Legal notices: published June 22, 2017

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:
That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: November 20, 2008
MORTGAGOR: Frederick S. Grossman and Mary Grossman, husband and wife
MORTGAGEE: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union, a credit union organized under the laws of the United States of America
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded March 03, 2009 in the office of the County Recorder, as Document No. A000630625, Itasca County, Minnesota.
TRANSACTION AGENT: None
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: None
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union
RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union
MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 28403 East Bass Lake Road, Grand Rapids, Minnesota 55744
TAX PARCEL I.D. NOS. 64-035-4213
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The South Two Hundred Thirty-feet (S. 230’) of the North Six Hundred Fifty-five feet (N. 655’) lying West of the County Road 62, in Government Lot Five (5), Section Thirty-five (35), Township Fifty-six (56) North of Range Twenty-six (26) West of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Itasca County, Minnesota.
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Itasca
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $45,900.00
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $31,749.72
INTEREST RATE AND PER DIEM: Current interest rate is 7.750%, with a daily per diem of $6.349065.
That prior to commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: July 26, 2017, at 10:00 am.
PLACE OF SALE: Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, 440 First Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota 55744, to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
DATE AND TIME MORTGAGOR MUST VACATE THE PREMISES: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by January 26, 2018, at 11:59 p.m.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE (5) WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.”
Dated: June 2, 2017
MESSERLI & KRAMER P.A.
By: /s/ Thomas J. Hainje
Thomas J. Hainje (Lic. #390325)
1400 Fifth Street Towers
100 South Fifth Street
Minneapolis, MN 55402-1217
(612) 672-3600
Attorney in Fact for
Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union
15845-901
IMPORTANT NOTICE
This communication is from a debt collector and is an attempt to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
SRNF June 8, 15, 22, 29; July 6, 13, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
ITASCA COUNTY
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS: Electronic Bids will be received until 11:00 AM on July 11, 2017 through Bid Express® http://www.bidexpress.com for the construction of the County project listed below.
Itasca County Contract 59829
SAP 031-598-024
CP 2017-09
CP 2017-10
CR 243, 253, & 525 Culvert Replacements
Proposals will be opened and read publicly at 11:01 AM on July 11, 2017 at the Itasca County Transportation Department 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN 55744.
The approximate quantities of the major work for Contract 59829 are as follows:
71” Span PC-CS
Pipe-Arch Culvert 60 LF
77” Span PC-CS
Pipe-Arch Culvert 60 LF
112” Span PC-CS
Pipe-Arch Culvert 200 LF
142” Span PC-CS
Pipe-Arch Culvert 100 LF
57” Span PC-CS
Pipe-Arch Culvert 46 LF
71” Span PC-CS
Pipe-Arch Culvert 46 LF
Granular Borrow (EV) (P) 3562 CY
Remove Existing Bridge 2 LS
The Contract will be awarded to the lowest responsible bidder.
Plans and Proposals may be downloaded through Bid Express® http://bidexpress.com. There will be no cost for plans and proposals but bidders must register through Bid Express® prior to bidding and submit their bids electronically through Bid Express®. Bid Express® does charge for this service and bidders are encouraged to register well in advance of the bid closing date if they have not previously done so.
Electronic bids must be accompanied by a corporate surety bond in an amount which is at least equal to 5% of the total amount and may be submitted electronically through Bid Express® using Surety 2000 or InSure Vision Technologies, LLC, or as a hard copy by mail or other delivery method, either as a corporate surety bond or a certified check made payable to the Itasca County Auditor.
If not submitted electronically, the proposal guaranty must be received at the Itasca County Transportation Department, 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 in a sealed envelope marked clearly with the name of the bidder, type of work and project number by 4:00 p.m. the day prior to the specified date of opening.
The County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids and to waive any defects therein.
Dated: June 5, 2017
Jeffrey Walker Itasca County Auditor/Treasurer Courthouse Grand Rapids, MN 55744 Karin Grandia
Itasca County Highway Engineer
Courthouse
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
SRNF June 15, 22, 29, 2017
SUMMARY OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE
ITASCA COUNTY
BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
WORK SESSION
JUNE 6, 2017
Per Minnesota State Statute 375.12, the full text of the Official Proceedings is available for public inspection in the Itasca County Administrator’s Office of the Itasca County Courthouse in Grand Rapids, Minnesota; on the Itasca County website (http://itascacountymn.iqm2.com/Citizens/Default.aspx); or by standard or electronic mail.
The Itasca County Board of Commissioners met in work session on June 6, 2017, in the Boardroom of the Itasca County Courthouse, 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN.
Chair Snyder called the meeting to order at 2:30 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance and with all members present, except Trunt and Mandich absent.
APPROVAL OF AGENDA
Tinquist/Ives added Items #5.14 (Resignation and Appointment – Water Plan Implementation Committee) and #6.6 (Pro-West and Associates Service Contract for Forestry Database Management Software) and approved the agenda, as amended. All aye, except Trunt and Mandich absent.
MINUTES APPROVAL
Ives/Tinquist approved the minutes of the Tuesday, May 23, 2017 County Board Regular Session. All aye, except Trunt and Mandich absent.
