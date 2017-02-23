Legal notices: published February 23, 2017

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:
That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: April 2, 2012
MORTGAGOR: Patrick J. Mullan and Brandy L. Mullan, husband and wife
MORTGAGEE: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union, a credit union organized under the laws of the United States of America
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Filed May 15, 2012, in the office of the Itasca County Registrar of Titles, as Document No. T000057465 and recorded in the office of the Itasca County Recorder, as Document No. A000664589, in the State of Minnesota.
MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 924 Clover Lane, Grand Rapids, Minnesota 55744
TAX PARCEL I.D. NOS. 91-490-0622
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: That part of Lot 12, Block 6, situated in Clover Second Addition to Grand Rapids, according to the plat of “Clover First and Second Additions to Grand Rapids”, on file and of record in the office of the Register of Deeds and Registrar of Titles of Itasca County, Minnesota AND that part of Lot 12, Block 6 in Clover First Addition to Grand Rapids, according to the plat of “Clover First and Second Additions to Grand Rapids”, on file and of record in the office of the Register of Deeds and Registrar of Titles in Itasca County, Minnesota.
Abstract and Torrens Property. Being registered land as evidenced by Certificate of Title No. 21850.
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Itasca
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $109,000.00
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $105,541.21
INTEREST RATE AND PER DIEM: Current interest rate is 5.00%, with a daily per diem of $13.81.
That prior to commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: March 8, 2017, at 10:00 am.
PLACE OF SALE: Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, 440 First Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota 55744, to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
DATE AND TIME MORTGAGOR MUST VACATE THE PREMISES: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by September 8, 2017, at 11:59 p.m.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE (5) WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.”
Dated: January 13, 2017
MESSERLI & KRAMER P.A.
By: /s/ Thomas J. Hainje
Thomas J. Hainje (Lic. #390325)
1400 Fifth Street Towers
100 South Fifth Street
Minneapolis, MN 55402-1217
(612) 672-3600
Attorney in Fact for
Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union
15845-884
IMPORTANT NOTICE
This communication is from a debt collector and is an attempt to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Published in the
Scenic Range NewsForum
January 19, 26; February 2, 9, 16, 23, 2017
––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:
That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: October 11, 2012
MORTGAGOR: Joshua D. Greniger and Casandra M. Greniger, husband and wife
MORTGAGEE: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union, a credit union organized under the laws of the United States of America
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded November 21, 2012, in the office of the County Recorder, as Document No. A000670635, Itasca County, Minnesota.
MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: t
TAX PARCEL I.D. NOS. 64-480-0958; 64-480-0960; 64-480-0954
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Parcel 1:
The South Fifty feet (S. 50”), Lot Twenty-two (22), Block I, Northland Park, as the same is platted, laid out, and constituted, according to the plat thereof which is filed and of record in the office of the Register of Deeds in and for Itasca County, Minnesota.
Parcel 2:
The North Fifty feet (N 50”) of Lot Twenty-two (22), Block I, Northland Park, according to the recorded plat thereof, on file and of record in the office of the Register of Deeds of said Itasca County, Minnesota.
Parcel 3:
The North Fifty Feet (N 50.0”) of Lot Twenty-one (21), Block I, plat of Northland Park, according to the plat thereof on file and of record in the office of the County Recorder in and for Itasca County, Minnesota..
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Itasca
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $41,200.00
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $35,848.57
INTEREST RATE AND PER DIEM: Current interest rate is 3.25%, with a daily per diem of $2.98.
That prior to commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: March 15, 2017, at 10:00 am.
PLACE OF SALE: Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, 440 First Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota 55744, to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
DATE AND TIME MORTGAGOR MUST VACATE THE PREMISES: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by September 15, 2017, at 11:59 p.m.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE (5) WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.”
Dated: January 20, 2017
MESSERLI & KRAMER P.A.
By: /s/ Thomas J. Hainje
Thomas J. Hainje (Lic. #390325)
1400 Fifth Street Towers
100 South Fifth Street
Minneapolis, MN 55402-1217
(612) 672-3600
Attorney in Fact for
Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union
IMPORTANT NOTICE
This communication is from a debt collector and is an attempt to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Published in the
Scenic Range NewsForum
January 26; February 2, 9, 16, 23; March 2, 2017
––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:
That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: December 29, 2006
MORTGAGOR: John Mordick, a single person
MORTGAGEE: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union, a credit union organized under the laws of the United States of America
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded January 11, 2007, in the office of the County Recorder, as Document No. A000606779, Itasca County, Minnesota.
MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 25235 State Highway 6, Cohasset, Minnesota 55721
TAX PARCEL I.D. NOS. 69-014-3101
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter (NE 1/4 SW 1/4), LESS the East 330 feet of the South 660 feet, Section 14, Township 55 North, Range 27 West of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Itasca County, Minnesota.
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Itasca
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $100,000.00
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $71,347.31
INTEREST RATE AND PER DIEM: Current interest rate is 5.875%, with a daily per diem of $10.34.
That prior to commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: April 5, 2017, at 10:00 am.
PLACE OF SALE: Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, 440 First Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota 55744, to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within twelve (12) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
DATE AND TIME MORTGAGOR MUST VACATE THE PREMISES: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by April 5, 2018, at 11:59 p.m.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE (5) WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.”
Dated: February 13, 2017
MESSERLI & KRAMER P.A.
By: /s/ Thomas J. Hainje
Thomas J. Hainje (Lic. #390325)
1400 Fifth Street Towers
100 South Fifth Street
Minneapolis, MN 55402-1217
(612) 672-3600
Attorney in Fact for
Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union
15845-561
IMPORTANT NOTICE
This communication is from a debt collector and is an attempt to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Published in the
Scenic Range NewsForum
February 16, 23; March 2, 9, 16, 23, 2017
––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
OFFICE OF THE MINNESOTA
SECRETARY OF STATE
CERTIFICATE OF ASSUMED NAME
Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable consumers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
1. List the exact assume name under which the business is or will be conducted: RIVERTOWN FURNITURE
2. Principal Place of Business: 816 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN 55744.
3. List the name and complete street address of all persons conducting business under the above Assumed Name, OR if an entity, provide the legal corporate, LLC, or Limited Partnership name and registered office address: KCL Ventures, LLC, 20468 Aspen Drive, Grand Rapids, MN 55744.
4. I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
Date: January 21, 2017
Signature: Kirk C. Lengeling
Name and Title: Kirk C. Lengeling, Manager
Email Address for Official Notices: rivertownfurniture@ymail.com
SRNF February 16, 23, 2017
––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––SUMMARY OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE
ITASCA COUNTY
BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
WORK SESSION
FEBRUARY 7, 2017
Per Minnesota State Statute 375.12, the full text of the Official Proceedings is available for public inspection in the Itasca County Administrator’s Office of the Itasca County Courthouse in Grand Rapids, Minnesota; on the Itasca County website (http://itascacountymn.iqm2.com/Citizens/Default.aspx); or by standard or electronic mail.
The Itasca County Board of Commissioners met in work session on February 7, 2017, in the Boardroom of the Itasca County Courthouse, 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN.
Chair Snyder called the meeting to order at 2:30 p.m. with all members present.
APPROVAL OF AGENDA
Tinquist/Trunt pulled Items #5.4 (Valley Med Flight Introduction) and #5.5 (Itasca County Compliance with Minnesota Data Practice Act Request), approved changes to Item #4.4 (Bid Award for Contract 61707 - C.S.A.H. 17 Grading, Aggregate Base & Bituminous Surfacing), and approved the agenda, as amended. All aye.
MINUTES APPROVAL
Mandich/Tinquist approved the minutes of the Tuesday, January 24, 2017 County Board Regular Session. All aye.
RECOMMENDED FOR CONSENT AGENDA
Nine (9) items were recommended for the County Board’s February 14, 2017 Consent Agenda.
KRONOS AGREEMENTS
Human Resources Director Lynn Hart provided information regarding the request to approve a deviation from the recommended indemnification language approved by the County Board on 3-22-10, and to approve and authorize necessary signatures for the Kronos Workforce Ready - Software as a Service Agreement, End User License Agreement for BSI On-Demand Service, and Workforce Ready Order forms. The item was discussed for and recommended for the County Board’s February 14, 2017 Consent Agenda.
CONTRACT AWARD – JESS HARRY CLEAN-UP PROJECT
Mandich/Ives awarded Jess Harry Clean-Up contract to American Disposal and authorized signatures. All aye.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE RESPONSE GRANT APPLICATION/ACCEPTANCE
Court Services Director Jason Anderson provided information regarding the request to authorize Itasca County’s application to the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Violence Against Women, Improving Criminal Justice Response to Sexual Assault, Domestic Violence, Dating Violence and Stalking Grant Program, and authorize County Administrator Skyles to sign all related grant related forms and documentation. The item was discussed for and recommended for the County Board’s February 14, 2017 Consent Agenda.
