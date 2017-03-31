Legal Notices: published March 30, 2017

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
City of La Prairie Summary Financial Report
The purpose of this report is to provide a summary of financial information concerning the City of La Prairie to interested citizens. The complete financial statements may be examined at the City Hall, 15 Park Drive,
La Prairie, Minnesota. Questions about this report should be directed to Ms. Arlana Hess, Clerk 218-326-8898. The following summaries are from the financial statements of the City for the year ending December 31, 2016.
Receipts and Disbursements for General Operations (Governmental Funds)
Total Total Percent
Increase
2016 2015 (Decrease)
Receipts
Property Taxes $241,956 $249,848 -3.16%
Special Assessments 67,564 187,154 -63.90%
Licenses and Permits 3,566 20,217 -82.36%
Intergovernmental 119,923 688,545 -82.58%
Charges for Services 10,139 10,979 -7.65%
Fines and Forfeitures 327 898 -63.59%
Investment Earnings 724 1,033 -29.91%
Contributions and Donations 536 - 0.00%
Refunds 4,407 10,063 -56.21%
Miscellaneous 4,184 1,869 123.86%
Total Receipts $453,326 $1,170,606 -61.27%
Per Capita 681.69 1,760.31
Disbursements Current: General Government $119,716 $190,876 -37.28%
Public Safety 23,621 25,312 -6.68%
Streets and Highways 115,607 109,084 5.98%
Culture and Recreation 31,840 13,939 128.42%
Capital Outlay 17,322 6,881 151.74%
Miscellaneous 6,461 42,841 -84.92%
Debt Service:
Principal - - n/a
Interest and Other Charges - - n/a
Capital Outlay 100,211 1,155,750
Total Disbursements $414,778 $1,544,683 -73.15%
Per Capita 623.73 2,322.83 -73.15%
Total Long-term Indebtedness $- $- n/a
Per Capita - - n/a
General Fund Cash Fund Balance
-December 31 $214,729 $726,135 -70.43%
Per Capita 322.90 1,091.93 -70.43%
City of La Prairie
Statement of Net Position-Proprietary Funds December 31, 2016
Water Sewer Totals
ASSETS: Current Assets: Cash and Cash Equivalents $230,617 $120,595 $ 351,212
Investments - - -
Total Assets 230,617 120,595 351,212
LIABILITIES: - - -
NET POSITION:
Unrestricted $230,617 $120,595 $351,212
City of La Prairie
Statement of Revenues, Expenses, and Changes in Fund Net Position
Proprietary Funds
December 31, 2016
Water Sewer Totals
OPERATING RECEIPTS
Charges for Services $69,281 $63,934 $ 133,215
Miscellaneous 1,500 1,000 2,500
Total Operating Receipts 70,781 64,934 135,715
OPERATING DISBURSEMENTS
Contract Services 6,966 3,448 10,414
Utilities 39,661 34,065 73,726
Total Operating Disbursements 46,627 37,513 84,140
OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 24,154 27,421 51,575
NON-OPERTING RECEIPTS
Special Assessments 10,543 19,275 29,818
Insurance Claim - 3,750 3,750
Total Non-Operating Receipts 10,543 23,025 33,568
Net Income Before Principal & Transfers 34,697 50,446 85,143
Debt Principal - - -
Transfers In - - -
Transfers Out - - -
CHANGE IN NET POSITION 34,697 50,446 85,143
Total Net Position-Beginning 195,919 70,150 266,069
TOTAL NET POSITION-ENDING $230,616 $120,596 $351,212
SRNF March 30, 2017
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF ITASCA
Ninth JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 31-PR-17-763
NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of: Buddy T. Grozdanich
Decedent.
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on April 24, 2017, at 8:59 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Itasca County Courthouse, 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent, dated October 24, 1983, and codicil(s) to the Will dated ______ and separate writing(s) under Minnesota Statutes section 524.2-513 (“Will”), and for the appointment of Patricia Rancourt whose address is 21555 North Thirty Lake Drive, Bovey, MN 55709 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration.
Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims. taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 501B.41, subdivision 5.
