Legal notices: published March 2, 2017

Postponements
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
16-105210
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE
DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL
CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED
BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default
has occurred in the conditions of the following
described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE:
September 24, 2012
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF
MORTGAGE: $142,982.00
MORTGAGOR(S):
Eric M. Handyside, a single person
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration
Systems, Inc.
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc.
MIN#: 100107311223302473
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE
ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:
Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc.
SERVICER: Cenlar FSB
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed October
18, 2012, Itasca County Recorder, as
Document Number A000669493
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned
to: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
All that part of Government Lot Three
(3), of Section Four (4), Township Fifty-nine
(59) North, Range Twenty-seven (27), West
of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Less the
East 150 feet lying North of the South 492.6
feet and Less the South 425 feet of the East
280 feet and Less that part of Lot 3 lying
North of the following line: Beginning 492.6
feet North and 150 feet West of the Southeast
corner of Lot 3; thence North 80 feet
to a point; thence North 69° 20’ 06” West
a distance of 559.42 feet to the Westerly
boundary of Lot 3, in Section 4-59-27, lying
and being Northerly and Westerly of County
Road No. 312, Itasca County, Minnesota.
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 51349 County
Road 312, Bigfork, MN 56628
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:
26-204-4130
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:
Itasca
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON
THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE
NOTICE: $136,261.27
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements
have been complied with; that no action
or proceeding has been instituted at law or
otherwise to recover the debt secured by
said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained
in said mortgage, the above described
property will be sold by the Sheriff
of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
March 8, 2017, 10:00 am
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,
Civil Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE,
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage
and taxes, if any, on said premises
and the costs and disbursements, including
attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption
within 6 months from the date of
said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal
representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:
If the real estate is an owner-occupied,
single-family dwelling, unless otherwise
provided by law, the date on or before which
the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property,
if the mortgage is not reinstated under section
580.30 or the property is not redeemed
under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on September
8, 2017, or the next business day
if September 8, 2017 falls on a Saturday,
Sunday or legal holiday.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION
BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE
MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED
TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS
ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES
SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG
OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED
PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL
DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5
UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR
AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE
ABANDONED.
Dated: January 6, 2017
Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC
Assignee of Mortgagee
SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP
BY /s/
Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559
Diane F. Mach - 273788
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X
Attorneys for Mortgagee
12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200
Burnsville, MN 55337
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM
A DEBT COLLECTOR
Published in the
Scenic Range NewsForum
January 12, 19, 26, February 2, 9, 16, 2017
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled for
March 8, 2017, at 10:00 AM, has been postponed
to April 12, 2017, at 10:00 AM, and
will be held at sheriffs main address Civil
Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE, Grand
Rapids, MN 55744.
Unless the mortgage is reinstated under
Minnesota Statute 580.30 or the property is
redeemed under Minnesota Statute 580.23
Registration Systems, Inc.
MIN#: 100107311223302473
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE
ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:
Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc.
SERVICER: Cenlar FSB
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed October
18, 2012, Itasca County Recorder, as
Document Number A000669493
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned
to: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
All that part of Government Lot Three
(3), of Section Four (4), Township Fifty-nine
(59) North, Range Twenty-seven (27), West
of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Less the
East 150 feet lying North of the South 492.6
feet and Less the South 425 feet of the East
280 feet and Less that part of Lot 3 lying
North of the following line: Beginning 492.6
feet North and 150 feet West of the Southeast
corner of Lot 3; thence North 80 feet
to a point; thence North 69° 20’ 06” West
a distance of 559.42 feet to the Westerly
boundary of Lot 3, in Section 4-59-27, lying
and being Northerly and Westerly of County
Road No. 312, Itasca County, Minnesota.
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 51349 County
Road 312, Bigfork, MN 56628
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:
26-204-4130
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:
Itasca
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON
THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE
NOTICE: $136,261.27
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements
have been complied with; that no action
or proceeding has been instituted at law or
otherwise to recover the debt secured by
said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained
in said mortgage, the above described
property will be sold by the Sheriff
of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
March 8, 2017, 10:00 am
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,
Civil Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE,
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage
and taxes, if any, on said premises
and the costs and disbursements, including
attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption
within 6 months from the date of
said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal
representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:
If the real estate is an owner-occupied,
single-family dwelling, unless otherwise
provided by law, the date on or before which
the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property,
if the mortgage is not reinstated under section
580.30 or the property is not redeemed
under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on September
8, 2017, or the next business day
if September 8, 2017 falls on a Saturday,
Sunday or legal holiday.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION
BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE
MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED
TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS
ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES
SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG
OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED
PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL
DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5
UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR
AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE
ABANDONED.
