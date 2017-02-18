Legal notices: published February 16, 2016

Mortgage Foreclosures NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE 16-105210 THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: September 24, 2012 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $142,982.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Eric M. Handyside, a single person MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. MIN#: 100107311223302473 LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. SERVICER: Cenlar FSB DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed October 18, 2012, Itasca County Recorder, as Document Number A000669493 ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: All that part of Government Lot Three (3), of Section Four (4), Township Fifty-nine (59) North, Range Twenty-seven (27), West of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Less the East 150 feet lying North of the South 492.6 feet and Less the South 425 feet of the East 280 feet and Less that part of Lot 3 lying North of the following line: Beginning 492.6 feet North and 150 feet West of the Southeast corner of Lot 3; thence North 80 feet to a point; thence North 69° 20’ 06” West a distance of 559.42 feet to the Westerly boundary of Lot 3, in Section 4-59-27, lying and being Northerly and Westerly of County Road No. 312, Itasca County, Minnesota. PROPERTY ADDRESS: 51349 County Road 312, Bigfork, MN 56628 PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 26-204-4130 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Itasca THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $136,261.27 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: March 8, 2017, 10:00 am PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, Civil Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on September 8, 2017, or the next business day if September 8, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. Dated: January 6, 2017 Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC Assignee of Mortgagee SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP BY /s/ Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559 Diane F. Published in the Scenic Range NewsForum January 12, 19, 26, February 2, 9, 16, 2017 641444 Public Notice of Request for Proposal ISD #316, Greenway Public Schools ("District") requests proposals for group insurance coverage for the health plan year beginning September 1, 2017. Sealed proposals will be accepted in paper form until 5:00 p.m. central time on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at ISD #316 District Administrative Offices located at 201 Kate Street, Marble, MN 55764. Copies of the request for proposal and exhibits may be requested from Randi Jurgansen, Business Manager, at mjurgansen@isd316.org, and will be sent electronically at no charge. District reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive informalities. District reserves the right to select the proposal which it determines to be in the best interest of the District. SRNF February 16, 2017 District reserves the right to select the proposal which it determines to be in the best interest of the District. SRNF February 16, 2017 CITY OF KEEWATIN A work session was held on Monday, January 23, 2017 following the council meeting in council chambers. Members present: Mayor King, Council: Koprivec, Graves, Chris Koprivec, and Clerk Maras. The council accumulated a list of people they would like to interview for the janitor/utility position. Mayor King updated the council on the current condition of the sewer plant, and also on the Waste Water Treatment Project. A motion was made by Graves seconded by Koprivec to close the work session. Motion Carried. Mayor King City Clerk, Tawnya Maras SRNF February 16, 2017 CITY OF KEEWATIN A regular meeting of the city council was held on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at 5:00 PM in the council chambers. Members present: Mayor King; Council: Koprivec, Clusiau, Graves, Attorney Dimich, and Clerk Maras. A motion was made by Koprivec and seconded by Graves to accept