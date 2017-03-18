Legal notices: published March 16, 2017

Ordinance No. 1-9-2017 MN Energy

An Ordinance granting Minnesota Energy Resources, a subsidiary of WEC Energy Group, a Wisconsin corporation, its successors and assigns, a natural gas franchise and the authority to construct, operate, maintain, and extend a natural gas distribution plant and system, and granting the right to use the streets, alleys, and other public places within the present or future corporate limits of the City, of Marble, Minnesota

    Be it ordained by the City Council of the City of Marble, Minnesota, as follows:

FRANCHISE GRANTED 

    The City of Marble, Minnesota, (hereinafter referred to as “Grantor”) hereby grants a non-exclusive franchise to Minnesota Energy Resources, a subsidiary of WEC Energy Group, a Wisconsin corporation, (hereinafter called “Grantee”), its lessees, successors and assigns. Grantee is hereby granted the right, privilege, franchise, permission and authority to lay, construct, install, maintain, operate and extend in, along, over or across the present and future streets, alleys, avenues, bridges, public rights-of-way and public places as are now within the present or future limits of said Grantor, a natural gas distribution system and all facilities necessary for the purpose of supplying natural gas or processed gas for all purposes to the inhabitants of said Grantor and consumers in the vicinity thereof, and for the distribution of natural gas from or through said Grantor to points beyond the limits thereof. Such facilities shall include, but not be limited to, all mains, services, pipes, conduits and appliances necessary or convenient for transmitting, transporting, distributing and supplying natural gas for all purposes for which it may be used, and to do all other things necessary and proper in providing natural gas service to the inhabitants of Grantor and in carrying on such business.

TERM

    The rights and privileges granted by this Ordinance shall remain in effect for a period of Twenty-five (25) years from the effective date of this Ordinance.

GOVERNING RULES AND REGULATIONS 

    This Ordinance is granted subject to all conditions, limitations and immunities now provided for, or as hereafter amended, and applicable to the operations of a public utility, by State or Federal law. The rates to be charged by Grantee for service within the present or future corporate limits of Grantor and the rules and regulations regarding the character, quality and standards of service to be furnished by Grantee shall be under the jurisdiction and control of such regulatory body or bodies as may, from time to time, be vested by law with authority and jurisdiction over the rates, regulations and quality and standards of service to be supplied by Grantee. Provided however, should any judicial, regulatory or legislative body, having proper jurisdiction, take any action that precludes Grantee from recovering from its customers any cost associated with services provided hereunder, then Grantee and Grantor shall renegotiate the terms of this Ordinance in accordance with the action taken, so as to allow Grantee to be made whole economically. In determining the rights and duties of the Grantee, the terms of this franchise Ordinance shall take precedence over any conflicting terms or requirements contained in any other Ordinance enacted by the Grantor.

    If an energy supplier is unable to furnish an adequate supply of energy due to an emergency, an order or decision of a public regulatory body, or other acts beyond the control of the Grantee, then the Grantee shall have the right and authority to adopt reasonable rules and regulations limiting, curtailing or allocating extensions of service or supply of energy to any customers or prospective customers, and withholding the supply of energy to new customers, provided that such rules and regulations shall be uniform as applied to each class of customers or prospective customers, and shall be non-discriminatory as between communities receiving service from the Grantee.

CONSTRUCTION AND MAINTENANCE OF COMPANY FACILITIES

    Any pavements, sidewalks or curbing taken up and any and all excavations made shall be done in such a manner as to cause only such inconvenience to the inhabitants of Grantor and to the general public as is reasonably necessary; and repairs and replacements shall be made promptly by Grantee, leaving such properties in as good as condition as existed immediately prior to excavation. 

    Grantee agrees that for the term of this grant, it will use its best efforts to maintain facilities and equipment sufficient to meet the current and future energy requirements of Grantor, its inhabitants and industries. While maintaining its facilities and equipment, Grantee shall obtain permits as required by ordinance, except that in emergency situations, Grantee shall take immediate unilateral actions as it determines are necessary to protect the public health, safety, and welfare; in which case, Grantee shall notify Grantor as soon as reasonably possible.

    Grantor will give Grantee reasonable notice of plans for street improvements where paving or resurfacing of a permanent nature is involved that affect Grantee’s facilities. The notice shall contain the nature and character of the improvements, the rights-of-way upon which the improvements are to be made, the extent of the improvements and the time when the Grantor will start the work, and, if more than one right-of-way is involved, the order in which this work is to proceed. The notice shall be given to the Grantee a sufficient length of time, considering seasonable working conditions, in advance of the actual commencement of the work to permit the Grantee to make any additions, alterations, or repairs to its facilities. 

EXTENSION OF COMPANY FACILITIES

    Upon receipt and acceptance of a valid application for service, Grantee shall, subject to its own economic feasibility criteria, make reasonable extensions of its distribution facilities to serve customers located within the current or future corporate limits of Grantor. 

