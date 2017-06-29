Legal Notices: published June 29, 2017

–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––– SUMMARY OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE ITASCA COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS JUNE 13, 2017 Per Minnesota State Statute 375.12, the full text of the Official Proceedings is available for public inspection in the Itasca County Administrator’s Office of the Itasca County Courthouse in Grand Rapids, Minnesota; on the Itasca County website (http://itascacountymn.iqm2.com/Citizens/Default.aspx); or by standard or electronic mail. The Itasca County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on June 13, 2017, in the Boardroom of the Itasca County Courthouse, 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN. Chair Snyder called the meeting to order at 2:30 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance with all members present, except Commissioner Mark Mandich absent. APPROVAL OF AGENDA Trunt/Ives added Item #5.25 (Request for Payment from Recorder’s Compliance Fund) and approved the agenda as amended. All aye, except Mandich absent. MINUTES APPROVAL Ives/Tinquist approved the minutes of the Tuesday, June 6, 2017 County Board Work Session. All aye, except Mandich absent. CONSENT AGENDA Tinquist/Ives approved the Consent Agenda. All aye, except Mandich absent. RECOGNITION OF COUNTY EMPLOYEE(S) The following employees were recognized: Michele Tarbuck, Rachelle Dethloff, Denise Cleveland, Carolyn Randall, Jeff Roerick, and Jacob McCartney. APPOINTMENT – NORTHERN COUNTIES LAND USE COORDINATING BOARD Trunt/Tinquist appointed Chair Snyder ad Delegate and Commissioner Ives as Alternate to the Northern Counties Land Use Coordinating Board (NCLUCB) effective June 12, 2017 through December 31, 2017. All aye, except Mandich absent. COMMISSIONER WARRANTS Tinquist/Ives approved Commissioner Warrants with a check date of June 16, 2017, in the amount of $2,010,719.36. All aye, except Mandich absent. AWARD OF HONOR County Auditor/Treasurer Jeff Walker informed the County Board that Itasca County is one of 25 Minnesota employers to be named a recipient of the Minnesota Safety Council’s top award, the Award of Honor, for the year of 2016 in recognition of exceptional workplace safety performance. No action taken. CONSTRUCTION UPDATE Transportation Engineer Rachel Metelak provided a Construction Update for June 2017 for informational purposes only; no action taken. WARBA GARAGE DISCUSSION Maintenance Engineer Matt Pellinen provided a Highway Maintenance Update for May 2017 for informational purposes only; no action taken. COMMISSIONER COMMENTS Commissioner Snyder and County Engineer Karin Grandia provided an informational update regarding the West Range Connector project. ADJOURNMENT Chair Snyder adjourned the meeting at 3:13 p.m. ATTEST Terry Snyder, Chair of the County Board Brett Skyles, Clerk of the County Board SRNF June 29, 2017 –––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––– SUMMARY FOR PUBLICATION MINNESOTA TRUNK HIGHWAY 38 ORDINANCE BACKGROUND: In 2002, the Itasca County Board of Commissioners adopted the Minnesota Trunk Highway 38 Edge of the Wilderness National Scenic Byway Sign Ordinance. Said Ordinance pertains to the Highway 38 corridor which encompasses the land adjacent to each side of MN Trunk Highway 38 and which land extends a horizontal distance of 600’ from each side of the centerline from beginning to end, Grand Rapids to Effie, a distance of 47 miles. The purpose of the ordinance is to protect and ensure the scenic and natural qualities and character of the corridor for future generations of residents and visitors of the corridor and to enhance the goals of the Corridor Management Plan. Notice is hereby given that pursuant to a Notice of Intent to Enact, published in the Scenic Range NewsForum, on the 1st day of June, 2017, the Itasca County Board of Commissioners duly convened their public hearing on June 20th, 2017 to officially adopt the proposed amendments to the Minnesota Trunk Highway 38 Edge of the Wilderness National Scenic Byway Sign Ordinance as recommended by the Planning Commission on May 10th, 2017 and as set forth in the draft dated 7/1/2017. SUMMARY: The following is only a summary of the Ordinance. The full text of the Ordinance is available for public inspection at the offices of the Itasca County Auditor/Treasurer and Environmental Services Department during regular office hours. The amendments summary relate to: clarification that a two-sided sign shall be considered one sign; modifying the general design and construction standards under color to include non-reflective; modification to include a minimum of 25% natural materials if metal is used in sign construction; modification to illumination to include white light located on the outside of the sign and illumination of signage that include various specifications; permit fees and clerical errors. Effective Date: July 1, 2017 ITASCA COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS By: Terry Snyder, Chairperson Attest: Brett Skyles, Clerk to County Board SRNF June 29, 2017 –––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––– ITASCA COUNTY LAND USE ZONING/SANITATION PERMITS REQUIRED LEGAL NOTICE Pursuant to the provisions of the Minnesota Statutes, Sections 13.D04, 471.705 and the Itasca County Zoning Ordinance, the Itasca County Planning Commission and Board of Adjustment will view the following properties, which either have a pending conditional use, planned unit development, rezone, subdivision, variance or other appeal on MONDAY, JULY 