT COMM    20,000.00

103,092 GRAND RAPIDS

CHEVROLET    28.73

119,600 GRAND RAPIDS

POLICE DEPARTMENT    412.30

146,040 GRAND RAPIDS

PUBLIC UTILITIES    11,135.77

119,620 GRAND RAPIDS

STATE BANK    600.00

119,870 GREENWAY

RECREATION ASSOC    3,634.06

105,215 GROUP

MEDICAREBLUE RX    64,835.70

120,085 GUARDIAN ANGEL

COMPUTER SERVICE    4,047.00

120,770 HAMMERLUND

CONSTRUCTION INC    805.00

104,378 HARDY/LEONARD    513.00

121,500 HAWKINSON

CONSTRUCTION CO INC    188,144.36

102,970 HAWKINSON SAND

& GRAVEL    1,182.16

121,520 HAYES/JOHN W    1,552.50

104,814 HEARTLAND PAPER

COMPANY    265.50

104,307 HILMERSON

SAFETY SERVICES INC    441.00

123,635 HONEYWELL INC    18,777.67

999,999,945 HORNING/

KLAUS    250.00

999,999,965 HOSKINS,

MATTHEW & CHRISTINA    331.00

102,346 HUGHES/ELISA    65.00

104,782 IMPACT POWER

TO CONNECT    11,082.50

124,640 INDUSTRIAL

LUBRICANT COMPANY    4,330.78

104,221 INGRAM LIBRARY

SERVICES    20.99

100,759 INSIGHT PUBLIC

SECTOR    691.88

9,682 International Falls Journal    467.60

125,320 ITASCA COMMUNITY

TELEVISION    15,000.00

125,480 ITASCA COUNTY

ADMIN SERVICES    4.28

33,343 ITASCA COUNTY HEALTH

& HUMAN SERVICES    77,976.47

125,660 ITASCA COUNTY

HISTORICAL    45,058.00

125,700 ITASCA COUNTY

HOUSING &    4,993.98

125,665 ITASCA COUNTY

JUVENILE PROBAT    16.00

125,675 ITASCA COUNTY

JUVENILE PROBATION    2,913.12

125,935 ITASCA ECONOMIC

DEVELOPMENT CORP    64,768.75

101,528 ITASCA SKI &

OUTING CLUB    5,000.00

100,412 J N JOHNSON FIRE

AND SAFETY INC    47.00

126,900 JIMS AUTO REPAIR    3,482.29

103,122 JN JOHNSON SALES

& SERVICE INC    300.00

1,737 JOBS H\Q    3,017.04

999,999,965 JONES, STEVEN    1,793.85

127,760 JURVELIN HARDWARE    37.04

105,044 KARLSSON

LAW OFFICE    387.50

999,999,975 KIMMES/

RACHEL LEE    108.00

999,999,965 KLEINENDORST,

KURT & BARBARA    33.13

408 KOOCHICHING CTY

HEALTH DEPT    54,146.54

129,760 KOZY-KMFY    1,727.50

103,140 KUSCHEL/ABBY    416.32

130,080 L & M SUPPLY INC    770.25

999,999,965 LAINE, GREG    94.00

130,240 LAKE COUNTRY POWER    6,539.24

100,918 LAKES GAS CO    21,573.44

103,337 LAKES GAS CO NO 20    1,283.69

103,467 LAKEVIEW CEMETERY

ASSOCIATION    2,888.46

130,810 LARKIN HOFFMAN,

ATTORNEYS AT LAW    6,584.00

131,090 LAURENTIAN R C & D    400.00

131,220 LAWRON

TRAIL RIDERS    17,533.26

131,415 LEFTYS TENT &

PARTY RENTAL    25.00

134,380 LEXIS NEXIS

MATTHEW BENDER    1,014.16

131,765 LHB ENGINEERS

AND ARCHITECTS    1,555.00

103,019 LOCATORS &

SUPPLIES INC    418.98

104,541 LOREN SOLBERG

CONSULTING LLC    2,875.00

999,999,965 LURIE, NICOLE    639.00

104,871 M&M LOGGING

& SON, INC    124.60

105,208 MACVSO     100.00

999,999,955 MAJOR/BRYAN    1,339.95

133,200 MAKI BODY & GLASS    1,108.44

133,370 MANDICH/MARK A    237.60

