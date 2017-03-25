Legal notices: published March 23, 2017

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
ITASCA COUNTY
LAND USE ZONING/SANITATION
PERMITS REQUIRED
LEGAL NOTICE
Pursuant to the provisions of the Minnesota Statutes, Section/s 375.51, 394.26 and the Itasca County Zoning Ordinance, the Itasca County Planning Commission and Board of Adjustment will hold a public hearing in the County Board Room, Courthouse, in the City of Grand Rapids, MN on WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12TH, 2017 between the hours of 8:15 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. or until the following application/s have been addressed. For more information contact the Itasca County Environmental Services Department, Courthouse, Grand Rapids MN 55744. PHONE: 218/327-2857; TDD: 218/327-2896.
NOTE: The Planning Commission may impose such conditions or restrictions as it deems necessary to protect the public interest and the Board of Adjustment may reverse or affirm wholly or partly or may modify the order, requirement, decision or determination appealed from and to that end shall have all the powers of the officer from whom the appeal was taken and may direct the issuance of a permit.
INTERESTED PERSONS MAY CONTACT THE ZONING DEPARTMENT 5 DAYS PRIOR TO THE HEARING, TO OBTAIN A COPY OF THE STAFF REPORT ON THE FOLLOWING APPLICATIONS:
NOT A PUBLIC HEARING:
Minor Subdivision entitled Myles Cabin LLC – Part of Lot 2, Section 11, Unorganized Township 54-26, Clint Corrow/Mary Heiken (Pokegama, General Development)
Variance from Section 5.6.7B of the Zoning Ordinance for construction of a new dwelling (2464 SF) with open decks (426 SF) and garage/storage shed/studio (720 SF + 576 SF) which does not maintain the required setback from the Ordinary High Water Level (OHWL) of Prairie Lake, Recreational Development 2 Class, (all existing structures except one will be removed) – Part of Lot 4, Section 29, Arbo Township 56-25 (Chad Simons/James Bujold & Emily Naparalla/Bonnie Collins)
*The Planning Commission/BoA will view the sites on the same day prior to the hearing and return to the Courthouse and hold the public hearing which will begin at 10:30 a.m.
Dated this 17th March, 2017
at Grand Rapids, MN 55744
Dan Swenson,
Environmental Services Director
SRNF March 23, 2017
ACCEPTING BIDS
Greenway Township is accepting sealed bids on the following equipment “As Is”:
*1984 John Deere 544C Loader with 5345 hours.
Minimum Bid: $14,500
*1976 Case 580C Rubber Tire Backhoe/Loader
with 1640 hours.
Minimum Bid: $5,500
Bids may be submitted to the Greenway Township Clerk,
PO Box 173, Marble, MN 55764.
The deadline for bids is March 31, 2017.
Bids will be opened at 6:00 p.m. on April 3, 2017.
Greenway Township reserves the right
to reject any and all bids.
For more information, contact Aaron,
from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 247-7191
April Serich, Greenway Township Clerk
–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:
That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: December 29, 2006
MORTGAGOR: John Mordick, a single person
MORTGAGEE: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union, a credit union organized under the laws of the United States of America
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded January 11, 2007, in the office of the County Recorder, as Document No. A000606779, Itasca County, Minnesota.
MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 25235 State Highway 6, Cohasset, Minnesota 55721
TAX PARCEL I.D. NOS. 69-014-3101
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter (NE 1/4 SW 1/4), LESS the East 330 feet of the South 660 feet, Section 14, Township 55 North, Range 27 West of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Itasca County, Minnesota.
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Itasca
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $100,000.00
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $71,347.31
INTEREST RATE AND PER DIEM: Current interest rate is 5.875%, with a daily per diem of $10.34.
That prior to commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: April 5, 2017, at 10:00 am.
PLACE OF SALE: Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, 440 First Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota 55744, to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within twelve (12) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
DATE AND TIME MORTGAGOR MUST VACATE THE PREMISES: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by April 5, 2018, at 11:59 p.m.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE (5) WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.”
Dated: February 13, 2017
MESSERLI & KRAMER P.A.
By: /s/ Thomas J. Hainje
Thomas J. Hainje (Lic. #390325)
1400 Fifth Street Towers
100 South Fifth Street
Minneapolis, MN 55402-1217
(612) 672-3600
Attorney in Fact for
Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union
15845-561
IMPORTANT NOTICE
This communication is from a debt collector and is an attempt to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Published in the
Scenic Range NewsForum
February 16, 23; March 2, 9, 16, 23, 2017
––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
OFFICE OF THE MINNESOTA
SECRETARY OF STATE
Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable consumers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
1. List the exact assumed name under which the business is or will be conducted: M&T Cleaning Services.
2. Principal Place of Business: 18217 Trigger Trail, Grand Rapids, MN 55744.
3. List the name and complete street address of all persons conducting business under the above Assumed Name, OR if an entity, provide the legal corporate, LLC, or Limited Partnership name and registered office address: Tammy Laudise, 18217 Trigger Trail, Grand Rapids, MN 55744.
