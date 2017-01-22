Legal notices: published January 19, 2016

Mortgage Foreclosures NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: February 8, 2007 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $109,500.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Janice L. Goudy and Rick A. Goudy, Wife and Husband, as Joint Tenants MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Aegis Lending Corporation TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. MIN#: 100055140031077825 SERVICER: Specialized Loan Servicing, LLC LENDER: Aegis Lending Corporation DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Itasca County Minnesota, Recorder, on March 20, 2007, as Document No. A000608971. ASSIGNED TO: U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, successor in interest to Bank of America, National Association, as Trustee, successor by merger to LaSalle Bank National Association, as Trustee for Bear Stearns Asset Backed Securities I Trust 2007-HE5, Asset Backed-Certi.cates, Series 2007-HE5 dated 12/23/2014, recorded on, 12/31/2014 as Document No. A000690335. LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The West 1/2 NW 1/4 NW 1/4, lying North of Deer Creek, Sec. 24 Twp. 62 North, Rge. 25, West of the Fourth Principal Meridian PROPERTY ADDRESS: 66767 County Rd 230, Ef.e, MN 56639 PROPERTY I.D: 62-024-2201 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Itasca THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: One Hundred Twenty-Two Thousand Three Hundred Seventy-Nine and 85/100 ($122,379.85) THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that there has been compliance with all preforeclosure notice and acceleration requirements of said mortgage, and/or applicable statutes; PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: 10:00 AM on March 1, 2017 PLACE OF SALE: Itasca County Sheriff`s Office, 440 1st Ave. NE, Grand Rapids MN 55744 to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is 6 months from the date of sale. If Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on September 1, 2017, or the next business day if September 1, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.” Dated: December 28, 2016 U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, successor in interest to Bank of America, National Association, as Trustee, successor by merger to LaSalle Bank National Association, as Trustee for Bear Stearns Asset Backed Securities I Trust 2007-HE5, Asset Backed-Certi.cates, Series 2007- HE5 Randall S. Miller & Associates, PLLC Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgage/Mortgagee Canadian Paci.c Plaza, 120 South Sixth Street, Suite 2050 Minneapolis, MN 55402 Phone: 952-232-0052 Our File No. 16MN00149-1 THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. Published in the Scenic Range NewsForum January 5, 12, 19, 26, February 2, 9, 2017 638720 NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE 16-105210 THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: September 24, 2012 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $142,982.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Eric M. Handyside, a single person MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. MIN#: 100107311223302473 LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. SERVICER: Cenlar FSB DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed October 18, 2012, Itasca County Recorder, as Document Number A000669493 ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: All that part of Government Lot Three (3), of Section Four (4), Township Fifty-nine (59) North, Range Twenty-seven (27), West of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Less the East 150 feet lying North of the South 492.6 feet and Less the South 425 feet of the East 280 feet and Less that part of Lot 3 lying North of the following line: Beginning 492.6 feet North and 150 feet West of the Southeast corner of Lot 3; thence North 80 feet to a point; thence North 69° 20’ 06” West a distance of 559.42 feet to the Westerly boundary of Lot 3, in Section 4-59-27, lying and being Northerly and Westerly of County Road No. 312, Itasca County, Minnesota. PROPERTY ADDRESS: 51349 County Road 312, Bigfork, MN 56628 PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 26-204-4130 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Itasca THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $136,261.27 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: March 8, 2017, 10:00 am PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, Civil Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on September 8, 2017, or the next business day if September 8, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. Dated: January 6, 2017 Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC Assignee of Mortgagee SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP BY /s/ Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559 Diane F. Mach - 273788 Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778 Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X Gary J. Evers - 0134764 Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X Attorneys for Mortgagee 12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200 Burnsville, MN 55337 (952) 831-4060 THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR Published in the Scenic Range NewsForum January 12, 19, 26, February 2, 9, 16, 2017 641444 NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: September 26, 2005 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $132,000.00 MORTGAGOR(S): John M. Koha, A Single Person and Kelly J. Mahoney, A Single Person MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Brier Mortgage Corporation, its successors and/ or assigns DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded: October 11, 2005 Itasca County Recorder Document Number: A000591248 ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: And assigned to: NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC Dated: July 02, 2013 Recorded: July 03, 2013 Itasca County Recorder Document Number: A000676973 And assigned to: LaSalle Bank National Association, as Trustee for Lehman Mortgage Trust Mortgage Pass Through Certi.- cates Series 2005-3 to U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, for Lehman Mortgage Trust Mortgage Pass Through Certi.