Legal Notices: published May 11, 2017

SUMMARY OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE
ITASCA COUNTY
BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
APRIL 25, 2017
Per Minnesota State Statute 375.12, the full text of the Official Proceedings is available for public inspection in the Itasca County Administrator’s Office of the Itasca County Courthouse in Grand Rapids, Minnesota; on the Itasca County website (http://itascacountymn.iqm2.com/Citizens/Default.aspx); or by standard or electronic mail.
The Itasca County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on April 25, 2017, in the Boardroom of the Itasca County Courthouse, 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN.
Chair Snyder called the meeting to order at 2:30 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance with all members present, except Davin Tinquist absent.
APPROVAL OF AGENDA
Trunt/Mandich pulled Item #5.3 (ICMA Collective Bargaining Agreement) and added it as Item #6.13, pulled Item #6.10 (2016 Minnesota Counties Intergovernmental Trust (MCIT) Member Report), and approved the agenda, as amended. All aye, except Tinquist absent.
MINUTES APPROVAL
Ives/Mandich approved the minutes of the Tuesday, April 18, 2017 County Board Work Session. All aye, except Tinquist absent.
CONSENT AGENDA
Trunt/Ives approved the Consent Agenda. All aye, except Tinquist absent.
RECOGNITION OF COUNTY EMPLOYEE(S)
The following employees were recognized: JaNet Manning, Nancy Reid, and Neal Roettger.
COMMISSIONER WARRANTS
Trunt/Mandich approved Commissioner Warrants with a check date of April 28, 2017, in the amount of $937,961.89. All aye, except Tinquist absent.
EMPLOYEE EXPENSE REIMBURSEMENT
Mandich/Ives approved an employee expense reimbursement for expenses submitted over 60 days from when they were incurred. All aye, except Tinquist absent.
ICHHS WARRANTS
Trunt/Ives approved the Itasca County Health and Human Services Department Warrants for April 2017, in the amount of $1,019,887.58. All aye, except Tinquist absent.
LEGISLATIVE CONFERENCE CALL
A Legislative Conference Call was provided by Representative Sandy Layman and Itasca County Lobbyist Loren Solberg.
HHS DIRECTOR UPDATE
Health and Human Services Director Eric Villeneuve provided a Cash Assistance and SNAP Timeliness Performance Report for 2016 for informational purposes only; no action taken.
FAMILY SERVICES DIVISION UPDATE/PRESENTATION
Family Services Division Manager Becky Lauer provided a Child Protection Report to the Board for the first quarter of 2017 for informational purposes only; no action taken.
IMCARE QUALITY PROGRAM DOCUMENT REVIEW AND APPROVAL
Mandich/Trunt approved the IMCare Quality Program documents. All aye, except Tinquist absent.
DAY OF RECOGNITION FOR NATIONAL SERVICE
Lisa Randall, Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) Director, provided information regarding the RSVP program and the number of volunteer hours for 2016 in recognition of Tuesday, April 4, 2017 as County Official’s Day of Recognition for National Service in Itasca County.
AQUATIC INVASIVE SPECIES PROGRAM REPORT
Itasca County Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) Coordinator Bill Grantges provided an Itasca County AIS Program Report for 2016.
BUDGET RECOMMENDATIONS FOR SFY 2018 AIS PROGRAM
Trunt/Mandich approved the State Fiscal Year 2018 Itasca County Invasive Species program budget, as recommended from the AIS Tech Committee. All aye, except Tinquist absent.
ICMA COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT
Mandich/Ives approved and authorized necessary signatures for the Itasca County Managers Association (ICMA) Collective Bargaining Agreement. All aye, except Tinquist absent.
COMMISSIONER COMMENTS
ADJOURNMENT
Chair Snyder adjourned the meeting at 3:52 p.m.