133,720 MARIPOSA PUBLISHING    72.26

104,746 MARSH & MCLENNAN

AGENCY LLC    10,767.50

103,086 MAXIMUS    4,700.00

134,400 MAXS MINI STORE    331.38

9,647 MCCANN/MOLLYANN    80.97

156,650 MEDIACOM-MIDWEST    13.40

135,210 MEDS 1 AMBULANCE

SERVICE INC    188.48

105,210 MEDS1 AMBULANCE

SERVICE    3,990.00

102,977 METRO SALES INC    337.11

999,999,965 MICHALEK, ALEX    231.00

104,842 MID-STATES

EQUIPMENT INC    699.96

103,305 MIDWEST MONITORING

& SURVEILLANCE    1,358.85

136,680 MINNESOTA ASSOC

OF COUNTY    578.00

102,726 MINNESOTA BUREAU

OF CRIMINAL    1,380.00

137,100 MINNESOTA CO

ENGINEERS ASSOC    500.00

137,055 MINNESOTA

COUNTIES HUMAN    50.00

137,060 MINNESOTA COUNTIES

INFORMATION    3,428.00

103,679 MINNESOTA COUNTIES

INTERGOV TRUST    487,129.00

102,392 MINNESOTA DEPARTMENT 

OF AG    270.00

153,400 MINNESOTA DEPARTMENT 

OF FINANCE    12,844.50

137,224 MINNESOTA DEPARTMENT

OF HEALTH    1,232.50

137,225 MINNESOTA DEPARTMENT

OF HEALTH    1,100.00

137,228 MINNESOTA DEPARTMENT

OF LABOR    20,198.00

153,378 MINNESOTA DEPARTMENT

OF TREASURER    16.70

102,549 MINNESOTA ENERGY

RESOURCES    2,072.87

151,020 MINNESOTA OFFICE

OF     120.00

105,133 MINNESOTA OFFICE

OF MN.IT SERVICES    1,795.29

137,608 MINNESOTA PESTICIDE

INFORMAT    1,800.00

137,640 MINNESOTA POWER    288.89

137,700 MINNESOTA RURAL

COUNTIES CAUCUS    2,100.00

152,470 MINNESOTA SOLID

WASTE ADMIN ASSOC    100.00

102,994 MINNESOTA STATE

TREASURER    168.60

103,562 MINNESOTA TRANSPORTATION ALLIANCE/THE    3,450.00

100,556 MINUTEMAN PRESS    1,414.96

137,990 MISSISSIPPI HEADWATERS

BOARD    1,500.00

105,209 MN SOCIETY OF

PROFESSIONAL SURVEYORS    950.00

999,999,910 MNFOP LODGE 24    4,700.83

999,999,965 MOFFITT, JOANNE    790.00

138,370 MONTGOMERY/

RUSSELL    30.98

104,161 MORRIS/DEAN W    271.05

138,560 MORSE/ALBERT J    1,805.65

999,999,965 MOUSEL, ERIC

& ALAINA    11.88

137,658 MPELRA    125.00

105,490 MSC INDUSTRIAL

SUPPLY CO    3,744.07

138,895 MUHAR/JOHN J    940.60

140,780 NAPA SUPPLY OF

GRAND RAPIDS    3,158.03

102,674 NASHWAUK PUBLIC

UTILITIES    280.39

999,999,965 NATHE, JOHN

& MARGARET    10.00

140,233 NEIGH/CHARLOTTE    550.00

140,162 NELSON ROOFING

INC    3,855.04

999,999,965 NEMITZ, WILLIAM    97.00

140,474 NEWMAN SIGNS INC    304.19

140,995 NORTH HOMES INC    350.00

141,000 NORTH ITASCA

ELECTRIC CO-OP    3,624.60

103,832 NORTHERN AIR

PLUMBING AND    1,115.56

100,422 NORTHERN BUSINESS

PRODUCTS    1,720.44

141,190 NORTHERN COUNTIES

LAND USE    2,000.00

100,903 NORTHERN ITASCA

JOINT POWERS    25,000.00

142,385 NORTHERN OFFICE

OUTFITTERS    69.99

116,160 NORTHERN STAR

CO-OP SERVICES    726.87

999,999,965 NORTHLAND

COUNSELING CENTER INC    157.00

104,068 NORTHLAND FLOORING

& DESIGN LLC    722.36

102,504 NORTHLAND

