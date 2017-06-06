Legal Notices: published June 1, 2017

MEETING NOTICE
The Greenway Joint Recreation Board will hold its regular monthly meeting on Monday, June 19, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. in the Hodgins-Berardo Arena, Coleraine, Minnesota.
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF ITASCA
DISTRICT COURT
NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No.: 31-PR-17-1355
NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DETERMINATION OF DESCENT
In Re: Estate of
Linda Rose Peterson
a/k/a Linda Peterson,
Decedent.
Keith Peterson has filed a Petition for Determination of Descent. It is Ordered that on July 3, 2017, at 8:59 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Grand Rapids, Minnesota, on the petition.
The petition represents that the decedent died more than three (3) years ago leaving property in Minnesota. The petition requests the Court to determine the descent of such property and assign the property to the persons entitled.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the petition will be granted.
Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by: Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order to each interested person by United States mail at least 14 days before the time set for the hearing.
*No formal hearing will be held unless written objections have been filed with the Court Administrator.
If no objections have been filed, the requests made in the Petition may be granted by default.
Dated: May 26 2017 10:02 AM
BY THE COURT
Chandler, Heidi
Judge of District Court
Dated: May 26 2017
s/ SEAN R. JONES
Court Administrator
Dated: May 26 2017
Sophia Schjenken
Sr. Court Clerk
FILED
MAY 26, 2017
COURT ADMINISTRATOR
ITASCA COUNTY, MINN.
KENT E. NYBERG LAW OFFICE, LTD.
Kent E. Nyberg
MN# 80159
20 NE 4th Street, Suite 101
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
Telephone: (218) 326-9626
ITASCA COUNTY
BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
NOTICE OF INTENT AND
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
TO AMEND THE MINNESOTA TRUNK HIGHWAY 38
(EDGE OF THE WILDERNESS NATIONAL SCENIC BYWAY)
SIGN ORDINANCE
PURPOSE: This ordinance was established to protect and ensure the scenic and natural qualities and character of the Minnesota Trunk Highway 38 Corridor, consisting of 600’ on each side of the centerline, for future generations of residents and visitors of the Corridor and to enhance the goals of the Corridor Management Plan dated June of 1995.
The proposed amendments summary relate to: clarification that a two-sided sign shall be considered one sign; modifying the general design and construction standards under color to include non-reflective; modification to include a minimum of 25% natural materials if metal is used in sign construction; modification to illumination to include white light located on the outside of the sign and illumination of signage that include various specifications; permit fees and clerical errors.
Pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Sections, 13D.04, 394.26, 375.51 and the Itasca County Zoning Ordinance, the Itasca County Board of Commissioners will receive public input and officially adopt said amendments at their work session on Tuesday, June 20th at 2:30 p.m. in the County Board Room of the Courthouse, City of Grand Rapids, MN 55744.
A copy of the proposed amendments to the above ordinance may be seen at the Itasca County Auditor/Treasurer’s Office AND the Itasca County Environmental Services Department, Courthouse, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 during regular business hours. The proposed amendments are also posted on the web at: http://www.co.itasca.mn.us.
Interested persons may attend the hearing or submit their written comments (preferably before June 16th) to the Environmental Services Department, 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids MN 55744 – 218-327-2857; Fax: 218/327-7331.
Dated this 30th Day of May, 2017,
at Grand Rapids MN 55744
Dan Swenson,
Environmental Service Director
C: Jeffrey Walker and Amanda Schultz
(with amendments)
Part-Time Casual Laborers
The City of Nashwauk is hiring part-time casual laborers for summer work. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age; be able to provide proof of post-secondary education enrollment; and have a valid driver’s license and submit to drug test and background check.
Applications can be obtained at:
City Clerks’ Office
301 Central Ave.
Nashwauk, MN 55769
Please apply by 4:00 p.m. on Friday, June 2, 2017
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:
That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: December 4, 2007
MORTGAGOR: Gregory J. Dickey, Sr. and Amber L. Dickey, husband and wife
MORTGAGEE: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union, a credit union organized under the laws of the United States of America
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded February 4, 2008 in the office of the County Recorder, as Document No. A000618849, Itasca County, Minnesota.
TRANSACTION AGENT: None
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: None
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union
RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union
MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 2004 Fern Street, Grand Rapids, Minnesota 55744
TAX PARCEL I.D. NOS. 91-703-0320
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot Twelve (12), Block Three (3), Stoeke Addition to Grand Rapids, Itasca County, Minnesota.
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Itasca
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $70,300.00
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $64,158.85
INTEREST RATE AND PER DIEM: Current interest rate is 6.500%, with a daily per diem of $10.72.
That prior to commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: June 28, 2017, at 10:00 am.
PLACE OF SALE: Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, 440 First Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota 55744, to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
DATE AND TIME MORTGAGOR MUST VACATE THE PREMISES: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by December 28, 2017, at 11:59 p.m.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE (5) WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.”
Dated: May 8, 2017
MESSERLI & KRAMER P.A.
