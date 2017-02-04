Legal notices: published February 2, 2017

Mortgage Foreclosures
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE
DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL
CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED
BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default
has occurred in the conditions of the following
described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: February 8, 2007
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF
MORTGAGE: $109,500.00
MORTGAGOR(S):
Janice L. Goudy and Rick A. Goudy, Wife
and Husband, as Joint Tenants
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration
Systems, Inc., as nominee for Aegis
Lending Corporation
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc.
MIN#: 100055140031077825
SERVICER:
Specialized Loan Servicing, LLC
LENDER: Aegis Lending Corporation
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Itasca
County Minnesota, Recorder, on March 20,
2007, as Document No. A000608971.
ASSIGNED TO: U.S. Bank National Association,
as Trustee, successor in interest
to Bank of America, National Association,
as Trustee, successor by merger to LaSalle
Bank National Association, as Trustee for
Bear Stearns Asset Backed Securities I
Trust 2007-HE5, Asset Backed-Certificates,
Series 2007-HE5 dated 12/23/2014, recorded
on, 12/31/2014 as Document No.
A000690335.
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
The West 1/2 NW 1/4 NW 1/4, lying North
of Deer Creek, Sec. 24 Twp. 62 North, Rge.
25, West of the Fourth Principal Meridian
PROPERTY ADDRESS:
66767 County Rd 230, Effie, MN 56639
PROPERTY I.D: 62-024-2201
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:
Itasca
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON
THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE
NOTICE: One Hundred Twenty-Two Thousand
Three Hundred Seventy-Nine and
85/100 ($122,379.85)
THAT no action or proceeding has been
instituted at law to recover the debt secured
by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that
there has been compliance with all preforeclosure
notice and acceleration requirements
of said mortgage, and/or applicable
statutes;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained
in said mortgage, the above described
property will be sold by the Sheriff
of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
10:00 AM on March 1, 2017
PLACE OF SALE:
Itasca County Sheriff`s Office, 440 1st
Ave. NE, Grand Rapids MN 55744
to pay the debt then secured by said
mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid
by the mortgagee, on the premises and the
costs and disbursements allowed by law.
The time allowed by law for redemption by
said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives
or assigns is 6 months from the date
of sale. If Mortgage is not reinstated under
Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not
redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the
Mortgagor must vacate the property on or
before 11:59 p.m. on September 1, 2017, or
the next business day if September 1, 2017
falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR
REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR,
THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE
REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL
ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA
STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,
AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE
MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED
WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS
THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY
USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,
AND ARE ABANDONED.”
Dated: December 28, 2016
U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee,
successor in interest to Bank of America,
National Association, as Trustee, successor
by merger to LaSalle Bank National
Association, as Trustee for Bear Stearns
Asset Backed Securities I Trust 2007-HE5,
Asset Backed-Certificates, Series 2007-
HE5
Randall S. Miller & Associates, PLLC
Attorneys for Assignee
of Mortgage/Mortgagee
Canadian Pacific Plaza,
120 South Sixth Street, Suite 2050
Minneapolis, MN 55402
Phone: 952-232-0052
Our File No. 16MN00149-1
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A
DEBT COLLECTOR.
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
16-105210
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE
DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL
CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED
BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default
has occurred in the conditions of the following
described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE:
September 24, 2012
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF
MORTGAGE: $142,982.00
MORTGAGOR(S):
Eric M. Handyside, a single person
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration
Systems, Inc.
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc.
MIN#: 100107311223302473
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE
ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:
Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc.
SERVICER: Cenlar FSB
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed October
18, 2012, Itasca County Recorder, as
Document Number A000669493
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned
to: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
All that part of Government Lot Three
(3), of Section Four (4), Township Fifty-nine
(59) North, Range Twenty-seven (27), West
of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Less the
East 150 feet lying North of the South 492.6
feet and Less the South 425 feet of the East
280 feet and Less that part of Lot 3 lying
North of the following line: Beginning 492.6
feet North and 150 feet West of the Southeast
corner of Lot 3; thence North 80 feet
to a point; thence North 69° 20’ 06” West
a distance of 559.42 feet to the Westerly
boundary of Lot 3, in Section 4-59-27, lying
and being Northerly and Westerly of County
Road No. 312, Itasca County, Minnesota.
