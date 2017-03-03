Legal notices: published March 2, 2017

Postponements NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE 16-105210 THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: September 24, 2012 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $142,982.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Eric M. Handyside, a single person MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. MIN#: 100107311223302473 LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. SERVICER: Cenlar FSB DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed October 18, 2012, Itasca County Recorder, as Document Number A000669493 ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: All that part of Government Lot Three (3), of Section Four (4), Township Fifty-nine (59) North, Range Twenty-seven (27), West of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Less the East 150 feet lying North of the South 492.6 feet and Less the South 425 feet of the East 280 feet and Less that part of Lot 3 lying North of the following line: Beginning 492.6 feet North and 150 feet West of the Southeast corner of Lot 3; thence North 80 feet to a point; thence North 69° 20’ 06” West a distance of 559.42 feet to the Westerly boundary of Lot 3, in Section 4-59-27, lying and being Northerly and Westerly of County Road No. 312, Itasca County, Minnesota. PROPERTY ADDRESS: 51349 County Road 312, Bigfork, MN 56628 PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 26-204-4130 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Itasca THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $136,261.27 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: March 8, 2017, 10:00 am PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, Civil Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on September 8, 2017, or the next business day if September 8, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. Dated: January 6, 2017 Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC Assignee of Mortgagee SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP BY /s/ Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559 Diane F. GOODLAND TOWNSHIP NOTICE OF ANNUAL ELECTION AND ELECTION OF OFFICERS Notice is hereby given to the qualified voters of Goodland Township, County of Itasca and State of Minnesota, that the Annual Election of Town Officers and Annual Meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 14, 2017. In case of inclement weather the meeting and election may be postponed until the third Tuesday in March. The Election poll hours will be open from 12:00 noon to 8:00 PM at which time the voters will elect/vote on the following: Supervisor B - 3 year term Supervisor C - 1 year term Treasurer - 2 year term Goodland Township Question 1: Because the duties of the township clerk have become more technical in nature, shall the option B form of township government providing for the appointment instead of election of the township clerk be adopted? A yes vote will allow the township supervisors to appoint the clerk. The Board of Canvass will be held at 8:15 PM or as soon as the ballots are counted. The Annual Meeting will commence at 8:30 PM to conduct all necessary business prescribed by law. The Annual Election and Meeting will be held at the following location: Goodland Community Center 13502 Community Center Road Goodland, MN 55742 Bill Grothe Goodland Township Clerk NOTICE TO THE RESIDENTS OF LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP ANNUAL TOWN MEETING NOTICE MARCH 14, 2017 The Lawrence Township Annual Meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 14, 2017, at the Lawrence Township Hall starting at 7:00 p.m. to approve the budget and levy for 2018 and to conduct any and all business proper to be conducted when the Annual Meeting is convened. In case of inclement weather, the Annual Meeting will be held on the following Tuesday, March 21, 2017, at the above given time. ***PLEASE NOTE: The Township will be having a Potluck Supper prior to the Annual Town Meeting. The Potluck Supper will start at 6:00 p.m. Please bring a dish to share with everyone.*** MEETING DATE NOTICE FOR 2017 The Lawrence Town Board will meet on the third Wednesday of each month for the year 2017 unless there is a conflict. The meeting notice change will be published and posted. Meetings start at 7:00 p.m. at the Lawrence Township Hall. All meetings are open to the public and everyone is invited. Karen Elander Lawrence Township Published the 23rd of February 2017 and 2nd day of March 2017 Posted the 2nd day of March 2017 NOTICE TO THE RESIDENTS OF LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP ANNUAL TOWN MEETING NOTICE MARCH 14, 2017 The Lawrence Township Annual Meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 14, 2017, at the Lawrence Township Hall starting at 7:00 p.m. ***PLEASE NOTE: The Township will be having a Potluck Supper prior to the Annual Town Meeting. The Potluck Supper will start at 6:00 p.m. Please bring a dish to share with everyone.