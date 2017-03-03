Legal notices: published March 2, 2017

Postponements

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

16-105210

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE

DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL

CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED

BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default

has occurred in the conditions of the following

described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

September 24, 2012

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF

MORTGAGE: $142,982.00

MORTGAGOR(S):

Eric M. Handyside, a single person

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration

Systems, Inc.

TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc.

MIN#: 100107311223302473

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE

ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:

Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc.

SERVICER: Cenlar FSB

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed October

18, 2012, Itasca County Recorder, as

Document Number A000669493

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned

to: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

All that part of Government Lot Three

(3), of Section Four (4), Township Fifty-nine

(59) North, Range Twenty-seven (27), West

of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Less the

East 150 feet lying North of the South 492.6

feet and Less the South 425 feet of the East

280 feet and Less that part of Lot 3 lying

North of the following line: Beginning 492.6

feet North and 150 feet West of the Southeast

corner of Lot 3; thence North 80 feet

to a point; thence North 69° 20’ 06” West

a distance of 559.42 feet to the Westerly

boundary of Lot 3, in Section 4-59-27, lying

and being Northerly and Westerly of County

Road No. 312, Itasca County, Minnesota.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 51349 County

Road 312, Bigfork, MN 56628

PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:

26-204-4130

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Itasca

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON

THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE

NOTICE: $136,261.27

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements

have been complied with; that no action

or proceeding has been instituted at law or

otherwise to recover the debt secured by

said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained

in said mortgage, the above described

property will be sold by the Sheriff

of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

March 8, 2017, 10:00 am

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,

Civil Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE,

Grand Rapids, MN 55744

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage

and taxes, if any, on said premises

and the costs and disbursements, including

attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption

within 6 months from the date of

said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal

representatives or assigns.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:

If the real estate is an owner-occupied,

single-family dwelling, unless otherwise

provided by law, the date on or before which

the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property,

if the mortgage is not reinstated under section

580.30 or the property is not redeemed

under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on September

8, 2017, or the next business day

if September 8, 2017 falls on a Saturday,

Sunday or legal holiday.

“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION

BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE

MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED

TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS

ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES

SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG

OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED

PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL

DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5

UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR

AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE

ABANDONED.

Dated: January 6, 2017

Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC

Assignee of Mortgagee

SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP

BY /s/

Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559

Diane F. Mach - 273788

Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778

Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X

Gary J. Evers - 0134764

Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X

Attorneys for Mortgagee

12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200

Burnsville, MN 55337

(952) 831-4060

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM

A DEBT COLLECTOR

Published in the

Scenic Range NewsForum

January 12, 19, 26, February 2, 9, 16, 2017

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The above referenced sale scheduled for

March 8, 2017, at 10:00 AM, has been postponed

to April 12, 2017, at 10:00 AM, and

will be held at sheriffs main address Civil

Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE, Grand

Rapids, MN 55744.

Unless the mortgage is reinstated under

Minnesota Statute 580.30 or the property is

redeemed under Minnesota Statute 580.23

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The above referenced sale scheduled for

March 8, 2017, at 10:00 AM, has been postponed

to April 12, 2017, at 10:00 AM, and

will be held at sheriffs main address Civil

Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE, Grand

Rapids, MN 55744.

Unless the mortgage is reinstated under

Minnesota Statute 580.30 or the property is

redeemed under Minnesota Statute 580.23

the property must be vacated by October

12, 2017. If this date falls on a Saturday,

Sunday or legal holiday, the date to vacate

will be the next business day at 11:59 p.m.

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A

DEBT COLLECTOR.

Dated: February 21, 2017.

Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC

Assignee of Mortgagee

SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP

Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559

Diane F. Mach - 273788

Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778

Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X

Gary J. Evers - 0134764

Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X

12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200

Burnsville, MN 55337

(952) 831-4060

16-105210

Attorney for Assignee of Mortgagee

Published in the

Scenic Range NewsForum

March 2, 2017

656506

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The above referenced sale scheduled for

March 8, 2017, at 10:00 AM, has been postponed

to April 12, 2017, at 10:00 AM, and

will be held at sheriffs main address Civil

Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE, Grand

Rapids, MN 55744.

