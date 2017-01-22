Legal notices: published January 19, 2016

Mortgage Foreclosures

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE

DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL

CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED

BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default

has occurred in the conditions of the following

described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: February 8, 2007

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF

MORTGAGE: $109,500.00

MORTGAGOR(S):

Janice L. Goudy and Rick A. Goudy, Wife

and Husband, as Joint Tenants

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration

Systems, Inc., as nominee for Aegis

Lending Corporation

TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc.

MIN#: 100055140031077825

SERVICER:

Specialized Loan Servicing, LLC

LENDER: Aegis Lending Corporation

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Itasca

County Minnesota, Recorder, on March 20,

2007, as Document No. A000608971.

ASSIGNED TO: U.S. Bank National Association,

as Trustee, successor in interest

to Bank of America, National Association,

as Trustee, successor by merger to LaSalle

Bank National Association, as Trustee for

Bear Stearns Asset Backed Securities I

Trust 2007-HE5, Asset Backed-Certi.cates,

Series 2007-HE5 dated 12/23/2014, recorded

on, 12/31/2014 as Document No.

A000690335.

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

The West 1/2 NW 1/4 NW 1/4, lying North

of Deer Creek, Sec. 24 Twp. 62 North, Rge.

25, West of the Fourth Principal Meridian

PROPERTY ADDRESS:

66767 County Rd 230, Ef.e, MN 56639

PROPERTY I.D: 62-024-2201

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Itasca

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON

THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE

NOTICE: One Hundred Twenty-Two Thousand

Three Hundred Seventy-Nine and

85/100 ($122,379.85)

THAT no action or proceeding has been

instituted at law to recover the debt secured

by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that

there has been compliance with all preforeclosure

notice and acceleration requirements

of said mortgage, and/or applicable

statutes;

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained

in said mortgage, the above described

property will be sold by the Sheriff

of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

10:00 AM on March 1, 2017

PLACE OF SALE:

Itasca County Sheriff`s Office, 440 1st

Ave. NE, Grand Rapids MN 55744

to pay the debt then secured by said

mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid

by the mortgagee, on the premises and the

costs and disbursements allowed by law.

The time allowed by law for redemption by

said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives

or assigns is 6 months from the date

of sale. If Mortgage is not reinstated under

Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not

redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the

Mortgagor must vacate the property on or

before 11:59 p.m. on September 1, 2017, or

the next business day if September 1, 2017

falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR

REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR,

THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE

REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL

ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA

STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,

AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE

MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED

WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS

THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY

USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,

AND ARE ABANDONED.”

Dated: December 28, 2016

U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee,

successor in interest to Bank of America,

National Association, as Trustee, successor

by merger to LaSalle Bank National

Association, as Trustee for Bear Stearns

Asset Backed Securities I Trust 2007-HE5,

Asset Backed-Certi.cates, Series 2007-

HE5

Randall S. Miller & Associates, PLLC

Attorneys for Assignee

of Mortgage/Mortgagee

Canadian Paci.c Plaza,

120 South Sixth Street, Suite 2050

Minneapolis, MN 55402

Phone: 952-232-0052

Our File No. 16MN00149-1

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A

DEBT COLLECTOR.

Published in the

Scenic Range NewsForum

January 5, 12, 19, 26, February 2, 9, 2017

638720

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

16-105210

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE

DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL

CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED

BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default

has occurred in the conditions of the following

described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

September 24, 2012

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF

MORTGAGE: $142,982.00

MORTGAGOR(S):

Eric M. Handyside, a single person

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration

Systems, Inc.

TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc.

MIN#: 100107311223302473

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE

ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:

Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc.

SERVICER: Cenlar FSB

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed October

18, 2012, Itasca County Recorder, as

Document Number A000669493

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned

to: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

All that part of Government Lot Three

(3), of Section Four (4), Township Fifty-nine

(59) North, Range Twenty-seven (27), West

of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Less the

East 150 feet lying North of the South 492.6

feet and Less the South 425 feet of the East

280 feet and Less that part of Lot 3 lying

North of the following line: Beginning 492.6

feet North and 150 feet West of the Southeast

corner of Lot 3; thence North 80 feet

to a point; thence North 69° 20’ 06” West

a distance of 559.42 feet to the Westerly

boundary of Lot 3, in Section 4-59-27, lying

and being Northerly and Westerly of County

Road No. 312, Itasca County, Minnesota.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 51349 County

Road 312, Bigfork, MN 56628

PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:

26-204-4130

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Itasca

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON

THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE

NOTICE: $136,261.27

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements

have been complied with; that no action

or proceeding has been instituted at law or

otherwise to recover the debt secured by

said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained

in said mortgage, the above described

property will be sold by the Sheriff

of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

March 8, 2017, 10:00 am

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,

Civil Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE,

Grand Rapids, MN 55744

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage

and taxes, if any, on said premises

and the costs and disbursements, including

attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption

within 6 months from the date of

said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal

representatives or assigns.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:

If the real estate is an owner-occupied,

single-family dwelling, unless otherwise

provided by law, the date on or before which

the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property,

if the mortgage is not reinstated under section

580.30 or the property is not redeemed

under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on September

8, 2017, or the next business day

if September 8, 2017 falls on a Saturday,

Sunday or legal holiday.