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 51349 County
Road 312, Bigfork, MN 56628
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:
26-204-4130
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:
Itasca
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON
THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE
NOTICE: $136,261.27
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements
have been complied with; that no action
or proceeding has been instituted at law or
otherwise to recover the debt secured by
said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained
in said mortgage, the above described
property will be sold by the Sheriff
of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
March 8, 2017, 10:00 am
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,
Civil Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE,
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage
and taxes, if any, on said premises
and the costs and disbursements, including
attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption
within 6 months from the date of
said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal
representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:
If the real estate is an owner-occupied,
single-family dwelling, unless otherwise
provided by law, the date on or before which
the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property,
if the mortgage is not reinstated under section
580.30 or the property is not redeemed
under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on September
8, 2017, or the next business day
if September 8, 2017 falls on a Saturday,
Sunday or legal holiday.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION
BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE
MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED
TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS
ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES
SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG
OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED
PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL
DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5
UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR
AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE
ABANDONED.
Dated: January 6, 2017
Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC
Assignee of Mortgagee
SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP
BY /s/
Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559
Diane F. Mach - 273788
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X
Attorneys for Mortgagee
12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200
Burnsville, MN 55337
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM
A DEBT COLLECTOR
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default
has occurred in the conditions of the following
described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: March 28, 2007
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF
MORTGAGE: $128,397.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Melanie L. Warner
f/k/a Melanie L. Erickson, a single woman
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for
Taylor, Bean & Whitaker Mortgage, its successors
and/or assigns
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: April 05, 2007 Itasca County
Recorder
Document Number: A000609474
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: Bank of America, N.A.,
successor by merger to BAC Home Loans
Servicing, LP FKA Countrywide Home
Loans Servicing, LP
Dated: January 31, 2012
Recorded: February 07, 2012 Itasca
County Recorder
Document Number: A000661304
And assigned to: Selene Finance LP
Dated: November 07, 2014
Recorded: November 04, 2016 Itasca
County Recorder
Document Number: A000708016
Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc.
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification
Number: 100029500016574752
Lender or Broker:
Taylor, Bean & Whitaker Mortgage
Residential Mortgage Servicer:
Selene Finance LP
Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:
Itasca
Property Address: 308 2nd St SE, Deer
River, MN 56636-8602
Tax Parcel ID Number:
89-480-1750; 89-430-0162
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Lots 19, 20, 21, and 22, Block 17, Itasca
City, Itasca County, Minnesota
AND
the North 100 feet of Lot Sixteen (16),
Auditor’s Subdivision No. 33, Itasca County,
Minnesota
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE
DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $118,065.88
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements
have been complied with; that no action
or proceeding has been instituted at law or
otherwise to recover the debt secured by
said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained
in said mortgage, the above-described
property will be sold by the Sheriff
of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
February 15, 2017 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,
Main Office Courthouse, 440 First Avenue
NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage
and taxes, if any, on said premises
and the costs and disbursements, including
attorney fees allowed by law, subject to
redemption within six (6) months from the
date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their
personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under
Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not
redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the
Mortgagor must vacate the property on or
before 11:59 p.m. on August 15, 2017, or
the next business day if August 15, 2017
falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation:
NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A
DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT
A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED
WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE
DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL
CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED
BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION
BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE
MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED
TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER
IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,
SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,
AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE
MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED
WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS
THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY
USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,
AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: December 29, 2016
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:
Selene Finance LP
Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.
Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee
7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200
Woodbury, MN 55125-2296
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 036554F01
Postponements
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
16-104580
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE
DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL
CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED
BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default
has occurred in the conditions of the following
described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: August 6, 2015
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF
MORTGAGE: $96,662.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Spencer T. Schjenken
and Alisha K. Schjenken, husband and wife
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc.
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc.