No formal hearing will be held unless written objections have been filed with the court administrator. If no objections have been filed, the requests made in the Petition will be granted by default.
Dated: March 24, 2017
(COURT SEAL)
BY THE COURT
Korey Wahwassuck,
Judge of District Court
Dated: March 24, 2017
s/ SEAN R. JONES, Court Administrator
Dated: March 24, 2017
Sophia Schjenken, Senior Court Clerk
FILED
MAR 24, 2017
COUNTY ADMINISTRATOR
ITASCA COUNTY, MINN.
Attorney for Personal Representative
Name: Jerry S. Ophoven
Firm: Anderson, Ophoven & Stauffer, P.A.
Street: 520 NE First Avenue, Suite 1
City, State, ZIP: Grand Rapids, MN 55744
Attorney License No.: 23087X
Telephone: 218-326-6631
FAX: 218-326-9956
email: Jerry@aoslaw.net
SRNF March 30; April 6, 2017
NOTICE
The City of Coleraine will be taking applications to fill a position on the Western Mesabi Mine Planning Board (WMMPB). Anyone interested in serving as a Coleraine representative on the WMMPB, can stop by the city clerk’s office between the hours of
8:00 A.M. to 4:30 P.M. Monday through Thursday or download from our web site:
www.cityofcoleraine.com. Applications will be accepted until May 1, 2017 at 4:30 P.M.
SUMMARY OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE
ITASCA COUNTY
BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
MARCH 14, 2017
Per Minnesota State Statute 375.12, the full text of the Official Proceedings is available for public inspection in the Itasca County Administrator’s Office of the Itasca County Courthouse in Grand Rapids, Minnesota; on the Itasca County website (http://itascacountymn.iqm2.com/Citizens/Default.aspx); or by standard or electronic mail.
The Itasca County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on March 14, 2017, in the Boardroom of the Itasca County Courthouse, 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN.
Chair Snyder called the meeting to order at 2:30 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance with all members present.
APPROVAL OF AGENDA
Mandich/Ives added Item #8.1 (Closed Session Re: Blandin Tax Litigation) and approved the agenda, as amended. All aye.
MINUTES APPROVAL
Trunt/Tinquist approved the minutes of the Tuesday, March 7, 2017 County Board Work Session. All aye.
CONSENT AGENDA
Tinquist/Mandich approved the Consent Agenda. All aye.
COMMISSIONER WARRANTS
Trunt/Tinquist approved Commissioner Warrants with a check date of March 17, 2017, in the amount of $661,451.20. All aye.
EMPLOYEE EXPENSE REPORT APPROVAL
Tinquist/Mandich approved employee expense reimbursement for expenses submitted over 60 days from when they were incurred. All aye.
LEGISLATIVE CONFERENCE CALL
A Legislative Conference Call was not available.
BUSINESS DIVISION UPDATE/PRESENTATION
Business Division Manager Crissy Krebs provided a review of the 2016 Health and Human Services Budget versus Actual Breakdown for informational purposes only; no action taken.
ANNUAL UPDATE BY MN/DOT AND ARDC
Minnesota Department of Transportation (Mn/DOT) representative John McDonald and Arrowhead Regional Development Commission (ARDC) representative Andy Hubley provided an informational presentation regarding Federal Aid Projects in Itasca County for informational purposes only; no action taken.
COMMISSIONER COMMENTS
RECESS
Chair Snyder recessed the meeting at 2:56 p.m.
RECONVENE
Chair Snyder reconvened the meeting at 3:05 p.m., with all members present.
CLOSED SESSION
Tinquist/Mandich moved to go into Closed Session pursuant to Minn. Stat. §13D.05, Subd. 3(B) and 13D.05, Subd. 1 (D) based upon (Attorney Client Privilege Minn. Stat. §595.02 Subd. 1 (B)) to consult with Its Attorney in Reference to Pending Litigation regarding the matter of Blandin Tax Litigation. All aye.
Tinquist/Mandich moved to go into Open Session. All aye.
No action taken.
ADJOURNMENT
Chair Snyder adjourned the meeting at 3:47 p.m.
