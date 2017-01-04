Legal notices: published January 5, 2016

Mortgage Foreclosures
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
16-104823
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE
DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL
CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED
BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default
has occurred in the conditions of the following
described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: October 7, 2003
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF
MORTGAGE: $109,040.00
MORTGAGOR(S):
David L. Bransford, single person
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration
Systems, Inc.
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc.
MIN#: 100052599969176979
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE
ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:
Chan Mortgage
SERVICER: Nationstar Mortgage LLC
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed October
10, 2003, Itasca County Registrar of
Titles, as Document Number T 45593
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned
to: CitiMortgage, Inc.; thereafter assigned
to Nationstar Mortgage LLC.
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Lot Eleven (11), Block Three (3), Remer-
Deschepper Addition to Grand Rapids.
REGISTERED PROPERTY
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 2809 Alice St,
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:
91-663-0330 COT# 20627
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:
Itasca
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON
THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE
NOTICE: $90,275.85
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements
have been complied with; that no action
or proceeding has been instituted at law or
otherwise to recover the debt secured by
said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained
in said mortgage, the above described
property will be sold by the Sheriff
of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
February 1, 2017, 10:00 am
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,
Civil Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE,
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage
and taxes, if any, on said premises
and the costs and disbursements, including
attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption
within 6 months from the date of
said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal
representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:
If the real estate is an owner-occupied,
single-family dwelling, unless otherwise
provided by law, the date on or before
which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the
property, if the mortgage is not reinstated
under section 580.30 or the property is not
redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59
p.m. on August 1, 2017, or the next business
day if August 1, 2017 falls on a Saturday,
Sunday or legal holiday.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION
BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE
MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED
TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS
ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES
SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG
OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED
PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL
DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5
UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR
AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE
ABANDONED.
Dated: December 1, 2016
Nationstar Mortgage LLC
Assignee of Mortgagee
SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP
BY /s/
Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559
Diane F. Mach - 273788
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X
Attorneys for Mortgagee
12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200
Burnsville, MN 55337
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A
DEBT COLLECTOR
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE
DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL
CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED
BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default
has occurred in the conditions of the following
described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: February 8, 2007
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF
MORTGAGE: $109,500.00
MORTGAGOR(S):
Janice L. Goudy and Rick A. Goudy, Wife
a
and Husband, as Joint Tenants
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration
Systems, Inc., as nominee for Aegis
Lending Corporation
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc.
MIN#: 100055140031077825
SERVICER:
Specialized Loan Servicing, LLC
LENDER: Aegis Lending Corporation
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Itasca
County Minnesota, Recorder, on March 20,
2007, as Document No. A000608971.
ASSIGNED TO: U.S. Bank National Association,
as Trustee, successor in interest
to Bank of America, National Association,
as Trustee, successor by merger to LaSalle
Bank National Association, as Trustee for
Bear Stearns Asset Backed Securities I
Trust 2007-HE5, Asset Backed-Certi.cates,
Series 2007-HE5 dated 12/23/2014, recorded
on, 12/31/2014 as Document No.
A000690335.
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
The West 1/2 NW 1/4 NW 1/4, lying North
of Deer Creek, Sec. 24 Twp. 62 North, Rge.
25, West of the Fourth Principal Meridian
PROPERTY ADDRESS:
66767 County Rd 230, Effie, MN 56639
PROPERTY I.D: 62-024-2201
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:
Itasca
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON
THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE
NOTICE: One Hundred Twenty-Two Thousand
Three Hundred Seventy-Nine and
85/100 ($122,379.85)
THAT no action or proceeding has been
instituted at law to recover the debt secured
by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that
there has been compliance with all preforeclosure
notice and acceleration requirements
of said mortgage, and/or applicable
statutes;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained
in said mortgage, the above described
property will be sold by the Sheriff
of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
10:00 AM on March 1, 2017
PLACE OF SALE:
Itasca County Sheriff`s Office, 440 1st
Ave. NE, Grand Rapids MN 55744
to pay the debt then secured by said
mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid
by the mortgagee, on the premises and the
costs and disbursements allowed by law.
The time allowed by law for redemption by
said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives
or assigns is 6 months from the date
of sale. If Mortgage is not reinstated under
Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not
redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the
Mortgagor must vacate the property on or
before 11:59 p.m. on September 1, 2017, or
the next business day if September 1, 2017
falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR
REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR,
THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE
REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL
ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA
STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,
AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE
MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED
WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS
THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY
USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,
AND ARE ABANDONED.”
