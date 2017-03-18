Legal notices: published March 16, 2017

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
Ordinance No. 1-9-2017 MN Energy
An Ordinance granting Minnesota Energy Resources, a subsidiary of WEC Energy Group, a Wisconsin corporation, its successors and assigns, a natural gas franchise and the authority to construct, operate, maintain, and extend a natural gas distribution plant and system, and granting the right to use the streets, alleys, and other public places within the present or future corporate limits of the City, of Marble, Minnesota
Be it ordained by the City Council of the City of Marble, Minnesota, as follows:
FRANCHISE GRANTED
The City of Marble, Minnesota, (hereinafter referred to as “Grantor”) hereby grants a non-exclusive franchise to Minnesota Energy Resources, a subsidiary of WEC Energy Group, a Wisconsin corporation, (hereinafter called “Grantee”), its lessees, successors and assigns. Grantee is hereby granted the right, privilege, franchise, permission and authority to lay, construct, install, maintain, operate and extend in, along, over or across the present and future streets, alleys, avenues, bridges, public rights-of-way and public places as are now within the present or future limits of said Grantor, a natural gas distribution system and all facilities necessary for the purpose of supplying natural gas or processed gas for all purposes to the inhabitants of said Grantor and consumers in the vicinity thereof, and for the distribution of natural gas from or through said Grantor to points beyond the limits thereof. Such facilities shall include, but not be limited to, all mains, services, pipes, conduits and appliances necessary or convenient for transmitting, transporting, distributing and supplying natural gas for all purposes for which it may be used, and to do all other things necessary and proper in providing natural gas service to the inhabitants of Grantor and in carrying on such business.
TERM
The rights and privileges granted by this Ordinance shall remain in effect for a period of Twenty-five (25) years from the effective date of this Ordinance.
GOVERNING RULES AND REGULATIONS
This Ordinance is granted subject to all conditions, limitations and immunities now provided for, or as hereafter amended, and applicable to the operations of a public utility, by State or Federal law. The rates to be charged by Grantee for service within the present or future corporate limits of Grantor and the rules and regulations regarding the character, quality and standards of service to be furnished by Grantee shall be under the jurisdiction and control of such regulatory body or bodies as may, from time to time, be vested by law with authority and jurisdiction over the rates, regulations and quality and standards of service to be supplied by Grantee. Provided however, should any judicial, regulatory or legislative body, having proper jurisdiction, take any action that precludes Grantee from recovering from its customers any cost associated with services provided hereunder, then Grantee and Grantor shall renegotiate the terms of this Ordinance in accordance with the action taken, so as to allow Grantee to be made whole economically. In determining the rights and duties of the Grantee, the terms of this franchise Ordinance shall take precedence over any conflicting terms or requirements contained in any other Ordinance enacted by the Grantor.
If an energy supplier is unable to furnish an adequate supply of energy due to an emergency, an order or decision of a public regulatory body, or other acts beyond the control of the Grantee, then the Grantee shall have the right and authority to adopt reasonable rules and regulations limiting, curtailing or allocating extensions of service or supply of energy to any customers or prospective customers, and withholding the supply of energy to new customers, provided that such rules and regulations shall be uniform as applied to each class of customers or prospective customers, and shall be non-discriminatory as between communities receiving service from the Grantee.
CONSTRUCTION AND MAINTENANCE OF COMPANY FACILITIES
Any pavements, sidewalks or curbing taken up and any and all excavations made shall be done in such a manner as to cause only such inconvenience to the inhabitants of Grantor and to the general public as is reasonably necessary; and repairs and replacements shall be made promptly by Grantee, leaving such properties in as good as condition as existed immediately prior to excavation.
Grantee agrees that for the term of this grant, it will use its best efforts to maintain facilities and equipment sufficient to meet the current and future energy requirements of Grantor, its inhabitants and industries. While maintaining its facilities and equipment, Grantee shall obtain permits as required by ordinance, except that in emergency situations, Grantee shall take immediate unilateral actions as it determines are necessary to protect the public health, safety, and welfare; in which case, Grantee shall notify Grantor as soon as reasonably possible.
Grantor will give Grantee reasonable notice of plans for street improvements where paving or resurfacing of a permanent nature is involved that affect Grantee’s facilities. The notice shall contain the nature and character of the improvements, the rights-of-way upon which the improvements are to be made, the extent of the improvements and the time when the Grantor will start the work, and, if more than one right-of-way is involved, the order in which this work is to proceed. The notice shall be given to the Grantee a sufficient length of time, considering seasonable working conditions, in advance of the actual commencement of the work to permit the Grantee to make any additions, alterations, or repairs to its facilities.
EXTENSION OF COMPANY FACILITIES
Upon receipt and acceptance of a valid application for service, Grantee shall, subject to its own economic feasibility criteria, make reasonable extensions of its distribution facilities to serve customers located within the current or future corporate limits of Grantor.