Unless the mortgage is reinstated under

Minnesota Statute 580.30 or the property is

redeemed under Minnesota Statute 580.23

the property must be vacated by October

12, 2017. If this date falls on a Saturday,

Sunday or legal holiday, the date to vacate

will be the next business day at 11:59 p.m.

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A

DEBT COLLECTOR.

Dated: February 21, 2017.

Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC

Assignee of Mortgagee

SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP

Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559

Diane F. Mach - 273788

Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778

Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X

Gary J. Evers - 0134764

Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X

12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200

Burnsville, MN 55337

(952) 831-4060

16-105210

Attorney for Assignee of Mortgagee

Published in the

Scenic Range NewsForum

March 2, 2017

656506

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The above referenced sale scheduled for

March 8, 2017, at 10:00 AM, has been postponed

to April 12, 2017, at 10:00 AM, and

will be held at sheriffs main address Civil

Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE, Grand

Rapids, MN 55744.

Unless the mortgage is reinstated under

Minnesota Statute 580.30 or the property is

redeemed under Minnesota Statute 580.23

the property must be vacated by October

12, 2017. If this date falls on a Saturday,

Sunday or legal holiday, the date to vacate

will be the next business day at 11:59 p.m.

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A

DEBT COLLECTOR.

Dated: February 21, 2017.

Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC

Assignee of Mortgagee

SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP

Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559

Diane F. Mach - 273788

Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778

Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X

Gary J. Evers - 0134764

Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X

12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200

Burnsville, MN 55337

(952) 831-4060

16-105210

Attorney for Assignee of Mortgagee

Published in the

Scenic Range NewsForum

March 2, 2017

656506

EMERGENCY COMMUNICATIONS SPECIALIST

ELIGIBILITY LIST CREATION

    ITASCA COUNTY IS ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR: EMERGENCY COMMUNICATIONS SPECIALIST - SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT. For information on the job duties, qualifications and how to apply, visit the Itasca County website at www.co.itasca.mn.us.

Itasca County is an equal opportunity employer.

GOODLAND TOWNSHIP

NOTICE OF ANNUAL ELECTION AND

ELECTION OF OFFICERS

    Notice is hereby given to the qualified voters of Goodland Township, County of Itasca and State of Minnesota, that the Annual Election of Town Officers and Annual Meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 14, 2017. In case of inclement weather the meeting and election may be postponed until the third Tuesday in March.

    The Election poll hours will be open from 12:00 noon to 8:00 PM at which time the voters will elect/vote on the following:

Supervisor B - 3 year term

Supervisor C - 1 year term

Treasurer - 2 year term

Goodland Township Question 1:

Because the duties of the township clerk have become more technical in nature, shall the option B form of township government providing for the appointment instead of election of the township clerk be adopted? A yes vote will allow the township supervisors to appoint the clerk.

    The Board of Canvass will be held at 8:15 PM or as soon as the ballots are counted.

    The Annual Meeting will commence at 8:30 PM to conduct all necessary business prescribed by law.

    The Annual Election and Meeting will be held at the following location:

Goodland Community Center

13502 Community Center Road

Goodland, MN 55742

Bill Grothe

Goodland Township Clerk

NOTICE

TO THE RESIDENTS OF

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP

ANNUAL TOWN MEETING NOTICE

MARCH 14, 2017

The Lawrence Township Annual Meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 14, 2017, at the Lawrence Township Hall starting at 7:00 p.m. to approve the budget and levy for 2018 and to conduct any and all business proper to be conducted when the Annual Meeting is convened. In case of inclement weather, the Annual Meeting will be held on the following 

Tuesday, March 21, 2017, at the above given time. 

***PLEASE NOTE: The Township will be having a Potluck Supper prior to the Annual Town Meeting. The Potluck Supper will start at 6:00 p.m. 

Please bring a dish to share with everyone.***

MEETING DATE NOTICE FOR 2017

The Lawrence Town Board will meet on the third Wednesday of each month for the year 2017 unless there is a conflict. The meeting notice change will be published and posted. Meetings start at 7:00 p.m. at the Lawrence Township Hall. All meetings are open to the public and everyone is invited.

