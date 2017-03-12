Legal notices: published March 9, 2017

–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:
That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: December 29, 2006
MORTGAGOR: John Mordick, a single person
MORTGAGEE: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union, a credit union organized under the laws of the United States of America
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded January 11, 2007, in the office of the County Recorder, as Document No. A000606779, Itasca County, Minnesota.
MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 25235 State Highway 6, Cohasset, Minnesota 55721
TAX PARCEL I.D. NOS. 69-014-3101
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter (NE 1/4 SW 1/4), LESS the East 330 feet of the South 660 feet, Section 14, Township 55 North, Range 27 West of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Itasca County, Minnesota.
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Itasca
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $100,000.00
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $71,347.31
INTEREST RATE AND PER DIEM: Current interest rate is 5.875%, with a daily per diem of $10.34.
That prior to commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: April 5, 2017, at 10:00 am.
PLACE OF SALE: Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, 440 First Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota 55744, to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within twelve (12) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
DATE AND TIME MORTGAGOR MUST VACATE THE PREMISES: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by April 5, 2018, at 11:59 p.m.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE (5) WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.”
Dated: February 13, 2017
MESSERLI & KRAMER P.A.
By: /s/ Thomas J. Hainje
Thomas J. Hainje (Lic. #390325)
1400 Fifth Street Towers
100 South Fifth Street
Minneapolis, MN 55402-1217
(612) 672-3600
Attorney in Fact for
Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union
15845-561
IMPORTANT NOTICE
This communication is from a debt collector and is an attempt to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Published in the
Scenic Range NewsForum
February 16, 23; March 2, 9, 16, 23, 2017
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF ITASCA
DISTRICT COURT
NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No.: 31-PR-17-443
NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF CO--PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES AND
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
In Re: Estate of
Vernon C. Reynolds
a/k/a Vernon Chester Reynolds,
Decedent
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on April 3, 2017, 2017, at 8:59 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, Minnesota, on a petition for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the decedent’s Will dated January 16, 2017, and for the appointment of Kevin J. Reynolds and Kelly K. Reynolds whose addresses are 12122 Yukon Ave North, Champlin, MN, 55316, and 625 North Oaks Drive, Osseo, MN, 55369, respectively, as co-personal representatives of the decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the decedent’s estate.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. §524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
No formal hearing will be held unless written objections have been filed with the Court Administrator. If no objections have been filed, the request made in the Petition will be granted by default.
Dated: 21.February.2017
BY THE COURT
Chandler, Heidi
Feb. 21, 2017 6:18 PM
Judge of District Court
Dated: 2/21/17
Sean R Jones, Court Administrator
By: Kelly Serfling 2/21/17,
Senior Court Clerk
KENT E. NYBERG LAW OFFICE, LTD.
Kent E. Nyberg
MN #80159
20 NE 4th Street, Suite 101
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
Telephone: (218) 326-9626
Facsimile: (218) 326-9629
SRNF March 2, 9, 2017
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF ITASCA
DISTRICT COURT
NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No.: 31-PR-17-511
NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
In Re: Estate of
William H. Green,
aka William Herman Green
Decedent.
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on April 3, 2017 at 8:59 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, Minnesota, on a petition for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Decedent’s Will dated December 1, 2004, and for the appointment of David William Green, whose address is 20070 Moose Point Road, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 as personal representative of the Decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the Decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the Decedent’s estate.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. §524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
No formal hearing will be held unless written objections have been filed with the Court Administrator. If no objections have been filed, the request made in the Petition will be granted by default.
Dated: February 28, 2017
BY THE COURT
Korey Wahwassuck,
Judge of District Court
Dated: February 28, 2017
s/ SEAN R. JONES, Court Administrator
Dated: February 28, 2017
Sophia Schjenken
NYBERG LAW OFFICE LTD.
Kent E. Nyberg
MN #80159
20 NE 4th Street, Suite 101
Telephone: 218-326-9626
Facsimile: 218-326-9629
e-mail: nyblaw@paulbunyan.net
ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER
SRNF March 2, 9, 2017
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF ITASCA
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No. 31-PR-17-442
NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DESCENT OF PROPERTY
Estate of
Charlene Bluntach
Decedent
A Petition for Determination of Descent has been tiled with this Court. The Petition represents that the Decedent died more than three years ago, leaving property in Minnesota and requests the probate of Decedent’s last will, if any, and the descent of such property be determined and assigned by this Court to the persons entitled to the property.
Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted.
IT IS ORDERED and Notice is further given, that the Petition will be heard on April 3, 2017, at 8:59 A.M. by this Court at Room 381 of 123 NE 4th St., Grand Rapids, Minnesota.
(1) Notice shall be given to all interested persons (Minn. Stat. 524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to Minn. Stat. 524.3-204.
(2) Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by:
Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing date.
No formal hearing will be held unless written objections have been filed with the Court.
(COURT SEAL)
Chandler, Heidi
Feb. 21, 2017 6:22 PM
District Court Judge, Probate Division
Court Administrator: Sean R. Jones
By: Kelly Serfling,
Deputy Court Administrator
Date: 2/21/17
Attorney for Petitioner
Name: John P. Dimich
Firm: Dimich Law Office
Street:
City, State, ZIP: Grand Rapids, MN 55744
Attorney License No.:
Telephone: 218-326-1765
FAX: 218-326-1766
SRNF March 2, 9, 2017
EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY
Itasca County Early Childhood
Initiative, Invest Early Program,
is seeking qualified applicants
for the position of Office
Coordinator, open immediately.
Office Coordinator
40 hours per week (47 weeks per year)
Grand Rapids Office
• Minimum of two or more years of post-secondary training with an emphasis in technology, data management, business administration and/or five years or more of equivalent field experience.
• Degree preferred.
• Valid driver’s license and insurance required.
• Proficient in Microsoft Office (Excel, Word, etc.). An Excel & Word test will be part of interview process.
• Proficient written & communication skills.
• Salary based on experience and education.
• Salary Range $14.00-$17.00 per hour.
Application Deadline
March 20, 2017 ● 11:30 a.m.
To apply for this position visit
www.applitrack.com/iasc/onlineapp/ and select
Office Support Staff
Full job description available on application web site.
If you need assistance with the online application process, please contact Human Resources at
218-246-2420 x 60208 or email hr@isd317.org
WE ARE AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER
ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS
The Trout Lake Fire Department is seeking dedicated individuals to serve the community as members of the Fire Department. We are currently accepting applications to create an eligibility list. Qualified applicants will have good communication skills, the ability to work as a team and be committed to public service.
Duties will include fire suppression, rescue extrication, medical first responder, and participation in monthly training drills, and meetings.
Minimum qualifications include High School graduate or GED, possess valid Minnesota State driver’s license, no felony convictions and pass a physical examination, physical agility test, and written test. Must be 18 years of age to apply. This is a paid, on call position.
Please submit only completed applications. Applications may be obtained from the Bovey or Coleraine City Clerks’ offices, or from any active member of the Trout Lake Fire Department. Applications should be dropped off to the Coleraine City Clerk’s office no later than 4:30 PM Wednesday April 12th, 2017.
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Sealed bids will be received at the Office of the County Highway Engineer of Itasca County, Grand Rapids, Minnesota, until 2:00 PM on Thursday, the 30th day of March, 2017.
FURNISHING TANKWAGON DELIVERY OF DIESEL FUEL FOR THE ITASCA COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT.
FURNISHING TRANSPORT DELIVERY OF PROPANE AT FIVE GARAGE FACILITIES AND TANKWAGON DELIVERY AT THREE GARAGES FACILITIES.
FURNISHING TRANSPORT DELIVERY OF GASOLINE TO THE COURTHOUSE, AND TANKWAGON DELIVERY TO SIX GARAGE FACILITIES.
Specifications to be obtained at the Office of the County Highway Engineer. The right is reserved to accept or reject any or all bids and to waive any defects therein.
