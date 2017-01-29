Legal notices: published January 26, 2017

Mortgage Foreclosures
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE
DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL
CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED
BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default
has occurred in the conditions of the following
described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: February 8, 2007
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF
MORTGAGE: $109,500.00
MORTGAGOR(S):
Janice L. Goudy and Rick A. Goudy, Wife
and Husband, as Joint Tenants
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration
Systems, Inc., as nominee for Aegis
Lending Corporation
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc.
MIN#: 100055140031077825
SERVICER:
Specialized Loan Servicing, LLC
LENDER: Aegis Lending Corporation
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Itasca
County Minnesota, Recorder, on March 20,
2007, as Document No. A000608971.
ASSIGNED TO: U.S. Bank National Association,
as Trustee, successor in interest
to Bank of America, National Association,
as Trustee, successor by merger to LaSalle
Bank National Association, as Trustee for
Bear Stearns Asset Backed Securities I
Trust 2007-HE5, Asset Backed-Certificates,
Series 2007-HE5 dated 12/23/2014, recorded
on, 12/31/2014 as Document No.
A000690335.
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
The West 1/2 NW 1/4 NW 1/4, lying North
of Deer Creek, Sec. 24 Twp. 62 North, Rge.
25, West of the Fourth Principal Meridian
PROPERTY ADDRESS:
66767 County Rd 230, Effie, MN 56639
PROPERTY I.D: 62-024-2201
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:
Itasca
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON
THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE
NOTICE: One Hundred Twenty-Two Thousand
Three Hundred Seventy-Nine and
85/100 ($122,379.85)
THAT no action or proceeding has been
instituted at law to recover the debt secured
by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that
there has been compliance with all preforeclosure
notice and acceleration requirements
of said mortgage, and/or applicable
statutes;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained
in said mortgage, the above described
property will be sold by the Sheriff
of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
10:00 AM on March 1, 2017
PLACE OF SALE:
Itasca County Sheriff`s Office, 440 1st
Ave. NE, Grand Rapids MN 55744
to pay the debt then secured by said
mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid
by the mortgagee, on the premises and the
costs and disbursements allowed by law.
The time allowed by law for redemption by
said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives
or assigns is 6 months from the date
of sale. If Mortgage is not reinstated under
Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not
redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the
Mortgagor must vacate the property on or
before 11:59 p.m. on September 1, 2017, or
the next business day if September 1, 2017
falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR
REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR,
THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE
REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL
ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA
STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,
AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE
MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED
WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS
THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY
USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,
AND ARE ABANDONED.”
Dated: December 28, 2016
U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee,
successor in interest to Bank of America,
National Association, as Trustee, successor
by merger to LaSalle Bank National
Association, as Trustee for Bear Stearns
Asset Backed Securities I Trust 2007-HE5,
Asset Backed-Certificates, Series 2007-
HE5
Randall S. Miller & Associates, PLLC
Attorneys for Assignee
of Mortgage/Mortgagee
Canadian Pacific Plaza,
120 South Sixth Street, Suite 2050
Minneapolis, MN 55402
Phone: 952-232-0052
Our File No. 16MN00149-1
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A
DEBT COLLECTOR.
Published in the
Scenic Range NewsForum
January 5, 12, 19, 26, February 2, 9, 2017
638720
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
16-105210
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE
DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL
CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED
BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default
has occurred in the conditions of the following
described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE:
September 24, 2012
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF
MORTGAGE: $142,982.00
MORTGAGOR(S):
Eric M. Handyside, a single person
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration
Systems, Inc.
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc.
MIN#: 100107311223302473
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE
ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:
Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc.
SERVICER: Cenlar FSB
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed October
18, 2012, Itasca County Recorder, as
Document Number A000669493
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned
to: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
All that part of Government Lot Three
(3), of Section Four (4), Township Fifty-nine
(59) North, Range Twenty-seven (27), West
of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Less the
East 150 feet lying North of the South 492.6
feet and Less the South 425 feet of the East
280 feet and Less that part of Lot 3 lying
North of the following line: Beginning 492.6
feet North and 150 feet West of the Southeast
corner of Lot 3; thence North 80 feet
to a point; thence North 69° 20’ 06” West
a distance of 559.42 feet to the Westerly
boundary of Lot 3, in Section 4-59-27, lying
and being Northerly and Westerly of County
Road No. 312, Itasca County, Minnesota.
