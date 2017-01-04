Legal notices: published January 5, 2016

Mortgage Foreclosures NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE 16-104823 THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: October 7, 2003 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $109,040.00 MORTGAGOR(S): David L. Bransford, single person MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. MIN#: 100052599969176979 LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Chan Mortgage SERVICER: Nationstar Mortgage LLC DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed October 10, 2003, Itasca County Registrar of Titles, as Document Number T 45593 ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: CitiMortgage, Inc.; thereafter assigned to Nationstar Mortgage LLC. LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot Eleven (11), Block Three (3), Remer- Deschepper Addition to Grand Rapids. REGISTERED PROPERTY PROPERTY ADDRESS: 2809 Alice St, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 91-663-0330 COT# 20627 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Itasca THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $90,275.85 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: February 1, 2017, 10:00 am PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, Civil Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on August 1, 2017, or the next business day if August 1, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. Dated: December 1, 2016 Nationstar Mortgage LLC Assignee of Mortgagee SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP BY /s/ Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559 Diane F. Mach - 273788 Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778 Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X Gary J. Evers - 0134764 Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X Attorneys for Mortgagee 12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200 Burnsville, MN 55337 (952) 831-4060 THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR Published in the Scenic Range NewsForum December 8, 15, 22, 29, 2016, January 5, 12, 2017 629454 NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: February 8, 2007 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $109,500.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Janice L. Goudy and Rick A. Goudy, Wife a and Husband, as Joint Tenants MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Aegis Lending Corporation TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. MIN#: 100055140031077825 SERVICER: Specialized Loan Servicing, LLC LENDER: Aegis Lending Corporation DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Itasca County Minnesota, Recorder, on March 20, 2007, as Document No. A000608971. ASSIGNED TO: U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, successor in interest to Bank of America, National Association, as Trustee, successor by merger to LaSalle Bank National Association, as Trustee for Bear Stearns Asset Backed Securities I Trust 2007-HE5, Asset Backed-Certi.cates, Series 2007-HE5 dated 12/23/2014, recorded on, 12/31/2014 as Document No. A000690335. LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The West 1/2 NW 1/4 NW 1/4, lying North of Deer Creek, Sec. 24 Twp. 62 North, Rge. 25, West of the Fourth Principal Meridian PROPERTY ADDRESS: 66767 County Rd 230, Effie, MN 56639 PROPERTY I.D: 62-024-2201 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Itasca THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: One Hundred Twenty-Two Thousand Three Hundred Seventy-Nine and 85/100 ($122,379.85) THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that there has been compliance with all preforeclosure notice and acceleration requirements of said mortgage, and/or applicable statutes; PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: 10:00 AM on March 1, 2017 PLACE OF SALE: Itasca County Sheriff`s Office, 440 1st Ave. NE, Grand Rapids MN 55744 to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is 6 months from the date of sale. If Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on September 1, 2017, or the next business day if September 1, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.” Dated: December 28, 2016 U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, successor in interest to Bank of America, National Association, as Trustee, successor by merger to LaSalle Bank National Association, as Trustee for Bear Stearns Asset Backed Securities I Trust 2007-HE5, Asset Backed-Certi.cates, Series 2007- HE5 Randall S. Miller & Associates, PLLC Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgage/Mortgagee Canadian Paci.c Plaza, 120 South Sixth Street, Suite 2050 Minneapolis, MN 55402 Phone: 952-232-0052 Our File No. 16MN00149-1 THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. Published in the Scenic Range NewsForum January 5, 12, 19, 26, February 2, 9, 2017 638720 NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: September 26, 2005 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $132,000.00 MORTGAGOR(S): John M. Koha, A Single Person and Kelly J. Mahoney, A Single Person MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Brier Mortgage Corporation, its successors and/ or assigns DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded: October 11, 2005 Itasca County Recorder Document Number: A000591248 ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: And assigned to: NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC Dated: July 02, 2013 Recorded: July 03, 2013 Itasca County Recorder D Document Number: A000676973 And assigned to: LaSalle Bank National Association, as Trustee for Lehman Mortgage Trust Mortgage Pass Through Certi.- cates Series 2005-3 to U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, for Lehman Mortgage Trust Mortgage Pass Through Certi.