Legal notices: published January 26, 2017

Mortgage Foreclosures

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE

DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL

CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED

BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default

has occurred in the conditions of the following

described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: February 8, 2007

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF

MORTGAGE: $109,500.00

MORTGAGOR(S):

Janice L. Goudy and Rick A. Goudy, Wife

and Husband, as Joint Tenants

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration

Systems, Inc., as nominee for Aegis

Lending Corporation

TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc.

MIN#: 100055140031077825

SERVICER:

Specialized Loan Servicing, LLC

LENDER: Aegis Lending Corporation

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Itasca

County Minnesota, Recorder, on March 20,

2007, as Document No. A000608971.

ASSIGNED TO: U.S. Bank National Association,

as Trustee, successor in interest

to Bank of America, National Association,

as Trustee, successor by merger to LaSalle

Bank National Association, as Trustee for

Bear Stearns Asset Backed Securities I

Trust 2007-HE5, Asset Backed-Certificates,

Series 2007-HE5 dated 12/23/2014, recorded

on, 12/31/2014 as Document No.

A000690335.

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

The West 1/2 NW 1/4 NW 1/4, lying North

of Deer Creek, Sec. 24 Twp. 62 North, Rge.

25, West of the Fourth Principal Meridian

PROPERTY ADDRESS:

66767 County Rd 230, Effie, MN 56639

PROPERTY I.D: 62-024-2201

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Itasca

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON

THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE

NOTICE: One Hundred Twenty-Two Thousand

Three Hundred Seventy-Nine and

85/100 ($122,379.85)

THAT no action or proceeding has been

instituted at law to recover the debt secured

by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that

there has been compliance with all preforeclosure

notice and acceleration requirements

of said mortgage, and/or applicable

statutes;

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained

in said mortgage, the above described

property will be sold by the Sheriff

of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

10:00 AM on March 1, 2017

PLACE OF SALE:

Itasca County Sheriff`s Office, 440 1st

Ave. NE, Grand Rapids MN 55744

to pay the debt then secured by said

mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid

by the mortgagee, on the premises and the

costs and disbursements allowed by law.

The time allowed by law for redemption by

said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives

or assigns is 6 months from the date

of sale. If Mortgage is not reinstated under

Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not

redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the

Mortgagor must vacate the property on or

before 11:59 p.m. on September 1, 2017, or

the next business day if September 1, 2017

falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR

REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR,

THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE

REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL

ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA

STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,

AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE

MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED

WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS

THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY

USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,

AND ARE ABANDONED.”

Dated: December 28, 2016

U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee,

successor in interest to Bank of America,

National Association, as Trustee, successor

by merger to LaSalle Bank National

Association, as Trustee for Bear Stearns

Asset Backed Securities I Trust 2007-HE5,

Asset Backed-Certificates, Series 2007-

HE5

Randall S. Miller & Associates, PLLC

Attorneys for Assignee

of Mortgage/Mortgagee

Canadian Pacific Plaza,

120 South Sixth Street, Suite 2050

Minneapolis, MN 55402

Phone: 952-232-0052

Our File No. 16MN00149-1

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A

DEBT COLLECTOR.

Published in the

Scenic Range NewsForum

January 5, 12, 19, 26, February 2, 9, 2017

638720

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

16-105210

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE

DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL

CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED

BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default

has occurred in the conditions of the following

described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

September 24, 2012

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF

MORTGAGE: $142,982.00

MORTGAGOR(S):

Eric M. Handyside, a single person

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration

Systems, Inc.

TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc.

MIN#: 100107311223302473

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE

ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:

Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc.

SERVICER: Cenlar FSB

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed October

18, 2012, Itasca County Recorder, as

Document Number A000669493

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned

to: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

All that part of Government Lot Three

(3), of Section Four (4), Township Fifty-nine

(59) North, Range Twenty-seven (27), West

of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Less the

East 150 feet lying North of the South 492.6

feet and Less the South 425 feet of the East

280 feet and Less that part of Lot 3 lying

North of the following line: Beginning 492.6

feet North and 150 feet West of the Southeast

corner of Lot 3; thence North 80 feet

to a point; thence North 69° 20’ 06” West

a distance of 559.42 feet to the Westerly

boundary of Lot 3, in Section 4-59-27, lying

and being Northerly and Westerly of County

Road No. 312, Itasca County, Minnesota.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 51349 County

