Legal notices: published February 9, 2016

Mortgage Foreclosures

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE

DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL

CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED

BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default

has occurred in the conditions of the following

described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: February 8, 2007

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF

MORTGAGE: $109,500.00

MORTGAGOR(S):

Janice L. Goudy and Rick A. Goudy, Wife

and Husband, as Joint Tenants

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration

Systems, Inc., as nominee for Aegis

Lending Corporation

TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc.

MIN#: 100055140031077825

SERVICER:

Specialized Loan Servicing, LLC

LENDER: Aegis Lending Corporation

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Itasca

County Minnesota, Recorder, on March 20,

2007, as Document No. A000608971.

ASSIGNED TO: U.S. Bank National Association,

as Trustee, successor in interest

to Bank of America, National Association,

as Trustee, successor by merger to LaSalle

Bank National Association, as Trustee for

Bear Stearns Asset Backed Securities I

Trust 2007-HE5, Asset Backed-Certificates,

Series 2007-HE5 dated 12/23/2014, recorded

on, 12/31/2014 as Document No.

A000690335.

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

The West 1/2 NW 1/4 NW 1/4, lying North

of Deer Creek, Sec. 24 Twp. 62 North, Rge.

25, West of the Fourth Principal Meridian

PROPERTY ADDRESS:

66767 County Rd 230, Effie, MN 56639

PROPERTY I.D: 62-024-2201

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Itasca

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON

THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE

NOTICE: One Hundred Twenty-Two Thousand

Three Hundred Seventy-Nine and

85/100 ($122,379.85)

THAT no action or proceeding has been

instituted at law to recover the debt secured

by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that

there has been compliance with all preforeclosure

notice and acceleration requirements

of said mortgage, and/or applicable

statutes;

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained

in said mortgage, the above described

property will be sold by the Sheriff

of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

10:00 AM on March 1, 2017

PLACE OF SALE:

Itasca County Sheriff`s Office, 440 1st

Ave. NE, Grand Rapids MN 55744

to pay the debt then secured by said

mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid

by the mortgagee, on the premises and the

costs and disbursements allowed by law.

The time allowed by law for redemption by

said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives

or assigns is 6 months from the date

of sale. If Mortgage is not reinstated under

Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not

redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the

Mortgagor must vacate the property on or

before 11:59 p.m. on September 1, 2017, or

the next business day if September 1, 2017

falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR

REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR,

THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE

REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL

ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA

STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,

AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE

MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED

WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS

THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY

USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,

AND ARE ABANDONED.”

Dated: December 28, 2016

U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee,

successor in interest to Bank of America,

National Association, as Trustee, successor

by merger to LaSalle Bank National

Association, as Trustee for Bear Stearns

Asset Backed Securities I Trust 2007-HE5,

Asset Backed-Certificates, Series 2007-

HE5

Randall S. Miller & Associates, PLLC

Attorneys for Assignee

of Mortgage/Mortgagee

Canadian Pacific Plaza,

120 South Sixth Street, Suite 2050

Minneapolis, MN 55402

Phone: 952-232-0052

Our File No. 16MN00149-1

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A

DEBT COLLECTOR.

Published in the

Scenic Range NewsForum

January 5, 12, 19, 26, February 2, 9, 2017

638720

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

16-105210

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE

DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL

CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED

BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default

has occurred in the conditions of the following

described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

September 24, 2012

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF

MORTGAGE: $142,982.00

MORTGAGOR(S):

Eric M. Handyside, a single person

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration

Systems, Inc.

TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc.

MIN#: 100107311223302473

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE

ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:

Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc.

SERVICER: Cenlar FSB

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed October

18, 2012, Itasca County Recorder, as

Document Number A000669493

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned

to: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

All that part of Government Lot Three

(3), of Section Four (4), Township Fifty-nine

(59) North, Range Twenty-seven (27), West

of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Less the

East 150 feet lying North of the South 492.6

feet and Less the South 425 feet of the East

280 feet and Less that part of Lot 3 lying

North of the following line: Beginning 492.6

feet North and 150 feet West of the Southeast

corner of Lot 3; thence North 80 feet

to a point; thence North 69° 20’ 06” West

a distance of 559.42 feet to the Westerly

boundary of Lot 3, in Section 4-59-27, lying

and being Northerly and Westerly of County

Road No. 312, Itasca County, Minnesota.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 51349 County