PORTABLES    197.40

141,870 NORTHWEST

GAS COMPANY    2,614.88

103,477 NUBSON LAW

OFFICE, PLLC    5,670.95

142,165 NYBERG LAW

OFFICE LTD/KENT    225.00

142,365 OFFICE DEPOT    2,568.66

142,435 OIL-TEC

LABORATORIES INC    560.00

999,999,975 OLCOTT/

JAQUELYN M.     133.53

105,015 PARAMOUNT

PLANNING LLC    8,081.05

102,489 PAUL BUNYAN

COMMUNICATIONS    2,753.91

75    PAUL BUNYAN

COMMUNICATIONS    2.53

103,455 PETROLEUM TRADERS

CORP    15,858.40

9,681 Philadelphia Insurance

Companies    2,552.00

103,414 PHIL’S GARAGE DOOR

SERVICE    180.00

103,983 PHOENIX SUPPLY    326.76

999,999,965 PINKHAM, MARY    3,224.00

102,444 PITNEY BOWES    43.93

999,999,965 PITTS,

MARGARET    1,024.00

105,120 PLANET

TECHNOLOGIES    880.00

105,211 PLOETZ/CODY    64.00

999,999,965 POLUM, NATASSJA

& ANDREW    98.00

105,172 POWELL/JESSE R    92.45

100,187 POWERPLAN    3,814.73

104,109 PRAIRIE WIND BG INC    705.00

103,654 PRECISE MOBILE

RESOURCES MGMT    39,800.76

146,194 QUALITY

REFRIGERATION AND    555.90

146,505 RADKO IRON

AND SUPPLY INC    824.70

147,170 RANGE PAGING INC.    448.91

147,195 RANGE WATER

CONDITIONING    1,720.58

100,521 RAPID GARAGE

DOOR INC    281.50

147,290 RAPIDS AUTO WASH    28.00

147,310 RAPIDS BEVERAGE    114.50

147,445 RAPIDS WELDING

SUPPLY    2,454.47

147,515 RAYS SPORT & CYCLE    159.98

147,520 RAYS SPORT AND

MARINE    489.56

147,600 RED LAKE WATERSHED

DISTRICT    87.35

103,688 RED ROCK RADIO    220.00

104,634 RED ROCK RADIO

EVELETH    301.00

147,945 REIF CENTER INC    75,000.00

999,999,965 RICHARDSON, ROY    23.52

999,999,965 RIEHLE, ANTHONY    428.00

103,005 RIGID HITCH

INCORPORATED    103.97

102,171 RIHM KENWORTH    1,152.70

105,071 RMC TRUCK PARTS    36.25

999,999,965 ROHLING, AUSTIN

& DESIREE    1,118.00

148,900 ROLLE/JOHN    -4,120.67

999,999,965 ROOSDETT,

CHARLES    -243.00

999,999,965 ROSE, JOHN

& DARCY    1,447.00

104,763 ROSS LAW PLLC    2,392.50

104,681 ROSS/DUSTY    105.00

999,999,998 ROSS/PAULA    78.00

9,670 ROTHSTEIN/MARGARET    148.13

100,221 RS EDEN    1,802.36

102,101 RT VISION INC    2,050.00

149,445 SAFETY-KLEEN

CORPORATION    887.44

149,600 SAINT LOUIS

COUNTY AUDITOR    603.12

102,097 SAMBA HOLDINGS INC    132.46

103,397 SBA STRUCTURES INC.    2,280.19

104,393 SCENIC RANGE

NEWSFORUM    2,294.48

102,740 SCHNEIDER/EVELYN    6,224.00

150,620 SCHOOL DISTRICT

NO 316    180,442.91

150,640 SCHOOL DISTRICT

NO 317    80,488.43

150,680 SCHOOL DISTRICT

NO 318    379,573.83

150,740 SCHOOL DISTRICT

NO 319    13,169.68

150,600 SCHOOL DISTRICT

NO 32    443.14

104,603 SEACHANGE PRINTING

AND MARKETING    306.34

100,774 SECURITY ACCESS

CONTROL SYS    74.85

999,999,965 SEELEY, PAUL    419.00

151,080 SEH - SHORT ELLIOTT

HENDRICKSON INC    7,995.18

151,187 SERVICEMASTER    840.00