“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION

BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE

MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED

TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS

ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES

SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG

OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED

PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL

DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5

UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR

AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE

ABANDONED.

Dated: January 6, 2017

Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC

Assignee of Mortgagee

SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP

BY /s/

Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559

Diane F. Mach - 273788

Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778

Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X

Gary J. Evers - 0134764

Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X

Attorneys for Mortgagee

12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200

Burnsville, MN 55337

(952) 831-4060

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM

A DEBT COLLECTOR

Published in the

Scenic Range NewsForum

January 12, 19, 26, February 2, 9, 16, 2017

641444

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default

has occurred in the conditions of the following

described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

September 26, 2005

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF

MORTGAGE: $132,000.00

MORTGAGOR(S): John M. Koha, A Single

Person and Kelly J. Mahoney, A Single

Person

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration

Systems, Inc., as nominee for Brier

Mortgage Corporation, its successors and/

or assigns

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: October 11, 2005 Itasca

County Recorder

Document Number: A000591248

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE

LLC

Dated: July 02, 2013

Recorded: July 03, 2013 Itasca County

Recorder

Document Number: A000676973

And assigned to: LaSalle Bank National

Association, as Trustee for Lehman Mortgage

Trust Mortgage Pass Through Certi.-

cates Series 2005-3 to U.S. Bank National

Association, as Trustee, for Lehman Mortgage

Trust Mortgage Pass Through Certi.-

cates Series 2005-3

Dated: November 24, 2015

Recorded: February 25, 2016 Itasca

County Recorder

Document Number: A000701177

And Corrective Assignment Recorded:

December 08, 2016 Itasca County Recorder

Document Number: A000708944

Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identi.cation

Number: 1001975-0000024771-8

Lender or Broker: Brier Mortgage Corporation

Residential Mortgage Servicer:

Nationstar Mortgage LLC

Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Itasca

Property Address: 407 NE 9th St, Grand

Rapids, MN 55744-2917

Tax Parcel ID Number: 91-545-0100

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

Lot 10, Helmer Addition to Grand Rapids

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE

DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $150,855.56

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements

have been complied with; that no action

or proceeding has been instituted at law or

otherwise to recover the debt secured by

said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained

in said mortgage, the above-described

property will be sold by the Sheriff

of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

February 01, 2017 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,

Main Office Courthouse, 440 First Avenue

NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage

and taxes, if any, on said premises

and the costs and disbursements, including

attorney fees allowed by law, subject to

redemption within six (6) months from the

date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their

personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under

Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not

redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the

Mortgagor must vacate the property on or

before 11:59 p.m. on August 01, 2017, or

the next business day if August 01, 2017

falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from .nancial obligation:

NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A

DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT

A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED

WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE

DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL

CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED

BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION

BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE

MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED

TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER

IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,

SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,

AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE

MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED

WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS

THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY

USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,

AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: December 15, 2016

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: U.S. Bank

National Association, as Trustee, for Lehman

Mortgage Trust Mortgage Pass

Through Certi.cates Series 2005-3

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 034555F02

Published in the

Scenic Range NewsForum

December 15, 22, 29, 2016,

January 5, 12, 19, 2017

632302

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

16-105415

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE

DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL

CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED

BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default

has occurred in the conditions of the following

described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: March 19, 2015

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF

MORTGAGE: $136,482.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Michael J. Smith and

Tina M. Smith, husband and wife

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration

Systems, Inc.

TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc.

MIN#: 100411720216204275

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE

ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:

Florida Capital Bank, N.A. dba Florida

Capital Bank Mortgage

SERVICER:

PennyMac Loan Services, LLC

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed June

2, 2015, Itasca County Registrar of Titles, as

Document Number T000061109

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned

to: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

Lot Two (2), Less the West Twelve and

Sixty-ve Hundredths Feet (12.65’) and all

of Lot Three (3), Block One (1), Clover First

Addition to Grand Rapids, according to the

plat of “Clover First and Second Additions

to Grand Rapids” on le and of record in the

ofce of the Register of Deeds and Registrar

of Titles of Itasca County, Minnesota.

(Said plat embraces the NE of NW of Section

28, Township 55 North, Range 25, West

of the Fourth Principal Meridian, and a part

of Lot 2 of said Section 28.)

Less that part conveyed by document

no. 58202, described as follows: The East

20.5 Feet of the West 33.15 Feet of Lot

2, Block 1, Clover First Addition to Grand

Rapids.

REGISTERED PROPERTY

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 15 Willow Lane,

Grand Rapids, MN 55744

PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:

91-490-0110 COT# 24235

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Itasca

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON

THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE

NOTICE: $137,771.37

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements

have been complied with; that no action

or proceeding has been instituted at law or

otherwise to recover the debt secured by

said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained

in said mortgage, the above described

property will be sold by the Sheriff

of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

March 8, 2017, 10:00am

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,

Civil Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE,

Grand Rapids, MN 55744

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage

and taxes, if any, on said premises

and the costs and disbursements, including

attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption

within 6 months from the date of

said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal

representatives or assigns.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:

If the real estate is an owner-occupied,

single-family dwelling, unless otherwise

provided by law, the date on or before

which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the

property, if the mortgage is not reinstated

under section 580.30 or the property is not

redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59

p.m. on September 8, 2017, or the next

business day if September 8, 2017 falls on

a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION

BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE

MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED

TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS

ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES

SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG

OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED

PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL

DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5

UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR

AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE

ABANDONED.