*** Hope to see you there!! Karen Elander, Clerk Lawrence Township NOTICE OF ELECTION AND ANNUAL MEETING Greenway Township will hold its annual election on March 14, 2017. The polls will be open from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. In case of bad weather, an alternate date of March 21, 2017 has been set for the election. The Clerk’s office will be open on March 11, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. for absentee voting. The Board of Canvass will meet at 9:00 p.m. on the day of the election to canvass the votes. Greenway Township will hold its Annual Town Meeting on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. Town Supervisor (vote for one) Jay Kolar Write In (if any)________________ Town Treasurer (vote for one) Sandy Dwyer Write In (if any)________________ April Serich, Greenway Township Clerk Balsam Township Notice of Annual Meeting and Election of Officers Notice is hereby given to the qualified voters of Balsam Township that the Annual Election of Town Officers and Annual Meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at the Balsam Town Hall 41388 Scenic Highway, Bovey, MN. The Election hours are 12 noon until 8 PM at which time voters will elect: One Supervisor - 3 year term One Treasurer - 2 year term Any unregistered voter may register on Election Day before voting. Absentee ballots may be obtained from the Clerk by calling 245-0146. The Board of Canvas will meet at 8:15 PM or as soon as the ballots are counted to canvass the ballots and to declare the winners. The Annual Meeting will convene at 8:00 PM to conduct all necessary business as prescribed by law. In case of inclement weather the Annual Election and Annual Meeting will be postponed until Tuesday, March 21, 2017. The Balsam Town Board will meet Thursday, March 16, 2017 at 6:30 PM at the Balsam Town Hall to reorganize the Town Board and to conduct the regular monthly meeting. The Balsam Township Board will meet the third Thursday of each month in 2017 at 6:30 PM at the Balsam Town Hall. Rebecca Olson, Clerk Balsam Township MEETING NOTICE The Greenway Joint Recreation Board will hold its regular monthly meeting on Monday, March 20, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. in the Hodgins-Berardo Arena, Coleraine, Minnesota. SRNF March 2, 2017 PUBLIC NOTICE This is a public notice of KOOTASCA Community Action, Inc.’s intent to apply for the Minnesota Housing Family Homeless Prevention and Assistance Program Funds for the 2017-2019 biennial grant cycle. The funds will be used to assist clients who are experiencing homelessness or could become homeless, in the counties of Itasca, Koochiching, Lake and Cook. KOOTASCA Community Action, Inc. is seeking interested agencies or groups to be partners or sub-grantees to assist clients who qualify as youth (ages 18-24), individuals or families. The deadline for responses to the letter of intent is Monday, March 6 2017. Responses can be dropped off or mailed to: KOOTASCA Community Action, Inc. Attn: Crisis Housing 201 NW 4th Street Suite 130 Grand Rapids, MN 55744 Please contact Rozanne Casey, Crisis Housing Manager, at rozannec@kootasca.org or 218.999.0830 with any questions. SRNF March 2, 2017 STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF ITASCA DISTRICT COURT NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No.: 31-PR-17-443 NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF CO--PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS In Re: Estate of Vernon C. Reynolds a/k/a Vernon Chester Reynolds, Decedent It is Ordered and Notice is given that on April 3, 2017, 2017, at 8:59 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, Minnesota, on a petition for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the decedent’s Will dated January 16, 2017, and for the appointment of Kevin J. Reynolds and Kelly K. Reynolds whose addresses are 12122 Yukon Ave North, Champlin, MN, 55316, and 625 North Oaks Drive, Osseo, MN, 55369, respectively, as co-personal representatives of the decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration. Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the decedent’s estate. Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. §524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred. No formal hearing will be held unless written objections have been filed with the Court Administrator. If no objections have been filed, the request made in the Petition will be granted by default. Dated: 21.February.2017 BY THE COURT Chandler, Heidi Feb. 21, 2017 6:18 PM Judge of District Court Dated: 2/21/17 Sean R Jones, Court Administrator By: Kelly Serfling 2/21/17, Senior Court Clerk KENT E. NYBERG LAW OFFICE, LTD. Kent E. Nyberg MN #80159 20 NE 4th Street, Suite 101 Grand Rapids, MN 55744 Telephone: (218) 326-9626 Facsimile: (218) 326-9629 SRNF March 2, 9, 2017 TOWN ELECTION BALLOT TOWN OF LONE PINE GENERAL ELECTION MARCH 14, 2017 Put an (x) in the square opposite the name of each Candidate you wish to vote for. TOWN SUPERVISOR VOTE FOR ONE Jon Korpi Write-in TOWN TREASURER VOTE FOR ONE Karen Strege Write-in NOTICE TO THE VOTERS OF