ATTEST
Terry Snyder, Chair of the County Board
Brett Skyles, Clerk of the County Board
SRNF March 30, 2017
ACCEPTING BIDS
For Sale: Government surplus generator for sale. 6V71 Diesel Engine runs well. Generator unit does not work. Wires are melted. Needs repair. Sealed bids will be accepted until April 10th and can be dropped off at Coleraine City Hall. The City has the right to accept or reject all bids. For more information call 218.910.2291.
Sandy Bluntach
City Clerk/Treasurer
Nashwauk Township is hiring for a Township Foreman
Applicant must:
• Be able to operate equipment
• Have a Class A license or be eligible
• Be able to pass a alcohol, drug and background check
• Be mechanically inclined
• Prefer to reside within 20 miles of the township garage
Wage will be determined based on qualifications. Applications must be picked up at the Township Garage at 16470 County Road 8 in Nashwauk between the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. All applications must be turned in to the township garage with an attached resume. All applications are due on or before April 14th, 2017. Please call 218-885-2258 for more information or email nashwauktwp@hotmail.com.
OFFICE OF THE MINNESOTA
SECRETARY OF STATE
Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable consumers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
1. List the exact assumed name under which the business is or will be conducted: M&T Cleaning Services.
2. Principal Place of Business: 18217 Trigger Trail, Grand Rapids, MN 55744.
3. List the name and complete street address of all persons conducting business under the above Assumed Name, OR if an entity, provide the legal corporate, LLC, or Limited Partnership name and registered office address: Tammy Laudise, 18217 Trigger Trail, Grand Rapids, MN 55744.
4. I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
Signature: Tammy Laudise
Date: January 6, 2017
Print Name and Title:
Tammy Laudise, Owner
Enter an email address to which the Secretary of State can forward official notices required by law and other notices: tam.swing@yahoo.com
List a name and daytime phone number of a person who can be contacted about this form:
Contact Name: Tammy Laudise
Phone Number 218-929-0492
SRNF March 23, 30, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
ITASCA COUNTY
Notice is hereby given that sealed bids will be received at the Office of the County Auditor of Itasca County, 123 4th Street, Grand Rapids Minnesota 55744, until 11:00 A.M. on April 18, 2017 for construction of the following:
Itasca County
Calcium and Magnesium Chloride
County Project 2017-13
The approximate quantities of the major work for County Project 2017-13 are as follows:
Calcium Chloride 215,000 Gallons
Magnesium Chloride 215,000 Gallons
The Contract will be awarded to the lowest responsible bidder. Plans, specifications and proposals may be obtained at the Office of the Itasca County Highway Engineer.
All sealed bids must include a certified check or bid bond payable to the Itasca County Auditor/Treasurer for an amount of at least 5% of the bid.
Bidders who are going to be providing quotes as subcontractors may download plans and proposals through the Itasca County website, www.co.itasca.mn.us, at no charge. Contractors who wish to be listed as planholders or bid on the project are required to obtain a full bid document packet from the Itasca County Transportation Department at 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN 55744.
The County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids and to waive any defects therein.
Dated: March 20, 2017
Jeffrey Walker Itasca County Auditor/Treasurer Courthouse
Grand Rapids, MN 55744 Karin Grandia
Itasca County Highway Engineer
Courthouse
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
SRNF March 23, 30; April 6, 2017
Nashwauk Township
Hall Caretaker Wanted
Nashwauk Township is looking for a Hall Caretaker for the Nashwauk Township Community Center. Duties include, but are not limited to:
• Scheduling hall rental
• Cleaning the hall
• Shoveling sidewalks
• Ordering and restocking supplies
Pay: $500/Month
To apply: Send a letter of interest by April 14, 2017.
Send applications to:
Nashwauk Township
18714 Lost Road
Nashwauk, MN 55769
The Town Board of Supervisors will review the letters at the Town Board meeting on April 18, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. For more information contact Karine Woodman at
218-885-0084 or nashwauktwp@hotmail.com.
ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS
The Trout Lake Fire Department is seeking dedicated individuals to serve the community as members of the Fire Department. We are currently accepting applications to create an eligibility list. Qualified applicants will have good communication skills, the ability to work as a team and be committed to public service.
