Legal notices: published February 9, 2016

Mortgage Foreclosures

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE

DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL

CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED

BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default

has occurred in the conditions of the following

described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: February 8, 2007

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF

MORTGAGE: $109,500.00

MORTGAGOR(S):

Janice L. Goudy and Rick A. Goudy, Wife

and Husband, as Joint Tenants

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration

Systems, Inc., as nominee for Aegis

Lending Corporation

TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc.

MIN#: 100055140031077825

SERVICER:

Specialized Loan Servicing, LLC

LENDER: Aegis Lending Corporation

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Itasca

County Minnesota, Recorder, on March 20,

2007, as Document No. A000608971.

ASSIGNED TO: U.S. Bank National Association,

as Trustee, successor in interest

to Bank of America, National Association,

as Trustee, successor by merger to LaSalle

Bank National Association, as Trustee for

Bear Stearns Asset Backed Securities I

Trust 2007-HE5, Asset Backed-Certificates,

Series 2007-HE5 dated 12/23/2014, recorded

on, 12/31/2014 as Document No.

A000690335.

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

The West 1/2 NW 1/4 NW 1/4, lying North

of Deer Creek, Sec. 24 Twp. 62 North, Rge.

25, West of the Fourth Principal Meridian

PROPERTY ADDRESS:

66767 County Rd 230, Effie, MN 56639

PROPERTY I.D: 62-024-2201

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Itasca

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON

THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE

NOTICE: One Hundred Twenty-Two Thousand

Three Hundred Seventy-Nine and

85/100 ($122,379.85)

THAT no action or proceeding has been

instituted at law to recover the debt secured

by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that

there has been compliance with all preforeclosure

notice and acceleration requirements

of said mortgage, and/or applicable

statutes;

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained

in said mortgage, the above described

property will be sold by the Sheriff

of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

10:00 AM on March 1, 2017

PLACE OF SALE:

Itasca County Sheriff`s Office, 440 1st

Ave. NE, Grand Rapids MN 55744

to pay the debt then secured by said

mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid

by the mortgagee, on the premises and the

costs and disbursements allowed by law.

The time allowed by law for redemption by

said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives

or assigns is 6 months from the date

of sale. If Mortgage is not reinstated under

Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not

redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the

Mortgagor must vacate the property on or

before 11:59 p.m. on September 1, 2017, or

the next business day if September 1, 2017

falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR

REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR,

THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE

REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL

ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA

STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,

AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE

MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED

WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS

THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY

USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,

AND ARE ABANDONED.”

Dated: December 28, 2016

U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee,

successor in interest to Bank of America,

National Association, as Trustee, successor

by merger to LaSalle Bank National

Association, as Trustee for Bear Stearns

Asset Backed Securities I Trust 2007-HE5,

Asset Backed-Certificates, Series 2007-

HE5

Randall S. Miller & Associates, PLLC

Attorneys for Assignee

of Mortgage/Mortgagee

Canadian Pacific Plaza,

120 South Sixth Street, Suite 2050

Minneapolis, MN 55402

Phone: 952-232-0052

Our File No. 16MN00149-1

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A

DEBT COLLECTOR.

Published in the

Scenic Range NewsForum

January 5, 12, 19, 26, February 2, 9, 2017

638720

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

16-105210

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE

DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL

CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED

BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default

has occurred in the conditions of the following

described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

September 24, 2012

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF

MORTGAGE: $142,982.00

MORTGAGOR(S):

Eric M. Handyside, a single person

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration

Systems, Inc.

TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc.

MIN#: 100107311223302473

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE

ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:

Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc.

SERVICER: Cenlar FSB

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed October

18, 2012, Itasca County Recorder, as

Document Number A000669493

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned

to: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

All that part of Government Lot Three

(3), of Section Four (4), Township Fifty-nine

(59) North, Range Twenty-seven (27), West

of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Less the

East 150 feet lying North of the South 492.6

feet and Less the South 425 feet of the East

280 feet and Less that part of Lot 3 lying

North of the following line: Beginning 492.6

feet North and 150 feet West of the Southeast

corner of Lot 3; thence North 80 feet

to a point; thence North 69° 20’ 06” West

a distance of 559.42 feet to the Westerly

boundary of Lot 3, in Section 4-59-27, lying

and being Northerly and Westerly of County

Road No. 312, Itasca County, Minnesota.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 51349 County

Road 312, Bigfork, MN 56628

PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:

26-204-4130

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Itasca

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON

THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE

NOTICE: $136,261.27

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements

have been complied with; that no action

or proceeding has been instituted at law or

otherwise to recover the debt secured by

said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained

in said mortgage, the above described

property will be sold by the Sheriff

of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

March 8, 2017, 10:00 am

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,

Civil Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE,

Grand Rapids, MN 55744

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage

and taxes, if any, on said premises

and the costs and disbursements, including

attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption

within 6 months from the date of

said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal

representatives or assigns.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:

If the real estate is an owner-occupied,

single-family dwelling, unless otherwise

provided by law, the date on or before which

the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property,

if the mortgage is not reinstated under section

580.30 or the property is not redeemed

under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on September

8, 2017, or the next business day

if September 8, 2017 falls on a Saturday,

Sunday or legal holiday.