102,621 SFM RISK

SOLUTIONS    1,180.00

104,053 SHARROW LIFTING PRODUCTS    342.68

104,784 SHRED-N-GO INC    383.84

151,830 SIM SUPPLY INC    1,393.34

152,360 SNYDER/TERRY G    201.42

152,460 SOIL AND WATER

CONSERVATION    376,000.00

999,999,955 SOLBERG/CORRINE    715.66

104,970 SOUTHSIDE TIRE

AND AUTO LLC    1,099.96

999,999,965 SPAWN, DUANE

& MARLINE    9.00

152,849 SQUAW LAKERS

SNOWMOBILE CLUB    5,225.85

90,626 ST LOUIS

COUNTY DHS    9,897.75

103,607 STATE INDUSTRIAL

PRODUCTS    2,086.46

104,732 STEARNS COUNTY

DISTRICT COURT    300.00

153,900 STOKES PRINTING

COMPANY    21.95

154,024 STREICHERS PROF

POLICE EQUIP    4,210.00

103,322 SUTHERLAND/RYAN D    85.60

103,460 TDS METROCOM

-ACCT 218.018.0097    727.85

155,105 THOLEN LAW OFFICE

/ELLEN E    700.20

104,433 THOMPSON/LAW

OFFICE OF BILL L    5,925.00

159,220 THOMSON REUTERS    1,968.79

999,999,965 THORSTAD,

GREGORY    627.62

999,999,965 THORSTENSON,

BRUCE & ELAINE    708.00

130,230 THYSSENKRUPP

ELEVATOR    617.84

103,739 TJ TOWING    1,103.00

999,999,965 TORFIN, MICHAEL

& STRENG, LISA    10.56

155,540 TOWN OF ALVWOOD    706.19

155,560 TOWN OF ARBO    11,113.74

155,580 TOWN OF

ARDENHURST    1,586.23

155,600 TOWN OF BALSAM    8,700.66

155,640 TOWN OF BEARVILLE    1,519.84

155,660 TOWN OF BIGFORK    5,395.27

155,680 TOWN OF

BLACKBERRY    10,174.56

155,700 TOWN OF

BOWSTRING    3,424.63

155,740 TOWN OF

DEER RIVER    11,965.98

155,760 TOWN OF FEELEY    2,888.17

155,780 TOWN OF

GOOD HOPE    1,697.78

155,800 TOWN OF

GOODLAND    2,797.29

155,860 TOWN OF GRATTAN    241.77

155,880 TOWN OF GREENWAY    4,287.03

155,900 TOWN OF HARRIS    53,620.87

155,940 TOWN OF

KINGHURST    1,169.64

155,960 TOWN OF

LAKE JESSIE    4,504.40

155,980 TOWN OF LAWRENCE    569.45

156,040 TOWN OF MARCELL    8,208.43

156,080 TOWN OF MAX    1,811.92

156,100 TOWN OF

MOOSE PARK    1,438.36

156,120 TOWN OF MORSE    4,582.83

156,140 TOWN OF

NASHWAUK    2,387.62

156,160 TOWN OF NORE    229.20

156,180 TOWN OF

OTENEAGEN    2,723.50

156,200 TOWN OF POMROY    402.31

156,220 TOWN OF SAGO    1,223.78

156,240 TOWN OF

SAND LAKE    3,284.08

156,260 TOWN OF SPANG    3,461.83

156,270 TOWN OF

SPLITHAND    2,125.26

156,280 TOWN OF STOKES    3,599.44

156,300 TOWN OF

THIRD RIVER    225.93

156,320 TOWN OF

TROUT LAKE    6,259.11

156,340 TOWN OF WABANA    3,981.68

156,360 TOWN OF WAWINA    1,646.36

156,370 TOWN OF

WILDWOOD    1,601.89

156,380 TOWN OF WIRT    2,635.19

156,620 TREASURE BAY    520.95

104,309 TRUE NORTH WOODS    25.00

156,750 TRUNT/LEO    272.16

104,834 TURNKEY

CORRECTIONS    325.65

999,999,965 TWEED, PAUL

TRUSTEE    10.00

151,900 TYCO

SIMPLEXGRINNELL    507.82

105,011 TYLER

TECHNOLOGIES INC    70.00

156,940 UNIFORMS

UNLIMITED INC    192.95

157,081 UNITED PARCEL