10th, 2017 beginning at 8:30 A.M. until the following application/s have been viewed. For more information contact the Itasca County Environmental Services Department, Courthouse, Grand Rapids MN 55744. PHONE: 218/327-2857; TDD: 218/327-2896. NOTE: The Planning Commission may impose such conditions or restrictions as it deems necessary to protect the public interest and the Board of Adjustment may reverse or affirm wholly or partly or may modify the order, requirement, decision or determination appealed from and to that end shall have all the powers of the officer from whom the appeal was taken and may direct the issuance of a permit. INTERESTED PERSONS MAY CONTACT THE ZONING DEPARTMENT 5 DAYS PRIOR TO THE HEARING, TO OBTAIN A COPY OF THE STAFF REPORT ON THE FOLLOWING APPLICATIONS: Conditional Use for a temporary materials storage yard to store construction materials/equipment for the Great Northern Transmission Line Project – Part of SE SE, Section 23, Unorganized Township 62-25 (Land Service Co./Minnesota Power/James Scheff) Variance from Sections 3.8.1C.3 and 4.11 of the Zoning Ordinance for construction of a 24’x34’ garage addition which does not maintain the required setbacks from the centerline of Harbor Heights Road and side property line (Pokegama, General Development Class) – Part of Lots 14 & 15, Auditors Subdivision 62, Section 8, Harris Township 54-25 (Robert & Diana Olson) Variance from Section 3.8.1C.3 of the Zoning Ordinance for construction of a 40’x32’ pole building which does not maintain the required setback from Wildview Lane (Burrows, Natural Environment 3 Class) – Lot 2, Block 1, Burrows Lake Leased Homesites W, Section 10, Balsam Township 58-25 (Billy & Linda Waters) Dated this 23rd Day of June at Grand Rapids, MN 55744 Dan Swenson, Environmental Services Director SRNF June 29, 2017 –––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––– ITASCA COUNTY LAND USE ZONING/SANITATION PERMITS REQUIRED LEGAL NOTICE Pursuant to the provisions of the Minnesota Statutes, Section/s 375.51, 394.26 and the Itasca County Zoning Ordinance, the Itasca County Planning Commission and Board of Adjustment will hold a public hearing in the County Board Room, Courthouse, in the City of Grand Rapids, MN on WEDNESDAY, JULY 12th, 2017 between the hours of 9:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. or until the following application/s have been addressed. INTERESTED PERSONS MAY CONTACT THE ZONING DEPARTMENT 5 DAYS PRIOR TO THE HEARING, TO OBTAIN A COPY OF THE STAFF REPORT ON THE FOLLOWING APPLICATIONS: Conditional Use for a temporary materials storage yard to store construction materials/equipment for the Great Northern Transmission Line Project – Part of SE SE, Section 23, Unorganized Township 62-25 (Land Service Co./Minnesota Power/James Scheff) Variance from Sections 3.8.1C.3 and 4.11 of the Zoning Ordinance for construction of a 24’x34’ garage addition which does not maintain the required setbacks from the centerline of Harbor Heights Road and side property line (Pokegama, General Development Class) – Part of Lots 14 & 15, Auditors Subdivision 62, Section 8, Harris Township 54-25 (Robert & Diana Olson) Variance from Section 3.8.1C.3 of the Zoning Ordinance for construction of a 40’x32’ pole building which does not maintain the required setback from Wildview Lane (Burrows, Natural Environment 3 Class) – Lot 2, Block 1, Burrows Lake Leased Homesites W, Section 10, Balsam Township 58-25 (Billy & Linda Waters) Dated this 23rd June, 2017 at Grand Rapids, MN 55744 Dan Swenson, Environmental Services Director SRNF June 29, 2017 –––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––– NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: November 20, 2008 MORTGAGOR: Frederick S. Grossman and Mary Grossman, husband and wife MORTGAGEE: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union, a credit union organized under the laws of the United States of America DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded March 03, 2009 in the office of the County Recorder, as Document No. A000630625, Itasca County, Minnesota. TRANSACTION AGENT: None TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: None LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 28403 East Bass Lake Road, Grand Rapids, Minnesota 55744 TAX PARCEL I.D. NOS. 64-035-4213 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The South Two Hundred Thirty-feet (S. 230’) of the North Six Hundred Fifty-five feet (N. 655’) lying West of the County Road 62, in Government Lot Five (5), Section Thirty-five (35), Township Fifty-six (56) North of Range Twenty-six (26) West of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Itasca County, Minnesota. COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Itasca ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $45,900.00 AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $31,749.72 INTEREST RATE AND PER DIEM: Current interest rate is 7.750%, with a daily per diem of $6.349065. That prior to commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage or any part thereof; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: July 26, 2017, at 10:00 am. PLACE OF SALE: Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, 440 First Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota 55744, to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns. DATE AND TIME MORTGAGOR MUST VACATE THE PREMISES: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by January 26, 2018, at 11:59 p.m. “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE (5) WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.” Dated: June 2, 2017 MESSERLI & KRAMER P.A. By: /s/ Thomas J. Hainje Thomas J. Hainje (Lic. #390325) 1400 Fifth Street Towers 100 South Fifth Street Minneapolis, MN 55402-1217 (612) 672-3600 Attorney in Fact for Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union 15845-901 IMPORTANT NOTICE This communication is from a debt collector and is an attempt to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose. SRNF June 8, 15, 22, 29; July 6, 13, 2017