Karen Elander

Lawrence Township

Published the 23rd of February 2017 and 2nd day of March 2017

Posted the 2nd day of March 2017

NOTICE

TO THE RESIDENTS OF

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP

ANNUAL TOWN MEETING NOTICE

MARCH 14, 2017

The Lawrence Township Annual Meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 14, 2017, at the Lawrence Township Hall starting at 7:00 p.m.

***PLEASE NOTE: The Township will be having a Potluck Supper prior to the Annual Town Meeting. The Potluck Supper will start at 6:00 p.m. 

 Please bring a dish to share with everyone.***

Hope to see you there!!

Karen Elander, Clerk

Lawrence Township

NOTICE OF ELECTION

AND ANNUAL MEETING

    Greenway Township will hold its annual election on March 14, 2017. The polls will be open from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. In case of bad weather, an alternate date of March 21, 2017 has been set for the election. The Clerk’s office will be open on March 11, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. for absentee voting. The Board of Canvass will meet at 9:00 p.m. on the day of the election to canvass the votes.

    Greenway Township will hold its Annual Town Meeting on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.

Town Supervisor (vote for one)

Jay Kolar

Write In (if any)________________

Town Treasurer (vote for one)

Sandy Dwyer

Write In (if any)________________

April Serich, Greenway Township Clerk

Balsam Township

Notice of Annual Meeting

and Election of Officers

    Notice is hereby given to the qualified voters of Balsam Township that the Annual Election of Town Officers and Annual Meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at the Balsam Town Hall 41388 Scenic Highway, Bovey, MN. 

    The Election hours are 12 noon until 8 PM at which time voters will elect: 

One Supervisor - 3 year term

One Treasurer - 2 year term

    Any unregistered voter may register on Election Day before voting. Absentee ballots may be obtained from the Clerk by calling 245-0146.

    The Board of Canvas will meet at 8:15 PM or as soon as the ballots are counted to canvass the ballots and to declare the winners. 

    The Annual Meeting will convene at 8:00 PM to conduct all necessary business as prescribed by law.

    In case of inclement weather the Annual Election and Annual Meeting will be postponed until Tuesday, March 21, 2017.

    The Balsam Town Board will meet Thursday, March 16, 2017 at 6:30 PM at the Balsam Town Hall to reorganize the Town Board and to conduct the regular monthly meeting.

    The Balsam Township Board will meet the third Thursday of each month in 2017 at 6:30 PM at the Balsam Town Hall.

Rebecca Olson, Clerk

Balsam Township 

 MEETING NOTICE

    The Greenway Joint Recreation Board will hold its regular monthly meeting on Monday, March 20, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. in the Hodgins-Berardo Arena, Coleraine, Minnesota.

SRNF    March 2, 2017

PUBLIC NOTICE

    This is a public notice of KOOTASCA Community Action, Inc.’s intent to apply for the Minnesota Housing Family Homeless Prevention and Assistance Program Funds for the 2017-2019 biennial grant cycle.

    The funds will be used to assist clients who are experiencing homelessness or could become homeless, in the counties of Itasca, Koochiching, Lake and Cook. KOOTASCA Community Action, Inc. is seeking interested agencies or groups to be partners or sub-grantees to assist clients who qualify as youth (ages 18-24), individuals or families.

    The deadline for responses to the letter of intent is Monday, March 6 2017. Responses can be dropped off or mailed to:

KOOTASCA Community Action, Inc.

Attn: Crisis Housing

201 NW 4th Street

Suite 130

Grand Rapids, MN 55744

    Please contact Rozanne Casey, Crisis Housing Manager, at rozannec@kootasca.org or 218.999.0830 with any questions.

SRNF    March 2, 2017

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF ITASCA

DISTRICT COURT

NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No.: 31-PR-17-443

NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF CO--PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES AND

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

In Re: Estate of

Vernon C. Reynolds

a/k/a Vernon Chester Reynolds,

    Decedent

    It is Ordered and Notice is given that on April 3, 2017, 2017, at 8:59 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, Minnesota, on a petition for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the decedent’s Will dated January 16, 2017, and for the appointment of Kevin J. Reynolds and Kelly K. Reynolds whose addresses are 12122 Yukon Ave North, Champlin, MN, 55316, and 625 North Oaks Drive, Osseo, MN, 55369, respectively, as co-personal representatives of the decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration.

    Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the decedent’s estate.

    Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. §524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.

    No formal hearing will be held unless written objections have been filed with the Court Administrator. If no objections have been filed, the request made in the Petition will be granted by default.

Dated: 21.February.2017

BY THE COURT

Chandler, Heidi

Feb. 21, 2017 6:18 PM

Judge of District Court

Dated: 2/21/17

Sean R Jones, Court Administrator

By: Kelly Serfling 2/21/17,

Senior Court Clerk

KENT E. NYBERG LAW OFFICE, LTD.

Kent E. Nyberg

MN #80159

20 NE 4th Street, Suite 101

Grand Rapids, MN 55744

Telephone: (218) 326-9626

Facsimile: (218) 326-9629

SRNF    March 2, 9, 2017

TOWN ELECTION BALLOT

TOWN OF LONE PINE

GENERAL ELECTION

MARCH 14, 2017

Put an (x) in the square opposite the name of each

Candidate you wish to vote for.

TOWN SUPERVISOR

VOTE FOR ONE

Jon Korpi

Write-in

TOWN TREASURER

VOTE FOR ONE

Karen Strege

Write-in

NOTICE TO THE VOTERS OF

NASHWAUK TOWNSHIP

March 2017 Regular Town Meeting: The regular meeting for March 2017 will be held on Monday, March 13th, 2017 at 7:00 PM in the Nashwauk Township Community Center.

Annual Town Meeting Notice: On Tuesday, March 14th, 2017 at 7:00 PM, the Annual Town Meeting of Nashwauk Township will commence in the Nashwauk Township Community Center, to set the levies and to conduct any and all business deemed to be proper when the Annual Meeting is convened. In case of inclement weather, the Annual Meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 21th, 2017 at 7:00 PM.

Meeting Date Notice for 2017-2018: The Nashwauk Town Board will meet the second Tuesday of each month for the years 2017-2018 unless there is a conflict and the meeting notice change will be posted. All meeting will start at 7:00 PM in the Nashwauk Township Community Center. All meetings are open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend.

Posted this 23rd day of February 2017.

Karine Woodman

Nashwauk Township Clerk

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

SUMMARY OF THE

PROCEEDINGS OF THE

ITASCA COUNTY

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

FEBRUARY 14, 2017

    Per Minnesota State Statute 375.12, the full text of the Official Proceedings is available for public inspection in the Itasca County Administrator’s Office of the Itasca County Courthouse in Grand Rapids, Minnesota; on the Itasca County website (http://itascacountymn.iqm2.com/Citizens/Default.aspx); or by standard or electronic mail.

    The Itasca County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on February 14, 2017, in the Boardroom of the Itasca County Courthouse, 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN.

    Vice-Chair Mandich called the meeting to order at 2:30 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance with all members present, except Snyder absent.

CHAIR PRO-TEM

    Tinquist/Ives appointed Commissioner Leo Trunt to act as Chair Pro-Tem for this meeting. All aye, except Snyder absent.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA

    Ives/Mandich approved the agenda, as presented. All aye, except Snyder absent.

MINUTES APPROVAL

    Tinquist/Ives approved the minutes of the Tuesday, February 7, 2017 County Board Work Session and the Tuesday, February 7, 2017 County Board Budget to Actual Review meeting. All aye, except Snyder absent.

CONSENT AGENDA

    Tinquist/Mandich approved the Consent Agenda. All aye, except Snyder absent.

RECOGNITION OF COUNTY EMPLOYEE(S)

    The following employees were recognized: Dan Sondgeroth, Megan Ritter, Shelley McCauley, Arlene Grife, Bill Anwiler, and Dee Gielen.

KRONOS AGREEMENTS

    Mandich/Tinquist approved a deviation from the recommended indemnification language approved by the County Board on 3-22-10. All aye, except Snyder absent.

    Tinquist/Ives approved and authorized necessary signatures for the Kronos Workforce Ready – Softwars as a Service Agreement, End User License Agreement for BSI On-Demand Service, and Workforce Ready Order forms. All aye, except Snyder absent.

LEGISLATIVE CONFERENCE CALL

    A Legislative Conference Call was provided by Senator David Tomassoni and Lobbyist Loren Solberg.