- cates Series 2005-3 Dated: November 24, 2015 Recorded: February 25, 2016 Itasca County Recorder Document Number: A000701177 And Corrective Assignment Recorded: December 08, 2016 Itasca County Recorder Document Number: A000708944 Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. Transaction Agent Mortgage Identi.cation Number: 1001975-0000024771-8 Lender or Broker: Brier Mortgage Corporation Residential Mortgage Servicer: Nationstar Mortgage LLC Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Itasca Property Address: 407 NE 9th St, Grand Rapids, MN 55744-2917 Tax Parcel ID Number: 91-545-0100 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 10, Helmer Addition to Grand Rapids AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $150,855.56 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: February 01, 2017 at 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, Main Office Courthouse, 440 First Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns. If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on August 01, 2017, or the next business day if August 01, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. Mortgagor(s) released from .nancial obligation: NONE THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. DATED: December 15, 2016 ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, for Lehman Mortgage Trust Mortgage Pass Through Certi.cates Series 2005-3 Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A. Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee 7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200 Woodbury, MN 55125-2296 (651) 209-3300 File Number: 034555F02 Published in the Scenic Range NewsForum December 15, 22, 29, 2016, January 5, 12, 19, 2017 632302 NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE 16-105415 THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: March 19, 2015 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $136,482.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Michael J. Smith and Tina M. Smith, husband and wife MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. MIN#: 100411720216204275 LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Florida Capital Bank, N.A. dba Florida Capital Bank Mortgage SERVICER: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed June 2, 2015, Itasca County Registrar of Titles, as Document Number T000061109 ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot Two (2), Less the West Twelve and Sixty-ve Hundredths Feet (12.65’) and all of Lot Three (3), Block One (1), Clover First Addition to Grand Rapids, according to the

plat of “Clover First and Second Additions to Grand Rapids” on le and of record in the ofce of the Register of Deeds and Registrar of Titles of Itasca County, Minnesota. (Said plat embraces the NE of NW of Section 28, Township 55 North, Range 25, West of the Fourth Principal Meridian, and a part of Lot 2 of said Section 28.) Less that part conveyed by document no. 58202, described as follows: The East 20.5 Feet of the West 33.15 Feet of Lot 2, Block 1, Clover First Addition to Grand Rapids. REGISTERED PROPERTY PROPERTY ADDRESS: 15 Willow Lane, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 91-490-0110 COT# 24235 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Itasca THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $137,771.37 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: March 8, 2017, 10:00am PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, Civil Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on September 8, 2017, or the next business day if September 8, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. Dated: January 9, 2017 PennyMac Loan Services, LLC Assignee of Mortgagee SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP BY /s/ Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559 Diane F. Mach - 273788 Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778 Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X Gary J. Evers - 0134764 Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X Attorneys for Mortgagee 12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200 Burnsville, MN 55337 (952) 831-4060 THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR Published in the Scenic Range NewsForum January 12, 19, 26, February 2, 9, 16, 2017 641826 NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: March 28, 2007 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $128,397.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Melanie L. Warner f/k/a Melanie L. Erickson, a single woman MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Taylor, Bean & Whitaker Mortgage, its successors and/or assigns DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded: April 05, 2007 Itasca County Recorder Document Number: A000609474 ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: And assigned to: Bank of America, N.A., successor by merger to BAC Home Loans Servicing, LP FKA Countrywide Home Loans Servicing, LP Dated: January 31, 2012 Recorded: February 07, 2012 Itasca County Recorder Document Number: A000661304 And assigned to: Selene Finance LP Dated: November 07, 2014 Recorded: November 04, 2016 Itasca County Recorder Document Number: A000708016 Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. Transaction Agent Mortgage Identi.cation Number: 100029500016574752 Lender or Broker: Taylor, Bean & Whitaker Mortgage Residential Mortgage Servicer: Selene Finance LP Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Itasca Property Address: 308 2nd St SE, Deer River, MN 56636-8602 Tax Parcel ID Number: 89-480-1750; 89-430-0162 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lots 19, 20, 21, and 22, Block 17, Itasca City, Itasca County, Minnesota AND the North 100 feet of Lot Sixteen (16), Auditor’s Subdivision No. 33, Itasca County, Minnesota AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $118,065.88 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: February 15, 2017 at 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, Main Office Courthouse, 440 First Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns. If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on August 15, 2017, or the next business day if August 15, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. Mortgagor(s) released from .nancial obligation: NONE THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. DATED: December 29, 2016 ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: Selene Finance LP Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A. Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee 7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200 Woodbury, MN 55125-2296 (651) 209-3300 File Number: 036554F01 Published in the Scenic Range NewsForum December 29, 2016, January 5, 12, 19, 26, February 2, 2017 636052 CITY OF LAPRAIRIE The purpose of this statement is to provide summary 2017 budget information for the City of LaPrairie to interested citizens. The budget is published in accordance with Minnesota Statutes 471.6965. This budget is a summary document only. The complete City budget may be examined at the City Clerks Office, LaPrairie City Hall, LaPrairie, Minnesota. The City Council approved this budget on December 19, 2016 Governmental Fund Types 2016 2017 Adopted Adopted Budget Budget REVENUES: Taxes $ 260,000 $ 260,000 All Other Taxes 8,500 8,775 Licenses and Permits 9,560 5,350 Intergovernmental Revenues 66,559 60,056 Charges for Services 10,800 13,360 Fines and Forfeits 500 500 Special Assessments 15,000 20,000 Miscellaneous Revenue 450 449 TOTAL REVENUES: 371 ,369 368,490 EXPENDITURES: General Government 143,169 115,958 Public Safely 22,000 23,402 Streets and Highways 106,850 174,570 Culture and Recreation 17,300 20,350 Miscellaneous Expenditures 3,272 - Capital Outlay 78,778 34,210 TOTAL EXPENDITURES: 371,369 368,490 Increase (Decrease) in Fund Balance $ - $ - 2016 2017 Total Property Tax Levy-All Funds $ 260,000 $ 260,000 SRNF January 12, 19, 2017 CITY OF NASHWAUK BUDGET 2017 Revenues 2016 2017 State/County Aid $878,789.00 $859,280.00 Fines $4,500.00 $4,600.00 Rentals $68,100.00 $14,970.00 Fire Contracts $37,945.00 $21,645.00 License/Permits $12,500.00 $17,200.00 Insurance Refunds $16,250.00 $16,000.00 Miscellaneous $134,300.00 $134,042.00 Transfer In $261,013.00 $301,000.00 $1,413,397.00 $1,368,737.00 Expenditures Mayor & Council $121,255.00 $90,340.00 Clerks $176,024.00 $142,392.00 Elections $850.00 $0.00 Legal $23,000.00 $30,100.00 Mem Building $19,390.00 $13,465.00 Police Dept $276,359.00 $295,120.00 Fire Dept $104,587.00 $119,445.00 Street Dept $410,366.00 $386,655.00 Recreation $104,100.00 $106,190.00 Civil Defense $0.00 $0.00 Insurance $104,000.00 $96,300.00 Miscellaneous $73,466.00 $88,730.00 Transfers Out $0.00 $0.00 $1,413,397.00 $1,368,737.00 SRNF January 12, 19, 2017 SUMMARY OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE ITASCA COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS ORGANIZATIONAL MEETING JANUARY 3, 2017 Per Minnesota State Statute 375.12, the full text of the Official Proceedings is available for public inspection in the Itasca County Administrator’s Office of the Itasca County Courthouse in Grand Rapids, Minnesota; on the Itasca County website (http://www.itascacountymn.iqm2.com/Citizens/Default.aspx); or by standard or electronic mail. The Itasca County Board of Commissioners met in an Organizational meeting on January 3, 2017, in the Boardroom of the Itasca County Courthouse, 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN. Vice-Chair Snyder called the meeting to order at 2:30 p.m. with all members present, except Tinquist absent. OATHS OF OFFICE Judge Lang administered the Oath of Office to re-elected Commissioner Terry Snyder (District #2), newly elected Commissioner Burl Ives (District #4), and reappointed Assessor Amber Peratalo. ELECTION OF OFFICERS Mandich/Ives cast a unanimous ballot for Commissioner Snyder as Chair of the County Board for the year 2017. All aye, except Tinquist absent. Trunt/Ives cast a unanimous ballot for Commissioner Mandich as Vice-Chair of the County Board for the year 2017. All aye, except Tinquist absent. APPROVAL OF AGENDA Trunt/Mandich approved the agenda, as presented. All aye, except Tinquist absent. MINUTES APPROVAL Mandich/Trunt approved the minutes of the Tuesday, December 27, 2016 regular session. All aye, except Tinquist absent. RECOMMENDED FOR CONSENT AGENDA Three (3) items were recommended for the County Board’s January 10, 2017 Consent Agenda. OUTSIDE COUNSEL Trunt/Ives approved the law firm of Barna, Guzy & Steffen, Ltd. to represent the County on the appeal filed by the County Attorney. All aye, except Tinquist absent. APPOINTMENTS TO COMMITTEES/COMMISSIONS/BOARDS Mandich/Trunt approved the appointments to various Itasca County Committees/Commissions/Boards, per the complete Current List dated December 30, 2016, and authorize the Administrative Services Department to continue actively seeking applications for remaining vacancies. All aye, except Tinquist absent. ADDITIONAL APPOINTMENT TO COMMITTEES/COMMISSIONS/BOARDS Ives/Mandich appointed Pat Schwartz to the At-Large vacancy on the Park and Recreation Commission effective 1/1/2017 through 12/31/2019. All aye, except Tinquist absent. BIDS FOR LEGAL PRINTING Trunt/Mandich awarded the Bids for Legal Publication for 2017, as follows: Grand Rapids Herald Review - Delinquent Tax Notice and Financial Statements (2nd run); Scenic Range News Forum - Official Proceedings and Financial Statements (1st run). All aye, except Tinquist absent. COMMISSIONER COMMENTS RECESS Chair Snyder recessed the meeting at 2:42 p.m. RECONVENE Chair Snyder reconvened the meeting at 2:49 p.m. with all members present, except Tinquist absent. CLOSED SESSION Trunt/Mandich moved to go into Closed Session pursuant to Minnesota Statute 13D.05, Subd. 3 (b) based upon Attorney Client Privilege for case consultation and legal advice regarding pending or threatened litigation regarding and elected official salary or budget appeal. All aye, except Tinquist absent. Trunt/Mandich moved to go back into Open Session. All aye, except Tinquist absent. The item was for informational purposes only; no action taken. ADJOURNMENT Chair Snyder adjourned the meeting at 4:00 p.m. ATTEST Terry Snyder, Chair of the County Board Brett Skyles, Clerk of the County Board SRNF January 19, 2017 ITASCA COUNTY Forest Development Projects Itasca County Land Department is calling for quotes on the following items: 1) Hand tree planting during the spring of 2017 on 538 acres. 2) Mechanical and chemical site preparation during 2017 to prepare lands for 2018 tree planting season, including 461 acres of broadcast ground spraying and disc trenching. Interested parties can obtain information and packets from Ryan Newman (327 2855) at the Itasca County Land Department, 1177 LaPrairie Ave., Grand Rapids, MN 55744. Itasca County reserves the right to reject any or all quotes, to wave any defects or irregularities, and intends to award contracts to the responsive, responsible contractor. SRNF January 12, 19, 2017 ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS ITASCA COUNTY Notice is hereby given that sealed bids will be received at the Office of the County Auditor of Itasca County, 123 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN 55744, until 11:00:00 AM on Tuesday, February 7, 2017, for construction of the following: Itasca County – S.A.P. 031-617-007 C.S.A.H. 17 Grading, Aggregate Base & Bituminous Surfacing