Road 312, Bigfork, MN 56628

PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:

26-204-4130

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Itasca

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON

THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE

NOTICE: $136,261.27

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements

have been complied with; that no action

or proceeding has been instituted at law or

otherwise to recover the debt secured by

said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained

in said mortgage, the above described

property will be sold by the Sheriff

of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

March 8, 2017, 10:00 am

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,

Civil Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE,

Grand Rapids, MN 55744

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage

and taxes, if any, on said premises

and the costs and disbursements, including

attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption

within 6 months from the date of

said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal

representatives or assigns.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:

If the real estate is an owner-occupied,

single-family dwelling, unless otherwise

provided by law, the date on or before which

the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property,

if the mortgage is not reinstated under section

580.30 or the property is not redeemed

under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on September

8, 2017, or the next business day

if September 8, 2017 falls on a Saturday,

Sunday or legal holiday.

“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION

BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE

MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED

TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS

ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES

SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG

OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED

PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL

DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5

UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR

AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE

ABANDONED.

Dated: January 6, 2017

Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC

Assignee of Mortgagee

SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP

BY /s/

Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559

Diane F. Mach - 273788

Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778

Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X

Gary J. Evers - 0134764

Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X

Attorneys for Mortgagee

12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200

Burnsville, MN 55337

(952) 831-4060

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM

A DEBT COLLECTOR

Published in the

Scenic Range NewsForum

January 12, 19, 26, February 2, 9, 16, 2017

641444

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

16-105415

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE

DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL

CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED

BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default

has occurred in the conditions of the following

described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: March 19, 2015

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF

MORTGAGE: $136,482.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Michael J. Smith and

Tina M. Smith, husband and wife

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration

Systems, Inc.

TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc.

MIN#: 100411720216204275

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE

ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:

Florida Capital Bank, N.A. dba Florida

Capital Bank Mortgage

SERVICER:

PennyMac Loan Services, LLC

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed June

2, 2015, Itasca County Registrar of Titles, as

Document Number T000061109

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned

to: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

Lot Two (2), Less the West Twelve and

Sixty-five Hundredths Feet (12.65’) and all

of Lot Three (3), Block One (1), Clover First

Addition to Grand Rapids, according to the

plat of “Clover First and Second Additions

to Grand Rapids” on file and of record in the

office of the Register of Deeds and Registrar

of Titles of Itasca County, Minnesota.

(Said plat embraces the NE of NW of Section

28, Township 55 North, Range 25, West

of the Fourth Principal Meridian, and a part

of Lot 2 of said Section 28.)

Less that part conveyed by document

no. 58202, described as follows: The East

20.5 Feet of the West 33.15 Feet of Lot

2, Block 1, Clover First Addition to Grand

Rapids.

REGISTERED PROPERTY

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 15 Willow Lane,

Grand Rapids, MN 55744

PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:

91-490-0110 COT# 24235

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Itasca

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON

THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE

NOTICE: $137,771.37

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements

have been complied with; that no action

or proceeding has been instituted at law or

otherwise to recover the debt secured by

said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained

in said mortgage, the above described

property will be sold by the Sheriff

of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

March 8, 2017, 10:00am

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,

Civil Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE,

Grand Rapids, MN 55744

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage

and taxes, if any, on said premises

and the costs and disbursements, including

attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption

within 6 months from the date of

said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal

representatives or assigns.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:

If the real estate is an owner-occupied,

single-family dwelling, unless otherwise

provided by law, the date on or before

which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the

property, if the mortgage is not reinstated

under section 580.30 or the property is not

redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59

p.m. on September 8, 2017, or the next

business day if September 8, 2017 falls on

a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION

BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE

MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED

TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS

ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES

SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG

OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED

PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL

DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5

UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR

AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE

ABANDONED.

