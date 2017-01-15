Legal notices: published January 12, 2016

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Association, as Trustee, for Lehman Mortgage

cates Series 2005-3 to U.S. Bank National

Association, as Trustee for Lehman Mortgage

And assigned to: LaSalle Bank National

And assigned to: NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Mortgage Corporation, its successors and/

Systems, Inc., as nominee for Brier

has occurred in the conditions of the following

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM

AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE

UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR

DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5

PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL

OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED

TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS

OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED

BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE

“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION

if September 8, 2017 falls on a Saturday,

8, 2017, or the next business day

under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on September

580.30 or the property is not redeemed

if the mortgage is not reinstated under section

the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property,

provided by law, the date on or before which

single-family dwelling, unless otherwise

If the real estate is an owner-occupied,

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:

said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal

within 6 months from the date of

attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption

and the costs and disbursements, including

and taxes, if any, on said premises

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

of said county as follows:

property will be sold by the Sheriff

in said mortgage, the above described

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained

said mortgage, or any part thereof;

otherwise to recover the debt secured by

or proceeding has been instituted at law or

have been complied with; that no action

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements

THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

and being Northerly and Westerly of County

boundary of Lot 3, in Section 4-59-27, lying

a distance of 559.42 feet to the Westerly

to a point; thence North 69° 20’ 06” West

corner of Lot 3; thence North 80 feet

feet North and 150 feet West of the Southeast

North of the following line: Beginning 492.6

280 feet and Less that part of Lot 3 lying

feet and Less the South 425 feet of the East

East 150 feet lying North of the South 492.6

of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Less the

(3), of Section Four (4), Township Fifty-nine

All that part of Government Lot Three

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed October

ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE

has occurred in the conditions of the following

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default

BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED

DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A

Our File No. 16MN00149-1

Association, as Trustee for Bear Stearns

by merger to LaSalle Bank National

successor in interest to Bank of America,

U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee,

AND ARE ABANDONED.”

USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,

THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY

WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS

AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE

ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA

REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL

OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE

REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR,

“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR

falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

the next business day if September 1, 2017

before 11:59 p.m. on September 1, 2017, or

Mortgagor must vacate the property on or

redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the

Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not

of sale. If Mortgage is not reinstated under

or assigns is 6 months from the date

said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives

The time allowed by law for redemption by

costs and disbursements allowed by law.

by the mortgagee, on the premises and the

mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid

to pay the debt then secured by said

10:00 AM on March 1, 2017

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

of said county as follows:

property will be sold by the Sheriff

in said mortgage, the above described

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained

of said mortgage, and/or applicable

there has been compliance with all preforeclosure

by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that

instituted at law to recover the debt secured

THAT no action or proceeding has been

Three Hundred Seventy-Nine and

THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

25, West of the Fourth Principal Meridian

on, 12/31/2014 as Document No.

Bank National Association, as Trustee for

as Trustee, successor by merger to LaSalle

to Bank of America, National Association,

as Trustee, successor in interest

ASSIGNED TO: U.S. Bank National Association,

2007, as Document No. A000608971.

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Itasca

Systems, Inc., as nominee for Aegis

and Husband, as Joint Tenants

has occurred in the conditions of the following

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default

BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED

DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A

AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE

UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR

DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5

PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL

OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED

TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS

OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED

BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE

“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION

day if August 1, 2017 falls on a Saturday,

p.m. on August 1, 2017, or the next business

redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59

under section 580.30 or the property is not

property, if the mortgage is not reinstated

which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the

provided by law, the date on or before

single-family dwelling, unless otherwise

If the real estate is an owner-occupied,

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:

said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal

within 6 months from the date of

attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption

and the costs and disbursements, including

and taxes, if any, on said premises

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

of said county as follows:

property will be sold by the Sheriff

in said mortgage, the above described

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained

said mortgage, or any part thereof;