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 51349 County
Road 312, Bigfork, MN 56628
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:
26-204-4130
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:
Itasca
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON
THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE
NOTICE: $136,261.27
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements
have been complied with; that no action
or proceeding has been instituted at law or
otherwise to recover the debt secured by
said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained
in said mortgage, the above described
property will be sold by the Sheriff
of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
March 8, 2017, 10:00 am
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,
Civil Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE,
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage
and taxes, if any, on said premises
and the costs and disbursements, including
attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption
within 6 months from the date of
said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal
representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:
If the real estate is an owner-occupied,
single-family dwelling, unless otherwise
provided by law, the date on or before which
the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property,
if the mortgage is not reinstated under section
580.30 or the property is not redeemed
under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on September
8, 2017, or the next business day
if September 8, 2017 falls on a Saturday,
Sunday or legal holiday.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION
BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE
MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED
TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS
ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES
SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG
OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED
PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL
DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5
UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR
AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE
ABANDONED.
Dated: January 6, 2017
Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC
Assignee of Mortgagee
SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP
BY /s/
Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559
Diane F. Mach - 273788
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X
Attorneys for Mortgagee
12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200
Burnsville, MN 55337
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM
A DEBT COLLECTOR
Published in the
Scenic Range NewsForum
January 12, 19, 26, February 2, 9, 16, 2017
641444
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
16-105415
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE
DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL
CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED
BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default
has occurred in the conditions of the following
described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: March 19, 2015
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF
MORTGAGE: $136,482.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Michael J. Smith and
Tina M. Smith, husband and wife
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration
Systems, Inc.
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc.
MIN#: 100411720216204275
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE
ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:
Florida Capital Bank, N.A. dba Florida
Capital Bank Mortgage
SERVICER:
PennyMac Loan Services, LLC
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed June
2, 2015, Itasca County Registrar of Titles, as
Document Number T000061109
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned
to: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Lot Two (2), Less the West Twelve and
Sixty-five Hundredths Feet (12.65’) and all
of Lot Three (3), Block One (1), Clover First
Addition to Grand Rapids, according to the
plat of “Clover First and Second Additions
to Grand Rapids” on file and of record in the
office of the Register of Deeds and Registrar
of Titles of Itasca County, Minnesota.
(Said plat embraces the NE of NW of Section
28, Township 55 North, Range 25, West
of the Fourth Principal Meridian, and a part
of Lot 2 of said Section 28.)
Less that part conveyed by document
no. 58202, described as follows: The East
20.5 Feet of the West 33.15 Feet of Lot
2, Block 1, Clover First Addition to Grand
Rapids.
REGISTERED PROPERTY
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 15 Willow Lane,
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:
91-490-0110 COT# 24235
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:
Itasca
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON
THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE
NOTICE: $137,771.37
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements
have been complied with; that no action
or proceeding has been instituted at law or
otherwise to recover the debt secured by
said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained
in said mortgage, the above described
property will be sold by the Sheriff
of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
March 8, 2017, 10:00am
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,
Civil Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE,
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage
and taxes, if any, on said premises
and the costs and disbursements, including
attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption
within 6 months from the date of
said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal
representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:
If the real estate is an owner-occupied,
single-family dwelling, unless otherwise
provided by law, the date on or before
which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the
property, if the mortgage is not reinstated
under section 580.30 or the property is not
redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59
p.m. on September 8, 2017, or the next
business day if September 8, 2017 falls on
a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION
BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE
MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED
TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS
ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES
SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG
OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED
PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL
DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5
UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR
AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE
ABANDONED.
