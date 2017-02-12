Legal notices: published February 9, 2016

Mortgage Foreclosures
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE
DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL
CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED
BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default
has occurred in the conditions of the following
described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: February 8, 2007
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF
MORTGAGE: $109,500.00
MORTGAGOR(S):
Janice L. Goudy and Rick A. Goudy, Wife
and Husband, as Joint Tenants
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration
Systems, Inc., as nominee for Aegis
Lending Corporation
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc.
MIN#: 100055140031077825
SERVICER:
Specialized Loan Servicing, LLC
LENDER: Aegis Lending Corporation
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Itasca
County Minnesota, Recorder, on March 20,
2007, as Document No. A000608971.
ASSIGNED TO: U.S. Bank National Association,
as Trustee, successor in interest
to Bank of America, National Association,
as Trustee, successor by merger to LaSalle
Bank National Association, as Trustee for
Bear Stearns Asset Backed Securities I
Trust 2007-HE5, Asset Backed-Certificates,
Series 2007-HE5 dated 12/23/2014, recorded
on, 12/31/2014 as Document No.
A000690335.
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
The West 1/2 NW 1/4 NW 1/4, lying North
of Deer Creek, Sec. 24 Twp. 62 North, Rge.
25, West of the Fourth Principal Meridian
PROPERTY ADDRESS:
66767 County Rd 230, Effie, MN 56639
PROPERTY I.D: 62-024-2201
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:
Itasca
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON
THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE
NOTICE: One Hundred Twenty-Two Thousand
Three Hundred Seventy-Nine and
85/100 ($122,379.85)
THAT no action or proceeding has been
instituted at law to recover the debt secured
by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that
there has been compliance with all preforeclosure
notice and acceleration requirements
of said mortgage, and/or applicable
statutes;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained
in said mortgage, the above described
property will be sold by the Sheriff
of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
10:00 AM on March 1, 2017
PLACE OF SALE:
Itasca County Sheriff`s Office, 440 1st
Ave. NE, Grand Rapids MN 55744
to pay the debt then secured by said
mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid
by the mortgagee, on the premises and the
costs and disbursements allowed by law.
The time allowed by law for redemption by
said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives
or assigns is 6 months from the date
of sale. If Mortgage is not reinstated under
Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not
redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the
Mortgagor must vacate the property on or
before 11:59 p.m. on September 1, 2017, or
the next business day if September 1, 2017
falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR
REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR,
THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE
REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL
ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA
STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,
AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE
MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED
WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS
THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY
USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,
AND ARE ABANDONED.”
Dated: December 28, 2016
U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee,
successor in interest to Bank of America,
National Association, as Trustee, successor
by merger to LaSalle Bank National
Association, as Trustee for Bear Stearns
Asset Backed Securities I Trust 2007-HE5,
Asset Backed-Certificates, Series 2007-
HE5
Randall S. Miller & Associates, PLLC
Attorneys for Assignee
of Mortgage/Mortgagee
Canadian Pacific Plaza,
120 South Sixth Street, Suite 2050
Minneapolis, MN 55402
Phone: 952-232-0052
Our File No. 16MN00149-1
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A
DEBT COLLECTOR.
Published in the
Scenic Range NewsForum
January 5, 12, 19, 26, February 2, 9, 2017
638720
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
16-105210
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE
DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL
CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED
BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default
has occurred in the conditions of the following
described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE:
September 24, 2012
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF
MORTGAGE: $142,982.00
MORTGAGOR(S):
Eric M. Handyside, a single person
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration
Systems, Inc.
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc.
MIN#: 100107311223302473
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE
ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:
Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc.
SERVICER: Cenlar FSB
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed October
18, 2012, Itasca County Recorder, as
Document Number A000669493
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned
to: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
All that part of Government Lot Three
(3), of Section Four (4), Township Fifty-nine
(59) North, Range Twenty-seven (27), West
of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Less the
East 150 feet lying North of the South 492.6
feet and Less the South 425 feet of the East
280 feet and Less that part of Lot 3 lying
North of the following line: Beginning 492.6
feet North and 150 feet West of the Southeast
corner of Lot 3; thence North 80 feet
to a point; thence North 69° 20’ 06” West
a distance of 559.42 feet to the Westerly
boundary of Lot 3, in Section 4-59-27, lying
and being Northerly and Westerly of County
Road No. 312, Itasca County, Minnesota.