Dated: January 9, 2017

PennyMac Loan Services, LLC

Assignee of Mortgagee

SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP

BY /s/

Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559

Diane F. Mach - 273788

Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778

Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X

Gary J. Evers - 0134764

Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X

Attorneys for Mortgagee

12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200

Burnsville, MN 55337

(952) 831-4060

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM

A DEBT COLLECTOR

Published in the

Scenic Range NewsForum

January 12, 19, 26, February 2, 9, 16, 2017

641826

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default

has occurred in the conditions of the following

described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: March 28, 2007

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF

MORTGAGE: $128,397.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Melanie L. Warner

f/k/a Melanie L. Erickson, a single woman

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for

Taylor, Bean & Whitaker Mortgage, its successors

and/or assigns

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: April 05, 2007 Itasca County

Recorder

Document Number: A000609474

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: Bank of America, N.A.,

successor by merger to BAC Home Loans

Servicing, LP FKA Countrywide Home

Loans Servicing, LP

Dated: January 31, 2012

Recorded: February 07, 2012 Itasca

County Recorder

Document Number: A000661304

And assigned to: Selene Finance LP

Dated: November 07, 2014

Recorded: November 04, 2016 Itasca

County Recorder

Document Number: A000708016

Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identi.cation

Number: 100029500016574752

Lender or Broker:

Taylor, Bean & Whitaker Mortgage

Residential Mortgage Servicer:

Selene Finance LP

Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Itasca

Property Address: 308 2nd St SE, Deer

River, MN 56636-8602

Tax Parcel ID Number:

89-480-1750; 89-430-0162

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

Lots 19, 20, 21, and 22, Block 17, Itasca

City, Itasca County, Minnesota

AND

the North 100 feet of Lot Sixteen (16),

Auditor’s Subdivision No. 33, Itasca County,

Minnesota

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE

DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $118,065.88

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements

have been complied with; that no action

or proceeding has been instituted at law or

otherwise to recover the debt secured by

said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained

in said mortgage, the above-described

property will be sold by the Sheriff

of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

February 15, 2017 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,

Main Office Courthouse, 440 First Avenue

NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage

and taxes, if any, on said premises

and the costs and disbursements, including

attorney fees allowed by law, subject to

redemption within six (6) months from the

date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their

personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under

Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not

redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the

Mortgagor must vacate the property on or

before 11:59 p.m. on August 15, 2017, or

the next business day if August 15, 2017

falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from .nancial obligation:

NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A

DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT

A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED

WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE

DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL

CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED

BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION

BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE

MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED

TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER

IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,

SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,

AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE

MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED

WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS

THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY

USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,

AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: December 29, 2016

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:

Selene Finance LP

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 036554F01

Published in the

Scenic Range NewsForum

December 29, 2016,

January 5, 12, 19, 26, February 2, 2017

636052

CITY OF LAPRAIRIE

    The purpose of this statement is to provide summary 2017 budget information for the City of LaPrairie to interested citizens. The budget is published in  accordance with Minnesota Statutes 471.6965. This budget is a summary document only. The complete City budget may be examined at the City Clerks Office, LaPrairie City Hall, LaPrairie, Minnesota. The City Council approved this budget on December 19, 2016

                 Governmental Fund Types       

        2016    2017

        Adopted    Adopted

        Budget    Budget

REVENUES:

Taxes    $  260,000    $  260,000

All Other Taxes    8,500    8,775

Licenses and Permits    9,560    5,350

Intergovernmental Revenues    66,559    60,056

Charges for Services    10,800    13,360

Fines and Forfeits    500    500

Special Assessments    15,000    20,000

Miscellaneous Revenue             450             449

    TOTAL REVENUES:     371 ,369      368,490

EXPENDITURES:

General Government    143,169    115,958

Public Safely    22,000    23,402

Streets and Highways    106,850    174,570

Culture and Recreation    17,300    20,350

Miscellaneous  Expenditures    3,272    -

Capital Outlay    78,778    34,210 

    TOTAL EXPENDITURES:    371,369     368,490 

Increase (Decrease) in Fund Balance    $             -    $             -

        2016    2017

Total Property Tax Levy-All Funds    $ 260,000    $ 260,000

SRNF        January 12, 19, 2017

CITY OF NASHWAUK BUDGET 2017

Revenues    2016    2017

State/County Aid    $878,789.00    $859,280.00

Fines    $4,500.00    $4,600.00

Rentals    $68,100.00    $14,970.00

Fire Contracts    $37,945.00    $21,645.00

License/Permits    $12,500.00    $17,200.00

Insurance Refunds    $16,250.00    $16,000.00

Miscellaneous    $134,300.00    $134,042.00

Transfer In    $261,013.00    $301,000.00

    $1,413,397.00    $1,368,737.00

Expenditures

Mayor & Council    $121,255.00    $90,340.00

Clerks    $176,024.00    $142,392.00

Elections    $850.00    $0.00

Legal    $23,000.00    $30,100.00

Mem Building    $19,390.00    $13,465.00

Police Dept    $276,359.00    $295,120.00

Fire Dept    $104,587.00    $119,445.00

Street Dept    $410,366.00    $386,655.00

Recreation    $104,100.00    $106,190.00

Civil Defense    $0.00    $0.00

Insurance    $104,000.00    $96,300.00

Miscellaneous    $73,466.00    $88,730.00

Transfers Out    $0.00    $0.00

    $1,413,397.00     $1,368,737.00

SRNF        January 12, 19, 2017

SUMMARY OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE

ITASCA COUNTY

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

ORGANIZATIONAL MEETING

JANUARY 3, 2017

    Per Minnesota State Statute 375.12, the full text of the Official Proceedings is available for public inspection in the Itasca County Administrator’s Office of the Itasca County Courthouse in Grand Rapids, Minnesota; on the Itasca County website (http://www.itascacountymn.iqm2.com/Citizens/Default.aspx); or by standard or electronic mail.