Dated: January 6, 2017
Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC
Assignee of Mortgagee
SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP
BY /s/
Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559
Diane F. Mach - 273788
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X
Attorneys for Mortgagee
12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200
Burnsville, MN 55337
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM
A DEBT COLLECTOR
Published in the
Scenic Range NewsForum
January 12, 19, 26, February 2, 9, 16, 2017
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled for
March 8, 2017, at 10:00 AM, has been postponed
to April 12, 2017, at 10:00 AM, and
will be held at sheriffs main address Civil
Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE, Grand
Rapids, MN 55744.
Unless the mortgage is reinstated under
Minnesota Statute 580.30 or the property is
redeemed under Minnesota Statute 580.23
the property must be vacated by October
12, 2017. If this date falls on a Saturday,
Sunday or legal holiday, the date to vacate
will be the next business day at 11:59 p.m.
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A
DEBT COLLECTOR.
Dated: February 21, 2017.
Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC
Assignee of Mortgagee
SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP
Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559
Diane F. Mach - 273788
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X
12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200
Burnsville, MN 55337
(952) 831-4060
16-105210
Attorney for Assignee of Mortgagee
Published in the
Scenic Range NewsForum
March 2, 2017
656506
Itasca
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON
THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE
NOTICE: $136,261.27
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements
have been complied with; that no action
or proceeding has been instituted at law or
otherwise to recover the debt secured by
said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained
in said mortgage, the above described
property will be sold by the Sheriff
of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
March 8, 2017, 10:00 am
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,
Civil Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE,
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage
and taxes, if any, on said premises
and the costs and disbursements, including
attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption
within 6 months from the date of
said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal
representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:
If the real estate is an owner-occupied,
single-family dwelling, unless otherwise
provided by law, the date on or before which
the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property,
if the mortgage is not reinstated under section
580.30 or the property is not redeemed
under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on September
8, 2017, or the next business day
if September 8, 2017 falls on a Saturday,
Sunday or legal holiday.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION
BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE
MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED
TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS
ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES
SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG
OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED
PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL
DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5
UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR
AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE
ABANDONED.
Dated: January 6, 2017
Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC
Assignee of Mortgagee
SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP
BY /s/
Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559
Diane F. Mach - 273788
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X
Attorneys for Mortgagee
12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200
Burnsville, MN 55337
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM
A DEBT COLLECTOR
Published in the
Scenic Range NewsForum
January 12, 19, 26, February 2, 9, 16, 2017
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled for
March 8, 2017, at 10:00 AM, has been postponed
to April 12, 2017, at 10:00 AM, and
will be held at sheriffs main address Civil
Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE, Grand
Rapids, MN 55744.
Unless the mortgage is reinstated under
Minnesota Statute 580.30 or the property is
redeemed under Minnesota Statute 580.23
the property must be vacated by October
12, 2017. If this date falls on a Saturday,
Sunday or legal holiday, the date to vacate
will be the next business day at 11:59 p.m.
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A
DEBT COLLECTOR.
Dated: February 21, 2017.
Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC
Assignee of Mortgagee
SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP
Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559
Diane F. Mach - 273788
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X
12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200
Burnsville, MN 55337
(952) 831-4060
16-105210
Attorney for Assignee of Mortgagee
Published in the
Scenic Range NewsForum
March 2, 2017
656506
under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on September
8, 2017, or the next business day
if September 8, 2017 falls on a Saturday,
Sunday or legal holiday.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION
BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE
MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED
TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS
ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES
SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG
OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED
PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL
DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5
UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR
AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE
ABANDONED.
