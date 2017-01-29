Legal notices: published January 26, 2017

Mortgage Foreclosures NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: February 8, 2007 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $109,500.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Janice L. Goudy and Rick A. Goudy, Wife and Husband, as Joint Tenants MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Aegis Lending Corporation TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. MIN#: 100055140031077825 SERVICER: Specialized Loan Servicing, LLC LENDER: Aegis Lending Corporation DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Itasca County Minnesota, Recorder, on March 20, 2007, as Document No. A000608971. ASSIGNED TO: U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, successor in interest to Bank of America, National Association, as Trustee, successor by merger to LaSalle Bank National Association, as Trustee for Bear Stearns Asset Backed Securities I Trust 2007-HE5, Asset Backed-Certificates, Series 2007-HE5 dated 12/23/2014, recorded on, 12/31/2014 as Document No. A000690335. LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The West 1/2 NW 1/4 NW 1/4, lying North of Deer Creek, Sec. 24 Twp. 62 North, Rge. 25, West of the Fourth Principal Meridian PROPERTY ADDRESS: 66767 County Rd 230, Effie, MN 56639 PROPERTY I.D: 62-024-2201 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Itasca THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: One Hundred Twenty-Two Thousand Three Hundred Seventy-Nine and 85/100 ($122,379.85) THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that there has been compliance with all preforeclosure notice and acceleration requirements of said mortgage, and/or applicable statutes; PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: 10:00 AM on March 1, 2017 PLACE OF SALE: Itasca County Sheriff`s Office, 440 1st Ave. NE, Grand Rapids MN 55744 to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is 6 months from the date of sale. If Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on September 1, 2017, or the next business day if September 1, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.” Dated: December 28, 2016 U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, successor in interest to Bank of America, National Association, as Trustee, successor by merger to LaSalle Bank National Association, as Trustee for Bear Stearns Asset Backed Securities I Trust 2007-HE5, Asset Backed-Certificates, Series 2007- HE5 Randall S. Miller & Associates, PLLC Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgage/Mortgagee Canadian Pacific Plaza, 120 South Sixth Street, Suite 2050 Minneapolis, MN 55402 Phone: 952-232-0052 Our File No. 16MN00149-1 THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. Published in the Scenic Range NewsForum January 5, 12, 19, 26, February 2, 9, 2017 638720 NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE 16-105210 THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: September 24, 2012 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $142,982.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Eric M. Handyside, a single person MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. MIN#: 100107311223302473 LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. SERVICER: Cenlar FSB DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed October 18, 2012, Itasca County Recorder, as Document Number A000669493 ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: All that part of Government Lot Three (3), of Section Four (4), Township Fifty-nine (59) North, Range Twenty-seven (27), West of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Less the East 150 feet lying North of the South 492.6 feet and Less the South 425 feet of the East 280 feet and Less that part of Lot 3 lying North of the following line: Beginning 492.6 feet North and 150 feet West of the Southeast corner of Lot 3; thence North 80 feet to a point; thence North 69° 20’ 06” West a distance of 559.42 feet to the Westerly boundary of Lot 3, in Section 4-59-27, lying and being Northerly and Westerly of County Road No. 312, Itasca County, Minnesota. PROPERTY ADDRESS: 51349 County Road 312, Bigfork, MN 56628 PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 26-204-4130 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Itasca THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $136,261.27 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: March 8, 2017, 10:00 am PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, Civil Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on September 8, 2017, or the next business day if September 8, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. Dated: January 6, 2017 Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC Assignee of Mortgagee SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP BY /s/ Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559 Diane F. Mach - 273788 Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778 Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X Gary J. Evers - 0134764 Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X Attorneys for Mortgagee 12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200 Burnsville, MN 55337 (952) 831-4060 THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR Published in the Scenic Range NewsForum January 12, 19, 26, February 2, 9, 16, 2017 641444 NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE 16-105415 THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: March 19, 2015 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $136,482.