    The Itasca County Board of Commissioners met in an Organizational meeting on January 3, 2017, in the Boardroom of the Itasca County Courthouse, 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN.

    Vice-Chair Snyder called the meeting to order at 2:30 p.m. with all members present, except Tinquist absent.

OATHS OF OFFICE

    Judge Lang administered the Oath of Office to re-elected Commissioner Terry Snyder (District #2), newly elected Commissioner Burl Ives (District #4), and reappointed Assessor Amber Peratalo.

ELECTION OF OFFICERS

    Mandich/Ives cast a unanimous ballot for Commissioner Snyder as Chair of the County Board for the year 2017. All aye, except Tinquist absent.

    Trunt/Ives cast a unanimous ballot for Commissioner Mandich as Vice-Chair of the County Board for the year 2017. All aye, except Tinquist absent.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA

    Trunt/Mandich approved the agenda, as presented. All aye, except Tinquist absent.

MINUTES APPROVAL

    Mandich/Trunt approved the minutes of the Tuesday, December 27, 2016 regular session. All aye, except Tinquist absent.

RECOMMENDED FOR CONSENT AGENDA

    Three (3) items were recommended for the County Board’s January 10, 2017 Consent Agenda.

OUTSIDE COUNSEL

    Trunt/Ives approved the law firm of Barna, Guzy & Steffen, Ltd. to represent the County on the appeal filed by the County Attorney. All aye, except Tinquist absent.

APPOINTMENTS TO COMMITTEES/COMMISSIONS/BOARDS

    Mandich/Trunt approved the appointments to various Itasca County Committees/Commissions/Boards, per the complete Current List dated December 30, 2016, and authorize the Administrative Services Department to continue actively seeking applications for remaining vacancies. All aye, except Tinquist absent.

ADDITIONAL APPOINTMENT TO COMMITTEES/COMMISSIONS/BOARDS

    Ives/Mandich appointed Pat Schwartz to the At-Large vacancy on the Park and Recreation Commission effective 1/1/2017 through 12/31/2019. All aye, except Tinquist absent.

BIDS FOR LEGAL PRINTING

    Trunt/Mandich awarded the Bids for Legal Publication for 2017, as follows: Grand Rapids Herald Review - Delinquent Tax Notice and Financial Statements (2nd run); Scenic Range News Forum - Official Proceedings and Financial Statements (1st run). All aye, except Tinquist absent.

COMMISSIONER COMMENTS

RECESS

    Chair Snyder recessed the meeting at 2:42 p.m.

RECONVENE

    Chair Snyder reconvened the meeting at 2:49 p.m. with all members present, except Tinquist absent.

CLOSED SESSION

    Trunt/Mandich moved to go into Closed Session pursuant to Minnesota Statute 13D.05, Subd. 3 (b) based upon Attorney Client Privilege for case consultation and legal advice regarding pending or threatened litigation regarding and elected official salary or budget appeal. All aye, except Tinquist absent.

    Trunt/Mandich moved to go back into Open Session. All aye, except Tinquist absent.

    The item was for informational purposes only; no action taken.

ADJOURNMENT

    Chair Snyder adjourned the meeting at 4:00 p.m.

ATTEST

Terry Snyder, Chair of the County Board

Brett Skyles, Clerk of the County Board

SRNF    January 19, 2017

ITASCA COUNTY 

Forest Development Projects 

    Itasca County Land Department is calling for quotes on the following items:

    1) Hand tree planting during the spring of 2017 on 538 acres.

    2) Mechanical and chemical site preparation during 2017 to prepare lands for 2018 tree planting season, including 461 acres of broadcast ground spraying and disc trenching.

    Interested parties can obtain information and packets from Ryan Newman (327 2855) at the Itasca County Land Department, 1177 LaPrairie Ave., Grand Rapids, MN 55744. 

    Itasca County reserves the right to reject any or all quotes, to wave any defects or irregularities, and intends to award contracts to the responsive, responsible contractor.

SRNF    January 12, 19, 2017

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

ITASCA COUNTY

    Notice is hereby given that sealed bids will be received at the Office of the County Auditor of Itasca County, 123 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN 55744, until 11:00:00 AM on Tuesday, February 7, 2017, for construction of the following:

 Itasca County – S.A.P. 031-617-007

C.S.A.H. 17 Grading, Aggregate Base & Bituminous Surfacing

    The approximate quantities of the major work are as follows:

Common Excavation     55,950 CY (P)

Select Granular

Borrow (E.V.)     29,891 CY (P)

Aggregate base, Class 5    23,812 TON

Type SP 9.5 Wearing

Course Mixture (2,C)    6,200 TON

Type SP 19 Non Wearing

Course (2,B)    3,200 TON

    The Contract will be awarded to the lowest responsible bidder. Plans, Specifications and proposals may be obtained at the Office of the Itasca County Highway Engineer. Plan and Proposal Cost is $50.00, tax included and is non-refundable.