Dated: January 6, 2017
Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC
Assignee of Mortgagee
SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP
BY /s/
Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559
Diane F. Mach - 273788
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X
Attorneys for Mortgagee
12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200
Burnsville, MN 55337
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM
A DEBT COLLECTOR
Published in the
Scenic Range NewsForum
January 12, 19, 26, February 2, 9, 16, 2017
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled for
March 8, 2017, at 10:00 AM, has been postponed
to April 12, 2017, at 10:00 AM, and
will be held at sheriffs main address Civil
Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE, Grand
Rapids, MN 55744.
Unless the mortgage is reinstated under
Minnesota Statute 580.30 or the property is
redeemed under Minnesota Statute 580.23
the property must be vacated by October
12, 2017. If this date falls on a Saturday,
Sunday or legal holiday, the date to vacate
will be the next business day at 11:59 p.m.
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A
DEBT COLLECTOR.
Dated: February 21, 2017.
Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC
Assignee of Mortgagee
SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP
Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559
Diane F. Mach - 273788
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X
12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200
Burnsville, MN 55337
(952) 831-4060
16-105210
Attorney for Assignee of Mortgagee
Published in the
Scenic Range NewsForum
March 2, 2017
656506
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM
A DEBT COLLECTOR
Published in the
Scenic Range NewsForum
January 12, 19, 26, February 2, 9, 16, 2017
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled for
March 8, 2017, at 10:00 AM, has been postponed
to April 12, 2017, at 10:00 AM, and
will be held at sheriffs main address Civil
Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE, Grand
Rapids, MN 55744.
Unless the mortgage is reinstated under
Minnesota Statute 580.30 or the property is
redeemed under Minnesota Statute 580.23
the property must be vacated by October
12, 2017. If this date falls on a Saturday,
Sunday or legal holiday, the date to vacate
will be the next business day at 11:59 p.m.
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A
DEBT COLLECTOR.
Dated: February 21, 2017.
Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC
Assignee of Mortgagee
SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP
Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559
Diane F. Mach - 273788
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X
12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200
Burnsville, MN 55337
(952) 831-4060
16-105210
Attorney for Assignee of Mortgagee
Published in the
Scenic Range NewsForum
March 2, 2017
656506
EMERGENCY COMMUNICATIONS SPECIALIST
ELIGIBILITY LIST CREATION
ITASCA COUNTY IS ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR: EMERGENCY COMMUNICATIONS SPECIALIST - SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT. For information on the job duties, qualifications and how to apply, visit the Itasca County website at www.co.itasca.mn.us.
Itasca County is an equal opportunity employer.
GOODLAND TOWNSHIP
NOTICE OF ANNUAL ELECTION AND
ELECTION OF OFFICERS
Notice is hereby given to the qualified voters of Goodland Township, County of Itasca and State of Minnesota, that the Annual Election of Town Officers and Annual Meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 14, 2017. In case of inclement weather the meeting and election may be postponed until the third Tuesday in March.
The Election poll hours will be open from 12:00 noon to 8:00 PM at which time the voters will elect/vote on the following:
Supervisor B - 3 year term
Supervisor C - 1 year term
Treasurer - 2 year term
Goodland Township Question 1:
Because the duties of the township clerk have become more technical in nature, shall the option B form of township government providing for the appointment instead of election of the township clerk be adopted? A yes vote will allow the township supervisors to appoint the clerk.
The Board of Canvass will be held at 8:15 PM or as soon as the ballots are counted.
The Annual Meeting will commence at 8:30 PM to conduct all necessary business prescribed by law.
The Annual Election and Meeting will be held at the following location:
Goodland Community Center
13502 Community Center Road
Goodland, MN 55742
Bill Grothe
Goodland Township Clerk
NOTICE
TO THE RESIDENTS OF
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP
ANNUAL TOWN MEETING NOTICE
MARCH 14, 2017
The Lawrence Township Annual Meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 14, 2017, at the Lawrence Township Hall starting at 7:00 p.m. to approve the budget and levy for 2018 and to conduct any and all business proper to be conducted when the Annual Meeting is convened. In case of inclement weather, the Annual Meeting will be held on the following
Tuesday, March 21, 2017, at the above given time.
***PLEASE NOTE: The Township will be having a Potluck Supper prior to the Annual Town Meeting. The Potluck Supper will start at 6:00 p.m.