The approximate quantities of the major work are as follows: Common Excavation 55,950 CY (P) Select Granular Borrow (E.V.) 29,891 CY (P) Aggregate base, Class 5 23,812 TON Type SP 9.5 Wearing Course Mixture (2,C) 6,200 TON Type SP 19 Non Wearing Course (2,B) 3,200 TON The Contract will be awarded to the lowest responsible bidder. Plans, Specifications and proposals may be obtained at the Office of the Itasca County Highway Engineer. Plan and Proposal Cost is $50.00, tax included and is non-refundable. All sealed bids must include a certified check or bid bond made payable to the Itasca County Auditor/Treasurer for an amount equal to at least 5% of the bid. Bidders who are going to be providing quotes as subcontractors may download plans and proposals through the Itasca County website, www.co.itasca.mn.us, at no charge. Contractors who wish to be listed as planholders or bid on the project are required to obtain a full bid document packet from the Itasca County Highway Department at 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN 55744. The County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids and to waive any defects therein. Dated: January 3, 2017 Jeff Walker Itasca County Auditor/Treasurer Courthouse Grand Rapids, MN 55744 Karin Grandia Itasca County Highway Engineer Courthouse Grand Rapids, MN 55744 SRNF January 12, 19, 26, 2017 SUMMARY OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE ITASCA COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS WORK SESSION DECEMBER 20, 2016 Per Minnesota State Statute 375.12, the full text of the Official Proceedings is available for public inspection in the Itasca County Administrator’s Office of the Itasca County Courthouse in Grand Rapids, Minnesota; on the Itasca County website (http://itascacountymn.iqm2.com/Citizens/Default.aspx); or by standard or electronic mail. The Itasca County Board of Commissioners met in work session on December 20, 2016, in the Boardroom of the Itasca County Courthouse, 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN. Chair Eichorn called the meeting to order at 2:31 p.m. with all members present. APPROVAL OF AGENDA Tinquist/Snyder added Items #5.6 (GRSB Abatement) and #5.7 (Magnetation Bankruptcy Sale Agreements), and approved the agenda, as amended. All aye. MINUTES APPROVAL Trunt/Mandich approved the minutes of the Monday, December 12, 2016 County Board Special Session and the minutes of the Tuesday, December 13, 2016 County Board Regular Session. All aye. RECOMMENDED FOR CONSENT AGENDA Eleven (11) items were recommended for the County Board’s December 27, 2016 Consent Agenda and one (1) item was recommended for the Regular Agenda. BMS STIPULATION OF THE PARTIES FOR RECORDS DEPUTIES Mandich/Snyder approved and authorized necessary signatures for the Bureau of Mediation Services Stipulation of the Parties for Records Deputies to be placed in a separate bargaining unit. All aye. 2017 TRANSITIONS TO COMMUNITY INITIATIVE GRANT ALLOCATION ACCEPTANCE Trunt/Mandich acknowledged acceptance of Grant Contract #117805 and the 2017 Transitions to Community Initiative grant allocation of $10,243 from the State of Minnesota Department of Human Services and authorized necessary signatures. All aye. PETITION TO ESTABLISH A COUNTY ROAD Assistant County Engineer Ryan Sutherland provided information regarding the request to consider a petition that was filed with the County Auditor on December 7, 2016, according to MN Statute 163.13. The item was discussed and recommended for the County Board’s December 27, 2016 Consent Agenda. LETTER OF SUPPORT Snyder/Tinquist approved a letter of support for the United Way of 1000 Lakes application to the Greater Twin Cities United Way (GTCUW) for an 18-month grant of up to $150,000 and authorized signature of the Itasca County Board Chair. All Aye. RESCIND ZIM’S LANE ACTION The item was discussed for informational purposes; no action was taken other than a consensus of the County Board to refer the item to the County Board’s January 17, 2017 Work Session. GRSB ABATEMENT The item was discussed and recommended for the County Board’s December 27, 2016 Regular Agenda. MAGNETATION BANKRUPTCY SALE AGREEMENTS Mandich/Tinquist approved and authorized execution of a modified Waiver and Amendment to Leases with the State of Minnesota. All aye. Snyder/Trunt recommended that the Itasca County Regional Railroad Authority (ICRRA) approve Amendment No. 4 to the Temporary Rail Line Access and Use Agreement. All aye. Trunt/Mandich approved and authorized execution of the Settlement Agreement – Itasca County between Itasca County and ERP Iron Ore, LLC (ERPI). All aye. COMMITTEE REPORTS ADMINISTRATOR UPDATE County Administrator Brett Skyles provided a draft update regarding County Program Aid (CPA). COMMISSIONER COMMENTS ADJOURNMENT Chair Eichorn adjourned the meeting at 3:29 p.m. ATTEST Rusty Eichorn, Chair of the County Board Brett Skyles, Clerk of the County Board SRNF January 19, 2017 Greenway Township is accepting Applications for a Full-Time Equipment Operator/Maintenance Person Greenway Township is accepting applications for a Full-time Equipment Operator/Maintenance person. This position will perform semi-skilled/skilled work and operate light to heavy equipment involved in the repair and maintenance of township roads and other township property. Required: current CDL Class B with airbrake endorsement; and one year of relevant experience including equipment operation. Desired: additional experience including the use of light to heavy equipment; training/education in maintenance, machinery, mechanics or related field; history of safe work habits and clean driving record. All candidates must complete an employment application and bring driver’s license to be copied. Call April Serich at (218)247-7318 Office, (218)247-7187 Home, Aaron,Township Foreman at (218)247-7191, or email greenwaytownship@hotmail.com to request an application and full job description. Completed applications with the proper driver’s license must be received by 4:00 p.m. on February 3, 2017 in the Clerk’s Office at 300 Alice Ave., Marble. April Serich Greenway Township Clerk –––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––– SUMMARY OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE ITASCA COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS DECEMBER 27, 2016 Per Minnesota State Statute 375.12, the full text of the Official Proceedings is available for public inspection in the Itasca County Administrator’s Office of the Itasca County Courthouse in Grand Rapids, Minnesota; on the Itasca County website (http://itascacountymn.iqm2.com/Citizens/Default.aspx); or by standard or electronic mail. The Itasca County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on December 27, 2016, in the Boardroom of the Itasca