4. I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
Signature: Tammy Laudise
Date: January 6, 2017
Print Name and Title:
Tammy Laudise, Owner
Enter an email address to which the Secretary of State can forward official notices required by law and other notices: tam.swing@yahoo.com
List a name and daytime phone number of a person who can be contacted about this form:
Contact Name: Tammy Laudise
Phone Number 218-929-0492
SRNF March 23, 30, 2017
––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
Town of Nashwauk
Chairman Warren Stolp called the regular meeting of the Town of Nashwauk to order on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at 7:00 PM in the Cloverdale Hall. Members present: Warren Stolp, Jeffrey Ekholm, Robert Coughlin, Amber Goss and Karine Woodman. Members absent: none.
A motion was made by Stolp and seconded by Ekholm to approve the treasurer’s report as read. Total receipts: $179,588.05. Total disbursements: $24,424.27. Total ending balance for the month: $814,647.06. Motion carried unanimously.
A motion was made by Ekholm and seconded by Coughlin to approve the clerk’s minutes of the last regular meeting. Motion carried unanimously.
A motion was made by Stolp and seconded by Coughlin to approve and pay all claims presented to the board for payment. Motion carried unanimously.
OLD BUSINESS:
1. A discussion was held regarding the repairs needed for the bad end of the truck. Bad Billy’s was the lowest but most familiar with M&M Auto. The township will submit a claim with the insurance.
*Motion by Stolp, seconded by Ekholm to approve the estimate from M&M Auto Body for $2,032.92. Motion carried unanimously.
2. A discussion was held regarding hiring rink attendants. There were three applicants and it was decided to hire all three. Rick will contact and schedule them.
*Motion by Stolp, seconded by Ekholm to hire three rink attendants with a pay rate of $8.00 per hour. Motion carried unanimously.
3. A discussion was held regarding the sale of the Cloverdale Hall. The closing was December 21st, 2016 and Stolp suggested the proceeds be paid on the principal of the American Bank loan.
*Motion by Ekholm, seconded by Stolp to pay on the loan principal $32,559.50 from the loan proceeds which were deposited in our bank account. Motion carried unanimously.
4. No other old business was brought forward for discussion.
NEW BUSINESS:
1. Oaths of Office was administered for Nichole Place as Treasurer, Warren Stolp as Supervisor C and Marc Engel as Supervisor B. Just prior to the oath of offices were administered, Stolp thanked Amber Goss for her time as Treasurer and presented a plaque to Jeff Ekholm thanking him for his time and dedication to Nashwauk Township over 18+ years.
2. *Motion by Coughlin and seconded by Engel to appoint Warren Stolp as chairman for 2017. Motion carried unanimously. Warren Stolp accepted.
3. The regular town meeting schedule for 2017; to remain the second Tuesday of each month at 7:00 PM unless there is a conflict in scheduling, which notice will be given and posted.
*Motion by Stolp, seconded by Coughlin to approve the 2017 schedule as stated. Motion carried unanimously.
4. *A motion was made by Stolp and seconded by Engel to designate the posting places for town notices to be: The Clerk’s Office and the Nashwauk Township Community Center. Motion carried unanimously.
5. A motion was made by Stolp and seconded by Engel to select the American Bank of Nashwauk as the town’s depository. Motion carried unanimously.
A resolution was provided by American Bank and read to all members. No action taken.
6. *A motion was made by Stolp and seconded by Coughlin to select the Scenic Range NewsForum as the town’s publishing newspaper. Motion carried unanimously.
7. A discussion was held regarding the wages and salaries for 2017. The hall caretaker salary will be discussed at the next meeting, giving Mary Jo Weber an opportunity to explain how much time she is spending on the new hall. The ‘Miscellaneous labor’ line item was changed to Casual labor with a rate of $7.75, which is minimum wage.
*Motion by Stolp, seconded by Engel to approve wages and salaries with noted changes, except Hall Caretaker wage. Motion carried unanimously.
8. *A motion was made by Stolp and seconded by Coughlin to change the March township meeting to Monday, March 13th, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. due to the annual meeting occurring on Tuesday, March 14th, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. Motion carried unanimously.
9. A reminder was given regarding the Board of Audit meeting which will be held directly after the scheduled February board meeting. A discussion was held regarding changing the February regular board meeting.
*Motion by Engel, seconded by Coughlin to change the regular township board meeting to Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. at the Nashwauk Township Community Center. Motion carried unanimously.