Please bring a dish to share with everyone.***
MEETING DATE NOTICE FOR 2017
The Lawrence Town Board will meet on the third Wednesday of each month for the year 2017 unless there is a conflict. The meeting notice change will be published and posted. Meetings start at 7:00 p.m. at the Lawrence Township Hall. All meetings are open to the public and everyone is invited.
Karen Elander
Lawrence Township
Published the 23rd of February 2017 and 2nd day of March 2017
Posted the 2nd day of March 2017
NOTICE
TO THE RESIDENTS OF
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP
ANNUAL TOWN MEETING NOTICE
MARCH 14, 2017
The Lawrence Township Annual Meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 14, 2017, at the Lawrence Township Hall starting at 7:00 p.m.
***PLEASE NOTE: The Township will be having a Potluck Supper prior to the Annual Town Meeting. The Potluck Supper will start at 6:00 p.m.
Please bring a dish to share with everyone.***
Hope to see you there!!
Karen Elander, Clerk
Lawrence Township
NOTICE OF ELECTION
AND ANNUAL MEETING
Greenway Township will hold its annual election on March 14, 2017. The polls will be open from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. In case of bad weather, an alternate date of March 21, 2017 has been set for the election. The Clerk’s office will be open on March 11, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. for absentee voting. The Board of Canvass will meet at 9:00 p.m. on the day of the election to canvass the votes.
Greenway Township will hold its Annual Town Meeting on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
Town Supervisor (vote for one)
Jay Kolar
Write In (if any)________________
Town Treasurer (vote for one)
Sandy Dwyer
Write In (if any)________________
April Serich, Greenway Township Clerk
Balsam Township
Notice of Annual Meeting
and Election of Officers
Notice is hereby given to the qualified voters of Balsam Township that the Annual Election of Town Officers and Annual Meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at the Balsam Town Hall 41388 Scenic Highway, Bovey, MN.
The Election hours are 12 noon until 8 PM at which time voters will elect:
One Supervisor - 3 year term
One Treasurer - 2 year term
Any unregistered voter may register on Election Day before voting. Absentee ballots may be obtained from the Clerk by calling 245-0146.
The Board of Canvas will meet at 8:15 PM or as soon as the ballots are counted to canvass the ballots and to declare the winners.
The Annual Meeting will convene at 8:00 PM to conduct all necessary business as prescribed by law.
In case of inclement weather the Annual Election and Annual Meeting will be postponed until Tuesday, March 21, 2017.
The Balsam Town Board will meet Thursday, March 16, 2017 at 6:30 PM at the Balsam Town Hall to reorganize the Town Board and to conduct the regular monthly meeting.
The Balsam Township Board will meet the third Thursday of each month in 2017 at 6:30 PM at the Balsam Town Hall.
Rebecca Olson, Clerk
Balsam Township
MEETING NOTICE
The Greenway Joint Recreation Board will hold its regular monthly meeting on Monday, March 20, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. in the Hodgins-Berardo Arena, Coleraine, Minnesota.
SRNF March 2, 2017
PUBLIC NOTICE
This is a public notice of KOOTASCA Community Action, Inc.’s intent to apply for the Minnesota Housing Family Homeless Prevention and Assistance Program Funds for the 2017-2019 biennial grant cycle.
The funds will be used to assist clients who are experiencing homelessness or could become homeless, in the counties of Itasca, Koochiching, Lake and Cook. KOOTASCA Community Action, Inc. is seeking interested agencies or groups to be partners or sub-grantees to assist clients who qualify as youth (ages 18-24), individuals or families.
The deadline for responses to the letter of intent is Monday, March 6 2017. Responses can be dropped off or mailed to:
KOOTASCA Community Action, Inc.
Attn: Crisis Housing
201 NW 4th Street
Suite 130
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
Please contact Rozanne Casey, Crisis Housing Manager, at rozannec@kootasca.org or 218.999.0830 with any questions.
SRNF March 2, 2017
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF ITASCA
DISTRICT COURT
NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No.: 31-PR-17-443
NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF CO--PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES AND
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
In Re: Estate of
Vernon C. Reynolds
a/k/a Vernon Chester Reynolds,
Decedent
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on April 3, 2017, 2017, at 8:59 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, Minnesota, on a petition for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the decedent’s Will dated January 16, 2017, and for the appointment of Kevin J. Reynolds and Kelly K. Reynolds whose addresses are 12122 Yukon Ave North, Champlin, MN, 55316, and 625 North Oaks Drive, Osseo, MN, 55369, respectively, as co-personal representatives of the decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the decedent’s estate.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. §524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
No formal hearing will be held unless written objections have been filed with the Court Administrator. If no objections have been filed, the request made in the Petition will be granted by default.
