Legal Notices: published July 6, 2017

A motion was made by Koprivec and seconded by Clusiau to adjourn. Motion Carried.

A motion was made by Maras and seconded by Clusiau to decommission the playground equipment at O’Brien due to safety concerns. Motion Carried.

A public hearing will be held June 27, 2017 at Itasca County Courthouse regarding an ordinance allowing ATV/UTV’s on county roads.

We received bids for televising the sewer lines. That issue will be assigned to the June 28, 2017 agenda.

A motion was made by Clusiau and seconded by Koprivec to approve a new policy for charging $20.00 on assessments on sales of buildings. Motion Carried.

A motion was made by Maras and seconded by Clusiau to accept the IRRRB award for the demo project in the amount of $100,000 for two buildings on North First Street. Motion Carried.

A motion was made by Koprivec and seconded by Graves to transfer $1,875.00 from Post Office Savings to the General Checking for the door. Motion Carried.

A motion was made by Graves and seconded by Clusiau to accept a 3 year contract from Summit Companies for inspections of the fire extinguishers. Motion Carried.

A motion was made by Koprivec and seconded by Graves to approve Hydro Klean to repair the sewer line on North Sixth Street for $6,148.00. Motion Carried.

A motion was made by Graves and seconded by Clusiau to donate $360.00 to the Itasca County Historical Society for 2017. Motion Carried.

A motion was made by Koprivec and seconded by Clusiau to accept the items on the consent agenda as submitted:

A regular meeting of the city council was held on Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at 5:00 PM in the council chambers.

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.”

DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, and the mortgaged real estate is an owner-occupied single family dwelling, the mortgagor must vacate the premises by 11:59 p.m. on February 23, 2018. If the foregoing date is a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, then the date to vacate is the next business day at 11:59 p.m.

The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is six (6) months from the date of sale. Each holder of a junior lien may redeem in the order and manner provided in Minnesota Statutes Chapters 580 and 582, beginning after the expiration of the mortgagor’s redemption period.

to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law.

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

THAT the holder of the Mortgage has complied with all conditions precedent to acceleration of the debt secured by the Mortgage and foreclosure of the Mortgage, and all notice and other requirements of applicable statutes.

THAT no action or proceeding at law is now pending to recover the debt secured by the Mortgage, or any part thereof, and no Mortgagor has been released from liability on the Mortgage.

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE Fifty-nine Thousand Six Hundred Eighty-eight and 76/100 Dollars ($59,688.76).

DATE, DOCUMENT NUMBER AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed on August 25, 2004 in the Itasca County Recorder’s Office as Document No. T000046994 and modification filed October 19, 2012 in the Itasca County Recorder’s Office as Document No. T000058094.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

Must be at least 18 years of age and willing to submit to a criminal background check and drug test.

To apply, pick up an application packet at the City Clerk’s Office at:

The City of Nashwauk is looking for (2) Pony League football coaches for the fall program for grades 4-6th.

Tinquist/Ives scheduled a meeting which may be closed pursuant to Minn. Stat. § 13D.05, Subd. 3 (B) and 13D.05, Subd. 1 (D) based upon Attorney Client Privilege Minn. Stat. § 595.02 Subd. 1 (B) on Tuesday, June 27, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. in the Itasca County Boardroom to consult with Its Attorney in reference to pending litigation in the matter of the Blandin Tax Litigation. All aye, except Trunt and Mandich absent.

Tinquist/Ives appointed Commissioner Trunt as Vice-Chair of the Itasca County Board of Commissioners for the remainder of the year 2017, due to the resignation of Commissioner Mark Mandich. All aye, except Mandich absent.

Trunt/Tinquist directed the Auditor/Treasurer to schedule the necessary Special Election at the earliest possible date. All aye, except Mandich absent.

Tinquist/Trunt accepted the Resignation of Mark Mandich as District #5 Commissioner, effective June 20, 2017, and declared a vacancy on the County Board of Commissioners. All aye, except Mandich absent.

Trunt/Tinquist approved and authorized execution of Settlement Agreement and Royalty Agreement as they pertain to the Essar/Mesabi Metallics Bankruptcy. All aye, except Mandich absent.

Mark Zimmerman of the Itasca Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) provided an IEDC Quarterly Report. The item was discussed for informational purposes only; no action taken.

Court Services Director Jason Anderson provided a Probation Department update. The item was discussed for informational purposes only; no action taken.

County Surveyor Guy Carlson provided a Department of Surveying and Mapping update. The item was discussed for informational purposes only; no action taken.

Chair Snyder reconvened the meeting at 4:28 p.m. with all members present except Mandich absent.

Land Commissioner Kory Cease provided a 2017 mid-year Land Department Update. The item was discussed for informational purposes only; no action taken.