RELOCATION OF COMPANY FACILITIES

    If Grantor elects to change the grade of or otherwise alter any street, alley, avenue, bridge, public right-of-way or public place for a public purpose, Grantee, upon reasonable notice from Grantor, shall remove and relocate its facilities or equipment situated in the public rights-of-way, if such removal is necessary to prevent interference and not merely for the convenience of the Grantor, at the cost and expense of Grantee. If Grantor orders or requests Grantee to relocate its facilities or equipment for the primary benefit of a commercial or private project, or as a result of the initial request of a commercial or private developer or other non-public entity, and such removal is necessary to prevent interference and not merely for the convenience of the Grantor or other right-of-way user, Grantee shall receive payment for the cost of such relocation as a precondition to relocating its facilities or equipment. Grantor shall consider reasonable alternatives in designing its public works projects so as not arbitrarily to cause Grantee unreasonable additional expense in exercising its authority under this section. Grantor shall also provide a reasonable alternative location for Grantee’s facilities. Grantor shall give Grantee written notice of vacating of a public right-of-way. Vacating of a public right-of-way shall not deprive the Grantee of its right to operate and maintain existing facilities, until the reasonable cost of relocating the same are first paid to the Grantee.

    Any person or corporation desiring to move a building or other structure along, or to make any unusual use of any street, alley, avenue, bridge, public right-of-way or public place which shall interfere with the facilities or equipment of the Grantee, shall first give notice to the Grantor and the Grantee and a pay a sum sufficient to cover the expense and damage incident to the moving of Grantee’s facilities and equipment. 

CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION    

    Grantor acknowledges that certain information it might request pursuant to this franchise may be of a proprietary and confidential nature. If Grantee requests that any information provided by Grantee to Grantor be kept confidential due to such proprietary or commercial value, Grantor and its employees, agents, and representatives shall maintain the confidentiality of that information, to the extent allowed by law. If Grantor is requested or required by legal or administrative process to disclose any such confidential information, Grantor shall promptly notify Grantee of such request or requirement so that Grantee may seek an appropriate protective order or other relief. Grantor shall use all reasonable efforts to ensure that the confidentiality of Grantee’s confidential information is maintained.

FORCE MAJEURE

    It shall not be a breach or default under this franchise if either party fails to perform its obligations hereunder due to Force Majeure. Force Majeure shall include, but not be limited to, the following: 1) physical events such as acts of God, landslides, lightning, earthquakes, fires, freezing, storms, floods, washouts, explosions, breakage or accident or necessity of repairs to machinery, equipment or distribution or transmission lines; 2) acts of others such as strikes, work-force stoppages, riots, sabotage, insurrections or wars; 3) governmental actions such as necessity for compliance with any court order, law, statute, ordinance, executive order, or regulation promulgated by a governmental authority having jurisdiction; and any other causes, whether of the kind herein enumerated or otherwise not reasonably within the control of the affected party to prevent or overcome. Each party shall make reasonable efforts to avoid Force Majeure and to resolve such event as promptly as reasonably possible once it occurs in order to resume performance; provided, however, that this provision shall not obligate a party to settle any labor strike.

HOLD HARMLESS

    Grantee, during the term of this Ordinance, agrees to save harmless Grantor from and against all claims, demands, losses and expenses arising directly out of the negligence of Grantee, its employees or agents, in the constructing, operating, and maintaining of distribution and transmission facilities or appliances of Grantee; provided, however, that Grantee need not save harmless Grantor from claims, demands, losses and expenses arising out of the negligence of Grantor, its employees or agents.

SEVERABILITY 

    If any clause, sentence or section of this Ordinance is deemed invalid by any judicial, regulatory or legislative body having proper jurisdiction, the remaining provisions shall not be affected. 

NON WAIVER

    Any waiver of any obligation or default under this franchise shall not be construed as a waiver of any future defaults, whether of like or different character.

REPEAL CONFLICTING ORDINANCES

    This ordinance, when accepted by Grantee as provided below, shall constitute the entire agreement between the Grantor and the Grantee relating to this franchise and the same shall supersede all prior ordinances pertaining to this franchise agreement, and any terms and conditions of such prior ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict herewith are hereby repealed. Ordinance No. 95 of the City of Marble Minnesota, is hereby repealed as of the effective date hereof.

EFFECT AND INTERPRETATION OF ORDINANCE

    The captions which precede each section of this ordinance are for convenience in reference only and shall not be taken into consideration in the interpretation of any of the provisions of this ordinance.

EFFECTIVE DATE AND ACCEPTANCE

    This Ordinance shall become effective and be a binding contract between the Grantor and Grantee, upon its final passage and approval by Grantor, in accordance with applicable laws and regulations, and upon acceptance by Grantee by written instrument within sixty (60) days of passage by the governing body, and filed with the City Clerk of the City of Marble, Minnesota. The City Clerk shall sign and affix the community seal to acknowledge receipt of such acceptance, and return one copy to Grantee. If Grantee does not, within sixty (60) days following passage of this Ordinance express in writing its objections to any terms or provisions contained therein, or reject this ordinance in its entirety, Grantee shall be deemed to have accepted this ordinance and all of its terms and conditions

    Passed and approved by the City Council of the City of Marble, Minnesota, on this 9th day of January, 2017.