Dated: 21.February.2017
BY THE COURT
Chandler, Heidi
Feb. 21, 2017 6:18 PM
Judge of District Court
Dated: 2/21/17
Sean R Jones, Court Administrator
By: Kelly Serfling 2/21/17,
Senior Court Clerk
KENT E. NYBERG LAW OFFICE, LTD.
Kent E. Nyberg
MN #80159
20 NE 4th Street, Suite 101
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
Telephone: (218) 326-9626
Facsimile: (218) 326-9629
SRNF March 2, 9, 2017
TOWN ELECTION BALLOT
TOWN OF LONE PINE
GENERAL ELECTION
MARCH 14, 2017
Put an (x) in the square opposite the name of each
Candidate you wish to vote for.
TOWN SUPERVISOR
VOTE FOR ONE
Jon Korpi
Write-in
TOWN TREASURER
VOTE FOR ONE
Karen Strege
Write-in
NOTICE TO THE VOTERS OF
NASHWAUK TOWNSHIP
March 2017 Regular Town Meeting: The regular meeting for March 2017 will be held on Monday, March 13th, 2017 at 7:00 PM in the Nashwauk Township Community Center.
Annual Town Meeting Notice: On Tuesday, March 14th, 2017 at 7:00 PM, the Annual Town Meeting of Nashwauk Township will commence in the Nashwauk Township Community Center, to set the levies and to conduct any and all business deemed to be proper when the Annual Meeting is convened. In case of inclement weather, the Annual Meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 21th, 2017 at 7:00 PM.
Meeting Date Notice for 2017-2018: The Nashwauk Town Board will meet the second Tuesday of each month for the years 2017-2018 unless there is a conflict and the meeting notice change will be posted. All meeting will start at 7:00 PM in the Nashwauk Township Community Center. All meetings are open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend.
Posted this 23rd day of February 2017.
Karine Woodman
Nashwauk Township Clerk
––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
SUMMARY OF THE
PROCEEDINGS OF THE
ITASCA COUNTY
BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
FEBRUARY 14, 2017
Per Minnesota State Statute 375.12, the full text of the Official Proceedings is available for public inspection in the Itasca County Administrator’s Office of the Itasca County Courthouse in Grand Rapids, Minnesota; on the Itasca County website (http://itascacountymn.iqm2.com/Citizens/Default.aspx); or by standard or electronic mail.
The Itasca County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on February 14, 2017, in the Boardroom of the Itasca County Courthouse, 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN.
Vice-Chair Mandich called the meeting to order at 2:30 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance with all members present, except Snyder absent.
CHAIR PRO-TEM
Tinquist/Ives appointed Commissioner Leo Trunt to act as Chair Pro-Tem for this meeting. All aye, except Snyder absent.
APPROVAL OF AGENDA
Ives/Mandich approved the agenda, as presented. All aye, except Snyder absent.
MINUTES APPROVAL
Tinquist/Ives approved the minutes of the Tuesday, February 7, 2017 County Board Work Session and the Tuesday, February 7, 2017 County Board Budget to Actual Review meeting. All aye, except Snyder absent.
CONSENT AGENDA
Tinquist/Mandich approved the Consent Agenda. All aye, except Snyder absent.
RECOGNITION OF COUNTY EMPLOYEE(S)
The following employees were recognized: Dan Sondgeroth, Megan Ritter, Shelley McCauley, Arlene Grife, Bill Anwiler, and Dee Gielen.
KRONOS AGREEMENTS
Mandich/Tinquist approved a deviation from the recommended indemnification language approved by the County Board on 3-22-10. All aye, except Snyder absent.
Tinquist/Ives approved and authorized necessary signatures for the Kronos Workforce Ready – Softwars as a Service Agreement, End User License Agreement for BSI On-Demand Service, and Workforce Ready Order forms. All aye, except Snyder absent.
