Legal notices: published February 2, 2017

Mortgage Foreclosures NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: February 8, 2007 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $109,500.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Janice L. Goudy and Rick A. Goudy, Wife and Husband, as Joint Tenants MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Aegis Lending Corporation TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. MIN#: 100055140031077825 SERVICER: Specialized Loan Servicing, LLC LENDER: Aegis Lending Corporation DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Itasca County Minnesota, Recorder, on March 20, 2007, as Document No. A000608971. ASSIGNED TO: U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, successor in interest to Bank of America, National Association, as Trustee, successor by merger to LaSalle Bank National Association, as Trustee for Bear Stearns Asset Backed Securities I Trust 2007-HE5, Asset Backed-Certificates, Series 2007-HE5 dated 12/23/2014, recorded on, 12/31/2014 as Document No. A000690335. LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The West 1/2 NW 1/4 NW 1/4, lying North of Deer Creek, Sec. 24 Twp. 62 North, Rge. 25, West of the Fourth Principal Meridian PROPERTY ADDRESS: 66767 County Rd 230, Effie, MN 56639 PROPERTY I.D: 62-024-2201 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Itasca THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: One Hundred Twenty-Two Thousand Three Hundred Seventy-Nine and 85/100 ($122,379.85) THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that there has been compliance with all preforeclosure notice and acceleration requirements of said mortgage, and/or applicable statutes; PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: 10:00 AM on March 1, 2017 PLACE OF SALE: Itasca County Sheriff`s Office, 440 1st Ave. NE, Grand Rapids MN 55744 to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is 6 months from the date of sale. If Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on September 1, 2017, or the next business day if September 1, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.” Dated: December 28, 2016 U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, successor in interest to Bank of America, National Association, as Trustee, successor by merger to LaSalle Bank National Association, as Trustee for Bear Stearns Asset Backed Securities I Trust 2007-HE5, Asset Backed-Certificates, Series 2007- HE5 Randall S. Miller & Associates, PLLC Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgage/Mortgagee Canadian Pacific Plaza, 120 South Sixth Street, Suite 2050 Minneapolis, MN 55402 Phone: 952-232-0052 Our File No. 16MN00149-1 THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. Published in the Scenic Range NewsForum January 5, 12, 19, 26, February 2, 9, 2017 638720 NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE 16-105210 THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: September 24, 2012 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $142,982.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Eric M. Handyside, a single person MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. MIN#: 100107311223302473 LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. SERVICER: Cenlar FSB DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed October 18, 2012, Itasca County Recorder, as Document Number A000669493 ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: All that part of Government Lot Three (3), of Section Four (4), Township Fifty-nine (59) North, Range Twenty-seven (27), West of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Less the East 150 feet lying North of the South 492.6 feet and Less the South 425 feet of the East 280 feet and Less that part of Lot 3 lying North of the following line: Beginning 492.6 feet North and 150 feet West of the Southeast corner of Lot 3; thence North 80 feet to a point; thence North 69° 20’ 06” West a distance of 559.42 feet to the Westerly boundary of Lot 3, in Section 4-59-27, lying and being Northerly and Westerly of County Road No. 312, Itasca County, Minnesota. PROPERTY ADDRESS: 51349 County Road 312, Bigfork, MN 56628 PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 26-204-4130 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Itasca THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $136,261.27 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: March 8, 2017, 10:00 am PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, Civil Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on September 8, 2017, or the next business day if September 8, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. Dated: January 6, 2017 Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC Assignee of Mortgagee SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP BY /s/ Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559 Diane F. Mach - 273788 Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778 Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X Gary J. Evers - 0134764 Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X Attorneys for Mortgagee 12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200 Burnsville, MN 55337 (952) 831-4060 THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR Published in the Scenic Range NewsForum January 12, 19, 26, February 2, 9, 16, 2017 641444 NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: March 28, 2007 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $128,397.