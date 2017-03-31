Legal Notices: published March 30, 2017

City of La Prairie  Summary Financial Report

    The purpose of this report is to provide a summary of financial information concerning the City of La Prairie to interested citizens. The complete financial statements may be examined at the City Hall, 15 Park Drive,

    La Prairie, Minnesota. Questions about this report should be directed to Ms. Arlana Hess, Clerk 218-326-8898. The following summaries are from the financial statements of the City for the year ending December 31, 2016.

Receipts and Disbursements for General Operations (Governmental Funds)

        Total    Total    Percent 

                Increase

        2016    2015    (Decrease)

Receipts

    Property Taxes    $241,956    $249,848    -3.16%

    Special Assessments    67,564    187,154    -63.90%

    Licenses and Permits    3,566    20,217    -82.36%

    Intergovernmental    119,923    688,545    -82.58%

    Charges for Services    10,139    10,979    -7.65%

    Fines and Forfeitures    327    898    -63.59%

    Investment Earnings    724    1,033    -29.91%

    Contributions and Donations    536    -    0.00%

    Refunds    4,407    10,063    -56.21%

    Miscellaneous          4,184             1,869    123.86%

    Total Receipts    $453,326    $1,170,606    -61.27%

    Per Capita    681.69    1,760.31    

Disbursements                Current:                    General Government    $119,716    $190,876    -37.28%

    Public Safety    23,621    25,312    -6.68%

    Streets and Highways    115,607    109,084    5.98%

    Culture and Recreation    31,840    13,939    128.42%

    Capital Outlay    17,322    6,881    151.74%

    Miscellaneous    6,461    42,841    -84.92%

Debt Service:    

    Principal    -    -    n/a

    Interest and Other Charges    -    -    n/a

Capital Outlay      100,211      1,155,750

Total Disbursements    $414,778    $1,544,683    -73.15%

Per Capita    623.73    2,322.83    -73.15%

Total Long-term Indebtedness    $-    $-     n/a

    Per Capita    -    -    n/a

General Fund Cash Fund Balance

    -December  31    $214,729    $726,135    -70.43%

    Per Capita    322.90    1,091.93    -70.43%

City of La Prairie

Statement of Net Position-Proprietary Funds December 31, 2016

        Water    Sewer    Totals

ASSETS:                Current Assets:                    Cash and Cash Equivalents    $230,617    $120,595    $ 351,212

    Investments               -                -                -

Total Assets    230,617    120,595    351,212

LIABILITIES:    -    -    -

NET POSITION:

    Unrestricted    $230,617    $120,595    $351,212

City of La Prairie

Statement of Revenues, Expenses, and Changes in Fund Net Position

Proprietary Funds

December 31, 2016

        Water    Sewer    Totals

OPERATING RECEIPTS

    Charges for Services    $69,281    $63,934    $ 133,215

    Miscellaneous      1,500      1,000        2,500

Total Operating Receipts    70,781    64,934    135,715

OPERATING DISBURSEMENTS

    Contract Services    6,966    3,448    10,414

    Utilities    39,661    34,065    73,726

Total Operating Disbursements    46,627    37,513    84,140

OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)    24,154    27,421    51,575

NON-OPERTING RECEIPTS

    Special Assessments    10,543    19,275    29,818

    Insurance Claim              -      3,750      3,750

      Total Non-Operating Receipts    10,543    23,025    33,568

Net Income Before Principal & Transfers    34,697    50,446    85,143

    Debt Principal    -    -    -

    Transfers In    -    -    -

    Transfers Out              -              -              -

CHANGE IN NET POSITION    34,697    50,446    85,143

Total Net Position-Beginning    195,919    70,150    266,069

TOTAL NET POSITION-ENDING    $230,616    $120,596    $351,212

SRNF            March 30, 2017

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF ITASCA

Ninth JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No. 31-PR-17-763

NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of: Buddy T. Grozdanich

    Decedent.

    It is Ordered and Notice is given that on April 24, 2017, at 8:59 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Itasca County Courthouse, 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent, dated October 24, 1983, and codicil(s) to the Will dated ______ and separate writing(s) under Minnesota Statutes section 524.2-513 (“Will”), and for the appointment of Patricia Rancourt whose address is 21555 North Thirty Lake Drive, Bovey, MN 55709 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration.

    Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims. taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.

    Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

    A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 501B.41, subdivision 5.

    No formal hearing will be held unless written objections have been filed with the court administrator. If no objections have been filed, the requests made in the Petition will be granted by default.

Dated: March 24, 2017

BY THE COURT

Korey Wahwassuck,

Judge of District Court

Dated: March 24, 2017

s/ SEAN R. JONES, Court Administrator

Dated: March 24, 2017

Sophia Schjenken, Senior Court Clerk

Attorney for Personal Representative

Name: Jerry S. Ophoven

Firm: Anderson, Ophoven & Stauffer, P.A.

Street: 520 NE First Avenue, Suite 1

City, State, ZIP: Grand Rapids, MN 55744

Attorney License No.: 23087X

Telephone: 218-326-6631

FAX: 218-326-9956

email: Jerry@aoslaw.net

SRNF    March 30; April 6, 2017

NOTICE

The City of Coleraine will be taking applications to fill a position on the Western Mesabi Mine Planning Board (WMMPB). Anyone interested in serving as a Coleraine representative on the WMMPB, can stop by the city clerk’s office between the hours of

8:00 A.M. to 4:30 P.M. Monday through Thursday or download from our web site:

www.cityofcoleraine.com. Applications will be accepted until May 1, 2017 at 4:30 P.M.

SUMMARY OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE

ITASCA COUNTY

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

MARCH 14, 2017

    Per Minnesota State Statute 375.12, the full text of the Official Proceedings is available for public inspection in the Itasca County Administrator’s Office of the Itasca County Courthouse in Grand Rapids, Minnesota; on the Itasca County website (http://itascacountymn.iqm2.com/Citizens/Default.aspx); or by standard or electronic mail.

    The Itasca County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on March 14, 2017, in the Boardroom of the Itasca County Courthouse, 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN.

    Chair Snyder called the meeting to order at 2:30 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance with all members present.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA

    Mandich/Ives added Item #8.1 (Closed Session Re: Blandin Tax Litigation) and approved the agenda, as amended. All aye.

MINUTES APPROVAL

    Trunt/Tinquist approved the minutes of the Tuesday, March 7, 2017 County Board Work Session. All aye.

CONSENT AGENDA

    Tinquist/Mandich approved the Consent Agenda. All aye.

COMMISSIONER WARRANTS

    Trunt/Tinquist approved Commissioner Warrants with a check date of March 17, 2017, in the amount of $661,451.20. All aye.

EMPLOYEE EXPENSE REPORT APPROVAL

    Tinquist/Mandich approved employee expense reimbursement for expenses submitted over 60 days from when they were incurred. All aye.

LEGISLATIVE CONFERENCE CALL

    A Legislative Conference Call was not available.

BUSINESS DIVISION UPDATE/PRESENTATION

    Business Division Manager Crissy Krebs provided a review of the 2016 Health and Human Services Budget versus Actual Breakdown for informational purposes only; no action taken.

ANNUAL UPDATE BY MN/DOT AND ARDC

    Minnesota Department of Transportation (Mn/DOT) representative John McDonald and Arrowhead Regional Development Commission (ARDC) representative Andy Hubley provided an informational presentation regarding Federal Aid Projects in Itasca County for informational purposes only; no action taken.

COMMISSIONER COMMENTS

RECESS

    Chair Snyder recessed the meeting at 2:56 p.m.

RECONVENE

    Chair Snyder reconvened the meeting at 3:05 p.m., with all members present.

CLOSED SESSION

    Tinquist/Mandich moved to go into Closed Session pursuant to Minn. Stat. §13D.05, Subd. 3(B) and 13D.05, Subd. 1 (D) based upon (Attorney Client Privilege Minn. Stat. §595.02 Subd. 1 (B)) to consult with Its Attorney in Reference to Pending Litigation regarding the matter of Blandin Tax Litigation. All aye.

    Tinquist/Mandich moved to go into Open Session. All aye.

    No action taken.

ADJOURNMENT

    Chair Snyder adjourned the meeting at 3:47 p.m.

