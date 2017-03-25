Legal notices: published March 23, 2017

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

ITASCA COUNTY

LAND USE ZONING/SANITATION

PERMITS REQUIRED

LEGAL NOTICE

Pursuant to the provisions of the Minnesota Statutes, Section/s 375.51, 394.26 and the Itasca County Zoning Ordinance, the Itasca County Planning Commission and Board of Adjustment will hold a public hearing in the County Board Room, Courthouse, in the City of Grand Rapids, MN on WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12TH, 2017 between the hours of 8:15 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. or until the following application/s have been addressed. For more information contact the Itasca County Environmental Services Department, Courthouse, Grand Rapids MN 55744. PHONE: 218/327-2857; TDD: 218/327-2896.

NOTE: The Planning Commission may impose such conditions or restrictions as it deems necessary to protect the public interest and the Board of Adjustment may reverse or affirm wholly or partly or may modify the order, requirement, decision or determination appealed from and to that end shall have all the powers of the officer from whom the appeal was taken and may direct the issuance of a permit.

INTERESTED PERSONS MAY CONTACT THE ZONING DEPARTMENT 5 DAYS PRIOR TO THE HEARING, TO OBTAIN A COPY OF THE STAFF REPORT ON THE FOLLOWING APPLICATIONS:

NOT A PUBLIC HEARING:

Minor Subdivision entitled Myles Cabin LLC – Part of Lot 2, Section 11, Unorganized Township 54-26, Clint Corrow/Mary Heiken (Pokegama, General Development)

Variance from Section 5.6.7B of the Zoning Ordinance for construction of a new dwelling (2464 SF) with open decks (426 SF) and garage/storage shed/studio (720 SF + 576 SF) which does not maintain the required setback from the Ordinary High Water Level (OHWL) of Prairie Lake, Recreational Development 2 Class, (all existing structures except one will be removed) – Part of Lot 4, Section 29, Arbo Township 56-25 (Chad Simons/James Bujold & Emily Naparalla/Bonnie Collins)

*The Planning Commission/BoA will view the sites on the same day prior to the hearing and return to the Courthouse and hold the public hearing which will begin at 10:30 a.m.

Dated this 17th March, 2017

at Grand Rapids, MN 55744

Dan Swenson,

Environmental Services Director

SRNF March 23, 2017

ACCEPTING BIDS

Greenway Township is accepting sealed bids on the following equipment “As Is”:

*1984 John Deere 544C Loader with 5345 hours.

Minimum Bid: $14,500

*1976 Case 580C Rubber Tire Backhoe/Loader

with 1640 hours.

Minimum Bid: $5,500

Bids may be submitted to the Greenway Township Clerk,

PO Box 173, Marble, MN 55764.

The deadline for bids is March 31, 2017.

Bids will be opened at 6:00 p.m. on April 3, 2017.

Greenway Township reserves the right

to reject any and all bids.

For more information, contact Aaron,

from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 247-7191

April Serich, Greenway Township Clerk

–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:

That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: December 29, 2006

MORTGAGOR: John Mordick, a single person

MORTGAGEE: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union, a credit union organized under the laws of the United States of America

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded January 11, 2007, in the office of the County Recorder, as Document No. A000606779, Itasca County, Minnesota.

MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 25235 State Highway 6, Cohasset, Minnesota 55721

TAX PARCEL I.D. NOS. 69-014-3101

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter (NE 1/4 SW 1/4), LESS the East 330 feet of the South 660 feet, Section 14, Township 55 North, Range 27 West of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Itasca County, Minnesota.

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Itasca

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $100,000.00

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $71,347.31

INTEREST RATE AND PER DIEM: Current interest rate is 5.875%, with a daily per diem of $10.34.

That prior to commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE: April 5, 2017, at 10:00 am.

PLACE OF SALE: Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, 440 First Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota 55744, to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within twelve (12) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

DATE AND TIME MORTGAGOR MUST VACATE THE PREMISES: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by April 5, 2018, at 11:59 p.m.

“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE (5) WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.”

Dated: February 13, 2017

MESSERLI & KRAMER P.A.

By: /s/ Thomas J. Hainje

Thomas J. Hainje (Lic. #390325)

1400 Fifth Street Towers

100 South Fifth Street

Minneapolis, MN 55402-1217

(612) 672-3600

Attorney in Fact for

Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union

15845-561

IMPORTANT NOTICE

This communication is from a debt collector and is an attempt to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Published in the

Scenic Range NewsForum

February 16, 23; March 2, 9, 16, 23, 2017

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

OFFICE OF THE MINNESOTA

SECRETARY OF STATE

Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333

The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable consumers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.