RELOCATION OF COMPANY FACILITIES
If Grantor elects to change the grade of or otherwise alter any street, alley, avenue, bridge, public right-of-way or public place for a public purpose, Grantee, upon reasonable notice from Grantor, shall remove and relocate its facilities or equipment situated in the public rights-of-way, if such removal is necessary to prevent interference and not merely for the convenience of the Grantor, at the cost and expense of Grantee. If Grantor orders or requests Grantee to relocate its facilities or equipment for the primary benefit of a commercial or private project, or as a result of the initial request of a commercial or private developer or other non-public entity, and such removal is necessary to prevent interference and not merely for the convenience of the Grantor or other right-of-way user, Grantee shall receive payment for the cost of such relocation as a precondition to relocating its facilities or equipment. Grantor shall consider reasonable alternatives in designing its public works projects so as not arbitrarily to cause Grantee unreasonable additional expense in exercising its authority under this section. Grantor shall also provide a reasonable alternative location for Grantee’s facilities. Grantor shall give Grantee written notice of vacating of a public right-of-way. Vacating of a public right-of-way shall not deprive the Grantee of its right to operate and maintain existing facilities, until the reasonable cost of relocating the same are first paid to the Grantee.
Any person or corporation desiring to move a building or other structure along, or to make any unusual use of any street, alley, avenue, bridge, public right-of-way or public place which shall interfere with the facilities or equipment of the Grantee, shall first give notice to the Grantor and the Grantee and a pay a sum sufficient to cover the expense and damage incident to the moving of Grantee’s facilities and equipment.
CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION
Grantor acknowledges that certain information it might request pursuant to this franchise may be of a proprietary and confidential nature. If Grantee requests that any information provided by Grantee to Grantor be kept confidential due to such proprietary or commercial value, Grantor and its employees, agents, and representatives shall maintain the confidentiality of that information, to the extent allowed by law. If Grantor is requested or required by legal or administrative process to disclose any such confidential information, Grantor shall promptly notify Grantee of such request or requirement so that Grantee may seek an appropriate protective order or other relief. Grantor shall use all reasonable efforts to ensure that the confidentiality of Grantee’s confidential information is maintained.
FORCE MAJEURE
It shall not be a breach or default under this franchise if either party fails to perform its obligations hereunder due to Force Majeure. Force Majeure shall include, but not be limited to, the following: 1) physical events such as acts of God, landslides, lightning, earthquakes, fires, freezing, storms, floods, washouts, explosions, breakage or accident or necessity of repairs to machinery, equipment or distribution or transmission lines; 2) acts of others such as strikes, work-force stoppages, riots, sabotage, insurrections or wars; 3) governmental actions such as necessity for compliance with any court order, law, statute, ordinance, executive order, or regulation promulgated by a governmental authority having jurisdiction; and any other causes, whether of the kind herein enumerated or otherwise not reasonably within the control of the affected party to prevent or overcome. Each party shall make reasonable efforts to avoid Force Majeure and to resolve such event as promptly as reasonably possible once it occurs in order to resume performance; provided, however, that this provision shall not obligate a party to settle any labor strike.
HOLD HARMLESS
Grantee, during the term of this Ordinance, agrees to save harmless Grantor from and against all claims, demands, losses and expenses arising directly out of the negligence of Grantee, its employees or agents, in the constructing, operating, and maintaining of distribution and transmission facilities or appliances of Grantee; provided, however, that Grantee need not save harmless Grantor from claims, demands, losses and expenses arising out of the negligence of Grantor, its employees or agents.
SEVERABILITY
If any clause, sentence or section of this Ordinance is deemed invalid by any judicial, regulatory or legislative body having proper jurisdiction, the remaining provisions shall not be affected.
NON WAIVER
Any waiver of any obligation or default under this franchise shall not be construed as a waiver of any future defaults, whether of like or different character.
REPEAL CONFLICTING ORDINANCES
This ordinance, when accepted by Grantee as provided below, shall constitute the entire agreement between the Grantor and the Grantee relating to this franchise and the same shall supersede all prior ordinances pertaining to this franchise agreement, and any terms and conditions of such prior ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict herewith are hereby repealed. Ordinance No. 95 of the City of Marble Minnesota, is hereby repealed as of the effective date hereof.
EFFECT AND INTERPRETATION OF ORDINANCE
The captions which precede each section of this ordinance are for convenience in reference only and shall not be taken into consideration in the interpretation of any of the provisions of this ordinance.
EFFECTIVE DATE AND ACCEPTANCE
This Ordinance shall become effective and be a binding contract between the Grantor and Grantee, upon its final passage and approval by Grantor, in accordance with applicable laws and regulations, and upon acceptance by Grantee by written instrument within sixty (60) days of passage by the governing body, and filed with the City Clerk of the City of Marble, Minnesota. The City Clerk shall sign and affix the community seal to acknowledge receipt of such acceptance, and return one copy to Grantee. If Grantee does not, within sixty (60) days following passage of this Ordinance express in writing its objections to any terms or provisions contained therein, or reject this ordinance in its entirety, Grantee shall be deemed to have accepted this ordinance and all of its terms and conditions
Passed and approved by the City Council of the City of Marble, Minnesota, on this 9th day of January, 2017.
