Legal notices: published February 2, 2017

Mortgage Foreclosures

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE

DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL

CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED

BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default

has occurred in the conditions of the following

described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: February 8, 2007

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF

MORTGAGE: $109,500.00

MORTGAGOR(S):

Janice L. Goudy and Rick A. Goudy, Wife

and Husband, as Joint Tenants

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration

Systems, Inc., as nominee for Aegis

Lending Corporation

TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc.

MIN#: 100055140031077825

SERVICER:

Specialized Loan Servicing, LLC

LENDER: Aegis Lending Corporation

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Itasca

County Minnesota, Recorder, on March 20,

2007, as Document No. A000608971.

ASSIGNED TO: U.S. Bank National Association,

as Trustee, successor in interest

to Bank of America, National Association,

as Trustee, successor by merger to LaSalle

Bank National Association, as Trustee for

Bear Stearns Asset Backed Securities I

Trust 2007-HE5, Asset Backed-Certificates,

Series 2007-HE5 dated 12/23/2014, recorded

on, 12/31/2014 as Document No.

A000690335.

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

The West 1/2 NW 1/4 NW 1/4, lying North

of Deer Creek, Sec. 24 Twp. 62 North, Rge.

25, West of the Fourth Principal Meridian

PROPERTY ADDRESS:

66767 County Rd 230, Effie, MN 56639

PROPERTY I.D: 62-024-2201

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Itasca

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON

THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE

NOTICE: One Hundred Twenty-Two Thousand

Three Hundred Seventy-Nine and

85/100 ($122,379.85)

THAT no action or proceeding has been

instituted at law to recover the debt secured

by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that

there has been compliance with all preforeclosure

notice and acceleration requirements

of said mortgage, and/or applicable

statutes;

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained

in said mortgage, the above described

property will be sold by the Sheriff

of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

10:00 AM on March 1, 2017

PLACE OF SALE:

Itasca County Sheriff`s Office, 440 1st

Ave. NE, Grand Rapids MN 55744

to pay the debt then secured by said

mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid

by the mortgagee, on the premises and the

costs and disbursements allowed by law.

The time allowed by law for redemption by

said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives

or assigns is 6 months from the date

of sale. If Mortgage is not reinstated under

Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not

redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the

Mortgagor must vacate the property on or

before 11:59 p.m. on September 1, 2017, or

the next business day if September 1, 2017

falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR

REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR,

THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE

REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL

ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA

STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,

AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE

MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED

WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS

THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY

USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,

AND ARE ABANDONED.”

Dated: December 28, 2016

U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee,

successor in interest to Bank of America,

National Association, as Trustee, successor

by merger to LaSalle Bank National

Association, as Trustee for Bear Stearns

Asset Backed Securities I Trust 2007-HE5,

Asset Backed-Certificates, Series 2007-

HE5

Randall S. Miller & Associates, PLLC

Attorneys for Assignee

of Mortgage/Mortgagee

Canadian Pacific Plaza,

120 South Sixth Street, Suite 2050

Minneapolis, MN 55402

Phone: 952-232-0052

Our File No. 16MN00149-1

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A

DEBT COLLECTOR.

Published in the

Scenic Range NewsForum

January 5, 12, 19, 26, February 2, 9, 2017

638720

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

16-105210

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE

DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL

CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED

BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default

has occurred in the conditions of the following

described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

September 24, 2012

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF

MORTGAGE: $142,982.00

MORTGAGOR(S):

Eric M. Handyside, a single person

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration

Systems, Inc.

TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc.

MIN#: 100107311223302473

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE

ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:

Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc.

