Legal notices: published January 12, 2016

Mortgage Foreclosures
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
16-104823
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE
DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL
CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED
BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default
has occurred in the conditions of the following
described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: October 7, 2003
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF
MORTGAGE: $109,040.00
MORTGAGOR(S):
David L. Bransford, single person
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration
Systems, Inc.
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc.
MIN#: 100052599969176979
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE
ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:
Chan Mortgage
SERVICER: Nationstar Mortgage LLC
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed October
10, 2003, Itasca County Registrar of
Titles, as Document Number T 45593
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned
to: CitiMortgage, Inc.; thereafter assigned
to Nationstar Mortgage LLC.
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Lot Eleven (11), Block Three (3), Remer-
Deschepper Addition to Grand Rapids.
REGISTERED PROPERTY
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 2809 Alice St,
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:
91-663-0330 COT# 20627
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:
Itasca
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON
THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE
NOTICE: $90,275.85
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements
have been complied with; that no action
or proceeding has been instituted at law or
otherwise to recover the debt secured by
said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained
in said mortgage, the above described
property will be sold by the Sheriff
of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
February 1, 2017, 10:00 am
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,
Civil Process Of¡ce, 440 1st Avenue NE,
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage
and taxes, if any, on said premises
and the costs and disbursements, including
attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption
within 6 months from the date of
said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal
representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:
If the real estate is an owner-occupied,
single-family dwelling, unless otherwise
provided by law, the date on or before
which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the
property, if the mortgage is not reinstated
under section 580.30 or the property is not
redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59
p.m. on August 1, 2017, or the next business
day if August 1, 2017 falls on a Saturday,
Sunday or legal holiday.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION
BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE
MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED
TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS
ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES
SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG
OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED
PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL
DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5
UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR
AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE
ABANDONED.
Dated: December 1, 2016
Nationstar Mortgage LLC
Assignee of Mortgagee
SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP
BY /s/
Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559
Diane F. Mach - 273788
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X
Attorneys for Mortgagee
12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200
Burnsville, MN 55337
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A
DEBT COLLECTOR
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE
DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL
CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED
BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default
has occurred in the conditions of the following
described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: February 8, 2007
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF
MORTGAGE: $109,500.00
MORTGAGOR(S):
Janice L. Goudy and Rick A. Goudy, Wife
a
and Husband, as Joint Tenants
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration
Systems, Inc., as nominee for Aegis
Lending Corporation
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc.
MIN#: 100055140031077825
SERVICER:
Specialized Loan Servicing, LLC
LENDER: Aegis Lending Corporation
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Itasca
County Minnesota, Recorder, on March 20,
2007, as Document No. A000608971.
ASSIGNED TO: U.S. Bank National Association,
as Trustee, successor in interest
to Bank of America, National Association,
as Trustee, successor by merger to LaSalle
Bank National Association, as Trustee for
Bear Stearns Asset Backed Securities I
Trust 2007-HE5, Asset Backed-Certi.cates,
Series 2007-HE5 dated 12/23/2014, recorded
on, 12/31/2014 as Document No.
A000690335.
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
The West 1/2 NW 1/4 NW 1/4, lying North
of Deer Creek, Sec. 24 Twp. 62 North, Rge.
25, West of the Fourth Principal Meridian
PROPERTY ADDRESS:
66767 County Rd 230, Ef.e, MN 56639
PROPERTY I.D: 62-024-2201
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:
Itasca
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON
THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE
NOTICE: One Hundred Twenty-Two Thousand
Three Hundred Seventy-Nine and
85/100 ($122,379.85)
THAT no action or proceeding has been
instituted at law to recover the debt secured
by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that
there has been compliance with all preforeclosure
notice and acceleration requirements
of said mortgage, and/or applicable
statutes;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained
in said mortgage, the above described
property will be sold by the Sheriff
of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
10:00 AM on March 1, 2017
PLACE OF SALE:
Itasca County Sheriff`s Office, 440 1st
Ave. NE, Grand Rapids MN 55744
to pay the debt then secured by said
mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid
by the mortgagee, on the premises and the
costs and disbursements allowed by law.
