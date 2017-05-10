Legal Notices: published May 11, 2017

That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

Mandich/Ives approved and authorized necessary signatures for the Itasca County Managers Association (ICMA) Collective Bargaining Agreement. All aye, except Tinquist absent.

Trunt/Mandich approved the State Fiscal Year 2018 Itasca County Invasive Species program budget, as recommended from the AIS Tech Committee. All aye, except Tinquist absent.

Lisa Randall, Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) Director, provided information regarding the RSVP program and the number of volunteer hours for 2016 in recognition of Tuesday, April 4, 2017 as County Official’s Day of Recognition for National Service in Itasca County.

Family Services Division Manager Becky Lauer provided a Child Protection Report to the Board for the first quarter of 2017 for informational purposes only; no action taken.

Health and Human Services Director Eric Villeneuve provided a Cash Assistance and SNAP Timeliness Performance Report for 2016 for informational purposes only; no action taken.

Trunt/Ives approved the Itasca County Health and Human Services Department Warrants for April 2017, in the amount of $1,019,887.58. All aye, except Tinquist absent.

Mandich/Ives approved an employee expense reimbursement for expenses submitted over 60 days from when they were incurred. All aye, except Tinquist absent.

Trunt/Mandich approved Commissioner Warrants with a check date of April 28, 2017, in the amount of $937,961.89. All aye, except Tinquist absent.

The following employees were recognized: JaNet Manning, Nancy Reid, and Neal Roettger.

Ives/Mandich approved the minutes of the Tuesday, April 18, 2017 County Board Work Session. All aye, except Tinquist absent.

Trunt/Mandich pulled Item #5.3 (ICMA Collective Bargaining Agreement) and added it as Item #6.13, pulled Item #6.10 (2016 Minnesota Counties Intergovernmental Trust (MCIT) Member Report), and approved the agenda, as amended. All aye, except Tinquist absent.

Chair Snyder called the meeting to order at 2:30 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance with all members present, except Davin Tinquist absent.

The Itasca County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on April 25, 2017, in the Boardroom of the Itasca County Courthouse, 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN.

Per Minnesota State Statute 375.12, the full text of the Official Proceedings is available for public inspection in the Itasca County Administrator’s Office of the Itasca County Courthouse in Grand Rapids, Minnesota; on the Itasca County website (http://itascacountymn.iqm2.com/Citizens/Default.aspx); or by standard or electronic mail.

SUMMARY OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE

DATE OF MORTGAGE: December 4, 2007

MORTGAGOR: Gregory J. Dickey, Sr. and Amber L. Dickey, husband and wife

MORTGAGEE: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union, a credit union organized under the laws of the United States of America

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded February 4, 2008 in the office of the County Recorder, as Document No. A000618849, Itasca County, Minnesota.

TRANSACTION AGENT: None

TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: None

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union

RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union

MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 2004 Fern Street, Grand Rapids, Minnesota 55744

TAX PARCEL I.D. NOS. 91-703-0320

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot Twelve (12), Block Three (3), Stoeke Addition to Grand Rapids, Itasca County, Minnesota.

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Itasca

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $70,300.00

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $64,158.85

INTEREST RATE AND PER DIEM: Current interest rate is 6.500%, with a daily per diem of $10.72.

That prior to commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE: June 28, 2017, at 10:00 am.

PLACE OF SALE: Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, 440 First Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota 55744, to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

DATE AND TIME MORTGAGOR MUST VACATE THE PREMISES: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by December 28, 2017, at 11:59 p.m.

“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE (5) WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.”

Dated: May 8, 2017

MESSERLI & KRAMER P.A.

By: /s/ Thomas J. Hainje

Thomas J. Hainje (Lic. #390325)

1400 Fifth Street Towers

100 South Fifth Street

Minneapolis, MN 55402-1217

(612) 672-3600

Attorney in Fact for

Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union

19820-23

IMPORTANT NOTICE

This communication is from a debt collector and is an attempt to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Published in the

Scenic Range NewsForum

May 11, 18, 25; June 1, 8, 15, 2017

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF Itasca

Ninth JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No. 31-PR-17-1191

NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of: Jon S. Walla

Decedent.

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on June 12, 2017, at 9:00 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Itasca County Courthouse, 123 NE 4th St. Grand Rapids. MN 55744, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent, dated April 21, 2015, and codicil(s) to the Will dated ______, and separate writing(s) under Minnesota Statutes section 524.2-513 (“Will”), and for the appointment of Joshua C. Clemens whose address is 37080 N. Pinewood Drive, Bovey, MN 55709 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration.

Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 501B.41, subdivision 5.

No formal hearing will be held unless written objections have been filed with the Court Administrator. If no objections have been filed, the requests made in the Petition will be granted by default.