Trunt/Tinquist directed staff to prepare a resolution to deny the petition submitted by Gary Shipman on December 7, 2016 for the June 27, 2017 Consent Agenda. All aye, except Mandich absent.

Trunt/Tinquist adopted the Resolution Re: Affirming Itasca County’s Jurisdiction to Carry Out the Compliance Provisions of Minnesota Statutes 103B.101, Subdivision 12A and 103F.48, which accepts jurisdiction of provisions of the water quality buffer initiative. All aye, except Mandich absent.

Tinquist/Trunt adopted the Resolution Re: Adoption of the Amendments to the Edge of the Wilderness National Scenic Byway Trunk Highway #38 Sign Ordinance, effective July 1, 2017, with the removal of language from Section 6. Permit Required, D. General Design and Construction Standards, Number 11, as follows: Applications shall be subject to the discretion of the Hwy. 38 Board to determine compliance with Ordinance intent.

Information Systems Manager Candy Carsella-Kee provided a Management Information Systems (MIS) Departmental Update including information on projects in progress and completed in 2017. The item was discussed for informational purposes only; no action taken.

Tinquist/Trunt authorized out of state travel for Brianna Roberts to travel to Wasilla, Alaska to do a home study and gather records for a current CHIPS case June 25-30, 2017. All aye, except Mandich absent.

Trunt/Tinquist scheduled budget work sessions on August 8, 2017 and August 15, 2017 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the Boardroom of the Itasca County Courthouse to discuss the 2018 budget and set the 2018 preliminary levy. All aye, except Mandich absent.

Accounting Manager Jenni Johnson provided a review of the Trial Balance for April 2017. The item was discussed for informational purposes only; no action taken.

Tinquist/Ives approved the minutes of the Tuesday, June 13, 2017 County Board Regular Session. All aye, except Mandich absent.

Trunt/Ives added Items #6.13 (Resignation), #6.14 (Election), and #6.15 (Schedule Closed Session) and approved the agenda, as amended. All aye, except Mandich absent.

Chair Snyder called the meeting to order at 2:31 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance and with all members present, except Mandich absent.

The Itasca County Board of Commissioners met in work session on June 20, 2017, in the Boardroom of the Itasca County Courthouse, 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN.

Per Minnesota State Statute 375.12, the full text of the Official Proceedings is available for public inspection in the Itasca County Administrator’s Office of the Itasca County Courthouse in Grand Rapids, Minnesota; on the Itasca County website (http://itascacountymn.iqm2.com/Citizens/Default.aspx); or by standard or electronic mail.

054009 06/28/17 INGRAM LIBRARY SERVICES $233.25

054010 06/28/17 ITASCA CTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY $360.00

054011 06/28/17 MARTECH IT SOLUTIONS $700.16

054012 06/28/17 MIDWEST TAPE $49.73

054013 06/28/17 NASHWAUK HARDWARE HANK INC. $109.36

054014 06/28/17 POLICE SAVINGS $1,542.42

054015 06/28/17 PRECIOUS PAWS $125.00

054016 06/28/17 RAILROAD MGMT. COMPANY $194.55

054017 06/28/17 RANGE PAPER $672.77

054018 06/28/17 ROSENBAUER SOUTH DAKOTA LLC $377.75

054019 06/28/17 RP GRAPHICS $185.00

054020 06/28/17 TDS METROCOM $356.63

$28,201.48

SRNF July 6, 2017

Youth Development Staff

Part Time Position

Grand Rapids and Greenway Boys & Girls Clubs

This position is responsible for leading programming for youth ages 6-18 and serving as role models to a diverse population. Individual must be energetic, motivated and enjoy working with youth. High School diploma required. Experience or training in coaching sports teams, teaching, visual arts or performing arts is helpful. Hourly wage, vacation. Positions are available at both Grand Rapids and Greenway.

Applications accepted online at bgcnorth.org/grg until

July 15, 2017 midnight.

Full Time Branch Director – Grand Rapids, MN

Boys & Girls Clubs of Grand Rapids and Greenway

This position is responsible for the management & supervision of a youth program facility. Developing, evaluating, and implementing youth programming and supervising staff. Requires knowledge of nonprofit principles, budget management, and grant management, community engagement and fundraising. Excellent communications skills and ability to work with a community a must. Applicant must be highly motivated and passionate about working with youth. BA/BS and prior youth experience preferred. Flexible schedule required. Salary range is $30,000-$33,000, compensation based on experience. Benefits included. Applications accepted online at bgcnorth.org/grg until July 15, 2017 midnight.