County Courthouse, 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN. Chair Eichorn called the meeting to order at 2:30 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance with all members present. APPROVAL OF AGENDA Trunt/Snyder added Items #5.13 (Compensation – Appointed Term and Appointed At-Will Employees), #5.14 (2016/2017 Group Residential Housing Agreements), and #6.8 (Recognition of County Employees) and approved the agenda, as amended. All aye. MINUTES APPROVAL Mandich/Snyder approved the minutes of the Tuesday, December 20, 2016 County Board Work Session. All aye. CONSENT AGENDA Tinquist/Trunt approved the Consent Agenda. All aye. COMMISSIONER WARRANTS Snyder/Tinquist approved Commissioner Warrants with a check date of December 30, 2016, in the amount of $1,371,791.18. All aye. ICHHS WARRANTS Mandich/Trunt approved the Itasca County Health and Human Services Department Warrants, in the amount of $1,126,573.38, for December 2016. All aye. SET 2017 ELECTED OFFICIAL SALARIES – COUNTY COMMISSIONERS/CHAIR Trunt/Mandich adopted the Resolution Re: Year 2017 Salary for Itasca County Board of Commissioners and County Board Chair, with no increase over 2016. All aye. SET 2017 ELECTED OFFICIAL SALARIES – COUNTY ATTORNEY, COUNTY AUDITOR/TREASURER, COUNTY RECORDER, COUNTY SHERIFF Mandich/Eichorn adopted the Resolution Re: Year 2017 Salary for Itasca County Elected Officials, which reflects a 2% increase to the 2016 base salary plus an additional 2% increase. All aye, except Tinquist and Snyder nay. GRSB ABATEMENT Trunt/Tinquist declared the Grand Rapids State Bank request as a unique circumstance not contemplated by the Itasca County Abatement Policy and agreed to disregard the policy due to the unique circumstance presented. All aye, except Eichorn abstained. Snyder/Mandich proceeded with the request to approve the penalty, cost, and interest abatement request from Grand Rapids State Bank, in the amount of $11,086.82, for parcels 19-005-110, 19-005-1107, and 08-010-1100 with the findings that it was a hardship based on bankruptcy court and the advice of their legal counsel. All aye, except Eichorn abstained. COUNTY BASED PURCHASING (IMCARE) DIVISION UPDATE/PRESENTATION County Administrator Brett Skyles provided information regarding IMCare’s Complex Case Management for informational purposes only; no action taken. PRECISE MOBILE RESOURCE MANAGEMENT Tinquist/Mandich approved purchase of PreCise Mobile Resource Management system to be installed on Itasca County snow removal equipment. All aye. RECOGNITION OF COUNTY EMPLOYEE(S) The following employees were recognized: Lawrence Kitzman, Jeff Garlock, Derek Peterlin, Naesa Myers, Andy Glusica, Holly Bluntach, Brenda Kincannon, Mary Armstrong, and Holly Christenson. COMMISSIONER COMMENTS Commissioner Eichorn shared information regarding the number of topics addressed and decisions that have been made by the County Board during his tenure as County Commissioner for District 4 since May 2002. 38ERS SNOWMOBILE CLUB 6,923.25 ABOVE ALL AUTO & TOWING 364.81 ACCT INC 7,270.00 ACHESON TIRE INC 1,475.44 ADAM/MATTI 75.60 ADVANCED CORRECTIONAL HEALTHCARE INC 18,424.73 AIK COMMUNITY HEALTH BOARD 396.82 AITKIN COUNTY SHERIFF 38,865.78 AJ SMITH CUSTOM CARPENTRY, LLC 22,510.00 ALVWOOD SQUAW LAKE ATV CLUB 18,167.99 AMERICAN DISPOSAL 4,655.00 AMERICAN SOLUTIONS FOR BUSINESS 378.31 AMERIPRIDE SERVICES 1,473.19 ANDERSON & OPHOVEN LAW OFFICE PA 185,800.00 ANDERSON GLASS 52.35 ANTHONY'S HEATING 289.58 APG MEDIA OF MN LLC 8,433.75 ARROW EMBROIDERY & SCREEN 1,074.60 ARROWHEAD COUNTIES ASSOCIATION 2,750.00 ARVIG COMMUNICATION SYSTEMS 209.08 ASSOCIATION OF MINNESOTA COUNTIES 25.00 ASV, LLC 2,942.54 AT&T MOBILITY 4,154.77 AUTO VALUE GRAND RAPIDS 4,168.55 AUTOMOTIVE ELECTRIC LLC 694.78 AVIANDS LLC 23,515.39 A-Z ELECTRIC INC 6,265.00 BAICH CLINIC 634.50 BAICH/DR MICHAEL V 2,475.00 BALLINGRUD, MARK 184.23 BALSAM TRAIL BLAZERS 5,345.55 BARNA, GUZY & STEFFEN LTD 5,826.74 BASS BROOK RECYCLING 164.50 BELTRAMI COUNTY SHERIFF 120.00 BENNA FORD 41,101.24 BERTS TRUCK EQUIP OF MHD INC 148,332.40 BIGFORK HARDWARE INC 5.99 BLAINE BROTHERS 1,988.51 BLANDIN FORESTRY 1,879.09 BOISE WHITE PAPER LLC 2,041.70 BOREAL ACCESS 239.40 BOSMANS, LOREN & LOUANN 10.00 BOTTOMS, OREN & ALLISON 384.00 BOWSTRING AIRPORT 3,506.87 BOYER TRUCKS 2,378.76 BP BUSINESS SOLUTIONS 16.46 BRITTON/AARON R 79.05 BROTHERS FIRE PROTECTION CO 415.00 BUCHERT, ALLEN & KAREN 67.00 BUCKLEY, KELLY 154.00 BUNES SEPTIC SERVICE 1,858.00 BURGGRAFS ACE HARDWARE 1,693.79 CARLSON, JEFFREY & TIANA 704.00 CARLSON/GUY T 184.68 CARQUEST AUTO PARTS - GR 1,557.11 CARQUEST AUTO PARTS - NASHWAUK 70.50 CARR, ENID 5.76 CARTER LAW OFFICE, PLLC 1,985.99 CASPER CONSTRUCTION INC 28,611.42 CC CAMPGROUND 717 141.32 CDW GOVERNMENT INC 1,191.89 CENTURYLINK 794.01 CERASA, PETER & SUSAN 175.96 CHARM-TEX INC 1,335.70 CHEMSEARCH 361.24 CHERNE, DARIN & ELIZABETH 1,421.00 CITY OF BIGFORK 69,844.63 CITY OF BOVEY 11,179.23 CITY OF COHASSET 75,792.50 CITY OF COHASSET 669.07 CITY OF DEER RIVER 88,587.92 CITY OF GRAND RAPIDS 108,055.65 CITY OF KEEWATIN 399.00 CITY OF NASHWAUK 31,261.37 CITY OF SQUAW LAKE 539.79 CITY OF WARBA 1,065.27 CLARK/ROGER D 107.35 CLAYTON, MICHAEL & LINNEA 87.10 CLUSIAU, SCOTT & GINA 726.00 COLE HARDWARE 406.94 COMMISSIONER OF REVENUE 849.00 COMMISSIONER OF TRANSPORTATION 3,885.84 COMMUNITY DELIVERED LLC 52.50 COMO LUBE & SUPPLIES 50.00 COMPASS MINERALS AMERICA 28,227.82 CONCEPT SEATING INC 1,895.00 CONSTELLATION NEWENERGY GAS DIV LLC 3,099.09 CORE PROFESSIONAL SERVICES PA 9,900.00 CORPORATION SERVICE COMPANY 897.92 CULLIGAN OF NORTHEAST MN 29.75 DAHLINE, HARVEY & DORIS 5.00 DAKOTA FLUID POWER INC 139.07 DALCO 4,125.06 DAME/LAURIE K 218.50 DASH MEDICAL GLOVES 365.40 DAVIS OIL 33,787.36 DEER RIVER BUSHWACKERS SNOWMOBILE CLUB 8,979.93 DEER RIVER PUBLISHING 383.67 DIMICH/JOHN P 600.00 DJV INC 20,016.40 DOBSON, PETER & CATHERINE 59.32 DOKKEN, RICHARD & KAREN 1,249.00 DOOR SERVICE INC 485.00 DRASKOVICH/MARSHA 250.00 DRIFT SKIPPERS SNOWMOBILE CLUB 14,845.68 DS SOLUTIONS INC 1,306.80 DULUTH NEWS TRIBUNE 298.48 ECOLAB PEST ELIMINATION DIV 158.45 EDWARDS LAPLANT CONSTRUCTION INC 8,760.53 EE OF GRAND RAPIDS INC 64.00 EERKHOLZ, LISA 25.90 EFFIE COUNTRY SERVICE 45.88 ELECTION SYSTEMS & 14,761.77 EVANS ELECTRIC INC 7,327.55 EVENHOUSE/MARY J 258.08 EVERETT & VANDERWIEL PLLP 2,923.00 EXCEL BUSINESS SYSTEM 271.80 EXPRESS SERVICES INC 10,943.56 FAIRVIEW HEALTH SERVICES 1,385.00 FASTENAL COMPANY 92.64 FERRARO, JOANNE & JOEL 74.00 FIDELDY/REBECCA L 5.11 FIDLAR TECHNOLOGIES 122.50 FIRSTLAB 734.10 FISHER STATION 4,104.79 FLEETPRIDE INC 192.98 FLOHAUG LAW FIRM, PLLC 2,211.00 FORCE AMERICA 2,916.51 FOREMAN, JOAN R 15.44 FORESTRY SUPPLIERS INC 591.25 FORMAX 1,536.00 FRENCH VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPART 1,050.34 FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS 276.15 FRONTIER PRECISION INC 1,735.33 FURUSETH, OLSON