Daidre Breen,
Mayor
ATTEST:
Tracey Schwartz,
City Clerk
SRNF March 16, 2017
––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
SUMMARY OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE
ITASCA COUNTY
BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
FEBRUARY 28, 2017
Per Minnesota State Statute 375.12, the full text of the Official Proceedings is available for public inspection in the Itasca County Administrator’s Office of the Itasca County Courthouse in Grand Rapids, Minnesota; on the Itasca County website (http://itascacountymn.iqm2.com/Citizens/Default.aspx); or by standard or electronic mail.
The Itasca County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on February 28, 2017, in the Boardroom of the Itasca County Courthouse, 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN.
Chair Snyder called the meeting to order at 2:30 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance with all members present, except Trunt absent.
APPROVAL OF AGENDA
Mandich/Tinquist pulled Item #5.2 (639A MOU), added Item #8.2 (Closed Session Re: Tax Petition of Hugh Cameron), and approved the agenda, as amended. All aye, except Trunt absent.
MINUTES APPROVAL
Tinquist/Ives approved the minutes of the Tuesday, February 21, 2017 County Board Work Session. All aye, except Trunt absent.
CONSENT AGENDA
Tinquist/Mandich approved the Consent Agenda. All aye, except Trunt absent.
RECOGNITION OF COUNTY EMPLOYEE(S)
The following employees were recognized: Melanie Carlos, Gina Teems, Lindsey Staydohar, Dianna Gielen, Amanda Kerkhoff, Casey Dabrowski, and Lisa Neary.
COMMISSIONER WARRANTS
Tinquist/Ives approved Commissioner Warrants with a check date of March 3, 2017, in the amount of $447,710.22. All aye, except Trunt absent.
ICHHS WARRANTS
Mandich/Ives approved the Itasca County Health and Human Services Department Warrants for February 201, in the amount of $1,298,879.29. All aye, except Trunt absent.
LEGISLATIVE CONFERENCE CALL
A Legislative Conference Call was provided by Representative Matt Bliss and Lobbyist Loren Solberg.
HHS DIRECTOR UPDATE
Health and Human Services Director Eric Villeneuve provided a HHS Department update including information regarding ICWA funding, the upcoming Dental Day at the Capitol, and the upcoming Under One Roof conference for informational purposes only; no action taken.
COUNTY BASED PURCHASING (IMCARE) DIVISION UPDATE/PRESENTATION
Health Plan Division Manager Sarah Duell provided a County Based Purchasing (IMCare) Division update including information regarding IMCare quality studies and ways IMCare is working to provide better care for members for informational purposes only; no action taken.
LIFESAVING AWARD PRESENTATION
Sheriff Victor Williams presented Life Saving Awards to Jessica Stejskal and Deputy Sheriff/Road Deputy Mark Ryan for heroic acts in 2016.
FIVE YEAR PLAN FOR HIGHWAY IMPROVEMENT PROJECTS
Assistant County Engineer Ryan Sutherland provided information regarding the 5 Year Plan for Highway Improvement Projects.
COMMISSIONER COMMENTS
RECESS
Chair Snyder recessed the meeting at 3:16 p.m.
RECONVENE
Chair Snyder reconvened the meeting at 3:25 p.m., with all members present, except Trunt absent.
CLOSED SESSIONS
Mandich/Tinquist moved to go into Closed Session pursuant to Minn. Stat. §13D.05, Subd. 3(B) and 13D.05, Subd. 1 (D) based upon (Attorney Client Privilege Minn. Stat. § 595.02 Subd. 1 (B)) to consult with Its Attorney in Reference to Pending Litigation regarding the matters of Thomas & Patricia Mortenson and Hugh Cameron. All aye, except Trunt absent.
No action taken.
ADJOURNMENT
Chair Snyder adjourned the meeting at 3:33 p.m.