Road 312, Bigfork, MN 56628

PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:

26-204-4130

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Itasca

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON

THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE

NOTICE: $136,261.27

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements

have been complied with; that no action

or proceeding has been instituted at law or

otherwise to recover the debt secured by

said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained

in said mortgage, the above described

property will be sold by the Sheriff

of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

March 8, 2017, 10:00 am

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,

Civil Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE,

Grand Rapids, MN 55744

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage

and taxes, if any, on said premises

and the costs and disbursements, including

attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption

within 6 months from the date of

said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal

representatives or assigns.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:

If the real estate is an owner-occupied,

single-family dwelling, unless otherwise

provided by law, the date on or before which

the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property,

if the mortgage is not reinstated under section

580.30 or the property is not redeemed

under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on September

8, 2017, or the next business day

if September 8, 2017 falls on a Saturday,

Sunday or legal holiday.

“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION

BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE

MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED

TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS

ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES

SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG

OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED

PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL

DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5

UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR

AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE

ABANDONED.

Dated: January 6, 2017

Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC

Assignee of Mortgagee

SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP

BY /s/

Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559

Diane F. Mach - 273788

Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778

Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X

Gary J. Evers - 0134764

Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X

Attorneys for Mortgagee

12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200

Burnsville, MN 55337

(952) 831-4060

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM

A DEBT COLLECTOR

Published in the

Scenic Range NewsForum

January 12, 19, 26, February 2, 9, 16, 2017

641444

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF ITASCA

NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No. 31-PR-17-279

NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND

NOTICE TO

CREDITORS

Estate of: Marlys J. Gibeau

aka Marlys Joan Gibeau,

    Decedent.

    It is Ordered and Notice is given that on    March 6, 2017, at 8:59 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Itasca County Courthouse, 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, Minnesota, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of James A. Gibeau, whose address is 2513 Midway Drive, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.

    No formal hearing will be held unless written objections have been filed with the Court Administrator.    If no objections have been filed, the requests made in the Petition will be granted by default.

    Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

BY THE COURT

Date: January 31, 2017

Korey Wahwassuck,

Judge of District Court

(COURT SEAL)

Dated: January 31, 2017

s/ SEAN R. JONES, Court Administrator

Dated: January 31, 2017

Sophia Schjenken, Senior Court Clerk

Attorney for: Petitioner

Name: Jerry S. Ophoven

Firm: Anderson, Ophoven & Stauffer, P.A.

Street: 520 NE First Avenue, Suite 1

City, State, Zip: Grand Rapids, MN 55744

Attorney License No.: 23087X

Telephone: 218-326-6631

FAX: 218-326-9956

Email: Jerry@aoslaw.net

SRNF    February 9, 16, 2017

CITY OF KEEWATIN

    A regular meeting of the city council was held on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at 5:00 PM in the council chambers.

    Members present: Council: Koprivec, Clusiau, Graves, and Clerk Maras. 

    A motion was made by Clusiau and seconded by Graves to accept the items on the consent agenda as submitted:

    1. Accept the minutes of the December 28, 2016 regular meeting

    2. Approve end of the year reports

    3. Approve bank statements

    4. Pay the Bills

Motion Carried.

    Pam Sarvela from MN Energy Resources was present to go over the franchise agreement and answering any questions. 

    A motion was made by Clusiau and seconded by Graves to approve the MN Energy Resources franchise agreement contingent upon Attorney Dimich’s review and approval.

Motion Carried.

2017 Appointments

    A motion was made by Graves and seconded by Clusiau to designate the Scenic Range NewsForum as the cities official paper. Motion Carried.

    A motion was made by Graves and seconded by Clusiau to assign John Dimich Law Office as the city attorney. Motion Carried.

    A motion was made by Graves and seconded by Maras to designate Benchmark Engineering as the cities engineering firm. Motion Carried.

    A motion was made by Graves and seconded by Clusiau to appoint Blake Liend as the Fire Chief for 2017. Motion Carried.

    A motion was made by Koprivec and seconded by Graves to appoint Councilman Clusiau as the Acting Mayor for 2017. Motion Carried.

    A motion was made by Graves and seconded by Clusiau to designate the council meeting as the 2nd and 4th Wednesday’s at 5:00 p.m. Motion Carried.