RECOMMENDED FOR CONSENT AGENDA
Fourteen (14) items were recommended for the County Board’s June 13, 2017 Consent Agenda.
APPOINTMENT TO PARK AND RECREATION COMMISSION
Deputy Clerk of the County Board Amanda Schultz and Park Systems Manager Roger Clark provided information regarding the request to appoint Michelle Toven to the vacant, unexpired At-Large designation expiring December 31, 2020 due to a resignation, transfer the appointment of James Keenan from an At-Large designation expiring December 31, 2017 to the vacant, unexpired term for District #4 expiring December 31, 2020, and appoint Lynn Moratzka to the subsequent At-Large unexpired vacancy created by said transfer expiring December 31, 2017 on the Itasca County Park and Recreation Commission, effective June 13, 2017. The item was discussed and recommended for the County Board’s June 13, 2017 Consent Agenda.
APPOINTMENT – NORTHERN COUNTIES LAND USE COORDINATING BOARD
Deputy Clerk of the County Board Amanda Schultz provided information regarding the request to appoint one (1) County Commissioner as Delegate and one (1) County Commissioner as Alternate to the Northern Counties Land Use Coordinating Board (NCLUCB) effective June 12, 2017 through December 31, 2017. The item was discussed and recommended for the County Board’s June 13, 2017 Regular Agenda.
OUT OF STATE TRAVEL
Tinquist/Ives approved out of state travel for Administrator Brett Skyles to Scottsdale, Arizona for the Honeywell Users Group conference June 11-16, 2017, with the understanding that Honeywell is covering lodging, meal, and registration expenses. All aye, except Trunt and Mandich absent.
CHANGE IN ALLOCATION
Ives/Tinquist authorized the change in allocation of the Corrections Sergeant position to a Corrections Deputy position and authorize filling the position. All aye, except Trunt and Mandich absent.
2016 MINNESOTA COUNTIES INTERGOVERNMENTAL TRUST (MCIT) MEMBER REPORT
Joel Swanson, Risk Management Consultant with Minnesota Counties Intergovernmental Trust (MCIT), provided a review of the 2016 MCIT Member Report for informational purposes only; no action taken.
PRO-WEST AND ASSOCIATES SERVICE CONTRACT FOR FORESTRY DATABASE MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE
Land Commissioner Kory Cease provided information regarding the request to approve and authorize necessary signatures for Service Contract with Pro-West and Associates for professional forestry software application development and deployment. The item was discussed and recommended for the County Board’s June 13, 2017 Consent Agenda.
COMMITTEE REPORTS
ADMINISTRATOR UPDATE
County Administrator Brett Skyles informed the County Board that he is expecting an End of Session Report from Itasca County Lobbyist Loren Solberg and discussed the potential need to schedule a Special Session prior to the June 13, 2017 Regular Session relative to developments in the Chippewa Capital Partners (Essar) bankruptcy.
COMMISSIONER COMMENTS
ADJOURNMENT
Chair Snyder adjourned the meeting at 3:16 p.m.
ATTEST
Terry Snyder, Chair of the County Board
Brett Skyles, Clerk of the County Board
SRNF June 22, 2017
CITY OF KEEWATIN
A regular meeting of the city council was held on Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at 5:00 PM in the council chambers.
Members present: Mayor King; Council: Koprivec, Clusiau, Graves, and Clerk Maras.
A motion was made by Koprivec and seconded by Clusiau to accept the items on the consent agenda as submitted:
1. Accept the minutes of the May 10, 2017 regular meeting
2. Accept the minutes of the May 18, 2017 library board meeting
3. Approve the payroll
4. Pay the bills
Motion Carried. Benchmark Engineering is going to get an estimate to fix 124 East First Avenue alley.
A discussion was had on NO overnights at O’brien.
A motion was made by Graves and seconded by Koprivec to approve sending donation request to the Keewatin Fireman’s Relief Association. Motion Carried.
A motion was made by Koprivec and seconded by Clusiau to approve NK Fastpitch cleaning the ditches for $200.00. Motion Carried.
A motion was made by Koprivec and seconded by Clusiau to vacate resolution 2017-04. Motion Carried.
A motion was made by Koprivec and seconded by Clusiau to approve Winter Fun Day January 20, 2018 at the Keewatin Community Center. Motion Carried.
Clarifier at the sewer plant is fixed and both RBC’s are up and running.
A motion was made by Koprivec and seconded by Graves to adjourn. Motion Carried.