ATTEST
Terry Snyder, Chair of the County Board
Brett Skyles, Clerk of the County Board
ITASCA COUNTY WARRANTS
FOR PUBLICATION
Warrants approved for payment on February 17, 2017
38 OUTPOST
CONVENIENCE STORE 32.50
38 OUTPOST/THE 70.66
ABOVE ALL AUTO & TOWING 419.28
ACE INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY 323.74
ADVANCED CORRECTIONAL
HEALTHCARE INC 18,424.73
AITKIN COUNTY
HUMAN SERVICES 66,038.64
AITKIN COUNTY SHERIFF 22,164.41
AMERICAN DISPOSAL 2,503.00
AMERIPRIDE SERVICES 354.64
ANDERSON/JASON 21.40
APG MEDIA OF MN LLC 998.45
ARROWHEAD REGION
EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT 80.00
ARVIG COMMUNICATION
SYSTEMS 208.76
ASSOCIATED CONTRACT LOGGERS & TRUCKERS 375.00
AT&T MOBILITY 7,501.02
AUTO VALUE
GRAND RAPIDS 2,049.08
AVIANDS LLC 27,183.77
BARNA, GUZY &
STEFFEN LTD 1,965.00
BENES/BRIAN 278.20
BLAINE BROTHERS 676.53
BLANDIN FORESTRY 621.49
BOYER TRUCKS 1,711.53
BP BUSINESS SOLUTIONS 15.00
BRAUN INTERTEC
CORPORATION 4,889.45
BUNES SEPTIC SERVICE 2,816.00
BURGGRAFS ACE HARDWARE 609.56
BW DISTRIBUTING 28.00
CABLE/JONI E 43.66
CARLTON COUNTY SHERIFF 404.81
CARQUEST AUTO PARTS - GR 377.55
CARTER LAW OFFICE, PLLC 2,047.50
CASS COUNTY SHERIFF 404.81
CASS COUNTY SHERIFF 40.00
CASTLE/MARVIN J 1,519.22
CASTLE/MERVIN 1,026.98
CC CAMPGROUND 717 156.01
CENTURYLINK 266.16
CES IMAGING 148.80
CHEMSEARCH 812.91
CHISAGO COUNTY 500.00
CITY OF BOVEY 900.00
CITY OF COHASSET 3,151.74
CITY OF COLERAINE 7,049.00
CITY OF DULUTH 186.54
CITY OF GRAND RAPIDS 6,250.00
CITY OF KEEWATIN 39,889.00
CITY OF NASHWAUK 36,998.00
CITY OF TACONITE 1,024.00
CITY OF WARBA 480.00
COLE HARDWARE 912.01
COMMISSIONER
OF REVENUE 1,153.00
COMMISSIONER
OF TRANSPORTATION 100.00
COMPASS MINERALS
AMERICA 113,607.03
CONTINENTAL RESEARCH
CORP 404.00
COOK COUNTY SHERIFF 500.00
COVERTTRACK GROUP INC 10,860.00
CREATIVE PRODUCT
SOURCING INC DARE 2,620.08
CULLIGAN OF NORTHEAST
MN 33.75
DAKOTA FLUID POWER INC 49.33
DALCO 2,050.74
DASH MEDICAL GLOVES 609.00
DAVIS OIL 18,627.71
DEER RIVER BUSHWACKERS
SNOWMOBILE CLUB 4,988.85
DEER RIVER PUBLISHING 9.50
DIAMOND MOWERS INC 473.94
DIESEL COMPONENTS INC 428.95
DIMICH/JOHN P 150.00
DJV INC 21,007.42
DOLAN LAW, LLC 2,343.75
DOOR SERVICE INC 456.63
DULUTH ARCHAEOLOGY
CENTER 976.71
DULUTH FIRE DEPARTMENT 313.46
DULUTH POLICE
DEPARTMENT 83,219.67
ECN EMERGENCY
COMMUNICATIONS NETWORK 17,500.00
ELECTION SYSTEMS & 68.34
ENVIROTECH SERVICES INC 4,306.71
ERICKSON, MICHAEL J 496.00
EVANS ELECTRIC INC 1,645.76
EXPRESS SERVICES INC 2,495.80
FAIRVIEW HEALTH SERVICES 88.00
FIDELITY BANK 182,179.70
FIRSTLAB 141.00
FISHER STATION 132.13
FLEETPRIDE INC 297.14
FLOHAUG LAW FIRM, PLLC 1,809.00
FORCE AMERICA 613.66
FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS 86.60
GALLS LLC 1,450.43
GARCIA CLINICAL
LABORATORY INC 5.00
GET FIT ITASCA 300.00
GK SERVICES INC 409.04
GOPHER STATE ONE-CALL INC 106.75
GOSH DAM PLACE 47.74
GRAND ITASCA CLINIC
& HOSPITAL 13,912.24
GRAND RAPIDS CHEVROLET 55.85
GRAND RAPIDS
HERALD REVIEW 120.00
GRAND RAPIDS PUBLIC
UTILITIES 3,829.51
GREENWAY SNOWMOBILE
CLUB 14,895.45
GUARDIAN ANGEL COMPUTER
SERVICE 1,303.50
HARSTAD/TERRY A 1,386.02
HAWKINSON CONSTRUCTION
CO INC 1,705.60
HAWKINSON SAND &
GRAVEL 1,182.16
HAYES/JOHN W 870.00
HEARTLAND PAPER COMPANY 265.49
HENDRICKSON, DAVID
& MICHAEL 125.00
HIBBING FIRE
DEPARTMENT 39,752.04