“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION

BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE

MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED

TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS

ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES

SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG

OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED

PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL

DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5

UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR

AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE

ABANDONED.

Dated: January 6, 2017

Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC

Assignee of Mortgagee

SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP

BY /s/

Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559

Diane F. Mach - 273788

Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778

Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X

Gary J. Evers - 0134764

Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X

Attorneys for Mortgagee

12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200

Burnsville, MN 55337

(952) 831-4060

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM

A DEBT COLLECTOR

Published in the

Scenic Range NewsForum

January 12, 19, 26, February 2, 9, 16, 2017

641444

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF ITASCA

NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No. 31-PR-17-279

NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND

NOTICE TO

CREDITORS

Estate of: Marlys J. Gibeau

aka Marlys Joan Gibeau,

Decedent.

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on March 6, 2017, at 8:59 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Itasca County Courthouse, 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, Minnesota, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of James A. Gibeau, whose address is 2513 Midway Drive, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.

No formal hearing will be held unless written objections have been filed with the Court Administrator. If no objections have been filed, the requests made in the Petition will be granted by default.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

BY THE COURT

Date: January 31, 2017

Korey Wahwassuck,

Judge of District Court

(COURT SEAL)

Dated: January 31, 2017

s/ SEAN R. JONES, Court Administrator

Dated: January 31, 2017

Sophia Schjenken, Senior Court Clerk

Attorney for: Petitioner

Name: Jerry S. Ophoven

Firm: Anderson, Ophoven & Stauffer, P.A.

Street: 520 NE First Avenue, Suite 1

City, State, Zip: Grand Rapids, MN 55744

Attorney License No.: 23087X

Telephone: 218-326-6631

FAX: 218-326-9956

Email: Jerry@aoslaw.net

SRNF February 9, 16, 2017

CITY OF KEEWATIN

A regular meeting of the city council was held on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at 5:00 PM in the council chambers.

Members present: Council: Koprivec, Clusiau, Graves, and Clerk Maras.

A motion was made by Clusiau and seconded by Graves to accept the items on the consent agenda as submitted:

1. Accept the minutes of the December 28, 2016 regular meeting

2. Approve end of the year reports

3. Approve bank statements

4. Pay the Bills

Motion Carried.

Pam Sarvela from MN Energy Resources was present to go over the franchise agreement and answering any questions.

A motion was made by Clusiau and seconded by Graves to approve the MN Energy Resources franchise agreement contingent upon Attorney Dimich’s review and approval.

Motion Carried.

2017 Appointments

A motion was made by Graves and seconded by Clusiau to designate the Scenic Range NewsForum as the cities official paper. Motion Carried.

A motion was made by Graves and seconded by Clusiau to assign John Dimich Law Office as the city attorney. Motion Carried.

A motion was made by Graves and seconded by Maras to designate Benchmark Engineering as the cities engineering firm. Motion Carried.

A motion was made by Graves and seconded by Clusiau to appoint Blake Liend as the Fire Chief for 2017. Motion Carried.

A motion was made by Koprivec and seconded by Graves to appoint Councilman Clusiau as the Acting Mayor for 2017. Motion Carried.

A motion was made by Graves and seconded by Clusiau to designate the council meeting as the 2nd and 4th Wednesday’s at 5:00 p.m. Motion Carried.

A motion was made by Graves and seconded by Maras to appoint Susan Thronson as the Deputy Clerk/Treasurer. Motion Carried.

A motion was made by Maras and seconded by Graves to designate the Street Supervisor as the Recreational Director for 2017. Motion Carried.

A motion was made by Graves and seconded by Clusiau to appoint Rick Parish as the Assistant Recreational Director. Motion Carried.

A motion was made by Clusiau and seconded by Maras to appoint Mark Spagnolo to a 3 year term on the Police Commission. Motion Carried.

A motion was made by Maras and seconded by Clusiau to appoint Jewell Graves to a 3 year term on the Library Board. Motion Carried.

A motion was made by Maras and seconded by Graves to designate the Street Supervisor as the Deputy Weed Inspector for 2017. Motion Carried.

A motion was made by Graves and seconded by Clusiau to designate American Bank and Central Hanna Credit Union as the cities depositories. Motion Carried.