    A motion was made by Graves and seconded by Maras to appoint Susan Thronson as the Deputy Clerk/Treasurer. Motion Carried.

    A motion was made by Maras and seconded by Graves to designate the Street Supervisor as the Recreational Director for 2017. Motion Carried.

    A motion was made by Graves and seconded by Clusiau to appoint Rick Parish as the Assistant Recreational Director. Motion Carried.

    A motion was made by Clusiau and seconded by Maras to appoint Mark Spagnolo to a 3 year term on the Police Commission. Motion Carried.

    A motion was made by Maras and seconded by Clusiau to appoint Jewell Graves to a 3 year term on the Library Board. Motion Carried.

    A motion was made by Maras and seconded by Graves to designate the Street Supervisor as the Deputy Weed Inspector for 2017. Motion Carried.

    A motion was made by Graves and seconded by Clusiau to designate American Bank and Central Hanna Credit Union as the cities depositories. Motion Carried.

    A motion was made by Clusiau and seconded by Graves to appoint Marilyn Heil as the Election Chairperson for 2017. Motion Carried.

    A motion was made by Graves and seconded by Clusiau to appoint Chris Whitney as the Chief of Police for 2017. Motion Carried.

    A motion was made by Graves and seconded by Maras to appoint Blake Liend as the emergency Management Director for 2017. Motion Carried.

    A motion was made by Clusiau and seconded by Graves to approve the mileage rate of 53.5 cents/mile and the per diems will remain the same as 2016 per union contract. Motion Carried.

    A motion was made by Clusiau and seconded by Graves to approve the letter of understanding between AFSCME Council 65, Local 81 and City of Keewatin mutually agree to move Susan Thronson to the Electrician/Water Service Clerk position and increase her wage by $.82 per hour effective January 1, 2017. Motion Carried.

    A motion was made by Clusiau and seconded by Graves to approve the purchase of vests for Officers Breeden and Kasper at $1,075.54 each, and also the purchase of firearms for Officers Breeden and Kasper at $724.00 for both. Motion Carried.

    A motion was made by Clusiau and seconded Graves to schedule a work session January 18, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. in council chambers. Motion Carried.

    Work session date switched to January 23, 2017.

    A motion was made by Graves and seconded by Clusiau to adjourn. Motion Carried.

Mayor King

City Clerk, Tawnya Maras

CITY OF KEEWATIN

VENDOR PAYMENTS

            Check/Receipt 

CHECK #        Date    Search Name    Amount

053533    01/25/17    AIR GAS INC.    $75.97

053534    01/25/17    AMERICAN BANK OF THE NORTH    $416.91

053535    01/25/17    BARROW DUANE    $375.00

053536    01/25/17    BENCHMARK ENGINEERING INC.    $795.00

053537    01/25/17    BREEDEN, JAMES    $38.52

053538    01/25/17    DEPT. OF EMPLOYMENT & ECONOMIC    $57.38

053539    01/25/17    DYNAMIC GARAGE DOOR, LLC    $1,665.00

053540    01/25/17    EXCEL  BUSINESS SYSTEMS    $399.58

053541    01/25/17    FRABONIS    $116.22

053542    01/25/17    G & K SERVICES    $70.81

053543    01/25/17    INGRAM LIBRARY SERVICES    $115.33

053544    01/25/17    JUNIOR LIBRARY GUILD    $456.00

053545    01/25/17    KEEWATIN FIRE DEPT SAV    $1,666.67

053546    01/25/17    KEEWATIN POLICE SAVINGS    $87.49

053547    01/25/17    L&M SUPPLY    $252.90

053548    01/25/17    LOWES, INC.    $158.58

053549    01/25/17    M &M AUTO BODY    $250.00

053550    01/25/17    MEDIACOM    $59.44

053551    01/25/17    MID WEST TAPE    $61.92

053552    01/25/17    MINNESOTA ENERGY RESOURCE INC    $410.50

053553    01/25/17    PRECIOUS PAWS    $125.00

053554    01/25/17    SIM SUPPLY INC    $59.76

053555    01/25/17    SULLIVAN  SUPPLY    $20.15

053556    01/25/17    TDS METROCOM    $430.73

053557    01/25/17    THRONSON SUSAN    $52.10

053558    01/25/17    TITAN MACHINERY    $135.95

053559    01/25/17    ZIEGLER INC.        $109.47

                    $8,462.38

SRNF                February 9, 2017

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF ITASCA

DISTRICT COURT

NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No.:31-PR-17-341

NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

In Re: Estate of

Mildred Blanche Lindahl

    Decedent.