Dated: January 9, 2017

PennyMac Loan Services, LLC

Assignee of Mortgagee

SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP

BY /s/

Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559

Diane F. Mach - 273788

Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778

Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X

Gary J. Evers - 0134764

Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X

Attorneys for Mortgagee

12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200

Burnsville, MN 55337

(952) 831-4060

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM

A DEBT COLLECTOR

Published in the

Scenic Range NewsForum

January 12, 19, 26, February 2, 9, 16, 2017

641826

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default

has occurred in the conditions of the following

described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: March 28, 2007

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF

MORTGAGE: $128,397.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Melanie L. Warner

f/k/a Melanie L. Erickson, a single woman

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for

Taylor, Bean & Whitaker Mortgage, its successors

and/or assigns

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: April 05, 2007 Itasca County

Recorder

Document Number: A000609474

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: Bank of America, N.A.,

successor by merger to BAC Home Loans

Servicing, LP FKA Countrywide Home

Loans Servicing, LP

Dated: January 31, 2012

Recorded: February 07, 2012 Itasca

County Recorder

Document Number: A000661304

And assigned to: Selene Finance LP

Dated: November 07, 2014

Recorded: November 04, 2016 Itasca

County Recorder

Document Number: A000708016

Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification

Number: 100029500016574752

Lender or Broker:

Taylor, Bean & Whitaker Mortgage

Residential Mortgage Servicer:

Selene Finance LP

Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Itasca

Property Address: 308 2nd St SE, Deer

River, MN 56636-8602

Tax Parcel ID Number:

89-480-1750; 89-430-0162

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

Lots 19, 20, 21, and 22, Block 17, Itasca

City, Itasca County, Minnesota

AND

the North 100 feet of Lot Sixteen (16),

Auditor’s Subdivision No. 33, Itasca County,

Minnesota

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE

DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $118,065.88

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements

have been complied with; that no action

or proceeding has been instituted at law or

otherwise to recover the debt secured by

said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained

in said mortgage, the above-described

property will be sold by the Sheriff

of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

February 15, 2017 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,

Main Office Courthouse, 440 First Avenue

NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage

and taxes, if any, on said premises

and the costs and disbursements, including

attorney fees allowed by law, subject to

redemption within six (6) months from the

date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their

personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under

Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not

redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the

Mortgagor must vacate the property on or

before 11:59 p.m. on August 15, 2017, or

the next business day if August 15, 2017

falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation:

NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A

DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT

A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED

WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE

DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL

CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED

BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION

BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE

MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED

TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER

IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,

SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,

AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE

MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED

WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS

THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY

USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,

AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: December 29, 2016

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:

Selene Finance LP

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 036554F01

Published in the

Scenic Range NewsForum

December 29, 2016,

January 5, 12, 19, 26, February 2, 2017

636052

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

ITASCA COUNTY

    Notice is hereby given that sealed bids will be received at the Office of the County Auditor of Itasca County, 123 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN 55744, until 11:00:00 AM on Tuesday, February 7, 2017, for construction of the following:

 Itasca County – S.A.P. 031-617-007

C.S.A.H. 17 Grading, Aggregate Base & Bituminous Surfacing

    The approximate quantities of the major work are as follows:

Common Excavation     55,950 CY (P)

Select Granular

Borrow (E.V.)     29,891 CY (P)

Aggregate base, Class 5    23,812 TON

Type SP 9.5 Wearing

Course Mixture (2,C)    6,200 TON

Type SP 19 Non Wearing

Course (2,B)    3,200 TON

    The Contract will be awarded to the lowest responsible bidder. Plans, Specifications and proposals may be obtained at the Office of the Itasca County Highway Engineer. Plan and Proposal Cost is $50.00, tax included and is non-refundable.

    All sealed bids must include a certified check or bid bond made payable to the Itasca County Auditor/Treasurer for an amount equal to at least 5% of the bid.

    Bidders who are going to be providing quotes as subcontractors may download plans and proposals through the Itasca County website, www.co.itasca.mn.us, at no charge. Contractors who wish to be listed as planholders or bid on the project are required to obtain a full bid document packet from the Itasca County Highway Department at 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN 55744.

    The County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids and to waive any defects therein.

Dated: January 3, 2017

Jeff Walker

Itasca County Auditor/Treasurer

Courthouse

Grand Rapids, MN 55744

Karin Grandia

Itasca County Highway Engineer

Courthouse

Grand Rapids, MN 55744

SRNF    January 12, 19, 26, 2017

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

ITASCA COUNTY 

    NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS: Electronic Bids will be received until 11:00 AM on February 14, 2017 through Bid Express® http://www.bidexpress.com for the construction of the County project listed below. 

