Legal notices: published January 12, 2016

Mortgage Foreclosures

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

16-104823

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE

DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL

CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED

BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default

has occurred in the conditions of the following

described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: October 7, 2003

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF

MORTGAGE: $109,040.00

MORTGAGOR(S):

David L. Bransford, single person

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration

Systems, Inc.

TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc.

MIN#: 100052599969176979

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE

ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:

Chan Mortgage

SERVICER: Nationstar Mortgage LLC

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed October

10, 2003, Itasca County Registrar of

Titles, as Document Number T 45593

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned

to: CitiMortgage, Inc.; thereafter assigned

to Nationstar Mortgage LLC.

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

Lot Eleven (11), Block Three (3), Remer-

Deschepper Addition to Grand Rapids.

REGISTERED PROPERTY

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 2809 Alice St,

Grand Rapids, MN 55744

PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:

91-663-0330 COT# 20627

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Itasca

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON

THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE

NOTICE: $90,275.85

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements

have been complied with; that no action

or proceeding has been instituted at law or

otherwise to recover the debt secured by

said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained

in said mortgage, the above described

property will be sold by the Sheriff

of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

February 1, 2017, 10:00 am

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,

Civil Process Of¡ce, 440 1st Avenue NE,

Grand Rapids, MN 55744

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage

and taxes, if any, on said premises

and the costs and disbursements, including

attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption

within 6 months from the date of

said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal

representatives or assigns.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:

If the real estate is an owner-occupied,

single-family dwelling, unless otherwise

provided by law, the date on or before

which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the

property, if the mortgage is not reinstated

under section 580.30 or the property is not

redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59

p.m. on August 1, 2017, or the next business

day if August 1, 2017 falls on a Saturday,

Sunday or legal holiday.

“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION

BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE

MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED

TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS

ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES

SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG

OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED

PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL

DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5

UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR

AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE

ABANDONED.

Dated: December 1, 2016

Nationstar Mortgage LLC

Assignee of Mortgagee

SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP

BY /s/

Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559

Diane F. Mach - 273788

Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778

Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X

Gary J. Evers - 0134764

Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X

Attorneys for Mortgagee

12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200

Burnsville, MN 55337

(952) 831-4060

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A

DEBT COLLECTOR

Published in the

Scenic Range NewsForum

December 8, 15, 22, 29, 2016,

January 5, 12, 2017

629454

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE

DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL

CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED

BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default

has occurred in the conditions of the following

described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: February 8, 2007

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF

MORTGAGE: $109,500.00

MORTGAGOR(S):

Janice L. Goudy and Rick A. Goudy, Wife

a

and Husband, as Joint Tenants

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration

Systems, Inc., as nominee for Aegis

Lending Corporation

TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc.

MIN#: 100055140031077825

SERVICER:

Specialized Loan Servicing, LLC

LENDER: Aegis Lending Corporation

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Itasca

County Minnesota, Recorder, on March 20,

2007, as Document No. A000608971.

ASSIGNED TO: U.S. Bank National Association,

as Trustee, successor in interest

to Bank of America, National Association,

as Trustee, successor by merger to LaSalle

Bank National Association, as Trustee for

Bear Stearns Asset Backed Securities I

Trust 2007-HE5, Asset Backed-Certi.cates,

Series 2007-HE5 dated 12/23/2014, recorded

on, 12/31/2014 as Document No.

A000690335.

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

The West 1/2 NW 1/4 NW 1/4, lying North

of Deer Creek, Sec. 24 Twp. 62 North, Rge.

25, West of the Fourth Principal Meridian

PROPERTY ADDRESS:

66767 County Rd 230, Ef.e, MN 56639

PROPERTY I.D: 62-024-2201

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Itasca

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON

THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE

NOTICE: One Hundred Twenty-Two Thousand

Three Hundred Seventy-Nine and

85/100 ($122,379.85)

THAT no action or proceeding has been

instituted at law to recover the debt secured

by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that

there has been compliance with all preforeclosure

notice and acceleration requirements

of said mortgage, and/or applicable

statutes;

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained

in said mortgage, the above described

property will be sold by the Sheriff

of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

10:00 AM on March 1, 2017

PLACE OF SALE:

Itasca County Sheriff`s Office, 440 1st

Ave. NE, Grand Rapids MN 55744

to pay the debt then secured by said

mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid

by the mortgagee, on the premises and the

costs and disbursements allowed by law.