The time allowed by law for redemption by
said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives
or assigns is 6 months from the date
of sale. If Mortgage is not reinstated under
Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not
redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the
Mortgagor must vacate the property on or
before 11:59 p.m. on September 1, 2017, or
the next business day if September 1, 2017
falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR
REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR,
THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE
REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL
ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA
STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,
AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE
MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED
WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS
THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY
USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,
AND ARE ABANDONED.”
Dated: December 28, 2016
U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee,
successor in interest to Bank of America,
National Association, as Trustee, successor
by merger to LaSalle Bank National
Association, as Trustee for Bear Stearns
Asset Backed Securities I Trust 2007-HE5,
Asset Backed-Certi.cates, Series 2007-
HE5
Randall S. Miller & Associates, PLLC
Attorneys for Assignee
of Mortgage/Mortgagee
Canadian Paci.c Plaza,
120 South Sixth Street, Suite 2050
Minneapolis, MN 55402
Phone: 952-232-0052
Our File No. 16MN00149-1
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A
DEBT COLLECTOR.
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
16-105210
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE
DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL
CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED
BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default
has occurred in the conditions of the following
described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE:
September 24, 2012
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF
MORTGAGE: $142,982.00
MORTGAGOR(S):
Eric M. Handyside, a single person
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration
Systems, Inc.
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc.
MIN#: 100107311223302473
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE
ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:
Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc.
SERVICER: Cenlar FSB
D
Ass
Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc.
S
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed October
18, 2012, Itasca County Recorder, as
Document Number A000669493
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned
to: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
All that part of Government Lot Three
(3), of Section Four (4), Township Fifty-nine
(59) North, Range Twenty-seven (27), West
of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Less the
East 150 feet lying North of the South 492.6
feet and Less the South 425 feet of the East
280 feet and Less that part of Lot 3 lying
North of the following line: Beginning 492.6
feet North and 150 feet West of the Southeast
corner of Lot 3; thence North 80 feet
to a point; thence North 69° 20’ 06” West
a distance of 559.42 feet to the Westerly
boundary of Lot 3, in Section 4-59-27, lying
and being Northerly and Westerly of County
Road No. 312, Itasca County, Minnesota.
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 51349 County
Road 312, Bigfork, MN 56628
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:
26-204-4130
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:
Itasca
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON
THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE
NOTICE: $136,261.27
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements
have been complied with; that no action
or proceeding has been instituted at law or
otherwise to recover the debt secured by
said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained
in said mortgage, the above described
property will be sold by the Sheriff
of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
March 8, 2017, 10:00 am
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,
Civil Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE,
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage
and taxes, if any, on said premises
and the costs and disbursements, including
attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption
within 6 months from the date of
said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal
representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:
If the real estate is an owner-occupied,
single-family dwelling, unless otherwise
provided by law, the date on or before which
the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property,
if the mortgage is not reinstated under section
580.30 or the property is not redeemed
under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on September
8, 2017, or the next business day
if September 8, 2017 falls on a Saturday,
Sunday or legal holiday.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION
BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE
MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED
TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS
ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES
SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG
OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED
PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL
DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5
UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR
AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE
ABANDONED.
Dated: January 6, 2017
Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC
Assignee of Mortgagee
SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP
BY /s/
Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559
Diane F. Mach - 273788
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X
Attorneys for Mortgagee
12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200
Burnsville, MN 55337
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM
A DEBT COLLECTOR
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default
has occurred in the conditions of the following
described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE:
September 26, 2005
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF
MORTGAGE: $132,000.00
MORTGAGOR(S): John M. Koha, A Single
Person and Kelly J. Mahoney, A Single
Person
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration
Systems, Inc., as nominee for Brier
Mortgage Corporation, its successors and/
or assigns
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: October 11, 2005 Itasca
County Recorder
Document Number: A000591248
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE
LLC
Dated: July 02, 2013
Recorded: July 03, 2013 Itasca County
Recorder
Document Number: A000676973
And assigned to: LaSalle Bank National
Association, as Trustee for Lehman Mortgage
Trust Mortgage Pass Through Certi.-
cates Series 2005-3 to U.S. Bank National
Association, as Trustee, for Lehman Mortgage
Trust Mortgage Pass Through Certi.-
c
cates Series 2005-3
Dated: November 24, 2015
Recorded: February 25, 2016 Itasca
County Recorder
Document Number: A000701177
And Corrective Assignment Recorded:
December 08, 2016 Itasca County Recorder
Document Number: A000708944
Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc.