HILL/DAVID R 45.00
HONEYWELL INC 765.54
HONEYWELL INC 712.91
HOTSY EQUIPMENT 960.54
HUBEN, TRACY & SEAN 568.00
INSIGHT PUBLIC SECTOR 1,810.76
International Falls Journal -467.60
ITASCA COUNTY
AGRICULTURAL ASSOC 66,000.00
ITASCA COUNTY
AUDITOR-TREAS 596.00
ITASCA COUNTY HEALTH
& HUMAN SERVICES 11,474.46
ITASCA COUNTY JUVENILE
PROBAT 792.70
ITASCA SNOW RANGERS 2,180.40
JACKSON/AMBER R 41.00
JIMS AUTO REPAIR 310.00
JOHNSON, KILLEN AND
SEILER 247.50
JOHNSON/MICHELLE 223.87
JOHNSONS LOCK AND SAFE 575.00
JONES AND MAGNUS 327.50
KANABEC COUNTY 125.00
KNIGHT/FRED 932.04
KOOCHICHING COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE 500.00
KOOCHICHING CTY
HEALTH DEPT 12,806.41
KOOTASCA COMMUNITY
ACTION INC 3,366.00
L & M SUPPLY INC 1,276.70
LAKE COUNTRY POWER 4,642.54
LAKE COUNTY SHERIFF 466.35
LAKE WOODS CHRYSLER 994.69
LAKES GAS CO 9,793.31
LAKES GAS CO NO 20 1,644.25
LARKIN HOFFMAN,
ATTORNEYS AT LAW 13,457.20
LEAGUE OF MINNESOTA
CITIES 117.84
LEECH LAKE TRIBAL POLICE 3,525.00
LEXMARK ENTERPRISE
SOFTWARE 4,800.00
LHB ENGINEERS AND
ARCHITECTS 15,637.47
LICKE, ATTORNEY AT
LAW/W J 1,200.00
LITTLE FALLS
MACHINE INC 470.86
LOREN SOLBERG
CONSULTING LLC 4,908.28
MACPO 315.00
MAJOR/BRYAN 321.53
MAKI BODY & GLASS 247.48
MANDICH/MARK A 224.70
MARCO INC 556.50
MARKET PLACE 90.80
MARS SUPPLY 1,571.91
MARSH & MCLENNAN
AGENCY LLC 22,485.24
MAXS MINI STORE 404.66
MCCANN/MOLLYANN 81.32
MCMASTER-CARR
SUPPLY COMPANY 291.25
MED COMPASS INC 1,196.00
MEDTOX LABORATORIES
INC 556.25
METRO SALES INC 24.06
MIDSTATES EQUIPMENT
& SUPPLY 28,419.29
MID-STATES ORGANIZED
CRIME 200.00
MIDWEST MONITORING
& SURVEILLANCE 471.00
MILLE LACS COUNTY
SHERIFF 2,044.56
MINES AND PINES 52.50
MINNESOTA ASSOC OF
COUNTY 75.00
MINNESOTA BUREAU
OF CRIMINAL 1,985.00
MINNESOTA COUNTIES
INTERGOV TRUST 736.00
MINNESOTA DEPARTMENT
OF FINANCE 12,207.00
MINNESOTA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH 892.50
MINNESOTA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN 843.85
MINNESOTA DEPARTMENT
OF PUBLIC 250.00
MINNESOTA ENERGY
RESOURCES 2,875.68
MINNESOTA OFFICE OF 600.00
MINNESOTA OFFICE OF
MN. IT SERVICES 2,481.63
MINNESOTA POLLUTION
CONTROL AGENCY 15.00
MINNESOTA POWER 23.88
MINNESOTA SHERIFFS
ASSOC 11,051.00
MINNESOTA STATE NINTH 23,653.17
MINUTEMAN PRESS 187.23
MONROE SYSTEMS FOR
BUSINESS 54.62
MORRISON COUNTY JAIL 1,987.49
MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO 905.70
MUDRA, MARY 1,050.00
MUELLER/DAVID 156.74
NAMCHEK/RUSSELL G 747.48
NAPA SUPPLY OF
GRAND RAPIDS 2,802.52
NASHWAUK HARDWARE HANK 32.97
NASHWAUK PUBLIC UTILITIES 45.09
NATIONAL CHILD
SAFETY COUNCIL 300.00
NEARY, GUY & TERESA 381.00
NORTH COUNTRY VET
CLINIC 134.96
NORTH HOMES INC 1,725.00
NORTH ITASCA ELECTRIC
CO-OP 2,833.68
NORTHERN BUSINESS
PRODUCTS 1,115.68
NORTHERN OFFICE
OUTFITTERS 164.98
NORTHERN STAR CO-OP
SERVICES 97.66
NORTHLAND COUNSELING
CENTER 12,209.12
NORTHLAND PORTABLES 112.80
NUBSON LAW OFFICE,
PLLC 9,525.25
OCCUPATIONAL DEVELOPMENT CENTER 51.00
OFFICE DEPOT 1,809.38
OLSON/ROBERT R 157.65
ONSITE MEDICAL
SERVICE INC 1,025.00
PATTERSON, WILLIAM 700.00
PAUL BUNYAN
COMMUNICATIONS 4,136.13
PAUL BUNYAN
COMMUNICATIONS 571.99
PAUL HADDIX
LOCKSMITHING 275.00
PETRICHS STORE 20.00
PETROLEUM
TRADERS CORP 14,916.80
PHOENIX SUPPLY 425.55
PIONEER PRESS TWIN CITIES 1,678.90
PITNEY BOWES 1,965.33
PITNEY BOWES 554.98