the items on the consent agenda as submitted: 1. Accept the minutes of the January 11, 2017 regular meeting 2. Accept the minutes of the December 16, 2016 library board meeting 3. Approve the payroll 4. Pay the bills Motion Carried. A motion was made by Graves and seconded by Clusiau to approve the Pay Equity Report as is. Motion Carried. A motion was made by Clusiau and seconded by Graves to approve Dynamic Garage Doors to install man doors for the Post Office and Library one at $1,800.00 and one at $1,950.00. Motion Carried. A motion was made by Graves and seconded by Clusiau to approve Susan Thronson to research pricing for holiday decorations and submit back to the council. Motion Carried. A motion was made by Koprivec and seconded by Clusiau to adjourn. Motion Carried. Mayor King City Clerk, Tawnya Maras CITY OF KEEWATIN VENDOR PAYMENTS Check/Receipt CHECK # Date Search Name Amount 053596 02/08/17 ADVANCED MINNESOTA $800.00 053597 02/08/17 AT&T MOBILITY $122.59 053598 02/08/17 EXPRESS PRINT $167,63 053599 02/08/17 FASTENAL COMPANY $162.32 053600 02/08/17 GALLS $151.54 053601 02/08/17 GUARDIAN PEST SOLUTIONS INC $63.00 053602 02/08/17 KEEPERS $749.99 053603 02/08/17 KEEWATIN AUTO REPAIR $1,125.60 053604 02/08/17 KEEWATIN SINCLAIR $3,815.73 053605 02/08/17 KME INC. $3,865.69 053606 02/08/17 L&S PLUMBING AND HEATING $450.00 053607 02/08/17 MEDIACOM $49.95 053608 02/08/17 MINNESOTA ENERGY RESOURCE INC $3,968.14 053609 02/08/17 NORTHERN BUSINESS PROD $317.46 053610 02/08/17 PUBLIC UTILITIES $155.26 053611 02/08/17 RADKO IRON & STEEL INC. $91.96 053612 02/08/17 SCENIC RANGE NEWSFORUM $319.70 053613 02/08/17 VERIZON WIRELESS $25.98 053614 02/08/17 ZIEGLER INC. $1,398.11 $17,800.65 SRNF February 16, 2017 –––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––– STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF ITASCA NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No. 31-PR-17-279 NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS Estate of: Marlys J. Gibeau aka Marlys Joan Gibeau, Decedent. It is Ordered and Notice is given that on March 6, 2017, at 8:59 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Itasca County Courthouse, 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, Minnesota, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of James A. Gibeau, whose address is 2513 Midway Drive, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. No formal hearing will be held unless written objections have been filed with the Court Administrator. If no objections have been filed, the requests made in the Petition will be granted by default. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. BY THE COURT Date: January 31, 2017 Korey Wahwassuck, Judge of District Court (COURT SEAL) Dated: January 31, 2017 s/ SEAN R. JONES, Court Administrator Dated: January 31, 2017 Sophia Schjenken, Senior Court Clerk Attorney for: Petitioner Name: Jerry S. Ophoven Firm: Anderson, Ophoven & Stauffer, P.A. Street: 520 NE First Avenue, Suite 1 City, State, Zip: Grand Rapids, MN 55744 Attorney License No.: 23087X Telephone: 218-326-6631 FAX: 218-326-9956 Email: Jerry@aoslaw.net SRNF February 9, 16, 2017 STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF ITASCA DISTRICT COURT NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No.: 31-PR-17-318 NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS In Re: Estate of Cloyd Olaf Kilde, Decedent. It is Ordered and Notice is given that on March 6, 2017 at 8:59 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at the Itasca County Courthouse, 123 NE Fourth Street, Grand Rapids, Minnesota 55744, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the decedent’s Will dated June 29, 1998, and for the appointment of Karen Kilde, whose address is 8300 Fairmount Drive ii-102, Denver, Colorado 80247, as personal representative of the estate of the decedent in an unsupervised administration. Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the estate. Notice is also given that, subject to Minn. Stat. §524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred. *No formal hearing be held unless written objections have been filed with the Court Administrator. If no objections have been filed, the requests made in the Petition will be granted by default. BY THE COURT Dated: February 3, 2017 Korey Wahwassuck, Judge of District Court Dated: February 3, 2017 s/ SEAN R. JONES, Court Administrator Dated: February 3, 2017 Sophia Schjenken, Sr. Court Clerk John P. Dimich (22962) Dimich Law Office 432 NE 3rd Ave. Grand Rapids, MN 55744 SRNF February 9, 16, 2017 PATROL OFFICER ELIGIBILITY LIST CREATION ITASCA COUNTY IS ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR: PATROL OFFICER - SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT. For information on the job duties, qualifications and how to apply, visit the Itasca County Website at www.co.itasca.mn.us. Itasca County is an equal opportunity employer. SHORT ELLIOTT HENDRICKSON INC 7,995.18 151,187 SERVICEMASTER 840.00 102,621 SFM RISK SOLUTIONS 1,180.00 104,053 SHARROW LIFTING PRODUCTS 342.68 104,784 SHRED-N-GO INC 383.84 151,830 SIM SUPPLY INC 1,393.34 152,360 SNYDER/TERRY G 201.42 152,460 SOIL AND WATER CONSERVATION 376,000.00 999,999,955 SOLBERG/CORRINE 715.66 104,970 SOUTHSIDE TIRE AND AUTO LLC 1,099.96 999,999,965 SPAWN, DUANE & MARLINE 9.00 152,849 SQUAW LAKERS SNOWMOBILE CLUB 5,225.85 90,626 ST LOUIS COUNTY DHS 9,897.75 103,607 STATE INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS 2,086.46 104,732 STEARNS COUNTY DISTRICT COURT 300.00 153,900 STOKES PRINTING COMPANY 21.95 154,024 STREICHERS PROF POLICE EQUIP 4,210.00 103,322 SUTHERLAND/RYAN D 85.60 103,460 TDS METROCOM -ACCT 218.018.0097 727.85 155,105 THOLEN LAW OFFICE /ELLEN E 700.20 104,433 THOMPSON/LAW OFFICE OF BILL L 5,925.00 159,220 THOMSON REUTERS 1,968.79 999,999,965 THORSTAD, GREGORY 627.62 999,999,965 THORSTENSON, BRUCE & ELAINE 708.00 130,230 THYSSENKRUPP ELEVATOR 617.84 103,739 TJ TOWING 1,103.00 999,999,965 TORFIN, MICHAEL & STRENG, LISA 10.56 155,540 TOWN OF ALVWOOD 706.19 155,560 TOWN OF ARBO 11,113.74 155,580 TOWN OF ARDENHURST 1,586.23 155,600 TOWN OF BALSAM 8,700.66 155,640 TOWN OF BEARVILLE 1,519.84 155,660 TOWN OF BIGFORK 5,395.27 155,680 TOWN OF BLACKBERRY 10,174.56 155,700 TOWN OF BOWSTRING 3,424.63 155,740 TOWN OF DEER RIVER 11,965.98 155,760 TOWN OF FEELEY 2,888.17 155,780 TOWN OF GOOD HOPE 1,697.78 155,800 TOWN OF GOODLAND 2,797.29 155,860 TOWN OF GRATTAN 241.77 155,880 TOWN OF GREENWAY 4,287.03 155,900 TOWN OF HARRIS 53,620.87 155,940 TOWN OF KINGHURST 1,169.64 155,960 TOWN OF LAKE JESSIE 4,504.40 155,980 TOWN OF LAWRENCE 569.45 156,040 TOWN OF MARCELL 8,208.43 156,080 TOWN OF MAX 1,811.92 156,100 TOWN OF MOOSE PARK 1,438.36 156,120 TOWN OF MORSE 4,582.83 156,140 TOWN OF NASHWAUK 2,387.62 156,160 TOWN OF NORE 229.20 156,180 TOWN OF OTENEAGEN 2,723.50 156,200 TOWN OF POMROY 402.31 156,220 TOWN OF SAGO 1,223.78 156,240 TOWN OF SAND LAKE 3,284.08 156,260 TOWN OF SPANG 3,461.83 156,270 TOWN OF SPLITHAND 2,125.26 156,280 TOWN OF STOKES 3,599.44 156,300 TOWN OF THIRD RIVER 225.93 156,320 TOWN OF TROUT LAKE 6,259.11 156,340 TOWN OF WABANA 3,981.68 156,360 TOWN OF WAWINA 1,646.36 156,370 TOWN OF WILDWOOD 1,601.89 156,380 TOWN OF WIRT 2,635.19 156,620 TREASURE BAY 520.95 104,309 TRUE NORTH WOODS 25.00 156,750 TRUNT/LEO 272.16 104,834 TURNKEY CORRECTIONS 325.65 999,999,965 TWEED, PAUL TRUSTEE 10.00 151,900 TYCO SIMPLEXGRINNELL 507.82 105,011 TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC 70.00 156,940 UNIFORMS UNLIMITED INC 192.95 157,081 UNITED PARCEL SERVICE 25.57 157,672 US BANK 1,428,752.50 999,999,965 US BANK 473.00 104,649 USSET, WEINGARDEN & LIEBO 55.00 103,413 VERIZON WIRELESS 702.84 158,173 VIKING ELECTRIC SUPPLY INC 81.35 158,528 WALMART 129.00 158,733 WARD/MURRAY D 721.56 160,465 WASTE MANAGEMENT 67,839.67 103,167 WAYTEK INC 78.56 101,780 WEX BANK 1,195.02 159,500 WIDSETH SMITH NOLTING AND 1,720.00 999,999,965 WILLIAMS, EARL & KARA 311.00 999,999,965 WINANS, DAVID & REBECCA 6.00 104,041 WOLTERS KLUWER LAW & BUSINESS 612.90 159,970 WORKERS COMPENSATION 8,030.54 159,977 WORTH/CHRISTOPHER 14.58 160,105 XEROX CORPORATION 2,892.96 160,560 ZIEGLER INC 1,011.44 104,542 ZIEGLER/RICHARD G 500.00 160,575 ZIMMERMAN MD /ROBERTA L 1,475.00 SRNF February 16, 2017 –––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––– Ordinance