Itasca County Contract 60317

SAP 031-603-017, SAP 031-618-007,

SAP 031-688-002

Bituminous Surfacing and

Aggregate Shouldering

    Proposals will be opened and read publicly at 11:01 AM on February 14, 2017 at the Itasca County Transportation Department 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN 55744.

    The approximate quantities of the major work for Contract 60317 are as follows:

Aggregate Base, Class 5     8,800 Ton 

Type SP 9.5 Wearing Course

Mix (2,A)    35,050 Ton

Type SP 9.5 Wearing Course

Mix (2,C)    8,060 Ton

    The Contract will be awarded to the lowest responsible bidder. 

    Plans and Proposals may be downloaded through Bid Express® http://bidexpress.com. There will be no cost for plans and proposals but bidders must register through Bid Express® prior to bidding and submit their bids electronically through Bid Express®. Bid Express® does charge for this service and bidders are encouraged to register well in advance of the bid closing date if they have not previously done so.

    Electronic bids must be accompanied by a corporate surety bond in an amount which is at least equal to 5% of the total amount and may be submitted electronically through Bid Express® using Surety 2000 or InSure Vision Technologies, LLC, or as a hard copy by mail or other delivery method, either as a corporate surety bond or a certified check made payable to the Itasca County Auditor.

    If not submitted electronically, the proposal guaranty must be received at the Itasca County Transportation Department, 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 in a sealed envelope marked clearly with the name of the bidder, type of work and project number by 4:00 p.m. the day prior to the specified date of opening.

    The County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids and to waive any defects therein.

Dated: January 13, 2017

Jeffrey Walker        Itasca County Auditor/Treasurer        Courthouse

Grand Rapids, MN 55744

Karin Grandia

Itasca County Highway Engineer

Courthouse

Grand Rapids, MN 55744

SRNF    January 19, 26; February 2, 2017

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS ITASCA COUNTY 

    NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS: Electronic Bids will be received until 11:00 AM on February 14, 2017 through Bid Express® http://www.bidexpress.com for the construction of the County project listed below. 

Itasca County Contract 201701

CP 2017-01, CP 2017-02, CP 2017-03,

CP 2017-04, CP 2017-05, CP 2017-06,

CP 2017-11

County Road Bituminous Surfacing and Aggregate Shouldering

    Proposals will be opened and read publicly at 11:01 AM on February 14, 2017 at the Itasca County Transportation Department 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN 55744.

    The approximate quantities of the major work for Contract 201701 are as follows:

Aggregate Base, Class 5    6540 Ton 

Type SP 9.5 Wearing Course

Mix (2,A)    13,215 Ton

    The Contract will be awarded to the lowest responsible bidder. 

    Plans and Proposals may be downloaded through Bid Express® http://bidexpress.com. There will be no cost for plans and proposals but bidders must register through Bid Express® prior to bidding and submit their bids electronically through Bid Express®. Bid Express® does charge for this service and bidders are encouraged to register well in advance of the bid closing date if they have not previously done so.

    Electronic bids must be accompanied by a corporate surety bond in an amount which is at least equal to 5% of the total amount and may be submitted electronically through Bid Express® using Surety 2000 or InSure Vision Technologies, LLC, or as a hard copy by mail or other delivery method, either as a corporate surety bond or a certified check made payable to the Itasca County Auditor.

    If not submitted electronically, the proposal guaranty must be received at the Itasca County Transportation Department, 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 in a sealed envelope marked clearly with the name of the bidder, type of work and project number by 4:00 p.m. the day prior to the specified date of opening.

    The County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids and to waive any defects therein.

Dated: January 13, 2017

Jeffrey Walker        Itasca County Auditor/Treasurer        Courthouse

Grand Rapids, MN 55744

Karin Grandia

Itasca County Highway Engineer

Courthouse

Grand Rapids, MN 55744

SRNF    January 19, 26; February 2, 2017

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:

That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

    DATE OF MORTGAGE: October 11, 2012

    MORTGAGOR: Joshua D. Greniger and Casandra M. Greniger, husband and wife

    MORTGAGEE: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union, a credit union organized under the laws of the United States of America

    DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded November 21, 2012, in the office of the County Recorder, as Document No. A000670635, Itasca County, Minnesota.

    MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: t

    TAX PARCEL I.D. NOS. 64-480-0958; 64-480-0960; 64-480-0954

    LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

Parcel 1:

The South Fifty feet (S. 50”), Lot Twenty-two (22), Block I, Northland Park, as the same is platted, laid out, and constituted, according to the plat thereof which is filed and of record in the office of the Register of Deeds in and for Itasca County, Minnesota.

Parcel 2:

The North Fifty feet (N 50”) of Lot Twenty-two (22), Block I, Northland Park, according to the recorded plat thereof, on file and of record in the office of the Register of Deeds of said Itasca County, Minnesota.

Parcel 3:

The North Fifty Feet (N 50.0”) of Lot Twenty-one (21), Block I, plat of Northland Park, according to the plat thereof on file and of record in the office of the County Recorder in and for Itasca County, Minnesota..

    COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Itasca

    ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $41,200.00

    AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $35,848.57 

    INTEREST RATE AND PER DIEM: Current interest rate is 3.25%, with a daily per diem of $2.98.

    That prior to commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage or any part thereof;

    PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

    DATE AND TIME OF SALE: March 15, 2017, at 10:00 am.

    PLACE OF SALE: Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, 440 First Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota 55744, to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

    DATE AND TIME MORTGAGOR MUST VACATE THE PREMISES: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by September 15, 2017, at 11:59 p.m. 

    “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE (5) WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.”

Dated: January 20, 2017

            MESSERLI & KRAMER P.A.

        By:    /s/ Thomas J. Hainje 

            Thomas J. Hainje (Lic. #390325)

            1400 Fifth Street Towers

            100 South Fifth Street

            Minneapolis, MN 55402-1217

            (612) 672-3600

            Attorney in Fact for     

            Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union

IMPORTANT NOTICE

    This communication is from a debt collector and is an attempt to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose. 

Published in the

Scenic Range NewsForum

January 26; February 2, 9, 16, 23; March 2, 2017

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

    NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:

    That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

    DATE OF MORTGAGE: April 2, 2012

    MORTGAGOR: Patrick J. Mullan and Brandy L. Mullan, husband and wife

    MORTGAGEE: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union, a credit union organized under the laws of the United States of America

    DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Filed May 15, 2012, in the office of the Itasca County Registrar of Titles, as Document No. T000057465 and recorded in the office of the Itasca County Recorder, as Document No. A000664589, in the State of Minnesota.

    MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 924 Clover Lane, Grand Rapids, Minnesota 55744

    TAX PARCEL I.D. NOS. 91-490-0622

    LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: That part of Lot 12, Block 6, situated in Clover Second Addition to Grand Rapids, according to the plat of “Clover First and Second Additions to Grand Rapids”, on file and of record in the office of the Register of Deeds and Registrar of Titles of Itasca County, Minnesota AND that part of Lot 12, Block 6 in Clover First Addition to Grand Rapids, according to the plat of “Clover First and Second Additions to Grand Rapids”, on file and of record in the office of the Register of Deeds and Registrar of Titles in Itasca County, Minnesota.

    Abstract and Torrens Property. Being registered land as evidenced by Certificate of Title No. 21850.

    COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Itasca

    ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $109,000.00

    AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $105,541.21 

    INTEREST RATE AND PER DIEM: Current interest rate is 5.00%, with a daily per diem of $13.81.

    That prior to commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage or any part thereof;

    PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

    DATE AND TIME OF SALE: March 8, 2017, at 10:00 am.

    PLACE OF SALE: Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, 440 First Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota 55744, to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

    DATE AND TIME MORTGAGOR MUST VACATE THE PREMISES: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by September 8, 2017, at 11:59 p.m. 

    “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE (5) WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.”

Dated: January 13, 2017

            MESSERLI & KRAMER P.A.