The time allowed by law for redemption by

said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives

or assigns is 6 months from the date

of sale. If Mortgage is not reinstated under

Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not

redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the

Mortgagor must vacate the property on or

before 11:59 p.m. on September 1, 2017, or

the next business day if September 1, 2017

falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR

REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR,

THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE

REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL

ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA

STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,

AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE

MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED

WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS

THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY

USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,

AND ARE ABANDONED.”

Dated: December 28, 2016

U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee,

successor in interest to Bank of America,

National Association, as Trustee, successor

by merger to LaSalle Bank National

Association, as Trustee for Bear Stearns

Asset Backed Securities I Trust 2007-HE5,

Asset Backed-Certi.cates, Series 2007-

HE5

Randall S. Miller & Associates, PLLC

Attorneys for Assignee

of Mortgage/Mortgagee

Canadian Paci.c Plaza,

120 South Sixth Street, Suite 2050

Minneapolis, MN 55402

Phone: 952-232-0052

Our File No. 16MN00149-1

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A

DEBT COLLECTOR.

Published in the

Scenic Range NewsForum

January 5, 12, 19, 26, February 2, 9, 2017

638720

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

16-105210

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE

DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL

CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED

BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default

has occurred in the conditions of the following

described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

September 24, 2012

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF

MORTGAGE: $142,982.00

MORTGAGOR(S):

Eric M. Handyside, a single person

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration

Systems, Inc.

TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc.

MIN#: 100107311223302473

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE

ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:

Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc.

SERVICER: Cenlar FSB

D

Ass

Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc.

S

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed October

18, 2012, Itasca County Recorder, as

Document Number A000669493

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned

to: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

All that part of Government Lot Three

(3), of Section Four (4), Township Fifty-nine

(59) North, Range Twenty-seven (27), West

of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Less the

East 150 feet lying North of the South 492.6

feet and Less the South 425 feet of the East

280 feet and Less that part of Lot 3 lying

North of the following line: Beginning 492.6

feet North and 150 feet West of the Southeast

corner of Lot 3; thence North 80 feet

to a point; thence North 69° 20’ 06” West

a distance of 559.42 feet to the Westerly

boundary of Lot 3, in Section 4-59-27, lying

and being Northerly and Westerly of County

Road No. 312, Itasca County, Minnesota.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 51349 County

Road 312, Bigfork, MN 56628

PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:

26-204-4130

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Itasca

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON

THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE

NOTICE: $136,261.27

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements

have been complied with; that no action

or proceeding has been instituted at law or

otherwise to recover the debt secured by

said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained

in said mortgage, the above described

property will be sold by the Sheriff

of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

March 8, 2017, 10:00 am

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,

Civil Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE,

Grand Rapids, MN 55744

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage

and taxes, if any, on said premises

and the costs and disbursements, including

attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption

within 6 months from the date of

said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal

representatives or assigns.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:

If the real estate is an owner-occupied,

single-family dwelling, unless otherwise

provided by law, the date on or before which

the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property,

if the mortgage is not reinstated under section

580.30 or the property is not redeemed

under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on September

8, 2017, or the next business day

if September 8, 2017 falls on a Saturday,

Sunday or legal holiday.

“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION

BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE

MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED

TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS

ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES

SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG

OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED

PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL

DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5

UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR

AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE

ABANDONED.

Dated: January 6, 2017

Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC

Assignee of Mortgagee

SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP

BY /s/

Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559

Diane F. Mach - 273788

Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778

Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X

Gary J. Evers - 0134764

Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X

Attorneys for Mortgagee

12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200

Burnsville, MN 55337

(952) 831-4060

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM

A DEBT COLLECTOR

Published in the

Scenic Range NewsForum

January 12, 19, 26, February 2, 9, 16, 2017

641444

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default

has occurred in the conditions of the following

described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

September 26, 2005

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF

MORTGAGE: $132,000.00

MORTGAGOR(S): John M. Koha, A Single

Person and Kelly J. Mahoney, A Single

Person

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration

Systems, Inc., as nominee for Brier

Mortgage Corporation, its successors and/

or assigns

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: October 11, 2005 Itasca

County Recorder

Document Number: A000591248

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE

LLC

Dated: July 02, 2013

Recorded: July 03, 2013 Itasca County

Recorder

Document Number: A000676973

And assigned to: LaSalle Bank National

Association, as Trustee for Lehman Mortgage

Trust Mortgage Pass Through Certi.-

cates Series 2005-3 to U.S. Bank National

Association, as Trustee, for Lehman Mortgage

Trust Mortgage Pass Through Certi.-

c

cates Series 2005-3

Dated: November 24, 2015

Recorded: February 25, 2016 Itasca

County Recorder

Document Number: A000701177

And Corrective Assignment Recorded:

December 08, 2016 Itasca County Recorder

Document Number: A000708944

Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identi.cation

Number: 1001975-0000024771-8

Lender or Broker: Brier Mortgage Corporation

Residential Mortgage Servicer:

Nationstar Mortgage LLC

Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Itasca

Property Address: 407 NE 9th St, Grand

Rapids, MN 55744-2917

Tax Parcel ID Number: 91-545-0100

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

Lot 10, Helmer Addition to Grand Rapids

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE

DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $150,855.56

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements

have been complied with; that no action

or proceeding has been instituted at law or

otherwise to recover the debt secured by

said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained

in said mortgage, the above-described

property will be sold by the Sheriff

of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

February 01, 2017 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,

Main Office Courthouse, 440 First Avenue

NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage

and taxes, if any, on said premises

and the costs and disbursements, including

attorney fees allowed by law, subject to

redemption within six (6) months from the

date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their

personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under

Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not

redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the

Mortgagor must vacate the property on or

before 11:59 p.m. on August 01, 2017, or

the next business day if August 01, 2017

falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from .nancial obligation:

NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A

DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT

A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED

WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE

DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL

CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED

BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION

BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE

MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED

TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER

IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,

SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,

AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE

MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED

WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS

THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY

USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,

AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: December 15, 2016

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: U.S. Bank

National Association, as Trustee, for Lehman

Mortgage Trust Mortgage Pass

Through Certi.cates Series 2005-3

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 034555F02

Published in the

Scenic Range NewsForum

December 15, 22, 29, 2016,

January 5, 12, 19, 2017

632302

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

16-105415

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE

DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL

CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED

BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default

has occurred in the conditions of the following

described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: March 19, 2015

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF

MORTGAGE: $136,482.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Michael J. Smith and

Tina M. Smith, husband and wife

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration

Systems, Inc.

TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc.

MIN#: 100411720216204275

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE

ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:

Florida Capital Bank, N.A. dba Florida

Capital Bank Mortgage

SERVICER:

PennyMac Loan Services, LLC

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed June

2, 2015, Itasca County Registrar of Titles, as

Document Number T000061109

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned

to: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

Lot Two (2), Less the West Twelve and

S

L

Sixty-ve Hundredths Feet (12.65’) and all

of Lot Three (3), Block One (1), Clover First

Addition to Grand Rapids, according to the

plat of “Clover First and Second Additions

to Grand Rapids” on le and of record in the

ofce of the Register of Deeds and Registrar

of Titles of Itasca County, Minnesota.

(Said plat embraces the NE of NW of Section

28, Township 55 North, Range 25, West

of the Fourth Principal Meridian, and a part

of Lot 2 of said Section 28.)

Less that part conveyed by document

no. 58202, described as follows: The East

20.5 Feet of the West 33.15 Feet of Lot

2, Block 1, Clover First Addition to Grand

Rapids.

REGISTERED PROPERTY

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 15 Willow Lane,

Grand Rapids, MN 55744

PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:

91-490-0110 COT# 24235

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Itasca

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON

THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE

NOTICE: $137,771.37

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements

have been complied with; that no action

or proceeding has been instituted at law or

otherwise to recover the debt secured by

said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained

in said mortgage, the above described

property will be sold by the Sheriff

of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

March 8, 2017, 10:00am

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,

Civil Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE,

Grand Rapids, MN 55744

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage

and taxes, if any, on said premises

and the costs and disbursements, including

attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption

within 6 months from the date of

said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal

representatives or assigns.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:

If the real estate is an owner-occupied,

single-family dwelling, unless otherwise

provided by law, the date on or before

which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the

property, if the mortgage is not reinstated

under section 580.30 or the property is not

redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59

p.m. on September 8, 2017, or the next

business day if September 8, 2017 falls on

a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION

BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE

MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED

TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS

ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES

SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG

OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED

PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL

DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5

UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR

AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE

ABANDONED.