10. *Motion by Coughlin, seconded by Engel to renew the Certificate of Deposit #1567 with American Bank. Motion carried unanimously.
11. Coughlin discussed thoughts regarding the roads and snowplowing. He discussed getting in and out of the fire hall should there be a call. He suggested snowplowing the fire halls and to make a few passes for emergency vehicles. Rick will take care of that first in a snowfall.
12. Correspondence
a. Greenway Recreation Board
b. ICTA meeting minutes
c. Rams Letter
d. Fairview and BCBS contract agreement
e. Census Survey participation
f. Norri letter
g. MN Dept. of Commerce Pipeline project letter
h. Happy Holidays card from Schwartz, Fastenal, Hammerlund Construction
13. Discussed additional business:
a. RAMS suggested to Stolp that the Township should appoint an alternate.
*Motion by Stolp, seconded by Engel to appoint Rob Coughlin as an alternate RAMS member. Motion carried unanimously.
b. The City of Nashwauk spoke to Stolp and discussed how we can collaborate on future projects. Stolp will talk to the Mayor and get back to the board.
c. Clerk discussed getting a new computer as the current computer is unreliable. She will get pricing on a new battery vs. getting a new computer to present at the next meeting.
d. Coughlin mentioned the EPA representative will be here on Friday to look at the wood stove.
e. A discussion was held regarding getting a mailbox for the wall outside the clerk’s office for township paperwork. The box will remain locked and the Clerk and Treasurer will have a key.
With no further business to discuss, a motion was made by Stolp and seconded by Coughlin to adjourn at 7:45 PM. Motion carried unanimously.
The next regular meeting will be on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at 7:00 PM in the Nashwauk Township Community Center.
ATTEST:
Clerk Chairman
SRNF March 23, 2017
––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Sealed bids will be received at the Office of the County Highway Engineer of Itasca County, Grand Rapids, Minnesota, until 2:00 PM on Thursday, the 30th day of March, 2017.
FURNISHING TANKWAGON DELIVERY OF DIESEL FUEL FOR THE ITASCA COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT.
FURNISHING TRANSPORT DELIVERY OF PROPANE AT FIVE GARAGE FACILITIES AND TANKWAGON DELIVERY AT THREE GARAGES FACILITIES.
FURNISHING TRANSPORT DELIVERY OF GASOLINE TO THE COURTHOUSE, AND TANKWAGON DELIVERY TO SIX GARAGE FACILITIES.
Specifications to be obtained at the Office of the County Highway Engineer. The right is reserved to accept or reject any or all bids and to waive any defects therein.
Dated: February 28, 2017
Karin Grandia
Itasca County Highway Engineer
Itasca County
123 NE 4th Street
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
SRNF March 9, 16, 23, 2017
––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
SUMMARY OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE
ITASCA COUNTY
BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
WORK SESSION
MARCH 7, 2017
Per Minnesota State Statute 375.12, the full text of the Official Proceedings is available for public inspection in the Itasca County Administrator’s Office of the Itasca County Courthouse in Grand Rapids, Minnesota; on the Itasca County website (http://itascacountymn.iqm2.com/Citizens/Default.aspx); or by standard or electronic mail.
The Itasca County Board of Commissioners met in work session on March 7, 2017, in the Boardroom of the Itasca County Courthouse, 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN.
Chair Snyder called the meeting to order at 2:30 p.m. with all members present.
APPROVAL OF AGENDA
Trunt/Mandich added Item #6.6 (Assessor Department Position Reallocation), pulled Item #5.7 (Liberty Township Road Improvements) and added the item as Item #6.7, and approved the agenda, as amended. All aye.
MINUTES APPROVAL
Tinquist/Ives approved the minutes of the Tuesday, February 28, 2017 County Board Regular Session. All aye.
RECOMMENDED FOR CONSENT AGENDA
Ten (10) items were recommended for the County Board’s March 14, 2017 Consent Agenda.
TRIAL BALANCE
County Auditor/Treasurer provided information regarding the January 2017 Trial Balance for informational purposes only; no action taken.
SALE OF ROAD & BRIDGE EQUIPMENT
Maintenance Engineer Matt Pellinen informed the County Board of their intent to sell excess Road & Bridge equipment for informational purposes only; no action taken.
DEER RIVER – BOWSTRING SNOWMOBILE TRAIL PROPOSAL
Bushwackers Snowmobile Club representative Jeff Herfindahl provided information regarding the request to create a new designated snowmobile trail from Deer River to the Bowstring Snowmobile Trail for information only; no action taken.
REVIEW OF PROPOSED STATE LAND ACQUISITION
Trunt/Ives referred the item to the County Board’s March 21, 2017 Work Session.
IEDC QUARTERLY PRESENTATION
Mark Zimmerman of the Itasca Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) provided the County Board with an IEDC Quarterly Report for informational purposes only; no action taken.