SERVICER: Cenlar FSB

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed October

18, 2012, Itasca County Recorder, as

Document Number A000669493

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned

to: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

All that part of Government Lot Three

(3), of Section Four (4), Township Fifty-nine

(59) North, Range Twenty-seven (27), West

of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Less the

East 150 feet lying North of the South 492.6

feet and Less the South 425 feet of the East

280 feet and Less that part of Lot 3 lying

North of the following line: Beginning 492.6

feet North and 150 feet West of the Southeast

corner of Lot 3; thence North 80 feet

to a point; thence North 69° 20’ 06” West

a distance of 559.42 feet to the Westerly

boundary of Lot 3, in Section 4-59-27, lying

and being Northerly and Westerly of County

Road No. 312, Itasca County, Minnesota.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 51349 County

Road 312, Bigfork, MN 56628

PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:

26-204-4130

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Itasca

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON

THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE

NOTICE: $136,261.27

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements

have been complied with; that no action

or proceeding has been instituted at law or

otherwise to recover the debt secured by

said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained

in said mortgage, the above described

property will be sold by the Sheriff

of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

March 8, 2017, 10:00 am

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,

Civil Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE,

Grand Rapids, MN 55744

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage

and taxes, if any, on said premises

and the costs and disbursements, including

attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption

within 6 months from the date of

said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal

representatives or assigns.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:

If the real estate is an owner-occupied,

single-family dwelling, unless otherwise

provided by law, the date on or before which

the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property,

if the mortgage is not reinstated under section

580.30 or the property is not redeemed

under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on September

8, 2017, or the next business day

if September 8, 2017 falls on a Saturday,

Sunday or legal holiday.

“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION

BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE

MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED

TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS

ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES

SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG

OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED

PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL

DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5

UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR

AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE

ABANDONED.

Dated: January 6, 2017

Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC

Assignee of Mortgagee

SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP

BY /s/

Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559

Diane F. Mach - 273788

Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778

Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X

Gary J. Evers - 0134764

Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X

Attorneys for Mortgagee

12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200

Burnsville, MN 55337

(952) 831-4060

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM

A DEBT COLLECTOR

Published in the

Scenic Range NewsForum

January 12, 19, 26, February 2, 9, 16, 2017

641444

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default

has occurred in the conditions of the following

described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: March 28, 2007

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF

MORTGAGE: $128,397.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Melanie L. Warner

f/k/a Melanie L. Erickson, a single woman

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for

Taylor, Bean & Whitaker Mortgage, its successors

and/or assigns

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: April 05, 2007 Itasca County

Recorder

Document Number: A000609474

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: Bank of America, N.A.,

successor by merger to BAC Home Loans

Servicing, LP FKA Countrywide Home

Loans Servicing, LP

Dated: January 31, 2012

Recorded: February 07, 2012 Itasca

County Recorder

Document Number: A000661304

And assigned to: Selene Finance LP

Dated: November 07, 2014

Recorded: November 04, 2016 Itasca

County Recorder

Document Number: A000708016

Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification

Number: 100029500016574752

Lender or Broker:

Taylor, Bean & Whitaker Mortgage

Residential Mortgage Servicer:

Selene Finance LP

Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Itasca

Property Address: 308 2nd St SE, Deer

River, MN 56636-8602

Tax Parcel ID Number:

89-480-1750; 89-430-0162

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

Lots 19, 20, 21, and 22, Block 17, Itasca

City, Itasca County, Minnesota

AND

the North 100 feet of Lot Sixteen (16),

Auditor’s Subdivision No. 33, Itasca County,

Minnesota

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE

DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $118,065.88

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements

have been complied with; that no action

or proceeding has been instituted at law or

otherwise to recover the debt secured by

said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained

in said mortgage, the above-described

property will be sold by the Sheriff

of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

February 15, 2017 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,

Main Office Courthouse, 440 First Avenue

NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage

and taxes, if any, on said premises

and the costs and disbursements, including

attorney fees allowed by law, subject to

redemption within six (6) months from the

date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their

personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under

Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not

redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the

Mortgagor must vacate the property on or

before 11:59 p.m. on August 15, 2017, or

the next business day if August 15, 2017

falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation:

NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A

DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT

A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED

WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE

DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL

CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED

BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION

BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE

MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED

TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER

IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,

SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,

AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE

MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED

WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS

THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY

USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,

AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: December 29, 2016

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:

Selene Finance LP

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 036554F01

Published in the

Scenic Range NewsForum

December 29, 2016,

January 5, 12, 19, 26, February 2, 2017

636052

Postponements

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

16-104580

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE

DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL

CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED

BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default

has occurred in the conditions of the following

described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: August 6, 2015

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF

MORTGAGE: $96,662.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Spencer T. Schjenken

and Alisha K. Schjenken, husband and wife

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc.

TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc.

MIN#: 100061907000530055

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE

ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:

Summit Mortgage Corporation

SERVICER: Cenlar FSB

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed August

12, 2015, Itasca County Recorder, as

Document Number A000696015

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned

to: AmeriHome Mortgage Company,

LLC

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

Southeast Quarter of the Northwest

Quarter (SE 1/4 NW 1/4) and the Northeast

Quarter of the Southwest Quarter (NE 1/4

SW 1/4) of Section Thirty (30), Township

Fifty-six (56) North, Range Twenty-six (26)

West of the Fourth Principal Meridian

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 39531 County

Rd 171, Cohasset, MN 55721

PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:

64-030-2400

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Itasca

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON

THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE

NOTICE: $98,436.43

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements

have been complied with; that no action

or proceeding has been instituted at law or

otherwise to recover the debt secured by

said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained

in said mortgage, the above described

property will be sold by the Sheriff

of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

December 14, 2016, 10:00 am

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,

Civil Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE,

Grand Rapids, MN 55744

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage

and taxes, if any, on said premises

and the costs and disbursements, including

attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption

within 12 months from the date of

said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal

representatives or assigns.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:

If the real estate is an owner-occupied,

single-family dwelling, unless otherwise

provided by law, the date on or before which

the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property,

if the mortgage is not reinstated under section

580.30 or the property is not redeemed

under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on December

14, 2017, or the next business day

if December 14, 2017 falls on a Saturday,

Sunday or legal holiday.

“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION

BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE

MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED

TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS

ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES

SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG

OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED

PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL

DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5

UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR

AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE

ABANDONED.

Dated: October 17, 2016

AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC

Assignee of Mortgagee

SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP

BY /s/

Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559

Diane F. Mach - 273788

Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778

Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X

Gary J. Evers - 0134764

Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X

Attorneys for Mortgagee

12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200

Burnsville, MN 55337

(952) 831-4060

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM

A DEBT COLLECTOR

Published in the

Scenic Range NewsForum

October 20, 27,

November 3, 10, 17, 24, 2016

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The above referenced sale scheduled for

December 14, 2016, at 10:00 AM, has been

postponed to January 25, 2017, at 10:00

AM, and will be held at sheriffs main address

Civil Process Office, 440 1st Avenue

NE, Grand Rapids, MN 55744.

Unless the mortgage is reinstated under

Minnesota Statute 580.30 or the property is

redeemed under Minnesota Statute 580.23

the property must be vacated by January

25, 2018. If this date falls on a Saturday,

Sunday or legal holiday, the date to vacate

will be the next business day at 11:59 p.m.

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A

DEBT COLLECTOR.

Dated: December 13, 2016.

AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC

Assignee of Mortgagee

SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP

Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559

Diane F. Mach - 273788

Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778

Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X

Gary J. Evers - 0134764

Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X

12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200

Burnsville, MN 55337

(952) 831-4060

16-104580

Attorney for Assignee of Mortgagee

Published in the

Scenic Range NewsForum

December 22, 2016

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The above referenced sale scheduled for

January 25, 2017, at 10:00 AM, has been

postponed to March 1, 2017, at 10:00 AM,

and will be held at sheriffs main address

Civil Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE,

Grand Rapids, MN 55744.

Unless the mortgage is reinstated under

Minnesota Statute 580.30 or the property is

redeemed under Minnesota Statute 580.23

the property must be vacated by March 1,

2018. If this date falls on a Saturday, Sunday

or legal holiday, the date to vacate will

be the next business day at 11:59 p.m.

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A

DEBT COLLECTOR.

Dated: January 24, 2017.

AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC

Assignee of Mortgagee

SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP

Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559

Diane F. Mach - 273788

Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778

Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X

Gary J. Evers - 0134764

Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X

12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200

Burnsville, MN 55337

(952) 831-4060

16-104580

Attorney for Assignee of Mortgagee

Published in the

Scenic Range NewsForum

February 2, 2017

646645

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

SUMMARY OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE

ITASCA COUNTY

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

WORK SESSION

JANUARY 17, 2017

    Per Minnesota State Statute 375.12, the full text of the Official Proceedings is available for public inspection in the Itasca County Administrator’s Office of the Itasca County Courthouse in Grand Rapids, Minnesota; on the Itasca County website (http://itascacountymn.iqm2.com/Citizens/Default.aspx); or by standard or electronic mail.

    The Itasca County Board of Commissioners met in work session on January 17, 2017, in the Boardroom of the Itasca County Courthouse, 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN.

    Chair Snyder called the meeting to order at 2:30 p.m. with all members present.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA

    Tinquist/Mandich pulled Item #5.1 (Kronos Agreements) and approved the agenda, as amended. All aye.

MINUTES APPROVAL

    Tinquist/Ives approved the minutes of the Tuesday, January 10, 2017 County Board Regular Session. All aye.

RECOMMENDED FOR CONSENT AGENDA

    Seven (7) items were recommended for the County Board’s January 24, 2017 Consent Agenda.

FSC FOREST CERTIFICATION ANNUAL AUDIT RESULTS

    Assistant Land Commissioner Michael Gibbons provided information regarding the 2016 FSC Forest Certification Annual Audit Results. The item was discussed for informational purposes only; no action taken.

SPECIAL LEGISLATION FOR SALE OF TAX-FORFEITED LAND

    Real Estate Specialist Andrew Glusica provided information regarding the request to adopt the Resolution Re: Seeking Special Legislation to Sell a Portion of a Tax-Forfeited Parcel to a Private Party in order to establish an electric distribution substation. The item was discussed and recommended for the County Board’s January 24, 2017 Consent Agenda.

CHANGE IN ALLOCATION

    Trunt/Mandich approved a change in allocation of a current Grade 9 position of a Right of Way Agent to an Engineering Technician I, II, or III position and authorize filling the position. All aye.

RESCIND ZIM’S LANE ACTION

    Steve Lenertz provided information regarding the request to rescind action taken by the Itasca County Board of Commissioners on May 8, 2012 Re: Zim’s Lane Jurisdiction. The item was discussed for informational purposes only; no action taken.

RESCIND PREVIOUS ACTION RE: ZIM’S LANE

    Steve Lenertz provided information regarding the request to rescind previous action of May 8, 2012 to establish County Highway 211 (CR 211), acknowledge that Zim’s Lane is a Township User Road pursuant to Minn. Stat. 160.05, and re-affirm or re-negotiate any maintenance agreement with Wabana Township covering the road as may be appropriate, per letter from Attorney Mike Fleming dated November 15, 2016. The item was discussed for informational purposes only; no action taken.

CONDEMNATION PROCEEDINGS OF LENERTZ PROPERTY

    Steve Lenertz provided information regarding the request to adopt a resolution to commence condemnation proceedings on Lenertz property, parcel 41-022-2377, in accordance with Minn. Stat. 163.11 Subd. 3. The item was discussed for informational purposes only; no action taken.

MINNESOTA POWER UPDATE

    Minnesota Power representatives Josh Skelton, Frank Frederickson, and Arik Forsman provided a Minnesota Power update for informational purposes only; no action taken.

COMMITTEE REPORTS

    Commissioner Tinquist reported on his attendance of a recent Itasca Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) meeting.

    Commissioner Mandich reported that he will be attending an upcoming Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency (AEOA) meeting.

ADMINISTRATOR UPDATE

COMMISSIONER COMMENTS

RECESS

    Chair Snyder recessed the meeting at 3:40 p.m.

RECONVENE

    Chair Snyder reconvened the meeting at 3:41 p.m., with all members present.