BY THE COURT

Lois J. Lang, Judge of District court

Dated: May 9, 2017

(COURT SEAL)

Dated: May 9, 2017

s/ SEAN R. JONES, Court Administrator

Dated: May 9, 2017

Sophia Schjenken, Senior Court Clerk

FILED

MAY 09, 2017

COURT ADMINISTRATOR

ITASCA COUNTY, MINN.

Attorney for: Personal Representative

Name: Jerry S. Ophoven

Firm: Anderson, Ophoven & Stauffer, P.A.

Street: 520 NE First Avenue, Suite 1

City, State, ZIP: Grand Rapids, MN 55744

Attorney License No.: 23087X

Telephone: 218-326-6631

FAX: 218-326-9956

Email: Jerry@aoslaw.net

SRNF May 11, 18, 2017

Greenway Nashwauk Keewatin

Office of Indian Education

Invites you to attend our annual

Open Public Meeting

Title VII, State Grant and JOM

May 25, 2017 • 5:30 p.m.

Greenway High School Office

of Indian Education

Room 212

Any questions: Laurie @259-5600

ATTENTION:

EARLY DEADLINE

June 1 issue

In order to accommodate an early press run due to the Memorial Day Holiday,

the deadline for all advertising

and news copy will be

Thursday, May 25 at noon.

Thank You!

GENERAL NOTICE TO

PRIVATE LANDOWNERS ALONG COUNTY ROADS

WHEREAS, the County Board of Commissioners has agreed to accommodate private landowners along county highways who strenuously object to the use of herbicide control by the county in controlling roadside brush and noxious weeds. This County Board by virtue of Resolution 11-74-11, hereby requests those people objecting to roadside spraying to comply with the following procedure to avoid having county right-of-way sprayed adjacent to their land:

1. “No Spraying” signs must be erected by landowner at each property edge intersection with county right-of-way. Signs must be erected by June 1, 2017 and remain up until September 1, 2017.

2. Persons erecting such signs automatically assume the responsibility for brush control on all county right-of-ways affected by said sign posting.

3. If a person erecting “No Spraying” sign(s) fails to maintain brush control on county road right-of-way he has posted, the County retains the right to subsequently spray the right-of-way and bill the owner for these services.

/s/ Kory Cease

Itasca County

Agricultural Inspector

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

ITASCA COUNTY

Notice is hereby given that sealed bids will be received at the Office of the County Auditor of Itasca County, 123 4th Street, Grand Rapids Minnesota 55744, until 11:00 A.M. on May 23, 2017 for construction of the following:

Itasca County

Pavement Marking Services

County Project 2017-14

The approximate quantities of the major work for County Project 2017-14 are as follows:

4” LINE PAINT

– YELLOW 4400 GALLONS

4” LINE PAINT

– WHITE 7300 GALLONS

The Contract will be awarded to the lowest responsible bidder. Plans, specifications and proposals may be obtained at the Office of the Itasca County Transportation Department.

All sealed bids must include a certified check or bid bond payable to the Itasca County Auditor/Treasurer for an amount of at least 5% of the bid.

Bidders who are going to be providing quotes as subcontractors may download plans and proposals through the Itasca County website, www.co.itasca.mn.us, at no charge. Contractors who wish to be listed as planholders or bid on the project are required to obtain a full bid document packet from the Itasca County Transportation Department at 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN 55744.

The County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids and to waive any defects therein.

Dated: April 24, 2017

Jeffrey Walker Itasca County Auditor/Treasurer Courthouse Grand Rapids, MN 55744 Karin Grandia

Itasca County Highway Engineer

Courthouse

Grand Rapids, MN 55744

SRNF April 27; May 4, 11, 2017

REQUEST FOR QUOTES

The City of Bovey is accepting quotes for total reconstruction of the North, West and East entrances to the Bovey City Hall as well as repair to the “Picture Grace” monument. The Bovey Village Hall was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1991 so reconstruction must match the existing structures. The City will be accepting RFQ’s until 12:00 p.m. on May 31st, 2017. The City has that right to reject any and all quotes. All quotes must be at prevailing wage.

Quotes may be dropped off with the City Clerk in the Library at Bovey City Hall or by mail to:

City of Bovey

Attn: Step Reconstruction Project

PO Box 399

Bovey, MN 55709

or by email to: boveycity@hotmail.com

Tara DeGuiseppi

Bovey City Clerk

NOTICE OF

ABANDONED PROPERTY

The City of Keewatin has in its possession a skidoo snowmobile serial number 1209-01198. The vehicle has been in the care and custody of Keewatin since March 2016. The related criminal matter has concluded.