Dated: December 28, 2016
U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee,
successor in interest to Bank of America,
National Association, as Trustee, successor
by merger to LaSalle Bank National
Association, as Trustee for Bear Stearns
Asset Backed Securities I Trust 2007-HE5,
Asset Backed-Certi.cates, Series 2007-
HE5
Randall S. Miller & Associates, PLLC
Attorneys for Assignee
of Mortgage/Mortgagee
Canadian Paci.c Plaza,
120 South Sixth Street, Suite 2050
Minneapolis, MN 55402
Phone: 952-232-0052
Our File No. 16MN00149-1
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A
DEBT COLLECTOR.
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default
has occurred in the conditions of the following
described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE:
September 26, 2005
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF
MORTGAGE: $132,000.00
MORTGAGOR(S): John M. Koha, A Single
Person and Kelly J. Mahoney, A Single
Person
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration
Systems, Inc., as nominee for Brier
Mortgage Corporation, its successors and/
or assigns
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: October 11, 2005 Itasca
County Recorder
Document Number: A000591248
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE
LLC
Dated: July 02, 2013
Recorded: July 03, 2013 Itasca County
Recorder
D
Document Number: A000676973
And assigned to: LaSalle Bank National
Association, as Trustee for Lehman Mortgage
Trust Mortgage Pass Through Certi.-
cates Series 2005-3 to U.S. Bank National
Association, as Trustee, for Lehman Mortgage
Trust Mortgage Pass Through Certi.-
cates Series 2005-3
Dated: November 24, 2015
Recorded: February 25, 2016 Itasca
County Recorder
Document Number: A000701177
And Corrective Assignment Recorded:
December 08, 2016 Itasca County Recorder
Document Number: A000708944
Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc.
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identi.cation
Number: 1001975-0000024771-8
Lender or Broker: Brier Mortgage Corporation
Residential Mortgage Servicer:
Nationstar Mortgage LLC
Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:
Itasca
Property Address: 407 NE 9th St, Grand
Rapids, MN 55744-2917
Tax Parcel ID Number: 91-545-0100
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Lot 10, Helmer Addition to Grand Rapids
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE
DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $150,855.56
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements
have been complied with; that no action
or proceeding has been instituted at law or
otherwise to recover the debt secured by
said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained
in said mortgage, the above-described
property will be sold by the Sheriff
of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
February 01, 2017 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,
Main Of.ce Courthouse, 440 First Avenue
NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage
and taxes, if any, on said premises
and the costs and disbursements, including
attorney fees allowed by law, subject to
redemption within six (6) months from the
date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their
personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under
Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not
redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the
Mortgagor must vacate the property on or
before 11:59 p.m. on August 01, 2017, or
the next business day if August 01, 2017
falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from .nancial obligation:
NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A
DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT
A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED
WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE
DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL
CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED
BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION
BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE
MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED
TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER
IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,
SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,
AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE
MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED
WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS
THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY
USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,
AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: December 15, 2016
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: U.S. Bank
National Association, as Trustee, for Lehman
Mortgage Trust Mortgage Pass
Through Certi.cates Series 2005-3
Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.
Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee
7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200
Woodbury, MN 55125-2296
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 034555F02
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE
DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL
CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED
BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default
has occurred in the conditions of the following
described mortgage:
MORTGAGOR(S): Del R. Olds Jr. and
Amanda Z. Olds, husband and wife
MORTGAGEE: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned
to: None.
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF
MORTGAGE: $111,272.00
DATE OF MORTGAGE:
November 24, 2010
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded
on December 1, 2010 and memorialized
upon Certi.cate of Title No. 21999 as Document
Number T000055500 in the Office
of the County Registrar of Titles of Itasca
County, Minnesota.
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON
THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE
N
NOTICE: $104,048.51
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
The South One Half (S 1/2) of Lots Twentyone
(21) and Twenty-two (22), Block Three
(3), Remer-Deschepper Addition to Grand
Rapids, Itasca County, Minnesota
REGISTERED PROPERTY
STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY:
2705 ALICE ST,
GRAND RAPIDS, MN 55744-8635
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:
Itasca County, Minnesota
TRANSACTION AGENT: None
NAME OF MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR:
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
RESIDENTIAL SERVICER:
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:
91-663-0352
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE
IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: None
THAT no action or proceeding has been
instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining
secured by such mortgage, or any
part thereof, or, if the action or proceeding
has been instituted, that the same has been
discontinued, or that an execution upon the
judgment rendered therein has been returned
unsatis.ed, in whole or in part.