SERVICE    25.57

157,672 US BANK    1,428,752.50

999,999,965 US BANK    473.00

104,649 USSET, WEINGARDEN

& LIEBO    55.00

103,413 VERIZON WIRELESS    702.84

158,173 VIKING ELECTRIC

SUPPLY INC    81.35

158,528 WALMART    129.00

158,733 WARD/MURRAY D    721.56

160,465 WASTE

MANAGEMENT    67,839.67

103,167 WAYTEK INC    78.56

101,780 WEX BANK    1,195.02

159,500 WIDSETH SMITH

NOLTING AND    1,720.00

999,999,965 WILLIAMS, EARL

& KARA    311.00

999,999,965 WINANS, DAVID

& REBECCA    6.00

104,041 WOLTERS KLUWER LAW

& BUSINESS    612.90

159,970 WORKERS

COMPENSATION    8,030.54

159,977 WORTH/CHRISTOPHER    14.58

160,105 XEROX

CORPORATION    2,892.96

160,560 ZIEGLER INC    1,011.44

104,542 ZIEGLER/RICHARD G    500.00

160,575 ZIMMERMAN MD

/ROBERTA L    1,475.00

Ordinance No. 01-18-17

An Ordinance granting Minnesota Energy Resources, a subsidiary of WEC Energy Group, a Wisconsin corporation, its successors and assigns, a natural gas franchise and the authority to construct, operate, maintain, and extend a natural gas distribution plant and system, and granting the right to use the streets, alleys, and other public places within the present or future corporate limits of the City, of Bovey, Minnesota

    Be it ordained by the City Council of the City of Bovey, Minnesota, as follows:

FRANCHISE GRANTED 

    The City of Bovey, Minnesota, (hereinafter referred to as “Grantor”) hereby grants a non-exclusive franchise to Minnesota Energy Resources, a subsidiary of WEC Energy Group, a Wisconsin corporation, (hereinafter called “Grantee”), its lessees, successors and assigns. Grantee is hereby granted the right, privilege, franchise, permission and authority to lay, construct, install, maintain, operate and extend in, along, over or across the present and future streets, alleys, avenues, bridges, public rights-of-way and public places as are now within the present or future limits of said Grantor, a natural gas distribution system and all facilities necessary for the purpose of supplying natural gas or processed gas for all purposes to the inhabitants of said Grantor and consumers in the vicinity thereof, and for the distribution of natural gas from or through said Grantor to points beyond the limits thereof. Such facilities shall include, but not be limited to, all mains, services, pipes, conduits and appliances necessary or convenient for transmitting, transporting, distributing and supplying natural gas for all purposes for which it may be used, and to do all other things necessary and proper in providing natural gas service to the inhabitants of Grantor and in carrying on such business.

TERM

    The rights and privileges granted by this Ordinance shall remain in effect for a period of Twenty-five (25) years from the effective date of this Ordinance.