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Michael J. Smith and Tina M. Smith, husband and wife MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. MIN#: 100411720216204275 LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Florida Capital Bank, N.A. dba Florida Capital Bank Mortgage SERVICER: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed June 2, 2015, Itasca County Registrar of Titles, as Document Number T000061109 ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot Two (2), Less the West Twelve and Sixty-five Hundredths Feet (12.65’) and all of Lot Three (3), Block One (1), Clover First Addition to Grand Rapids, according to the plat of “Clover First and Second Additions to Grand Rapids” on file and of record in the office of the Register of Deeds and Registrar of Titles of Itasca County, Minnesota. (Said plat embraces the NE of NW of Section 28, Township 55 North, Range 25, West of the Fourth Principal Meridian, and a part of Lot 2 of said Section 28.) Less that part conveyed by document no. 58202, described as follows: The East 20.5 Feet of the West 33.15 Feet of Lot 2, Block 1, Clover First Addition to Grand Rapids. REGISTERED PROPERTY PROPERTY ADDRESS: 15 Willow Lane, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 91-490-0110 COT# 24235 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Itasca THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $137,771.37 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: March 8, 2017, 10:00am PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, Civil Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on September 8, 2017, or the next business day if September 8, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. Dated: January 9, 2017 PennyMac Loan Services, LLC Assignee of Mortgagee SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP BY /s/ Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559 Diane F. Mach - 273788 Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778 Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X Gary J. Evers - 0134764 Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X Attorneys for Mortgagee 12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200 Burnsville, MN 55337 (952) 831-4060 THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR Published in the Scenic Range NewsForum January 12, 19, 26, February 2, 9, 16, 2017 641826 NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: March 28, 2007 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $128,397.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Melanie L. Warner f/k/a Melanie L. Erickson, a single woman MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Taylor, Bean & Whitaker Mortgage, its successors and/or assigns DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded: April 05, 2007 Itasca County Recorder Document Number: A000609474 ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: And assigned to: Bank of America, N.A., successor by merger to BAC Home Loans Servicing, LP FKA Countrywide Home Loans Servicing, LP Dated: January 31, 2012 Recorded: February 07, 2012 Itasca County Recorder

Document Number: A000661304 And assigned to: Selene Finance LP Dated: November 07, 2014 Recorded: November 04, 2016 Itasca County Recorder Document Number: A000708016 Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 100029500016574752 Lender or Broker: Taylor, Bean & Whitaker Mortgage Residential Mortgage Servicer: Selene Finance LP Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Itasca Property Address: 308 2nd St SE, Deer River, MN 56636-8602 Tax Parcel ID Number: 89-480-1750; 89-430-0162 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lots 19, 20, 21, and 22, Block 17, Itasca City, Itasca County, Minnesota AND the North 100 feet of Lot Sixteen (16), Auditor’s Subdivision No. 33, Itasca County, Minnesota AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $118,065.88 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: February 15, 2017 at 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, Main Office Courthouse, 440 First Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns. If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on August 15, 2017, or the next business day if August 15, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. DATED: December 29, 2016 ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: Selene Finance LP Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A. Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee 7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200 Woodbury, MN 55125-2296 (651) 209-3300 File Number: 036554F01 Published in the Scenic Range NewsForum December 29, 2016, January 5, 12, 19, 26, February 2, 2017 636052 ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS ITASCA COUNTY Notice is hereby given that sealed bids will be received at the Office of the County Auditor of Itasca County, 123 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN 55744, until 11:00:00 AM on Tuesday, February 7, 2017, for construction of the following: Itasca County – S.A.P. 031-617-007 C.S.A.H. 17 Grading, Aggregate Base & Bituminous Surfacing The approximate quantities of the major work are as follows: Common Excavation 55,950 CY (P) Select Granular Borrow (E.V.) 29,891 CY (P) Aggregate base, Class 5 23,812 TON Type SP 9.5 Wearing Course Mixture (2,C) 6,200 TON Type SP 19 Non Wearing Course (2,B) 3,200 TON The Contract will be awarded to the lowest responsible bidder. Plans, Specifications and proposals may be obtained at the Office of the Itasca County Highway Engineer. Plan and Proposal Cost is $50.00, tax included and is non-refundable. All sealed bids must include a certified check or bid bond made payable to the Itasca County Auditor/Treasurer for an amount equal to at least 5% of the bid. Bidders who are going to be providing quotes as subcontractors may download plans and proposals through the Itasca County website, www.co.itasca.mn.us, at no charge. Contractors who wish to be listed as planholders or bid on the project are required to obtain a full bid document packet from the Itasca County Highway Department at 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN 55744. The County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids and to waive any defects therein. Dated: January 3, 2017 Jeff Walker Itasca County Auditor/Treasurer Courthouse Grand Rapids, MN 55744 Karin Grandia Itasca County Highway Engineer Courthouse Grand Rapids, MN 55744 SRNF January 12, 19, 26, 2017 ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS ITASCA COUNTY NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS: Electronic Bids will be received until 11:00 AM on February 14, 2017 through Bid Express® http://www.bidexpress.com for the construction of the County project listed below. Itasca County Contract 60317 SAP 031-603-017, SAP 031-618-007, SAP 031-688-002 Bituminous Surfacing and Aggregate Shouldering Proposals will be opened and read publicly at 11:01 AM on February 14, 2017 at the Itasca