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identi.cation
Number: 1001975-0000024771-8
Lender or Broker: Brier Mortgage Corporation
Residential Mortgage Servicer:
Nationstar Mortgage LLC
Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:
Itasca
Property Address: 407 NE 9th St, Grand
Rapids, MN 55744-2917
Tax Parcel ID Number: 91-545-0100
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Lot 10, Helmer Addition to Grand Rapids
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE
DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $150,855.56
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements
have been complied with; that no action
or proceeding has been instituted at law or
otherwise to recover the debt secured by
said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained
in said mortgage, the above-described
property will be sold by the Sheriff
of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
February 01, 2017 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,
Main Office Courthouse, 440 First Avenue
NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage
and taxes, if any, on said premises
and the costs and disbursements, including
attorney fees allowed by law, subject to
redemption within six (6) months from the
date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their
personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under
Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not
redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the
Mortgagor must vacate the property on or
before 11:59 p.m. on August 01, 2017, or
the next business day if August 01, 2017
falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from .nancial obligation:
NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A
DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT
A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED
WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE
DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL
CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED
BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION
BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE
MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED
TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER
IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,
SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,
AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE
MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED
WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS
THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY
USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,
AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: December 15, 2016
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: U.S. Bank
National Association, as Trustee, for Lehman
Mortgage Trust Mortgage Pass
Through Certi.cates Series 2005-3
Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.
Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee
7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200
Woodbury, MN 55125-2296
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 034555F02
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
16-105415
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE
DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL
CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED
BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default
has occurred in the conditions of the following
described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: March 19, 2015
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF
MORTGAGE: $136,482.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Michael J. Smith and
Tina M. Smith, husband and wife
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration
Systems, Inc.
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc.
MIN#: 100411720216204275
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE
ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:
Florida Capital Bank, N.A. dba Florida
Capital Bank Mortgage
SERVICER:
PennyMac Loan Services, LLC
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed June
2, 2015, Itasca County Registrar of Titles, as
Document Number T000061109
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned
to: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Lot Two (2), Less the West Twelve and
S
L
Sixty-ve Hundredths Feet (12.65’) and all
of Lot Three (3), Block One (1), Clover First
Addition to Grand Rapids, according to the
plat of “Clover First and Second Additions
to Grand Rapids” on le and of record in the
ofce of the Register of Deeds and Registrar
of Titles of Itasca County, Minnesota.
(Said plat embraces the NE of NW of Section
28, Township 55 North, Range 25, West
of the Fourth Principal Meridian, and a part
of Lot 2 of said Section 28.)
Less that part conveyed by document
no. 58202, described as follows: The East
20.5 Feet of the West 33.15 Feet of Lot
2, Block 1, Clover First Addition to Grand
Rapids.
REGISTERED PROPERTY
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 15 Willow Lane,
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:
91-490-0110 COT# 24235
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:
Itasca
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON
THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE
NOTICE: $137,771.37
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements
have been complied with; that no action
or proceeding has been instituted at law or
otherwise to recover the debt secured by
said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained
in said mortgage, the above described
property will be sold by the Sheriff
of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
March 8, 2017, 10:00am
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,
Civil Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE,
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage
and taxes, if any, on said premises
and the costs and disbursements, including
attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption
within 6 months from the date of
said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal
representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:
If the real estate is an owner-occupied,
single-family dwelling, unless otherwise
provided by law, the date on or before
which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the
property, if the mortgage is not reinstated
under section 580.30 or the property is not
redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59
p.m. on September 8, 2017, or the next
business day if September 8, 2017 falls on
a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION
BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE
MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED
TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS
ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES
SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG
OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED
PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL
DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5
UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR
AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE
ABANDONED.