COMMISSIONER WARRANTS

    Tinquist/Mandich approved Commissioner Warrants with a check date of February 17, 2017, in the amount of $933,710.75. All aye, except Snyder absent.

PUBLIC HEALTH DIVISION UPDATE/PRESENTATION

    Public Health Division Manager Kelly Chandler provided an update regarding the Itasca Health Fund awards for informational purposes only; no action taken.

VETS 2016 RECAP

    Veteran Services Officer Hugh Quinn provided a Veteran Services Department presentation/update for informational purposes only; no action taken.

PUBLIC HEARING

    Tinquist/Ives opened the Public Hearing Re: Rezone Application Submitted by Jordan Osse. All aye, except Snyder absent.

    Tinquist/Mandich closed the above public hearing. All aye, except Snyder absent.

    Tinquist/Mandich adopted the Resolution Re: Application Submitted by Jordan Osse to rezone property from Farm Residential to Recreational Commercial for property located at 11-24-2304 and 11-224-2401, based on the Planning Commission’s recommendation to the County Board for approval of the re-zone application from their February 9, 2017 hearing. All aye, except Snyder absent.

COMMISSIONER COMMENTS

    Commissioner Tinquist encouraged the public to submit comments regarding possible changes to the Itasca County ATV Policy and Ordinance.

    Commissioner Trunt reminded the public that the Jacobson Classic will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2017 beginning at 9:00 a.m. in Jacobson, MN.

ADJOURNMENT

    Chair Pro-Tem Trunt adjourned the meeting at 3:36 p.m.

ATTEST

Terry Snyder, Chair of the County Board

Brett Skyles, Clerk of the County Board

SRNF    March 2, 2017

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF ITASCA

DISTRICT COURT

NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No.: 31-PR-17-511

NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

In Re: Estate of

William H. Green,

aka William Herman Green

    Decedent.

    It is Ordered and Notice is given that on April 3, 2017 at 8:59 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, Minnesota, on a petition for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Decedent’s Will dated December 1, 2004, and for the appointment of David William Green, whose address is 20070 Moose Point Road, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 as personal representative of the Decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration.

    Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the Decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the Decedent’s estate.

    Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. §524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.

    No formal hearing will be held unless written objections have been filed with the Court Administrator. If no objections have been filed, the request made in the Petition will be granted by default.

Dated: February 28, 2017

BY THE COURT

Korey Wahwassuck,

Judge of District Court

Dated: February 28, 2017

s/ SEAN R. JONES, Court Administrator

Dated: February 28, 2017

Sophia Schjenken

NYBERG LAW OFFICE LTD.

Kent E. Nyberg

MN #80159

20 NE 4th Street, Suite 101

Telephone: 218-326-9626

Facsimile: 218-326-9629

e-mail: nyblaw@paulbunyan.net

ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER

SRNF    March 2, 9, 2017

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF ITASCA

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No. 31-PR-17-442

NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DESCENT OF PROPERTY

Estate of

Charlene Bluntach

    Decedent    

    A Petition for Determination of Descent has been tiled with this Court. The Petition represents that the Decedent died more than three years ago, leaving property in Minnesota and requests the probate of Decedent’s last will, if any, and the descent of such property be determined and assigned by this Court to the persons entitled to the property.

    Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted.

    IT IS ORDERED and Notice is further given, that the Petition will be heard on April 3, 2017, at 8:59 A.M. by this Court at Room 381 of 123 NE 4th St., Grand Rapids, Minnesota.

    (1) Notice shall be given to all interested persons (Minn. Stat. 524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to Minn. Stat. 524.3-204.

    (2) Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by:

    Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing date.

    No formal hearing will be held unless written objections have been filed with the Court.

(COURT SEAL)

Chandler, Heidi

Feb. 21, 2017 6:22 PM

District Court Judge, Probate Division

Court Administrator: Sean R. Jones

By: Kelly Serfling,

Deputy Court Administrator

Date: 2/21/17

Attorney for Petitioner

Name: John P. Dimich

Firm: Dimich Law Office

Street:

City, State, ZIP: Grand Rapids, MN 55744

Attorney License No.:

Telephone: 218-326-1765

FAX: 218-326-1766

SRNF    March 2, 9, 2017