& EVERT, P.C. 110.00 FUTURE FORESTS INC 35,840.00 GALLS LLC 2,095.14 GARCIA CLINICAL LABORATORY INC 15.00 GERLACH/GRANT A 200.33 GK SERVICES INC 725.04 GLADEN CONSTRUCTION INC 12,213.20 GOODELL, GEORGE 54.00 GOPHER SIGN COMPANY 587.25 GOPHER STATE ONE-CALL INC 51.30 GOVERNMENT FORMS AND SUPPLIES 325.21 GRAINGER 682.51 GRAINGER 140.37 GRAND ITASCA CLINIC & HOSPITAL 11,041.65 GRAND ITASCA CLINIC & HOSPITAL 594.00 GRAND RAPIDS GARDEN CLUB 400.00 GRAND RAPIDS ISD 318 200.00 GRAND RAPIDS POLICE DEPARTMENT 1,617.60 GRAND RAPIDS PUBLIC UTILITIES 30,608.61 GRAND RAPIDS STATE BANK 600.00 GRANDIA/KARIN A 124.20 GRAVES/JEANNE 800.57 GREAT ENGRAVINGS 49.95 GREENWAY SNOWMOBILE CLUB 26,811.81 GRUBS, JAMES & JUDITH 76.50 GUARDIAN ANGEL COMPUTER SERVICE 5,164.50 GUYETTE, REBECCA J 929.00 H & L MESABI INC 5,508.50 HAMMERLUND CONSTRUCTION INC 29,400.96 HAMMERLUND, THOMAS & JANET 831.00 HANSEN, JAYSON 49.58 HANSON, KAREN 10.00 HANSON/JEREMY 337.48 HARLAN HANSEN 400.00 HARRISON, DONNA 9.72 HAWKINSON CONSTRUCTION CO INC 2,128.75 HAWKINSON SAND & GRAVEL 7,939.61 HAYES/JOHN W 1,815.00 HEARTLAND PAPER COMPANY 248.00 HENDRICKSON, RICHARD 160.21 HENNESSY, MONICA & DELWYN 843.00 HERSCHBACH, DANA & RENEE & DAWN 760.00 HEUTMAKER, JEFFRY 296.00 HILL/DUANE & SUSHOREBA, SALLY & 646.00 HILMERSON SAFETY SERVICES INC 735.00 HJ INVESTMENTS INC 9.00 HOFFMAN, NEIL & MICHELLE 907.00 HOGSTROM, MICHAEL & JACKLYNN 5.91 HOLIDAY FLEET 49.60 HOME FEDERAL 960.00 HONEYWELL INC 6,602.18 HONEYWELL INC 5,745.34 HOOPMAN, BRIAN 1,232.00 HOTSY EQUIPMENT 112.33 HUSKY SPRING 651.30 IDENTISYS 416.61 INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT 318 41.00 INDUSTRIAL LUBRICANT COMPANY 2,660.25 INSIGHT PUBLIC SECTOR 4,297.08 INSTITUTE FOR ENVIRONMENTAL ASSESSMENT 2,300.00 INTERGRAPH CORPORATION 960.00 INTOXIMETERS INC 111.50 ISD 317 63.00 ITASCA COUNTY AGRICULTURAL ASSOC 3,000.00 ITASCA COUNTY AUD-TREAS 858.00 ITASCA COUNTY HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES 296.61 ITASCA COUNTY JUVENILE PROBAT 3,000.00 ITASCA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT CORP 5,232.50 ITASCA SKI & OUTING CLUB 4,755.83 ITASCA SNOW RANGERS 3,924.72 J & N LOGGING INC 814.40 JANICKE BAKERY 73.80 JEFF POWELL EXCAVATING LLC 2,250.00 JEFFREY T WALKER, AUDITOR/TREASURER 84.00 JEROME/AMBER 183.60 JIMS AUTO REPAIR 186.67 JN JOHNSON SALES & SERVICE INC 157.00 JOBSHQ 708.00 JOHNSON, KILLEN AND SEILER 28.00 JOHNSON/ELIZABETH 60.00 JOHNSON/JENNI 101.50 JONES AND MAGNUS 1,528.75 JURVELIN HARDWARE 22.68 KACHINSKE/LESTER 187.77 KANABEC COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE JAIL 40.00 KANZ, WILLIAM & LOIS 54.00 KAUFMAN, ROGER & CATHERINE 827.00 KELLIN, DAVID & PATRICIA 72.00 KNIGHT/FRED 74.53 KOTULA, JESSIE 187.00 KOZY-KMFY 2,662.50 KRIS ENGINEERING INC 16,440.50 KRUSE/RYAN 55.00 L & M SUPPLY INC 2,371.24 LACAL EQUIPMENT INC 303.68 LACHER/RICHARD G 232.68 LADOUX/SHELLEY K 181.20 LAKE COUNTRY POWER 7,788.93 LAKE COUNTRY POWER 1,668.00 LAKE WOODS CHRYSLER 1,117.25 LAKES GAS CO 1,506.07 LANZO/GREGORY A 13,500.00 LARKIN HOFFMAN, ATTORNEYS AT LAW 6,035.00 LARSON/DENNIS 1,579.73 LATVALA LUMBER COMPANY 38.14 LAUER, EDWARD & LUCILLE 45.00 LEINWANDER/CORY J 165.24 LEXIS NEXIS MATTHEW BENDER 559.31 LEXMARK ENTERPRISE SOFTWARE 20,608.75 LHB ENGINEERS AND ARCHITECTS 1,544.75 LIBERTY TIRE SERVICES LLC 2,121.50 LIETZ, DONALD & VIRGINIA 741.00 LIFE SONG: PROFESSIONAL COACHING 340.00 LIPPINCOTT, DAN SR & FAULKNER, ANNETTE 14.92 LITTLE BEAR CONSTR & REPAIR 3,360.00 LITTLEFORK-BIGFALLS ISD 362 200.00 LIVINGSTON, DAVID 10.00 LOFFLER COMPANIES INC 309.50 LOFGREN, CRAIG 49.88 LOREN SOLBERG CONSULTING LLC 2,875.00 LYYTINEN/JEROME 380.31 M & M AUTO BODY 244.00 MAGNER, JEFFREY & MIX, JODI 2,482.00 MALMQUIST/KEVIN 156.16 MANDICH/MARK A 639.90 MANN CINEMA 8 90.00 MARCELL SNOWDRIFTERS 22,524.48 MARCO INC 1,398.52 MARKET PLACE 165.23 MARTIN/RONALD 82.50 MAVEN PERSPECTIVES LLC 5,216.76 MAXS MINI STORE 378.00 MCBRIDE/BRIAN 200.60 MCCANN/MOLLYANN 131.76 MCCARTNEY, MICHAEL & LAURA 11.32 MCDANIEL, AMY 1,112.00 MCFADDEN ENTERPRISES LLC 280.80 MCGEE P A/M B 500.00 MCMASTER-CARR SUPPLY COMPANY 198.21 MEDS 1 AMBULANCE SERVICE INC 1,300.26 MEDTOX LABORATORIES INC 1,474.80 METRO SALES INC 8,813.34 MIDWEST CHILDRENS RESOURCE CENTER 7.00 MIDWEST IT SERVICES 1,442.50 MINNESOTA PESTICIDE INFORMAT 300.00 MINNESOTA POWER 940.31 MINNESOTA SAFETY COUNCIL 5,300.60 MINNESOTA STATE TREASURER 46.30 MINUTEMAN PRESS 399.47 MONROE SYSTEMS FOR BUSINESS 412.35 MORKRID, TRACY 167.00 MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO 3,629.30 MTI DISTRIBUTING INC 7,492.23 NAPA SUPPLY OF GRAND RAPIDS 3,237.29 NASHWAUK PUBLIC UTILITIES 682.19 NATIONAL NOTARY ASSOCIATION 94.00 NEIGH/CHARLOTTE 550.00 NELSON, JAMIE & BORGMANN, LOUISE 94.00 NELSON, KATHLEEN & RICHARD 1,969.00 NETWORKS 2000 4,215.85 NEWMAN SIGNS INC 22,633.78 NIELSEN, TYLER & MARINA 840.00 NORLUA INC 13,980.82 NORTH HOMES INC 625.00 NORTH ITASCA ELECTRIC CO-OP 7,759.48 NORTHERN AIR PLUMBING AND 21,990.46 NORTHERN BUSINESS PRODUCTS 2,390.67 NORTHERN LAUNDRY SYSTEMS 494.00 NORTHERN LIGHTS NORDIC SKI - MT. ITASCA 704.00 NORTHERN LIGHTS NORDIC SKI-LEGION TRL 1,100.00 NORTHERN LIGHTS NORDIC SKI-SUGAR HILLS 3,000.00 NORTHERN OFFICE OUTFITTERS 535.36 NORTHERN SAFETY TECH INC 392.28 NORTHERN STAR CO-OP SERVICES 82.35 NORTHLAND COUNSELING CENTER 5,101.60 NORTHLAND PORTABLES 89.00 NORTHSTAR 520.68 NORTHWEST GAS COMPANY 1,340.94 NOVUS GLASS 312.98 NUBSON LAW OFFICE, PLLC 6,306.75 OCCUPATIONAL DEVELOPMENT CENTER 1,635.17 OFFICE DEPOT 10,552.34 OFFICE ESSENTIAL 570.00 OFFICIAL PAYMENTS CORPORATION 5.95 OHL, WILLIAM & KAREN 100.00 OIL-TEC LABORATORIES INC 432.00 O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE STORES INC 57.94 OSTLUND, EMILY JEAN 541.00 PARAMOUNT PLANNING LLC 7,280.00 PATTERSON, JASON & APRIL 166.00 PAUL BUNYAN COMMUNICATIONS 14,362.90 PAUL BUNYAN COMMUNICATIONS 4,868.83 PEARSON, MATTHEW & CANDICE 487.02 PECK, RICHARD JR & FRANCES 808.00 PERRINGTON, RICHARD SR & JAYNE 256.00 PERRY/MITCHELL J OR JUDITH E 500.00 PETERSON, DENNIS & LYNN 734.00 PETROLEUM TRADERS CORP 28,022.40 PFM-PUBLIC FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT INC 1,000.00 PHOENIX SUPPLY 990.46 PITNEY BOWES 452.22 PLANET TECHNOLOGIES 1,760.00 PORTABLE JOHN 28.50 POWERPLAN 6,074.75 PRECISE MOBILE RESOURCES MGMT 97.22 PRIEST, PHILIP & WESLIE 20.20 PROBLAST TECHNOLOGIES 4,480.00 PROBST, EDMUND & JANET 671.00 QUINN/HUGH D 481.74 RADKO IRON AND SUPPLY INC 734.64 RADOTICH ENTERPRISES LLC 281.25 RAINFOREST ALLIANCE 8,393.00 RAMIREZ/MANUEL & KATHRYN 20,000.00 RANGE