Dated: January 9, 2017
PennyMac Loan Services, LLC
Assignee of Mortgagee
SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP
BY /s/
Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559
Diane F. Mach - 273788
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X
Attorneys for Mortgagee
12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200
Burnsville, MN 55337
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM
A DEBT COLLECTOR
Published in the
Scenic Range NewsForum
January 12, 19, 26, February 2, 9, 16, 2017
641826
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default
has occurred in the conditions of the following
described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: March 28, 2007
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF
MORTGAGE: $128,397.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Melanie L. Warner
f/k/a Melanie L. Erickson, a single woman
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for
Taylor, Bean & Whitaker Mortgage, its successors
and/or assigns
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: April 05, 2007 Itasca County
Recorder
Document Number: A000609474
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: Bank of America, N.A.,
successor by merger to BAC Home Loans
Servicing, LP FKA Countrywide Home
Loans Servicing, LP
Dated: January 31, 2012
Recorded: February 07, 2012 Itasca
County Recorder
Document Number: A000661304
And assigned to: Selene Finance LP
Dated: November 07, 2014
Recorded: November 04, 2016 Itasca
County Recorder
Document Number: A000708016
Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc.
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification
Number: 100029500016574752
Lender or Broker:
Taylor, Bean & Whitaker Mortgage
Residential Mortgage Servicer:
Selene Finance LP
Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:
Itasca
Property Address: 308 2nd St SE, Deer
River, MN 56636-8602
Tax Parcel ID Number:
89-480-1750; 89-430-0162
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Lots 19, 20, 21, and 22, Block 17, Itasca
City, Itasca County, Minnesota
AND
the North 100 feet of Lot Sixteen (16),
Auditor’s Subdivision No. 33, Itasca County,
Minnesota
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE
DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $118,065.88
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements
have been complied with; that no action
or proceeding has been instituted at law or
otherwise to recover the debt secured by
said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained
in said mortgage, the above-described
property will be sold by the Sheriff
of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
February 15, 2017 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,
Main Office Courthouse, 440 First Avenue
NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage
and taxes, if any, on said premises
and the costs and disbursements, including
attorney fees allowed by law, subject to
redemption within six (6) months from the
date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their
personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under
Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not
redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the
Mortgagor must vacate the property on or
before 11:59 p.m. on August 15, 2017, or
the next business day if August 15, 2017
falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation:
NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A
DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT
A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED
WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE
DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL
CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED
BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION
BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE
MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED
TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER
IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,
SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,
AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE
MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED
WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS
THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY
USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,
AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: December 29, 2016
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:
Selene Finance LP
Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.
Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee
7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200
Woodbury, MN 55125-2296
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 036554F01
Published in the
Scenic Range NewsForum
December 29, 2016,
January 5, 12, 19, 26, February 2, 2017
636052
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
ITASCA COUNTY
Notice is hereby given that sealed bids will be received at the Office of the County Auditor of Itasca County, 123 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN 55744, until 11:00:00 AM on Tuesday, February 7, 2017, for construction of the following:
Itasca County – S.A.P. 031-617-007
C.S.A.H. 17 Grading, Aggregate Base & Bituminous Surfacing
The approximate quantities of the major work are as follows:
Common Excavation 55,950 CY (P)
Select Granular
Borrow (E.V.) 29,891 CY (P)
Aggregate base, Class 5 23,812 TON
Type SP 9.5 Wearing
Course Mixture (2,C) 6,200 TON
Type SP 19 Non Wearing
Course (2,B) 3,200 TON
The Contract will be awarded to the lowest responsible bidder. Plans, Specifications and proposals may be obtained at the Office of the Itasca County Highway Engineer. Plan and Proposal Cost is $50.00, tax included and is non-refundable.
All sealed bids must include a certified check or bid bond made payable to the Itasca County Auditor/Treasurer for an amount equal to at least 5% of the bid.
Bidders who are going to be providing quotes as subcontractors may download plans and proposals through the Itasca County website, www.co.itasca.mn.us, at no charge. Contractors who wish to be listed as planholders or bid on the project are required to obtain a full bid document packet from the Itasca County Highway Department at 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN 55744.
The County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids and to waive any defects therein.