COMMITTEE REPORTS
Commissioners Trunt and Snyder reported on their attendance at the recent Public Meeting Re: Possible Changes to the Itasca County ATV Permit Policy and Ordinance held at the Marcell Family Center.
ADMINISTRATOR UPDATE
County Administrator Brett Skyles provided the Commissioners with a copy of the draft 2017 Legislative Priorities, as well as an article regarding the role of County Program Aid (CPA) and its direct relationship on County property taxes.
COMMISSIONER COMMENTS
ADJOURNMENT
Chair Snyder adjourned the meeting at 2:54 p.m.
ATTEST
Terry Snyder, Chair of the County Board
Brett Skyles, Clerk of the County Board
SRNF February 23, 2017
––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
NOTICE TO THE VOTERS OF
NASHWAUK TOWNSHIP
March 2017 Regular Town Meeting: The regular meeting for March 2017 will be held on Monday, March 13th, 2017 at 7:00 PM in the Nashwauk Township Community Center.
Annual Town Meeting Notice: On Tuesday, March 14th, 2017 at 7:00 PM, the Annual Town Meeting of Nashwauk Township will commence in the Nashwauk Township Community Center, to set the levies and to conduct any and all business deemed to be proper when the Annual Meeting is convened. In case of inclement weather, the Annual Meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 21th, 2017 at 7:00 PM.
Meeting Date Notice for 2017-2018: The Nashwauk Town Board will meet the second Tuesday of each month for the years 2017-2018 unless there is a conflict and the meeting notice change will be posted. All meeting will start at 7:00 PM in the Nashwauk Township Community Center. All meetings are open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend.
Posted this 23rd day of February 2017.
Karine Woodman
Nashwauk Township Clerk
NOTICE
TO THE RESIDENTS OF
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP
ANNUAL TOWN MEETING NOTICE
MARCH 14, 2017
The Lawrence Township Annual Meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 14, 2017, at the Lawrence Township Hall starting at 7:00 p.m. to approve the budget and levy for 2018 and to conduct any and all business proper to be conducted when the Annual Meeting is convened. In case of inclement weather, the Annual Meeting will be held on the following
Tuesday, March 21, 2017, at the above given time.
***PLEASE NOTE: The Township will be having a Potluck Supper prior to the Annual Town Meeting. The Potluck Supper will start at 6:00 p.m.
Please bring a dish to share with everyone.***
MEETING DATE NOTICE FOR 2017
The Lawrence Town Board will meet on the third Wednesday of each month for the year 2017 unless there is a conflict. The meeting notice change will be published and posted. Meetings start at 7:00 p.m. at the Lawrence Township Hall. All meetings are open to the public and everyone is invited.
Karen Elander
Lawrence Township
Published the 23rd of February 2017 and 2nd day of March 2017
Posted the 2nd day of March 2017
––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––SUMMARY OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE
ITASCA COUNTY
BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
BUDGET TO ACTUAL
REVIEW MEETING
FEBRUARY 7, 2017
Per Minnesota State Statute 375.12, the full text of the Official Proceedings is available for public inspection in the Itasca County Administrator’s Office of the Itasca County Courthouse in Grand Rapids, Minnesota; on the Itasca County website (http://www.itascacountymn.iqm2.com/Citizens/Default.aspx); or by standard or electronic mail.
The Itasca County Board of Commissioners met for a Budget to Actual Review meeting on February 7, 2017, in the Boardroom of the Itasca County Courthouse, 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN.
Chair Snyder called the meeting to order at 3:00 p.m., with all members present, except Mandich absent.
Accounting Manager Jenni Johnson provided an Itasca County 2016 Year-End Review.
ADJOURNMENT
Chair Snyder adjourned the meeting at 3:17 p.m.