CREDIT BUREAU 75.65 RANGE WATER CONDITIONING 1,306.09 RAPIDS AUTO WASH 42.00 RAPIDS BEVERAGE 207.50 RAPIDS FORD LINCOLN 157.56 RAPIDS WELDING SUPPLY 1,303.17 RAYS SPORT & CYCLE 3,908.67 RAYS SPORT AND MARINE 185.00 REBECCA MURPHY 196.48 RED LAKE BUILDERS INC 53,529.21 RED ROCK RADIO 210.00 RED ROCK RADIO EVELETH 147.00 REDWOOD BIOTECH 2,035.40 REGION IV MAAO 100.00 REXROTH, TERRY & DONNA 96.00 RHODES, MICHAEL & NORMA 691.00 RHOMAR INDUSTRIES INC 1,205.19 RIDGE RUNNERS SNOWMOBILE CLUB 12,520.71 RIEBEL, GARY & BARBARA 758.00 RIEGER LOGGING 3,688.30 RIGID HITCH INCORPORATED 35.44 RJS MARKET & LIQUOR INC 30.00 RK CONSTRUCTION SERVICES INC 2,576.00 RMB ENVIRONMENTAL LABORATORIES INC 4,375.00 ROBERTS/WAYNE F 15,350.00 ROBERTSON, DARYLL & BETSEY 8.70 ROB’S BOBCAT SERVICE INC 3,136.00 ROLLE/JOHN 5,833.57 ROLYAN BUOYS 1,904.51 ROMANO, PATRICIA 400.00 ROOSDETT, CHARLES 243.00 ROSS, KIM & GARY 84.00 ROTHSTEIN/MARGARET 516.02 ROWAN, DESTENY LEE 832.80 ROYAL TIRE INC 12,342.79 ROYAL/RICK D 48.38 RS EDEN 2,063.10 RUDE, ROBERT & ANN 20.00 SAFETY-KLEEN CORPORATION 1,915.73 SAINT LOUIS AND LAKE COUNTIES 75,608.00 SAINT LOUIS COUNTY SHERIFF 50.00 SAMBA HOLDINGS INC 132.46 SAND CREEK GROUP LTD 925.00 SAUNDERS, JAMES & PAULETTE 527.00 SBA STRUCTURES INC. 2,280.19 SCALLY, PATRICK & LYN 259.00 SCENIC RANGE NEWSFORUM 252.00 SCHAEFFER MFG CO 616.80 SCHEFF LOGGING 3,350.13 SCHEFF, JAMES 73.00 SCHNEIDER/EVELYN 5,590.25 SCHONSTEDT INSTRUMENT COMPANY 305.42 SCOOTERS SEPTIC SERVICE 360.00 SEH - SHORT ELLIOTT HENDRICKSON INC 21,591.44 SEOPA, GLEN 20.00 SERVICEMASTER 735.00 SERVPRO OF BEMIDJI, GR & HIBBING 7,256.00 SFM RISK SOLUTIONS 1,445.00 SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP 65,714.77 SHARROW LIFTING PRODUCTS 257.60 SHI INTERNATIONAL CORP 330.00 SHRED-N-GO INC 222.89 SILVERTIP GRAPHIC SIGNS & DESIGNS 50.00 SIM SUPPLY INC 635.16 SKOGLUND/MELISSA 30.00 SKYLES/BRETT P 218.68 SMIDA, CHARLES 1,446.00 SMITH, JEFFREY & KELLY 62.00 SNOWDEN III/BYRON S 70.20 SOLBERG/CORRINE 422.06 SOUTHSIDE TIRE AND AUTO LLC 4,413.21 SPATENKA, MARK & CHERI 29.90 SPEAKING OF HARVEY 750.00 SPECIALTY EXCAVATING & ASPHALT 29,250.00 SPEE-DEE DELIVERY SERVICES INC 4.53 SPRINGIS, ARNIS & REGINA 58.76 STARNES/MARY ANN 68.60 STATE INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS 2,094.76 STOKES PRINTING COMPANY 134.55 STREICHERS PROF POLICE EQUIP 24,107.24 SUMMIT COMPANIES 330.00 SUNRISE BAKERY 80.43 SUPERIOR SCUBA CENTER 1,176.00 SWAMPSIDERS SNOWMOBILE CLUB 11,347.56 SWANSON, JEFFREY 562.00 SWENTKOFSKE, STEVEN 25.00 T & A REAL ESTATE LLC 103.00 TARS & STRIPES ARROW STRIPING, LLC 700.00 TDS METROCOM-ACCT 218.018.0097 722.85 TEGLAND, BRENDA 20.00 TEREX USA LLC 19,511.00 TERHAAR, JEANETTE 10.00 TERMINAL SUPPLY 707.73 THE LOCAL BOY 508.52 THIESCHAFER, JORDAN 590.00 THOLEN LAW OFFICE/ELLEN E 8,996.20 THOMSEN, SHANNON & TRESA 2,067.00 THOMSON REUTERS 9,540.56 TIMMER IMPLEMENT OF AITKIN 84.91 TITAN MACHINERY 49,900.75 TJ TOWING 1,732.50 TOWN OF BALSAM 28,609.13 TOWN OF TROUT LAKE 284.22 TRAK ENGINEERING INC 365.23 TREASURE BAY 470.00 TROUMBLY, NIKKI 208.98 TRUNT/LEO 231.12 TRUNT/LEO 81.60 TURNKEY CORRECTIONS 1,070.44 TWIN PORTS MAILING 2,608.46 TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC 70.00 ULSETH, RONALD & ANGELA 59.00 ULTEIG 1,200.00 UNGERS SOUTHEND SALES 13.80 UNIFORMS UNLIMITED INC 2,459.00 UNITED PARCEL SERVICE 163.93 UNIVERSITY OF MINN/REGENTS OF THE 1,425.00 UP NORTH CONTRACTING LLC 4,350.00 UTECH, RICK 704.00 VALLEY TROPHY INC 166.35 VANKEUREN, LESA 551.00 VANNYHUIS/JOHN 264.60 VERIZON WIRELESS 2,909.06 VERIZON WIRELESS 784.37 VERTICAL ENDEAVORS- DULUTH 836.46 VIKING ELECTRIC SUPPLY INC 40.84 VIRTUAL RADIOLOGIC PROFESSIONALS 376.00 VOLKER, MERLIN & CARYN 8.00 WAGNER, BRET & SANDRA 19.72 WALMART 144.90 WARD/MURRAY D 100.00 WASTE MANAGEMENT 71,271.75 WAYTASHEK, BRIAN & JANICE 41.60 WEHLAND, ROSANNE 7.60 WELLS FARGO HOME MORTGAGE 1,957.00 WELLS FARGO MULTIFAMILY CAPITAL 732.00 WERSAL/RACHEL 200.00 WESTERLUND/LAURIE 129.12 WESTERN MESABI MINE PLANNING 660.57 WEX BANK 1,528.23 WIDSETH SMITH NOLTING AND 1,695.00 WILLIAM J SCHWARTZ & SONS INC 6,557.60 WILLIAMS/IHLEEN 119.40 WINGE, GARY & DEANNA 246.00 XEROX CORPORATION 5,194.64 ZAGAR, JAMES & SUSAN 149.76 ZIEGLER INC 620.03 ZIEGLER/RICHARD G 175.00 ZIELKE, MELISSA 136.00 ZIMMERMAN MD /ROBERTA L 1,075.00 ZOLLARS, SHERRY 14.16 SRNF January 19, 2017 STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF ITASCA DISTRICT COURT NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No.: 31-PR-17-101 NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF CO-PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS In Re: Estate of Mildred R. Gareri a/k/a Mildred M. Gareri, Decedent. It is Ordered and Notice is given that on February 13, 2017, at 9:00 a.m. , a hearing will be held in this Court at 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, Minnesota, on a petition for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the decedent’s Will dated June 19, 1984, and for the appointment of Joseph R. Gareri and Michael P. Gareri whose addresses are 1122 County Road 440, Bovey, MN, 55709. and 1010 Pine Ridge Circle, Grand Rapids, MN, 55744, respectively, as co-personal representatives of the decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration. Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the decedent’s estate. Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. §524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred. No formal hearing will be held unless written objections have been filed with the Court Administrator. If no objections have been filed, the request made in the Petition will be granted by default. Dated: January 13, 2017 BY THE COURT Lois J. Lang, Judge of District Court Dated: January 13, 2017 s/ SEAN R. JONES, Court Administrator Dated: January 13, 2017 Sophia Schjenken, Sr. Court Clerk FILED JAN 13 2017 COURT ADMINISTRATOR ITASCA COUNTY, MINN. KENT E. NYBERG LAW OFFICE, LTD. Kent E. Nyberg MN #80159 20 NE 4th Street, Suite 101 Grand Rapids, MN 55744 Telephone: (218) 326-9626 Facsimile: (218) 326-9629 SRNF January 19, 26, 2017 NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING CITY OF LAPRAIRIE ZONING COMMITTEE CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT APPLICATION Notice is hereby given that the Zoning committee of the City of LaPrairie, Minnesota will meet in the City Hall at 15 Park Drive at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday February 8, 2017, to consider the application of Benjamin M. Edwards and Rural Cellular Corp. (d/b/a Verizon Wireless) for a Conditional Use Permit for the property located at 1868 Glenwood Drive. The County identification number for the property in question is 93-022-1120.