LEGISLATIVE CONFERENCE CALL
A Legislative Conference Call was provided by Senator David Tomassoni and Lobbyist Loren Solberg.
COMMISSIONER WARRANTS
Tinquist/Mandich approved Commissioner Warrants with a check date of February 17, 2017, in the amount of $933,710.75. All aye, except Snyder absent.
PUBLIC HEALTH DIVISION UPDATE/PRESENTATION
Public Health Division Manager Kelly Chandler provided an update regarding the Itasca Health Fund awards for informational purposes only; no action taken.
VETS 2016 RECAP
Veteran Services Officer Hugh Quinn provided a Veteran Services Department presentation/update for informational purposes only; no action taken.
PUBLIC HEARING
Tinquist/Ives opened the Public Hearing Re: Rezone Application Submitted by Jordan Osse. All aye, except Snyder absent.
Tinquist/Mandich closed the above public hearing. All aye, except Snyder absent.
Tinquist/Mandich adopted the Resolution Re: Application Submitted by Jordan Osse to rezone property from Farm Residential to Recreational Commercial for property located at 11-24-2304 and 11-224-2401, based on the Planning Commission’s recommendation to the County Board for approval of the re-zone application from their February 9, 2017 hearing. All aye, except Snyder absent.
COMMISSIONER COMMENTS
Commissioner Tinquist encouraged the public to submit comments regarding possible changes to the Itasca County ATV Policy and Ordinance.
Commissioner Trunt reminded the public that the Jacobson Classic will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2017 beginning at 9:00 a.m. in Jacobson, MN.
ADJOURNMENT
Chair Pro-Tem Trunt adjourned the meeting at 3:36 p.m.
ATTEST
Terry Snyder, Chair of the County Board
Brett Skyles, Clerk of the County Board
SRNF March 2, 2017
––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF ITASCA
DISTRICT COURT
NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No.: 31-PR-17-511
NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
In Re: Estate of
William H. Green,
aka William Herman Green
Decedent.
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on April 3, 2017 at 8:59 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, Minnesota, on a petition for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Decedent’s Will dated December 1, 2004, and for the appointment of David William Green, whose address is 20070 Moose Point Road, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 as personal representative of the Decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the Decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the Decedent’s estate.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. §524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
No formal hearing will be held unless written objections have been filed with the Court Administrator. If no objections have been filed, the request made in the Petition will be granted by default.
Dated: February 28, 2017
BY THE COURT
Korey Wahwassuck,
Judge of District Court
Dated: February 28, 2017
s/ SEAN R. JONES, Court Administrator
Dated: February 28, 2017
Sophia Schjenken
NYBERG LAW OFFICE LTD.
Kent E. Nyberg
MN #80159
20 NE 4th Street, Suite 101
Telephone: 218-326-9626
Facsimile: 218-326-9629
e-mail: nyblaw@paulbunyan.net
ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER
SRNF March 2, 9, 2017
––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF ITASCA
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No. 31-PR-17-442
NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DESCENT OF PROPERTY
Estate of
Charlene Bluntach
Decedent
A Petition for Determination of Descent has been tiled with this Court. The Petition represents that the Decedent died more than three years ago, leaving property in Minnesota and requests the probate of Decedent’s last will, if any, and the descent of such property be determined and assigned by this Court to the persons entitled to the property.
Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted.
IT IS ORDERED and Notice is further given, that the Petition will be heard on April 3, 2017, at 8:59 A.M. by this Court at Room 381 of 123 NE 4th St., Grand Rapids, Minnesota.
(1) Notice shall be given to all interested persons (Minn. Stat. 524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to Minn. Stat. 524.3-204.
(2) Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by:
Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing date.
No formal hearing will be held unless written objections have been filed with the Court.
(COURT SEAL)
Chandler, Heidi
Feb. 21, 2017 6:22 PM
District Court Judge, Probate Division
Court Administrator: Sean R. Jones
By: Kelly Serfling,
Deputy Court Administrator
Date: 2/21/17
Attorney for Petitioner
Name: John P. Dimich
Firm: Dimich Law Office
Street:
City, State, ZIP: Grand Rapids, MN 55744
Attorney License No.:
Telephone: 218-326-1765
FAX: 218-326-1766
SRNF March 2, 9, 2017