CLOSED SESSION

    Tinquist/Mandich moved to go into a Closed Session Re: Tax Petitions of PSD LLC, Deerwood Bank, and Robert McNulty pursuant to Minn. Stat. § 13D.05, Subd. 3(B) and 13D.05, Subd. 1 (D) Based Upon (Attorney Client Privilege Minn. Stat. § 595.02 Subd. 1 (B)). All aye.

    Others present: Chief Assistant County Attorney - Civil Division Michael Haig; Assistant County Assessor Corey Lienwander; County Assessor Amber Peratalo; Assistant County Attorney Heather Roy; County Administrator Brett Skyles; County Auditor/Treasurer Jeff Walker, and Deputy Clerk of the County Board Amanda Schultz.

    Tinquist/Trunt moved to go into Open Session. All aye.

    No action was taken.

ADJOURNMENT

    Chair Snyder adjourned the meeting at 4:06 p.m.

ATTEST

Terry Snyder, Chair of the County Board

Brett Skyles, Clerk of the County Board

SRNF    February 2, 2017

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

Public Notice of Request for Proposal

    Independent School District No. 319, Nashwauk-Keewatin, requests proposals for group insurance coverage for the health plan year beginning September 1, 2017. Sealed proposals will be accepted in paper form until 5:00 p.m. central time on Tuesday, April 20, 2017, at Attn: Colleen Poderzay, Nashwauk-Keewatin District Office, 400 Second Street Nashwauk MN 55769. Copies of the request for proposal and exhibits may be requested from Colleen Poderzay at cpoderzay@isd319.org, and will be sent electronically at no charge. District reserves the right to reject any or all bids and waive informalities. District reserves the right to select the proposal which it determines to be in the best interest of the district.

SRNF    January 26; February 2, 2017

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

ITASCA COUNTY 

    NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS: Electronic Bids will be received until 11:00 AM on February 14, 2017 through Bid Express® http://www.bidexpress.com for the construction of the County project listed below. 

Itasca County Contract 60317

SAP 031-603-017, SAP 031-618-007,

SAP 031-688-002

Bituminous Surfacing and

Aggregate Shouldering

    Proposals will be opened and read publicly at 11:01 AM on February 14, 2017 at the Itasca County Transportation Department 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN 55744.

    The approximate quantities of the major work for Contract 60317 are as follows:

Aggregate Base, Class 5     8,800 Ton 

Type SP 9.5 Wearing Course

Mix (2,A)    35,050 Ton

Type SP 9.5 Wearing Course

Mix (2,C)    8,060 Ton

    The Contract will be awarded to the lowest responsible bidder. 

    Plans and Proposals may be downloaded through Bid Express® http://bidexpress.com. There will be no cost for plans and proposals but bidders must register through Bid Express® prior to bidding and submit their bids electronically through Bid Express®. Bid Express® does charge for this service and bidders are encouraged to register well in advance of the bid closing date if they have not previously done so.

    Electronic bids must be accompanied by a corporate surety bond in an amount which is at least equal to 5% of the total amount and may be submitted electronically through Bid Express® using Surety 2000 or InSure Vision Technologies, LLC, or as a hard copy by mail or other delivery method, either as a corporate surety bond or a certified check made payable to the Itasca County Auditor.

    If not submitted electronically, the proposal guaranty must be received at the Itasca County Transportation Department, 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 in a sealed envelope marked clearly with the name of the bidder, type of work and project number by 4:00 p.m. the day prior to the specified date of opening.

    The County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids and to waive any defects therein.

Dated: January 13, 2017

Jeffrey Walker        Itasca County Auditor/Treasurer        Courthouse

Grand Rapids, MN 55744

Karin Grandia

Itasca County Highway Engineer

Courthouse

Grand Rapids, MN 55744

SRNF    January 19, 26; February 2, 2017

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

Summary of the Proceedings of the

ISD 316 School Board

of Regular Board Meeting

Decmeber 21, 2016

    Per Minnesota State Statute 375.12, the full text of the official proceedings is available for public inspection in the Greenway School District Administration Office in the Marble School in marble, Minnesota; on the ISD 316 website (www.isd316.org)

CALL TO ORDER AT 6 PM by Chair Hoeft.