ASSESSOR DEPARTMENT POSITION REALLOCATION
The item was recommended for the County Board’s March 14, 2017 Consent Agenda.
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP ROAD IMPROVEMENTS
Tinquist/Mandich authorized the County Transportation Department to utilize funds remaining in Liberty Township’s account, in the amount of $89,174.84, to pay for improvements.
COMMITTEE REPORTS
Commissioner Trunt reported on his recent visit to the State Capitol and meeting with Senator Eichorn.
ADMINISTRATOR UPDATE
COMMISSIONER COMMENTS
RECESS
Chair Snyder recessed the meeting at 3:50 p.m.
RECONVENE
Chair Snyder reconvened the meeting at 3:53 p.m. with all members present.
CLOSED SESSION PER MN STAT. 13D.05, SUBD. 3(B)
Tinquist/Mandich moved to go into Closed Session pursuant to Minn. Stat. 13D.05, Subd 3 (b) based upon Attorney Client Privilege for case consultation and legal advice regarding pending or threatened litigation regarding an elected official salary or budget appeal. All aye.
Others present: Human Resources Director Lynn Hart, Labor Attorney Scott Lepak (via telephone), County Administrator Brett Skyles, and Deputy Clerk of the County Board Amanda Schultz.
Tinquist/Trunt moved to go into Open Session. All aye.
No action was taken.
ADJOURNMENT
Chair Snyder adjourned the meeting at 4:34 p.m.
ATTEST
Terry Snyder, Chair of the County Board
Brett Skyles, Clerk of the County Board
SRNF March 23, 2017
NOTICE
The City of Coleraine will be taking applications to fill a position on the Western Mesabi Mine Planning Board (WMMPB). Anyone interested in serving as a Coleraine representative on the WMMPB, can stop by the city clerk’s office abetween the hours of
8:00 A.M. to 4:30 P.M. Monday through Thursday or download from our web site:
www.cityofcoleraine.com. Applications will be accepted until May 1, 2017 at 4:30 P.M.
––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
ITASCA COUNTY
Notice is hereby given that sealed bids will be received at the Office of the County Auditor of Itasca County, 123 4th Street, Grand Rapids Minnesota 55744, until 11:00 A.M. on April 18, 2017 for construction of the following:
Itasca County
Calcium and Magnesium Chloride
County Project 2017-13
The approximate quantities of the major work for County Project 2017-13 are as follows:
Calcium Chloride 215,000 Gallons
Magnesium Chloride 215,000 Gallons
The Contract will be awarded to the lowest responsible bidder. Plans, specifications and proposals may be obtained at the Office of the Itasca County Highway Engineer.
All sealed bids must include a certified check or bid bond payable to the Itasca County Auditor/Treasurer for an amount of at least 5% of the bid.
Bidders who are going to be providing quotes as subcontractors may download plans and proposals through the Itasca County website, www.co.itasca.mn.us, at no charge. Contractors who wish to be listed as planholders or bid on the project are required to obtain a full bid document packet from the Itasca County Transportation Department at 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN 55744.
The County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids and to waive any defects therein.
Dated: March 20, 2017
Jeffrey Walker Itasca County Auditor/Treasurer Courthouse
Grand Rapids, MN 55744 Karin Grandia
Itasca County Highway Engineer
Courthouse
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
SRNF March 23, 30; April 6, 2017
Nashwauk Township
Hall Caretaker Wanted
Nashwauk Township is looking for a Hall Caretaker for the Nashwauk Township Community Center. Duties include, but are not limited to:
• Scheduling hall rental
• Cleaning the hall
• Shoveling
To apply: Send a letter of interest by April 14, 2017.
Send applications to:
Nashwauk Township
18714 Lost Road
Nashwauk, MN 55769
The Town Board of Supervisors will review the letters at the Town Board meeting on April 18, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. For more information contact Karine Woodman at
218-885-0084 or nashwauktwp@hotmail.com.
Balsam Township
Help Wanted
Balsam Township is looking a
Janitor/Hall Administrator
Duties include, but aren’t limited to:
• Janitor/Hall Administrator
• Town Hall and Fire hall cleaning
• General Maintenance
• Hall scheduling and rental
• Report to the Town Board concerning the Hall
This is a part- time position.
Rate of pay: $12/hr. plus Monthly $50
for keeping hall schedule
To apply: Send a letter of interest by
Tuesday, April 18th, 2017 to:
Rebecca Olson, Clerk
Balsam Township
41388 Scenic Highway, Bovey, MN 55709
The Town Board of Supervisors will review the letters at the Town Board meeting April 20th, 2017 at 6:30 p.m., and a decision will be made at that same Board Meeting. For more info contact Rebecca Olson, 245-0146, or John Kannas 910-9593.