No. 01-18-17 An Ordinance granting Minnesota Energy Resources, a subsidiary of WEC Energy Group, a Wisconsin corporation, its successors and assigns, a natural gas franchise and the authority to construct, operate, maintain, and extend a natural gas distribution plant and system, and granting the right to use the streets, alleys, and other public places within the present or future corporate limits of the City, of Bovey, Minnesota Be it ordained by the City Council of the City of Bovey, Minnesota, as follows: FRANCHISE GRANTED The City of Bovey, Minnesota, (hereinafter referred to as “Grantor”) hereby grants a non-exclusive franchise to Minnesota Energy Resources, a subsidiary of WEC Energy Group, a Wisconsin corporation, (hereinafter called “Grantee”), its lessees, successors and assigns. Grantee is hereby granted the right, privilege, franchise, permission and authority to lay, construct, install, maintain, operate and extend in, along, over or across the present and future streets, alleys, avenues, bridges, public rights-of-way and public places as are now within the present or future limits of said Grantor, a natural gas distribution system and all facilities necessary for the purpose of supplying natural gas or processed gas for all purposes to the inhabitants of said Grantor and consumers in the vicinity thereof, and for the distribution of natural gas from or through said Grantor to points beyond the limits thereof. Such facilities shall include, but not be limited to, all mains, services, pipes, conduits and appliances necessary or convenient for transmitting, transporting, distributing and supplying natural gas for all purposes for which it may be used, and to do all other things necessary and proper in providing natural gas service to the inhabitants of Grantor and in carrying on such business. TERM The rights and privileges granted by this Ordinance shall remain in effect for a period of Twenty-five (25) years from the effective date of this Ordinance. GOVERNING RULES AND REGULATIONS This Ordinance is granted subject to all conditions, limitations and immunities now provided for, or as hereafter amended, and applicable to the operations of a public utility, by State or Federal law. The rates to be charged by Grantee for service within the present or future corporate limits of Grantor and the rules and regulations regarding the character, quality and standards of service to be furnished by Grantee shall be under the jurisdiction and control of such regulatory body or bodies as may, from time to time, be vested by law with authority and jurisdiction over the rates, regulations and quality and standards of service to be supplied by Grantee. Provided however, should any judicial, regulatory or legislative body, having proper jurisdiction, take any action that precludes Grantee from recovering from its customers any cost associated with services provided hereunder, then Grantee and Grantor shall renegotiate the terms of this Ordinance in accordance with the action taken, so as to allow Grantee to be made whole economically. In determining the rights and duties of the Grantee, the terms of this franchise Ordinance shall take precedence over any conflicting terms or requirements contained in any other Ordinance enacted by the Grantor. If an energy supplier is unable to furnish an adequate supply of energy due to an emergency, an order or decision of a public regulatory body, or other acts beyond the control of the Grantee, then the Grantee shall have the right and authority to adopt reasonable rules and regulations limiting, curtailing or allocating extensions of service or supply of energy to any customers or prospective customers, and withholding the supply of energy to new customers, provided that such rules and regulations shall be uniform as applied to each class of customers or prospective customers, and shall be non-discriminatory as between communities receiving service from the Grantee. CONSTRUCTION AND MAINTENANCE OF COMPANY FACILITIES Any pavements, sidewalks or curbing taken up and any and all excavations made shall be done in such a manner as to cause only such inconvenience to the inhabitants of Grantor