        By:    /s/ Thomas J. Hainje 

            Thomas J. Hainje (Lic. #390325)

            1400 Fifth Street Towers

            100 South Fifth Street

            Minneapolis, MN 55402-1217

            (612) 672-3600

            Attorney in Fact for     

            Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union

            15845-884

IMPORTANT NOTICE

This communication is from a debt collector and is an attempt to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Published in the

Scenic Range NewsForum

January 19, 26; February 2, 9, 16, 23, 2017

ITASCA COUNTY 

LAND USE ZONING/SANITATION PERMITS REQUIRED

LEGAL NOTICE 

    Pursuant to the provisions of the Minnesota Statutes, Section/s 375.51, 394.26 and the Itasca County Zoning Ordinance, the Itasca County Planning Commission and Board of Adjustment will hold a public hearing in the County Board Room, Courthouse, in the City of Grand Rapids, MN on WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 8TH, 2017 between the hours of 8:30 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. or until the following application/s have been addressed. For more information contact the Itasca County Environmental Services Department, Courthouse, Grand Rapids MN 55744. PHONE: 218/327-2857; TDD: 218/327-2896.

    NOTE: The Planning Commission may impose such conditions or restrictions as it deems necessary to protect the public interest and the Board of Adjustment may reverse or affirm wholly or partly or may modify the order, requirement, decision or determination appealed from and to that end shall have all the powers of the officer from whom the appeal was taken and may direct the issuance of a permit.

    INTERESTED PERSONS MAY CONTACT THE ZONING DEPARTMENT 5 DAYS PRIOR TO THE HEARING, TO OBTAIN A COPY OF THE STAFF REPORT ON THE FOLLOWING APPLICATIONS: 

    Rezone from Farm Residential to Recreational Commercial—Part of SW NW & Part of SE NW, Section 24, Deer River Township 145-25 (Jordan Osse) 

    Conditional Use to construct and establish a second Group Home II—N 360’ of S 560’ of W ½ of NW SW, Section 24, Deer River Township 145-25 (Dean Dickson) 

    *The Planning Commission/BoA will view the sites on the same day prior to the hearing and return to the Courthouse and hold the public hearing which will begin at 10:15 a.m.

Dated this 19TH day of January 2017

at Grand Rapids, MN 55744

Dan Swenson,

Environmental Services Director

SRNF    January 26, 2017

–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

TO VACATE THE STREET RIGHT OF WAY TO THE WEST OF 

FIRST STREET AND FERN AVENUE LYING SOUTH OF BLOCK 1,

PLAT OF THIRD ADDITION TO NASHWAUK

    YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, that on Tuesday, February 14, 2017, at 5:30 o’clock P.M. at the Council Chambers in the City Hall, 301 Central Avenue, City of Nashwauk, State of Minnesota, there will be a public hearing to consider the following Resolution:

    “After due and proper published and posted notice of hearing and due and proper written notice of hearing mailed to each property owner affected, a public hearing was duly held at the Council Chambers, City Hall, 301 Central Avenue, City of Nashwauk, State of Minnesota, at 5:30 o’clock P.M. on Tuesday, February 14, 2017, at which time it was determined that it is in the best interest of the public to vacate the street right of way to the west of First Street and Fern Avenue lying south of Block 1, plat of THIRD ADDITION TO NASHWAUK, situated in the City of Nashwauk, County of Itasca, State of Minnesota. Therefore, the street right of way to the west of First Street and Fern Avenue lying south of Block 1, plat of THIRD ADDITION TO NASHWAUK, in the City of Nashwauk, County of Itasca, State of Minnesota, is hereby vacated.”

    NOTICE dated this 10th day of January, 2017.

CITY OF NASHWAUK

/s/ April Kurtock    

April Kurtock, Clerk

SRNF    January 19, 26, 2017

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF ITASCA

DISTRICT COURT

NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No.: 31-PR-17-101

NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF CO-PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES AND

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

In Re: Estate of

Mildred R. Gareri

a/k/a Mildred M. Gareri,

    Decedent.

    It is Ordered and Notice is given that on February 13, 2017, at 9:00 a.m. , a hearing will be held in this Court at 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, Minnesota, on a petition for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the decedent’s Will dated June 19, 1984, and for the appointment of Joseph R. Gareri and Michael P. Gareri whose addresses are 1122 County Road 440, Bovey, MN, 55709. and 1010 Pine Ridge Circle, Grand Rapids, MN, 55744, respectively, as co-personal representatives of the decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration.

    Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the decedent’s estate.

    Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. §524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.

    No formal hearing will be held unless written objections have been filed with the Court Administrator. If no objections have been filed, the request made in the Petition will be granted by default.