Duties will include fire suppression, rescue extrication, medical first responder, and participation in monthly training drills, and meetings.
Minimum qualifications include High School graduate or GED, possess valid Minnesota State driver’s license, no felony convictions and pass a physical examination, physical agility test, and written test. Must be 18 years of age to apply. This is a paid, on call position.
Please submit only completed applications. Applications may be obtained from the Bovey or Coleraine City Clerks’ offices, or from any active member of the Trout Lake Fire Department. Applications should be dropped off to the Coleraine City Clerk’s office no later than 4:30 PM Wednesday April 12th, 2017.
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF ITASCA
DISTRICT COURT
NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
CASE TYPE: DIVORCE
WITHOUT CHILDREN
In Re the Marriage of:
Melissa Ann Mack,
Petitioner,
Court File No.:_______
and
Jaber Tlijani,
Respondent.
SUMMONS
THE STATE OF MINNESOTA TO THE ABOVE-NAMED RESPONDENT:
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED AND REQUIRED to serve on Petitioner’s attorney an Answer to the Petition that is herewith served on you, within thirty (30) days after service of this Summons on you, exclusive of the day of service.
If you fail to do so, Judgment by Default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Petition.
NOTICE OF TEMPORARY RESTRAINING AND ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION PROVISIONS
UNDER MINNESOTA LAW, SERVICE OF THIS SUMMONS MAKES THE FOLLOWING REQUIREMENTS APPLY TO BOTH PARTIES TO THIS ACTION, UNLESS THEY ARE MODIFIED BY THE COURT OR THE PROCEEDING IS DISMISSED:
1. NEITHER PARTY MAY DISPOSE OF ANY ASSETS EXCEPT:
A. FOR THE NECESSITIES OF LIFE OR FOR THE NECESSARY GENERATION OF INCOME OR PRESERVATION OF ASSETS;
B. BY AN AGREEMENT IN WRITING; OR
C. FOR RETAINING COUNSEL TO CARRY ON OR TO CONTEST THIS PROCEEDING.
2. NEITHER PARTY MAY HARASS THE OTHER PARTY.
3. ALL CURRENTLY AVAILABLE INSURANCE COVERAGE MUST BE MAINTAINED AND CONTINUED WITHOUT CHANGE IN COVERAGE OR BENEFICIARY DESIGNATION.
IF YOU VIOLATE ANY OF THESE PROVISIONS, YOU WILL BE SUBJECT TO SANCTIONS BY THE COURT.
4. PARTIES TO A MARRIAGE DISSOLUTION PROCEEDING ARE ENCOURAGED TO ATTEMPT ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION PURSUANT TO MINNESOTA LAW. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION INCLUDES MEDIATION, ARBITRATION, AND OTHER PROCESSES AS SET FORTH IN THE DISTRICT COURT RULES. YOU MAY CONTACT THE COURT ADMINISTRATOR ABOUT RESOURCES IN YOUR AREA. IF YOU CANNOT PAY FOR MEDIATION OR ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION, IN SOME COUNTIES, ASSISTANCE MAY BE AVAILABLE TO YOU THROUGH A NONPROFIT PROVIDER OR A COURT PROGRAM. IF YOU ARE A VICTIM OF DOMESTIC ABUSE OR THREATS OF ABUSE AS DEFINED IN MINNESOTA STATUTES, CHAPTER 518B, YOU ARE NOT REQUIRED TO TRY MEDIATION AND YOU WILL NOT BE PENALIZED BY THE COURT IN LATER PROCEEDINGS.
NOTICE THAT THE PETITIONER SEEKS THE DISPOSITION OF THE FOLLOWING PIECE(S) OF REAL ESTATE LOCATED WITHIN THE STATE OF MINNESOTA:
The South 250 feet LESS the East 550 feet of Lot 4, Section 30, Township 58, Range 24,
AND
The South 250 feet of the West 250 feet of the East 550 feet of Lot 4, Section 30, Township 58, Range 24.
