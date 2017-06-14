Legal Notices: published June 15, 2017

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF ITASCA

DISTRICT COURT

NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Case type: 14 - Other Civil

(Quiet Title)

Court File No. 31-CV-17-1300

SUMMONS

CITY OF NASHWAUK,

A MINNESOTA

MUNICIPAL CORPORATION,

Plaintiff,

vs.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF GUST CARLSON, DECEASED; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF HILDA CARLSON, DECEASED; MARVIN E. HANSON; CARL HANSEN; ERIC HANSEN; DAVID HANSEN; KAREN LINDE; LISA PICKFORD; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LEONA M. HANSEN, DECEASED; LORRAINE CARLSON; DIANE KILLIAN; PATTI ESTREM; JULIE SZCZERBIAK; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LEONARD L. CARLSON, DECEASED; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF NANCY CARLSON, DECEASED; ITASCA COUNTY, A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE STATE OF MINNESOTA; ALSO ALL OTHER PERSONS UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE, INTEREST, OR LIEN IN THE REAL ESTATE DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT HEREIN,

Defendants.

THIS SUMMONS IS DIRECTED TO THE DEFENDANTS ABOVE NAMED.

1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiff has started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiff’s Complaint against you is attached to this Summons. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the Court and there may be no court file number on this Summons.

2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 20 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this summons a written response called an Answer within 20 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this Summons located at:

Sellman Borland & Simon PLLC

1907 Third Avenue East, Suite 2

P.O. Box 37

Hibbing, MN 55746

3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiff’s Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiff should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer.

4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not answer. within 20 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the Court may decide against you and award the Plaintiff everything asked for in the Complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the Complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the Complaint.

5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case.

6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute.

7. THIS LAWSUIT MAY AFFECT OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY located in the County of Itasca, State of Minnesota, legally described as follows:

Lot 17 and the South 15 feet of Lot 18, Block 9, SOUTHERN ADDITION TO NASHWAUK.

The object of this action is to quiet title to the above-described real property.

Dated: May 17, 2017

SELLMAN BORLAND & SIMON PLLC

James J. Vollstaedt, #0393465

1907 Third Ave. East, Suite 2

Box 37

Hibbing, Minnesota 55746

Telephone: (218) 262-5501

Facsimile: (218) 263-4060

ATTORNEYS FOR PLAINTIFF

SRNF June 1, 8, 15, 2017

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

ITASCA COUNTY

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS: Electronic Bids will be received until 11:00 AM on July 11, 2017 through Bid Express® http://www.bidexpress.com for the construction of the County project listed below.

Itasca County Contract 59829

SAP 031-598-024

CP 2017-09

CP 2017-10

CR 243, 253, & 525 Culvert Replacements

Proposals will be opened and read publicly at 11:01 AM on July 11, 2017 at the Itasca County Transportation Department 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN 55744.

The approximate quantities of the major work for Contract 59829 are as follows:

71” Span PC-CS

Pipe-Arch Culvert 60 LF

77” Span PC-CS

Pipe-Arch Culvert 60 LF

112” Span PC-CS

Pipe-Arch Culvert 200 LF

142” Span PC-CS

Pipe-Arch Culvert 100 LF

57” Span PC-CS

Pipe-Arch Culvert 46 LF

71” Span PC-CS

Pipe-Arch Culvert 46 LF

Granular Borrow (EV) (P) 3562 CY

Remove Existing Bridge 2 LS

The Contract will be awarded to the lowest responsible bidder.

Plans and Proposals may be downloaded through Bid Express® http://bidexpress.com. There will be no cost for plans and proposals but bidders must register through Bid Express® prior to bidding and submit their bids electronically through Bid Express®. Bid Express® does charge for this service and bidders are encouraged to register well in advance of the bid closing date if they have not previously done so.

Electronic bids must be accompanied by a corporate surety bond in an amount which is at least equal to 5% of the total amount and may be submitted electronically through Bid Express® using Surety 2000 or InSure Vision Technologies, LLC, or as a hard copy by mail or other delivery method, either as a corporate surety bond or a certified check made payable to the Itasca County Auditor.

If not submitted electronically, the proposal guaranty must be received at the Itasca County Transportation Department, 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 in a sealed envelope marked clearly with the name of the bidder, type of work and project number by 4:00 p.m. the day prior to the specified date of opening.