Dated: January 3, 2017
Jeff Walker
Itasca County Auditor/Treasurer
Courthouse
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
Karin Grandia
Itasca County Highway Engineer
Courthouse
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
SRNF January 12, 19, 26, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
ITASCA COUNTY
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS: Electronic Bids will be received until 11:00 AM on February 14, 2017 through Bid Express® http://www.bidexpress.com for the construction of the County project listed below.
Itasca County Contract 60317
SAP 031-603-017, SAP 031-618-007,
SAP 031-688-002
Bituminous Surfacing and
Aggregate Shouldering
Proposals will be opened and read publicly at 11:01 AM on February 14, 2017 at the Itasca County Transportation Department 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN 55744.
The approximate quantities of the major work for Contract 60317 are as follows:
Aggregate Base, Class 5 8,800 Ton
Type SP 9.5 Wearing Course
Mix (2,A) 35,050 Ton
Type SP 9.5 Wearing Course
Mix (2,C) 8,060 Ton
The Contract will be awarded to the lowest responsible bidder.
Plans and Proposals may be downloaded through Bid Express® http://bidexpress.com. There will be no cost for plans and proposals but bidders must register through Bid Express® prior to bidding and submit their bids electronically through Bid Express®. Bid Express® does charge for this service and bidders are encouraged to register well in advance of the bid closing date if they have not previously done so.
Electronic bids must be accompanied by a corporate surety bond in an amount which is at least equal to 5% of the total amount and may be submitted electronically through Bid Express® using Surety 2000 or InSure Vision Technologies, LLC, or as a hard copy by mail or other delivery method, either as a corporate surety bond or a certified check made payable to the Itasca County Auditor.
If not submitted electronically, the proposal guaranty must be received at the Itasca County Transportation Department, 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 in a sealed envelope marked clearly with the name of the bidder, type of work and project number by 4:00 p.m. the day prior to the specified date of opening.
The County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids and to waive any defects therein.
Dated: January 13, 2017
Jeffrey Walker Itasca County Auditor/Treasurer Courthouse
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
Karin Grandia
Itasca County Highway Engineer
Courthouse
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
SRNF January 19, 26; February 2, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS ITASCA COUNTY
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS: Electronic Bids will be received until 11:00 AM on February 14, 2017 through Bid Express® http://www.bidexpress.com for the construction of the County project listed below.
Itasca County Contract 201701
CP 2017-01, CP 2017-02, CP 2017-03,
CP 2017-04, CP 2017-05, CP 2017-06,
CP 2017-11
County Road Bituminous Surfacing and Aggregate Shouldering
Proposals will be opened and read publicly at 11:01 AM on February 14, 2017 at the Itasca County Transportation Department 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN 55744.
The approximate quantities of the major work for Contract 201701 are as follows:
Aggregate Base, Class 5 6540 Ton
Type SP 9.5 Wearing Course
Mix (2,A) 13,215 Ton
The Contract will be awarded to the lowest responsible bidder.
Plans and Proposals may be downloaded through Bid Express® http://bidexpress.com. There will be no cost for plans and proposals but bidders must register through Bid Express® prior to bidding and submit their bids electronically through Bid Express®. Bid Express® does charge for this service and bidders are encouraged to register well in advance of the bid closing date if they have not previously done so.
Electronic bids must be accompanied by a corporate surety bond in an amount which is at least equal to 5% of the total amount and may be submitted electronically through Bid Express® using Surety 2000 or InSure Vision Technologies, LLC, or as a hard copy by mail or other delivery method, either as a corporate surety bond or a certified check made payable to the Itasca County Auditor.
If not submitted electronically, the proposal guaranty must be received at the Itasca County Transportation Department, 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 in a sealed envelope marked clearly with the name of the bidder, type of work and project number by 4:00 p.m. the day prior to the specified date of opening.
The County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids and to waive any defects therein.
Dated: January 13, 2017
Jeffrey Walker Itasca County Auditor/Treasurer Courthouse
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
Karin Grandia
Itasca County Highway Engineer
Courthouse
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
SRNF January 19, 26; February 2, 2017
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:
That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: October 11, 2012
MORTGAGOR: Joshua D. Greniger and Casandra M. Greniger, husband and wife
MORTGAGEE: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union, a credit union organized under the laws of the United States of America
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded November 21, 2012, in the office of the County Recorder, as Document No. A000670635, Itasca County, Minnesota.
MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: t
TAX PARCEL I.D. NOS. 64-480-0958; 64-480-0960; 64-480-0954
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Parcel 1:
The South Fifty feet (S. 50”), Lot Twenty-two (22), Block I, Northland Park, as the same is platted, laid out, and constituted, according to the plat thereof which is filed and of record in the office of the Register of Deeds in and for Itasca County, Minnesota.
Parcel 2:
The North Fifty feet (N 50”) of Lot Twenty-two (22), Block I, Northland Park, according to the recorded plat thereof, on file and of record in the office of the Register of Deeds of said Itasca County, Minnesota.
Parcel 3:
The North Fifty Feet (N 50.0”) of Lot Twenty-one (21), Block I, plat of Northland Park, according to the plat thereof on file and of record in the office of the County Recorder in and for Itasca County, Minnesota..
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Itasca
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $41,200.00
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $35,848.57
INTEREST RATE AND PER DIEM: Current interest rate is 3.25%, with a daily per diem of $2.98.
That prior to commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: March 15, 2017, at 10:00 am.
PLACE OF SALE: Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, 440 First Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota 55744, to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
DATE AND TIME MORTGAGOR MUST VACATE THE PREMISES: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by September 15, 2017, at 11:59 p.m.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE (5) WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.”
Dated: January 20, 2017
MESSERLI & KRAMER P.A.
By: /s/ Thomas J. Hainje
Thomas J. Hainje (Lic. #390325)
1400 Fifth Street Towers
100 South Fifth Street
Minneapolis, MN 55402-1217
(612) 672-3600
Attorney in Fact for
Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union
IMPORTANT NOTICE
This communication is from a debt collector and is an attempt to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Published in the
Scenic Range NewsForum
January 26; February 2, 9, 16, 23; March 2, 2017
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:
That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: April 2, 2012
MORTGAGOR: Patrick J. Mullan and Brandy L. Mullan, husband and wife
MORTGAGEE: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union, a credit union organized under the laws of the United States of America
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Filed May 15, 2012, in the office of the Itasca County Registrar of Titles, as Document No. T000057465 and recorded in the office of the Itasca County Recorder, as Document No. A000664589, in the State of Minnesota.
MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 924 Clover Lane, Grand Rapids, Minnesota 55744
TAX PARCEL I.D. NOS. 91-490-0622
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: That part of Lot 12, Block 6, situated in Clover Second Addition to Grand Rapids, according to the plat of “Clover First and Second Additions to Grand Rapids”, on file and of record in the office of the Register of Deeds and Registrar of Titles of Itasca County, Minnesota AND that part of Lot 12, Block 6 in Clover First Addition to Grand Rapids, according to the plat of “Clover First and Second Additions to Grand Rapids”, on file and of record in the office of the Register of Deeds and Registrar of Titles in Itasca County, Minnesota.
Abstract and Torrens Property. Being registered land as evidenced by Certificate of Title No. 21850.
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Itasca
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $109,000.00
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $105,541.21
INTEREST RATE AND PER DIEM: Current interest rate is 5.00%, with a daily per diem of $13.81.
That prior to commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: March 8, 2017, at 10:00 am.
PLACE OF SALE: Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, 440 First Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota 55744, to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
DATE AND TIME MORTGAGOR MUST VACATE THE PREMISES: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by September 8, 2017, at 11:59 p.m.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE (5) WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.”
Dated: January 13, 2017
MESSERLI & KRAMER P.A.