    Attendees: Williams, Hoeft, Gustason, Johnson, Schwartz

    TRUTH IN TAXATION HEARING for 2017 presented by Business Manager Randi Jurgansen

    APPROVAL OF MINUTES Motion by Williams, supported by Hoeft. All in favor. MC

RESPECTFUL & RESPONSIBLE

    a) FY 2016 Audit Review by Jen Smith with Wipfli

    b) Motion by Schwartz to Approve acceptance of the FY 16 Audit Report supported by Williams. All in favor. MC

    c) Motion to approve November 2016 Claims & Treasurers report by Hoeft, supported by Schwartz. All in favor. MC

    d) Motion by Hoeft to Approve wire transfers, supported by Johnson. All in favor. MC

    e) Motion by Williams to Approve Consent Agenda, supported by Johnsons. All in favor. MC

    f) Set Organizational Meeting Date and Time: January 4th, 2017 @ 7:30am at GHS Staff Development Room 

    g) Motion to Approve purchase and install of SHIPCO 800 gallon, 4 pump surge tank unit for $46,540 from Climate Makers by Schwartz, supported by Hoeft. All in favor. MC 

    h) Motion to Approve 2017 RAMS membership and dues by Johnson, supported by Hoeft. All in favor. MC

    i) Motion to Approve 2016 pay 2017 (FY18) Levy Certification of $2,916,682.82 (this includes an under levy of $91,535.74 for QCOMP) by Schwartz, supported by Williams. All in favor. MC

    j) Resolution Directing the Administration to Make Recommendations for Reductions in Programs and Positions and Reasons Therefor. Introduced by Hoeft, supported by Williams. Roll Call: Williams, Schwartz, Hoeft and Johnson Aye. Resolution approved. 

    k) Motion by Hoeft to Approve the Greenway/Grand Rapids Collaborative Activity Collaborative Agreement for the 2016-17 SY, supported by Williams. Discussion. All in favor. MC

    l) Resolution introduced by Hoeft approving Cooperative Sponsorship Agreement for Girls’ Hockey, Girls’ La Crosse, Grils’ Tennis and Boys’ Tennis, supported by supported by Schwartz. Roll Call: Williams, Schwartz, Hoeft and Johnson Aye. Resolution approved

    m) Recognize donation in the amount of $750 from United Taconite to the GNK Cross Country Team. Thank you as these donations are vital to our school community. 

    n) Motion by Hoeft Approve purchase services agreement with ISD 319 for the purchase of speech services for the 2016-17 SY, $41,102 supported Schwartz. Discussion. All in favor. MC

    o) Motion by Schwartz to Approve purchase services agreement with ISD 319 for the purchase of speech services for the 2016-17 SY, $21,057, supported by Williams. All in favor. MC

    p) Motion by Johnson to Approve creation of Robotics Advisor and stipend amount $1371 effective for the 16/17SY, supported by Hoeft. Discussion. All in favor. MC 

OLD BUSINESS

NEW BUSINESS

    January regular board meeting to schedule Superintendent Pace’s review in a closed session. 

    Motion to adjourn by Williams, supported by Hoeft. Meeting adjourned.

SRNF    February 2, 2017

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

    NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:

    That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

    DATE OF MORTGAGE: April 2, 2012

    MORTGAGOR: Patrick J. Mullan and Brandy L. Mullan, husband and wife

    MORTGAGEE: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union, a credit union organized under the laws of the United States of America

    DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Filed May 15, 2012, in the office of the Itasca County Registrar of Titles, as Document No. T000057465 and recorded in the office of the Itasca County Recorder, as Document No. A000664589, in the State of Minnesota.

    MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 924 Clover Lane, Grand Rapids, Minnesota 55744

    TAX PARCEL I.D. NOS. 91-490-0622

    LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: That part of Lot 12, Block 6, situated in Clover Second Addition to Grand Rapids, according to the plat of “Clover First and Second Additions to Grand Rapids”, on file and of record in the office of the Register of Deeds and Registrar of Titles of Itasca County, Minnesota AND that part of Lot 12, Block 6 in Clover First Addition to Grand Rapids, according to the plat of “Clover First and Second Additions to Grand Rapids”, on file and of record in the office of the Register of Deeds and Registrar of Titles in Itasca County, Minnesota.

    Abstract and Torrens Property. Being registered land as evidenced by Certificate of Title No. 21850.

    COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Itasca

    ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $109,000.00

    AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $105,541.21 

    INTEREST RATE AND PER DIEM: Current interest rate is 5.00%, with a daily per diem of $13.81.

    That prior to commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage or any part thereof;

    PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

    DATE AND TIME OF SALE: March 8, 2017, at 10:00 am.

    PLACE OF SALE: Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, 440 First Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota 55744, to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

    DATE AND TIME MORTGAGOR MUST VACATE THE PREMISES: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by September 8, 2017, at 11:59 p.m. 

    “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE (5) WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.”

Dated: January 13, 2017

            MESSERLI & KRAMER P.A.

        By:    /s/ Thomas J. Hainje 

            Thomas J. Hainje (Lic. #390325)

            1400 Fifth Street Towers

            100 South Fifth Street

            Minneapolis, MN 55402-1217

            (612) 672-3600

            Attorney in Fact for     

            Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union

            15845-884

IMPORTANT NOTICE

This communication is from a debt collector and is an attempt to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Published in the

Scenic Range NewsForum

January 19, 26; February 2, 9, 16, 23, 2017

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:

That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

    DATE OF MORTGAGE: October 11, 2012

    MORTGAGOR: Joshua D. Greniger and Casandra M. Greniger, husband and wife

    MORTGAGEE: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union, a credit union organized under the laws of the United States of America

    DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded November 21, 2012, in the office of the County Recorder, as Document No. A000670635, Itasca County, Minnesota.

    MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: t

    TAX PARCEL I.D. NOS. 64-480-0958; 64-480-0960; 64-480-0954

    LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

Parcel 1:

The South Fifty feet (S. 50”), Lot Twenty-two (22), Block I, Northland Park, as the same is platted, laid out, and constituted, according to the plat thereof which is filed and of record in the office of the Register of Deeds in and for Itasca County, Minnesota.

Parcel 2:

The North Fifty feet (N 50”) of Lot Twenty-two (22), Block I, Northland Park, according to the recorded plat thereof, on file and of record in the office of the Register of Deeds of said Itasca County, Minnesota.

Parcel 3:

The North Fifty Feet (N 50.0”) of Lot Twenty-one (21), Block I, plat of Northland Park, according to the plat thereof on file and of record in the office of the County Recorder in and for Itasca County, Minnesota..

    COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Itasca

    ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $41,200.00

    AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $35,848.57 

    INTEREST RATE AND PER DIEM: Current interest rate is 3.25%, with a daily per diem of $2.98.

    That prior to commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage or any part thereof;

    PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

    DATE AND TIME OF SALE: March 15, 2017, at 10:00 am.

    PLACE OF SALE: Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, 440 First Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota 55744, to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

    DATE AND TIME MORTGAGOR MUST VACATE THE PREMISES: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by September 15, 2017, at 11:59 p.m. 

    “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE (5) WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.”

Dated: January 20, 2017

            MESSERLI & KRAMER P.A.

        By:    /s/ Thomas J. Hainje 

            Thomas J. Hainje (Lic. #390325)

            1400 Fifth Street Towers

            100 South Fifth Street

            Minneapolis, MN 55402-1217

            (612) 672-3600

            Attorney in Fact for     

            Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union

IMPORTANT NOTICE

    This communication is from a debt collector and is an attempt to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose. 

Published in the

Scenic Range NewsForum

January 26; February 2, 9, 16, 23; March 2, 2017

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF ITASCA

DISTRICT COURT

NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No.: 31-PR-17-174

NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

In Re: Estate of

Michael Burke,

aka Michael Edward Burke

    Decedent.