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Melanie L. Warner f/k/a Melanie L. Erickson, a single woman MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Taylor, Bean & Whitaker Mortgage, its successors and/or assigns DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded: April 05, 2007 Itasca County Recorder Document Number: A000609474 ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: And assigned to: Bank of America, N.A., successor by merger to BAC Home Loans Servicing, LP FKA Countrywide Home Loans Servicing, LP Dated: January 31, 2012 Recorded: February 07, 2012 Itasca County Recorder Document Number: A000661304 And assigned to: Selene Finance LP Dated: November 07, 2014 Recorded: November 04, 2016 Itasca County Recorder Document Number: A000708016 Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 100029500016574752 Lender or Broker: Taylor, Bean & Whitaker Mortgage Residential Mortgage Servicer: Selene Finance LP Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Itasca Property Address: 308 2nd St SE, Deer River, MN 56636-8602 Tax Parcel ID Number: 89-480-1750; 89-430-0162 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lots 19, 20, 21, and 22, Block 17, Itasca City, Itasca County, Minnesota AND the North 100 feet of Lot Sixteen (16), Auditor’s Subdivision No. 33, Itasca County, Minnesota AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $118,065.88 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: February 15, 2017 at 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, Main Office Courthouse, 440 First Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns. If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on August 15, 2017, or the next business day if August 15, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. DATED: December 29, 2016 ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: Selene Finance LP Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A. Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee 7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200 Woodbury, MN 55125-2296 (651) 209-3300 File Number: 036554F01 Published in the Scenic Range NewsForum December 29, 2016, January 5, 12, 19, 26, February 2, 2017 636052 Postponements NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE 16-104580 THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: August 6, 2015 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $96,662.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Spencer T. Schjenken and Alisha K. Schjenken, husband and wife MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. MIN#: 100061907000530055 LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Summit Mortgage Corporation SERVICER: Cenlar FSB DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed August 12, 2015, Itasca County Recorder, as Document Number A000696015 ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter (SE 1/4 NW 1/4) and the Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter (NE 1/4 SW 1/4) of Section Thirty (30), Township Fifty-six (56) North, Range Twenty-six (26) West of the Fourth Principal Meridian PROPERTY ADDRESS: 39531 County Rd 171, Cohasset, MN 55721 PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 64-030-2400 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Itasca THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $98,436.43 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: December 14, 2016, 10:00 am PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, Civil Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 12 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on December 14, 2017, or the next business day if December 14, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. Dated: October 17, 2016 AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC Assignee of Mortgagee SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP BY /s/ Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559 Diane F. Mach - 273788 Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778 Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X Gary J. Evers - 0134764 Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X Attorneys for Mortgagee 12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200 Burnsville, MN 55337 (952) 831-4060 THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR Published in the Scenic Range NewsForum October 20, 27, November 3, 10, 17, 24, 2016 NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE The above referenced sale scheduled for December 14, 2016, at 10:00 AM, has been postponed to January 25, 2017, at 10:00 AM, and will be held at sheriffs main address Civil Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MN 55744. Unless the mortgage is reinstated under Minnesota Statute 580.30 or the property is redeemed under Minnesota Statute 580.23 the property must be vacated by January 25, 2018. If this date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, the date to vacate will be the next business day at 11:59 p.m. THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. Dated: December 13, 2016. AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC AM, and