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 51349 County
Road 312, Bigfork, MN 56628
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:
26-204-4130
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:
Itasca
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON
THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE
NOTICE: $136,261.27
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements
have been complied with; that no action
or proceeding has been instituted at law or
otherwise to recover the debt secured by
said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained
in said mortgage, the above described
property will be sold by the Sheriff
of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
March 8, 2017, 10:00 am
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,
Civil Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE,
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage
and taxes, if any, on said premises
and the costs and disbursements, including
attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption
within 6 months from the date of
said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal
representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:
If the real estate is an owner-occupied,
single-family dwelling, unless otherwise
provided by law, the date on or before which
the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property,
if the mortgage is not reinstated under section
580.30 or the property is not redeemed
under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on September
8, 2017, or the next business day
if September 8, 2017 falls on a Saturday,
Sunday or legal holiday.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION
BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE
MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED
TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS
ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES
SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG
OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED
PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL
DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5
UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR
AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE
ABANDONED.
Dated: January 6, 2017
Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC
Assignee of Mortgagee
SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP
BY /s/
Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559
Diane F. Mach - 273788
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X
Attorneys for Mortgagee
12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200
Burnsville, MN 55337
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM
A DEBT COLLECTOR
Published in the
Scenic Range NewsForum
January 12, 19, 26, February 2, 9, 16, 2017
641444
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF ITASCA
NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 31-PR-17-279
NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND
NOTICE TO
CREDITORS
Estate of: Marlys J. Gibeau
aka Marlys Joan Gibeau,
Decedent.
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on March 6, 2017, at 8:59 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Itasca County Courthouse, 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, Minnesota, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of James A. Gibeau, whose address is 2513 Midway Drive, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
No formal hearing will be held unless written objections have been filed with the Court Administrator. If no objections have been filed, the requests made in the Petition will be granted by default.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
BY THE COURT
Date: January 31, 2017
Korey Wahwassuck,
Judge of District Court
(COURT SEAL)
Dated: January 31, 2017
s/ SEAN R. JONES, Court Administrator
Dated: January 31, 2017
Sophia Schjenken, Senior Court Clerk
Attorney for: Petitioner
Name: Jerry S. Ophoven
Firm: Anderson, Ophoven & Stauffer, P.A.
Street: 520 NE First Avenue, Suite 1
City, State, Zip: Grand Rapids, MN 55744
Attorney License No.: 23087X
Telephone: 218-326-6631
FAX: 218-326-9956
Email: Jerry@aoslaw.net
SRNF February 9, 16, 2017
CITY OF KEEWATIN
A regular meeting of the city council was held on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at 5:00 PM in the council chambers.
Members present: Council: Koprivec, Clusiau, Graves, and Clerk Maras.
A motion was made by Clusiau and seconded by Graves to accept the items on the consent agenda as submitted:
1. Accept the minutes of the December 28, 2016 regular meeting
2. Approve end of the year reports
3. Approve bank statements
4. Pay the Bills
Motion Carried.
Pam Sarvela from MN Energy Resources was present to go over the franchise agreement and answering any questions.
A motion was made by Clusiau and seconded by Graves to approve the MN Energy Resources franchise agreement contingent upon Attorney Dimich’s review and approval.
Motion Carried.
2017 Appointments
A motion was made by Graves and seconded by Clusiau to designate the Scenic Range NewsForum as the cities official paper. Motion Carried.
A motion was made by Graves and seconded by Clusiau to assign John Dimich Law Office as the city attorney. Motion Carried.
A motion was made by Graves and seconded by Maras to designate Benchmark Engineering as the cities engineering firm. Motion Carried.
A motion was made by Graves and seconded by Clusiau to appoint Blake Liend as the Fire Chief for 2017. Motion Carried.