    All sealed bids must include a certified check or bid bond made payable to the Itasca County Auditor/Treasurer for an amount equal to at least 5% of the bid.

    Bidders who are going to be providing quotes as subcontractors may download plans and proposals through the Itasca County website, www.co.itasca.mn.us, at no charge. Contractors who wish to be listed as planholders or bid on the project are required to obtain a full bid document packet from the Itasca County Highway Department at 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN 55744.

    The County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids and to waive any defects therein.

Dated: January 3, 2017

Jeff Walker

Itasca County Auditor/Treasurer

Courthouse

Grand Rapids, MN 55744

Karin Grandia

Itasca County Highway Engineer

Courthouse

Grand Rapids, MN 55744

SRNF    January 12, 19, 26, 2017

SUMMARY OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE

ITASCA COUNTY

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

WORK SESSION

DECEMBER 20, 2016

    Per Minnesota State Statute 375.12, the full text of the Official Proceedings is available for public inspection in the Itasca County Administrator’s Office of the Itasca County Courthouse in Grand Rapids, Minnesota; on the Itasca County website (http://itascacountymn.iqm2.com/Citizens/Default.aspx); or by standard or electronic mail.

    The Itasca County Board of Commissioners met in work session on December 20, 2016, in the Boardroom of the Itasca County Courthouse, 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN.

    Chair Eichorn called the meeting to order at 2:31 p.m. with all members present.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA

    Tinquist/Snyder added Items #5.6 (GRSB Abatement) and #5.7 (Magnetation Bankruptcy Sale Agreements), and approved the agenda, as amended. All aye.

MINUTES APPROVAL

    Trunt/Mandich approved the minutes of the Monday, December 12, 2016 County Board Special Session and the minutes of the Tuesday, December 13, 2016 County Board Regular Session. All aye.

RECOMMENDED FOR CONSENT AGENDA

    Eleven (11) items were recommended for the County Board’s December 27, 2016 Consent Agenda and one (1) item was recommended for the Regular Agenda.

BMS STIPULATION OF THE PARTIES FOR RECORDS DEPUTIES

    Mandich/Snyder approved and authorized necessary signatures for the Bureau of Mediation Services Stipulation of the Parties for Records Deputies to be placed in a separate bargaining unit. All aye.

2017 TRANSITIONS TO COMMUNITY INITIATIVE GRANT ALLOCATION ACCEPTANCE

    Trunt/Mandich acknowledged acceptance of Grant Contract #117805 and the 2017 Transitions to Community Initiative grant allocation of $10,243 from the State of Minnesota Department of Human Services and authorized necessary signatures. All aye.

PETITION TO ESTABLISH A COUNTY ROAD

    Assistant County Engineer Ryan Sutherland provided information regarding the request to consider a petition that was filed with the County Auditor on December 7, 2016, according to MN Statute 163.13. The item was discussed and recommended for the County Board’s December 27, 2016 Consent Agenda.

LETTER OF SUPPORT

    Snyder/Tinquist approved a letter of support for the United Way of 1000 Lakes application to the Greater Twin Cities United Way (GTCUW) for an 18-month grant of up to $150,000 and authorized signature of the Itasca County Board Chair. All Aye.

RESCIND ZIM’S LANE ACTION

    The item was discussed for informational purposes; no action was taken other than a consensus of the County Board to refer the item to the County Board’s January 17, 2017 Work Session.

GRSB ABATEMENT

    The item was discussed and recommended for the County Board’s December 27, 2016 Regular Agenda.

MAGNETATION BANKRUPTCY SALE AGREEMENTS

    Mandich/Tinquist approved and authorized execution of a modified Waiver and Amendment to Leases with the State of Minnesota. All aye.

    Snyder/Trunt recommended that the Itasca County Regional Railroad Authority (ICRRA) approve Amendment No. 4 to the Temporary Rail Line Access and Use Agreement. All aye.

    Trunt/Mandich approved and authorized execution of the Settlement Agreement – Itasca County between Itasca County and ERP Iron Ore, LLC (ERPI). All aye.

COMMITTEE REPORTS

ADMINISTRATOR UPDATE

    County Administrator Brett Skyles provided a draft update regarding County Program Aid (CPA).

COMMISSIONER COMMENTS

ADJOURNMENT

    Chair Eichorn adjourned the meeting at 3:29 p.m.

ATTEST

Rusty Eichorn, Chair of the County Board

Brett Skyles, Clerk of the County Board

SRNF    January 19, 2017

Greenway Township is accepting

 Applications for a Full-Time

Equipment Operator/Maintenance Person

    Greenway Township is accepting applications for a Full-time Equipment Operator/Maintenance person. This position will perform semi-skilled/skilled work and operate light to heavy equipment involved in the repair and maintenance of township roads and other township property. Required: current CDL Class B with airbrake endorsement; and one year of relevant experience including equipment operation. Desired: additional experience including the use of light to heavy equipment; training/education in maintenance, machinery, mechanics or related field; history of safe work habits and clean driving record. All candidates must complete an employment application and bring driver’s license to be copied. Call April Serich at (218)247-7318 Office, (218)247-7187 Home, Aaron,Township Foreman at (218)247-7191, or email greenwaytownship@hotmail.com to request an application and full job description. Completed applications with the proper driver’s license must be received by 4:00 p.m. on February 3, 2017 in the Clerk’s Office at 300 Alice Ave., Marble. 