Dated: January 9, 2017
PennyMac Loan Services, LLC
Assignee of Mortgagee
SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP
BY /s/
Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559
Diane F. Mach - 273788
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X
Attorneys for Mortgagee
12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200
Burnsville, MN 55337
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM
A DEBT COLLECTOR
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default
has occurred in the conditions of the following
described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: March 28, 2007
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF
MORTGAGE: $128,397.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Melanie L. Warner
f/k/a Melanie L. Erickson, a single woman
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for
Taylor, Bean & Whitaker Mortgage, its successors
and/or assigns
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: April 05, 2007 Itasca County
Recorder
Document Number: A000609474
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: Bank of America, N.A.,
successor by merger to BAC Home Loans
Servicing, LP FKA Countrywide Home
Loans Servicing, LP
Dated: January 31, 2012
Recorded: February 07, 2012 Itasca
County Recorder
Document Number: A000661304
And assigned to: Selene Finance LP
Dated: November 07, 2014
Recorded: November 04, 2016 Itasca
County Recorder
Document Number: A000708016
Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc.
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identi.cation
Number: 100029500016574752
Lender or Broker:
T
Taylor, Bean & Whitaker Mortgage
Residential Mortgage Servicer:
Selene Finance LP
Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:
Itasca
Property Address: 308 2nd St SE, Deer
River, MN 56636-8602
Tax Parcel ID Number:
89-480-1750; 89-430-0162
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Lots 19, 20, 21, and 22, Block 17, Itasca
City, Itasca County, Minnesota
AND
the North 100 feet of Lot Sixteen (16),
Auditor’s Subdivision No. 33, Itasca County,
Minnesota
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE
DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $118,065.88
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements
have been complied with; that no action
or proceeding has been instituted at law or
otherwise to recover the debt secured by
said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained
in said mortgage, the above-described
property will be sold by the Sheriff
of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
February 15, 2017 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,
Main Of.ce Courthouse, 440 First Avenue
NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage
and taxes, if any, on said premises
and the costs and disbursements, including
attorney fees allowed by law, subject to
redemption within six (6) months from the
date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their
personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under
Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not
redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the
Mortgagor must vacate the property on or
before 11:59 p.m. on August 15, 2017, or
the next business day if August 15, 2017
falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from .nancial obligation:
NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A
DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT
A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED
WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE
DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL
CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED
BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION
BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE
MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED
TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER
IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,
SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,
AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE
MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED
WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS
THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY
USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,
AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: December 29, 2016
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:
Selene Finance LP
Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.
Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee
7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200
Woodbury, MN 55125-2296
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 036554F01
CITY OF NASHWAUK BUDGET 2017
Revenues 2016 2017
State/County Aid $878,789.00 $859,280.00
Fines $4,500.00 $4,600.00
Rentals $68,100.00 $14,970.00
Fire Contracts $37,945.00 $21,645.00
License/Permits $12,500.00 $17,200.00
Insurance Refunds $16,250.00 $16,000.00
Miscellaneous $134,300.00 $134,042.00
Transfer In $261,013.00 $301,000.00
$1,413,397.00 $1,368,737.00
Expenditures
Mayor & Council $121,255.00 $90,340.00
Clerks $176,024.00 $142,392.00
Elections $850.00 $0.00
Legal $23,000.00 $30,100.00
Mem Building $19,390.00 $13,465.00
Police Dept $276,359.00 $295,120.00
Fire Dept $104,587.00 $119,445.00
Street Dept $410,366.00 $386,655.00
Recreation $104,100.00 $106,190.00
Civil Defense $0.00 $0.00
Insurance $104,000.00 $96,300.00
Miscellaneous $73,466.00 $88,730.00
Transfers Out $0.00 $0.00
$1,413,397.00 $1,368,737.00
SRNF January 12, 19, 2017
Greenway Township is accepting
Applications for a Full-Time
Equipment Operator/Maintenance Person
Greenway Township is accepting applications for a Full-time Equipment Operator/Maintenance person. This position will perform semi-skilled/skilled work and operate light to heavy equipment involved in the repair and maintenance of township roads and other township property. Required: current CDL Class B with airbrake endorsement; and one year of relevant experience including equipment operation. Desired: additional experience including the use of light to heavy equipment; training/education in maintenance, machinery, mechanics or related field; history of safe work habits and clean driving record. All candidates must complete an employment application and bring driver’s license to be copied. Call April Serich at (218)247-7318 Office, (218)247-7187 Home, Aaron,Township Foreman at (218)247-7191, or email greenwaytownship@hotmail.com to request an application and full job description. Completed applications with the proper driver’s license must be received by 4:00 p.m. on February 3, 2017 in the Clerk’s Office at 300 Alice Ave., Marble.