Mayor King
City Clerk, Tawnya Maras
KEEWATIN
VENDOR PAYMENTS
Check/Receipt
CHECK# Date Search Name Amount
053927 06/14/17 AIR GAS INC. $123.26
053928 06/14/17 AMERI PRIDE $142.57
053929 06/14/17 CENTURYLINK $29.62
053930 06/14/17 CITY HALL IMPROVEMENT SAV $1,068.50
053931 06/14/17 COPS PLUS INC. $202.00
053932 06/14/17 DYNAMIC GARAGE DOOR, LLC $85.00
053933 06/14/17 FASTENAL COMPANY $308.63
053934 06/14/17 G & K SERVICES $70.81
053935 06/14/17 GRAYBAR ELECTRIC CO. $162.24
053936 06/14/17 GUARDIAN PEST SOLUTIONS INC $63.00
053937 06/14/17 KEEWATIN 4TH COMMITTEE $1,500.00
053938 06/14/17 KEEWATIN SINCLAIR $1,142.37
053939 06/14/17 L&M SUPPLY $293.92
053940 06/14/17 LOWES, INC. $92.97
053941 06/14/17 MEDIACOM $114.43
053942 06/14/17 MINNESOTA ENERGY RESOURCE INC $894.80
053943 06/14/17 N-K GIRLS FASTPITCH $200.00
053944 06/14/17 PARISH RICHARD $600.00
053945 06/14/17 POST OFFICE SAVINGS $1,068.50
053946 06/14/17 PUBLIC UTILITIES $160.55
053947 06/14/17 RANGE CORNICE $394.00
053948 06/14/17 SBS BLACKTOP SERVICE, INC $4,045.40
053949 06/14/17 SCENIC RANGE NEWS $204.91
053950 06/14/17 SIM SUPPLY INC $56.66
053951 06/14/17 THRONSON SUSAN $279.27
053952 06/14/17 VERIZON WIRELESS $26.02
$13,329.43
SRNF June 1, 2017
INVITATION TO BIDDERS
Keewatin Elementary School
Parking Lot and Site Restoration
Keewatin, Minnesota
Notice is hereby given that proposals for the Keewatin Elementary School Parking Lot and Site Restoration will be addressed and delivered to the Superintendent’s Office at Independent School District #319, 400 - 2nd Street Nashwauk, MN 55769.
BID DATE: July 11, 2017
BID TIME: 2:00 pm Local Time
All bids must be prepared on the form provided by the Architect and submitted in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders (Section 00 21 13). Bids are to be addressed to Matt Grose, Superintendent, at the aforesaid address and are to be in a sealed opaque envelope conspicuously marked on the outside identifying the project name.
Plans, Specifications and Proposal Forms as prepared by Architectural Resources, Inc., 704 East Howard Street, Hibbing, MN 55746, (218) 263-6868, are available from the Architect’s office either in electronic form at no cost or in hard copy form for a non-refundable fee for the cost of reproduction. Plans and Specifications may be reviewed at the offices of the Architect; the Owner; and at the Builders Exchanges in Duluth and Hibbing, MN.
Each bid must be accompanied by a certified check, cashier’s check, or bidder’s bond in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid, payable to the Owner; as provided in the specifications, said check and the amount thereof or the amount of the bidder’s bond to be forfeited as liquidated damages if the bidder furnishing the same neglects or refuses to promptly carry out said bid or enter into contract with ISD #319.
No bids may be withdrawn within thirty (30) days from the scheduled closing time for receiving bids.
The right is reserved to reject any or all bids or parts of bids and to waive informalities therein, and to award the contract to other than the lowest bidder if in their discretion the interests of the Owner will be best served thereby.
Independent School District #319
400 - 2nd Street
Nashwauk, MN 55769
SRNF June 22, 29, 2017
Nashwauk Township
Township Clerk Wanted
Nashwauk Township is looking to appoint a new Township Clerk. General duties include, but are not limited to, handling the Nashwauk Cemetery, payroll, monthly meetings with required paperwork and maintenance of all Township records. This is an elected position and the applicant will be appointed by the Board to serve until the November 2018 elections. Please submit a resume and a cover letter, postmarked by Friday, July 7th, to:
Nashwauk Township Board
18714 Lost Road
Nashwauk, MN 55769
Please email nashwauktwp@hotmail.com if you have any questions.
Request for Proposals
KOOTASCA Community Action, Inc.
KOOTASCA Community Action, Inc. is soliciting proposals for the repair and/or replacement of all residential and mobile home heating fuel types and systems for the ERR program. This includes natural gas, propane, fuel oil, electric, wood or other biofuel heating systems via forced air, water or steam. The time period covered for this proposal shall be Oct. 1, 2017 through September 30, 2018 or funds expiration, whichever occurs first. Interested contractors must demonstrate capacity to meet and agree to perform all grant funder program requirements. Proposal packages can be obtained by calling Emily at 218-999-0846 or by stopping in to the main office located in the Central Square Mall, 201 NW 4th Street Suite 130, Grand Rapids, MN. 55744. Proposal packages must be received no later than Friday, August 4, 2017.
KOOTASCA Community Action, Inc. provides equal employment and contracting opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment and contracting opportunities without regard to race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, national origin, age, disability, genetic information, marital status, amnesty, or status as a covered veteran in accordance with applicable federal, state and local laws. Section 3, women or minority owned businesses are encouraged to participate. KOOTASCA Community Action, Inc. complies with applicable state and local laws governing non-discrimination in employment and contracting opportunities in every location in which the agency has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment and contracting opportunities including, but not limited to, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation, contracts and training.