By: /s/ Thomas J. Hainje
Thomas J. Hainje (Lic. #390325)
1400 Fifth Street Towers
100 South Fifth Street
Minneapolis, MN 55402-1217
(612) 672-3600
Attorney in Fact for
Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union
15845-884
IMPORTANT NOTICE
This communication is from a debt collector and is an attempt to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Published in the
Scenic Range NewsForum
January 19, 26; February 2, 9, 16, 23, 2017
ITASCA COUNTY
LAND USE ZONING/SANITATION PERMITS REQUIRED
LEGAL NOTICE
Pursuant to the provisions of the Minnesota Statutes, Section/s 375.51, 394.26 and the Itasca County Zoning Ordinance, the Itasca County Planning Commission and Board of Adjustment will hold a public hearing in the County Board Room, Courthouse, in the City of Grand Rapids, MN on WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 8TH, 2017 between the hours of 8:30 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. or until the following application/s have been addressed. For more information contact the Itasca County Environmental Services Department, Courthouse, Grand Rapids MN 55744. PHONE: 218/327-2857; TDD: 218/327-2896.
NOTE: The Planning Commission may impose such conditions or restrictions as it deems necessary to protect the public interest and the Board of Adjustment may reverse or affirm wholly or partly or may modify the order, requirement, decision or determination appealed from and to that end shall have all the powers of the officer from whom the appeal was taken and may direct the issuance of a permit.
INTERESTED PERSONS MAY CONTACT THE ZONING DEPARTMENT 5 DAYS PRIOR TO THE HEARING, TO OBTAIN A COPY OF THE STAFF REPORT ON THE FOLLOWING APPLICATIONS:
Rezone from Farm Residential to Recreational Commercial—Part of SW NW & Part of SE NW, Section 24, Deer River Township 145-25 (Jordan Osse)
Conditional Use to construct and establish a second Group Home II—N 360’ of S 560’ of W ½ of NW SW, Section 24, Deer River Township 145-25 (Dean Dickson)
*The Planning Commission/BoA will view the sites on the same day prior to the hearing and return to the Courthouse and hold the public hearing which will begin at 10:15 a.m.
Dated this 19TH day of January 2017
at Grand Rapids, MN 55744
Dan Swenson,
Environmental Services Director
SRNF January 26, 2017
–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
TO VACATE THE STREET RIGHT OF WAY TO THE WEST OF
FIRST STREET AND FERN AVENUE LYING SOUTH OF BLOCK 1,
PLAT OF THIRD ADDITION TO NASHWAUK
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, that on Tuesday, February 14, 2017, at 5:30 o’clock P.M. at the Council Chambers in the City Hall, 301 Central Avenue, City of Nashwauk, State of Minnesota, there will be a public hearing to consider the following Resolution:
“After due and proper published and posted notice of hearing and due and proper written notice of hearing mailed to each property owner affected, a public hearing was duly held at the Council Chambers, City Hall, 301 Central Avenue, City of Nashwauk, State of Minnesota, at 5:30 o’clock P.M. on Tuesday, February 14, 2017, at which time it was determined that it is in the best interest of the public to vacate the street right of way to the west of First Street and Fern Avenue lying south of Block 1, plat of THIRD ADDITION TO NASHWAUK, situated in the City of Nashwauk, County of Itasca, State of Minnesota. Therefore, the street right of way to the west of First Street and Fern Avenue lying south of Block 1, plat of THIRD ADDITION TO NASHWAUK, in the City of Nashwauk, County of Itasca, State of Minnesota, is hereby vacated.”
NOTICE dated this 10th day of January, 2017.
CITY OF NASHWAUK
/s/ April Kurtock
April Kurtock, Clerk
SRNF January 19, 26, 2017
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF ITASCA
DISTRICT COURT
NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No.: 31-PR-17-101
NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF CO-PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES AND
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
In Re: Estate of
Mildred R. Gareri
a/k/a Mildred M. Gareri,
Decedent.
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on February 13, 2017, at 9:00 a.m. , a hearing will be held in this Court at 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, Minnesota, on a petition for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the decedent’s Will dated June 19, 1984, and for the appointment of Joseph R. Gareri and Michael P. Gareri whose addresses are 1122 County Road 440, Bovey, MN, 55709. and 1010 Pine Ridge Circle, Grand Rapids, MN, 55744, respectively, as co-personal representatives of the decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the decedent’s estate.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. §524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
No formal hearing will be held unless written objections have been filed with the Court Administrator. If no objections have been filed, the request made in the Petition will be granted by default.