MIN#: 100061907000530055
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE
ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:
Summit Mortgage Corporation
SERVICER: Cenlar FSB
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed August
12, 2015, Itasca County Recorder, as
Document Number A000696015
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned
to: AmeriHome Mortgage Company,
LLC
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Southeast Quarter of the Northwest
Quarter (SE 1/4 NW 1/4) and the Northeast
Quarter of the Southwest Quarter (NE 1/4
SW 1/4) of Section Thirty (30), Township
Fifty-six (56) North, Range Twenty-six (26)
West of the Fourth Principal Meridian
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 39531 County
Rd 171, Cohasset, MN 55721
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:
64-030-2400
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:
Itasca
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON
THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE
NOTICE: $98,436.43
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements
have been complied with; that no action
or proceeding has been instituted at law or
otherwise to recover the debt secured by
said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained
in said mortgage, the above described
property will be sold by the Sheriff
of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
December 14, 2016, 10:00 am
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,
Civil Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE,
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage
and taxes, if any, on said premises
and the costs and disbursements, including
attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption
within 12 months from the date of
said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal
representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:
If the real estate is an owner-occupied,
single-family dwelling, unless otherwise
provided by law, the date on or before which
the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property,
if the mortgage is not reinstated under section
580.30 or the property is not redeemed
under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on December
14, 2017, or the next business day
if December 14, 2017 falls on a Saturday,
Sunday or legal holiday.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION
BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE
MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED
TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS
ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES
SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG
OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED
PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL
DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5
UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR
AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE
ABANDONED.
Dated: October 17, 2016
AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC
Assignee of Mortgagee
SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP
BY /s/
Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559
Diane F. Mach - 273788
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X
Attorneys for Mortgagee
12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200
Burnsville, MN 55337
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM
A DEBT COLLECTOR
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled for
December 14, 2016, at 10:00 AM, has been
postponed to January 25, 2017, at 10:00
AM, and will be held at sheriffs main address
Civil Process Office, 440 1st Avenue
NE, Grand Rapids, MN 55744.
Unless the mortgage is reinstated under
Minnesota Statute 580.30 or the property is
redeemed under Minnesota Statute 580.23
the property must be vacated by January
25, 2018. If this date falls on a Saturday,
Sunday or legal holiday, the date to vacate
will be the next business day at 11:59 p.m.
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A
DEBT COLLECTOR.
Dated: December 13, 2016.
AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC
AM, and will be held at sheriffs main address
Civil Process Office, 440 1st Avenue
NE, Grand Rapids, MN 55744.
Unless the mortgage is reinstated under
Minnesota Statute 580.30 or the property is
redeemed under Minnesota Statute 580.23
the property must be vacated by January
25, 2018. If this date falls on a Saturday,
Sunday or legal holiday, the date to vacate
will be the next business day at 11:59 p.m.
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A
DEBT COLLECTOR.
Dated: December 13, 2016.
AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC
Assignee of Mortgagee
SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP
Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559
Diane F. Mach - 273788
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X
12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200
Burnsville, MN 55337
(952) 831-4060
16-104580
Attorney for Assignee of Mortgagee
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled for
January 25, 2017, at 10:00 AM, has been
postponed to March 1, 2017, at 10:00 AM,
and will be held at sheriffs main address
Civil Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE,
Grand Rapids, MN 55744.
Unless the mortgage is reinstated under
Minnesota Statute 580.30 or the property is
redeemed under Minnesota Statute 580.23
the property must be vacated by March 1,
2018. If this date falls on a Saturday, Sunday
or legal holiday, the date to vacate will
be the next business day at 11:59 p.m.
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A
DEBT COLLECTOR.
Dated: January 24, 2017.
AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC
Assignee of Mortgagee
SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP
Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559
Diane F. Mach - 273788
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X
12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200
Burnsville, MN 55337
(952) 831-4060
16-104580
Attorney for Assignee of Mortgagee
––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
SUMMARY OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE
ITASCA COUNTY
BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
WORK SESSION
JANUARY 17, 2017
Per Minnesota State Statute 375.12, the full text of the Official Proceedings is available for public inspection in the Itasca County Administrator’s Office of the Itasca County Courthouse in Grand Rapids, Minnesota; on the Itasca County website (http://itascacountymn.iqm2.com/Citizens/Default.aspx); or by standard or electronic mail.
The Itasca County Board of Commissioners met in work session on January 17, 2017, in the Boardroom of the Itasca County Courthouse, 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN.
Chair Snyder called the meeting to order at 2:30 p.m. with all members present.
APPROVAL OF AGENDA
Tinquist/Mandich pulled Item #5.1 (Kronos Agreements) and approved the agenda, as amended. All aye.
MINUTES APPROVAL
Tinquist/Ives approved the minutes of the Tuesday, January 10, 2017 County Board Regular Session. All aye.
RECOMMENDED FOR CONSENT AGENDA
Seven (7) items were recommended for the County Board’s January 24, 2017 Consent Agenda.