Dated: January 13, 2017

BY THE COURT

Lois J. Lang, Judge of District Court

Dated: January 13, 2017

s/ SEAN R. JONES, Court Administrator

Dated: January 13, 2017

Sophia Schjenken, Sr. Court Clerk 

FILED

JAN 13 2017

COURT ADMINISTRATOR

ITASCA COUNTY, MINN.

KENT E. NYBERG LAW OFFICE, LTD.

Kent E. Nyberg     

MN #80159

20 NE 4th Street, Suite 101

Grand Rapids, MN 55744

Telephone: (218) 326-9626

Facsimile: (218) 326-9629

SRNF    January 19, 26, 2017

SUMMARY OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE

ITASCA COUNTY

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

JANUARY 10, 2017

    Per Minnesota State Statute 375.12, the full text of the Official Proceedings is available for public inspection in the Itasca County Administrator’s Office of the Itasca County Courthouse in Grand Rapids, Minnesota; on the Itasca County website (http://itascacountymn.iqm2.com/Citizens/Default.aspx); or by standard or electronic mail.

    The Itasca County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on January 10, 2017, in the Boardroom of the Itasca County Courthouse, 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN.

    Chair Snyder called the meeting to order at 2:30 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance with all members present.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA

    Mandich/Tinquist added Items #5.6 (Magnetation Bankruptcy Sale Agreements), #6.4 (Legislative Conference Call), and #6.5 (Active Litigation Cases) and approved the agenda, as amended.  All aye.

MINUTES APPROVAL

    Trunt/Mandich approved the minutes of the Tuesday, January 3, 2017 Organizational County Board meeting.  All aye.

CONSENT AGENDA

    Tinquist/Ives approved the Consent Agenda.  All aye.

COMMISSIONER WARRANTS

    Trunt/Mandich approved Commissioner Warrants with a check date of January 13, 2017, in the amount of $1,811,439.07.  All aye.

RECOGNITION OF COUNTY EMPLOYEE(S)

    The following employee was recognized:  Karla King.

HHS DIRECTOR UPDATE

    Health and Human Services (HHS) Director Eric Villeneuve provided a HHS Director Update for informational purposes only; no action taken.

LEGISLATIVE CONFERENCE CALL

    A Legislative Conference Call was provided by Lobbyist Loren Solberg.

COMMISSIONER COMMENTS

RECESS

    Tinquist/Trunt recessed the meeting.  All aye.

    Chair Snyder recessed the meeting at 2:52 p.m.

RECONVENE

    Chair Snyder reconvened the meeting at 2:58 p.m., with all members present.

ACTIVE LITIGATION CASES

    Mandich/Tinquist moved to go into Closed Session pursuant to Minnesota Statute 13D.05, Subd. 3(b) and 13D.05, Subd. 1(d) to consult with Attorney regarding active litigation cases.  All aye.

    Others present: Chief Assistant County Attorney - Civil Division Michael Haig, Assistant County Assessor Corey Leinwander, County Assessor Amber Peratalo, Assistant County Attorney Heather Roy, County Administrator Brett Skyles, County Auditor/Treasurer Jeff Walker, and Deputy Clerk of the County Board Amanda Schultz.

    Trunt/Ives moved to go into Open Session.  All aye.

    No action taken.

RECESS

    Chair Snyder recessed the meeting at 3:49 p.m.

RECONVENE

    Chair Snyder reconvened the meeting at 4:00 p.m., with all members present.

CLOSED SESSION

    Tinquist/Ives moved to go into Closed Session pursuant to Minnesota Statute 13D.05, Subd. 3(b) based upon Attorney Client Privilege for case consultation and legal advice regarding pending or threatened litigation regarding an elected official salary or budget appeal.  All aye.

    Others present: Human Resources Director Lynn Hart, Labor Attorney Scott Lepak (via telephone), County Administrator Brett Skyles, and Deputy Clerk of the County Board Amanda Schultz.

    Tinquist/Mandich moved to go into Open Session.  All aye.

ADJOURNMENT

    Chair Snyder adjourned the meeting at 4:43 p.m.

ATTEST

Terry Snyder, Chair of the County Board

Brett Skyles, Clerk of the County Board

SRNF    January 26, 2017