Dated: January 13, 2017
BY THE COURT
Lois J. Lang, Judge of District Court
Dated: January 13, 2017
s/ SEAN R. JONES, Court Administrator
Dated: January 13, 2017
Sophia Schjenken, Sr. Court Clerk
FILED
JAN 13 2017
COURT ADMINISTRATOR
ITASCA COUNTY, MINN.
KENT E. NYBERG LAW OFFICE, LTD.
Kent E. Nyberg
MN #80159
20 NE 4th Street, Suite 101
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
Telephone: (218) 326-9626
Facsimile: (218) 326-9629
SRNF January 19, 26, 2017
SUMMARY OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE
ITASCA COUNTY
BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
JANUARY 10, 2017
Per Minnesota State Statute 375.12, the full text of the Official Proceedings is available for public inspection in the Itasca County Administrator’s Office of the Itasca County Courthouse in Grand Rapids, Minnesota; on the Itasca County website (http://itascacountymn.iqm2.com/Citizens/Default.aspx); or by standard or electronic mail.
The Itasca County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on January 10, 2017, in the Boardroom of the Itasca County Courthouse, 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN.
Chair Snyder called the meeting to order at 2:30 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance with all members present.
APPROVAL OF AGENDA
Mandich/Tinquist added Items #5.6 (Magnetation Bankruptcy Sale Agreements), #6.4 (Legislative Conference Call), and #6.5 (Active Litigation Cases) and approved the agenda, as amended. All aye.
MINUTES APPROVAL
Trunt/Mandich approved the minutes of the Tuesday, January 3, 2017 Organizational County Board meeting. All aye.
CONSENT AGENDA
Tinquist/Ives approved the Consent Agenda. All aye.
COMMISSIONER WARRANTS
Trunt/Mandich approved Commissioner Warrants with a check date of January 13, 2017, in the amount of $1,811,439.07. All aye.
RECOGNITION OF COUNTY EMPLOYEE(S)
The following employee was recognized: Karla King.
HHS DIRECTOR UPDATE
Health and Human Services (HHS) Director Eric Villeneuve provided a HHS Director Update for informational purposes only; no action taken.
LEGISLATIVE CONFERENCE CALL
A Legislative Conference Call was provided by Lobbyist Loren Solberg.
COMMISSIONER COMMENTS
RECESS
Tinquist/Trunt recessed the meeting. All aye.
Chair Snyder recessed the meeting at 2:52 p.m.
RECONVENE
Chair Snyder reconvened the meeting at 2:58 p.m., with all members present.
ACTIVE LITIGATION CASES
Mandich/Tinquist moved to go into Closed Session pursuant to Minnesota Statute 13D.05, Subd. 3(b) and 13D.05, Subd. 1(d) to consult with Attorney regarding active litigation cases. All aye.
Others present: Chief Assistant County Attorney - Civil Division Michael Haig, Assistant County Assessor Corey Leinwander, County Assessor Amber Peratalo, Assistant County Attorney Heather Roy, County Administrator Brett Skyles, County Auditor/Treasurer Jeff Walker, and Deputy Clerk of the County Board Amanda Schultz.
Trunt/Ives moved to go into Open Session. All aye.
No action taken.
RECESS
Chair Snyder recessed the meeting at 3:49 p.m.
RECONVENE
Chair Snyder reconvened the meeting at 4:00 p.m., with all members present.
CLOSED SESSION
Tinquist/Ives moved to go into Closed Session pursuant to Minnesota Statute 13D.05, Subd. 3(b) based upon Attorney Client Privilege for case consultation and legal advice regarding pending or threatened litigation regarding an elected official salary or budget appeal. All aye.
Others present: Human Resources Director Lynn Hart, Labor Attorney Scott Lepak (via telephone), County Administrator Brett Skyles, and Deputy Clerk of the County Board Amanda Schultz.
Tinquist/Mandich moved to go into Open Session. All aye.
ADJOURNMENT
Chair Snyder adjourned the meeting at 4:43 p.m.
ATTEST
Terry Snyder, Chair of the County Board
Brett Skyles, Clerk of the County Board
SRNF January 26, 2017