The County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids and to waive any defects therein.

Dated: June 5, 2017

Jeffrey Walker Itasca County Auditor/Treasurer Courthouse Grand Rapids, MN 55744 Karin Grandia

Itasca County Highway Engineer

Courthouse

Grand Rapids, MN 55744

SRNF June 15, 22, 29, 2017

CITY OF COLERAINE, MINNESOTA

Notice of Public Hearing on Improvement

Notice is hereby given that the City Council of Coleraine, Minnesota will meet in the council chambers of the city hall at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 29, 2017, to consider the making of an improvement to the watermain on Hawkins Avenue from Mitchell Avenue to Sebenius Street, pursuant to Minnesota Statute 429.1011 to 429.111. The area proposed to be assessed for such improvement is the abutting benefiting properties. The estimated cost of the improvement is $104,237.00. A reasonable estimate of the impact of the assessment will be available at the hearing. Such persons as desire to be heard with reference to the proposed improvement will be heard at this meeting.

Notice of Intent to Adopt Ordinance

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Itasca County Board of Commissioners is considering the adoption of the following ordinance:

THE MANAGEMENT AND PERMITTING OF ALL-TERRAIN VEHICLES WITHIN THE PUBLIC RIGHT-OF-WAY OF ROADS UNDER THE COUNTY’S JURISDICTION

The proposed ordinance approves the use of all-terrain vehicles on all county roads in Itasca County subject to conditions of the ordinance and Minnesota Statues §§84.92 – 84.928.

Pursuant to M.S. 375.51, a public hearing on the draft ordinance will be held at the Itasca County Courthouse Boardroom on Tuesday June 27, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. or as soon thereafter as the matter may be heard.

Interested parties may appear to be heard at the time and place set forth above.

The proposed ordinance may be viewed on the Itasca County Transportation Department webpage www.co.itasca.mn.us/219/Transportation.

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:

That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: December 4, 2007

MORTGAGOR: Gregory J. Dickey, Sr. and Amber L. Dickey, husband and wife

MORTGAGEE: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union, a credit union organized under the laws of the United States of America

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded February 4, 2008 in the office of the County Recorder, as Document No. A000618849, Itasca County, Minnesota.

TRANSACTION AGENT: None

TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: None

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union

RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union

MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 2004 Fern Street, Grand Rapids, Minnesota 55744

TAX PARCEL I.D. NOS. 91-703-0320

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot Twelve (12), Block Three (3), Stoeke Addition to Grand Rapids, Itasca County, Minnesota.

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Itasca

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $70,300.00

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $64,158.85

INTEREST RATE AND PER DIEM: Current interest rate is 6.500%, with a daily per diem of $10.72.

That prior to commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE: June 28, 2017, at 10:00 am.

PLACE OF SALE: Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, 440 First Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota 55744, to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

DATE AND TIME MORTGAGOR MUST VACATE THE PREMISES: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by December 28, 2017, at 11:59 p.m.

“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE (5) WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.”

Dated: May 8, 2017

MESSERLI & KRAMER P.A.

By: /s/ Thomas J. Hainje

Thomas J. Hainje (Lic. #390325)

1400 Fifth Street Towers

100 South Fifth Street

Minneapolis, MN 55402-1217

(612) 672-3600

Attorney in Fact for

Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union

19820-23

IMPORTANT NOTICE

This communication is from a debt collector and is an attempt to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Published in the

Scenic Range NewsForum

May 11, 18, 25; June 1, 8, 15, 2017

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:

That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: November 20, 2008

MORTGAGOR: Frederick S. Grossman and Mary Grossman, husband and wife

MORTGAGEE: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union, a credit union organized under the laws of the United States of America

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded March 03, 2009 in the office of the County Recorder, as Document No. A000630625, Itasca County, Minnesota.

TRANSACTION AGENT: None

TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: None

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union

RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union

MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 28403 East Bass Lake Road, Grand Rapids, Minnesota 55744

TAX PARCEL I.D. NOS. 64-035-4213

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The South Two Hundred Thirty-feet (S. 230’) of the North Six Hundred Fifty-five feet (N. 655’) lying West of the County Road 62, in Government Lot Five (5), Section Thirty-five (35), Township Fifty-six (56) North of Range Twenty-six (26) West of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Itasca County, Minnesota.