Terry Snyder, Chair of the County Board

Brett Skyles, Clerk of the County Board

SRNF    March 30, 2017

ACCEPTING BIDS

For Sale: Government surplus generator for sale. 6V71 Diesel Engine runs well. Generator unit does not work. Wires are melted. Needs repair. Sealed bids will be accepted until April 10th and can be dropped off at Coleraine City Hall. The City has the right to accept or reject all bids. For more information call 218.910.2291. 

Sandy Bluntach

City Clerk/Treasurer

Nashwauk Township is hiring for a Township Foreman

    Applicant must:

    • Be able to operate equipment

    • Have a Class A license or be eligible

    • Be able to pass a alcohol, drug and background check

    • Be mechanically inclined

    • Prefer to reside within 20 miles of the township garage

    Wage will be determined based on qualifications. Applications must be picked up at the Township Garage at 16470 County Road 8 in Nashwauk between the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. All applications must be turned in to the township garage with an attached resume. All applications are due on or before April 14th, 2017. Please call 218-885-2258 for more information or email nashwauktwp@hotmail.com.

OFFICE OF THE MINNESOTA

SECRETARY OF STATE

Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333

    The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable consumers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.

    1. List the exact assumed name under which the business is or will be conducted: M&T Cleaning Services.

    2. Principal Place of Business: 18217 Trigger Trail, Grand Rapids, MN 55744.

    3. List the name and complete street address of all persons conducting business under the above Assumed Name, OR if an entity, provide the legal corporate, LLC, or Limited Partnership name and registered office address: Tammy Laudise, 18217 Trigger Trail, Grand Rapids, MN 55744.

    4. I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.

Signature: Tammy Laudise

Date: January 6, 2017

Print Name and Title:

Tammy Laudise, Owner

    Enter an email address to which the Secretary of State can forward official notices required by law and other notices: tam.swing@yahoo.com

    List a name and daytime phone number of a person who can be contacted about this form: 

Contact Name: Tammy Laudise

Phone Number 218-929-0492

SRNF    March 23, 30, 2017

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

ITASCA COUNTY 

    Notice is hereby given that sealed bids will be received at the Office of the County Auditor of Itasca County, 123 4th Street, Grand Rapids Minnesota 55744, until 11:00 A.M. on April 18, 2017 for construction of the following: 

Itasca County

Calcium and Magnesium Chloride

County Project 2017-13

    The approximate quantities of the major work for County Project 2017-13 are as follows:

Calcium Chloride    215,000 Gallons

Magnesium Chloride    215,000 Gallons

    The Contract will be awarded to the lowest responsible bidder. Plans, specifications and proposals may be obtained at the Office of the Itasca County Highway Engineer. 

    All sealed bids must include a certified check or bid bond payable to the Itasca County Auditor/Treasurer for an amount of at least 5% of the bid.

    Bidders who are going to be providing quotes as subcontractors may download plans and proposals through the Itasca County website, www.co.itasca.mn.us, at no charge. Contractors who wish to be listed as planholders or bid on the project are required to obtain a full bid document packet from the Itasca County Transportation Department at 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN 55744.

    The County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids and to waive any defects therein.

Dated: March 20, 2017

Jeffrey Walker        Itasca County Auditor/Treasurer        Courthouse

Grand Rapids, MN 55744        Karin Grandia

Itasca County Highway Engineer

Courthouse

Grand Rapids, MN 55744

SRNF    March 23, 30; April 6, 2017

Nashwauk Township

Hall Caretaker Wanted

    Nashwauk Township is looking for a Hall Caretaker for the Nashwauk Township Community Center. Duties include, but are not limited to:

    • Scheduling hall rental

    • Cleaning the hall

    • Shoveling sidewalks

    • Ordering and restocking supplies

    Pay: $500/Month

    To apply: Send a letter of interest by April 14, 2017.

    Send applications to:

    Nashwauk Township

    18714 Lost Road

    Nashwauk, MN 55769

    The Town Board of Supervisors will review the letters at the Town Board meeting on April 18, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. For more information contact Karine Woodman at

218-885-0084 or nashwauktwp@hotmail.com.

ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS

    The Trout Lake Fire Department is seeking dedicated individuals to serve the community as members of the Fire Department. We are currently accepting applications to create an eligibility list. Qualified applicants will have good communication skills, the ability to work as a team and be committed to public service.