FSC FOREST CERTIFICATION ANNUAL AUDIT RESULTS
Assistant Land Commissioner Michael Gibbons provided information regarding the 2016 FSC Forest Certification Annual Audit Results. The item was discussed for informational purposes only; no action taken.
SPECIAL LEGISLATION FOR SALE OF TAX-FORFEITED LAND
Real Estate Specialist Andrew Glusica provided information regarding the request to adopt the Resolution Re: Seeking Special Legislation to Sell a Portion of a Tax-Forfeited Parcel to a Private Party in order to establish an electric distribution substation. The item was discussed and recommended for the County Board’s January 24, 2017 Consent Agenda.
CHANGE IN ALLOCATION
Trunt/Mandich approved a change in allocation of a current Grade 9 position of a Right of Way Agent to an Engineering Technician I, II, or III position and authorize filling the position. All aye.
RESCIND ZIM’S LANE ACTION
Steve Lenertz provided information regarding the request to rescind action taken by the Itasca County Board of Commissioners on May 8, 2012 Re: Zim’s Lane Jurisdiction. The item was discussed for informational purposes only; no action taken.
RESCIND PREVIOUS ACTION RE: ZIM’S LANE
Steve Lenertz provided information regarding the request to rescind previous action of May 8, 2012 to establish County Highway 211 (CR 211), acknowledge that Zim’s Lane is a Township User Road pursuant to Minn. Stat. 160.05, and re-affirm or re-negotiate any maintenance agreement with Wabana Township covering the road as may be appropriate, per letter from Attorney Mike Fleming dated November 15, 2016. The item was discussed for informational purposes only; no action taken.
CONDEMNATION PROCEEDINGS OF LENERTZ PROPERTY
Steve Lenertz provided information regarding the request to adopt a resolution to commence condemnation proceedings on Lenertz property, parcel 41-022-2377, in accordance with Minn. Stat. 163.11 Subd. 3. The item was discussed for informational purposes only; no action taken.
MINNESOTA POWER UPDATE
Minnesota Power representatives Josh Skelton, Frank Frederickson, and Arik Forsman provided a Minnesota Power update for informational purposes only; no action taken.
COMMITTEE REPORTS
Commissioner Tinquist reported on his attendance of a recent Itasca Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) meeting.
Commissioner Mandich reported that he will be attending an upcoming Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency (AEOA) meeting.
ADMINISTRATOR UPDATE
COMMISSIONER COMMENTS
RECESS
Chair Snyder recessed the meeting at 3:40 p.m.
RECONVENE
Chair Snyder reconvened the meeting at 3:41 p.m., with all members present.
CLOSED SESSION
Tinquist/Mandich moved to go into a Closed Session Re: Tax Petitions of PSD LLC, Deerwood Bank, and Robert McNulty pursuant to Minn. Stat. § 13D.05, Subd. 3(B) and 13D.05, Subd. 1 (D) Based Upon (Attorney Client Privilege Minn. Stat. § 595.02 Subd. 1 (B)). All aye.
Others present: Chief Assistant County Attorney - Civil Division Michael Haig; Assistant County Assessor Corey Lienwander; County Assessor Amber Peratalo; Assistant County Attorney Heather Roy; County Administrator Brett Skyles; County Auditor/Treasurer Jeff Walker, and Deputy Clerk of the County Board Amanda Schultz.
Tinquist/Trunt moved to go into Open Session. All aye.
No action was taken.
ADJOURNMENT
Chair Snyder adjourned the meeting at 4:06 p.m.
ATTEST
Terry Snyder, Chair of the County Board
Brett Skyles, Clerk of the County Board
Public Notice of Request for Proposal
Independent School District No. 319, Nashwauk-Keewatin, requests proposals for group insurance coverage for the health plan year beginning September 1, 2017. Sealed proposals will be accepted in paper form until 5:00 p.m. central time on Tuesday, April 20, 2017, at Attn: Colleen Poderzay, Nashwauk-Keewatin District Office, 400 Second Street Nashwauk MN 55769. Copies of the request for proposal and exhibits may be requested from Colleen Poderzay at cpoderzay@isd319.org, and will be sent electronically at no charge. District reserves the right to reject any or all bids and waive informalities. District reserves the right to select the proposal which it determines to be in the best interest of the district.
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
ITASCA COUNTY
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS: Electronic Bids will be received until 11:00 AM on February 14, 2017 through Bid Express® http://www.bidexpress.com for the construction of the County project listed below.