    It is Ordered and Notice is given that on Feb. 21, 2017, at 8:59 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, Minnesota, on a petition for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Decedent’s Will dated February 7, 2008, and for the appointment of Colleen Nardone, whose address is 2606 Audrey Lane, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 as personal representative of the Decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration.

    Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the Decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the Decedent’s estate.

    Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. §524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.

    No formal hearing will be held unless written objections have been filed with the Court Administrator. If no objections have been filed, the request made in the Petition will be granted by default.

Dated: January 19, 2017

BY THE COURT

Korey Wahwassuck,

Judge of District Court

Dated: January 19, 2017

s/SEAN R. JONES, Court Administrator

Dated: January 19, 2017

Sophia Schjenken, Sr. Court Clerk 

KENT E. NYBERG LAW OFFICE LTD.

Kent E. Nyberg

MN #80159

20 NE 4th Street, Suite 101

Telephone: 218-326-9626

Facsimile: 218-326-9629

e-mail: nyblaw@paulbunyan.net

ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER

SRNF    January 26; February 2, 2017

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

ITASCA COUNTY 

    NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS: Electronic Bids will be received until 11:00 AM on February 14, 2017 through Bid Express® http://www.bidexpress.com for the construction of the County project listed below. 

Itasca County Contract 201701

CP 2017-01, CP 2017-02, CP 2017-03,

CP 2017-04, CP 2017-05, CP 2017-06,

CP 2017-11

County Road Bituminous Surfacing and Aggregate Shouldering

    Proposals will be opened and read publicly at 11:01 AM on February 14, 2017 at the Itasca County Transportation Department 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN 55744.

    The approximate quantities of the major work for Contract 201701 are as follows:

Aggregate Base, Class 5    6540 Ton 

Type SP 9.5 Wearing Course

Mix (2,A)    13,215 Ton

    The Contract will be awarded to the lowest responsible bidder. 

    Plans and Proposals may be downloaded through Bid Express® http://bidexpress.com. There will be no cost for plans and proposals but bidders must register through Bid Express® prior to bidding and submit their bids electronically through Bid Express®. Bid Express® does charge for this service and bidders are encouraged to register well in advance of the bid closing date if they have not previously done so.

    Electronic bids must be accompanied by a corporate surety bond in an amount which is at least equal to 5% of the total amount and may be submitted electronically through Bid Express® using Surety 2000 or InSure Vision Technologies, LLC, or as a hard copy by mail or other delivery method, either as a corporate surety bond or a certified check made payable to the Itasca County Auditor.

    If not submitted electronically, the proposal guaranty must be received at the Itasca County Transportation Department, 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 in a sealed envelope marked clearly with the name of the bidder, type of work and project number by 4:00 p.m. the day prior to the specified date of opening.

    The County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids and to waive any defects therein.

Dated: January 13, 2017

Jeffrey Walker        Itasca County Auditor/Treasurer        Courthouse

Grand Rapids, MN 55744

Karin Grandia

Itasca County Highway Engineer

Courthouse

Grand Rapids, MN 55744

SRNF    January 19, 26; February 2, 2017

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

ITASCA COUNTY 

LAND USE ZONING/SANITATION

PERMITS REQUIRED

LEGAL NOTICE 

    Pursuant to the provisions of the Minnesota Statutes, Sections 394.26, 375.51 and the Itasca County Zoning Ordinance, the Itasca County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing in the County Board Room, Courthouse, in the City of Grand Rapids, MN on TUESDAY, February 14th, 2017, which begins at 2:30 p.m. For more information contact the Itasca County Environmental Services Department (218/327-2857) or the Itasca County Administrative Services Department (218/327-2847) Courthouse, Grand Rapids MN 55744.

    Rezone from Farm Residential to Recreational Commercial—Part of SW NW & Part of SE NW, Section 24, Deer River Township 145-25 (Jordan Osse) 

Dated this 27th Day of January, 2017

at Grand Rapids MN 55744

Dan Swenson,

Environmental Services Director

SRNF    February 2, 2017

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––