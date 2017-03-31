Legal Notices: published March 30, 2017

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

City of La Prairie Summary Financial Report

The purpose of this report is to provide a summary of financial information concerning the City of La Prairie to interested citizens. The complete financial statements may be examined at the City Hall, 15 Park Drive,

La Prairie, Minnesota. Questions about this report should be directed to Ms. Arlana Hess, Clerk 218-326-8898. The following summaries are from the financial statements of the City for the year ending December 31, 2016.

Receipts and Disbursements for General Operations (Governmental Funds)

Total Total Percent

Increase

2016 2015 (Decrease)

Receipts

Property Taxes $241,956 $249,848 -3.16%

Special Assessments 67,564 187,154 -63.90%

Licenses and Permits 3,566 20,217 -82.36%

Intergovernmental 119,923 688,545 -82.58%

Charges for Services 10,139 10,979 -7.65%

Fines and Forfeitures 327 898 -63.59%

Investment Earnings 724 1,033 -29.91%

Contributions and Donations 536 - 0.00%

Refunds 4,407 10,063 -56.21%

Miscellaneous 4,184 1,869 123.86%

Total Receipts $453,326 $1,170,606 -61.27%

Per Capita 681.69 1,760.31

Disbursements Current: General Government $119,716 $190,876 -37.28%

Public Safety 23,621 25,312 -6.68%

Streets and Highways 115,607 109,084 5.98%

Culture and Recreation 31,840 13,939 128.42%

Capital Outlay 17,322 6,881 151.74%

Miscellaneous 6,461 42,841 -84.92%

Debt Service:

Principal - - n/a

Interest and Other Charges - - n/a

Capital Outlay 100,211 1,155,750

Total Disbursements $414,778 $1,544,683 -73.15%

Per Capita 623.73 2,322.83 -73.15%

Total Long-term Indebtedness $- $- n/a

Per Capita - - n/a

General Fund Cash Fund Balance

-December 31 $214,729 $726,135 -70.43%

Per Capita 322.90 1,091.93 -70.43%

City of La Prairie

Statement of Net Position-Proprietary Funds December 31, 2016

Water Sewer Totals

ASSETS: Current Assets: Cash and Cash Equivalents $230,617 $120,595 $ 351,212

Investments - - -

Total Assets 230,617 120,595 351,212

LIABILITIES: - - -

NET POSITION:

Unrestricted $230,617 $120,595 $351,212

City of La Prairie

Statement of Revenues, Expenses, and Changes in Fund Net Position

Proprietary Funds

December 31, 2016

Water Sewer Totals

OPERATING RECEIPTS

Charges for Services $69,281 $63,934 $ 133,215

Miscellaneous 1,500 1,000 2,500

Total Operating Receipts 70,781 64,934 135,715

OPERATING DISBURSEMENTS

Contract Services 6,966 3,448 10,414

Utilities 39,661 34,065 73,726

Total Operating Disbursements 46,627 37,513 84,140

OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 24,154 27,421 51,575

NON-OPERTING RECEIPTS

Special Assessments 10,543 19,275 29,818

Insurance Claim - 3,750 3,750

Total Non-Operating Receipts 10,543 23,025 33,568

Net Income Before Principal & Transfers 34,697 50,446 85,143

Debt Principal - - -

Transfers In - - -

Transfers Out - - -

CHANGE IN NET POSITION 34,697 50,446 85,143

Total Net Position-Beginning 195,919 70,150 266,069

TOTAL NET POSITION-ENDING $230,616 $120,596 $351,212

SRNF March 30, 2017

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF ITASCA

Ninth JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No. 31-PR-17-763

NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of: Buddy T. Grozdanich

Decedent.

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on April 24, 2017, at 8:59 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Itasca County Courthouse, 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent, dated October 24, 1983, and codicil(s) to the Will dated ______ and separate writing(s) under Minnesota Statutes section 524.2-513 (“Will”), and for the appointment of Patricia Rancourt whose address is 21555 North Thirty Lake Drive, Bovey, MN 55709 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration.

Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims. taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 501B.41, subdivision 5.

No formal hearing will be held unless written objections have been filed with the court administrator. If no objections have been filed, the requests made in the Petition will be granted by default.

Dated: March 24, 2017

(COURT SEAL)

BY THE COURT

Korey Wahwassuck,

Judge of District Court

Dated: March 24, 2017

s/ SEAN R. JONES, Court Administrator

Dated: March 24, 2017

Sophia Schjenken, Senior Court Clerk

FILED

MAR 24, 2017

COUNTY ADMINISTRATOR

ITASCA COUNTY, MINN.

Attorney for Personal Representative

Name: Jerry S. Ophoven

Firm: Anderson, Ophoven & Stauffer, P.A.

Street: 520 NE First Avenue, Suite 1

City, State, ZIP: Grand Rapids, MN 55744

Attorney License No.: 23087X

Telephone: 218-326-6631

FAX: 218-326-9956

email: Jerry@aoslaw.net

SRNF March 30; April 6, 2017

NOTICE

The City of Coleraine will be taking applications to fill a position on the Western Mesabi Mine Planning Board (WMMPB). Anyone interested in serving as a Coleraine representative on the WMMPB, can stop by the city clerk’s office between the hours of

8:00 A.M. to 4:30 P.M. Monday through Thursday or download from our web site:

www.cityofcoleraine.com. Applications will be accepted until May 1, 2017 at 4:30 P.M.

SUMMARY OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE

ITASCA COUNTY

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

MARCH 14, 2017

Per Minnesota State Statute 375.12, the full text of the Official Proceedings is available for public inspection in the Itasca County Administrator’s Office of the Itasca County Courthouse in Grand Rapids, Minnesota; on the Itasca County website (http://itascacountymn.iqm2.com/Citizens/Default.aspx); or by standard or electronic mail.