April Serich
Greenway Township Clerk
CITY OF LAPRAIRIE
The purpose of this statement is to provide summary 2017 budget information for the City of LaPrairie to interested citizens. The budget is published in accordance with Minnesota Statutes 471.6965. This budget is a summary document only. The complete City budget may be examined at the City Clerks Office, LaPrairie City Hall, LaPrairie, Minnesota. The City Council approved this budget on December 19, 2016
Governmental Fund Types
2016 2017
Adopted Adopted
Budget Budget
REVENUES:
Taxes $ 260,000 $ 260,000
All Other Taxes 8,500 8,775
Licenses and Permits 9,560 5,350
Intergovernmental Revenues 66,559 60,056
Charges for Services 10,800 13,360
Fines and Forfeits 500 500
Special Assessments 15,000 20,000
Miscellaneous Revenue 450 449
TOTAL REVENUES: 371 ,369 368,490
EXPENDITURES:
General Government 143,169 115,958
Public Safely 22,000 23,402
Streets and Highways 106,850 174,570
Culture and Recreation 17,300 20,350
Miscellaneous Expenditures 3,272 -
Capital Outlay 78,778 34,210
TOTAL EXPENDITURES: 371,369 368,490
Increase (Decrease) in Fund Balance $ - $ -
2016 2017
Total Property Tax Levy-All Funds $ 260,000 $ 260,000
SRNF January 12, 19, 2017
Janitor/Utility Person
The City of Keewatin will accept applications for a full-time position with the City. Applications can be picked up at the City Hall Office between 7:30 a.m. through 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. All applications will be accepted until Friday, January 13, 2017 at 4 p.m. You can call the Keewatin City Hall with any questions at 218-778-6517.
Susan K. Thronson,
City Deputy Clerk
Published and posted Dec. 29, 2016; Jan. 5, 12, 2017.
CITY OF BOVEY
NOTICE OF SPECIAL ELECTION
The persons qualified to vote in the Special Election to be held in the City of Bovey, Itasca County, Minnesota, are hereby notified that the Special Election in the said City of Bovey, Itasca County, Minnesota will be held on Tuesday, the 14th day of February, 2017 between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. at the Bovey City Hall, 402 2nd Street, Bovey, Minnesota.
The officer to be elected at such election is:
COUNCIL MEMBER (term expiring January 7, 2019)
Vote for one
Michael Bibich
Stacy Grosse
Michael Foss
Bob Tok
Write in, if any:__________
––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
NOTICE OF ABSENTEE VOTING
CITY OF BOVEY, MINNESOTA
Absentee voting for the upcoming Special Election will be held 30 days prior to the February 14, 2017 election and conducted at Bovey City Hall, 402 2nd Street, Bovey, Minnesota, 55709 during regular office hours. The office will also be open on Saturday, February 11, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. for absentee voting.
––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
BOARD OF CANVASS
The Bovey City Council will hold the Board of Canvass on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. for the purpose of canvassing the results of the special election held on February 14, 2017 and to declare the winner. The Board of Canvass will take place in the Club Room of Bovey City Hall, 402 2nd Street, Bovey, Minnesota.
TARA DEGUISEPPI, CLERK
CITY OF BOVEY