Dated: January 9, 2017

PennyMac Loan Services, LLC

Assignee of Mortgagee

SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP

BY /s/

Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559

Diane F. Mach - 273788

Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778

Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X

Gary J. Evers - 0134764

Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X

Attorneys for Mortgagee

12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200

Burnsville, MN 55337

(952) 831-4060

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM

A DEBT COLLECTOR

Published in the

Scenic Range NewsForum

January 12, 19, 26, February 2, 9, 16, 2017

641826

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default

has occurred in the conditions of the following

described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: March 28, 2007

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF

MORTGAGE: $128,397.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Melanie L. Warner

f/k/a Melanie L. Erickson, a single woman

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for

Taylor, Bean & Whitaker Mortgage, its successors

and/or assigns

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: April 05, 2007 Itasca County

Recorder

Document Number: A000609474

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: Bank of America, N.A.,

successor by merger to BAC Home Loans

Servicing, LP FKA Countrywide Home

Loans Servicing, LP

Dated: January 31, 2012

Recorded: February 07, 2012 Itasca

County Recorder

Document Number: A000661304

And assigned to: Selene Finance LP

Dated: November 07, 2014

Recorded: November 04, 2016 Itasca

County Recorder

Document Number: A000708016

Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identi.cation

Number: 100029500016574752

Lender or Broker:

T

Taylor, Bean & Whitaker Mortgage

Residential Mortgage Servicer:

Selene Finance LP

Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Itasca

Property Address: 308 2nd St SE, Deer

River, MN 56636-8602

Tax Parcel ID Number:

89-480-1750; 89-430-0162

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

Lots 19, 20, 21, and 22, Block 17, Itasca

City, Itasca County, Minnesota

AND

the North 100 feet of Lot Sixteen (16),

Auditor’s Subdivision No. 33, Itasca County,

Minnesota

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE

DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $118,065.88

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements

have been complied with; that no action

or proceeding has been instituted at law or

otherwise to recover the debt secured by

said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained

in said mortgage, the above-described

property will be sold by the Sheriff

of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

February 15, 2017 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,

Main Of.ce Courthouse, 440 First Avenue

NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage

and taxes, if any, on said premises

and the costs and disbursements, including

attorney fees allowed by law, subject to

redemption within six (6) months from the

date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their

personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under

Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not

redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the

Mortgagor must vacate the property on or

before 11:59 p.m. on August 15, 2017, or

the next business day if August 15, 2017

falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from .nancial obligation:

NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A

DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT

A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED

WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE

DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL

CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED

BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION

BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE

MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED

TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER

IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,

SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,

AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE

MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED

WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS

THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY

USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,

AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: December 29, 2016

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:

Selene Finance LP

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 036554F01

Published in the

Scenic Range NewsForum

December 29, 2016,

January 5, 12, 19, 26, February 2, 2017

636052

CITY OF NASHWAUK BUDGET 2017

Revenues    2016    2017

State/County Aid    $878,789.00    $859,280.00

Fines    $4,500.00    $4,600.00

Rentals    $68,100.00    $14,970.00

Fire Contracts    $37,945.00    $21,645.00

License/Permits    $12,500.00    $17,200.00

Insurance Refunds    $16,250.00    $16,000.00

Miscellaneous    $134,300.00    $134,042.00

Transfer In    $261,013.00    $301,000.00

    $1,413,397.00    $1,368,737.00

Expenditures

Mayor & Council    $121,255.00    $90,340.00

Clerks    $176,024.00    $142,392.00

Elections    $850.00    $0.00

Legal    $23,000.00    $30,100.00

Mem Building    $19,390.00    $13,465.00

Police Dept    $276,359.00    $295,120.00

Fire Dept    $104,587.00    $119,445.00

Street Dept    $410,366.00    $386,655.00

Recreation    $104,100.00    $106,190.00

Civil Defense    $0.00    $0.00

Insurance    $104,000.00    $96,300.00

Miscellaneous    $73,466.00    $88,730.00

Transfers Out    $0.00    $0.00

$1,413,397.00     $1,368,737.00

SRNF        January 12, 19, 2017

Greenway Township is accepting

 Applications for a Full-Time

Equipment Operator/Maintenance Person

    Greenway Township is accepting applications for a Full-time Equipment Operator/Maintenance person. This position will perform semi-skilled/skilled work and operate light to heavy equipment involved in the repair and maintenance of township roads and other township property. Required: current CDL Class B with airbrake endorsement; and one year of relevant experience including equipment operation. Desired: additional experience including the use of light to heavy equipment; training/education in maintenance, machinery, mechanics or related field; history of safe work habits and clean driving record. All candidates must complete an employment application and bring driver’s license to be copied. Call April Serich at (218)247-7318 Office, (218)247-7187 Home, Aaron,Township Foreman at (218)247-7191, or email greenwaytownship@hotmail.com to request an application and full job description. Completed applications with the proper driver’s license must be received by 4:00 p.m. on February 3, 2017 in the Clerk’s Office at 300 Alice Ave., Marble. 

April Serich

Greenway Township Clerk

CITY OF LAPRAIRIE

    The purpose of this statement is to provide summary 2017 budget information for the City of LaPrairie to interested citizens. The budget is published in  accordance with Minnesota Statutes 471.6965. This budget is a summary document only. The complete City budget may be examined at the City Clerks Office, LaPrairie City Hall, LaPrairie, Minnesota. The City Council approved this budget on December 19, 2016

                 Governmental Fund Types       

        2016    2017

        Adopted    Adopted

        Budget    Budget

REVENUES:

Taxes    $  260,000    $  260,000

All Other Taxes    8,500    8,775

Licenses and Permits    9,560    5,350

Intergovernmental Revenues    66,559    60,056

Charges for Services    10,800    13,360

Fines and Forfeits    500    500

Special Assessments    15,000    20,000

Miscellaneous Revenue             450             449

    TOTAL REVENUES:     371 ,369      368,490

EXPENDITURES:

General Government    143,169    115,958

Public Safely    22,000    23,402

Streets and Highways    106,850    174,570

Culture and Recreation    17,300    20,350

Miscellaneous  Expenditures    3,272    -

Capital Outlay    78,778    34,210 

    TOTAL EXPENDITURES:    371,369     368,490 

Increase (Decrease) in Fund Balance    $             -    $             -

        2016    2017

Total Property Tax Levy-All Funds    $ 260,000    $ 260,000

SRNF        January 12, 19, 2017

Janitor/Utility Person

    The City of Keewatin will accept applications for a full-time position with the City. Applications can be picked up at the City Hall Office between 7:30 a.m. through 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. All applications will be accepted until Friday, January 13, 2017 at 4 p.m. You can call the Keewatin City Hall with any questions at 218-778-6517.

Susan K. Thronson,

City Deputy Clerk

Published and posted Dec. 29, 2016; Jan. 5, 12, 2017.

CITY OF BOVEY

NOTICE OF SPECIAL ELECTION

    The persons qualified to vote in the Special Election to be held in the City of Bovey, Itasca County, Minnesota, are hereby notified that the Special Election in the said City of Bovey, Itasca County, Minnesota will be held on Tuesday, the 14th day of February, 2017 between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. at the Bovey City Hall, 402 2nd Street, Bovey, Minnesota.

    The officer to be elected at such election is:

COUNCIL MEMBER (term expiring January 7, 2019)

Vote for one

Michael Bibich

Stacy Grosse

Michael Foss

Bob Tok

Write in, if any:__________

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

NOTICE OF ABSENTEE VOTING

CITY OF BOVEY, MINNESOTA

    Absentee voting for the upcoming Special Election will be held 30 days prior to the February 14, 2017 election and conducted at Bovey City Hall, 402 2nd Street, Bovey, Minnesota, 55709 during regular office hours. The office will also be open on Saturday, February 11, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. for absentee voting.

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

BOARD OF CANVASS

    The Bovey City Council will hold the Board of Canvass on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. for the purpose of canvassing the results of the special election held on February 14, 2017 and to declare the winner. The Board of Canvass will take place in the Club Room of Bovey City Hall, 402 2nd Street, Bovey, Minnesota.

TARA DEGUISEPPI, CLERK

CITY OF BOVEY