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:

That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: November 20, 2008

MORTGAGOR: Frederick S. Grossman and Mary Grossman, husband and wife

MORTGAGEE: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union, a credit union organized under the laws of the United States of America

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded March 03, 2009 in the office of the County Recorder, as Document No. A000630625, Itasca County, Minnesota.

TRANSACTION AGENT: None

TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: None

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union

RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union

MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 28403 East Bass Lake Road, Grand Rapids, Minnesota 55744

TAX PARCEL I.D. NOS. 64-035-4213

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The South Two Hundred Thirty-feet (S. 230’) of the North Six Hundred Fifty-five feet (N. 655’) lying West of the County Road 62, in Government Lot Five (5), Section Thirty-five (35), Township Fifty-six (56) North of Range Twenty-six (26) West of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Itasca County, Minnesota.

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Itasca

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $45,900.00

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $31,749.72

INTEREST RATE AND PER DIEM: Current interest rate is 7.750%, with a daily per diem of $6.349065.

That prior to commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE: July 26, 2017, at 10:00 am.

PLACE OF SALE: Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, 440 First Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota 55744, to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

DATE AND TIME MORTGAGOR MUST VACATE THE PREMISES: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by January 26, 2018, at 11:59 p.m.

“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE (5) WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.”

Dated: June 2, 2017

MESSERLI & KRAMER P.A.

By: /s/ Thomas J. Hainje

Thomas J. Hainje (Lic. #390325)

1400 Fifth Street Towers

100 South Fifth Street

Minneapolis, MN 55402-1217

(612) 672-3600

Attorney in Fact for

Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union

15845-901

IMPORTANT NOTICE

SRNF June 8, 15, 22, 29; July 6, 13, 2017

Membership Secretary

Grand Rapids or Greenway Boys & Girls Clubs

Part time position • 30-33 hours per week

Some responsibilities include: Tracking daily attendance, maintaining accurate club member records and being the smiling face that kids first see when they arrive at our location. Being a positive role model for our members. Being a positive role model to our members.

Qualifications: Enjoy being in a fast-paced environment working with youth ages 6-18. Good attention to detail and comfortable enforcing rules, while at the same time being friendly and good at building relationships with youth.

Applications accepted online at bgcnorth.org/grg until

July 15, 2017 midnight.

ACCEPTING SEALED BIDS

The City of Bovey is accepting sealed bids for parcel 86-410-0920. Bidders must submit a business plan along with a minimum bid of $750. Bids are due July 19, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. and will be opened at the July 19, 2017 council meeting. The City has the right to reject any and all bids. Bids can be turned in to the City Clerkís Office, 402 2nd Street, Bovey, MN or mailed to PO Box 399, Bovey, MN 55709.

Tara DeGuiseppi

Bovey City Clerk

Nashwauk Township

Township Clerk Wanted

Nashwauk Township is looking to appoint a new Township Clerk. General duties include, but are not limited to, handling the Nashwauk Cemetery, payroll, monthly meetings with required paperwork and maintenance of all Township records. This is an elected position and the applicant will be appointed by the Board to serve until the November 2018 elections. Please submit a resume and a cover letter, postmarked by Friday, July 7th, to:

Nashwauk Township Board

18714 Lost Road

Nashwauk, MN 55769

Please email nashwauktwp@hotmail.com if you have any questions.

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:

That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: November 20, 2008

MORTGAGOR: Frederick S. Grossman and Mary E. Grossman, husband and wife

MORTGAGEE: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union, a credit union organized under the laws of the United States of America

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded March 03, 2009 in the office of the County Recorder, as Document No. A000630624, Itasca County, Minnesota.

TRANSACTION AGENT: None

TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: None

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union

RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union

MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 52161 County Road 29, Wirt, Minnesota 56688

TAX PARCEL I.D. NOS. 43-015-1112

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The East Two Hundred Thirty-three and Five-tenths feet (E. 233.5’) of the West Four Hundred Sixty-seven feet (W. 467.0’) of the North Four Hundred Sixty-seven feet (N. 467.0’) of the Northeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter (NE 1/4 of NE 1/4), Section Fifteen (15), Township One Hundred Forty-nine (149), Range Twenty-six (26), West of the Fifth Principal Meridian, Itasca County, Minnesota.

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Itasca

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $30,000.00

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $33,564.63

INTEREST RATE AND PER DIEM: Current interest rate is 6.250%, with a daily per diem of $5.316666.

That prior to commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE: July 26, 2017, at 10:00 am.

PLACE OF SALE: Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, 440 First Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota 55744, to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

DATE AND TIME MORTGAGOR MUST VACATE THE PREMISES: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by January 26, 2018, at 11:59 p.m.

“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE (5) WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.”

Dated: June 2, 2017

MESSERLI & KRAMER P.A.