    Duties will include fire suppression, rescue extrication, medical first responder, and participation in monthly training drills, and meetings.

    Minimum qualifications include High School graduate or GED, possess valid Minnesota State driver’s license, no felony convictions and pass a physical examination, physical agility test, and written test. Must be 18 years of age to apply. This is a paid, on call position.

    Please submit only completed applications. Applications may be obtained from the Bovey or Coleraine City Clerks’ offices, or from any active member of the Trout Lake Fire Department. Applications should be dropped off to the Coleraine City Clerk’s office no later than 4:30 PM Wednesday April 12th, 2017.

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF ITASCA

DISTRICT COURT

NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

CASE TYPE: DIVORCE

WITHOUT CHILDREN

In Re the Marriage of:

Melissa Ann Mack,

    Petitioner,

Court File No.:_______

and

Jaber Tlijani,

    Respondent.

SUMMONS

    THE STATE OF MINNESOTA TO THE ABOVE-NAMED RESPONDENT:

    YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED AND REQUIRED to serve on Petitioner’s attorney an Answer to the Petition that is herewith served on you, within thirty (30) days after service of this Summons on you, exclusive of the day of service.

    If you fail to do so, Judgment by Default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Petition.

NOTICE OF TEMPORARY RESTRAINING AND ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION PROVISIONS

    UNDER MINNESOTA LAW, SERVICE OF THIS SUMMONS MAKES THE FOLLOWING REQUIREMENTS APPLY TO BOTH PARTIES TO THIS ACTION, UNLESS THEY ARE MODIFIED BY THE COURT OR THE PROCEEDING IS DISMISSED:

    1.    NEITHER PARTY MAY DISPOSE OF ANY ASSETS EXCEPT:

    A. FOR THE NECESSITIES OF LIFE OR FOR THE NECESSARY GENERATION OF INCOME OR PRESERVATION OF ASSETS;

    B. BY AN AGREEMENT IN WRITING; OR

    C. FOR RETAINING COUNSEL TO CARRY ON OR TO CONTEST THIS PROCEEDING.

    2. NEITHER PARTY MAY HARASS THE OTHER PARTY.

    3. ALL CURRENTLY AVAILABLE INSURANCE COVERAGE MUST BE MAINTAINED AND CONTINUED WITHOUT CHANGE IN COVERAGE OR BENEFICIARY DESIGNATION.

    IF YOU VIOLATE ANY OF THESE PROVISIONS, YOU WILL BE SUBJECT TO SANCTIONS BY THE COURT.

    4. PARTIES TO A MARRIAGE DISSOLUTION PROCEEDING ARE ENCOURAGED TO ATTEMPT ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION PURSUANT TO MINNESOTA LAW. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION INCLUDES MEDIATION, ARBITRATION, AND OTHER PROCESSES AS SET FORTH IN THE DISTRICT COURT RULES. YOU MAY CONTACT THE COURT ADMINISTRATOR ABOUT RESOURCES IN YOUR AREA. IF YOU CANNOT PAY FOR MEDIATION OR ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION, IN SOME COUNTIES, ASSISTANCE MAY BE AVAILABLE TO YOU THROUGH A NONPROFIT PROVIDER OR A COURT PROGRAM. IF YOU ARE A VICTIM OF DOMESTIC ABUSE OR THREATS OF ABUSE AS DEFINED IN MINNESOTA STATUTES, CHAPTER 518B, YOU ARE NOT REQUIRED TO TRY MEDIATION AND YOU WILL NOT BE PENALIZED BY THE COURT IN LATER PROCEEDINGS.

    NOTICE THAT THE PETITIONER SEEKS THE DISPOSITION OF THE FOLLOWING PIECE(S) OF REAL ESTATE LOCATED WITHIN THE STATE OF MINNESOTA:

    The South 250 feet LESS the East 550 feet of Lot 4, Section 30, Township 58, Range 24,

    AND

    The South 250 feet of the West 250 feet of the East 550 feet of Lot 4, Section 30, Township 58, Range 24.