–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––– NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: November 20, 2008 MORTGAGOR: Frederick S. Grossman and Mary E. Grossman, husband and wife MORTGAGEE: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union, a credit union organized under the laws of the United States of America DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded March 03, 2009 in the office of the County Recorder, as Document No. A000630624, Itasca County, Minnesota. TRANSACTION AGENT: None TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: None LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 52161 County Road 29, Wirt, Minnesota 56688 TAX PARCEL I.D. NOS. 43-015-1112 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The East Two Hundred Thirty-three and Five-tenths feet (E. 233.5’) of the West Four Hundred Sixty-seven feet (W. 467.0’) of the North Four Hundred Sixty-seven feet (N. 467.0’) of the Northeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter (NE 1/4 of NE 1/4), Section Fifteen (15), Township One Hundred Forty-nine (149), Range Twenty-six (26), West of the Fifth Principal Meridian, Itasca County, Minnesota. COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Itasca ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $30,000.00 AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $33,564.63 INTEREST RATE AND PER DIEM: Current interest rate is 6.250%, with a daily per diem of $5.316666. That prior to commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage or any part thereof; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: July 26, 2017, at 10:00 am. PLACE OF SALE: Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, 440 First Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota 55744, to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns. DATE AND TIME MORTGAGOR MUST VACATE THE PREMISES: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by January 26, 2018, at 11:59 p.m. “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE (5) WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.” Dated: June 2, 2017 MESSERLI & KRAMER P.A. By: /s/ Thomas J. Hainje Thomas J. Hainje (Lic. #390325) 1400 Fifth Street Towers 100 South Fifth Street Minneapolis, MN 55402-1217 (612) 672-3600 Attorney in Fact for Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union 15845-902 IMPORTANT NOTICE This communication is from a debt collector and is an attempt to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose. SRNF June 8, 15, 22, 29; 06, 13 July 17 –––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––– ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS ITASCA COUNTY NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS: Electronic Bids will be received until 11:00 AM on July 11, 2017 through Bid Express® http://www.bidexpress.com for the construction of the County project listed below. Itasca County Contract 59829 SAP 031-598-024 CP 2017-09 CP 2017-10 CR 243, 253, & 525 Culvert Replacements Proposals will be opened and read publicly at 11:01 AM on July 11, 2017 at the Itasca County Transportation Department 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN 55744. The approximate quantities of the major work for Contract 59829 are as follows: 71” Span PC-CS Pipe-Arch Culvert 60 LF 77” Span PC-CS Pipe-Arch Culvert 60 LF 112” Span PC-CS Pipe-Arch Culvert 200 LF 142” Span PC-CS Pipe-Arch Culvert 100 LF 57” Span PC-CS Pipe-Arch Culvert 46 LF 71” Span PC-CS Pipe-Arch Culvert 46 LF Granular Borrow (EV) (P) 3562 CY Remove Existing Bridge 2 LS The Contract will be awarded to the lowest responsible bidder. Plans and Proposals may be downloaded through Bid Express® http://bidexpress.com. There will be no cost for plans and proposals but bidders must register through Bid Express® prior to bidding and submit their bids electronically through Bid Express®. Bid Express® does charge for this service and bidders are encouraged to register well in advance of the bid closing date if they have not previously done so. Electronic bids must be accompanied by a corporate surety bond in an amount which is at least equal to 5% of the total amount and may be submitted electronically through Bid Express® using Surety 2000 or InSure Vision Technologies, LLC, or as a hard copy by mail or other delivery method, either as a corporate surety bond or a certified check made payable to the Itasca County Auditor. If not submitted electronically, the proposal guaranty must be received at the Itasca County Transportation Department, 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 in a sealed envelope marked clearly with the name of the bidder, type of work and project number by 4:00 p.m. the day prior to the specified date of opening. The County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids and to waive any defects therein. Dated: June 5, 2017 Jeffrey Walker Itasca County Auditor/Treasurer Courthouse Grand Rapids, MN 55744 Karin Grandia Itasca County Highway Engineer Courthouse Grand Rapids, MN 55744 SRNF June 15, 22, 29, 2017 Request for Proposals KOOTASCA Community Action, Inc. KOOTASCA Community Action, Inc. is soliciting proposals for the repair and/or replacement of all residential and mobile home heating fuel types and systems for the ERR