Daidre Breen,

Mayor

ATTEST:

Tracey Schwartz,

City Clerk

SRNF    March 16, 2017

SUMMARY OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE

ITASCA COUNTY

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

FEBRUARY 28, 2017

    Per Minnesota State Statute 375.12, the full text of the Official Proceedings is available for public inspection in the Itasca County Administrator’s Office of the Itasca County Courthouse in Grand Rapids, Minnesota; on the Itasca County website (http://itascacountymn.iqm2.com/Citizens/Default.aspx); or by standard or electronic mail.

    The Itasca County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on February 28, 2017, in the Boardroom of the Itasca County Courthouse, 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN.

    Chair Snyder called the meeting to order at 2:30 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance with all members present, except Trunt absent.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA

    Mandich/Tinquist pulled Item #5.2 (639A MOU), added Item #8.2 (Closed Session Re: Tax Petition of Hugh Cameron), and approved the agenda, as amended. All aye, except Trunt absent.

MINUTES APPROVAL

    Tinquist/Ives approved the minutes of the Tuesday, February 21, 2017 County Board Work Session. All aye, except Trunt absent.

CONSENT AGENDA

    Tinquist/Mandich approved the Consent Agenda. All aye, except Trunt absent.

RECOGNITION OF COUNTY EMPLOYEE(S)

    The following employees were recognized: Melanie Carlos, Gina Teems, Lindsey Staydohar, Dianna Gielen, Amanda Kerkhoff, Casey Dabrowski, and Lisa Neary.

COMMISSIONER WARRANTS

    Tinquist/Ives approved Commissioner Warrants with a check date of March 3, 2017, in the amount of $447,710.22. All aye, except Trunt absent.

ICHHS WARRANTS

    Mandich/Ives approved the Itasca County Health and Human Services Department Warrants for February 201, in the amount of $1,298,879.29. All aye, except Trunt absent.

LEGISLATIVE CONFERENCE CALL

    A Legislative Conference Call was provided by Representative Matt Bliss and Lobbyist Loren Solberg.

HHS DIRECTOR UPDATE

    Health and Human Services Director Eric Villeneuve provided a HHS Department update including information regarding ICWA funding, the upcoming Dental Day at the Capitol, and the upcoming Under One Roof conference for informational purposes only; no action taken.

COUNTY BASED PURCHASING (IMCARE) DIVISION UPDATE/PRESENTATION

    Health Plan Division Manager Sarah Duell provided a County Based Purchasing (IMCare) Division update including information regarding IMCare quality studies and ways IMCare is working to provide better care for members for informational purposes only; no action taken.

LIFESAVING AWARD PRESENTATION

    Sheriff Victor Williams presented Life Saving Awards to Jessica Stejskal and Deputy Sheriff/Road Deputy Mark Ryan for heroic acts in 2016.

FIVE YEAR PLAN FOR HIGHWAY IMPROVEMENT PROJECTS

    Assistant County Engineer Ryan Sutherland provided information regarding the 5 Year Plan for Highway Improvement Projects.

COMMISSIONER COMMENTS

RECESS

    Chair Snyder recessed the meeting at 3:16 p.m.

RECONVENE

    Chair Snyder reconvened the meeting at 3:25 p.m., with all members present, except Trunt absent.

CLOSED SESSIONS

    Mandich/Tinquist moved to go into Closed Session pursuant to Minn. Stat. §13D.05, Subd. 3(B) and 13D.05, Subd. 1 (D) based upon (Attorney Client Privilege Minn. Stat. § 595.02 Subd. 1 (B)) to consult with Its Attorney in Reference to Pending Litigation regarding the matters of Thomas & Patricia Mortenson and Hugh Cameron. All aye, except Trunt absent.

    No action taken.

ADJOURNMENT

    Chair Snyder adjourned the meeting at 3:33 p.m.