- cates Series 2005-3 Dated: November 24, 2015 Recorded: February 25, 2016 Itasca County Recorder Document Number: A000701177 And Corrective Assignment Recorded: December 08, 2016 Itasca County Recorder Document Number: A000708944 Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. Transaction Agent Mortgage Identi.cation Number: 1001975-0000024771-8 Lender or Broker: Brier Mortgage Corporation Residential Mortgage Servicer: Nationstar Mortgage LLC Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Itasca Property Address: 407 NE 9th St, Grand Rapids, MN 55744-2917 Tax Parcel ID Number: 91-545-0100 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 10, Helmer Addition to Grand Rapids AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $150,855.56 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: February 01, 2017 at 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, Main Of.ce Courthouse, 440 First Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns. If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on August 01, 2017, or the next business day if August 01, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. Mortgagor(s) released from .nancial obligation: NONE THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. DATED: December 15, 2016 ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, for Lehman Mortgage Trust Mortgage Pass Through Certi.cates Series 2005-3 Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A. Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee 7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200 Woodbury, MN 55125-2296 (651) 209-3300 File Number: 034555F02 Published in the Scenic Range NewsForum December 15, 22, 29, 2016, January 5, 12, 19, 2017 632302 NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: MORTGAGOR(S): Del R. Olds Jr. and Amanda Z. Olds, husband and wife MORTGAGEE: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: None. ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $111,272.00 DATE OF MORTGAGE: November 24, 2010 DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded on December 1, 2010 and memorialized upon Certi.cate of Title No. 21999 as Document Number T000055500 in the Office of the County Registrar of Titles of Itasca County, Minnesota. THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE N NOTICE: $104,048.51 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The South One Half (S 1/2) of Lots Twentyone (21) and Twenty-two (22), Block Three (3), Remer-Deschepper Addition to Grand Rapids, Itasca County, Minnesota REGISTERED PROPERTY STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 2705 ALICE ST, GRAND RAPIDS, MN 55744-8635 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Itasca County, Minnesota TRANSACTION AGENT: None NAME OF MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. RESIDENTIAL SERVICER: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 91-663-0352 TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: None THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining secured by such mortgage, or any part thereof, or, if the action or proceeding has been instituted, that the same has been discontinued, or that an execution upon the judgment rendered therein has been returned

unsatis.ed, in whole or in part. PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: February 15, 2017 at 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, 440 First Ave NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is six (6) months from the date of sale. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by 11:59 p.m. on August 15, 2017. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None Dated: December 14, 2016 WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A. Mortgagee THE ACADEMY LAW GROUP, P.A. By: /s/ Rebecca F. Schiller, Esq. N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq. *Curt N. Trisko, Esq.* Samuel R. Coleman, Esq. Steven R. Little, Esq. Attorneys for Mortgagee The Academy Professional Building 25 North Dale Street St. Paul, MN 55102 (651) 209-9760 (16-1777-FC01) THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. Published in the Scenic Range NewsForum December 22, 29, 2016, January 5, 12, 19, 26, 2017 633897 NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: March 28, 2007 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $128,397.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Melanie L. Warner f/k/a Melanie L. Erickson, a single woman MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Taylor, Bean & Whitaker Mortgage, its successors and/or assigns DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded: April 05, 2007 Itasca County Recorder Document Number: A000609474 ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: And assigned to: Bank of America, N.A., successor by merger to BAC Home Loans Servicing, LP FKA Countrywide Home Loans Servicing, LP Dated: January 31, 2012 Recorded: February 07, 2012 Itasca County Recorder Document Number: A000661304 And assigned to: Selene Finance LP Dated: November 07, 2014 Recorded: November 04, 2016 Itasca County Recorder Document Number: A000708016 Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. Transaction Agent Mortgage Identi.cation Number: 100029500016574752 Lender or Broker: Taylor, Bean & Whitaker Mortgage R Residential Mortgage Servicer: Selene Finance LP Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Itasca Property Address: 308 2nd St SE, Deer River, MN 56636-8602 Tax Parcel ID Number: 89-480-1750; 89-430-0162 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lots 19, 20, 21, and 22, Block 17, Itasca City, Itasca County, Minnesota AND the North 100 feet of Lot Sixteen (16), Auditor’s Subdivision No. 33, Itasca County, Minnesota AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $118,065.88 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: February 15, 2017 at 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, Main Office Courthouse, 440 First Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns. If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on August 15, 2017, or the next business day if August 15, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. Mortgagor(s) released from .nancial obligation: NONE THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. DATED: December 29, 2016 ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: Selene Finance LP Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A. Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee 7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200 Woodbury, MN 55125-2296 (651) 209-3300 File Number: 036554F01 Published in the Scenic Range NewsForum December 29, 2016, January 5, 12, 19, 26, February 2, 2017 636052 –––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––– STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF ITASCA DISTRICT COURT NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No.: 31-PR-16-3404 NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DETERMINATION OF DESCENT In Re: Estate of Edward Herman Mattfeld, Jr., Decedent. Stephen Edward Mattfeld, (“Petitioner”), has filed a Petition for Determination of Descent. It is Ordered that on January 23, 2017, at 8:59 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Itasca County Courthouse at Grand Rapids, Minnesota, on this petition. The petition represent that the Decedent died more than three (3) years ago leaving property in Minnesota. The petition request the Court determine the descent of such property and assign the property to the persons entitled in a consolidated proceeding. Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the petitions will be granted. Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by: Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order to each interested person by United States mail at least 14 days before the time set for the hearing AND Publishing this Notice and Order in accordance with Minn. Stat. §524.1-401(3). *No formal hearing will be held unless written objections have been filed with Court Administration. If no objections have been filed, the requests made in the Petition will be granted by default. BY THE COURT Dated: December 20, 2016 Korey Wahwassuck, Judge of District Court Dated: December 20, 2016 s/ SEAN R. JONES, Court Administrator Dated: December 20, 2016 Sophia Schjenken, Sr. Court Clerk FILED DEC 20, 2016 COURT ADMINISTRATOR ITASCA COUNTY, MINN. Lori J. Flohaug Flohaug Law Firm, PLLC MN# 0294056 520 NW 1st Avenue P.O. Box 568 Grand Rapids, MN 55744 Telephone: 218.326.0929 Facsimile: 218.326.0934 e-mail: lori@flohauglaw.com ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER SRNF December 29, 2016 January 5, 2017 –––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––– –––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––– CITY OF KEEWATIN A Truth & Taxation meeting was held on Wednesday December 14, 2016 at 6:00 PM in the council chambers. Members present: Mayor King, Council: Koprivec, Graves, Clusiau, and Clerk Maras. No residents showed up to talk about their taxes. The council discussed the final levy for 2017. A motion was made by Graves and seconded by Koprivec to increase the 2016 levy by $25,000. Motion Carried. A motion was made by Koprivec seconded by Clusiau to close the special meeting. Motion Carried. Mayor King City Clerk, Tawnya Maras SRNF January 5, 2017 –––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––– –––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––– STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF ITASCA DISTRICT COURT NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No.: 31-PR-16-3380 NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DETERMINATION OF DESCENT In Re: Estate of Genevieve Marie Mattfeld, Decedent. Stephen Edward Mattfeld, (“Petitioner”), has filed a Petition for Determination of Descent. It is Ordered that on January 23, 2017, at 8:59 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Itasca County Courthouse at Grand Rapids, Minnesota, on this petition. The petition represent that the Decedent died more than three (3) years ago leaving property in Minnesota. The petitions request the Court determine the descent of such property and assign the property to the persons entitled in a consolidated proceeding. Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the petitions will be granted. Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by: Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order to each interested person by United States mail at least 14 days before the time set for the hearing AND Publishing this Notice and Order in accordance with Minn. Stat. §524.1-401(3). *No formal hearing will be held unless written objections have been filed with the Court Administrator. If no objections have been filed, the requests made in the Petition will be granted by default. BY THE COURT Dated: December 20, 2016 Korey Wahwassuck, Judge of District Court Dated: December 20, 2016 s/ SEAN R. JONES Court Administrator Dated: December 20, 2016 Sophia Schjenken Sr. Court Clerk FILED DEC 20 2016 COURT ADMINISTRATOR ITASCA COUNTY, MINN. Lori J. Flohaug Flohaug Law Firm, PLLC MN# 0294056 520 NW 1st Avenue P.O. Box 568 Grand Rapids, MN 55744 Telephone: 218.326.0929 Facsimile: 218.326.0934 e-mail: lori@flohauglaw.com ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER SRNF December 29, 2016; January 5, 2017 –––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––– –––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––– MEETING NOTICE The Greenway Joint Recreation Board will hold its regular monthly meeting on Monday, January 16, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. in the Hodgins-Berardo Arena, Coleraine, Minnesota. SRNF January 5, 2017 ––––––––––––––––––––––––––– –––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––– STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF ITASCA DISTRICT COURT NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No.: 31-PR-16-3440 NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRS, FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS In Re: Estate of Cynthia D. Schall f/k/a Cynthia D. Newby f/k/a Cynthia D. Predergast, Decedent. It is Ordered and Notice is given that on January 30, 2017, at 8:59 o’clock a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, Minnesota, on a petition for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of decedent’s heirs, and for the appointment of Dale Schall, whose address is 13080 Highway 22, Cook, MN, 55723, as personal representative of the decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration. Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; to sell real and personal property; and to do all necessary acts for the decedent’s estate. Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. §524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred. No formal hearing will be held unless written objections have been filed with the Court Administrator. If no objections have been filed, the request made in the Petition will be granted by default. BY THE COURT Dated: December 22, 2016 Korey Wahwassuck, Judge of District Court Dated: December 22, 2016 s/ SEAN R. JONES, Court Administrator Dated: December 22, 2016 Sophia Schjenken, Sr. Court Clerk KENT E. NYBERG LAW OFFICE, LTD. Kent E. Nyberg MN #80159 20 NE 4th Street, Suite 101 Grand Rapids, MN 55744 Telephone: (218)326-9626 Facsimile: (218)326-9629 e-mail: nyblaw@paulbunyan.net