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained
in said mortgage, the above described
property will be sold by the Sheriff
of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
February 15, 2017 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Itasca County Sheriff’s
Office, 440 First Ave NE, Grand Rapids,
Minnesota
to pay the debt then secured by said
mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid
by the mortgagee, on the premises and the
costs and disbursements allowed by law.
The time allowed by law for redemption by
said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives
or assigns is six (6) months from the
date of sale.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:
Unless said mortgage is reinstated or
the property redeemed, or unless the time
for redemption is reduced by judicial order,
you must vacate the premises by 11:59
p.m. on August 15, 2017.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION
BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE
MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED
TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER
IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,
SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,
AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE
MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED
WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS
THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY
USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,
AND ARE ABANDONED.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL
OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE:
None
Dated: December 14, 2016
WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.
Mortgagee
THE ACADEMY LAW GROUP, P.A.
By: /s/
Rebecca F. Schiller, Esq.
N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq.
*Curt N. Trisko, Esq.*
Samuel R. Coleman, Esq.
Steven R. Little, Esq.
Attorneys for Mortgagee
The Academy Professional Building
25 North Dale Street
St. Paul, MN 55102
(651) 209-9760
(16-1777-FC01)
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A
DEBT COLLECTOR.
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default
has occurred in the conditions of the following
described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: March 28, 2007
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF
MORTGAGE: $128,397.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Melanie L. Warner
f/k/a Melanie L. Erickson, a single woman
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for
Taylor, Bean & Whitaker Mortgage, its successors
and/or assigns
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: April 05, 2007 Itasca County
Recorder
Document Number: A000609474
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: Bank of America, N.A.,
successor by merger to BAC Home Loans
Servicing, LP FKA Countrywide Home
Loans Servicing, LP
Dated: January 31, 2012
Recorded: February 07, 2012 Itasca
County Recorder
Document Number: A000661304
And assigned to: Selene Finance LP
Dated: November 07, 2014
Recorded: November 04, 2016 Itasca
County Recorder
Document Number: A000708016
Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc.
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identi.cation
Number: 100029500016574752
Lender or Broker:
Taylor, Bean & Whitaker Mortgage
R
Residential Mortgage Servicer:
Selene Finance LP
Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:
Itasca
Property Address: 308 2nd St SE, Deer
River, MN 56636-8602
Tax Parcel ID Number:
89-480-1750; 89-430-0162
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Lots 19, 20, 21, and 22, Block 17, Itasca
City, Itasca County, Minnesota
AND
the North 100 feet of Lot Sixteen (16),
Auditor’s Subdivision No. 33, Itasca County,
Minnesota
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE
DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $118,065.88
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements
have been complied with; that no action
or proceeding has been instituted at law or
otherwise to recover the debt secured by
said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained
in said mortgage, the above-described
property will be sold by the Sheriff
of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
February 15, 2017 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,
Main Office Courthouse, 440 First Avenue
NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage
and taxes, if any, on said premises
and the costs and disbursements, including
attorney fees allowed by law, subject to
redemption within six (6) months from the
date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their
personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under
Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not
redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the
Mortgagor must vacate the property on or
before 11:59 p.m. on August 15, 2017, or
the next business day if August 15, 2017
falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from .nancial obligation:
NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A
DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT
A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED
WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE
DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL
CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED
BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION
BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE
MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED
TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER
IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,
SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,
AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE
MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED
WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS
THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY
USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,
AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: December 29, 2016
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:
Selene Finance LP
Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.
Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee
7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200
Woodbury, MN 55125-2296
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 036554F01
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF ITASCA
DISTRICT COURT
NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No.: 31-PR-16-3404
NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DETERMINATION OF DESCENT
In Re: Estate of
Edward Herman Mattfeld, Jr.,
Decedent.
Stephen Edward Mattfeld, (“Petitioner”), has filed a Petition for Determination of Descent. It is Ordered that on January 23, 2017, at 8:59 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Itasca County Courthouse at Grand Rapids, Minnesota, on this petition.
The petition represent that the Decedent died more than three (3) years ago leaving property in Minnesota. The petition request the Court determine the descent of such property and assign the property to the persons entitled in a consolidated proceeding.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the petitions will be granted.
Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by:
Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order to each interested person by United States mail at least 14 days before the time set for the hearing AND Publishing this Notice and Order in accordance with Minn. Stat. §524.1-401(3).
*No formal hearing will be held unless written objections have been filed with Court Administration. If no objections have been filed, the requests made in the Petition will be granted by default.