    It is Ordered and Notice is given that on 3/13/2017, at 8:59 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids. Minnesota, on a petition for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Decedent’s Will dated February 7, 2008, and for the appointment of Gregory Stephen Lindahl, whose address is 33278 State Highway 46, Deer River, MN 56636, as personal representative of the Decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration.

    Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the Decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the Decedent’s estate.

    Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. §524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.

    No formal hearing will be held unless written objections have been filed with the Court Administrator. If no objections have been filed, the request made in the Petition will be granted by default

Dated: February 6, 2017

BY THE COURT

Korey Wahwassuck,

Judge of District Court

Dated: February 6, 2017

s/ SEAN R. JONES, Court Administrator

Dated: February 6, 2017

Sophia Schjenken, Sr. Court Clerk

KENT E. NYBERG LAW OFFICE LTD.

Kent E. Nyberg

MN #80159

20 NE 4th Street, Suite 101

Telephone: 218-326-9626

Facsimile: 218-326-9629

e-mail: nyblaw@paulbunyan.net

ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER

SRNF    February 9, 16, 2017

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF ITASCA

DISTRICT COURT

NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No.: 31-PR-17-318

NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

In Re: Estate of Cloyd Olaf Kilde,

    Decedent.

    It is Ordered and Notice is given that on March 6, 2017 at 8:59 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at the Itasca County Courthouse, 123 NE Fourth Street, Grand Rapids, Minnesota 55744, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the decedent’s Will dated June 29, 1998, and for the appointment of Karen Kilde, whose address is 8300 Fairmount Drive ii-102, Denver, Colorado 80247, as personal representative of the estate of the decedent in an unsupervised administration.

    Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the estate.

    Notice is also given that, subject to Minn. Stat. §524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the

Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.

    *No formal hearing be held unless written objections have been filed with the Court Administrator. If no objections have been filed, the requests made in the Petition will be granted by default.

BY THE COURT

Dated: February 3, 2017

Korey Wahwassuck,

Judge of District Court

Dated: February 3, 2017

s/ SEAN R. JONES, Court Administrator

Dated: February 3, 2017

Sophia Schjenken, Sr. Court Clerk

John P. Dimich (22962)

Dimich Law Office

432 NE 3rd Ave.

Grand Rapids, MN 55744

SRNF    February 9, 16, 2017

Residents of Bovey:

RE: Special Election for Bovey City Council

    I, Bob Tok, am seeking the vacancy on the Bovey City Council. I have served two terms on the Council; 2001-2004, 2009-2012, so I do have experience.

    A few issues that are of concern to me is the combining of the Bovey and Coleraine Police Departments and the combining of Bovey and Coleraine into one municipality. I feel the Joint Powers Agreement we have with Coleraine is sufficient and each City will retain control over its officers.

    Combining the two communities would have Coleraine controlling Bovey as they have the population advantage. Too many details and bonded indebtedness of both communities to resolve. Bovey needs its own autonomy!

    Another issue is water meters. Although the idea is a good one,the cost of the meter, installation, the life of the meter and any savings is a concern, so at this point in time, I would be against implementing them.

    Property taxes will continue to rise as will utility rates, especially sewer rates, whether I’m elected or not. I will try to minimize any increases.

    I urge you to take the time to vote and if you’re really feeling generous, I would appreciate your vote on my behalf. Thank You.

Bob Tok

Paid for by the candidate in his own behalf, PO Box 313, Bovey, MN 55709.