    Together with and subject to a 20 foot wide easement for driveway purposes lying 10 feet on each side of the following described centerline: Commencing at the northeast corner of Government Lot 1, Section 31, Township 58 North, Range 24 West of the Fourth Principal Meridian; thence North 89 degrees 46 minutes 00 seconds West, assigned bearing along the north line of Lot 1, 834.5 feet to the point of beginning of the centerline to be described; thence South 12 degrees 59 minutes West 226 feet; thence South 8 degrees 20 minutes West 252 feet, more or less, to the southerly end of Upper Hanson Lake Road and said centerline there terminating.

Dated: 1-24-17

/s/ Lori J. Flohaug

Lori J. Flohaug

ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER

Flohaug Law Firm, PLLC

520 NW 1st Avenue

Grand Rapids, MN 55744

Telephone: (218) 326.0929

lori@flohauglaw.com

Attorney ID No.: 294056

ACKNOWLEDGMENT

    The undersigned hereby acknowledges that costs, disbursements, and reasonable attorney and witness fees may be awarded pursuant to Minn. Stat. §549.21, Subd. 2, to the party against whom the allegations in this pleading are asserted.

/s/ Lori J. Flohaug

SRNF    March 30; April 6, 13, 2017

Balsam Township

Help Wanted

Balsam Township is looking a

Janitor/Hall Administrator

Duties include, but aren’t limited to:

• Janitor/Hall Administrator

• Town Hall and Fire hall cleaning 

• General Maintenance

• Hall scheduling and rental

• Report to the Town Board concerning the Hall

This is a part- time position.

Rate of pay: $12/hr. plus Monthly $50

for keeping hall schedule

To apply: Send a letter of interest by

Tuesday, April 18th, 2017 to: 

Rebecca Olson, Clerk

Balsam Township

41388 Scenic Highway, Bovey, MN 55709

    The Town Board of Supervisors will review the letters at the Town Board meeting April 20th, 2017 at 6:30 p.m., and a decision will be made at that same Board Meeting. For more info contact Rebecca Olson, 245-0146, or John Kannas 910-9593.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

CITY OF LAPRAIRIE

ZONING COMMITTEE

VARIANCE FOR NONCONFORMING 4x8 SIGN IN A RESIDENTIAL ZONE

    Notice is hereby given that the Zoning Committee of the City of LaPrairie, Minnesota will meet in the City Hall at 15 Park Drive at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday April 12, 2017, to consider the application of Tim Goeman for Northland Bible Baptist Church for a Variance to construct a nonconforming 4x8 sign at 2026 Northland Street. The County identification number for the property in question is 93-022-1104.

    The property is in a Residential Zone which does not meet the standards set forth in Section 32.10(F) of the LaPrairie Zoning Ordinance - 1 (c). Non-residential uses permitted within the “R” Zones shall not have a total square footage of sign surface in excess of sixteen (16) square feet.

    The application, if approved, would permit construction of a 4x8, (32) square feet, unlighted sign.

    All persons interested are invited to attend said public hearing and all persons wishing to be heard will be heard.

DATED: March 14, 2017

ZONING COMMITTEE CHAIR:

Margie A. Ritter

SRNF    March 30, 2017

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF ITASCA

DISTRICT COURT

NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No.: 31-PR-17-729

NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

In Re: Estate of

Evans Milton Reed

    Decedent.

    It is Ordered and Notice is given that on April 24, 2017, at 8:59 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, Minnesota, on a petition for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the decedent’s Will dated August 8, 2014, and for the appointment of George W. Reed whose address is 29183 Sunny Beach Road, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 as personal representative of the decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration.

    Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the decedent’s estate.

    Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. §524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.

    No formal hearing will be held unless written objections have been filed with the Court Administrator. If no objections have been filed, the request made in the Petition will be granted by default.

Dated: 3/22/17

BY THE COURT

Korey Wahwassuck,

Judge of District Court

Dated: 3/22/17

Sean R. Jones,

Court Administrator

Dated: 3/22/17

Kelly Serfling,

Sr. Court Clerk

KENT E. NYBERG LAW OFFICE, LTD.

Kent E. Nyberg

MN# 80159

20 NE 4th Street, Suite 101

Grand Rapids, MN 55744

Telephone: (218)326-9626

Facsimile: (218)326-9629

SRNF    March 30; April 6, 2017