ATTEST

Terry Snyder, Chair of the County Board

Brett Skyles, Clerk of the County Board

ITASCA COUNTY WARRANTS

FOR PUBLICATION

Warrants approved for payment on February 17, 2017

38 OUTPOST

CONVENIENCE STORE    32.50

38 OUTPOST/THE    70.66

ABOVE ALL AUTO & TOWING    419.28

ACE INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY    323.74

ADVANCED CORRECTIONAL

HEALTHCARE INC    18,424.73

AITKIN COUNTY

HUMAN SERVICES    66,038.64

AITKIN COUNTY SHERIFF    22,164.41

AMERICAN DISPOSAL    2,503.00

AMERIPRIDE SERVICES    354.64

ANDERSON/JASON    21.40

APG MEDIA OF MN LLC    998.45

ARROWHEAD REGION

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT    80.00

ARVIG COMMUNICATION

SYSTEMS    208.76

ASSOCIATED CONTRACT LOGGERS & TRUCKERS    375.00

AT&T MOBILITY    7,501.02

AUTO VALUE

GRAND RAPIDS    2,049.08

AVIANDS LLC    27,183.77

BARNA, GUZY &

STEFFEN LTD    1,965.00

BENES/BRIAN    278.20

BLAINE BROTHERS    676.53

BLANDIN FORESTRY    621.49

BOYER TRUCKS    1,711.53

BP BUSINESS SOLUTIONS    15.00

BRAUN INTERTEC

CORPORATION    4,889.45

BUNES SEPTIC SERVICE    2,816.00

BURGGRAFS ACE HARDWARE    609.56

BW DISTRIBUTING    28.00

CABLE/JONI E    43.66

CARLTON COUNTY SHERIFF    404.81

CARQUEST AUTO PARTS - GR    377.55

CARTER LAW OFFICE, PLLC    2,047.50

CASS COUNTY SHERIFF    404.81

CASS COUNTY SHERIFF    40.00

CASTLE/MARVIN J    1,519.22

CASTLE/MERVIN    1,026.98

CC CAMPGROUND 717    156.01

CENTURYLINK    266.16

CES IMAGING    148.80

CHEMSEARCH    812.91

CHISAGO COUNTY    500.00

CITY OF BOVEY    900.00

CITY OF COHASSET    3,151.74

CITY OF COLERAINE    7,049.00

CITY OF DULUTH    186.54

CITY OF GRAND RAPIDS    6,250.00

CITY OF KEEWATIN    39,889.00

CITY OF NASHWAUK    36,998.00

CITY OF TACONITE    1,024.00

CITY OF WARBA    480.00

COLE HARDWARE    912.01

COMMISSIONER

OF REVENUE    1,153.00

COMMISSIONER

OF TRANSPORTATION    100.00

COMPASS MINERALS

AMERICA    113,607.03

CONTINENTAL RESEARCH

CORP    404.00

COOK COUNTY SHERIFF    500.00

COVERTTRACK GROUP INC    10,860.00

CREATIVE PRODUCT

SOURCING INC DARE    2,620.08

CULLIGAN OF NORTHEAST

MN    33.75

DAKOTA FLUID POWER INC    49.33

DALCO    2,050.74

DASH MEDICAL GLOVES    609.00

DAVIS OIL    18,627.71

DEER RIVER BUSHWACKERS

SNOWMOBILE CLUB    4,988.85

DEER RIVER PUBLISHING    9.50

DIAMOND MOWERS INC    473.94

DIESEL COMPONENTS INC    428.95

DIMICH/JOHN P    150.00

DJV INC    21,007.42

DOLAN LAW, LLC    2,343.75

DOOR SERVICE INC    456.63

DULUTH ARCHAEOLOGY

CENTER    976.71

DULUTH FIRE DEPARTMENT    313.46

DULUTH POLICE

DEPARTMENT    83,219.67

ECN EMERGENCY

COMMUNICATIONS NETWORK    17,500.00

ELECTION SYSTEMS &    68.34

ENVIROTECH SERVICES INC    4,306.71

ERICKSON, MICHAEL J    496.00

EVANS ELECTRIC INC    1,645.76

EXPRESS SERVICES INC    2,495.80

FAIRVIEW HEALTH SERVICES    88.00

FIDELITY BANK    182,179.70

FIRSTLAB    141.00

FISHER STATION    132.13

FLEETPRIDE INC    297.14

FLOHAUG LAW FIRM, PLLC    1,809.00

FORCE AMERICA    613.66

FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS    86.60

GALLS LLC    1,450.43

GARCIA CLINICAL

LABORATORY INC    5.00

GET FIT ITASCA    300.00

GK SERVICES INC    409.04

GOPHER STATE ONE-CALL INC    106.75

GOSH DAM PLACE    47.74

GRAND ITASCA CLINIC

& HOSPITAL    13,912.24

GRAND RAPIDS CHEVROLET    55.85

GRAND RAPIDS

HERALD REVIEW    120.00

GRAND RAPIDS PUBLIC

UTILITIES    3,829.51

GREENWAY SNOWMOBILE

CLUB    14,895.45

GUARDIAN ANGEL COMPUTER

SERVICE    1,303.50

HARSTAD/TERRY A    1,386.02

HAWKINSON CONSTRUCTION

CO INC    1,705.60

HAWKINSON SAND &

GRAVEL    1,182.16

HAYES/JOHN W    870.00

HEARTLAND PAPER COMPANY    265.49

HENDRICKSON, DAVID

& MICHAEL    125.00

HIBBING FIRE