Itasca County Contract 60317
SAP 031-603-017, SAP 031-618-007,
SAP 031-688-002
Bituminous Surfacing and
Aggregate Shouldering
Proposals will be opened and read publicly at 11:01 AM on February 14, 2017 at the Itasca County Transportation Department 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN 55744.
The approximate quantities of the major work for Contract 60317 are as follows:
Aggregate Base, Class 5 8,800 Ton
Type SP 9.5 Wearing Course
Mix (2,A) 35,050 Ton
Type SP 9.5 Wearing Course
Mix (2,C) 8,060 Ton
The Contract will be awarded to the lowest responsible bidder.
Plans and Proposals may be downloaded through Bid Express® http://bidexpress.com. There will be no cost for plans and proposals but bidders must register through Bid Express® prior to bidding and submit their bids electronically through Bid Express®. Bid Express® does charge for this service and bidders are encouraged to register well in advance of the bid closing date if they have not previously done so.
Electronic bids must be accompanied by a corporate surety bond in an amount which is at least equal to 5% of the total amount and may be submitted electronically through Bid Express® using Surety 2000 or InSure Vision Technologies, LLC, or as a hard copy by mail or other delivery method, either as a corporate surety bond or a certified check made payable to the Itasca County Auditor.
If not submitted electronically, the proposal guaranty must be received at the Itasca County Transportation Department, 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 in a sealed envelope marked clearly with the name of the bidder, type of work and project number by 4:00 p.m. the day prior to the specified date of opening.
The County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids and to waive any defects therein.
Dated: January 13, 2017
Jeffrey Walker Itasca County Auditor/Treasurer Courthouse
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
Karin Grandia
Itasca County Highway Engineer
Courthouse
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
Summary of the Proceedings of the
ISD 316 School Board
of Regular Board Meeting
Decmeber 21, 2016
Per Minnesota State Statute 375.12, the full text of the official proceedings is available for public inspection in the Greenway School District Administration Office in the Marble School in marble, Minnesota; on the ISD 316 website (www.isd316.org)
CALL TO ORDER AT 6 PM by Chair Hoeft.
Attendees: Williams, Hoeft, Gustason, Johnson, Schwartz
TRUTH IN TAXATION HEARING for 2017 presented by Business Manager Randi Jurgansen
APPROVAL OF MINUTES Motion by Williams, supported by Hoeft. All in favor. MC
RESPECTFUL & RESPONSIBLE
a) FY 2016 Audit Review by Jen Smith with Wipfli
b) Motion by Schwartz to Approve acceptance of the FY 16 Audit Report supported by Williams. All in favor. MC
c) Motion to approve November 2016 Claims & Treasurers report by Hoeft, supported by Schwartz. All in favor. MC
d) Motion by Hoeft to Approve wire transfers, supported by Johnson. All in favor. MC
e) Motion by Williams to Approve Consent Agenda, supported by Johnsons. All in favor. MC
f) Set Organizational Meeting Date and Time: January 4th, 2017 @ 7:30am at GHS Staff Development Room
g) Motion to Approve purchase and install of SHIPCO 800 gallon, 4 pump surge tank unit for $46,540 from Climate Makers by Schwartz, supported by Hoeft. All in favor. MC
h) Motion to Approve 2017 RAMS membership and dues by Johnson, supported by Hoeft. All in favor. MC
i) Motion to Approve 2016 pay 2017 (FY18) Levy Certification of $2,916,682.82 (this includes an under levy of $91,535.74 for QCOMP) by Schwartz, supported by Williams. All in favor. MC
j) Resolution Directing the Administration to Make Recommendations for Reductions in Programs and Positions and Reasons Therefor. Introduced by Hoeft, supported by Williams. Roll Call: Williams, Schwartz, Hoeft and Johnson Aye. Resolution approved.
k) Motion by Hoeft to Approve the Greenway/Grand Rapids Collaborative Activity Collaborative Agreement for the 2016-17 SY, supported by Williams. Discussion. All in favor. MC
l) Resolution introduced by Hoeft approving Cooperative Sponsorship Agreement for Girls’ Hockey, Girls’ La Crosse, Grils’ Tennis and Boys’ Tennis, supported by supported by Schwartz. Roll Call: Williams, Schwartz, Hoeft and Johnson Aye. Resolution approved
m) Recognize donation in the amount of $750 from United Taconite to the GNK Cross Country Team. Thank you as these donations are vital to our school community.