ATTEST
Terry Snyder, Chair of the County Board
Brett Skyles, Clerk of the County Board
ITASCA COUNTY WARRANTS FOR PUBLICATION
Warrants approved for payment on April 14 and April 28, 2017
38ERS SNOWMOBILE CLUB 3,851.25
3D SPECIALTIES 181.81
ABOVE ALL AUTO
& TOWING 1,609.18
ACHESON TIRE INC 250.00
ADVANCED CORRECTIONAL
HEALTHCARE INC 18,424.73
ADVANTAGE SYSTEMS
GROUP 1,125.62
AITKIN COUNTY
HUMAN SERVICES 5,530.54
ALLDATA 1,500.00
AMERICAN DISPOSAL 3,291.00
AMERICAN PRESSURE INC 152.08
AMERIPRIDE SERVICES 935.27
ANDERSON/LARRY 20,368.00
APG MEDIA OF MN LLC 2,649.20
APPLIED CONCEPTS INC 10,107.60
ARNOLD/LISA 212.07
ARROW AUTO GLASS
& SUPPLY 528.01
ARROWHEAD EMS
ASSOCIATION 12,500.00
ARVIG COMMUNICATION
SYSTEMS 214.76
ASSOCIATION OF
MINNESOTA COUNTIES 60.00
ASV, LLC 945.31
AT&T MOBILITY 4,509.42
AUTO VALUE
GRAND RAPIDS 4,988.80
AVIANDS LLC 9,951.79
B & B CONSULTING 4,540.80
BDS LAUNDRY SYSTEMS 960.00
BECK/WILLIAM 300.00
BELLOMY/MIKE 132.10
BELTRAMI COUNTY
JUDICIAL CENTER 1,250.00
BENJAMIN HR CONSULTING 300.00
BIG GROOVY DESIGNS 300.00
BLAINE BROTHERS 290.88
BLAINE/MAISIE 1,015.00
BLANDIN FORESTRY 2,911.24
BLISS/MICHAEL 161.22
BOISE WHITE PAPER LLC 3,053.50
BRAY/JOHN E 345.08
BROOKS/JAMES A 75.00
BROTHERS FIRE
PROTECTION CO 2,662.00
BS WAGNER LLC 312.84
BUNES SEPTIC SERVICE 1,617.00
BURGGRAFS ACE
HARDWARE 2,603.69
BUTTERFIELD/DANIEL G 103.75
BW DISTRIBUTING 250.00
CABLE/JONI E 102.73
CALIBRE PRESS 418.00
CALIFORNIA CONTRACTORS 897.00
CARQUEST AUTO PARTS - GR 519.42
CARQUEST AUTO PARTS
- NASHWAUK 16.76
CARTER LAW OFFICE, PLLC 1,612.50
CASS COUNTY COURT
ADMINISTRATOR 200.00
CASS/ANNA M. 143.99
CC CAMPGROUND 717 323.75
CDW GOVERNMENT INC 146.00
CENTURYLINK 396.11
CERUTTI/TERESA LYNNE 75.00
CHARNLEY/FRANCIS G 61.21
CHEMSEARCH 1,419.78
CHISAGO COUNTY 567.00
CITY OF COHASSET 2,668.27
CITY OF GRAND RAPIDS 6,250.00
CLASS C SOLUTIONS GROUP 1,792.08
COLE HARDWARE 413.27
COMMISSIONER OF REVENUE 28.00
COMMUNITY DELIVERED LLC 52.50
COMO LUBE & SUPPLIES 100.00
CONE EQUIPMENT & SUPPLY 1,062.50
CONSTELLATION
NEWENERGY GAS DIV LLC 5,093.23
CORE PROFESSIONAL
SERVICES PA 11,700.00
COUNTRY KITCHEN 100.33
CREATIVE PRODUCT
SOURCING INC DARE 7,680.84
DAKOTA FLUID POWER INC 265.77
DALCO 1,266.52
DASH MEDICAL GLOVES 182.70
DAVIS OIL 22,641.17
DEER RIVER BUSHWACKERS
SNOWMOBILE CLUB 4,988.85
DEER RIVER PUBLISHING 103.55
DENUCCI/BEN 122.47
DIAMOND MOWERS INC 3,888.16
DIMICH/JOHN P 375.00
DJV INC 21,589.94
DOLAN LAW, LLC 2,006.25
DOOR SERVICE INC 247.98
DRIFT SKIPPERS
SNOWMOBILE CLUB 8,247.60
DSGW ARCHITECTS 1,872.00
DUTCH ROOM INC 227.76
EDWARDS LAPLANT
CONSTRUCTION INC 6,612.07
EFFIE COUNTRY SERVICE 40.03
ELECTION SYSTEMS & 1,162.48
ERICKSON ENGINEERING
CO LLC 230.00
EVANS ELECTRIC INC 318.50
EVERETT & VANDERWIEL
PLLP 2,717.15
EXCEL BUSINESS SYSTEM 297.43
EXPRESS SERVICES INC 4,727.80
FALCK/JOSHUA M 294.97
FASTENAL COMPANY 38.21
FEDORKO, TROY ALLEN 77.00
FIRSTLAB 687.30
FISHER STATION 2,152.54
FLEETPRIDE INC 262.96
FLOHAUG LAW FIRM, PLLC 1,489.50
FRAME UP 10.00
FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS 277.42
FRONTIER PRECISION INC 977.01