DEPARTMENT    39,752.04

HILL/DAVID R    45.00

HONEYWELL INC    765.54

HONEYWELL INC    712.91

HOTSY EQUIPMENT    960.54

HUBEN, TRACY & SEAN    568.00

INSIGHT PUBLIC SECTOR    1,810.76

International Falls Journal    -467.60

ITASCA COUNTY

AGRICULTURAL ASSOC    66,000.00

ITASCA COUNTY

AUDITOR-TREAS    596.00

ITASCA COUNTY HEALTH

& HUMAN SERVICES    11,474.46

ITASCA COUNTY JUVENILE

PROBAT    792.70

ITASCA SNOW RANGERS    2,180.40

JACKSON/AMBER R    41.00

JIMS AUTO REPAIR    310.00

JOHNSON, KILLEN AND

SEILER     247.50

JOHNSON/MICHELLE    223.87

JOHNSONS LOCK AND SAFE    575.00

JONES AND MAGNUS    327.50

KANABEC COUNTY    125.00

KNIGHT/FRED    932.04

KOOCHICHING COUNTY

SHERIFF’S OFFICE    500.00

KOOCHICHING CTY

HEALTH DEPT    12,806.41

KOOTASCA COMMUNITY

ACTION INC    3,366.00

L & M SUPPLY INC    1,276.70

LAKE COUNTRY POWER    4,642.54

LAKE COUNTY SHERIFF    466.35

LAKE WOODS CHRYSLER    994.69

LAKES GAS CO    9,793.31

LAKES GAS CO NO 20    1,644.25

LARKIN HOFFMAN,

ATTORNEYS AT LAW    13,457.20

LEAGUE OF MINNESOTA

CITIES    117.84

LEECH LAKE TRIBAL POLICE    3,525.00

LEXMARK ENTERPRISE

SOFTWARE    4,800.00

LHB ENGINEERS AND

ARCHITECTS    15,637.47

LICKE, ATTORNEY AT

LAW/W J    1,200.00

LITTLE FALLS

MACHINE INC    470.86

LOREN SOLBERG

CONSULTING LLC    4,908.28

MACPO    315.00

MAJOR/BRYAN    321.53

MAKI BODY & GLASS    247.48

MANDICH/MARK A    224.70

MARCO INC    556.50

MARKET PLACE    90.80

MARS SUPPLY    1,571.91

MARSH & MCLENNAN

AGENCY LLC    22,485.24

MAXS MINI STORE    404.66

MCCANN/MOLLYANN    81.32

MCMASTER-CARR

SUPPLY COMPANY    291.25

MED COMPASS INC    1,196.00

MEDTOX LABORATORIES

INC    556.25

METRO SALES INC    24.06

MIDSTATES EQUIPMENT

& SUPPLY    28,419.29

MID-STATES ORGANIZED

CRIME    200.00

MIDWEST MONITORING

& SURVEILLANCE    471.00

MILLE LACS COUNTY

SHERIFF    2,044.56

MINES AND PINES    52.50

MINNESOTA ASSOC OF

COUNTY     75.00

MINNESOTA BUREAU

OF CRIMINAL    1,985.00

MINNESOTA COUNTIES

INTERGOV TRUST    736.00

MINNESOTA DEPARTMENT

OF FINANCE    12,207.00

MINNESOTA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH    892.50

MINNESOTA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN    843.85

MINNESOTA DEPARTMENT

OF PUBLIC    250.00

MINNESOTA ENERGY

RESOURCES    2,875.68

MINNESOTA OFFICE OF     600.00

MINNESOTA OFFICE OF

MN. IT SERVICES    2,481.63

MINNESOTA POLLUTION

CONTROL AGENCY    15.00

MINNESOTA POWER    23.88

MINNESOTA SHERIFFS

ASSOC    11,051.00

MINNESOTA STATE NINTH    23,653.17

MINUTEMAN PRESS    187.23

MONROE SYSTEMS FOR

BUSINESS    54.62

MORRISON COUNTY JAIL    1,987.49

MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO    905.70

MUDRA, MARY    1,050.00

MUELLER/DAVID    156.74

NAMCHEK/RUSSELL G    747.48

NAPA SUPPLY OF

GRAND RAPIDS    2,802.52

NASHWAUK HARDWARE HANK    32.97

NASHWAUK PUBLIC UTILITIES    45.09

NATIONAL CHILD

SAFETY COUNCIL    300.00

NEARY, GUY & TERESA    381.00

NORTH COUNTRY VET

CLINIC    134.96

NORTH HOMES INC    1,725.00

NORTH ITASCA ELECTRIC

CO-OP    2,833.68

NORTHERN BUSINESS

PRODUCTS    1,115.68

NORTHERN OFFICE

OUTFITTERS    164.98

NORTHERN STAR CO-OP

SERVICES    97.66

NORTHLAND COUNSELING

CENTER    12,209.12

NORTHLAND PORTABLES    112.80

NUBSON LAW OFFICE,

PLLC    9,525.25

OCCUPATIONAL DEVELOPMENT CENTER    51.00

OFFICE DEPOT    1,809.38

OLSON/ROBERT R    157.65

ONSITE MEDICAL

SERVICE INC    1,025.00

PATTERSON, WILLIAM    700.00

PAUL BUNYAN

COMMUNICATIONS    4,136.13

PAUL BUNYAN

COMMUNICATIONS    571.99

PAUL HADDIX

LOCKSMITHING    275.00

PETRICHS STORE    20.00

PETROLEUM

TRADERS CORP    14,916.80

PHOENIX SUPPLY    425.55

PIONEER PRESS TWIN CITIES    1,678.90

PITNEY BOWES    1,965.33