The registered owner of the snowmobile is Craig Dale Berg with an address of 2197 Jeanway, New Market MN, 55054. Minnesota Statute 345.75 requires notice to the owner of abandoned property. The notice may be by certified mail. The City sent it certified on April 18, 2017 to the last known address of Craig Dale Berg. The United States Patrol Service returned it on April 21, 2017 as undeliverable.

The City publishes this notice for three weeks in Itasca County where the property is located.

John P. Dimich

Keewatin City Attorney

432 NE 3rd Avenue

Grand Rapids, MN 55744

218-326-1765

SRNF May 11, 18, 25, 2017

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

ITASCA COUNTY

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS: Electronic Bids will be received until 10:00 AM on May 23, 2017 through Bid Express® http://www.bidexpress.com for the construction of the Itasca County projects listed below.

Itasca County Contract 65604

SAP 031-656-004, SAP 031-657-009,

CP 2017-18, CP 2017-19 & CP 2017-20

Bituminous Milling, Full Depth Reclamation, Bituminous Surfacing and Aggregate Shouldering

Proposals will be opened and read publicly at 10:01 AM on May 23, 2017 at the Itasca County Transportation Department 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN 55744.

The approximate quantities of the major work for Contract 65604 are as follows:

Aggregate Surfacing,

Class 1 8,470 Ton

Type SP 9.5 Wearing

Course Mix (2,A) 21,400 Ton

Type SP 12.5 Wearing

Course Mix (2,A) 2,650 Ton

The Contract will be awarded to the lowest responsible bidder.

Plans and Proposals may be downloaded through Bid Express® http://bidexpress.com. There will be no cost for plans and proposals but bidders must register through Bid Express® prior to bidding and submit their bids electronically through Bid Express®. Bid Express® does charge for this service and bidders are encouraged to register well in advance of the bid closing date if they have not previously done so.

Electronic bids must be accompanied by a corporate surety bond in an amount which is at least equal to 5% of the total amount and may be submitted electronically through Bid Express® using Surety 2000 or InSure Vision Technologies, LLC, or as a hard copy by mail or other delivery method, either as a corporate surety bond or a certified check made payable to the Itasca County Auditor.

If not submitted electronically, the proposal guaranty must be received at the Itasca County Transportation Department, 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 in a sealed envelope marked clearly with the name of the bidder, type of work and project number by 4:00 p.m. the day prior to the specified date of opening.

The County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids and to waive any defects therein.

Dated: April 21, 2017

Jeffrey Walker Itasca County Auditor/Treasurer Courthouse Grand Rapids, MN 55744 Karin Grandia

Itasca County Highway Engineer

Courthouse

Grand Rapids, MN 55744

SRNF April 27; May 4, 11, 2017

PROPERTY TAX NOTICE

FIRST HALF

CURRENT REAL ESTATE TAXES ARE NOW DUE

PAYMENTS THAT ARE MAILED

MUST BE POSTMARKED

NO LATER THAN

MONDAY, MAY 15th

TO AVOID PENALTY

Thank you,

JEFFREY T. WALKER,

ITASCA COUNTY AUDITOR/TREASURER

The City of Coleraine will hold the its annual

cleanup day on Wednesday, May 17, 2017

starting at 7:00 A.M.

Any Coleraine resident who receives a utility bill

from the City of Coleraine is eligible to participate.

2017 COLERAINE CLEAN-UP DAY

WEDNESDAY, May 17th, 2017

BEGINS AT 7:00 AM, ENDS AT 3:00 PM

COLERAINE RESIDENTS ONLY

(NO BUSINESSES)

SORT ITEMS WHERE YOUR NORMAL

GARBAGE IS PICKED UP

ITEMS WHICH ARE NOT ACCEPTABLE

TIRES OR BATTERIES DEMOLITION

FOOD WASTE SOLVENTS

PAINT AND THINNERS SHINGLES

PETROLEUM PRODUCTS WOOD PALLETS

ASPHALT LUMBER

CONCRETE FLUORESCENT LIGHTS

ROCKS, BRUSH, STUMPS, LEAVES SHEETROCK/DRYWALL

PORCELAIN TOILETS LAWN MOWERS

RECYCLABLES SCRAP METAL

SMALL ENGINES CAST IRON

ELECTRONICS WHICH ARE NOT ACCEPTABLE

COMPUTER EQUIPMENT KEYBOARDS

SCANNERS, PRINTERS TELEPHONES

VCR’S, DVD, STEREO’S CD PLAYERS

CELL PHONES TELEVISION SETS

MICROWAVES APPLIANCES

ALL OTHER HOUSEHOLD GARBAGE IS ACCEPTABLE

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT

WASTE MANAGEMENT AT 322-5004