Nashwauk Ambulance January 2017 run log

#    DATE    TIME    PATIENT    ORIGIN    DESTINATION    TYPE

1    1/1    0202    Male    Marble    Grand Itasca    Emergency

2    1/1    1916    Female    Nashwauk    Fairview    Emergency

3    1/1    1918    Female    Keewatin    Fairview    Emergency

4    1/2    1223    Female    Calumet    Fairview    Emergency

5    1/2    1348    Female    Grand Itasca    Fairview    Transfer

6    1/2    2007    Female    Grand Itasca    Fairview    Transfer

7    1/3    1007    Male    Nashwauk    Fairview    Emergency

8    1/3    1010    Female    Nashwauk    No Transport    Dry Run

9    1/4    0945    Female    Pengilly    Grand Itasca    Emergency

10    1/4    1327    Male    Bovey    Grand Itasca    Emergency

11    1/4    1650    Female    Grand Itasca    St. Paul    Transfer

12    1/4    1752    Female    Grand Itasca    Brooklyn Center    Transfer

13    1/4    2206    Male    Bovey    Grand Itasca    Emergency

14    1/6    1535    Unknown    Nashwauk    No Transport    Dry Run

15    1/7    0308    Male    Grand Itasca    Duluth    Transfer

16    1/7    1344    Female    Bovey    Bigfork    Emergency

17    1/8    0355    Male    Nashwauk    Fairview    Emergency

18    1/8    0639    Female    Pengilly    Fairview    Emergency

19    1/8    1801    Female    Fairview    Minneapolis    Transfer

20    1/9    2133    Male    Ely    Fargo    Transfer

21    1/10    0716    Female    Nashwauk    Grand Itasca    Morgue

22    1/10    0744    Female    Bovey    Grand Itasca    Morgue

23    1/10    1146    Female    Fairview    Grand Itasca    Transfer

24    1/10    1531    Male    Calumet    Fairview    Emergency

25    1/10    1919    Female    Marble    Grand Itasca    Emergency

26    1/12    0749    Female    Pengilly    No Transport    Dry Run

27    1/12    1426    Unknown    Bovey    No Transport    Dry Run

28    1/12    1643    Male    Duluth    Thunder Bay    Transfer

29    1/13    1130    Male    Fairview    Minneapolis    Transfer

30    1/14    1330    Male    Pengilly    No Transport    Dry Run

31    1/14    1714    Female    Nashwauk    Grand Itasca    Emergency

32    1/14    1755    Female    Fairview    Minneapolis    Transfer

33    1/16    0410    Female    Nashwauk    Fairview    Emergency

34    1/16    1542    Male    Grand Itasca    Fargo    Transfer

35    1/16    1700    Male    Fairview    Grand Itasca    Transfer

36    1/16    1929    Female    Fairview    Brainerd    Transfer

37    1/16    1856    Male    Marble    No Transport    Dry Run

38    1/17    0804    Male    Keewatin    Fairview    Emergency

39    1/17    1206    Female    Fairview    Duluth    Transfer

40    1/17    1430    Male    Fairview    Minneapolis    Transfer

41    1/17    1630    Male    Fairview    Duluth    Transfer

42    1/17    1830    Female    Bovey    Grand Itasca    Emergency

43    1/17    2128    Male    Grand Itasca    Fargo    Transfer

44    1/18    1801    Male    Nashwauk    Fairview    Emergency

45    1/19    0930    Female    Keewatin    Fairview    Emergency

46    1/19    2143    Male    Grand Itasca    Eveleth    Transfer

47    1/20    0938    Male    Marble    Fairview    Emergency

48    1/20    1819    Female    Bovey    Grand Itasca    Emergency

49    1/21    0240    Male    Pengilly    Fairview    Emergency

50    1/22    1715    Male    Pengilly    Fairview    Emergency

51    1/23    1646    Male    Fairview    Duluth    Transfer

52    1/23    1900    Male    Grand Itasca    Brainerd    Transfer

53    1/24    0553    Female    Marble    Grand Itasca    Emergency

54    1/24    1513    Female    Goodland    Fairview    Emergency

55    1/24    2110    Female    Marble    Grand Itasca    Emergency

56    1/25    1303    Female    Fairview    Grand Forks    Transfer

57    1/25    1618    Male    Nashwauk    Fairview    Emergency

58    1/26    1545    Male    Bovey    Grand Itasca    Emergency

59    1/26    2154    Male    Marble    Grand Itasca    Emergency

60    1/28    0133    Male    Nashwauk    Fairview    Emergency

61    1/29    0023    Female    Goodland    No Transport    Dry Run

62    1/29    0844    Female    Marble    Grand Itasca    Emergency

63    1/30    1300    Female    Fairview    Minneapolis    Transfer

64    1/30    2123    Male    Nashwauk    Fairview    Emergency

65    1/31    1924    Male    Calumet    Grand Itasca    Emergency