A motion was made by Koprivec and seconded by Graves to appoint Councilman Clusiau as the Acting Mayor for 2017. Motion Carried.
A motion was made by Graves and seconded by Clusiau to designate the council meeting as the 2nd and 4th Wednesday’s at 5:00 p.m. Motion Carried.
A motion was made by Graves and seconded by Maras to appoint Susan Thronson as the Deputy Clerk/Treasurer. Motion Carried.
A motion was made by Maras and seconded by Graves to designate the Street Supervisor as the Recreational Director for 2017. Motion Carried.
A motion was made by Graves and seconded by Clusiau to appoint Rick Parish as the Assistant Recreational Director. Motion Carried.
A motion was made by Clusiau and seconded by Maras to appoint Mark Spagnolo to a 3 year term on the Police Commission. Motion Carried.
A motion was made by Maras and seconded by Clusiau to appoint Jewell Graves to a 3 year term on the Library Board. Motion Carried.
A motion was made by Maras and seconded by Graves to designate the Street Supervisor as the Deputy Weed Inspector for 2017. Motion Carried.
A motion was made by Graves and seconded by Clusiau to designate American Bank and Central Hanna Credit Union as the cities depositories. Motion Carried.
A motion was made by Clusiau and seconded by Graves to appoint Marilyn Heil as the Election Chairperson for 2017. Motion Carried.
A motion was made by Graves and seconded by Clusiau to appoint Chris Whitney as the Chief of Police for 2017. Motion Carried.
A motion was made by Graves and seconded by Maras to appoint Blake Liend as the emergency Management Director for 2017. Motion Carried.
A motion was made by Clusiau and seconded by Graves to approve the mileage rate of 53.5 cents/mile and the per diems will remain the same as 2016 per union contract. Motion Carried.
A motion was made by Clusiau and seconded by Graves to approve the letter of understanding between AFSCME Council 65, Local 81 and City of Keewatin mutually agree to move Susan Thronson to the Electrician/Water Service Clerk position and increase her wage by $.82 per hour effective January 1, 2017. Motion Carried.
A motion was made by Clusiau and seconded by Graves to approve the purchase of vests for Officers Breeden and Kasper at $1,075.54 each, and also the purchase of firearms for Officers Breeden and Kasper at $724.00 for both. Motion Carried.
A motion was made by Clusiau and seconded Graves to schedule a work session January 18, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. in council chambers. Motion Carried.
Work session date switched to January 23, 2017.
A motion was made by Graves and seconded by Clusiau to adjourn. Motion Carried.
Mayor King
City Clerk, Tawnya Maras
CITY OF KEEWATIN
VENDOR PAYMENTS
Check/Receipt
CHECK # Date Search Name Amount
053533 01/25/17 AIR GAS INC. $75.97
053534 01/25/17 AMERICAN BANK OF THE NORTH $416.91
053535 01/25/17 BARROW DUANE $375.00
053536 01/25/17 BENCHMARK ENGINEERING INC. $795.00
053537 01/25/17 BREEDEN, JAMES $38.52
053538 01/25/17 DEPT. OF EMPLOYMENT & ECONOMIC $57.38
053539 01/25/17 DYNAMIC GARAGE DOOR, LLC $1,665.00
053540 01/25/17 EXCEL BUSINESS SYSTEMS $399.58
053541 01/25/17 FRABONIS $116.22
053542 01/25/17 G & K SERVICES $70.81
053543 01/25/17 INGRAM LIBRARY SERVICES $115.33
053544 01/25/17 JUNIOR LIBRARY GUILD $456.00
053545 01/25/17 KEEWATIN FIRE DEPT SAV $1,666.67
053546 01/25/17 KEEWATIN POLICE SAVINGS $87.49
053547 01/25/17 L&M SUPPLY $252.90
053548 01/25/17 LOWES, INC. $158.58
053549 01/25/17 M &M AUTO BODY $250.00
053550 01/25/17 MEDIACOM $59.44
053551 01/25/17 MID WEST TAPE $61.92
053552 01/25/17 MINNESOTA ENERGY RESOURCE INC $410.50
053553 01/25/17 PRECIOUS PAWS $125.00
053554 01/25/17 SIM SUPPLY INC $59.76
053555 01/25/17 SULLIVAN SUPPLY $20.15
053556 01/25/17 TDS METROCOM $430.73
053557 01/25/17 THRONSON SUSAN $52.10
053558 01/25/17 TITAN MACHINERY $135.95
053559 01/25/17 ZIEGLER INC. $109.47
$8,462.38
SRNF February 9, 2017
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF ITASCA
DISTRICT COURT
NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No.:31-PR-17-341
NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
In Re: Estate of
Mildred Blanche Lindahl
Decedent.