PITNEY BOWES    554.98

PLANET TECHNOLOGIES    320.00

POWERPLAN    893.98

PRECISE MOBILE RESOURCES MGMT    2,263.82

PTBJ MINERAL FUND LLC    14.00

RADKO IRON AND

SUPPLY INC    2,017.82

RAMSDELL, SCOTT & JULIE    52.00

RANGE WATER

CONDITIONING    166.95

RAPIDS PRINTING

& GRAPHIC DESIGN INC    215.40

RAPIDS WELDING SUPPLY    2,523.37

RED ROCK RADIO    220.00

RED ROCK RADIO EVELETH    308.00

RIHM KENWORTH    213.24

RJS MARKET & LIQUOR INC    134.20

RK CONSTRUCTION

SERVICES INC    4,352.27

ROSS/DUSTY    75.73

ROTHSTEIN/MARGARET    369.81

ROYAL TIRE INC    997.28

RS EDEN    1,835.31

SAFETY-KLEEN

CORPORATION    1,175.98

SAINT LOUIS COUNTY

SHERIFF    200.00

SANDBERG/GENE    1,085.94

SATHER LAW OFFICE    1,562.70

SCENIC RANGE NEWSFORUM    500.23

SCHAEFFER MFG CO    987.07

SCHNEIDER/EVELYN    7,694.75

SCHOLL/REBECCA    18.00

SCHOOL DISTRICT NO 316    517,078.00

SCHOOL DISTRICT NO 318    545,949.00

SCHOOL DISTRICT NO 319    221,509.00

SEH - SHORT ELLIOTT

HENDRICKSON INC    19,295.03

SETNESS, DAVID    576.00

SFM RISK SOLUTIONS    4,595.00

SHOEMAKER/GAIL    30.85

SHRED-N-GO INC    768.25

SICILIA, JULIE    116.44

SILVERTIP GRAPHIC

SIGNS & DESIGNS    65.00

SIM SUPPLY INC    1,028.30

SKYLES/BRETT P    275.51

SMITH, EVERETT

& JEANETTE    494.00

SNELL, GERALD & LOIS    40.00

SOLBERG/CORRINE    203.54

SOUTHSIDE TIRE AND

AUTO LLC    398.19

SPEAKING OF HARVEY    6,750.00

ST LOUIS COUNTY

SHERIFF OFFICE    500.00

STOKES PRINTING COMPANY    83.90

STREICHERS PROF

POLICE EQUIP    4,417.00

SWAMPSIDERS SNOWMOBILE

CLUB    6,304.20

TAPCO    2,442.31

TARBUCK/MICHELE    19.18

THOLEN LAW OFFICE

/ELLEN E    645.00

THOMPSON/SARA    123.59

THOMSON REUTERS    11,237.45

TJ TOWING    948.00

TOWN OF ALVWOOD    736.95

TOWN OF ARBO    26,402.88

TOWN OF ARDENHURST    2,495.98

TOWN OF BALSAM    5,940.62

TOWN OF BEARVILLE    2,719.25

TOWN OF BIGFORK    6,289.22

TOWN OF BLACKBERRY    11,476.25

TOWN OF BOWSTRING    2,704.37

TOWN OF CARPENTER    3,086.58

TOWN OF DEER RIVER    8,235.02

TOWN OF FEELEY    4,236.35

TOWN OF GOOD HOPE    2,148.86

TOWN OF GOODLAND    14,849.42

TOWN OF GREENWAY    36,087.49

TOWN OF HARRIS    33,631.95

TOWN OF KINGHURST    992.20

TOWN OF LAKE JESSIE    4,551.29

TOWN OF LAWRENCE    13,651.07

TOWN OF LONE PINE    24,541.00

TOWN OF MARCELL    8,762.62

TOWN OF MAX    3,033.92

TOWN OF MOOSE PARK    2,141.23

TOWN OF MORSE    6,217.43

TOWN OF NASHWAUK    88,976.91

TOWN OF NORE    1,102.59

TOWN OF OTENEAGEN    2,972.81

TOWN OF POMROY    714.44

TOWN OF SAGO    2,628.20

TOWN OF SAND LAKE    2,150.01

TOWN OF SPANG    4,708.59

TOWN OF SPLITHAND    2,747.58

TOWN OF STOKES    3,539.55

TOWN OF THIRD RIVER    875.71

TOWN OF TROUT LAKE    14,200.67

TOWN OF WABANA    5,786.84

TOWN OF WAWINA    1,927.55

TOWN OF WILDWOOD    2,615.15

TOWN OF WIRT    1,343.71

TRAK ENGINEERING INC    227.34

TREASURE BAY    127.70

TRENTI LAW FIRM    86,043.79

TRUNT/LEO    173.34

UNIFORMS UNLIMITED INC    2,104.60

UNITED PARCEL SERVICE    22.93

UNIVERSITY OF

MINN/REGENTS OF THE    17,520.24

US BANKCORP

SERVICE PROVIDERS LLC    473.00

VERIZON WIRELESS    4,306.62

VERIZON WIRELESS    210.95

VIDOVIC, ZORAN

& ANN MARIE    370.00

WARNER, MELANIE    272.00

WASTE MANAGEMENT    7,949.04

WAYTEK INC    94.05

WEX BANK    1,762.83

WHITTED/KELLY    1,531.39

WIDSETH SMITH

NOLTING AND    3,157.00

XEROX CORPORATION    3,050.01

ZIEGLER INC    43,663.51

ZUERCHER

TECHNOLOGIES LLC    7,805.00

SRNF    March 16, 2017

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

    Sealed bids will be received at the Office of the County Highway Engineer of Itasca County, Grand Rapids, Minnesota, until 2:00 PM on Thursday, the 30th day of March, 2017.

