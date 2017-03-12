Legal notices: published March 9, 2017

–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:

That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: December 29, 2006

MORTGAGOR: John Mordick, a single person

MORTGAGEE: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union, a credit union organized under the laws of the United States of America

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded January 11, 2007, in the office of the County Recorder, as Document No. A000606779, Itasca County, Minnesota.

MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 25235 State Highway 6, Cohasset, Minnesota 55721

TAX PARCEL I.D. NOS. 69-014-3101

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter (NE 1/4 SW 1/4), LESS the East 330 feet of the South 660 feet, Section 14, Township 55 North, Range 27 West of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Itasca County, Minnesota.

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Itasca

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $100,000.00

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $71,347.31

INTEREST RATE AND PER DIEM: Current interest rate is 5.875%, with a daily per diem of $10.34.

That prior to commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE: April 5, 2017, at 10:00 am.

PLACE OF SALE: Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, 440 First Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota 55744, to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within twelve (12) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

DATE AND TIME MORTGAGOR MUST VACATE THE PREMISES: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by April 5, 2018, at 11:59 p.m.

“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE (5) WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.”

Dated: February 13, 2017

MESSERLI & KRAMER P.A.

By: /s/ Thomas J. Hainje

Thomas J. Hainje (Lic. #390325)

1400 Fifth Street Towers

100 South Fifth Street

Minneapolis, MN 55402-1217

(612) 672-3600

Attorney in Fact for

Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union

15845-561

IMPORTANT NOTICE

This communication is from a debt collector and is an attempt to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Published in the

Scenic Range NewsForum

February 16, 23; March 2, 9, 16, 23, 2017

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF ITASCA

DISTRICT COURT

NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No.: 31-PR-17-443

NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF CO--PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES AND

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

In Re: Estate of

Vernon C. Reynolds

a/k/a Vernon Chester Reynolds,

Decedent

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on April 3, 2017, 2017, at 8:59 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, Minnesota, on a petition for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the decedent’s Will dated January 16, 2017, and for the appointment of Kevin J. Reynolds and Kelly K. Reynolds whose addresses are 12122 Yukon Ave North, Champlin, MN, 55316, and 625 North Oaks Drive, Osseo, MN, 55369, respectively, as co-personal representatives of the decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration.

Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the decedent’s estate.

Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. §524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.

No formal hearing will be held unless written objections have been filed with the Court Administrator. If no objections have been filed, the request made in the Petition will be granted by default.

Dated: 21.February.2017

BY THE COURT

Chandler, Heidi

Feb. 21, 2017 6:18 PM

Judge of District Court

Dated: 2/21/17

Sean R Jones, Court Administrator

By: Kelly Serfling 2/21/17,

Senior Court Clerk

KENT E. NYBERG LAW OFFICE, LTD.

Kent E. Nyberg

MN #80159

20 NE 4th Street, Suite 101

Grand Rapids, MN 55744

Telephone: (218) 326-9626

Facsimile: (218) 326-9629

SRNF March 2, 9, 2017

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF ITASCA

DISTRICT COURT

NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No.: 31-PR-17-511

NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

In Re: Estate of

William H. Green,

aka William Herman Green

Decedent.

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on April 3, 2017 at 8:59 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, Minnesota, on a petition for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Decedent’s Will dated December 1, 2004, and for the appointment of David William Green, whose address is 20070 Moose Point Road, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 as personal representative of the Decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration.

Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the Decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the Decedent’s estate.

Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. §524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.

No formal hearing will be held unless written objections have been filed with the Court Administrator. If no objections have been filed, the request made in the Petition will be granted by default.

Dated: February 28, 2017

BY THE COURT

Korey Wahwassuck,

Judge of District Court

Dated: February 28, 2017

s/ SEAN R. JONES, Court Administrator

Dated: February 28, 2017

Sophia Schjenken

NYBERG LAW OFFICE LTD.

Kent E. Nyberg

MN #80159

20 NE 4th Street, Suite 101

Telephone: 218-326-9626

Facsimile: 218-326-9629

e-mail: nyblaw@paulbunyan.net

ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER

SRNF March 2, 9, 2017

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF ITASCA

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No. 31-PR-17-442

NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DESCENT OF PROPERTY

Estate of

Charlene Bluntach

Decedent

A Petition for Determination of Descent has been tiled with this Court. The Petition represents that the Decedent died more than three years ago, leaving property in Minnesota and requests the probate of Decedent’s last will, if any, and the descent of such property be determined and assigned by this Court to the persons entitled to the property.

Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted.

IT IS ORDERED and Notice is further given, that the Petition will be heard on April 3, 2017, at 8:59 A.M. by this Court at Room 381 of 123 NE 4th St., Grand Rapids, Minnesota.

(1) Notice shall be given to all interested persons (Minn. Stat. 524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to Minn. Stat. 524.3-204.

(2) Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by:

Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing date.

No formal hearing will be held unless written objections have been filed with the Court.

(COURT SEAL)

Chandler, Heidi

Feb. 21, 2017 6:22 PM

District Court Judge, Probate Division

Court Administrator: Sean R. Jones

By: Kelly Serfling,

Deputy Court Administrator

Date: 2/21/17

Attorney for Petitioner

Name: John P. Dimich

Firm: Dimich Law Office

Street:

City, State, ZIP: Grand Rapids, MN 55744

Attorney License No.:

Telephone: 218-326-1765

FAX: 218-326-1766

SRNF March 2, 9, 2017

EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY

Itasca County Early Childhood

Initiative, Invest Early Program,

is seeking qualified applicants

for the position of Office

Coordinator, open immediately.

Office Coordinator

40 hours per week (47 weeks per year)

Grand Rapids Office

• Minimum of two or more years of post-secondary training with an emphasis in technology, data management, business administration and/or five years or more of equivalent field experience.

• Degree preferred.

• Valid driver’s license and insurance required.

• Proficient in Microsoft Office (Excel, Word, etc.). An Excel & Word test will be part of interview process.

• Proficient written & communication skills.

• Salary based on experience and education.

• Salary Range $14.00-$17.00 per hour.

Application Deadline

March 20, 2017 ● 11:30 a.m.

To apply for this position visit

www.applitrack.com/iasc/onlineapp/ and select

Office Support Staff

Full job description available on application web site.

If you need assistance with the online application process, please contact Human Resources at

218-246-2420 x 60208 or email hr@isd317.org

WE ARE AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS

The Trout Lake Fire Department is seeking dedicated individuals to serve the community as members of the Fire Department. We are currently accepting applications to create an eligibility list. Qualified applicants will have good communication skills, the ability to work as a team and be committed to public service.

Duties will include fire suppression, rescue extrication, medical first responder, and participation in monthly training drills, and meetings.

Minimum qualifications include High School graduate or GED, possess valid Minnesota State driver’s license, no felony convictions and pass a physical examination, physical agility test, and written test. Must be 18 years of age to apply. This is a paid, on call position.

Please submit only completed applications. Applications may be obtained from the Bovey or Coleraine City Clerks’ offices, or from any active member of the Trout Lake Fire Department. Applications should be dropped off to the Coleraine City Clerk’s office no later than 4:30 PM Wednesday April 12th, 2017.

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received at the Office of the County Highway Engineer of Itasca County, Grand Rapids, Minnesota, until 2:00 PM on Thursday, the 30th day of March, 2017.

FURNISHING TANKWAGON DELIVERY OF DIESEL FUEL FOR THE ITASCA COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT.

FURNISHING TRANSPORT DELIVERY OF PROPANE AT FIVE GARAGE FACILITIES AND TANKWAGON DELIVERY AT THREE GARAGES FACILITIES.

FURNISHING TRANSPORT DELIVERY OF GASOLINE TO THE COURTHOUSE, AND TANKWAGON DELIVERY TO SIX GARAGE FACILITIES.

Specifications to be obtained at the Office of the County Highway Engineer. The right is reserved to accept or reject any or all bids and to waive any defects therein.

Dated: February 28, 2017

Karin Grandia

Itasca County Highway Engineer

Itasca County

123 NE 4th Street

Grand Rapids, MN 55744

SRNF March 9, 16, 23, 2017

CITY OF LAPRAIRIE, MINNESOTA NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING REGARDING

AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND AND COMPLETELY SUPERSEDE ORDINANCE NO. 9 RELATING TO HUNTING AND PROVIDE FOR NEW REGULATIONS REGARDING FIREARMS AND ARCHERY