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on 3/13/2017, at 8:59 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids. Minnesota, on a petition for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Decedent’s Will dated February 7, 2008, and for the appointment of Gregory Stephen Lindahl, whose address is 33278 State Highway 46, Deer River, MN 56636, as personal representative of the Decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the Decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the Decedent’s estate.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. §524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
No formal hearing will be held unless written objections have been filed with the Court Administrator. If no objections have been filed, the request made in the Petition will be granted by default
Dated: February 6, 2017
BY THE COURT
Korey Wahwassuck,
Judge of District Court
Dated: February 6, 2017
s/ SEAN R. JONES, Court Administrator
Dated: February 6, 2017
Sophia Schjenken, Sr. Court Clerk
KENT E. NYBERG LAW OFFICE LTD.
Kent E. Nyberg
MN #80159
20 NE 4th Street, Suite 101
Telephone: 218-326-9626
Facsimile: 218-326-9629
e-mail: nyblaw@paulbunyan.net
ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER
SRNF February 9, 16, 2017
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF ITASCA
DISTRICT COURT
NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No.: 31-PR-17-318
NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
In Re: Estate of Cloyd Olaf Kilde,
Decedent.
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on March 6, 2017 at 8:59 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at the Itasca County Courthouse, 123 NE Fourth Street, Grand Rapids, Minnesota 55744, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the decedent’s Will dated June 29, 1998, and for the appointment of Karen Kilde, whose address is 8300 Fairmount Drive ii-102, Denver, Colorado 80247, as personal representative of the estate of the decedent in an unsupervised administration.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the estate.
Notice is also given that, subject to Minn. Stat. §524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the
Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
*No formal hearing be held unless written objections have been filed with the Court Administrator. If no objections have been filed, the requests made in the Petition will be granted by default.
BY THE COURT
Dated: February 3, 2017
Korey Wahwassuck,
Judge of District Court
Dated: February 3, 2017
s/ SEAN R. JONES, Court Administrator
Dated: February 3, 2017
Sophia Schjenken, Sr. Court Clerk
John P. Dimich (22962)
Dimich Law Office
432 NE 3rd Ave.
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
SRNF February 9, 16, 2017
Residents of Bovey:
RE: Special Election for Bovey City Council
I, Bob Tok, am seeking the vacancy on the Bovey City Council. I have served two terms on the Council; 2001-2004, 2009-2012, so I do have experience.
A few issues that are of concern to me is the combining of the Bovey and Coleraine Police Departments and the combining of Bovey and Coleraine into one municipality. I feel the Joint Powers Agreement we have with Coleraine is sufficient and each City will retain control over its officers.
Combining the two communities would have Coleraine controlling Bovey as they have the population advantage. Too many details and bonded indebtedness of both communities to resolve. Bovey needs its own autonomy!
Another issue is water meters. Although the idea is a good one,the cost of the meter, installation, the life of the meter and any savings is a concern, so at this point in time, I would be against implementing them.
Property taxes will continue to rise as will utility rates, especially sewer rates, whether I’m elected or not. I will try to minimize any increases.
I urge you to take the time to vote and if you’re really feeling generous, I would appreciate your vote on my behalf. Thank You.
Bob Tok
Paid for by the candidate in his own behalf, PO Box 313, Bovey, MN 55709.