program. This includes natural gas, propane, fuel oil, electric, wood or other biofuel heating systems via forced air, water or steam. The time period covered for this proposal shall be Oct. 1, 2017 through September 30, 2018 or funds expiration, whichever occurs first. Interested contractors must demonstrate capacity to meet and agree to perform all grant funder program requirements. Proposal packages can be obtained by calling Emily at 218-999-0846 or by stopping in to the main office located in the Central Square Mall, 201 NW 4th Street Suite 130, Grand Rapids, MN. 55744. Proposal packages must be received no later than Friday, August 4, 2017. KOOTASCA Community Action, Inc. provides equal employment and contracting opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment and contracting opportunities without regard to race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, national origin, age, disability, genetic information, marital status, amnesty, or status as a covered veteran in accordance with applicable federal, state and local laws. Section 3, women or minority owned businesses are encouraged to participate. KOOTASCA Community Action, Inc. complies with applicable state and local laws governing non-discrimination in employment and contracting opportunities in every location in which the agency has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment and contracting opportunities including, but not limited to, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation, contracts and training. Nashwauk Township Township Clerk Wanted Nashwauk Township is looking to appoint a new Township Clerk. General duties include, but are not limited to, handling the Nashwauk Cemetery, payroll, monthly meetings with required paperwork and maintenance of all Township records. This is an elected position and the applicant will be appointed by the Board to serve until the November 2018 elections. Please submit a resume and a cover letter, postmarked by Friday, July 7th, to: Nashwauk Township Board 18714 Lost Road Nashwauk, MN 55769 Please email nashwauktwp@hotmail.com if you have any questions. –––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––– INVITATION TO BIDDERS Keewatin Elementary School Parking Lot and Site Restoration Keewatin, Minnesota Notice is hereby given that proposals for the Keewatin Elementary School Parking Lot and Site Restoration will be addressed and delivered to the Superintendent’s Office at Independent School District #319, 400 - 2nd Street Nashwauk, MN 55769. BID DATE: July 11, 2017 BID TIME: 2:00 pm Local Time All bids must be prepared on the form provided by the Architect and submitted in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders (Section 00 21 13). Bids are to be addressed to Matt Grose, Superintendent, at the aforesaid address and are to be in a sealed opaque envelope conspicuously marked on the outside identifying the project name. Plans, Specifications and Proposal Forms as prepared by Architectural Resources, Inc., 704 East Howard Street, Hibbing, MN 55746, (218) 263-6868, are available from the Architect’s office either in electronic form at no cost or in hard copy form for a non-refundable fee for the cost of reproduction. Plans and Specifications may be reviewed at the offices of the Architect; the Owner; and at the Builders Exchanges in Duluth and Hibbing, MN. Each bid must be accompanied by a certified check, cashier’s check, or bidder’s bond in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid, payable to the Owner; as provided in the specifications, said check and the amount thereof or the amount of the bidder’s bond to be forfeited as liquidated damages if the bidder furnishing the same neglects or refuses to promptly carry out said bid or enter into contract with ISD #319. No bids may be withdrawn within thirty (30) days from the scheduled closing time for receiving bids. The right is reserved to reject any or all bids or parts of bids and to waive informalities therein, and to award the contract to other than the lowest bidder if in their discretion the interests of the Owner will be best served thereby. Independent School District #319 400 - 2nd Street Nashwauk, MN 55769 SRNF June 22, 29, 2017 –––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––– STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF ITASCA DISTRICT COURT NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No: 31 -PR-17-1600 NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRS, FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS In Re: Estate of Leonard Otto Wagner, Decedent. It is Ordered and Notice is given that on July 24, 2017, at 9 o’clock a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, Minnesota, on a petition for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of decedent’s heirs, and for the appointment of Paul Wagner, whose address is 749 Fresno Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA, 95407, as personal representative of the decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration. Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; to sell real and personal property; and to do all necessary acts for the decedent’s estate. Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred. No formal hearing will be held unless written objections have been filed with the Court. If no objections have been filed, the request made in the Petition will be granted by default. FILED JUN 21, 2017 COURT ADMINISTRATOR ITASCA COUNTY, MINN. Dated: June 21, 2017 BY THE COURT Lois J. Lang, Judge of District Court Dated: June 21, 2017 s/ SEAN R. JONES, Court Administrator Dated: June 21, 2017 Sophia Schjenken, Sr. Court Clerk