n) Motion by Hoeft Approve purchase services agreement with ISD 319 for the purchase of speech services for the 2016-17 SY, $41,102 supported Schwartz. Discussion. All in favor. MC
o) Motion by Schwartz to Approve purchase services agreement with ISD 319 for the purchase of speech services for the 2016-17 SY, $21,057, supported by Williams. All in favor. MC
p) Motion by Johnson to Approve creation of Robotics Advisor and stipend amount $1371 effective for the 16/17SY, supported by Hoeft. Discussion. All in favor. MC
OLD BUSINESS
NEW BUSINESS
January regular board meeting to schedule Superintendent Pace’s review in a closed session.
Motion to adjourn by Williams, supported by Hoeft. Meeting adjourned.
––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:
That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: April 2, 2012
MORTGAGOR: Patrick J. Mullan and Brandy L. Mullan, husband and wife
MORTGAGEE: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union, a credit union organized under the laws of the United States of America
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Filed May 15, 2012, in the office of the Itasca County Registrar of Titles, as Document No. T000057465 and recorded in the office of the Itasca County Recorder, as Document No. A000664589, in the State of Minnesota.
MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 924 Clover Lane, Grand Rapids, Minnesota 55744
TAX PARCEL I.D. NOS. 91-490-0622
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: That part of Lot 12, Block 6, situated in Clover Second Addition to Grand Rapids, according to the plat of “Clover First and Second Additions to Grand Rapids”, on file and of record in the office of the Register of Deeds and Registrar of Titles of Itasca County, Minnesota AND that part of Lot 12, Block 6 in Clover First Addition to Grand Rapids, according to the plat of “Clover First and Second Additions to Grand Rapids”, on file and of record in the office of the Register of Deeds and Registrar of Titles in Itasca County, Minnesota.
Abstract and Torrens Property. Being registered land as evidenced by Certificate of Title No. 21850.
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Itasca
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $109,000.00
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $105,541.21
INTEREST RATE AND PER DIEM: Current interest rate is 5.00%, with a daily per diem of $13.81.
That prior to commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: March 8, 2017, at 10:00 am.
PLACE OF SALE: Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, 440 First Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota 55744, to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
DATE AND TIME MORTGAGOR MUST VACATE THE PREMISES: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by September 8, 2017, at 11:59 p.m.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE (5) WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.”
Dated: January 13, 2017
MESSERLI & KRAMER P.A.
By: /s/ Thomas J. Hainje
Thomas J. Hainje (Lic. #390325)
1400 Fifth Street Towers
100 South Fifth Street
Minneapolis, MN 55402-1217
(612) 672-3600
Attorney in Fact for
Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union
15845-884
IMPORTANT NOTICE
This communication is from a debt collector and is an attempt to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:
That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: October 11, 2012
MORTGAGOR: Joshua D. Greniger and Casandra M. Greniger, husband and wife
MORTGAGEE: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union, a credit union organized under the laws of the United States of America
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded November 21, 2012, in the office of the County Recorder, as Document No. A000670635, Itasca County, Minnesota.
MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: t
TAX PARCEL I.D. NOS. 64-480-0958; 64-480-0960; 64-480-0954
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Parcel 1:
The South Fifty feet (S. 50”), Lot Twenty-two (22), Block I, Northland Park, as the same is platted, laid out, and constituted, according to the plat thereof which is filed and of record in the office of the Register of Deeds in and for Itasca County, Minnesota.
Parcel 2:
The North Fifty feet (N 50”) of Lot Twenty-two (22), Block I, Northland Park, according to the recorded plat thereof, on file and of record in the office of the Register of Deeds of said Itasca County, Minnesota.
Parcel 3:
The North Fifty Feet (N 50.0”) of Lot Twenty-one (21), Block I, plat of Northland Park, according to the plat thereof on file and of record in the office of the County Recorder in and for Itasca County, Minnesota..
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Itasca
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $41,200.00
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $35,848.57
INTEREST RATE AND PER DIEM: Current interest rate is 3.25%, with a daily per diem of $2.98.
That prior to commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: March 15, 2017, at 10:00 am.
PLACE OF SALE: Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, 440 First Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota 55744, to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
DATE AND TIME MORTGAGOR MUST VACATE THE PREMISES: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by September 15, 2017, at 11:59 p.m.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE (5) WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.”