FURMAN/ANDREW J 548.42
GET FIT ITASCA 2,031.32
GK SERVICES INC 519.46
GLACIER PARK IRON ORE 46.00
GLENS ARMY NAVY STORE 88.11
GOPHER STATE ONE-CALL INC 25.65
GOVERNMENT FORMS
AND SUPPLIES 413.26
GRAINGER 230.95
GRAND ITASCA CLINIC
& HOSPITAL 2,250.00
GRAND RAPIDS
CHEVROLET 22,010.00
GRAND RAPIDS
HERALD REVIEW 130.00
GRAND RAPIDS HIGH SCHOOL 850.00
GRAND RAPIDS POLICE
DEPARTMENT 210.00
GRAND RAPIDS PUBLIC
UTILITIES 13,247.14
GRAND RAPIDS STATE BANK 600.00
GRANDIA/KARIN A 330.10
GREENWAY SNOWMOBILE
CLUB 14,895.45
GUARDIAN ANGEL
COMPUTER SERVICE 2,723.00
H & R CONSTRUCTION
COMPANY 213.51
HAIG/MICHAEL J 64.20
HALVORSON/MARLYN 48.95
HARTEL’S/DBJ FABRICATION 367.80
HAWKINSON SAND
& GRAVEL 1,260.00
HEARTLAND PAPER COMPANY 204.50
HENNEPIN COUNTY SHERIFF 156.00
HERC-U-LIFT INC 343.56
HILMERSON SAFETY
SERVICES INC 630.00
HOLIDAY FLEET 33.41
HONEYWELL INC 1,597.38
HONEYWELL INC 414.27
IDENTISYS 529.75
INDUSTRIAL LUBRICANT
COMPANY 137.95
INGRAM LIBRARY SERVICES 17.99
INSIGHT PUBLIC SECTOR 5,466.03
ITASCA COUNTY ADMIN
SERVICES 4.69
ITASCA COUNTY
AUDITOR TREASURER 15,384.39
ITASCA COUNTY AUD-TREAS 887.25
ITASCA COUNTY HEALTH
& HUMAN SERVICES 6,444.96
ITASCA COUNTY
TREASURER 6,763.44
ITASCA ECONOMIC
DEVELOPMENT CORP 8,468.75
ITASCA SNOW RANGERS 2,180.40
JANECKE/TODD M 46.12
JIMS AUTO REPAIR 605.90
JN JOHNSON SALES
& SERVICE INC 343.55
JOBSHQ 470.00
JOHNSON, KILLEN
AND SEILER 840.20
JOHNSON/ROBIN 92.24
JONES AND MAGNUS 1,635.00
KATCO/CHARLES 1,293.27
KIRBY A KENNEDY
& ASSOCIATES 156.00
KNV COMPANIES SUBWAY 109.01
KOOCHICHING COUNTY
AUDITOR 621.60
KOOCHICHING CTY
HEALTH DEPT 3,952.52
KORTEKAAS/RICHARD 105.35
KOZY-KMFY 2,050.09
KROMY/CAROL 46.12
L & M SUPPLY INC 976.09
LAKE COUNTRY POWER 9,396.01
LAKE COUNTRY POWER 509.00
LAKE WOODS CHRYSLER 1,364.23
LAKES GAS CO 794.02
LAKES GAS CO NO 20 1,265.57
LALLAK/MARK 331.97
LATVALA LUMBER
COMPANY 259.73
LATVALA/CHAD M 92.24
LEAGUE OF MINNESOTA
CITIES 139.26
LEFTYS TENT
& PARTY RENTAL 150.00
LHB ENGINEERS
AND ARCHITECTS 7,397.75
LIBERTY TIRE SERVICES LLC 3,522.90
LOCATORS & SUPPLIES INC 152.28
LOREN SOLBERG
CONSULTING LLC 3,126.86
MACNEIL
ENVIRONMENTAL INC 480.00
MAKI BODY & GLASS 115.53
MANDICH/MARK A 214.00
MARCELL SNOWDRIFTERS 12,513.60
MARKET PLACE 741.04
MARS SUPPLY 1,581.95
MARTIN COUNTY SHERIFF 415.00
MAXS MINI STORE 969.55
MCCANN/MOLLYANN 479.36
MCKESSON MEDICAL
SURGICAL INC 61.33
MEDS 1 AMBULANCE
SERVICE INC 1,053.20
MEDTOX
LABORATORIES INC 1,251.17
MESSERLI & KRAMER, P.A. 35.00
METELAK/RACHEL M 221.30
METRO SALES INC 2,807.62
MIDWEST MACHINERY CO 129.57
MIDWEST MONITORING
& SURVEILLANCE 89.00
MILLE LACS COUNTY
SHERIFF 5,040.00
MINES AND PINES 105.00
MINNESOTA ASSOC
OF COUNTY 50.00
MINNESOTA BUREAU
OF CRIMINAL 1,380.00
MINNESOTA CHIEFS OF 130.00
MINNESOTA COUNTIES
INFORMATION 34,546.00
MINNESOTA COUNTY
ATTORNEYS ASSOC 95.00
MINNESOTA DEPARTMENT
OF HEALTH 680.00
MINNESOTA DEPARTMENT
OF HUMAN 351.87
MINNESOTA DEPARTMENT
OF LABOR 10.00
MINNESOTA DEPARTMENT
OF TRANSPORTATION 4,758.09
MINNESOTA ENERGY
RESOURCES 2,846.45
MINNESOTA LAWYER
-SUBSCRIPTION 299.00
MINNESOTA OFFICE OF MN.
