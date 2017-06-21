Legal notices: published June 22, 2017

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:

That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: November 20, 2008

MORTGAGOR: Frederick S. Grossman and Mary Grossman, husband and wife

MORTGAGEE: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union, a credit union organized under the laws of the United States of America

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded March 03, 2009 in the office of the County Recorder, as Document No. A000630625, Itasca County, Minnesota.

TRANSACTION AGENT: None

TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: None

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union

RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union

MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 28403 East Bass Lake Road, Grand Rapids, Minnesota 55744

TAX PARCEL I.D. NOS. 64-035-4213

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The South Two Hundred Thirty-feet (S. 230’) of the North Six Hundred Fifty-five feet (N. 655’) lying West of the County Road 62, in Government Lot Five (5), Section Thirty-five (35), Township Fifty-six (56) North of Range Twenty-six (26) West of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Itasca County, Minnesota.

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Itasca

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $45,900.00

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $31,749.72

INTEREST RATE AND PER DIEM: Current interest rate is 7.750%, with a daily per diem of $6.349065.

That prior to commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE: July 26, 2017, at 10:00 am.

PLACE OF SALE: Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, 440 First Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota 55744, to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

DATE AND TIME MORTGAGOR MUST VACATE THE PREMISES: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by January 26, 2018, at 11:59 p.m.

“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE (5) WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.”

Dated: June 2, 2017

MESSERLI & KRAMER P.A.

By: /s/ Thomas J. Hainje

Thomas J. Hainje (Lic. #390325)

1400 Fifth Street Towers

100 South Fifth Street

Minneapolis, MN 55402-1217

(612) 672-3600

Attorney in Fact for

Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union

15845-901

IMPORTANT NOTICE

This communication is from a debt collector and is an attempt to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

SRNF June 8, 15, 22, 29; July 6, 13, 2017

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:

That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: November 20, 2008

MORTGAGOR: Frederick S. Grossman and Mary E. Grossman, husband and wife

MORTGAGEE: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union, a credit union organized under the laws of the United States of America

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded March 03, 2009 in the office of the County Recorder, as Document No. A000630624, Itasca County, Minnesota.

TRANSACTION AGENT: None

TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: None

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union

RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union

MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 52161 County Road 29, Wirt, Minnesota 56688

TAX PARCEL I.D. NOS. 43-015-1112

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The East Two Hundred Thirty-three and Five-tenths feet (E. 233.5’) of the West Four Hundred Sixty-seven feet (W. 467.0’) of the North Four Hundred Sixty-seven feet (N. 467.0’) of the Northeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter (NE 1/4 of NE 1/4), Section Fifteen (15), Township One Hundred Forty-nine (149), Range Twenty-six (26), West of the Fifth Principal Meridian, Itasca County, Minnesota.

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Itasca

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $30,000.00

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $33,564.63

INTEREST RATE AND PER DIEM: Current interest rate is 6.250%, with a daily per diem of $5.316666.

That prior to commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE: July 26, 2017, at 10:00 am.

PLACE OF SALE: Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, 440 First Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota 55744, to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

DATE AND TIME MORTGAGOR MUST VACATE THE PREMISES: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by January 26, 2018, at 11:59 p.m.

“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE (5) WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.”

Dated: June 2, 2017

MESSERLI & KRAMER P.A.

By: /s/ Thomas J. Hainje

Thomas J. Hainje (Lic. #390325)

1400 Fifth Street Towers

100 South Fifth Street

Minneapolis, MN 55402-1217

(612) 672-3600

Attorney in Fact for

Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union

15845-902

IMPORTANT NOTICE

This communication is from a debt collector and is an attempt to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

SRNF June 8, 15, 22, 29; 06, 13 July 17

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

ITASCA COUNTY

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS: Electronic Bids will be received until 11:00 AM on July 11, 2017 through Bid Express® http://www.bidexpress.com for the construction of the County project listed below.

Itasca County Contract 59829

SAP 031-598-024

CP 2017-09

CP 2017-10

CR 243, 253, & 525 Culvert Replacements

Proposals will be opened and read publicly at 11:01 AM on July 11, 2017 at the Itasca County Transportation Department 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN 55744.