BY THE COURT
Dated: December 20, 2016
Korey Wahwassuck,
Judge of District Court
Dated: December 20, 2016
s/ SEAN R. JONES,
Court Administrator
Dated: December 20, 2016
Sophia Schjenken,
Sr. Court Clerk
FILED
DEC 20, 2016
COURT ADMINISTRATOR
ITASCA COUNTY, MINN.
Lori J. Flohaug
Flohaug Law Firm, PLLC
MN# 0294056
520 NW 1st Avenue
P.O. Box 568
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
Telephone: 218.326.0929
Facsimile: 218.326.0934
e-mail: lori@flohauglaw.com
ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER
CITY OF KEEWATIN
A Truth & Taxation meeting was held on Wednesday December 14, 2016 at 6:00 PM in the council chambers.
Members present: Mayor King, Council: Koprivec, Graves, Clusiau, and Clerk Maras.
No residents showed up to talk about their taxes.
The council discussed the final levy for 2017.
A motion was made by Graves and seconded by Koprivec to increase the 2016 levy by $25,000. Motion Carried.
A motion was made by Koprivec seconded by Clusiau to close the special meeting. Motion Carried.
Mayor King
City Clerk, Tawnya Maras
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF ITASCA
DISTRICT COURT
NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No.: 31-PR-16-3380
NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DETERMINATION OF DESCENT
In Re: Estate of
Genevieve Marie Mattfeld,
Decedent.
Stephen Edward Mattfeld, (“Petitioner”), has filed a Petition for Determination of Descent. It is Ordered that on January 23, 2017, at 8:59 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Itasca County Courthouse at Grand Rapids, Minnesota, on this petition.
The petition represent that the Decedent died more than three (3) years ago leaving property in Minnesota. The petitions request the Court determine the descent of such property and assign the property to the persons entitled in a consolidated proceeding.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the petitions will be granted.
Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by:
Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order to each interested person by United States mail at least 14 days before the time set for the hearing AND Publishing this Notice and Order in accordance with Minn. Stat. §524.1-401(3).
*No formal hearing will be held unless written objections have been filed with the Court Administrator. If no objections have been filed, the requests made in the Petition will be granted by default.
BY THE COURT
Dated: December 20, 2016 Korey Wahwassuck,
Judge of District Court
Dated: December 20, 2016
s/ SEAN R. JONES
Court Administrator
Dated: December 20, 2016
Sophia Schjenken
Sr. Court Clerk
FILED
DEC 20 2016
COURT ADMINISTRATOR
ITASCA COUNTY, MINN.
Lori J. Flohaug
Flohaug Law Firm, PLLC
MN# 0294056
520 NW 1st Avenue
P.O. Box 568
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
Telephone: 218.326.0929
Facsimile: 218.326.0934
e-mail: lori@flohauglaw.com
ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER
MEETING NOTICE
The Greenway Joint Recreation Board will hold its regular monthly meeting on Monday, January 16, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. in the Hodgins-Berardo Arena, Coleraine, Minnesota.
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF ITASCA
DISTRICT COURT
NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No.: 31-PR-16-3440
NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRS, FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
In Re: Estate of
Cynthia D. Schall
f/k/a Cynthia D. Newby
f/k/a Cynthia D. Predergast,
Decedent.
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on January 30, 2017, at 8:59 o’clock a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, Minnesota, on a petition for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of decedent’s heirs, and for the appointment of Dale Schall, whose address is 13080 Highway 22, Cook, MN, 55723, as personal representative of the decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; to sell real and personal property; and to do all necessary acts for the decedent’s estate.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. §524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
No formal hearing will be held unless written objections have been filed with the Court Administrator. If no objections have been filed, the request made in the Petition will be granted by default.
BY THE COURT
Dated: December 22, 2016
Korey Wahwassuck,
Judge of District Court
Dated: December 22, 2016
s/ SEAN R. JONES, Court Administrator
Dated: December 22, 2016
Sophia Schjenken, Sr. Court Clerk
KENT E. NYBERG LAW OFFICE, LTD.
Kent E. Nyberg MN #80159
20 NE 4th Street, Suite 101
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
Telephone: (218)326-9626
Facsimile: (218)326-9629
e-mail: nyblaw@paulbunyan.net
ORDINANCE #122116
An ordinance increasing the salaries of the Mayor and Council persons of the City of Bovey.
The Council of the City of Bovey does ordain:
Section 1: That the Mayor of the City of Bovey shall be paid the sum of Three Hundred and 00/100 Dollars ($300) per month upon the effective date of this Ordinance.