Nashwauk Ambulance January 2017 run log
# DATE TIME PATIENT ORIGIN DESTINATION TYPE
1 1/1 0202 Male Marble Grand Itasca Emergency
2 1/1 1916 Female Nashwauk Fairview Emergency
3 1/1 1918 Female Keewatin Fairview Emergency
4 1/2 1223 Female Calumet Fairview Emergency
5 1/2 1348 Female Grand Itasca Fairview Transfer
6 1/2 2007 Female Grand Itasca Fairview Transfer
7 1/3 1007 Male Nashwauk Fairview Emergency
8 1/3 1010 Female Nashwauk No Transport Dry Run
9 1/4 0945 Female Pengilly Grand Itasca Emergency
10 1/4 1327 Male Bovey Grand Itasca Emergency
11 1/4 1650 Female Grand Itasca St. Paul Transfer
12 1/4 1752 Female Grand Itasca Brooklyn Center Transfer
13 1/4 2206 Male Bovey Grand Itasca Emergency
14 1/6 1535 Unknown Nashwauk No Transport Dry Run
15 1/7 0308 Male Grand Itasca Duluth Transfer
16 1/7 1344 Female Bovey Bigfork Emergency
17 1/8 0355 Male Nashwauk Fairview Emergency
18 1/8 0639 Female Pengilly Fairview Emergency
19 1/8 1801 Female Fairview Minneapolis Transfer
20 1/9 2133 Male Ely Fargo Transfer
21 1/10 0716 Female Nashwauk Grand Itasca Morgue
22 1/10 0744 Female Bovey Grand Itasca Morgue
23 1/10 1146 Female Fairview Grand Itasca Transfer
24 1/10 1531 Male Calumet Fairview Emergency
25 1/10 1919 Female Marble Grand Itasca Emergency
26 1/12 0749 Female Pengilly No Transport Dry Run
27 1/12 1426 Unknown Bovey No Transport Dry Run
28 1/12 1643 Male Duluth Thunder Bay Transfer
29 1/13 1130 Male Fairview Minneapolis Transfer
30 1/14 1330 Male Pengilly No Transport Dry Run
31 1/14 1714 Female Nashwauk Grand Itasca Emergency
32 1/14 1755 Female Fairview Minneapolis Transfer
33 1/16 0410 Female Nashwauk Fairview Emergency
34 1/16 1542 Male Grand Itasca Fargo Transfer
35 1/16 1700 Male Fairview Grand Itasca Transfer
36 1/16 1929 Female Fairview Brainerd Transfer
37 1/16 1856 Male Marble No Transport Dry Run
38 1/17 0804 Male Keewatin Fairview Emergency
39 1/17 1206 Female Fairview Duluth Transfer
40 1/17 1430 Male Fairview Minneapolis Transfer
41 1/17 1630 Male Fairview Duluth Transfer
42 1/17 1830 Female Bovey Grand Itasca Emergency
43 1/17 2128 Male Grand Itasca Fargo Transfer
44 1/18 1801 Male Nashwauk Fairview Emergency
45 1/19 0930 Female Keewatin Fairview Emergency
46 1/19 2143 Male Grand Itasca Eveleth Transfer
47 1/20 0938 Male Marble Fairview Emergency
48 1/20 1819 Female Bovey Grand Itasca Emergency
49 1/21 0240 Male Pengilly Fairview Emergency
50 1/22 1715 Male Pengilly Fairview Emergency
51 1/23 1646 Male Fairview Duluth Transfer
52 1/23 1900 Male Grand Itasca Brainerd Transfer
53 1/24 0553 Female Marble Grand Itasca Emergency
54 1/24 1513 Female Goodland Fairview Emergency
55 1/24 2110 Female Marble Grand Itasca Emergency
56 1/25 1303 Female Fairview Grand Forks Transfer
57 1/25 1618 Male Nashwauk Fairview Emergency
58 1/26 1545 Male Bovey Grand Itasca Emergency
59 1/26 2154 Male Marble Grand Itasca Emergency
60 1/28 0133 Male Nashwauk Fairview Emergency
61 1/29 0023 Female Goodland No Transport Dry Run
62 1/29 0844 Female Marble Grand Itasca Emergency
63 1/30 1300 Female Fairview Minneapolis Transfer
64 1/30 2123 Male Nashwauk Fairview Emergency
65 1/31 1924 Male Calumet Grand Itasca Emergency