will be held at sheriffs main address Civil Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MN 55744. Unless the mortgage is reinstated under Minnesota Statute 580.30 or the property is redeemed under Minnesota Statute 580.23 the property must be vacated by January 25, 2018. If this date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, the date to vacate will be the next business day at 11:59 p.m. THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. Dated: December 13, 2016. AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC Assignee of Mortgagee SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559 Diane F. Mach - 273788 Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778 Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X Gary J. Evers - 0134764 Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X 12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200 Burnsville, MN 55337 (952) 831-4060 16-104580 Attorney for Assignee of Mortgagee Published in the Scenic Range NewsForum December 22, 2016 NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE The above referenced sale scheduled for January 25, 2017, at 10:00 AM, has been postponed to March 1, 2017, at 10:00 AM, and will be held at sheriffs main address Civil Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MN 55744. Unless the mortgage is reinstated under Minnesota Statute 580.30 or the property is redeemed under Minnesota Statute 580.23 the property must be vacated by March 1, 2018. If this date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, the date to vacate will be the next business day at 11:59 p.m. THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. Dated: January 24, 2017. AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC Assignee of Mortgagee SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559 Diane F. Mach - 273788 Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778 Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X Gary J. Evers - 0134764 Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X 12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200 Burnsville, MN 55337 (952) 831-4060 16-104580 Attorney for Assignee of Mortgagee Published in the Scenic Range NewsForum February 2, 2017 646645 –––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––– SUMMARY OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE ITASCA COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS WORK SESSION JANUARY 17, 2017 Per Minnesota State Statute 375.12, the full text of the Official Proceedings is available for public inspection in the Itasca County Administrator’s Office of the Itasca County Courthouse in Grand Rapids, Minnesota; on the Itasca County website (http://itascacountymn.iqm2.com/Citizens/Default.aspx); or by standard or electronic mail. The Itasca County Board of Commissioners met in work session on January 17, 2017, in the Boardroom of the Itasca County Courthouse, 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN. Chair Snyder called the meeting to order at 2:30 p.m. with all members present. APPROVAL OF AGENDA Tinquist/Mandich pulled Item #5.1 (Kronos Agreements) and approved the agenda, as amended. All aye. MINUTES APPROVAL Tinquist/Ives approved the minutes of the Tuesday, January 10, 2017 County Board Regular Session. All aye. RECOMMENDED FOR CONSENT AGENDA Seven (7) items were recommended for the County Board’s January 24, 2017 Consent Agenda. FSC FOREST CERTIFICATION ANNUAL AUDIT RESULTS Assistant Land Commissioner Michael Gibbons provided information regarding the 2016 FSC Forest Certification Annual Audit Results. The item was discussed for informational purposes only; no action taken. SPECIAL LEGISLATION FOR SALE OF TAX-FORFEITED LAND Real Estate Specialist Andrew Glusica provided information regarding the request to adopt the Resolution Re: Seeking Special Legislation to Sell a Portion of a Tax-Forfeited Parcel to a Private Party in order to establish an electric distribution substation. The item was discussed and recommended for the County Board’s January 24, 2017 Consent Agenda. CHANGE IN ALLOCATION Trunt/Mandich approved a change in allocation of a current Grade 9 position of a Right of Way Agent to an Engineering Technician I, II, or III position and authorize filling the position. All aye. RESCIND ZIM’S LANE ACTION Steve Lenertz provided information regarding the request to rescind action taken by the Itasca County Board of Commissioners on May 8, 2012 Re: Zim’s Lane Jurisdiction. The item was discussed for informational purposes only; no action taken. RESCIND PREVIOUS ACTION RE: ZIM’S LANE Steve Lenertz provided information regarding the request to rescind previous action of May 8, 2012 to establish County Highway 211 (CR 211), acknowledge that Zim’s Lane is a Township User Road pursuant to Minn. Stat. 160.05, and re-affirm or re-negotiate any maintenance agreement with Wabana Township covering the road as may be appropriate, per letter from Attorney Mike Fleming dated November 15, 2016. The item was discussed for informational purposes only; no action taken. CONDEMNATION PROCEEDINGS OF LENERTZ PROPERTY Steve Lenertz provided information regarding the request to adopt a resolution to commence condemnation proceedings on Lenertz property, parcel 41-022-2377, in accordance with Minn. Stat. 163.11 Subd. 3. The item was discussed