April Serich

Greenway Township Clerk

SUMMARY OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE

ITASCA COUNTY

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

DECEMBER 27, 2016

    Per Minnesota State Statute 375.12, the full text of the Official Proceedings is available for public inspection in the Itasca County Administrator’s Office of the Itasca County Courthouse in Grand Rapids, Minnesota; on the Itasca County website (http://itascacountymn.iqm2.com/Citizens/Default.aspx); or by standard or electronic mail.

    The Itasca County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on December 27, 2016, in the Boardroom of the Itasca County Courthouse, 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN.

    Chair Eichorn called the meeting to order at 2:30 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance with all members present.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA

    Trunt/Snyder added Items #5.13 (Compensation – Appointed Term and Appointed At-Will Employees), #5.14 (2016/2017 Group Residential Housing Agreements), and #6.8 (Recognition of County Employees) and approved the agenda, as amended.  All aye.

MINUTES APPROVAL

    Mandich/Snyder approved the minutes of the Tuesday, December 20, 2016 County Board Work Session.  All aye.

CONSENT AGENDA

    Tinquist/Trunt approved the Consent Agenda.  All aye.

COMMISSIONER WARRANTS

    Snyder/Tinquist approved Commissioner Warrants with a check date of December 30, 2016, in the amount of $1,371,791.18.  All aye.

ICHHS WARRANTS

    Mandich/Trunt approved the Itasca County Health and Human Services Department Warrants, in the amount of $1,126,573.38, for December 2016.  All aye.

SET 2017 ELECTED OFFICIAL SALARIES – COUNTY COMMISSIONERS/CHAIR

    Trunt/Mandich adopted the Resolution Re: Year 2017 Salary for Itasca County Board of Commissioners and County Board Chair, with no increase over 2016.  All aye.

SET 2017 ELECTED OFFICIAL SALARIES – COUNTY ATTORNEY, COUNTY AUDITOR/TREASURER, COUNTY RECORDER, COUNTY SHERIFF

    Mandich/Eichorn adopted the Resolution Re: Year 2017 Salary for Itasca County Elected Officials, which reflects a 2% increase to the 2016 base salary plus an additional 2% increase.  All aye, except Tinquist and Snyder nay.

GRSB ABATEMENT

    Trunt/Tinquist declared the Grand Rapids State Bank request as a unique circumstance not contemplated by the Itasca County Abatement Policy and agreed to disregard the policy due to the unique circumstance presented.  All aye, except Eichorn abstained.

    Snyder/Mandich proceeded with the request to approve the penalty, cost, and interest abatement request from Grand Rapids State Bank, in the amount of $11,086.82, for parcels 19-005-110, 19-005-1107, and 08-010-1100 with the findings that it was a hardship based on bankruptcy court and the advice of their legal counsel.  All aye, except Eichorn abstained.

COUNTY BASED PURCHASING (IMCARE) DIVISION UPDATE/PRESENTATION

    County Administrator Brett Skyles provided information regarding IMCare’s Complex Case Management for informational purposes only; no action taken.

PRECISE MOBILE RESOURCE MANAGEMENT

    Tinquist/Mandich approved purchase of PreCise Mobile Resource Management system to be installed on Itasca County snow removal equipment.  All aye.

RECOGNITION OF COUNTY EMPLOYEE(S)

    The following employees were recognized:  Lawrence Kitzman, Jeff Garlock, Derek Peterlin, Naesa Myers, Andy Glusica, Holly Bluntach, Brenda Kincannon, Mary Armstrong, and Holly Christenson.

COMMISSIONER COMMENTS

    Commissioner Eichorn shared information regarding the number of topics addressed and decisions that have been made by the County Board during his tenure as County Commissioner for District 4 since May 2002.

ADJOURNMENT

    Chair Eichorn adjourned the meeting at 3:59 p.m.

ATTEST

Terry Snyder, Chair of the County Board

Brett Skyles, Clerk of the County Board

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF ITASCA

DISTRICT COURT

NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No.: 31-PR-17-101

NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF CO-PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES AND

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

In Re: Estate of

Mildred R. Gareri

a/k/a Mildred M. Gareri,

    Decedent.

    It is Ordered and Notice is given that on February 13, 2017, at 9:00 a.m. , a hearing will be held in this Court at 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, Minnesota, on a petition for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the decedent’s Will dated June 19, 1984, and for the appointment of Joseph R. Gareri and Michael P. Gareri whose addresses are 1122 County Road 440, Bovey, MN, 55709. and 1010 Pine Ridge Circle, Grand Rapids, MN, 55744, respectively, as co-personal representatives of the decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration.

    Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the decedent’s estate.

    Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. §524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.

    No formal hearing will be held unless written objections have been filed with the Court Administrator. If no objections have been filed, the request made in the Petition will be granted by default.

Dated: January 13, 2017

BY THE COURT

Lois J. Lang, Judge of District Court

Dated: January 13, 2017

s/ SEAN R. JONES, Court Administrator

Dated: January 13, 2017

Sophia Schjenken, Sr. Court Clerk 

FILED

JAN 13 2017

COURT ADMINISTRATOR

ITASCA COUNTY, MINN.