By: /s/ Thomas J. Hainje

Thomas J. Hainje (Lic. #390325)

1400 Fifth Street Towers

100 South Fifth Street

Minneapolis, MN 55402-1217

(612) 672-3600

Attorney in Fact for

Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union

15845-902

IMPORTANT NOTICE

SRNF June 8, 15, 22, 29; 06, 13 July 17

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

OFFICIAL PROCEEDINGS OF THE JUNE 27, 2017

ITASCA COUNTY BOARD MEETING

PERTAINING TO THE

ITASCA COUNTY ATV ORDINANCE

THE MANAGEMENT AND PERMITTING OF ALL-TERRAIN VEHICLES WITHIN THE PUBLIC RIGHT-OF-WAY OF ROADS UNDER THE COUNTY’S JURISDICTION

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to a Notice of Intent to Enact, published in the Scenic Range News Forum, on the 15th day of June, 2017, the Itasca County Board of Commissioners duly convened their public hearing on June 27th, 2017 to officially adopt the proposed ordinance titled, The Management and Permitting of All-Terrain Vehicles within the Public Right-of-Way of Roads under the County’s Jurisdiction, as presented at the June 27, 2017 public hearing.

SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE:

The following is only a summary of the Ordinance. The full text of the Ordinance is available for public inspection at the offices of the Itasca County Auditor/Treasurer and Transportation Department during regular office hours.

The purpose of the ordinance is to allow the expanded use of all-terrain vehicles on the public road right-of-way of roads under the county’s jurisdiction to (1) make connections to businesses, residences and trail connections, and (2) because most ditches and outside slopes contain numerous and extensive lowlands with brush, trees and other vegetation rendering them impassible.

A person may operate an all-terrain vehicle on all county roads within the County of Itasca, including on those within the limits of any city, except as otherwise prohibited under Minn. Stat. § 84.928, subd. 6(a) or other law. The all-terrain vehicle shall be operated on the right-hand shoulder or the extreme right-hand side of a county road if no shoulder exists or the shoulder is otherwise obstructed.

Except as provided in this Ordinance, all operation of all-terrain vehicles shall be in compliance with Minnesota Statutes §§ 84.92 – 84.928 and Minnesota Rules Chapter 6102, as well as any other applicable federal, state or local statute, law, rule, regulation or ordinance.

Effective Date: July 15, 2017

ITASCA COUNTY

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

By: Terry Snyder, Chairperson

Attest: Brett Skyles, Clerk to County Board

SRNF July 6, 2017

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF ITASCA

DISTRICT COURT

NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No: 31 -PR-17-1600

NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRS, FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

In Re: Estate of Leonard Otto Wagner,

Decedent.

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on July 24, 2017, at 9 o’clock a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, Minnesota, on a petition for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of decedent’s heirs, and for the appointment of Paul Wagner, whose address is 749 Fresno Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA, 95407, as personal representative of the decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration.

Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; to sell real and personal property; and to do all necessary acts for the decedent’s estate.

Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.

No formal hearing will be held unless written objections have been filed with the Court. If no objections have been filed, the request made in the Petition will be granted by default.

FILED

JUN 21, 2017

COURT ADMINISTRATOR

ITASCA COUNTY, MINN.

Dated: June 21, 2017

BY THE COURT

Lois J. Lang,

Judge of District Court

Dated: June 21, 2017

s/ SEAN R. JONES,

Court Administrator

Dated: June 21, 2017

Sophia Schjenken,

Sr. Court Clerk

KENT E. NYBERG LAW OFFICE, LTD.

Kent E. Nyberg

MN #80159

20 NE 4th Street, Suite 101

Grand Rapids, MN 55744

Telephone: (218) 326-9626

Facsimile: (218) 326-9629

e-mail: nyblaw@paulbunyan.net

SRNF June 29; July 6, 2017

Full Time Program Director – Grand Rapids

Boys & Girls Clubs

of Grand Rapids and Greenway

This position is responsible for developing, evaluating, and implementing youth programming and assisting with facility management. Applicant must be highly motivated and passionate about working with youth. BA/BS and prior youth experience preferred. Flexible schedule required. Compensation based on experience, benefits included. Salary range is $27,000-$29,000. Applications accepted online at bgcnorth.org/grg until July 15, 2017 midnight.

REQUEST FOR QUOTES

City of Nashwauk is looking for quotes to repair a cold storage building at 132 1st Street. Repairs include fixing roof leaks, awning removal or repair, and other repairs as needed.

A complete list can be obtained at

301 Central Avenue, Nashwauk, Minnesota 55769. With questions, please call 218-885-1210.

Quotes must be received by 3:00 p.m.

on Friday, July 21, 2017.