otherwise to recover the debt secured by

or proceeding has been instituted at law or

have been complied with; that no action

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements

THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

to: CitiMortgage, Inc.; thereafter assigned

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed October

ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE

has occurred in the conditions of the following

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default

BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED

DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE

Lot 10, Helmer Addition to Grand Rapids

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE

DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $150,855.56

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements

have been complied with; that no action

or proceeding has been instituted at law or

otherwise to recover the debt secured by

said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained

in said mortgage, the above-described

property will be sold by the Sheriff

of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

February 01, 2017 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,

Main Office Courthouse, 440 First Avenue

NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage

and taxes, if any, on said premises

and the costs and disbursements, including

attorney fees allowed by law, subject to

redemption within six (6) months from the

date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their

personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under

Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not

redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the

Mortgagor must vacate the property on or

before 11:59 p.m. on August 01, 2017, or

the next business day if August 01, 2017

falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from .nancial obligation:

NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A

DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT

A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED

WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE

DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL

CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED

BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION

BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE

MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED

TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER

IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,

SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,

AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE

MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED

WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS

THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY

USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,

AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: December 15, 2016

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: U.S. Bank

National Association, as Trustee, for Lehman

Mortgage Trust Mortgage Pass

Through Certi.cates Series 2005-3

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 034555F02

Scenic Range NewsForum

December 15, 22, 29, 2016,

January 5, 12, 19, 2017

632302

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

16-105415

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE

DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL

CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED

BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default

has occurred in the conditions of the following

described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: March 19, 2015

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF

MORTGAGE: $136,482.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Michael J. Smith and

Tina M. Smith, husband and wife

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration

Systems, Inc.

TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc.

MIN#: 100411720216204275

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE

ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:

Florida Capital Bank, N.A. dba Florida

Capital Bank Mortgage

SERVICER:

PennyMac Loan Services, LLC

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed June

2, 2015, Itasca County Registrar of Titles, as

Document Number T000061109

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned

to: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

Lot Two (2), Less the West Twelve and

S

L

Sixty-ve Hundredths Feet (12.65’) and all

of Lot Three (3), Block One (1), Clover First

Addition to Grand Rapids, according to the

plat of “Clover First and Second Additions

to Grand Rapids” on le and of record in the

ofce of the Register of Deeds and Registrar

of Titles of Itasca County, Minnesota.

(Said plat embraces the NE of NW of Section

28, Township 55 North, Range 25, West

of the Fourth Principal Meridian, and a part

of Lot 2 of said Section 28.)

Less that part conveyed by document

no. 58202, described as follows: The East

20.5 Feet of the West 33.15 Feet of Lot

2, Block 1, Clover First Addition to Grand

Rapids.

REGISTERED PROPERTY

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 15 Willow Lane,

Grand Rapids, MN 55744

PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:

91-490-0110 COT# 24235

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Itasca

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON

THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE

NOTICE: $137,771.37

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements

have been complied with; that no action

or proceeding has been instituted at law or

otherwise to recover the debt secured by

said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained

in said mortgage, the above described

property will be sold by the Sheriff

of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

March 8, 2017, 10:00am

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,

Civil Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE,

Grand Rapids, MN 55744

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage

and taxes, if any, on said premises

and the costs and disbursements, including

attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption

within 6 months from the date of

said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal

representatives or assigns.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:

If the real estate is an owner-occupied,

single-family dwelling, unless otherwise

provided by law, the date on or before

which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the

property, if the mortgage is not reinstated

under section 580.30 or the property is not

redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59

p.m. on September 8, 2017, or the next

business day if September 8, 2017 falls on

a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION

BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE

MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED

TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS

ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES

SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG

OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED

PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL

DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5

UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR

AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE

ABANDONED.