KENT E. NYBERG LAW OFFICE, LTD.

Kent E. Nyberg     

MN #80159

20 NE 4th Street, Suite 101

Grand Rapids, MN 55744

Telephone: (218) 326-9626

Facsimile: (218) 326-9629

SRNF    January 19, 26, 2017

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

CITY OF LAPRAIRIE ZONING COMMITTEE CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT APPLICATION

    Notice is hereby given that the Zoning committee of the City of LaPrairie, Minnesota will meet in the City Hall at 15 Park Drive at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday February 8, 2017, to consider the application of Benjamin M. Edwards and Rural Cellular Corp. (d/b/a Verizon Wireless) for a Conditional Use Permit for the property located at 1868 Glenwood Drive. The County identification number for the property in question is 93-022-1120.

    The property is located in a General Business zone.

    The application, if approved, would permit construction of a 139-foot tall cellular telephone tower. The Zoning Ordinance allow this use under a Conditional Use Permit in the General Business Zone as a “Communication Service (Commercial.)”

    All persons interested are invited to attend said public hearing and all persons wishing to be heard will be heard.

DATED: January 11th, 2017

ZONING COMMITTEE CHAIR:

Margie Ritter

SRNF    January 19, 2017

CITY OF KEEWATIN

    A regular meeting of the city council was held on Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at 5:00 PM in the council chambers.

    Members present: Mayor King; Council: Clusiau, Graves, and Clerk Maras. 

    A motion was made by Koprivec and seconded by Clusiau to accept the items on the consent agenda as submitted: 

    1. Accept the minutes of the December 14, 2016 regular meeting

    2. Accept the minutes of the December 14, 2016 truth & taxation meeting

    3. Accept the minutes of the November 17, 2016 library board meeting

    4. Approve the payroll

    5. Pay the bills

    Motion Carried

    A motion was made by Graves and seconded by Clusiau to accept the $100.00 bid for the 1994 Honda Accord from Sarah Liend. Motion Carried.

    A motion was made by Clusiau and seconded by Graves to approve Officer Breeden to attend Field Analysis of Drugs Training on February 7, 2017 in St. Paul, MN. Officer Breeden will be splitting the cost of the room with Officer Dasovich from Nashwauk. Motion Carried.

    A motion was made by Clusiau and seconded by Graves to approve Precious Paws animal control contract for 2017. Motion Carried.

    A motion was made by Clusiau and seconded by Graves to table the letter of understanding until the January 11, 2017 meeting. Motion Carried.

    A motion was made by Graves and seconded by Clusiau to approve the bid from Dynamic Garage Door for the installation of the opener for $1,425.00. Motion Carried.

    A motion was made by Graves and seconded by Clusiau to table the MN Energy Franchise Agreement until the January 11, 2017 meeting. Motion Carried.

    A motion was made by Mayor King and seconded by Clusiau to write a letter to Fort & Company requesting the audit for 2016 be completed by July 15, 2017. Motion Carried.

    A motion was made by Clusiau and seconded by Graves to approve the 2017 tax levy in the amount of $423,042. Motion Carried.

    A motion was made by Graves and seconded by Maras to approve changes on the utility billing percentages from Sewer 10%, Water 10%, Electric 70%, and Refuse 10%; to Sewer 15%, Water 15%, Electric 55%, and Refuse 15%. Motion Carried.

    Mayor King updated the council that a teleconference with the MPCA will happen January 4, 2017 regarding the Waste Water Treatment Project. 

    A motion was made by Graves and seconded by Clusiau to adjourn. Motion Carried.

Mayor King

City Clerk, Tawnya Maras

CITY OF KEEWATIN

VENDOR PAYMENTS

            Check/Receipt 

CHECK #        Date    Search Name    Amount

053512    01/11/17    AMERI PRIDE    $142.57

053513    01/11/17    ARROWHEAD EMS ASSC. INC    $45.00

053514    01/11/17    ARROWHEAD REG. FIREFIGHTERS    $65.00

053515    01/11/17    BREEDEN, JAMES    $255.50

053516    01/11/17    CENTURYLINK    $29.62

053517    01/11/17    CHIEF LAW ENFORCEMENT SUPPLY    $76.21

053518    01/11/17    CLERK PETTY CASH    $244.00

053519    01/11/17    COPS PLUS INC.    $174.99

053520    01/11/17    DIMICH LAW OFFICE    $385.00

053521    01/11/17    EMERGENCY APPARATUS    $2,631.67

053522    01/11/17    GUARDIAN PEST SOLUTIONS INC    $63.00

053523    01/11/17    KEEWATIN AUTO REPAIR    $1,354.36

053524    01/11/17    KEEWATIN SINCLAIR    $1,529.05

053515    01/11/17    LATVALA LUMBER CO.    $278.63

053526    01/11/17    MEDIACOM    $49.95

053517    01/11/17    MINNESOTA ENERGY RESOURCE INC    $1,872.33

053528    01/11/17    NASHWAUK HARDWARE HANK INC.    $5.61

053529    01/11/17    PUBLIC UTILITIES    $440.26

053530    01/11/17    RITEWAY    $55.00

053531    01/11/17    SCENIC RANGE NEWSFORUM    $299.74

053532    01/11/17    VERIZON WIRELESS     $26.06

                    $12,023.55

SRNF                January 19, 2017

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

TO VACATE THE STREET RIGHT OF WAY TO THE WEST OF 

FIRST STREET AND FERN AVENUE LYING SOUTH OF BLOCK 1,

PLAT OF THIRD ADDITION TO NASHWAUK

    YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, that on Tuesday, February 14, 2017, at 5:30 o’clock P.M. at the Council Chambers in the City Hall, 301 Central Avenue, City of Nashwauk, State of Minnesota, there will be a public hearing to consider the following Resolution:

    “After due and proper published and posted notice of hearing and due and proper written notice of hearing mailed to each property owner affected, a public hearing was duly held at the Council Chambers, City Hall, 301 Central Avenue, City of Nashwauk, State of Minnesota, at 5:30 o’clock P.M. on Tuesday, February 14, 2017, at which time it was determined that it is in the best interest of the public to vacate the street right of way to the west of First Street and Fern Avenue lying south of Block 1, plat of THIRD ADDITION TO NASHWAUK, situated in the City of Nashwauk, County of Itasca, State of Minnesota. Therefore, the street right of way to the west of First Street and Fern Avenue lying south of Block 1, plat of THIRD ADDITION TO NASHWAUK, in the City of Nashwauk, County of Itasca, State of Minnesota, is hereby vacated.”

    NOTICE dated this 10th day of January, 2017.

CITY OF NASHWAUK

/s/ April Kurtock    

April Kurtock, Clerk

SRNF    January 19, 26, 2017

SUMMARY OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE

ITASCA COUNTY

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

DECEMBER 27, 2016

    Per Minnesota State Statute 375.12, the full text of the Official Proceedings is available for public inspection in the Itasca County Administrator’s Office of the Itasca County Courthouse in Grand Rapids, Minnesota; on the Itasca County website (http://itascacountymn.iqm2.com/Citizens/Default.aspx); or by standard or electronic mail.

    The Itasca County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on December 27, 2016, in the Boardroom of the Itasca County Courthouse, 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN.

    Chair Eichorn called the meeting to order at 2:30 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance with all members present.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA

    Trunt/Snyder added Items #5.13 (Compensation – Appointed Term and Appointed At-Will Employees), #5.14 (2016/2017 Group Residential Housing Agreements), and #6.8 (Recognition of County Employees) and approved the agenda, as amended.  All aye.

MINUTES APPROVAL

    Mandich/Snyder approved the minutes of the Tuesday, December 20, 2016 County Board Work Session.  All aye.

CONSENT AGENDA

    Tinquist/Trunt approved the Consent Agenda.  All aye.

COMMISSIONER WARRANTS

    Snyder/Tinquist approved Commissioner Warrants with a check date of December 30, 2016, in the amount of $1,371,791.18.  All aye.

ICHHS WARRANTS

    Mandich/Trunt approved the Itasca County Health and Human Services Department Warrants, in the amount of $1,126,573.38, for December 2016.  All aye.

SET 2017 ELECTED OFFICIAL SALARIES – COUNTY COMMISSIONERS/CHAIR

    Trunt/Mandich adopted the Resolution Re: Year 2017 Salary for Itasca County Board of Commissioners and County Board Chair, with no increase over 2016.  All aye.

SET 2017 ELECTED OFFICIAL SALARIES – COUNTY ATTORNEY, COUNTY AUDITOR/TREASURER, COUNTY RECORDER, COUNTY SHERIFF

    Mandich/Eichorn adopted the Resolution Re: Year 2017 Salary for Itasca County Elected Officials, which reflects a 2% increase to the 2016 base salary plus an additional 2% increase.  All aye, except Tinquist and Snyder nay.

GRSB ABATEMENT

    Trunt/Tinquist declared the Grand Rapids State Bank request as a unique circumstance not contemplated by the Itasca County Abatement Policy and agreed to disregard the policy due to the unique circumstance presented.  All aye, except Eichorn abstained.

    Snyder/Mandich proceeded with the request to approve the penalty, cost, and interest abatement request from Grand Rapids State Bank, in the amount of $11,086.82, for parcels 19-005-110, 19-005-1107, and 08-010-1100 with the findings that it was a hardship based on bankruptcy court and the advice of their legal counsel.  All aye, except Eichorn abstained.

COUNTY BASED PURCHASING (IMCARE) DIVISION UPDATE/PRESENTATION

    County Administrator Brett Skyles provided information regarding IMCare’s Complex Case Management for informational purposes only; no action taken.

PRECISE MOBILE RESOURCE MANAGEMENT

    Tinquist/Mandich approved purchase of PreCise Mobile Resource Management system to be installed on Itasca County snow removal equipment.  All aye.

RECOGNITION OF COUNTY EMPLOYEE(S)

    The following employees were recognized:  Lawrence Kitzman, Jeff Garlock, Derek Peterlin, Naesa Myers, Andy Glusica, Holly Bluntach, Brenda Kincannon, Mary Armstrong, and Holly Christenson.

COMMISSIONER COMMENTS

    Commissioner Eichorn shared information regarding the number of topics addressed and decisions that have been made by the County Board during his tenure as County Commissioner for District 4 since May 2002.

ADJOURNMENT

    Chair Eichorn adjourned the meeting at 3:59 p.m.

ATTEST

Terry Snyder, Chair of the County Board

Brett Skyles, Clerk of the County Board

SRNF    January 19, 2017