The property is located in a General Business zone. The application, if approved, would permit construction of a 139-foot tall cellular telephone tower. The Zoning Ordinance allow this use under a Conditional Use Permit in the General Business Zone as a “Communication Service (Commercial.)” All persons interested are invited to attend said public hearing and all persons wishing to be heard will be heard. DATED: January 11th, 2017 ZONING COMMITTEE CHAIR: Margie Ritter SRNF January 19, 2017 CITY OF KEEWATIN A regular meeting of the city council was held on Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at 5:00 PM in the council chambers. Members present: Mayor King; Council: Clusiau, Graves, and Clerk Maras. A motion was made by Koprivec and seconded by Clusiau to accept the items on the consent agenda as submitted: 1. Accept the minutes of the December 14, 2016 regular meeting 2. Accept the minutes of the December 14, 2016 truth & taxation meeting 3. Accept the minutes of the November 17, 2016 library board meeting 4. Approve the payroll 5. Pay the bills Motion Carried A motion was made by Graves and seconded by Clusiau to accept the $100.00 bid for the 1994 Honda Accord from Sarah Liend. Motion Carried. A motion was made by Clusiau and seconded by Graves to approve Officer Breeden to attend Field Analysis of Drugs Training on February 7, 2017 in St. Paul, MN. Officer Breeden will be splitting the cost of the room with Officer Dasovich from Nashwauk. Motion Carried. A motion was made by Clusiau and seconded by Graves to approve Precious Paws animal control contract for 2017. Motion Carried. A motion was made by Clusiau and seconded by Graves to table the letter of understanding until the January 11, 2017 meeting. Motion Carried. A motion was made by Graves and seconded by Clusiau to approve the bid from Dynamic Garage Door for the installation of the opener for $1,425.00. Motion Carried. A motion was made by Graves and seconded by Clusiau to table the MN Energy Franchise Agreement until the January 11, 2017 meeting. Motion Carried. A motion was made by Mayor King and seconded by Clusiau to write a letter to Fort & Company requesting the audit for 2016 be completed by July 15, 2017. Motion Carried. A motion was made by Clusiau and seconded by Graves to approve the 2017 tax levy in the amount of $423,042. Motion Carried. A motion was made by Graves and seconded by Maras to approve changes on the utility billing percentages from Sewer 10%, Water 10%, Electric 70%, and Refuse 10%; to Sewer 15%, Water 15%, Electric 55%, and Refuse 15%. Motion Carried. Mayor King updated the council that a teleconference with the MPCA will happen January 4, 2017 regarding the Waste Water Treatment Project. A motion was made by Graves and seconded by Clusiau to adjourn. Motion Carried. Mayor King City Clerk, Tawnya Maras CITY OF KEEWATIN VENDOR PAYMENTS Check/Receipt CHECK # Date Search Name Amount 053512 01/11/17 AMERI PRIDE $142.57 053513 01/11/17 ARROWHEAD EMS ASSC. INC $45.00 053514 01/11/17 ARROWHEAD REG. FIREFIGHTERS $65.00 053515 01/11/17 BREEDEN, JAMES $255.50 053516 01/11/17 CENTURYLINK $29.62 053517 01/11/17 CHIEF LAW ENFORCEMENT SUPPLY $76.21 053518 01/11/17 CLERK PETTY CASH $244.00 053519 01/11/17 COPS PLUS INC. $174.99 053520 01/11/17 DIMICH LAW OFFICE $385.00 053521 01/11/17 EMERGENCY APPARATUS $2,631.67 053522 01/11/17 GUARDIAN PEST SOLUTIONS INC $63.00 053523 01/11/17 KEEWATIN AUTO REPAIR $1,354.36 053524 01/11/17 KEEWATIN SINCLAIR $1,529.05 053515 01/11/17 LATVALA LUMBER CO. $278.63 053526 01/11/17 MEDIACOM $49.95 053517 01/11/17 MINNESOTA ENERGY RESOURCE INC $1,872.33 053528 01/11/17 NASHWAUK HARDWARE HANK INC. $5.61 053529 01/11/17 PUBLIC UTILITIES $440.26 053530 01/11/17 RITEWAY $55.00 053531 01/11/17 SCENIC RANGE NEWSFORUM $299.74 053532 01/11/17 VERIZON WIRELESS $26.06 $12,023.55 SRNF January 19, 2017 NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TO VACATE THE STREET RIGHT OF WAY TO THE WEST OF FIRST STREET AND FERN AVENUE LYING SOUTH OF BLOCK 1, PLAT OF THIRD ADDITION TO NASHWAUK YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, that on Tuesday, February 14, 2017, at 5:30 o’clock P.M. at the Council Chambers in the City Hall, 301 Central Avenue, City of Nashwauk, State of Minnesota, there will be a public hearing to consider the following Resolution: “After due and proper published and posted notice of hearing and due and proper written notice of hearing mailed to each property owner affected, a public hearing was duly held at the Council Chambers, City Hall, 301 Central Avenue, City of Nashwauk, State of Minnesota, at 5:30 o’clock P.M. on Tuesday, February 14, 2017, at which time it was determined that it is in the best interest of the public to vacate the street right of way to the west of First Street and Fern Avenue lying south of Block 1, plat of THIRD ADDITION TO NASHWAUK, situated in the City of Nashwauk, County of Itasca, State of Minnesota. 