Dated: February 28, 2017
Karin Grandia
Itasca County Highway Engineer
Itasca County
123 NE 4th Street
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
SRNF March 9, 16, 23, 2017
CITY OF LAPRAIRIE, MINNESOTA NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING REGARDING
AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND AND COMPLETELY SUPERSEDE ORDINANCE NO. 9 RELATING TO HUNTING AND PROVIDE FOR NEW REGULATIONS REGARDING FIREARMS AND ARCHERY
Notice is hereby given that the City of LaPrairie, Minnesota has proposed a new Ordinance to amend and completely supersede existing Ordinance No. 9 relating to hunting and provide for new regulations regarding firearms and archery. A public hearing will be held on the 20th day of March, 2017, before the City Council in the City Hall located at 15 Park Drive, LaPrairie, Minnesota 55744 at 6 p.m. to hear resident input on the proposed changes and consider the enactment of a new Ordinance relating to the regulation of firearms and archery set forth below:
Ordinance No. 9
Firearm and Archery Ordinance
Firearms
The term “firearm” is that as defined by Minnesota Statutes Section 97A.015, Subdivision 19, as the same may be modified from time to time. The present definition is “a gun that discharges shot or a projectile by means of an explosion, a gas, or compressed air.” This definition includes rimfire or centerfire guns and shotguns but, for purposes of this Ordinance, the term “firearm” shall not include a firearm which propels a single projectile that is a spherical steel shot of .177 caliber or less, commonly referred to as a “BB gun” or “pellet gun”.
No person shall fire, discharge or transport any uncased firearm within the City limits, except that any law enforcement personnel acting within the authorized performance of their duties or any other person lawfully acting under state or federal law may fire, discharge or transport a firearm and any person who has obtained a valid permit to possess or transport a firearm may do so as permitted under Minnesota Statutes Section 624.714.
Archery
The term “archery” shall be defined as the use of a bow and arrow, including without limitation, a crossbow.
Archery target shooting within the City limits is permissible as long as a back stop, which is sufficient enough to stop an arrow or bolt, is located behind the target.
The taking of wild game by the use of archery within the City limits is permitted by a person, if:
a. the person adheres to all State of Minnesota game laws relating to the taking of such wild game;
b. no part of the taking of such wild game, including the act of shooting or the location of the animal, is on any City owned property or within five hundred feet (500’) of any public parkland, public trail, public right-of-way, or any land or building not owned by the person.
Enforcement
Any person who violates the provisions of this Ordinance shall be charged with a misdemeanor.
ATTEST: Arlana Hess, City Clerk
SRNF March 9, 2017
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF ITASCA
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No. 31-PR-17-522
NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DESCENT OF PROPERTY
Estate of
Paul Pete Hecimovich, Decedent
A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this Court. The Petition represents that the Decedent died more than three years ago, leaving property in Minnesota and requests the probate of Decedent’s last will, if any, and the descent of such property be determined and assigned by this Court to the persons entitled to the property.
Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted.
IT IS ORDERED and Notice is further given, that the Petition will be heard on April 3, 2017, at 8:59 a.m. by this Court at Room 381, 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, Minnesota.
(1) Notice shall be given to all interested persons (Minn. Stat. 524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to Minn. Stat. 524.3-204.
(2) Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by: Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing date.
*No formal hearing will be held unless written objections have been filed with the Court Administration. If no objections have been filed, the requests made in the Petition will be granted by default.
(COURT SEAL)
Korey Wahwassuck,
District Court Judge, Probate Division
Court Administrator
By Sophia Schjenken,
Deputy Court Administrator
Date: 2/28/2017
Attorney for Petitioner
Name: John P. Dimich
Firm: Dimich Law Office
Street: 432 NE 3rd Ave.
City, State, ZIP: Grand Rapids, MN 55744
Attorney License No.: 22002
Telephone: 218-326-1765
FAX: 218-326-1766
SRNF March 9, 16, 2017
SUMMARY OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE
ITASCA COUNTY
BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
WORK SESSION
FEBRUARY 21, 2017
Per Minnesota State Statute 375.12, the full text of the Official Proceedings is available for public inspection in the Itasca County Administrator’s Office of the Itasca County Courthouse in Grand Rapids, Minnesota; on the Itasca County website (http://itascacountymn.iqm2.com/Citizens/Default.aspx); or by standard or electronic mail.
The Itasca County Board of Commissioners met in work session on February 21, 2017, in the Boardroom of the Itasca County Courthouse, 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN.
Chair Snyder called the meeting to order at 2:30 p.m. with all members present.
APPROVAL OF AGENDA
Trunt/Mandich approved the agenda, as presented. All aye.
MINUTES APPROVAL
Tinquist/Ives approved the minutes of the Tuesday, February 14, 2017 County Board Regular Session. All aye.
RECOMMENDED FOR CONSENT AGENDA
Nine (9) items were recommended for the County Board’s February 28, 2017 Consent Agenda.