Dated: January 9, 2017

PennyMac Loan Services, LLC

Assignee of Mortgagee

SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP

BY /s/

Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559

Diane F. Mach - 273788

Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778

Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X

Gary J. Evers - 0134764

Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X

Attorneys for Mortgagee

12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200

Burnsville, MN 55337

(952) 831-4060

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM

A DEBT COLLECTOR

Scenic Range NewsForum

January 12, 19, 26, February 2, 9, 16, 2017

641826

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default

has occurred in the conditions of the following

described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: March 28, 2007

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF

MORTGAGE: $128,397.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Melanie L. Warner

f/k/a Melanie L. Erickson, a single woman

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for

Taylor, Bean & Whitaker Mortgage, its successors

and/or assigns

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: April 05, 2007 Itasca County

Recorder

Document Number: A000609474

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: Bank of America, N.A.,

successor by merger to BAC Home Loans

Servicing, LP FKA Countrywide Home

Loans Servicing, LP

Dated: January 31, 2012

Recorded: February 07, 2012 Itasca

County Recorder

Document Number: A000661304

And assigned to: Selene Finance LP

Dated: November 07, 2014

Recorded: November 04, 2016 Itasca

County Recorder

Document Number: A000708016

Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identi.cation

Number: 100029500016574752

Lender or Broker:

T

Taylor, Bean & Whitaker Mortgage

Residential Mortgage Servicer:

Selene Finance LP

Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Itasca

Property Address: 308 2nd St SE, Deer

River, MN 56636-8602

Tax Parcel ID Number:

89-480-1750; 89-430-0162

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

Lots 19, 20, 21, and 22, Block 17, Itasca

City, Itasca County, Minnesota

AND

the North 100 feet of Lot Sixteen (16),

Auditor’s Subdivision No. 33, Itasca County,

Minnesota

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE

DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $118,065.88

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements

have been complied with; that no action

or proceeding has been instituted at law or

otherwise to recover the debt secured by

said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained

in said mortgage, the above-described

property will be sold by the Sheriff

of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

February 15, 2017 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,

Main Of.ce Courthouse, 440 First Avenue

NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage

and taxes, if any, on said premises

and the costs and disbursements, including

attorney fees allowed by law, subject to

redemption within six (6) months from the

date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their

personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under

Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not

redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the

Mortgagor must vacate the property on or

before 11:59 p.m. on August 15, 2017, or

the next business day if August 15, 2017

falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from .nancial obligation:

NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A

DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT

A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED

WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE

DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL

CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED

BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION

BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE

MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED

TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER

IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,

SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,

AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE

MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED

WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS

THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY

USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,

AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: December 29, 2016

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:

Selene Finance LP

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 036554F01

Scenic Range NewsForum

December 29, 2016,

January 5, 12, 19, 26, February 2, 2017

636052

CITY OF NASHWAUK BUDGET 2017

Revenues 2016 2017

State/County Aid $878,789.00 $859,280.00

Fines $4,500.00 $4,600.00

Rentals $68,100.00 $14,970.00

Fire Contracts $37,945.00 $21,645.00

License/Permits $12,500.00 $17,200.00

Insurance Refunds $16,250.00 $16,000.00

Miscellaneous $134,300.00 $134,042.00

Transfer In $261,013.00 $301,000.00

$1,413,397.00 $1,368,737.00

Expenditures

Mayor & Council $121,255.00 $90,340.00

Clerks $176,024.00 $142,392.00

Elections $850.00 $0.00

Legal $23,000.00 $30,100.00

Mem Building $19,390.00 $13,465.00

Police Dept $276,359.00 $295,120.00

Fire Dept $104,587.00 $119,445.00

Street Dept $410,366.00 $386,655.00

Recreation $104,100.00 $106,190.00

Civil Defense $0.00 $0.00

Insurance $104,000.00 $96,300.00

Miscellaneous $73,466.00 $88,730.00

Transfers Out $0.00 $0.00

$1,413,397.00 $1,368,737.00

January 12, 19, 2017

Greenway Township is accepting

Applications for a Full-Time

Equipment Operator/Maintenance Person

Greenway Township is accepting applications for a Full-time Equipment Operator/Maintenance person. This position will perform semi-skilled/skilled work and operate light to heavy equipment involved in the repair and maintenance of township roads and other township property. Required: current CDL Class B with airbrake endorsement; and one year of relevant experience including equipment operation. Desired: additional experience including the use of light to heavy equipment; training/education in maintenance, machinery, mechanics or related field; history of safe work habits and clean driving record. All candidates must complete an employment application and bring driver’s license to be copied. Call April Serich at (218)247-7318 Office, (218)247-7187 Home, Aaron,Township Foreman at (218)247-7191, or email greenwaytownship@hotmail.com to request an application and full job description. Completed applications with the proper driver’s license must be received by 4:00 p.m. on February 3, 2017 in the Clerk’s Office at 300 Alice Ave., Marble.

April Serich

Greenway Township Clerk

CITY OF LAPRAIRIE

The purpose of this statement is to provide summary 2017 budget information for the City of LaPrairie to interested citizens. The budget is published in accordance with Minnesota Statutes 471.6965. This budget is a summary document only. The complete City budget may be examined at the City Clerks Office, LaPrairie City Hall, LaPrairie, Minnesota. The City Council approved this budget on December 19, 2016

Governmental Fund Types

2016 2017

Adopted Adopted

Budget Budget

REVENUES:

Taxes $ 260,000 $ 260,000

All Other Taxes 8,500 8,775

Licenses and Permits 9,560 5,350

Intergovernmental Revenues 66,559 60,056

Charges for Services 10,800 13,360

Fines and Forfeits 500 500

Special Assessments 15,000 20,000

Miscellaneous Revenue 450 449

TOTAL REVENUES: 371 ,369 368,490

EXPENDITURES:

General Government 143,169 115,958

Public Safely 22,000 23,402

Streets and Highways 106,850 174,570

Culture and Recreation 17,300 20,350

Miscellaneous Expenditures 3,272 -

Capital Outlay 78,778 34,210

TOTAL EXPENDITURES: 371,369 368,490

Increase (Decrease) in Fund Balance $ - $ -

2016 2017

Total Property Tax Levy-All Funds $ 260,000 $ 260,000

January 12, 19, 2017

Janitor/Utility Person

The City of Keewatin will accept applications for a full-time position with the City. Applications can be picked up at the City Hall Office between 7:30 a.m. through 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. All applications will be accepted until Friday, January 13, 2017 at 4 p.m. You can call the Keewatin City Hall with any questions at 218-778-6517.

Susan K. Thronson,

City Deputy Clerk

Published and posted Dec. 29, 2016; Jan. 5, 12, 2017.

CITY OF BOVEY

NOTICE OF SPECIAL ELECTION

The persons qualified to vote in the Special Election to be held in the City of Bovey, Itasca County, Minnesota, are hereby notified that the Special Election in the said City of Bovey, Itasca County, Minnesota will be held on Tuesday, the 14th day of February, 2017 between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. at the Bovey City Hall, 402 2nd Street, Bovey, Minnesota.

The officer to be elected at such election is:

COUNCIL MEMBER (term expiring January 7, 2019)

Vote for one

Michael Bibich

Stacy Grosse

Michael Foss

Bob Tok

Write in, if any:__________

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

NOTICE OF ABSENTEE VOTING

CITY OF BOVEY, MINNESOTA

Absentee voting for the upcoming Special Election will be held 30 days prior to the February 14, 2017 election and conducted at Bovey City Hall, 402 2nd Street, Bovey, Minnesota, 55709 during regular office hours. The office will also be open on Saturday, February 11, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. for absentee voting.

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

BOARD OF CANVASS

The Bovey City Council will hold the Board of Canvass on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. for the purpose of canvassing the results of the special election held on February 14, 2017 and to declare the winner. The Board of Canvass will take place in the Club Room of Bovey City Hall, 402 2nd Street, Bovey, Minnesota.

TARA DEGUISEPPI, CLERK

CITY OF BOVEY