The Itasca County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on March 14, 2017, in the Boardroom of the Itasca County Courthouse, 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN.

Chair Snyder called the meeting to order at 2:30 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance with all members present.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA

Mandich/Ives added Item #8.1 (Closed Session Re: Blandin Tax Litigation) and approved the agenda, as amended. All aye.

MINUTES APPROVAL

Trunt/Tinquist approved the minutes of the Tuesday, March 7, 2017 County Board Work Session. All aye.

CONSENT AGENDA

Tinquist/Mandich approved the Consent Agenda. All aye.

COMMISSIONER WARRANTS

Trunt/Tinquist approved Commissioner Warrants with a check date of March 17, 2017, in the amount of $661,451.20. All aye.

EMPLOYEE EXPENSE REPORT APPROVAL

Tinquist/Mandich approved employee expense reimbursement for expenses submitted over 60 days from when they were incurred. All aye.

LEGISLATIVE CONFERENCE CALL

A Legislative Conference Call was not available.

BUSINESS DIVISION UPDATE/PRESENTATION

Business Division Manager Crissy Krebs provided a review of the 2016 Health and Human Services Budget versus Actual Breakdown for informational purposes only; no action taken.

ANNUAL UPDATE BY MN/DOT AND ARDC

Minnesota Department of Transportation (Mn/DOT) representative John McDonald and Arrowhead Regional Development Commission (ARDC) representative Andy Hubley provided an informational presentation regarding Federal Aid Projects in Itasca County for informational purposes only; no action taken.

COMMISSIONER COMMENTS

RECESS

Chair Snyder recessed the meeting at 2:56 p.m.

RECONVENE

Chair Snyder reconvened the meeting at 3:05 p.m., with all members present.

CLOSED SESSION

Tinquist/Mandich moved to go into Closed Session pursuant to Minn. Stat. §13D.05, Subd. 3(B) and 13D.05, Subd. 1 (D) based upon (Attorney Client Privilege Minn. Stat. §595.02 Subd. 1 (B)) to consult with Its Attorney in Reference to Pending Litigation regarding the matter of Blandin Tax Litigation. All aye.

Tinquist/Mandich moved to go into Open Session. All aye.

No action taken.

ADJOURNMENT

Chair Snyder adjourned the meeting at 3:47 p.m.

ATTEST

Terry Snyder, Chair of the County Board

Brett Skyles, Clerk of the County Board

SRNF March 30, 2017

ACCEPTING BIDS

For Sale: Government surplus generator for sale. 6V71 Diesel Engine runs well. Generator unit does not work. Wires are melted. Needs repair. Sealed bids will be accepted until April 10th and can be dropped off at Coleraine City Hall. The City has the right to accept or reject all bids. For more information call 218.910.2291.

Sandy Bluntach

City Clerk/Treasurer

Nashwauk Township is hiring for a Township Foreman

Applicant must:

• Be able to operate equipment

• Have a Class A license or be eligible

• Be able to pass a alcohol, drug and background check

• Be mechanically inclined

• Prefer to reside within 20 miles of the township garage

Wage will be determined based on qualifications. Applications must be picked up at the Township Garage at 16470 County Road 8 in Nashwauk between the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. All applications must be turned in to the township garage with an attached resume. All applications are due on or before April 14th, 2017. Please call 218-885-2258 for more information or email nashwauktwp@hotmail.com.

OFFICE OF THE MINNESOTA

SECRETARY OF STATE

Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333

The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable consumers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.

1. List the exact assumed name under which the business is or will be conducted: M&T Cleaning Services.

2. Principal Place of Business: 18217 Trigger Trail, Grand Rapids, MN 55744.

3. List the name and complete street address of all persons conducting business under the above Assumed Name, OR if an entity, provide the legal corporate, LLC, or Limited Partnership name and registered office address: Tammy Laudise, 18217 Trigger Trail, Grand Rapids, MN 55744.

4. I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.

Signature: Tammy Laudise

Date: January 6, 2017

Print Name and Title:

Tammy Laudise, Owner

Enter an email address to which the Secretary of State can forward official notices required by law and other notices: tam.swing@yahoo.com

List a name and daytime phone number of a person who can be contacted about this form:

Contact Name: Tammy Laudise

Phone Number 218-929-0492

SRNF March 23, 30, 2017

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

ITASCA COUNTY

Notice is hereby given that sealed bids will be received at the Office of the County Auditor of Itasca County, 123 4th Street, Grand Rapids Minnesota 55744, until 11:00 A.M. on April 18, 2017 for construction of the following:

Itasca County

Calcium and Magnesium Chloride

County Project 2017-13

The approximate quantities of the major work for County Project 2017-13 are as follows:

Calcium Chloride 215,000 Gallons

Magnesium Chloride 215,000 Gallons

The Contract will be awarded to the lowest responsible bidder. Plans, specifications and proposals may be obtained at the Office of the Itasca County Highway Engineer.

All sealed bids must include a certified check or bid bond payable to the Itasca County Auditor/Treasurer for an amount of at least 5% of the bid.

Bidders who are going to be providing quotes as subcontractors may download plans and proposals through the Itasca County website, www.co.itasca.mn.us, at no charge. Contractors who wish to be listed as planholders or bid on the project are required to obtain a full bid document packet from the Itasca County Transportation Department at 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN 55744.

The County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids and to waive any defects therein.

Dated: March 20, 2017

Jeffrey Walker Itasca County Auditor/Treasurer Courthouse

Grand Rapids, MN 55744 Karin Grandia

Itasca County Highway Engineer

Courthouse

Grand Rapids, MN 55744

SRNF March 23, 30; April 6, 2017