PLANET TECHNOLOGIES 320.00
POWERPLAN 893.98
PRECISE MOBILE RESOURCES MGMT 2,263.82
PTBJ MINERAL FUND LLC 14.00
RADKO IRON AND
SUPPLY INC 2,017.82
RAMSDELL, SCOTT & JULIE 52.00
RANGE WATER
CONDITIONING 166.95
RAPIDS PRINTING
& GRAPHIC DESIGN INC 215.40
RAPIDS WELDING SUPPLY 2,523.37
RED ROCK RADIO 220.00
RED ROCK RADIO EVELETH 308.00
RIHM KENWORTH 213.24
RJS MARKET & LIQUOR INC 134.20
RK CONSTRUCTION
SERVICES INC 4,352.27
ROSS/DUSTY 75.73
ROTHSTEIN/MARGARET 369.81
ROYAL TIRE INC 997.28
RS EDEN 1,835.31
SAFETY-KLEEN
CORPORATION 1,175.98
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY
SHERIFF 200.00
SANDBERG/GENE 1,085.94
SATHER LAW OFFICE 1,562.70
SCENIC RANGE NEWSFORUM 500.23
SCHAEFFER MFG CO 987.07
SCHNEIDER/EVELYN 7,694.75
SCHOLL/REBECCA 18.00
SCHOOL DISTRICT NO 316 517,078.00
SCHOOL DISTRICT NO 318 545,949.00
SCHOOL DISTRICT NO 319 221,509.00
SEH - SHORT ELLIOTT
HENDRICKSON INC 19,295.03
SETNESS, DAVID 576.00
SFM RISK SOLUTIONS 4,595.00
SHOEMAKER/GAIL 30.85
SHRED-N-GO INC 768.25
SICILIA, JULIE 116.44
SILVERTIP GRAPHIC
SIGNS & DESIGNS 65.00
SIM SUPPLY INC 1,028.30
SKYLES/BRETT P 275.51
SMITH, EVERETT
& JEANETTE 494.00
SNELL, GERALD & LOIS 40.00
SOLBERG/CORRINE 203.54
SOUTHSIDE TIRE AND
AUTO LLC 398.19
SPEAKING OF HARVEY 6,750.00
ST LOUIS COUNTY
SHERIFF OFFICE 500.00
STOKES PRINTING COMPANY 83.90
STREICHERS PROF
POLICE EQUIP 4,417.00
SWAMPSIDERS SNOWMOBILE
CLUB 6,304.20
TAPCO 2,442.31
TARBUCK/MICHELE 19.18
THOLEN LAW OFFICE
/ELLEN E 645.00
THOMPSON/SARA 123.59
THOMSON REUTERS 11,237.45
TJ TOWING 948.00
TOWN OF ALVWOOD 736.95
TOWN OF ARBO 26,402.88
TOWN OF ARDENHURST 2,495.98
TOWN OF BALSAM 5,940.62
TOWN OF BEARVILLE 2,719.25
TOWN OF BIGFORK 6,289.22
TOWN OF BLACKBERRY 11,476.25
TOWN OF BOWSTRING 2,704.37
TOWN OF CARPENTER 3,086.58
TOWN OF DEER RIVER 8,235.02
TOWN OF FEELEY 4,236.35
TOWN OF GOOD HOPE 2,148.86
TOWN OF GOODLAND 14,849.42
TOWN OF GREENWAY 36,087.49
TOWN OF HARRIS 33,631.95
TOWN OF KINGHURST 992.20
TOWN OF LAKE JESSIE 4,551.29
TOWN OF LAWRENCE 13,651.07
TOWN OF LONE PINE 24,541.00
TOWN OF MARCELL 8,762.62
TOWN OF MAX 3,033.92
TOWN OF MOOSE PARK 2,141.23
TOWN OF MORSE 6,217.43
TOWN OF NASHWAUK 88,976.91
TOWN OF NORE 1,102.59
TOWN OF OTENEAGEN 2,972.81
TOWN OF POMROY 714.44
TOWN OF SAGO 2,628.20
TOWN OF SAND LAKE 2,150.01
TOWN OF SPANG 4,708.59
TOWN OF SPLITHAND 2,747.58
TOWN OF STOKES 3,539.55
TOWN OF THIRD RIVER 875.71
TOWN OF TROUT LAKE 14,200.67
TOWN OF WABANA 5,786.84
TOWN OF WAWINA 1,927.55
TOWN OF WILDWOOD 2,615.15
TOWN OF WIRT 1,343.71
TRAK ENGINEERING INC 227.34
TREASURE BAY 127.70
TRENTI LAW FIRM 86,043.79
TRUNT/LEO 173.34
UNIFORMS UNLIMITED INC 2,104.60
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE 22.93
UNIVERSITY OF
MINN/REGENTS OF THE 17,520.24
US BANKCORP
SERVICE PROVIDERS LLC 473.00
VERIZON WIRELESS 4,306.62
VERIZON WIRELESS 210.95
VIDOVIC, ZORAN
& ANN MARIE 370.00
WARNER, MELANIE 272.00
WASTE MANAGEMENT 7,949.04
WAYTEK INC 94.05
WEX BANK 1,762.83
WHITTED/KELLY 1,531.39
WIDSETH SMITH
NOLTING AND 3,157.00
XEROX CORPORATION 3,050.01
ZIEGLER INC 43,663.51
ZUERCHER
TECHNOLOGIES LLC 7,805.00
SRNF March 16, 2017
––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Sealed bids will be received at the Office of the County Highway Engineer of Itasca County, Grand Rapids, Minnesota, until 2:00 PM on Thursday, the 30th day of March, 2017.