TRIAL BALANCE
Accounting Manager Jenni Johnson provided information regarding the December 2016 Trial Balance for informational purposes only; no action taken.
AUTHORIZE HIRING OF TWO PUBLIC HEALTH NURSES FOR CADI CASE MANAGEMENT
Public Health Division Manager Kelly Chandler provided information regarding the request to authorize hiring of two (2) staff for CADI Case Management for informational purposes only; no action taken.
NORTHERN LIGHTS NORDIC SKI CLUB FRTP GRANT APPLICATION
Tinquist/Ives adopted the Resolution Re: Northern Lights Nordic Ski Club Federal Recreational Trail Program Grant Application and authorized necessary signatures. All aye.
MISSISSIPPI HEADWATERS BOARD (MHB) UPDATE
Mississippi Headwaters Board (MHB) Executive Director Tim Terrill provided a MHB update.
VALLEY MED FLIGHT INTRODUCTION
Tami Evavold and Larry Starks provided information regarding the Valley Med Flight, Inc. fixed-wing base in Grand Rapids, including their county programs and operations.
RESCIND ZIM’S LANE ACTION
Tinquist/Mandich moved to deny the request to rescind action taken by the Itasca County Board of Commissioners on May 8, 2012 Re: Zim’s Lane Jurisdiction (referred to as Exhibit D). All aye.
RESCIND PREVIOUS ACTION RE: ZIM’S LANE
Trunt/Ives moved to deny the request to rescind previous action of May 8, 2012 to establish County Highway 211 (CR 211), acknowledge that Zim’s Lane is a Township User Road pursuant to Minn. Stat. 160.05, and re-affirm or re-negotiate any maintenance agreement with Wabana Township covering the road as may be appropriate, per letter from Attorney Mike Fleming dated November 15, 2016. All aye.
CONDEMNATION PROCEEDINGS OF LENERTZ PROPERTY
Tinquist/Ives moved to deny the request to adopt a resolution to commence condemnation proceedings on Lenertz property, parcel 41-022-2377, in accordance with Minn. Stat. 163.11 Subd. 3. All aye.
COMMITTEE REPORTS
ADMINISTRATOR UPDATE
COMMISSIONER COMMENTS
RECESS
Chair Snyder recessed the meeting at 4:05 p.m.
RECONVENE
Chair Snyder reconvened the meeting at 4:11 p.m. with all members present, except Mandich absent.
CLOSED SESSION PER MN STAT. 13D.05, SUBD. 3(B)
Tinquist/Trunt moved to go into Closed Session pursuant to the Attorney-Client privilege under MN Statutes 13D.05, subd. 3(b) to discuss pending litigation in the matters of Whitted v. Itasca County and Namchek v. Itasca County. All aye.
Others present: Chief Assistant County Attorney - Civil Division Michael Haig, Human Resources Director Lynn Hart, County Administrator Brett Skyles, MCIT Appointed Attorney Dyan Ebert, MCIT Representative Jeff Hentges, and Deputy Clerk of the County Board Amanda Schultz.
Trunt/Tinquist moved to go into Open Session. All aye.
No action was taken.
CLOSED SESSION RE: TAX PETITIONS OF BLANDIN/DEERWOOD BANK/MORTENSON/MCNULTY
Trunt/Tinquist moved to go into Closed Session pursuant to Minn. Stat. §13D.05, Subd. 3(B) and 13D.05, Subd. 1 (D) Based Upon (Attorney Client Privilege Minn. Stat. §595.02 Subd. 1 (B)) to Consult with Its Attorney in Reference to Pending Litigation regarding in the Matter of Blandin, Deerwood Bank; Thomas & Patricia Mortenson and Robert McNulty.
Others present: Chief Assistant County Attorney - Civil Division Michael Haig, Assistant County Assessor Corey Leinwander, Assistant County Attorney Heather Roy, County Administrator Brett Skyles, County Auditor/Treasurer, and Deputy Clerk of the County Board Amanda Schultz.
Trunt/Tinquist moved to go into Open Session. All aye.
No action was taken.
ADJOURNMENT
Chair Snyder adjourned the meeting at 5:49 p.m.
ATTEST
Terry Snyder, Chair of the County Board
Brett Skyles, Clerk of the County Board
SRNF March 9, 2017