County Transportation Department 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN 55744. The approximate quantities of the major work for Contract 60317 are as follows: Aggregate Base, Class 5 8,800 Ton Type SP 9.5 Wearing Course Mix (2,A) 35,050 Ton Type SP 9.5 Wearing Course Mix (2,C) 8,060 Ton The Contract will be awarded to the lowest responsible bidder. Plans and Proposals may be downloaded through Bid Express® http://bidexpress.com. There will be no cost for plans and proposals but bidders must register through Bid Express® prior to bidding and submit their bids electronically through Bid Express®. Bid Express® does charge for this service and bidders are encouraged to register well in advance of the bid closing date if they have not previously done so. Electronic bids must be accompanied by a corporate surety bond in an amount which is at least equal to 5% of the total amount and may be submitted electronically through Bid Express® using Surety 2000 or InSure Vision Technologies, LLC, or as a hard copy by mail or other delivery method, either as a corporate surety bond or a certified check made payable to the Itasca County Auditor. If not submitted electronically, the proposal guaranty must be received at the Itasca County Transportation Department, 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 in a sealed envelope marked clearly with the name of the bidder, type of work and project number by 4:00 p.m. the day prior to the specified date of opening. The County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids and to waive any defects therein. Dated: January 13, 2017 Jeffrey Walker Itasca County Auditor/Treasurer Courthouse Grand Rapids, MN 55744 Karin Grandia Itasca County Highway Engineer Courthouse Grand Rapids, MN 55744 SRNF January 19, 26; February 2, 2017 ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS ITASCA COUNTY NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS: Electronic Bids will be received until 11:00 AM on February 14, 2017 through Bid Express® http://www.bidexpress.com for the construction of the County project listed below. Itasca County Contract 201701 CP 2017-01, CP 2017-02, CP 2017-03, CP 2017-04, CP 2017-05, CP 2017-06, CP 2017-11 County Road Bituminous Surfacing and Aggregate Shouldering Proposals will be opened and read publicly at 11:01 AM on February 14, 2017 at the Itasca County Transportation Department 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN 55744. The approximate quantities of the major work for Contract 201701 are as follows: Aggregate Base, Class 5 6540 Ton Type SP 9.5 Wearing Course Mix (2,A) 13,215 Ton The Contract will be awarded to the lowest responsible bidder. Plans and Proposals may be downloaded through Bid Express® http://bidexpress.com. There will be no cost for plans and proposals but bidders must register through Bid Express® prior to bidding and submit their bids electronically through Bid Express®. Bid Express® does charge for this service and bidders are encouraged to register well in advance of the bid closing date if they have not previously done so. Electronic bids must be accompanied by a corporate surety bond in an amount which is at least equal to 5% of the total amount and may be submitted electronically through Bid Express® using Surety 2000 or InSure Vision Technologies, LLC, or as a hard copy by mail or other delivery method, either as a corporate surety bond or a certified check made payable to the Itasca County Auditor. If not submitted electronically, the proposal guaranty must be received at the Itasca County Transportation Department, 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 in a sealed envelope marked clearly with the name of the bidder, type of work and project number by 4:00 p.m. the day prior to the specified date of opening. The County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids and to waive any defects therein. Dated: January 13, 2017 Jeffrey Walker Itasca County Auditor/Treasurer Courthouse Grand Rapids, MN 55744 Karin Grandia Itasca County Highway Engineer Courthouse Grand Rapids, MN 55744 SRNF January 19, 26; February 2, 2017 NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: October 11, 2012 MORTGAGOR: Joshua D. Greniger and Casandra M. Greniger, husband and wife MORTGAGEE: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union, a credit union organized under the laws of the United States of America DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded November 21, 2012, in the office of the County Recorder, as Document No. A000670635, Itasca County, Minnesota. MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: t TAX PARCEL I.D. NOS. 64-480-0958; 64-480-0960; 64-480-0954 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Parcel 1: The South Fifty feet (S. 50”), Lot Twenty-two (22), Block I, Northland Park, as the same is platted, laid out, and constituted, according to the plat thereof which is filed and of record in the office of the Register of Deeds in and for Itasca County, Minnesota. Parcel 2: The North Fifty feet (N 50”) of Lot Twenty-two (22), Block I, Northland Park, according to the recorded plat thereof, on file and of record in the office of the Register of Deeds of said Itasca County, Minnesota. Parcel 3: The North Fifty Feet (N 50.0”) of Lot Twenty-one (21), Block I, plat of Northland Park, according to the plat thereof on file and of record in the office of the County Recorder in and for Itasca County, Minnesota.. COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Itasca ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $41,200.00 AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $35,848.57 INTEREST RATE AND PER DIEM: Current interest rate is 3.25%, with a daily per diem of $2.98. That prior to commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage or any part thereof; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: March 15, 2017, at 10:00 am. PLACE OF SALE: Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, 440 First Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota 55744, to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns. DATE AND TIME MORTGAGOR MUST VACATE THE PREMISES: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by September 15, 2017, at 11:59 p.m. “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE (5) WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.”