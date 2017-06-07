Legal Notices: published June 8, 2017

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:

That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: November 20, 2008

MORTGAGOR: Frederick S. Grossman and Mary Grossman, husband and wife

MORTGAGEE: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union, a credit union organized under the laws of the United States of America

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded March 03, 2009 in the office of the County Recorder, as Document No. A000630625, Itasca County, Minnesota.

TRANSACTION AGENT: None

TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: None

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union

RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union

MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 28403 East Bass Lake Road, Grand Rapids, Minnesota 55744

TAX PARCEL I.D. NOS. 64-035-4213

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The South Two Hundred Thirty-feet (S. 230’) of the North Six Hundred Fifty-five feet (N. 655’) lying West of the County Road 62, in Government Lot Five (5), Section Thirty-five (35), Township Fifty-six (56) North of Range Twenty-six (26) West of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Itasca County, Minnesota.

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Itasca

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $45,900.00

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $31,749.72

INTEREST RATE AND PER DIEM: Current interest rate is 7.750%, with a daily per diem of $6.349065.

That prior to commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE: July 26, 2017, at 10:00 am.

PLACE OF SALE: Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, 440 First Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota 55744, to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

DATE AND TIME MORTGAGOR MUST VACATE THE PREMISES: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by January 26, 2018, at 11:59 p.m.

“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE (5) WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.”

Dated: June 2, 2017

MESSERLI & KRAMER P.A.

By: /s/ Thomas J. Hainje

Thomas J. Hainje (Lic. #390325)

1400 Fifth Street Towers

100 South Fifth Street

Minneapolis, MN 55402-1217

(612) 672-3600

Attorney in Fact for

Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union

15845-901

IMPORTANT NOTICE

This communication is from a debt collector and is an attempt to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

SRNF June 8, 15, 22, 29; July 6, 13, 2017

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF ITASCA

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No. 31-PR-17-1302

NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DESCENT OF PROPERTY

Estate of

Barbara Lydia Star,

Decedent.

A Petition for Determination of descent has been filed with this Court. The Petition represents that the Decedent died more than three years ago, leaving property in Minnesota and requests the probate of Decedent’s last will, if any, and the descent of such property be determined and assigned by this Court to the persons entitled to the property.

Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted.

IT IS ORDERED and Notice is further given, that the Petition will be heard on July 24, 2017, at 9:00 a.m. by this Court in Room 1670, 15 West Kellogg Boulevard, St. Paul, Minnesota.

Notice shall be given to all interested persons (Minn. Stat. 524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice (Minn. Stat. 524.3-204).

Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by: Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing date.

No formal hearing will be held unless written objections have been filed with the Court Administrator. If no objections have been filed, the requests made in the Petition will be granted by default.

(COURT SEAL)

Date: 5/23/2017

Lois J. Lang,

District Court Judge, Probate Division

Court Administrator

Date: 5/23/2017

By Sophia Schjenken,

Deputy Court Administrator

FILED

MAY 23, 2017

COURT ADMINISTRATOR

ITASCA COUNTY, MINN.

Attorney for Petitioner: Pro-se

SRNF June 8, 15, 2017

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

ITASCA COUNTY

LAND USE ZONING/SANITATION PERMITS REQUIRED

LEGAL NOTICE

Pursuant to the provisions of the Minnesota Statutes, Section/s 375.51, 394.26 and the Itasca County Zoning Ordinance, the Itasca County Planning Commission and Board of Adjustment will hold a public hearing in the County Board Room, Courthouse, in the City of Grand Rapids, MN on WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21st, 2017 between the hours of 8:30 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. or until the following application/s have been addressed. For more information contact the Itasca County Environmental Services Department, Courthouse, Grand Rapids MN 55744. PHONE: 218/327-2857; TDD: 218/327-2896.

NOTE: The Planning Commission may impose such conditions or restrictions as it deems necessary to protect the public interest and the Board of Adjustment may reverse or affirm wholly or partly or may modify the order, requirement, decision or determination appealed from and to that end shall have all the powers of the officer from whom the appeal was taken and may direct the issuance of a permit.