for informational purposes only; no action taken. MINNESOTA POWER UPDATE Minnesota Power representatives Josh Skelton, Frank Frederickson, and Arik Forsman provided a Minnesota Power update for informational purposes only; no action taken. COMMITTEE REPORTS Commissioner Tinquist reported on his attendance of a recent Itasca Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) meeting. Commissioner Mandich reported that he will be attending an upcoming Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency (AEOA) meeting. ADMINISTRATOR UPDATE COMMISSIONER COMMENTS RECESS Chair Snyder recessed the meeting at 3:40 p.m. RECONVENE Chair Snyder reconvened the meeting at 3:41 p.m., with all members present. CLOSED SESSION Tinquist/Mandich moved to go into a Closed Session Re: Tax Petitions of PSD LLC, Deerwood Bank, and Robert McNulty pursuant to Minn. Stat. § 13D.05, Subd. 3(B) and 13D.05, Subd. 1 (D) Based Upon (Attorney Client Privilege Minn. Stat. § 595.02 Subd. 1 (B)). All aye. Others present: Chief Assistant County Attorney - Civil Division Michael Haig; Assistant County Assessor Corey Lienwander; County Assessor Amber Peratalo; Assistant County Attorney Heather Roy; County Administrator Brett Skyles; County Auditor/Treasurer Jeff Walker, and Deputy Clerk of the County Board Amanda Schultz. Tinquist/Trunt moved to go into Open Session. All aye. No action was taken. ADJOURNMENT Chair Snyder adjourned the meeting at 4:06 p.m. ATTEST Terry Snyder, Chair of the County Board Brett Skyles, Clerk of the County Board SRNF February 2, 2017 –––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––– –––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––– Public Notice of Request for Proposal Independent School District No. 319, Nashwauk-Keewatin, requests proposals for group insurance coverage for the health plan year beginning September 1, 2017. Sealed proposals will be accepted in paper form until 5:00 p.m. central time on Tuesday, April 20, 2017, at Attn: Colleen Poderzay, Nashwauk-Keewatin District Office, 400 Second Street Nashwauk MN 55769. Copies of the request for proposal and exhibits may be requested from Colleen Poderzay at cpoderzay@isd319.org, and will be sent electronically at no charge. District reserves the right to reject any or all bids and waive informalities. District reserves the right to select the proposal which it determines to be in the best interest of the district. SRNF January 26; February 2, 2017 –––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––– –––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––– ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS ITASCA COUNTY NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS: Electronic Bids will be received until 11:00 AM on February 14, 2017 through Bid Express® http://www.bidexpress.com for the construction of the County project listed below. Itasca County Contract 60317 SAP 031-603-017, SAP 031-618-007, SAP 031-688-002 Bituminous Surfacing and Aggregate Shouldering Proposals will be opened and read publicly at 11:01 AM on February 14, 2017 at the Itasca County Transportation Department 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN 55744. The approximate quantities of the major work for Contract 60317 are as follows: Aggregate Base, Class 5 8,800 Ton Type SP 9.5 Wearing Course Mix (2,A) 35,050 Ton Type SP 9.5 Wearing Course Mix (2,C) 8,060 Ton The Contract will be awarded to the lowest responsible bidder. Plans and Proposals may be downloaded through Bid Express® http://bidexpress.com. There will be no cost for plans and proposals but bidders must register through Bid Express® prior to bidding and submit their bids electronically through Bid Express®. Bid Express® does charge for this service and bidders are encouraged to register well in advance of the bid closing date if they have not previously done so. Electronic bids must be accompanied by a corporate surety bond in an amount which is at least equal to 5% of the total amount and may be submitted electronically through Bid Express® using Surety 2000 or InSure Vision Technologies, LLC, or as a hard copy by mail or other delivery method, either as a corporate surety bond or a certified check made payable to the Itasca County Auditor. If not submitted electronically, the proposal guaranty must be received at the Itasca County Transportation Department, 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 in a sealed envelope marked clearly with the name of the bidder, type of work and project number by 4:00 p.m. the day prior to the specified date of opening. The County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids and to waive any defects therein. Dated: January 13, 2017 Jeffrey Walker Itasca County Auditor/Treasurer Courthouse Grand Rapids, MN 55744 Karin Grandia Itasca County Highway Engineer Courthouse Grand Rapids, MN 55744 SRNF January 19, 26; February 2, 2017 –––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––– –––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––– Summary of the Proceedings of the ISD 316 School Board of Regular Board Meeting Decmeber 21, 2016 Per Minnesota State Statute 375.12, the full text of the official proceedings is available for public inspection in the Greenway School District Administration Office in the Marble School in marble, Minnesota; on the ISD 316 website (www.isd316.org)