    FURNISHING TANKWAGON DELIVERY OF DIESEL FUEL FOR THE ITASCA COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT. 

    FURNISHING TRANSPORT DELIVERY OF PROPANE AT FIVE GARAGE FACILITIES AND TANKWAGON DELIVERY AT THREE GARAGES FACILITIES.

    FURNISHING TRANSPORT DELIVERY OF GASOLINE TO THE COURTHOUSE, AND TANKWAGON DELIVERY TO SIX GARAGE FACILITIES.

    Specifications to be obtained at the Office of the County Highway Engineer. The right is reserved to accept or reject any or all bids and to waive any defects therein.

Dated: February 28, 2017

Karin Grandia

Itasca County Highway Engineer

Itasca County

123 NE 4th Street

Grand Rapids, MN 55744

SRNF    March 9, 16, 23, 2017

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:

That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

    DATE OF MORTGAGE: December 29, 2006

    MORTGAGOR: John Mordick, a single person

    MORTGAGEE: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union, a credit union organized under the laws of the United States of America

    DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded January 11, 2007, in the office of the County Recorder, as Document No. A000606779, Itasca County, Minnesota.

    MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 25235 State Highway 6, Cohasset, Minnesota 55721

    TAX PARCEL I.D. NOS. 69-014-3101

    LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter (NE 1/4 SW 1/4), LESS the East 330 feet of the South 660 feet, Section 14, Township 55 North, Range 27 West of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Itasca County, Minnesota.

    COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Itasca

    ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $100,000.00

    AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $71,347.31 

    INTEREST RATE AND PER DIEM: Current interest rate is 5.875%, with a daily per diem of $10.34.

    That prior to commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage or any part thereof;

    PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

    DATE AND TIME OF SALE: April 5, 2017, at 10:00 am.

    PLACE OF SALE: Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, 440 First Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota 55744, to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within twelve (12) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

    DATE AND TIME MORTGAGOR MUST VACATE THE PREMISES: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by April 5, 2018, at 11:59 p.m. 

    “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE (5) WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.”

Dated: February 13, 2017

            MESSERLI & KRAMER P.A.

        By:    /s/ Thomas J. Hainje

            Thomas J. Hainje (Lic. #390325)

            1400 Fifth Street Towers

            100 South Fifth Street

            Minneapolis, MN 55402-1217

            (612) 672-3600

            Attorney in Fact for     

            Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union

            15845-561

IMPORTANT NOTICE

This communication is from a debt collector and is an attempt to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Published in the

Scenic Range NewsForum

February 16, 23; March 2, 9, 16, 23, 2017

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF ITASCA

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No. 31-PR-17-522

NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DESCENT OF PROPERTY

Estate of

Paul Pete Hecimovich,            Decedent    

    A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this Court. The Petition represents that the Decedent died more than three years ago, leaving property in Minnesota and requests the probate of Decedent’s last will, if any, and the descent of such property be determined and assigned by this Court to the persons entitled to the property.

    Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted.

    IT IS ORDERED and Notice is further given, that the Petition will be heard on April 3, 2017, at 8:59 a.m. by this Court at Room 381, 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, Minnesota.

    (1) Notice shall be given to all interested persons (Minn. Stat. 524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to Minn. Stat. 524.3-204.

    (2) Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by: Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing date.

    *No formal hearing will be held unless written objections have been filed with the Court Administration. If no objections have been filed, the requests made in the Petition will be granted by default.

(COURT SEAL)

Korey Wahwassuck,

District Court Judge, Probate Division

Court Administrator

By Sophia Schjenken,

Deputy Court Administrator

Date: 2/28/2017

Attorney for Petitioner

Name: John P. Dimich

Firm: Dimich Law Office

Street: 432 NE 3rd Ave.

City, State, ZIP: Grand Rapids, MN 55744

Attorney License No.: 22002

Telephone: 218-326-1765

FAX: 218-326-1766

SRNF    March 9, 16, 2017

CITY OF KEEWATIN

    A regular meeting of the city council was held on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at 5:00 PM in the council chambers.

    Members present: Mayor King; Council: Koprivec, Clusiau, and Clerk Maras. 

    A motion was made by Koprivec and seconded by Clusiau to accept the items on the consent agenda as submitted: 

 1. Accept the minutes of the February 8, 2017 regular meeting

    2. Accept the minutes of the January 23, 2017 library board meeting

    3. Approve the payroll

    4. Pay the bills

    Motion Carried.

    A motion was made by Clusiau and seconded by Koprivec to approve Chief Whitney to attend Elder Abuse Training April 6, 2017 in Hermantown, MN. Motion Carried.

    A motion was made by Clusiau and seconded by Koprivec to approve Officer Kasper to attend SFST/ARIDE training March 28, 29, 30, 2017 in Cloquet, MN. Motion Carried.

    A motion was made by Clusiau and seconded by Koprivec to approve Officer Breeden to attend PPCT Defensive Tactics re-certification class May 17 & 18, 2017 in Hibbing, MN for $225.00. Motion Carried.

    A motion was made by Clusiau and seconded by Koprivec to approve the purchase of 2 computers for the Keewatin Fire Department for an approximate cost of $2,885.00. Motion Carried.

