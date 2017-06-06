Legal Notices: published June 1, 2017

MEETING NOTICE

The Greenway Joint Recreation Board will hold its regular monthly meeting on Monday, June 19, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. in the Hodgins-Berardo Arena, Coleraine, Minnesota.

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF ITASCA

DISTRICT COURT

NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No.: 31-PR-17-1355

NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DETERMINATION OF DESCENT

In Re: Estate of

Linda Rose Peterson

a/k/a Linda Peterson,

Decedent.

Keith Peterson has filed a Petition for Determination of Descent. It is Ordered that on July 3, 2017, at 8:59 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Grand Rapids, Minnesota, on the petition.

The petition represents that the decedent died more than three (3) years ago leaving property in Minnesota. The petition requests the Court to determine the descent of such property and assign the property to the persons entitled.

Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the petition will be granted.

Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by: Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order to each interested person by United States mail at least 14 days before the time set for the hearing.

*No formal hearing will be held unless written objections have been filed with the Court Administrator.

If no objections have been filed, the requests made in the Petition may be granted by default.

Dated: May 26 2017 10:02 AM

BY THE COURT

Chandler, Heidi

Judge of District Court

Dated: May 26 2017

s/ SEAN R. JONES

Court Administrator

Dated: May 26 2017

Sophia Schjenken

Sr. Court Clerk

FILED

MAY 26, 2017

COURT ADMINISTRATOR

ITASCA COUNTY, MINN.

KENT E. NYBERG LAW OFFICE, LTD.

Kent E. Nyberg

MN# 80159

20 NE 4th Street, Suite 101

Grand Rapids, MN 55744

Telephone: (218) 326-9626

ITASCA COUNTY

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

NOTICE OF INTENT AND

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

TO AMEND THE MINNESOTA TRUNK HIGHWAY 38

(EDGE OF THE WILDERNESS NATIONAL SCENIC BYWAY)

SIGN ORDINANCE

PURPOSE: This ordinance was established to protect and ensure the scenic and natural qualities and character of the Minnesota Trunk Highway 38 Corridor, consisting of 600’ on each side of the centerline, for future generations of residents and visitors of the Corridor and to enhance the goals of the Corridor Management Plan dated June of 1995.

The proposed amendments summary relate to: clarification that a two-sided sign shall be considered one sign; modifying the general design and construction standards under color to include non-reflective; modification to include a minimum of 25% natural materials if metal is used in sign construction; modification to illumination to include white light located on the outside of the sign and illumination of signage that include various specifications; permit fees and clerical errors.

Pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Sections, 13D.04, 394.26, 375.51 and the Itasca County Zoning Ordinance, the Itasca County Board of Commissioners will receive public input and officially adopt said amendments at their work session on Tuesday, June 20th at 2:30 p.m. in the County Board Room of the Courthouse, City of Grand Rapids, MN 55744.

A copy of the proposed amendments to the above ordinance may be seen at the Itasca County Auditor/Treasurer’s Office AND the Itasca County Environmental Services Department, Courthouse, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 during regular business hours. The proposed amendments are also posted on the web at: http://www.co.itasca.mn.us.

Interested persons may attend the hearing or submit their written comments (preferably before June 16th) to the Environmental Services Department, 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids MN 55744 – 218-327-2857; Fax: 218/327-7331.

Dated this 30th Day of May, 2017,

at Grand Rapids MN 55744

Dan Swenson,

Environmental Service Director

C: Jeffrey Walker and Amanda Schultz

(with amendments)

Part-Time Casual Laborers

The City of Nashwauk is hiring part-time casual laborers for summer work. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age; be able to provide proof of post-secondary education enrollment; and have a valid driver’s license and submit to drug test and background check.

Applications can be obtained at:

City Clerks’ Office

301 Central Ave.

Nashwauk, MN 55769

Please apply by 4:00 p.m. on Friday, June 2, 2017

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:

That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: December 4, 2007

MORTGAGOR: Gregory J. Dickey, Sr. and Amber L. Dickey, husband and wife

MORTGAGEE: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union, a credit union organized under the laws of the United States of America

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded February 4, 2008 in the office of the County Recorder, as Document No. A000618849, Itasca County, Minnesota.

TRANSACTION AGENT: None

TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: None

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union

RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union

MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 2004 Fern Street, Grand Rapids, Minnesota 55744

TAX PARCEL I.D. NOS. 91-703-0320

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot Twelve (12), Block Three (3), Stoeke Addition to Grand Rapids, Itasca County, Minnesota.

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Itasca

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $70,300.00

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $64,158.85

INTEREST RATE AND PER DIEM: Current interest rate is 6.500%, with a daily per diem of $10.72.

That prior to commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE: June 28, 2017, at 10:00 am.

PLACE OF SALE: Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, 440 First Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota 55744, to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

DATE AND TIME MORTGAGOR MUST VACATE THE PREMISES: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by December 28, 2017, at 11:59 p.m.

“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE (5) WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.”

Dated: May 8, 2017

MESSERLI & KRAMER P.A.

By: /s/ Thomas J. Hainje

Thomas J. Hainje (Lic. #390325)

1400 Fifth Street Towers

100 South Fifth Street

Minneapolis, MN 55402-1217

(612) 672-3600

Attorney in Fact for

Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union

19820-23

IMPORTANT NOTICE

This communication is from a debt collector and is an attempt to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Published in the

Scenic Range NewsForum

May 11, 18, 25; June 1, 8, 15, 2017

CITY OF KEEWATIN

A regular meeting of the city council was held on Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at 5:00 PM in the council chambers.