Dated: January 20, 2017
MESSERLI & KRAMER P.A.
By: /s/ Thomas J. Hainje
Thomas J. Hainje (Lic. #390325)
1400 Fifth Street Towers
100 South Fifth Street
Minneapolis, MN 55402-1217
(612) 672-3600
Attorney in Fact for
Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union
IMPORTANT NOTICE
This communication is from a debt collector and is an attempt to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF ITASCA
DISTRICT COURT
NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No.: 31-PR-17-174
NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
In Re: Estate of
Michael Burke,
aka Michael Edward Burke
Decedent.
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on Feb. 21, 2017, at 8:59 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, Minnesota, on a petition for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Decedent’s Will dated February 7, 2008, and for the appointment of Colleen Nardone, whose address is 2606 Audrey Lane, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 as personal representative of the Decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the Decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the Decedent’s estate.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. §524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
No formal hearing will be held unless written objections have been filed with the Court Administrator. If no objections have been filed, the request made in the Petition will be granted by default.
Dated: January 19, 2017
BY THE COURT
Korey Wahwassuck,
Judge of District Court
Dated: January 19, 2017
s/SEAN R. JONES, Court Administrator
Dated: January 19, 2017
Sophia Schjenken, Sr. Court Clerk
KENT E. NYBERG LAW OFFICE LTD.
Kent E. Nyberg
MN #80159
20 NE 4th Street, Suite 101
Telephone: 218-326-9626
Facsimile: 218-326-9629
e-mail: nyblaw@paulbunyan.net
ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER
––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
ITASCA COUNTY
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS: Electronic Bids will be received until 11:00 AM on February 14, 2017 through Bid Express® http://www.bidexpress.com for the construction of the County project listed below.
Itasca County Contract 201701
CP 2017-01, CP 2017-02, CP 2017-03,
CP 2017-04, CP 2017-05, CP 2017-06,
CP 2017-11
County Road Bituminous Surfacing and Aggregate Shouldering
Proposals will be opened and read publicly at 11:01 AM on February 14, 2017 at the Itasca County Transportation Department 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN 55744.
The approximate quantities of the major work for Contract 201701 are as follows:
Aggregate Base, Class 5 6540 Ton
Type SP 9.5 Wearing Course
Mix (2,A) 13,215 Ton
The Contract will be awarded to the lowest responsible bidder.
Plans and Proposals may be downloaded through Bid Express® http://bidexpress.com. There will be no cost for plans and proposals but bidders must register through Bid Express® prior to bidding and submit their bids electronically through Bid Express®. Bid Express® does charge for this service and bidders are encouraged to register well in advance of the bid closing date if they have not previously done so.
Electronic bids must be accompanied by a corporate surety bond in an amount which is at least equal to 5% of the total amount and may be submitted electronically through Bid Express® using Surety 2000 or InSure Vision Technologies, LLC, or as a hard copy by mail or other delivery method, either as a corporate surety bond or a certified check made payable to the Itasca County Auditor.
If not submitted electronically, the proposal guaranty must be received at the Itasca County Transportation Department, 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 in a sealed envelope marked clearly with the name of the bidder, type of work and project number by 4:00 p.m. the day prior to the specified date of opening.
The County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids and to waive any defects therein.
Dated: January 13, 2017
Jeffrey Walker Itasca County Auditor/Treasurer Courthouse
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
Karin Grandia
Itasca County Highway Engineer
Courthouse
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
ITASCA COUNTY
LAND USE ZONING/SANITATION
PERMITS REQUIRED
LEGAL NOTICE
Pursuant to the provisions of the Minnesota Statutes, Sections 394.26, 375.51 and the Itasca County Zoning Ordinance, the Itasca County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing in the County Board Room, Courthouse, in the City of Grand Rapids, MN on TUESDAY, February 14th, 2017, which begins at 2:30 p.m. For more information contact the Itasca County Environmental Services Department (218/327-2857) or the Itasca County Administrative Services Department (218/327-2847) Courthouse, Grand Rapids MN 55744.
Rezone from Farm Residential to Recreational Commercial—Part of SW NW & Part of SE NW, Section 24, Deer River Township 145-25 (Jordan Osse)
Dated this 27th Day of January, 2017
at Grand Rapids MN 55744
Dan Swenson,
Environmental Services Director