ATTEST
Terry Snyder, Chair of the County Board
Brett Skyles, Clerk of the County Board
SRNF February 23, 2017
––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
ITASCA COUNTY
LAND USE ZONING/SANITATION PERMITS REQUIRED
LEGAL NOTICE
Pursuant to the provisions of the Minnesota Statutes, Section/s 375.51, 394.26 and the Itasca County Zoning Ordinance, the Itasca County Planning Commission and Board of Adjustment will hold a public hearing in the County Board Room, Courthouse, in the City of Grand Rapids, MN on WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8TH, 2017 between the hours of 8:30 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. or until the following application/s have been addressed. For more information contact the Itasca County Environmental Services Department, Courthouse, Grand Rapids MN 55744. PHONE: 218/327-2857; TDD: 218/327-2896.
NOTE: The Planning Commission may impose such conditions or restrictions as it deems necessary to protect the public interest and the Board of Adjustment may reverse or affirm wholly or partly or may modify the order, requirement, decision or determination appealed from and to that end shall have all the powers of the officer from whom the appeal was taken and may direct the issuance of a permit.
INTERESTED PERSONS MAY CONTACT THE ZONING DEPARTMENT 5 DAYS PRIOR TO THE HEARING, TO OBTAIN A COPY OF THE STAFF REPORT ON THE FOLLOWING APPLICATIONS:
Variance from Section 3.8.1C.3 of the Zoning Ordinance for construction of proposed garage which does not maintain the required 68’ setback from the centerline of County Road 590—W 400’ of S 250’ of SWSE, Section 15, Greenway Township 56-23 (Rilla Varin)
*The Planning Commission/BoA will view the site on the same day prior to the hearing and return to the Courthouse and hold the public hearing which will begin at 10:30 a.m.
Dated this 17th February, 2017
at Grand Rapids, MN 55744
Dan Swenson,
Environmental Services Director
SRNF February 23, 2017
––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
NOTICE OF ELECTION
AND ANNUAL MEETING
Greenway Township will hold its annual election on March 14, 2017. The polls will be open from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. In case of bad weather, an alternate date of March 21, 2017 has been set for the election. The Clerk’s office will be open on March 11, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. for absentee voting. The Board of Canvass will meet at 9:00 p.m. on the day of the election to canvass the votes.
Greenway Township will hold its Annual Town Meeting on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
Town Supervisor (vote for one)
Jay Kolar
Write In (if any)________________
Town Treasurer (vote for one)
Sandy Dwyer
Write In (if any)________________
April Serich, Greenway Township Clerk
TOWN ELECTION BALLOT
TOWN OF LONE PINE
GENERAL ELECTION
MARCH 14, 2017
Put an (x) in the square opposite the name of each
Candidate you wish to vote for.
TOWN SUPERVISOR
VOTE FOR ONE
Jon Korpi
Write-in
TOWN TREASURER
VOTE FOR ONE
Karen Strege
Write-in
NOTICE
TO THE RESIDENTS OF
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP
ANNUAL TOWN MEETING NOTICE
MARCH 14, 2017
The Lawrence Township Annual Meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 14, 2017, at the Lawrence Township Hall starting at 7:00 p.m.
***PLEASE NOTE: The Township will be having a Potluck Supper prior to the Annual Town Meeting. The Potluck Supper will start at 6:00 p.m.
Please bring a dish to share with everyone.***
Hope to see you there!!
Karen Elander, Clerk
Lawrence Township
“SAMPLE BALLOT FOR THE BALSAM TOWNSHIP ELECTION”
TOWN ELECTION BALLOT
TOWN OF BALSAM
March 14, 2017
Put an (X) in the square opposite the name of each candidate you wish to vote for.
TOWN SUPERVISOR - 3 YEAR TERM
VOTE FOR ONE
Jerrad Bergren
Write in, if any
TREASURER - 2 YEAR TERM
VOTE FOR ONE
Cindy Hoppe
Write in, if any
GOODLAND TOWNSHIP
NOTICE OF ANNUAL ELECTION AND
ELECTION OF OFFICERS
Notice is hereby given to the qualified voters of Goodland Township, County of Itasca and State of Minnesota, that the Annual Election of Town Officers and Annual Meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 14, 2017. In case of inclement weather the meeting and election may be postponed until the third Tuesday in March.
The Election poll hours will be open from 12:00 noon to 8:00 PM at which time the voters will elect/vote on the following:
Supervisor B - 3 year term
Supervisor C - 1 year term
Treasurer - 2 year term
Goodland Township Question 1:
Because the duties of the township clerk have become more technical in nature, shall the option B form of township government providing for the appointment instead of election of the township clerk be adopted? A yes vote will allow the township supervisors to appoint the clerk.