By: /s/ Thomas J. Hainje
Thomas J. Hainje (Lic. #390325)
1400 Fifth Street Towers
100 South Fifth Street
Minneapolis, MN 55402-1217
(612) 672-3600
Attorney in Fact for
Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union
19820-23
IMPORTANT NOTICE
This communication is from a debt collector and is an attempt to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Published in the
Scenic Range NewsForum
CITY OF KEEWATIN
A regular meeting of the city council was held on Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at 5:00 PM in the council chambers.
Members present: Council: Koprivec, Clusiau (acting Mayor), Attorney Dimich, and Clerk Maras.
A motion was made by Koprivec and seconded by Maras to accept the items on the consent agenda as submitted:
1. Accept the minutes of the April 26, 2017 regular meeting with the update of
$40,000 transferred from streets to checking.
2. Approve the bank statements
3. Pay the bills
Motion Carried.
A motion was made by Koprivec and seconded by Maras to pass Resolution 2017-03 allowing demolition of the property located at 125 Second Avenue West: Clusiau – yes, Maras – yes, Koprivec - yes.
A motion was made by Koprivec and seconded by Maras to pass Resolution 2017-04 allowing demolition of the property located at 200 Second Avenue East: Clusiau – yes, Maras – yes, Koprivec - yes.
A motion was made by Koprivec and seconded by Maras to allow Benchmark Engineering to obtain bids for I/I testing up to $20,000. Motion Carried.
Allan from Benchmark Engineering informed the council that he is going to set-up a meeting with the Mayor, Benchmark, and the DNR to discuss the dredging of Welcome Creek.
A motion was made by Koprivec and seconded by Maras to set-up a work session May 24th at 4:00 PM in council chambers to discuss the Waste Water Treatment Project. Motion Carried.
A motion was made by Maras and seconded by Koprivec to table the discussion of the alley behind 124 East First Avenue. Motion Carried.
A motion was made by Koprivec and seconded by Maras to adjourn. Motion Carried.
Mayor King
City Clerk, Tawnya Maras
KEEWATIN
VENDOR PAYMENTS
Check/Receipt
CHECK# Date Search Name Amount
000543 05/18/17 STERLING PAYMENT FEES $31.44
053871 05/24/17 AMERICAN BANK OF THE NORTH $409.07
053872 05/24/17 AT&T MOBILITY $86.48
053873 05/24/17 CARQUEST AUTO PARTS $35.80
053874 05/24/17 ESSENTIA HEALTH /DULUTH CLINIC $25.00
053875 05/24/17 FASTENAL COMPANY $49.63
053876 05/24/17 FIRE SAVINGS $1,666.67
053877 05/24/17 ITASCA COUNTY ATTORNEY $425.00
053878 05/24/17 KOPRIVES, CHRIS $188.77
053879 05/24/17 L&M SUPPLY $54.92
053880 05/24/17 MARS. CO. $1,315.79
053881 05/24/17 MCFOA $40.00
053882 05/24/17 MEDIACOM $64.48
053883 05/24/17 MINNESOTA MUNICIPAL UTILITIES $93.00
053884 05/24/17 POLICE SAVINGS $222.85
053885 05/24/17 PRECIOUS PAWS $125.00
053886 05/24/17 RADKO IRON & STEEL INC. $69.94
053887 05/24/17 RANGE PAPER $578.65
053888 05/24/17 TDS METROCOM $350.72
053889 05/24/17 USA ELECTRIC, INC. $90.00
053890 05/24/17 GARDNER MEDIA $165.42
053891 05/24/17 INGRAM LIBRARY SERVICES $104.01
053892 05/24/17 IREAD $78.98
053893 05/24/17 LMC INSURANCE TRUST $20,999.00
053894 05/24/17 LMC INSURANCE TRUST $43,052.00
053895 05/24/17 MID WEST TAPE $27.99
053896 05/24/17 MIDAMERICA BOOKS $125.33
053897 05/24/17 PENWORTHY, INC. $77.88
053898 05/24/17 PER MAR SECURITY $203.88
$70,757.70
SUMMARY OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE
ITASCA COUNTY
BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
WORK SESSION
MAY 16, 2017
Per Minnesota State Statute 375.12, the full text of the Official Proceedings is available for public inspection in the Itasca County Administrator’s Office of the Itasca County Courthouse in Grand Rapids, Minnesota; on the Itasca County website (http://itascacountymn.iqm2.com/Citizens/Default.aspx); or by standard or electronic mail.
The Itasca County Board of Commissioners met in work session on May 6, 2017, in the Boardroom of the Itasca County Courthouse, 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN.
Chair Snyder called the meeting to order at 2:30 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance and with all members present.
APPROVAL OF AGENDA
Mandich/Tinquist pulled Item #5.10 (Tentative Sponsorship – Snowmobile Trail), added the item as Item #6.5, and approved the agenda, as amended. All aye.
MINUTES APPROVAL
Tinquist/Ives approved the minutes of the Tuesday, May 9, 2017 County Board Regular Session. All aye.