Section 2: That the Council persons of the City of Bovey shall be paid in the sum of Two Hundred Fifty and 00/100 Dollars ($250) per month upon the effective date of the Ordinance.
Section 3: This Ordinance shall not take effect until after its passage, publication, and after the next succeeding municipal election following its adoption.
The following ordinance is hereby repealed: Ordinance #012214. All other ordinances and parts of ordinances to the extent they are inconsistent or conflicting with any part of this ordinance are hereby repealed to the extent of such inconsistency or conflict.
Adopted by the City Council this 21st day of December, 2016.
CITY OF BOVEY
By:
/s/ Michael Bibich, Mayor
Attest:
/s/ Tara DeGuiseppi, Clerk/Treasurer
CITY OF KEEWATIN
A regular meeting of the city council was held on Wednesday, December 14, 2016 at 5:00 PM in the council chambers.
Members present: Mayor King; Council: Koprivec, Clusiau, Graves, Attorney Dimich, and Clerk Maras.
A motion was made by Koprivec and seconded by Clusiau to accept the items on the consent agenda as submitted:
1. Accept the minutes of the November 23, 2016 regular meeting
2. Accept the minutes of the December 7, 2016 work session
3. Approve the bank statements
4. Pay the bills
Motion Carried
A motion was made by Clusiau and seconded by Graves to fill the full-time patrolman vacancy with top candidate Cody Kasper starting January 1, 2017. Motion Carried.
No bids were received on the Honda Accord posted by the Keewatin Police Department.
A motion was made by Graves and seconded by Clusiau to extend the bidding on the Honda Accord with no minimum bid required. Bids will be accepted until December 28, 2016. Motion Carried.
A motion was made by Clusiau and seconded by Graves to approve sending out gambling requests for the City of Keewatin event being held January 21, 2016. Motion Carried.
A motion was made by Clusiau and seconded by Koprivec to transfer $30,000 from the general checking account back into the street savings account. Motion Carried.
A motion was made by Koprivec and seconded by Clusiau to pass Resolution 2016-8 allowing Dimich Law Office access to Minnesota Government Accounts for Electronic Court Records and Documents. Motion Carried with the following roll call vote: Clusiau – yes, Maras – yes, King – yes, Graves – yes, Koprivec - yes.
Mayor King would like to encourage the Council and the City to become more involved with RAMS in the upcoming year.
Christmas Lighting Winners:
First Place: Leonard McDowell, Joel & Debbie Clusiau
Second Place: Harry & Jean Hagsten, Richard Arko
Third Place: Shellie Hagsten, Earnest Ozanich
A motion was made by Clusiau and seconded by Koprivec to adjourn. Motion Carried.
Mayor King
City Clerk, Tawnya Maras
CITY OF KEEWATIN
VENDOR PAYMENTS
Check/Receipt
CHECK # Date Search Name Amount
053488 12/28/16 AMERICAN BANK OF THE NORTH $22.58
053489 12/28/16 AREMA $25.00
053490 12/28/16 ARROWHEAD PROCARE $710.91
053491 12/28/16 AT&T MOBILITY $24.90
053492 12/28/16 BENCHMARK ENGINEERING INC. $200.00
053493 12/28/16 COPS PLUS INC. $202.00
053494 12/28/16 DYNAMIC GARAGE DOOR, LLC $280.30
053495 12/28/16 FAIRVIEW HEALTH SERVICES $431.00
053496 12/28/16 FASTENAL COMPANY $1.58
053497 12/28/16 G & K SERVICES $70.81
053498 12/28/16 INGRAM LIBRARY SERVICES $124.43
053499 12/28/16 ITASCA COUNTY AUDIT/TREA $255.96
053500 12/28/16 JUNIOR LIBRARY GUILD $456.00
053501 12/28/16 KEEWATIN POLICE SAVINGS $89.98
053502 12/28/16 KEEWATIN STREET SAVINGS $30,000.00
053503 12/28/16 L&M SUPPLY $55.44
053504 12/28/16 MEDIACOM $59.44
053505 12/28/16 MIDWEST TAPE $129.24
053506 12/28/16 MN8FOXFIRE/LUMAWARE SAFETY $115.30
053507 12/28/16 PENWORTHY, INC. $130.84
053508 12/28/16 PRECIOUS PAWS $225.00
053509 12/28/16 PUBLIC UTILITIES $1,470.76
053510 12/28/16 RANGE ASSN. OF MUNICIPALITIES $700.00
053511 12/28/16 TDS METROCOM $299.72
$36,081.19