INTERESTED PERSONS MAY CONTACT THE ZONING DEPARTMENT 5 DAYS PRIOR TO THE HEARING, TO OBTAIN A COPY OF THE STAFF REPORT ON THE FOLLOWING APPLICATIONS:

*** SPECIAL MEETING ***

Conditional Use for a temporary (three-year) extractive use (which will include aggregate mining, aggregate washing and hot mix asphalt plant operation) within 1000’ of Van Patter Lake, Natural Environment 3 Class – Part of NE SE, Section 26, Unorganized Township 55-27 (Steff Busgaard/Knife River Materials, Jamie Sobolik)

*The Planning Commission/BoA will view the site on the same day prior to the hearing and return to the Courthouse and hold the public hearing which will begin at 10:00 a.m.

Dated this 5th June, 2017

at Grand Rapids, MN 55744

Dan Swenson,

Environmental Services Director

SRNF June 8, 2017

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF ITASCA

DISTRICT COURT

NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Case type: 14 - Other Civil

(Quiet Title)

Court File No. 31-CV-17-1300

SUMMONS

CITY OF NASHWAUK,

A MINNESOTA

MUNICIPAL CORPORATION,

Plaintiff,

vs.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF GUST CARLSON, DECEASED; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF HILDA CARLSON, DECEASED; MARVIN E. HANSON; CARL HANSEN; ERIC HANSEN; DAVID HANSEN; KAREN LINDE; LISA PICKFORD; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LEONA M. HANSEN, DECEASED; LORRAINE CARLSON; DIANE KILLIAN; PATTI ESTREM; JULIE SZCZERBIAK; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LEONARD L. CARLSON, DECEASED; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF NANCY CARLSON, DECEASED; ITASCA COUNTY, A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE STATE OF MINNESOTA; ALSO ALL OTHER PERSONS UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE, INTEREST, OR LIEN IN THE REAL ESTATE DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT HEREIN,

Defendants.

THIS SUMMONS IS DIRECTED TO THE DEFENDANTS ABOVE NAMED.

1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiff has started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiff’s Complaint against you is attached to this Summons. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the Court and there may be no court file number on this Summons.

2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 20 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this summons a written response called an Answer within 20 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this Summons located at:

Sellman Borland & Simon PLLC

1907 Third Avenue East, Suite 2

P.O. Box 37

Hibbing, MN 55746

3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiff’s Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiff should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer.

4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not answer. within 20 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the Court may decide against you and award the Plaintiff everything asked for in the Complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the Complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the Complaint.

5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case.

6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute.

7. THIS LAWSUIT MAY AFFECT OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY located in the County of Itasca, State of Minnesota, legally described as follows:

Lot 17 and the South 15 feet of Lot 18, Block 9, SOUTHERN ADDITION TO NASHWAUK.

The object of this action is to quiet title to the above-described real property.

Dated: May 17, 2017

SELLMAN BORLAND & SIMON PLLC

James J. Vollstaedt, #0393465

1907 Third Ave. East, Suite 2

Box 37

Hibbing, Minnesota 55746

Telephone: (218) 262-5501

Facsimile: (218) 263-4060

ATTORNEYS FOR PLAINTIFF

SRNF June 1, 8, 15, 2017

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF ITASCA

DISTRICT COURT

NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No.: 31-PR-17-1343

NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

In Re: Estate of James Patrick Bray,

Decedent.

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on June 26, 2017 at 8:59 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at the Itasca County Courthouse, 123 Ne Fourth Street, Grand Rapids, Minnesota 55744, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the decedent’s Will dated February 15, 2017, and for the appointment of James Wallace Bray, whose address is 69800 351st Ave., Hill City, Minnesota 55748, as personal representative of the estate of the decedent in an unsupervised administration.

Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the estate.

Notice is also given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.

No formal hearing will be held unless written objections have been filed with the Court Administrator. If no objections have been filed, the requests made in the Petition will be granted by default.

BY THE COURT

Dated: May 30, 2017 10:52 AM

Chandler, Heidi

Judge of District Court

Dated May 30, 2017

s/ SEAN R. JONES

Court Administrator

Dated: May 30,2017

Sophia Schjenken

Sr. Court Clerk

FILED

MAY 30, 2017

COURT ADMINISTRATOR

ITASCA COUNTY, MINN.

John P. Dimich (22962)

Dimich Law Office

432 NE 3rd Ave.

Grand Rapids, MN 55744

SRNF June 8, 15, 2017