Members present: Council: Koprivec, Clusiau (acting Mayor), Attorney Dimich, and Clerk Maras.

A motion was made by Koprivec and seconded by Maras to accept the items on the consent agenda as submitted:

1. Accept the minutes of the April 26, 2017 regular meeting with the update of

$40,000 transferred from streets to checking.

2. Approve the bank statements

3. Pay the bills

Motion Carried.

A motion was made by Koprivec and seconded by Maras to pass Resolution 2017-03 allowing demolition of the property located at 125 Second Avenue West: Clusiau – yes, Maras – yes, Koprivec - yes.

A motion was made by Koprivec and seconded by Maras to pass Resolution 2017-04 allowing demolition of the property located at 200 Second Avenue East: Clusiau – yes, Maras – yes, Koprivec - yes.

A motion was made by Koprivec and seconded by Maras to allow Benchmark Engineering to obtain bids for I/I testing up to $20,000. Motion Carried.

Allan from Benchmark Engineering informed the council that he is going to set-up a meeting with the Mayor, Benchmark, and the DNR to discuss the dredging of Welcome Creek.

A motion was made by Koprivec and seconded by Maras to set-up a work session May 24th at 4:00 PM in council chambers to discuss the Waste Water Treatment Project. Motion Carried.

A motion was made by Maras and seconded by Koprivec to table the discussion of the alley behind 124 East First Avenue. Motion Carried.

A motion was made by Koprivec and seconded by Maras to adjourn. Motion Carried.

Mayor King

City Clerk, Tawnya Maras

KEEWATIN

VENDOR PAYMENTS

Check/Receipt

CHECK# Date Search Name Amount

000543 05/18/17 STERLING PAYMENT FEES $31.44

053871 05/24/17 AMERICAN BANK OF THE NORTH $409.07

053872 05/24/17 AT&T MOBILITY $86.48

053873 05/24/17 CARQUEST AUTO PARTS $35.80

053874 05/24/17 ESSENTIA HEALTH /DULUTH CLINIC $25.00

053875 05/24/17 FASTENAL COMPANY $49.63

053876 05/24/17 FIRE SAVINGS $1,666.67

053877 05/24/17 ITASCA COUNTY ATTORNEY $425.00

053878 05/24/17 KOPRIVES, CHRIS $188.77

053879 05/24/17 L&M SUPPLY $54.92

053880 05/24/17 MARS. CO. $1,315.79

053881 05/24/17 MCFOA $40.00

053882 05/24/17 MEDIACOM $64.48

053883 05/24/17 MINNESOTA MUNICIPAL UTILITIES $93.00

053884 05/24/17 POLICE SAVINGS $222.85

053885 05/24/17 PRECIOUS PAWS $125.00

053886 05/24/17 RADKO IRON & STEEL INC. $69.94

053887 05/24/17 RANGE PAPER $578.65

053888 05/24/17 TDS METROCOM $350.72

053889 05/24/17 USA ELECTRIC, INC. $90.00

053890 05/24/17 GARDNER MEDIA $165.42

053891 05/24/17 INGRAM LIBRARY SERVICES $104.01

053892 05/24/17 IREAD $78.98

053893 05/24/17 LMC INSURANCE TRUST $20,999.00

053894 05/24/17 LMC INSURANCE TRUST $43,052.00

053895 05/24/17 MID WEST TAPE $27.99

053896 05/24/17 MIDAMERICA BOOKS $125.33

053897 05/24/17 PENWORTHY, INC. $77.88

053898 05/24/17 PER MAR SECURITY $203.88

$70,757.70

SRNF June 1, 2017

SUMMARY OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE

ITASCA COUNTY

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

WORK SESSION

MAY 16, 2017

Per Minnesota State Statute 375.12, the full text of the Official Proceedings is available for public inspection in the Itasca County Administrator’s Office of the Itasca County Courthouse in Grand Rapids, Minnesota; on the Itasca County website (http://itascacountymn.iqm2.com/Citizens/Default.aspx); or by standard or electronic mail.

The Itasca County Board of Commissioners met in work session on May 6, 2017, in the Boardroom of the Itasca County Courthouse, 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN.

Chair Snyder called the meeting to order at 2:30 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance and with all members present.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA

Mandich/Tinquist pulled Item #5.10 (Tentative Sponsorship – Snowmobile Trail), added the item as Item #6.5, and approved the agenda, as amended. All aye.

MINUTES APPROVAL

Tinquist/Ives approved the minutes of the Tuesday, May 9, 2017 County Board Regular Session. All aye.

RECOMMENDED FOR CONSENT AGENDA

Ten (10) items were recommended for the County Board’s May 23, 2017 Consent Agenda.

IMCARE RISK MODEL

Health Plan Division Manager Sarah Duell provided information regarding IMCare Subcommittee recommendation to keep the IMCare program and assume the risk per the IMCare Risk Model. The item was discussed and recommended for the County Board’s May 23, 2017 Regular Agenda.

WARBA GARAGE DISCUSSION

County Engineer Karin Grandia provided information regarding the request to authorize the Transportation Department to proceed with the plans for a new maintenance facility to be located in the Warba area to service roads in the southern portion of maintenance District 5. The item was discussed and recommended for the County Board’s May 23, 2017 Regular Agenda.