The Board of Canvass will be held at 8:15 PM or as soon as the ballots are counted.
The Annual Meeting will commence at 8:30 PM to conduct all necessary business prescribed by law.
The Annual Election and Meeting will be held at the following location:
Goodland Community Center
13502 Community Center Road
Goodland, MN 55742
Bill Grothe
Goodland Township Clerk
Balsam Township
Notice of Annual Meeting
and Election of Officers
Notice is hereby given to the qualified voters of Balsam Township that the Annual Election of Town Officers and Annual Meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at the Balsam Town Hall 41388 Scenic Highway, Bovey, MN.
The Election hours are 12 noon until 8 PM at which time voters will elect:
One Supervisor - 3 year term
One Treasurer - 2 year term
Any unregistered voter may register on Election Day before voting. Absentee ballots may be obtained from the Clerk by calling 245-0146.
The Board of Canvas will meet at 8:15 PM or as soon as the ballots are counted to canvass the ballots and to declare the winners.
The Annual Meeting will convene at 8:00 PM to conduct all necessary business as prescribed by law.
In case of inclement weather the Annual Election and Annual Meeting will be postponed until Tuesday, March 21, 2017.
The Balsam Town Board will meet Thursday, March 16, 2017 at 6:30 PM at the Balsam Town Hall to reorganize the Town Board and to conduct the regular monthly meeting.
The Balsam Township Board will meet the third Thursday of each month in 2017 at 6:30 PM at the Balsam Town Hall.
Rebecca Olson, Clerk
Balsam Township
NOTICE
TROUT LAKE TOWNSHIP
Annual Town Meeting
MARCH 14, 2017
(Bad Weather Alternative Date: March 21, 2017)
The Annual Town Meeting on
Tuesday March 14, 2017
Will be called to order at 8:30 p.m.
The purpose of the Town Meeting is to set the town’s 2018 levy, conduct town business needing the elector involvement, and to discuss other issues that may be raised by the board,
or the electors.
Gwen Rutherford; Clerk/Trout Lake Township
259-8491 (cell)
- Notice -
Itasca County 5 Year Plan for
Highway Improvement Projects
Public input concerning the Itasca County 5 Year Plan for Highway Improvement Projects will be accepted at the regularly scheduled County Board Meeting on February 28, 2017 @ 3:00 p.m. in the County Board Room of the Itasca County Courthouse. County Board members will be available to hear verbal input. Written comment will be accepted at the Transportation Department until March 24, 2017. A copy of the proposed plan and maps showing the projects and their locations are available for review at the Transportation Department in the County Courthouse and online on the Itasca County website under the Transportation Department tab.
Lone Pine Township
Notice of
Annual Election and
Annual Meeting
Notice of Annual Election on March 14, 2017
Notice is hereby given to the qualified voters of Lone Pine Township, County of Itasca, State of Minnesota that the Annual Election of Town Officers and Annual Meeting will be held on Tuesday March 14, 2017 at the Lone Pine Town Hall. In case of inclement weather, the Annual Meeting and Election will be postponed until the third Tuesday in March, March 21, 2017.
The polls will open at 1:00 and close at 8:00 p.m. for the purpose of electing:
One Supervisor (three year term)
One Treasurer (two year term)
Notice of Board of Canvass – March 14, 2017
As soon as the votes have been counted and tallied, the Board of Supervisors of Lone Pine Township will meet to canvass the votes and declare the winners of the election.
Annual Town Meeting Notice
On Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at 8:20 p.m. the Annual Town Meeting of Lone Pine Township will commence in the Lone Pine Town Hall to set the levy and to conduct any and all business deemed to be proper when the Annual Meeting is convened.
Reorganization Meeting April 5, 2017
The Lone Pine Township Reorganization Meeting will be held on Wednesday April 5, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. in the Lone Pine Town Hall to reorganize the Town Board for the year 2017 and conduct any necessary business.
Julie Jacobson - Lone Pine Township Clerk
EMERGENCY COMMUNICATIONS SPECIALIST
ELIGIBILITY LIST CREATION
ITASCA COUNTY IS ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR: EMERGENCY COMMUNICATIONS SPECIALIST - SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT. For information on the job duties, qualifications and how to apply, visit the Itasca County website at www.co.itasca.mn.us.
Itasca County is an equal opportunity employer.