FURNISHING TANKWAGON DELIVERY OF DIESEL FUEL FOR THE ITASCA COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT.
FURNISHING TRANSPORT DELIVERY OF PROPANE AT FIVE GARAGE FACILITIES AND TANKWAGON DELIVERY AT THREE GARAGES FACILITIES.
FURNISHING TRANSPORT DELIVERY OF GASOLINE TO THE COURTHOUSE, AND TANKWAGON DELIVERY TO SIX GARAGE FACILITIES.
Specifications to be obtained at the Office of the County Highway Engineer. The right is reserved to accept or reject any or all bids and to waive any defects therein.
Dated: February 28, 2017
Karin Grandia
Itasca County Highway Engineer
Itasca County
123 NE 4th Street
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
SRNF March 9, 16, 23, 2017
–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:
That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: December 29, 2006
MORTGAGOR: John Mordick, a single person
MORTGAGEE: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union, a credit union organized under the laws of the United States of America
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded January 11, 2007, in the office of the County Recorder, as Document No. A000606779, Itasca County, Minnesota.
MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 25235 State Highway 6, Cohasset, Minnesota 55721
TAX PARCEL I.D. NOS. 69-014-3101
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter (NE 1/4 SW 1/4), LESS the East 330 feet of the South 660 feet, Section 14, Township 55 North, Range 27 West of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Itasca County, Minnesota.
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Itasca
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $100,000.00
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $71,347.31
INTEREST RATE AND PER DIEM: Current interest rate is 5.875%, with a daily per diem of $10.34.
That prior to commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: April 5, 2017, at 10:00 am.
PLACE OF SALE: Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, 440 First Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota 55744, to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within twelve (12) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
DATE AND TIME MORTGAGOR MUST VACATE THE PREMISES: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by April 5, 2018, at 11:59 p.m.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE (5) WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.”
Dated: February 13, 2017
MESSERLI & KRAMER P.A.
By: /s/ Thomas J. Hainje
Thomas J. Hainje (Lic. #390325)
1400 Fifth Street Towers
100 South Fifth Street
Minneapolis, MN 55402-1217
(612) 672-3600
Attorney in Fact for
Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union
15845-561
IMPORTANT NOTICE
This communication is from a debt collector and is an attempt to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Published in the
Scenic Range NewsForum
February 16, 23; March 2, 9, 16, 23, 2017
––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF ITASCA
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No. 31-PR-17-522
NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DESCENT OF PROPERTY
Estate of
Paul Pete Hecimovich, Decedent
A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this Court. The Petition represents that the Decedent died more than three years ago, leaving property in Minnesota and requests the probate of Decedent’s last will, if any, and the descent of such property be determined and assigned by this Court to the persons entitled to the property.
Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted.
IT IS ORDERED and Notice is further given, that the Petition will be heard on April 3, 2017, at 8:59 a.m. by this Court at Room 381, 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, Minnesota.
(1) Notice shall be given to all interested persons (Minn. Stat. 524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to Minn. Stat. 524.3-204.
(2) Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by: Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing date.
*No formal hearing will be held unless written objections have been filed with the Court Administration. If no objections have been filed, the requests made in the Petition will be granted by default.
(COURT SEAL)
Korey Wahwassuck,
District Court Judge, Probate Division
Court Administrator
By Sophia Schjenken,
Deputy Court Administrator
Date: 2/28/2017
Attorney for Petitioner
Name: John P. Dimich
Firm: Dimich Law Office
Street: 432 NE 3rd Ave.
City, State, ZIP: Grand Rapids, MN 55744
Attorney License No.: 22002
Telephone: 218-326-1765
FAX: 218-326-1766
SRNF March 9, 16, 2017
––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
CITY OF KEEWATIN
A regular meeting of the city council was held on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at 5:00 PM in the council chambers.
Members present: Mayor King; Council: Koprivec, Clusiau, and Clerk Maras.
A motion was made by Koprivec and seconded by Clusiau to accept the items on the consent agenda as submitted:
1. Accept the minutes of the February 8, 2017 regular meeting
2. Accept the minutes of the January 23, 2017 library board meeting
3. Approve the payroll
4. Pay the bills
Motion Carried.
A motion was made by Clusiau and seconded by Koprivec to approve Chief Whitney to attend Elder Abuse Training April 6, 2017 in Hermantown, MN. Motion Carried.
A motion was made by Clusiau and seconded by Koprivec to approve Officer Kasper to attend SFST/ARIDE training March 28, 29, 30, 2017 in Cloquet, MN. Motion Carried.
A motion was made by Clusiau and seconded by Koprivec to approve Officer Breeden to attend PPCT Defensive Tactics re-certification class May 17 & 18, 2017 in Hibbing, MN for $225.00. Motion Carried.
A motion was made by Clusiau and seconded by Koprivec to approve the purchase of 2 computers for the Keewatin Fire Department for an approximate cost of $2,885.00. Motion Carried.