Together with and subject to a 20 foot wide easement for driveway purposes lying 10 feet on each side of the following described centerline: Commencing at the northeast corner of Government Lot 1, Section 31, Township 58 North, Range 24 West of the Fourth Principal Meridian; thence North 89 degrees 46 minutes 00 seconds West, assigned bearing along the north line of Lot 1, 834.5 feet to the point of beginning of the centerline to be described; thence South 12 degrees 59 minutes West 226 feet; thence South 8 degrees 20 minutes West 252 feet, more or less, to the southerly end of Upper Hanson Lake Road and said centerline there terminating.
Dated: 1-24-17
/s/ Lori J. Flohaug
Lori J. Flohaug
ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER
Flohaug Law Firm, PLLC
520 NW 1st Avenue
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
Telephone: (218) 326.0929
lori@flohauglaw.com
Attorney ID No.: 294056
ACKNOWLEDGMENT
The undersigned hereby acknowledges that costs, disbursements, and reasonable attorney and witness fees may be awarded pursuant to Minn. Stat. §549.21, Subd. 2, to the party against whom the allegations in this pleading are asserted.
/s/ Lori J. Flohaug
SRNF March 30; April 6, 13, 2017
Balsam Township
Help Wanted
Balsam Township is looking a
Janitor/Hall Administrator
Duties include, but aren’t limited to:
• Janitor/Hall Administrator
• Town Hall and Fire hall cleaning
• General Maintenance
• Hall scheduling and rental
• Report to the Town Board concerning the Hall
This is a part- time position.
Rate of pay: $12/hr. plus Monthly $50
for keeping hall schedule
To apply: Send a letter of interest by
Tuesday, April 18th, 2017 to:
Rebecca Olson, Clerk
Balsam Township
41388 Scenic Highway, Bovey, MN 55709
The Town Board of Supervisors will review the letters at the Town Board meeting April 20th, 2017 at 6:30 p.m., and a decision will be made at that same Board Meeting. For more info contact Rebecca Olson, 245-0146, or John Kannas 910-9593.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
CITY OF LAPRAIRIE
ZONING COMMITTEE
VARIANCE FOR NONCONFORMING 4x8 SIGN IN A RESIDENTIAL ZONE
Notice is hereby given that the Zoning Committee of the City of LaPrairie, Minnesota will meet in the City Hall at 15 Park Drive at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday April 12, 2017, to consider the application of Tim Goeman for Northland Bible Baptist Church for a Variance to construct a nonconforming 4x8 sign at 2026 Northland Street. The County identification number for the property in question is 93-022-1104.
The property is in a Residential Zone which does not meet the standards set forth in Section 32.10(F) of the LaPrairie Zoning Ordinance - 1 (c). Non-residential uses permitted within the “R” Zones shall not have a total square footage of sign surface in excess of sixteen (16) square feet.
The application, if approved, would permit construction of a 4x8, (32) square feet, unlighted sign.
All persons interested are invited to attend said public hearing and all persons wishing to be heard will be heard.
DATED: March 14, 2017
ZONING COMMITTEE CHAIR:
Margie A. Ritter
SRNF March 30, 2017
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF ITASCA
DISTRICT COURT
NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No.: 31-PR-17-729
NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
In Re: Estate of
Evans Milton Reed
Decedent.
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on April 24, 2017, at 8:59 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, Minnesota, on a petition for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the decedent’s Will dated August 8, 2014, and for the appointment of George W. Reed whose address is 29183 Sunny Beach Road, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 as personal representative of the decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the decedent’s estate.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. §524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
No formal hearing will be held unless written objections have been filed with the Court Administrator. If no objections have been filed, the request made in the Petition will be granted by default.
Dated: 3/22/17
BY THE COURT
Korey Wahwassuck,
Judge of District Court
Dated: 3/22/17
Sean R. Jones,
Court Administrator
Dated: 3/22/17
Kelly Serfling,
Sr. Court Clerk
KENT E. NYBERG LAW OFFICE, LTD.
Kent E. Nyberg
MN# 80159
20 NE 4th Street, Suite 101
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
Telephone: (218)326-9626
Facsimile: (218)326-9629
SRNF March 30; April 6, 2017