and to the general public as is reasonably necessary; and repairs and replacements shall be made promptly by Grantee, leaving such properties in as good as condition as existed immediately prior to excavation. Grantee agrees that for the term of this grant, it will use its best efforts to maintain facilities and equipment sufficient to meet the current and future energy requirements of Grantor, its inhabitants and industries. While maintaining its facilities and equipment, Grantee shall obtain permits as required by ordinance, except that in emergency situations, Grantee shall take immediate unilateral actions as it determines are necessary to protect the public health, safety, and welfare; in which case, Grantee shall notify Grantor as soon as reasonably possible. Grantor will give Grantee reasonable notice of plans for street improvements where paving or resurfacing of a permanent nature is involved that affect Grantee’s facilities. The notice shall contain the nature and character of the improvements, the rights-of-way upon which the improvements are to be made, the extent of the improvements and the time when the Grantor will start the work, and, if more than one right-of-way is involved, the order in which this work is to proceed. The notice shall be given to the Grantee a sufficient length of time, considering seasonable working conditions, in advance of the actual commencement of the work to permit the Grantee to make any additions, alterations, or repairs to its facilities. EXTENSION OF COMPANY FACILITIES Upon receipt and acceptance of a valid application for service, Grantee shall, subject to its own economic feasibility criteria, make reasonable extensions of its distribution facilities to serve customers located within the current or future corporate limits of Grantor. RELOCATION OF COMPANY FACILITIES If Grantor elects to change the grade of or otherwise alter any street, alley, avenue, bridge, public right-of-way or public place for a public purpose, Grantee, upon reasonable notice from Grantor, shall remove and relocate its facilities or equipment situated in the public rights-of-way, if such removal is necessary to prevent interference and not merely for the convenience of the Grantor, at the cost and expense of Grantee. If Grantor orders or requests Grantee to relocate its facilities or equipment for the primary benefit of a commercial or private project, or as a result of the initial request of a commercial or private developer or other non-public entity, and such removal is necessary to prevent interference and not merely for the convenience of the Grantor or other right-of-way user, Grantee shall receive payment for the cost of such relocation as a precondition to relocating its facilities or equipment. Grantor shall consider reasonable alternatives in designing its public works projects so as not arbitrarily to cause Grantee unreasonable additional expense in exercising its authority under this section. Grantor shall also provide a reasonable alternative location for Grantee’s facilities. Grantor shall give Grantee written notice of vacating of a public right-of-way. Vacating of a public right-of-way shall not deprive the Grantee of its right to operate and maintain existing facilities, until the reasonable cost of relocating the same are first paid to the Grantee. Any person or corporation desiring to move a building or other structure along, or to make any unusual use of any street, alley, avenue, bridge, public right-of-way or public place which shall interfere with the facilities or equipment of the Grantee, shall first give notice to the Grantor and the Grantee and a pay a sum sufficient to cover the expense and damage incident to the moving of Grantee’s facilities and equipment. CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION Grantor acknowledges that certain information it might request pursuant to this franchise may be of a proprietary and confidential nature. If Grantee requests that any information provided by Grantee to Grantor be kept confidential due to such proprietary or commercial value, Grantor and its employees, agents, and representatives shall maintain the confidentiality of that information, to the extent allowed by law. If Grantor is requested or required by legal or administrative process to disclose any such confidential information, Grantor shall promptly notify Grantee of such request or requirement so that Grantee may seek an appropriate protective order or other relief. Grantor shall use all reasonable efforts to ensure that the confidentiality of Grantee’s confidential information is maintained.