The approximate quantities of the major work for Contract 59829 are as follows:

71” Span PC-CS

Pipe-Arch Culvert 60 LF

77” Span PC-CS

Pipe-Arch Culvert 60 LF

112” Span PC-CS

Pipe-Arch Culvert 200 LF

142” Span PC-CS

Pipe-Arch Culvert 100 LF

57” Span PC-CS

Pipe-Arch Culvert 46 LF

71” Span PC-CS

Pipe-Arch Culvert 46 LF

Granular Borrow (EV) (P) 3562 CY

Remove Existing Bridge 2 LS

The Contract will be awarded to the lowest responsible bidder.

Plans and Proposals may be downloaded through Bid Express® http://bidexpress.com. There will be no cost for plans and proposals but bidders must register through Bid Express® prior to bidding and submit their bids electronically through Bid Express®. Bid Express® does charge for this service and bidders are encouraged to register well in advance of the bid closing date if they have not previously done so.

Electronic bids must be accompanied by a corporate surety bond in an amount which is at least equal to 5% of the total amount and may be submitted electronically through Bid Express® using Surety 2000 or InSure Vision Technologies, LLC, or as a hard copy by mail or other delivery method, either as a corporate surety bond or a certified check made payable to the Itasca County Auditor.

If not submitted electronically, the proposal guaranty must be received at the Itasca County Transportation Department, 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 in a sealed envelope marked clearly with the name of the bidder, type of work and project number by 4:00 p.m. the day prior to the specified date of opening.

The County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids and to waive any defects therein.

Dated: June 5, 2017

Jeffrey Walker Itasca County Auditor/Treasurer Courthouse Grand Rapids, MN 55744 Karin Grandia

Itasca County Highway Engineer

Courthouse

Grand Rapids, MN 55744

SRNF June 15, 22, 29, 2017

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

SUMMARY OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE

ITASCA COUNTY

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

WORK SESSION

JUNE 6, 2017

Per Minnesota State Statute 375.12, the full text of the Official Proceedings is available for public inspection in the Itasca County Administrator’s Office of the Itasca County Courthouse in Grand Rapids, Minnesota; on the Itasca County website (http://itascacountymn.iqm2.com/Citizens/Default.aspx); or by standard or electronic mail.

The Itasca County Board of Commissioners met in work session on June 6, 2017, in the Boardroom of the Itasca County Courthouse, 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN.

Chair Snyder called the meeting to order at 2:30 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance and with all members present, except Trunt and Mandich absent.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA

Tinquist/Ives added Items #5.14 (Resignation and Appointment – Water Plan Implementation Committee) and #6.6 (Pro-West and Associates Service Contract for Forestry Database Management Software) and approved the agenda, as amended. All aye, except Trunt and Mandich absent.

MINUTES APPROVAL

Ives/Tinquist approved the minutes of the Tuesday, May 23, 2017 County Board Regular Session. All aye, except Trunt and Mandich absent.

RECOMMENDED FOR CONSENT AGENDA

Fourteen (14) items were recommended for the County Board’s June 13, 2017 Consent Agenda.

APPOINTMENT TO PARK AND RECREATION COMMISSION

Deputy Clerk of the County Board Amanda Schultz and Park Systems Manager Roger Clark provided information regarding the request to appoint Michelle Toven to the vacant, unexpired At-Large designation expiring December 31, 2020 due to a resignation, transfer the appointment of James Keenan from an At-Large designation expiring December 31, 2017 to the vacant, unexpired term for District #4 expiring December 31, 2020, and appoint Lynn Moratzka to the subsequent At-Large unexpired vacancy created by said transfer expiring December 31, 2017 on the Itasca County Park and Recreation Commission, effective June 13, 2017. The item was discussed and recommended for the County Board’s June 13, 2017 Consent Agenda.

APPOINTMENT – NORTHERN COUNTIES LAND USE COORDINATING BOARD

Deputy Clerk of the County Board Amanda Schultz provided information regarding the request to appoint one (1) County Commissioner as Delegate and one (1) County Commissioner as Alternate to the Northern Counties Land Use Coordinating Board (NCLUCB) effective June 12, 2017 through December 31, 2017. The item was discussed and recommended for the County Board’s June 13, 2017 Regular Agenda.

OUT OF STATE TRAVEL

Tinquist/Ives approved out of state travel for Administrator Brett Skyles to Scottsdale, Arizona for the Honeywell Users Group conference June 11-16, 2017, with the understanding that Honeywell is covering lodging, meal, and registration expenses. All aye, except Trunt and Mandich absent.

CHANGE IN ALLOCATION

Ives/Tinquist authorized the change in allocation of the Corrections Sergeant position to a Corrections Deputy position and authorize filling the position. All aye, except Trunt and Mandich absent.