IT SERVICES 680.00
MINNESOTA POLLUTION
CONTROL AGENCY 400.00
MINNESOTA POLLUTION
CONTROL AGENCY 25.00
MINNESOTA POWER 302.23
MINNESOTA STATE
TREASURER 143.30
MINNESOTA UI FUND -5,956.00
MINUTEMAN PRESS 607.19
MONTGOMERY/RUSSELL 1,611.32
MOORE/JOHN 2,273.42
MORRISON COUNTY JAIL 13,248.71
MORSE, IRA & CONNIE 3.00
MORSE/ALBERT J 693.21
MORSE/JARED L 93.95
MOTOROLA
SOLUTIONS INC 14,801.20
NAPA SUPPLY OF
GRAND RAPIDS 1,480.77
NASHWAUK PUBLIC UTILITIES 333.02
NEIGH/CHARLOTTE 600.00
NELSON PAINT COMPANY 2,328.00
NELSON, ALVIN 10.00
NORTH COUNTRY
VET CLINIC 2,640.75
NORTH HOMES INC 1,325.00
NORTH ITASCA ELECTRIC
CO-OP 7,827.31
NORTHERN AIR PLUMBING
AND 173.68
NORTHERN BUSINESS
PRODUCTS 10,077.64
NORTHERN LIGHTS
NORDIC SKI-SUGAR HILLS 4,500.00
NORTHERN OFFICE
OUTFITTERS 429.97
NORTHERN STAR
CO-OP SERVICES 38.76
NORTHLAND COUNSELING
CENTER 7,368.29
NORTHLAND FIRE & SAFETY 500.00
NORTHLAND FLOORING
& DESIGN LLC 670.68
NORTHLAND MACHINE INC 18.40
NORTHLAND PORTABLES 297.00
NORTHWEST GAS COMPANY 1,798.08
NOVUS GLASS 358.35
NUBSON LAW OFFICE, PLLC 10,004.00
NYBERG LAW OFFICE LTD
/KENT 500.00
OCCUPATIONAL DEVELOPMENT
CENTER 2,405.28
OFFICE DEPOT 5,546.20
OIL-TEC LABORATORIES INC 192.00
OLSON/THERESA 99.11
O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE
STORES INC 355.50
PARAMOUNT PLANNING LLC 6,737.55
PAUL BUNYAN
COMMUNICATIONS 2,901.53
PAUL BUNYAN
COMMUNICATIONS 294.84
PERRY/SAMANTHA JO 130.05
PESOLA/LOIS CARR 250.00
PETROLEUM TRADERS
CORP 16,227.20
PFB LAW, P.A. 45,203.56
PHOENIX SUPPLY 721.63
PITNEY BOWES 20,000.00
PITNEY BOWES 124.14
PITTACK LOGGING INC 34.93
POMPS TIRE SERVICE INC 700.25
POWERPLAN 1,122.68
PRECISE MOBILE
RESOURCES MGMT 1,160.57
PRICE, STEVEN &
LEAH & ARLT, SHAWN 48.00
PRUSZINSKE/DIANNE E 48.15
QUALITY REFRIGERATION
AND 2,590.25
QUINN/HUGH D 578.91
R C FABRICATORS INC 1,442.00
RACINE/SHAWN 919.48
RADKO IRON AND
SUPPLY INC 1,849.74
RAMSEY COUNTY SHERIFF 500.00
RANGE CREDIT BUREAU 45.39
RANGE WATER
CONDITIONING 983.11
RAPID GARAGE DOOR INC 231.00
RAPIDS AUTO WASH 73.00
RAPIDS BEVERAGE 160.00
RAPIDS FORD LINCOLN 87.99
RAPIDS PLUMBING
AND HEATING 1,537.00
RAPIDS WELDING SUPPLY 1,835.04
RAYS SPORT & CYCLE 615.53
RIDGE RUNNERS
SNOWMOBILE CLUB 6,955.95
RIHM KENWORTH 241.53
RIVERWOOD HEALTHCARE
CENTER 1,797.95
RMC TRUCK PARTS 34.21