A motion was made by Koprivec and seconded by Clusiau to approve Assistant Training Officer Dean Gould to attend Fire Investigation Training March 22 & 23, 2017 in St. Cloud, MN for $310 which can be reimbursed to the Fire Department. The cost of the hotel will be $193.22. Motion Carried.
A motion was made by Clusiau and seconded by Koprivec to approve the hiring of Robert Owens for the Janitor/Utility position starting March 1, 2017. Motion Carried.
A motion was made by Clusiau and seconded by Koprivec to approve the Janitor/Utility position to start at the 2017 pay rate. Motion Carried.
Mayor King stated that it is not fun to have to raise rates, but it is necessary with all of the repairs that are needed at the sewer plant. As for the refuse charge of .50 cents the city does not look to make a profit on refuse, but just to break even.
A motion was made by Koprivec and seconded by Clusiau to approve the sewer rate be raised March 1, 2017 by $5.00, the refuse rate be raised by $.50, the service charge be raised by $2.00. New rates will be as follows: sewer rate - $35.00, refuse - $14.50, service charge - $10.00. Motion Carried.
Mr. Johnson from Benchmark Engineering updated the council that one of the gear boxes from the sewer plant cannot be repaired. An estimated cost to replace the gear box is around $30,000. He also stated that right now the only pond system plan that would work would be an aerated pond system. Also US Steel should have a land price at the next joint meeting.
Mayor King stated that the broken water line on East First Avenue has been repaired.
A motion was made by Koprivec and seconded by Clusiau to adjourn. Motion Carried.
Mayor King
City Clerk, Tawnya Maras
CITY OF KEEWATIN
VENDOR PAYMENTS
Check/Receipt
CHECK # Date Search Name Amount
053678 03/08/17 AT&T MOBILITY $85.42
053679 03/08/17 CARQUEST AUTO PARTS $103.18
053680 03/08/17 DARLEY $2,539.87
053681 03/08/17 DAVES SALES & SERVICE $30.00
053682 03/08/17 ENVIRONMENTAL TROUBLESHOOTERS $9,420.95
053683 03/08/17 FASTENAL COMPANY $143.94
053684 03/08/17 GUARDIAN PEST SOLUTIONS INC $63.00
053685 03/08/17 HEIMAN, INC. $836.05
053686 03/08/17 ITASCA COUNTY SHERIFF DEPT $5,870.88
053687 03/08/17 J.P. COOKE CO $44.51
053688 03/08/17 KEEWATIN SINCLAIR $2,128.02
053689 03/08/17 MINNESOTA ENERGY RESOURCE INC $3,265.77
053690 03/08/17 MN. CHAPTER IAAI $310.00
053691 03/08/17 PRECIOUS PAWS $125.00
053692 03/08/17 PREMIER PYROTECHNICS INC. $6,000.00
053693 03/08/17 PUBLIC UTILITIES $175.74
053694 03/08/17 RITEWAY $195.28
053695 03/08/17 SCENIC RANGE NEWSFORUM $167.96
053696 03/08/17 SHIELD 616 $100.00
053697 03/08/17 TEAM LAB $321.00
053698 03/08/17 ZIEGLER INC. $328.40
053699 03/08/17 ABI ATTACHMENTS INC. $3,615.00
$35,869.97
SRNF March 16, 2017
HUMAN RESOURCES SUPPORT SPECIALIST
ELIGIBILITY LIST CREATION
ITASCA COUNTY IS ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR: HUMAN RESOURCES SUPPORT SPECIALIST - HEALTH & HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT. For information on the job duties, qualifications and how to apply, visit the Itasca County Website at www.co.itasca.mn.us.
Itasca County is an equal opportunity employer.
ACCEPTING BIDS
Greenway Township is accepting sealed bids on the following equipment “As Is”:
*1984 John Deere 544C Loader with 5345 hours.
Minimum Bid: $14,500
*1976 Case 580C Rubber Tire Backhoe/Loader
with 1640 hours.
Minimum Bid: $5,500
Bids may be submitted to the Greenway Township Clerk,
PO Box 173, Marble, MN 55764.
The deadline for bids is March 31, 2017.
Bids will be opened at 6:00 p.m. on April 3, 2017.
Greenway Township reserves the right
to reject any and all bids.
For more information, contact Aaron,
from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 247-7191
April Serich, Greenway Township Clerk
HUMAN RESOURCES SPECIALIST
ELIGIBILITY LIST CREATION
ITASCA COUNTY IS ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR: HUMAN RESOURCES SPECIALIST - HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT. For information on the job duties, qualifications and how to apply, visit the Itasca County Website at www.co.itasca.mn.us.
Itasca County is an equal opportunity employer.
Notice to Coleraine Residents
The Coleraine City Council will hold a Public Hearing
on Monday, March 27th, 2017 at 5:00 P.M.
in the council chambers of Coleraine City Hall.
At said time the council will consider:
Rezoning property on McLean Avenue from
Residential One to Limited Commercial.
Dated this 6th day of March, 2017
Sandy Bluntach
Clerk/Treasurer