1. List the exact assumed name under which the business is or will be conducted: M&T Cleaning Services.

2. Principal Place of Business: 18217 Trigger Trail, Grand Rapids, MN 55744.

3. List the name and complete street address of all persons conducting business under the above Assumed Name, OR if an entity, provide the legal corporate, LLC, or Limited Partnership name and registered office address: Tammy Laudise, 18217 Trigger Trail, Grand Rapids, MN 55744.

4. I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.

Signature: Tammy Laudise

Date: January 6, 2017

Print Name and Title:

Tammy Laudise, Owner

Enter an email address to which the Secretary of State can forward official notices required by law and other notices: tam.swing@yahoo.com

List a name and daytime phone number of a person who can be contacted about this form:

Contact Name: Tammy Laudise

Phone Number 218-929-0492

SRNF March 23, 30, 2017

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

Town of Nashwauk

Chairman Warren Stolp called the regular meeting of the Town of Nashwauk to order on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at 7:00 PM in the Cloverdale Hall. Members present: Warren Stolp, Jeffrey Ekholm, Robert Coughlin, Amber Goss and Karine Woodman. Members absent: none.

A motion was made by Stolp and seconded by Ekholm to approve the treasurer’s report as read. Total receipts: $179,588.05. Total disbursements: $24,424.27. Total ending balance for the month: $814,647.06. Motion carried unanimously.

A motion was made by Ekholm and seconded by Coughlin to approve the clerk’s minutes of the last regular meeting. Motion carried unanimously.

A motion was made by Stolp and seconded by Coughlin to approve and pay all claims presented to the board for payment. Motion carried unanimously.

OLD BUSINESS:

1. A discussion was held regarding the repairs needed for the bad end of the truck. Bad Billy’s was the lowest but most familiar with M&M Auto. The township will submit a claim with the insurance.

*Motion by Stolp, seconded by Ekholm to approve the estimate from M&M Auto Body for $2,032.92. Motion carried unanimously.

2. A discussion was held regarding hiring rink attendants. There were three applicants and it was decided to hire all three. Rick will contact and schedule them.

*Motion by Stolp, seconded by Ekholm to hire three rink attendants with a pay rate of $8.00 per hour. Motion carried unanimously.

3. A discussion was held regarding the sale of the Cloverdale Hall. The closing was December 21st, 2016 and Stolp suggested the proceeds be paid on the principal of the American Bank loan.

*Motion by Ekholm, seconded by Stolp to pay on the loan principal $32,559.50 from the loan proceeds which were deposited in our bank account. Motion carried unanimously.

4. No other old business was brought forward for discussion.

NEW BUSINESS:

1. Oaths of Office was administered for Nichole Place as Treasurer, Warren Stolp as Supervisor C and Marc Engel as Supervisor B. Just prior to the oath of offices were administered, Stolp thanked Amber Goss for her time as Treasurer and presented a plaque to Jeff Ekholm thanking him for his time and dedication to Nashwauk Township over 18+ years.

2. *Motion by Coughlin and seconded by Engel to appoint Warren Stolp as chairman for 2017. Motion carried unanimously. Warren Stolp accepted.

3. The regular town meeting schedule for 2017; to remain the second Tuesday of each month at 7:00 PM unless there is a conflict in scheduling, which notice will be given and posted.

*Motion by Stolp, seconded by Coughlin to approve the 2017 schedule as stated. Motion carried unanimously.

4. *A motion was made by Stolp and seconded by Engel to designate the posting places for town notices to be: The Clerk’s Office and the Nashwauk Township Community Center. Motion carried unanimously.

5. A motion was made by Stolp and seconded by Engel to select the American Bank of Nashwauk as the town’s depository. Motion carried unanimously.

A resolution was provided by American Bank and read to all members. No action taken.

6. *A motion was made by Stolp and seconded by Coughlin to select the Scenic Range NewsForum as the town’s publishing newspaper. Motion carried unanimously.

7. A discussion was held regarding the wages and salaries for 2017. The hall caretaker salary will be discussed at the next meeting, giving Mary Jo Weber an opportunity to explain how much time she is spending on the new hall. The ‘Miscellaneous labor’ line item was changed to Casual labor with a rate of $7.75, which is minimum wage.

*Motion by Stolp, seconded by Engel to approve wages and salaries with noted changes, except Hall Caretaker wage. Motion carried unanimously.

8. *A motion was made by Stolp and seconded by Coughlin to change the March township meeting to Monday, March 13th, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. due to the annual meeting occurring on Tuesday, March 14th, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. Motion carried unanimously.

9. A reminder was given regarding the Board of Audit meeting which will be held directly after the scheduled February board meeting. A discussion was held regarding changing the February regular board meeting.

*Motion by Engel, seconded by Coughlin to change the regular township board meeting to Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. at the Nashwauk Township Community Center. Motion carried unanimously.

10. *Motion by Coughlin, seconded by Engel to renew the Certificate of Deposit #1567 with American Bank. Motion carried unanimously.