FORCE MAJEURE It shall not be a breach or default under this franchise if either party fails to perform its obligations hereunder due to Force Majeure. Force Majeure shall include, but not be limited to, the following: 1) physical events such as acts of God, landslides, lightning, earthquakes, fires, freezing, storms, floods, washouts, explosions, breakage or accident or necessity of repairs to machinery, equipment or distribution or transmission lines; 2) acts of others such as strikes, work-force stoppages, riots, sabotage, insurrections or wars; 3) governmental actions such as necessity for compliance with any court order, law, statute, ordinance, executive order, or regulation promulgated by a governmental authority having jurisdiction; and any other causes, whether of the kind herein enumerated or otherwise not reasonably within the control of the affected party to prevent or overcome. Each party shall make reasonable efforts to avoid Force Majeure and to resolve such event as promptly as reasonably possible once it occurs in order to resume performance; provided, however, that this provision shall not obligate a party to settle any labor strike. HOLD HARMLESS Grantee, during the term of this Ordinance, agrees to save harmless Grantor from and against all claims, demands, losses and expenses arising directly out of the negligence of Grantee, its employees or agents, in the constructing, operating, and maintaining of distribution and transmission facilities or appliances of Grantee; provided, however, that Grantee need not save harmless Grantor from claims, demands, losses and expenses arising out of the negligence of Grantor, its employees or agents. SEVERABILITY If any clause, sentence or section of this Ordinance is deemed invalid by any judicial, regulatory or legislative body having proper jurisdiction, the remaining provisions shall not be affected. NON WAIVER Any waiver of any obligation or default under this franchise shall not be construed as a waiver of any future defaults, whether of like or different character. REPEAL CONFLICTING ORDINANCES This ordinance, when accepted by Grantee as provided below, shall constitute the entire agreement between the Grantor and the Grantee relating to this franchise and the same shall supersede all prior ordinances pertaining to this franchise agreement, and any terms and conditions of such prior ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict herewith are hereby repealed. Ordinance No. 3-6-95 of the City of Bovey Minnesota, is hereby repealed as of the effective date hereof. EFFECT AND INTERPRETATION OF ORDINANCE The captions which precede each section of this ordinance are for convenience in reference only and shall not be taken into consideration in the interpretation of any of the provisions of this ordinance. EFFECTIVE DATE AND ACCEPTANCE This Ordinance shall become effective and be a binding contract between the Grantor and Grantee, upon its final passage and approval by Grantor, in accordance with applicable laws and regulations, and upon acceptance by Grantee by written instrument within sixty (60) days of passage by the governing body, and filed with the City Clerk of the City of Bovey, Minnesota. The City Clerk shall sign and affix the community seal to acknowledge receipt of such acceptance, and return one copy to Grantee. If Grantee does not, within sixty (60) days following passage of this Ordinance express in writing its objections to any terms or provisions contained therein, or reject this ordinance in its entirety, Grantee shall be deemed to have accepted this ordinance and all of its terms and conditions Passed and approved by the City Council of the City of Bovey, Minnesota, on this 18th day of January, 2017. 