    A motion was made by Koprivec and seconded by Clusiau to approve Assistant Training Officer Dean Gould to attend Fire Investigation Training March 22 & 23, 2017 in St. Cloud, MN for $310 which can be reimbursed to the Fire Department. The cost of the hotel will be $193.22. Motion Carried.

    A motion was made by Clusiau and seconded by Koprivec to approve the hiring of Robert Owens for the Janitor/Utility position starting March 1, 2017. Motion Carried.

    A motion was made by Clusiau and seconded by Koprivec to approve the Janitor/Utility position to start at the 2017 pay rate. Motion Carried.

    Mayor King stated that it is not fun to have to raise rates, but it is necessary with all of the repairs that are needed at the sewer plant. As for the refuse charge of .50 cents the city does not look to make a profit on refuse, but just to break even.

    A motion was made by Koprivec and seconded by Clusiau to approve the sewer rate be raised March 1, 2017 by $5.00, the refuse rate be raised by $.50, the service charge be raised by $2.00. New rates will be as follows: sewer rate - $35.00, refuse - $14.50, service charge - $10.00. Motion Carried.

    Mr. Johnson from Benchmark Engineering updated the council that one of the gear boxes from the sewer plant cannot be repaired. An estimated cost to replace the gear box is around $30,000. He also stated that right now the only pond system plan that would work would be an aerated pond system. Also US Steel should have a land price at the next joint meeting.

    Mayor King stated that the broken water line on East First Avenue has been repaired.

    A motion was made by Koprivec and seconded by Clusiau to adjourn. Motion Carried.

Mayor King

City Clerk, Tawnya Maras

CITY OF KEEWATIN

VENDOR PAYMENTS

            Check/Receipt 

CHECK #        Date    Search Name    Amount

053678    03/08/17    AT&T MOBILITY    $85.42

053679    03/08/17    CARQUEST AUTO PARTS    $103.18

053680    03/08/17    DARLEY    $2,539.87

053681    03/08/17    DAVES SALES & SERVICE    $30.00

053682    03/08/17    ENVIRONMENTAL TROUBLESHOOTERS    $9,420.95

053683    03/08/17    FASTENAL COMPANY    $143.94

053684    03/08/17    GUARDIAN PEST SOLUTIONS INC    $63.00

053685    03/08/17    HEIMAN, INC.    $836.05

053686    03/08/17    ITASCA COUNTY SHERIFF DEPT    $5,870.88

053687    03/08/17    J.P. COOKE CO    $44.51

053688    03/08/17    KEEWATIN SINCLAIR    $2,128.02

053689    03/08/17    MINNESOTA ENERGY RESOURCE INC    $3,265.77

053690    03/08/17    MN. CHAPTER IAAI    $310.00

053691    03/08/17    PRECIOUS PAWS    $125.00

053692    03/08/17    PREMIER PYROTECHNICS INC.    $6,000.00

053693    03/08/17    PUBLIC UTILITIES    $175.74

053694    03/08/17    RITEWAY    $195.28

053695    03/08/17    SCENIC RANGE NEWSFORUM    $167.96

053696    03/08/17    SHIELD 616    $100.00

053697    03/08/17    TEAM LAB    $321.00

053698    03/08/17    ZIEGLER INC.    $328.40

053699    03/08/17    ABI ATTACHMENTS INC.     $3,615.00

                    $35,869.97

SRNF                March 16, 2017

HUMAN RESOURCES SUPPORT SPECIALIST

ELIGIBILITY LIST CREATION

    ITASCA COUNTY IS ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR: HUMAN RESOURCES SUPPORT SPECIALIST - HEALTH & HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT. For information on the job duties, qualifications and how to apply, visit the Itasca County Website at www.co.itasca.mn.us.

Itasca County is an equal opportunity employer.

ACCEPTING BIDS

Greenway Township is accepting sealed bids on the following equipment “As Is”:

*1984 John Deere 544C Loader with 5345 hours.

Minimum Bid: $14,500

*1976 Case 580C Rubber Tire Backhoe/Loader

with 1640 hours.

Minimum Bid: $5,500

Bids may be submitted to the Greenway Township Clerk, 

PO Box 173, Marble, MN 55764. 

The deadline for bids is March 31, 2017.

Bids will be opened at 6:00 p.m. on April 3, 2017.

Greenway Township reserves the right

to reject any and all bids.

For more information, contact Aaron,

from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 247-7191

April Serich, Greenway Township Clerk

HUMAN RESOURCES SPECIALIST

ELIGIBILITY LIST CREATION

    ITASCA COUNTY IS ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR: HUMAN RESOURCES SPECIALIST - HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT. For information on the job duties, qualifications and how to apply, visit the Itasca County Website at www.co.itasca.mn.us.

Itasca County is an equal opportunity employer.

Notice to Coleraine Residents

The Coleraine City Council will hold a Public Hearing

on Monday, March 27th, 2017 at 5:00 P.M.

in the council chambers of Coleraine City Hall.

At said time the council will consider:

Rezoning property on McLean Avenue from

Residential One to Limited Commercial.

Dated this 6th day of March, 2017

Sandy Bluntach

Clerk/Treasurer