GOVERNING RULES AND REGULATIONS 

    This Ordinance is granted subject to all conditions, limitations and immunities now provided for, or as hereafter amended, and applicable to the operations of a public utility, by State or Federal law. The rates to be charged by Grantee for service within the present or future corporate limits of Grantor and the rules and regulations regarding the character, quality and standards of service to be furnished by Grantee shall be under the jurisdiction and control of such regulatory body or bodies as may, from time to time, be vested by law with authority and jurisdiction over the rates, regulations and quality and standards of service to be supplied by Grantee. Provided however, should any judicial, regulatory or legislative body, having proper jurisdiction, take any action that precludes Grantee from recovering from its customers any cost associated with services provided hereunder, then Grantee and Grantor shall renegotiate the terms of this Ordinance in accordance with the action taken, so as to allow Grantee to be made whole economically. In determining the rights and duties of the Grantee, the terms of this franchise Ordinance shall take precedence over any conflicting terms or requirements contained in any other Ordinance enacted by the Grantor.

    If an energy supplier is unable to furnish an adequate supply of energy due to an emergency, an order or decision of a public regulatory body, or other acts beyond the control of the Grantee, then the Grantee shall have the right and authority to adopt reasonable rules and regulations limiting, curtailing or allocating extensions of service or supply of energy to any customers or prospective customers, and withholding the supply of energy to new customers, provided that such rules and regulations shall be uniform as applied to each class of customers or prospective customers, and shall be non-discriminatory as between communities receiving service from the Grantee.

CONSTRUCTION AND MAINTENANCE OF COMPANY FACILITIES

    Any pavements, sidewalks or curbing taken up and any and all excavations made shall be done in such a manner as to cause only such inconvenience to the inhabitants of Grantor and to the general public as is reasonably necessary; and repairs and replacements shall be made promptly by Grantee, leaving such properties in as good as condition as existed immediately prior to excavation. 

    Grantee agrees that for the term of this grant, it will use its best efforts to maintain facilities and equipment sufficient to meet the current and future energy requirements of Grantor, its inhabitants and industries. While maintaining its facilities and equipment, Grantee shall obtain permits as required by ordinance, except that in emergency situations, Grantee shall take immediate unilateral actions as it determines are necessary to protect the public health, safety, and welfare; in which case, Grantee shall notify Grantor as soon as reasonably possible.

    Grantor will give Grantee reasonable notice of plans for street improvements where paving or resurfacing of a permanent nature is involved that affect Grantee’s facilities. The notice shall contain the nature and character of the improvements, the rights-of-way upon which the improvements are to be made, the extent of the improvements and the time when the Grantor will start the work, and, if more than one right-of-way is involved, the order in which this work is to proceed. The notice shall be given to the Grantee a sufficient length of time, considering seasonable working conditions, in advance of the actual commencement of the work to permit the Grantee to make any additions, alterations, or repairs to its facilities. 

EXTENSION OF COMPANY FACILITIES

    Upon receipt and acceptance of a valid application for service, Grantee shall, subject to its own economic feasibility criteria, make reasonable extensions of its distribution facilities to serve customers located within the current or future corporate limits of Grantor. 

RELOCATION OF COMPANY FACILITIES

    If Grantor elects to change the grade of or otherwise alter any street, alley, avenue, bridge, public right-of-way or public place for a public purpose, Grantee, upon reasonable notice from Grantor, shall remove and relocate its facilities or equipment situated in the public rights-of-way, if such removal is necessary to prevent interference and not merely for the convenience of the Grantor, at the cost and expense of Grantee. If Grantor orders or requests Grantee to relocate its facilities or equipment for the primary benefit of a commercial or private project, or as a result of the initial request of a commercial or private developer or other non-public entity, and such removal is necessary to prevent interference and not merely for the convenience of the Grantor or other right-of-way user, Grantee shall receive payment for the cost of such relocation as a precondition to relocating its facilities or equipment. Grantor shall consider reasonable alternatives in designing its public works projects so as not arbitrarily to cause Grantee unreasonable additional expense in exercising its authority under this section. Grantor shall also provide a reasonable alternative location for Grantee’s facilities. Grantor shall give Grantee written notice of vacating of a public right-of-way. Vacating of a public right-of-way shall not deprive the Grantee of its right to operate and maintain existing facilities, until the reasonable cost of relocating the same are first paid to the Grantee.