RECOMMENDED FOR CONSENT AGENDA
Ten (10) items were recommended for the County Board’s May 23, 2017 Consent Agenda.
IMCARE RISK MODEL
Health Plan Division Manager Sarah Duell provided information regarding IMCare Subcommittee recommendation to keep the IMCare program and assume the risk per the IMCare Risk Model. The item was discussed and recommended for the County Board’s May 23, 2017 Regular Agenda.
WARBA GARAGE DISCUSSION
County Engineer Karin Grandia provided information regarding the request to authorize the Transportation Department to proceed with the plans for a new maintenance facility to be located in the Warba area to service roads in the southern portion of maintenance District 5. The item was discussed and recommended for the County Board’s May 23, 2017 Regular Agenda.
DECLARATION OF COVENANTS AND RESTRICTIONS PRIOR TO SALE OF TAX-FORFEITED LAND
Ives/Mandich approved Declaration of Covenants and Restrictions and authorized signature of the County Auditor and County Land Commissioner. All aye.
ITASCA COUNTY GRANT-IN-AID OHV TRAIL RESOLUTION
Mandich/Ives adopted the Resolution Re: Sponsor for OHV Trails Assistance Program and authorized necessary signatures. All aye.
TENTATIVE SPONSORSHIP – SNOWMOBILE TRAIL
Forest Recreation Specialist Sara Thompson and Bushwackers Snowmobile Club representative Jeff Herfindahl provided information regarding the request to approve tentative sponsorship of the Deer River - Bowstring Connection Snowmobile Trail. The item was discussed and recommended for the County Board’s May 23, 2017 Consent Agenda.
COMMITTEE REPORTS
Commissioner Trunt reported on his attendance at the recent Public Meeting held Re: Corridor Access Trail Application submitted by the Alvwood Squaw Lake ATV Club, as well as the recent Itasca County Township Association (ICTA) meeting.
Commissioner Snyder reported on his attendance at various area Township meetings.
Commissioner Tinquist reported on his attendance at the recent Itasca Economic Development Corporation (IEDC), Public Meeting held Re: Corridor Access Trail Application submitted by the Alvwood Squaw Lake ATV Club, and IMCare Subcommittee meetings, as well as the recent Alvwood ATV ride.
ADMINISTRATOR UPDATE
COMMISSIONER COMMENTS
Chair Snyder recognized this week as National Police Week and wished to thank those serving in that capacity within Itasca County.
ADJOURNMENT
Chair Snyder adjourned the meeting at 3:35 p.m.
ATTEST
Leo Trunt,
Chair Pro-Tem of the County Board
Brett Skyles, Clerk of the County Board
––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF ITASCA
DISTRICT COURT
NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Case type: 14 - Other Civil
(Quiet Title)
Court File No. 31-CV-17-1300
SUMMONS
CITY OF NASHWAUK,
A MINNESOTA
MUNICIPAL CORPORATION,
Plaintiff,
vs.
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF GUST CARLSON, DECEASED; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF HILDA CARLSON, DECEASED; MARVIN E. HANSON; CARL HANSEN; ERIC HANSEN; DAVID HANSEN; KAREN LINDE; LISA PICKFORD; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LEONA M. HANSEN, DECEASED; LORRAINE CARLSON; DIANE KILLIAN; PATTI ESTREM; JULIE SZCZERBIAK; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LEONARD L. CARLSON, DECEASED; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF NANCY CARLSON, DECEASED; ITASCA COUNTY, A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE STATE OF MINNESOTA; ALSO ALL OTHER PERSONS UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE, INTEREST, OR LIEN IN THE REAL ESTATE DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT HEREIN,
Defendants.
THIS SUMMONS IS DIRECTED TO THE DEFENDANTS ABOVE NAMED.
1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiff has started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiff’s Complaint against you is attached to this Summons. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the Court and there may be no court file number on this Summons.
2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 20 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this summons a written response called an Answer within 20 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this Summons located at:
Sellman Borland & Simon PLLC
1907 Third Avenue East, Suite 2
P.O. Box 37
Hibbing, MN 55746
3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiff’s Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiff should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer.
4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not answer. within 20 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the Court may decide against you and award the Plaintiff everything asked for in the Complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the Complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the Complaint.
5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case.
6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute.
7. THIS LAWSUIT MAY AFFECT OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY located in the County of Itasca, State of Minnesota, legally described as follows:
Lot 17 and the South 15 feet of Lot 18, Block 9, SOUTHERN ADDITION TO NASHWAUK.
The object of this action is to quiet title to the above-described real property.
Dated: May 17, 2017
SELLMAN BORLAND & SIMON PLLC
James J. Vollstaedt, #0393465
1907 Third Ave. East, Suite 2
Box 37
Hibbing, Minnesota 55746
Telephone: (218) 262-5501
Facsimile: (218) 263-4060
ATTORNEYS FOR PLAINTIFF
SRNF June 1, 8, 15, 2017