    Any person or corporation desiring to move a building or other structure along, or to make any unusual use of any street, alley, avenue, bridge, public right-of-way or public place which shall interfere with the facilities or equipment of the Grantee, shall first give notice to the Grantor and the Grantee and a pay a sum sufficient to cover the expense and damage incident to the moving of Grantee’s facilities and equipment. 

CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION    

    Grantor acknowledges that certain information it might request pursuant to this franchise may be of a proprietary and confidential nature. If Grantee requests that any information provided by Grantee to Grantor be kept confidential due to such proprietary or commercial value, Grantor and its employees, agents, and representatives shall maintain the confidentiality of that information, to the extent allowed by law. If Grantor is requested or required by legal or administrative process to disclose any such confidential information, Grantor shall promptly notify Grantee of such request or requirement so that Grantee may seek an appropriate protective order or other relief. Grantor shall use all reasonable efforts to ensure that the confidentiality of Grantee’s confidential information is maintained.

FORCE MAJEURE

    It shall not be a breach or default under this franchise if either party fails to perform its obligations hereunder due to Force Majeure. Force Majeure shall include, but not be limited to, the following: 1) physical events such as acts of God, landslides, lightning, earthquakes, fires, freezing, storms, floods, washouts, explosions, breakage or accident or necessity of repairs to machinery, equipment or distribution or transmission lines; 2) acts of others such as strikes, work-force stoppages, riots, sabotage, insurrections or wars; 3) governmental actions such as necessity for compliance with any court order, law, statute, ordinance, executive order, or regulation promulgated by a governmental authority having jurisdiction; and any other causes, whether of the kind herein enumerated or otherwise not reasonably within the control of the affected party to prevent or overcome. Each party shall make reasonable efforts to avoid Force Majeure and to resolve such event as promptly as reasonably possible once it occurs in order to resume performance; provided, however, that this provision shall not obligate a party to settle any labor strike.

HOLD HARMLESS

    Grantee, during the term of this Ordinance, agrees to save harmless Grantor from and against all claims, demands, losses and expenses arising directly out of the negligence of Grantee, its employees or agents, in the constructing, operating, and maintaining of distribution and transmission facilities or appliances of Grantee; provided, however, that Grantee need not save harmless Grantor from claims, demands, losses and expenses arising out of the negligence of Grantor, its employees or agents.

SEVERABILITY 

    If any clause, sentence or section of this Ordinance is deemed invalid by any judicial, regulatory or legislative body having proper jurisdiction, the remaining provisions shall not be affected. 

NON WAIVER

    Any waiver of any obligation or default under this franchise shall not be construed as a waiver of any future defaults, whether of like or different character.

REPEAL CONFLICTING ORDINANCES

    This ordinance, when accepted by Grantee as provided below, shall constitute the entire agreement between the Grantor and the Grantee relating to this franchise and the same shall supersede all prior ordinances pertaining to this franchise agreement, and any terms and conditions of such prior ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict herewith are hereby repealed. Ordinance No. 3-6-95 of the City of Bovey Minnesota, is hereby repealed as of the effective date hereof.

EFFECT AND INTERPRETATION OF ORDINANCE

    The captions which precede each section of this ordinance are for convenience in reference only and shall not be taken into consideration in the interpretation of any of the provisions of this ordinance.

EFFECTIVE DATE AND ACCEPTANCE

    This Ordinance shall become effective and be a binding contract between the Grantor and Grantee, upon its final passage and approval by Grantor, in accordance with applicable laws and regulations, and upon acceptance by Grantee by written instrument within sixty (60) days of passage by the governing body, and filed with the City Clerk of the City of Bovey, Minnesota. The City Clerk shall sign and affix the community seal to acknowledge receipt of such acceptance, and return one copy to Grantee. If Grantee does not, within sixty (60) days following passage of this Ordinance express in writing its objections to any terms or provisions contained therein, or reject this ordinance in its entirety, Grantee shall be deemed to have accepted this ordinance and all of its terms and conditions

    Passed and approved by the City Council of the City of Bovey, Minnesota, on this 18th day of January, 2017. 

Mayor

ATTEST:

City Clerk