ROSTVOLD DDS/JAMES D 127.00
ROTHSTEIN/MARGARET 365.57
ROYAL TIRE INC 2,843.63
RS EDEN 4,169.36
RYAN/MARK A 92.24
SAFETY-KLEEN
CORPORATION 651.98
SAMMYS PIZZA 169.88
SANDSTROMS COMPANY 308.62
SAPIENTIA LAW GROUP 86.00
SAVALOJA/CHERI 378.38
SBA STRUCTURES INC. 2,280.19
SCENIC RANGE NEWSFORUM 301.27
SCHAEFFER MFG CO 1,364.82
SCHERER, LARRY 21.08
SCHNEIDER/EVELYN 9,501.75
SCHOOL DISTRICT NO 317 61,873.00
SCHOOL DISTRICT NO 318 123,745.99
SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF 300.00
SEACHANGE PRINTING
AND MARKETING 540.01
SECURITY ACCESS
CONTROL SYS 74.85
SEH - SHORT ELLIOTT
HENDRICKSON INC 9,801.90
SERVICEMASTER 840.00
SFM RISK SOLUTIONS 1,637.00
SHARROW LIFTING
PRODUCTS 851.01
SHI INTERNATIONAL CORP 125,119.80
SHRED-N-GO INC 170.82
SIM SUPPLY INC 2,559.17
SKYLES/BRETT P 253.86
SNAP-ON-TOOLS INC 169.99
SNYDER/TERRY G 119.84
SOLBERG/CORRINE 448.78
SOUTHSIDE TIRE AND
AUTO LLC 6,870.84
SQUAW LAKERS
SNOWMOBILE CLUB 2,903.25
ST GABRIELS HOSPITAL 1,255.00
STELLAR MEDICAL
AND EQUIPMENT 1,126.20
STERLING SOLUTIONS INC 750.00
STOKES PRINTING COMPANY 561.38
STOLTZ/GREG A 82.00
STREICHERS PROF
POLICE EQUIP 16,353.98
SULLIVAN SUPPLY 99.21
SWAMPSIDERS
SNOWMOBILE CLUB 6,304.20
SWEENEY/JAMES 43.34
SWENSON/DANIEL L 223.63
TDS METROCOM
-ACCT 218.018.0097 731.71
TESSCO INCORPORATED 294.99
THE LOCAL BOY 537.94
THOLEN LAW OFFICE
/ELLEN E 2,013.10
THOMSON REUTERS 3,148.54
THWING/FREDERIC L JR 250.00
THYSSENKRUPP ELEVATOR 617.84
TJ TOWING 1,148.00
TRAK ENGINEERING INC 443.47
TREASURE BAY 89.98
TRUNT/LEO 399.11
TURNKEY CORRECTIONS 511.42
UNGERS SOUTHEND SALES 13.59
UNIFORMS UNLIMITED INC 1,199.75
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE 116.76
UNIVERSITY OF MINN
/REGENTS OF THE 26,011.12
US BANK 1,150.00
USSET, WEINGARDEN
& LIEBO, PLLP 75.00
VERIZON WIRELESS 2,892.69
VERIZON WIRELESS 826.02
VIKING AUTOMATIC
SPRINKLER CO 625.00
WASTE MANAGEMENT 69,908.45
WATCH GUARD 30.00
WEBSTER/KAREN 319.40
WESTERN ITASCA REVIEW 25.00
WEX BANK 1,331.52
WICKERSHAM/MARK ALLEN 500.00
WIDSETH SMITH
NOLTING AND 10,797.97
WILLIAM J SCHWARTZ
& SONS INC 4,433.00
WILLIAMS/DENIS A 250.00
XEROX CORPORATION 2,610.02
XEROX CORPORATION 450.29
ZIEGLER INC 2,538.33
ZIEGLER/RICHARD G 825.00
ZIMMERMAN MD
/ROBERTA L 4,325.00
ZIXCORP 2,044.67
SRNF May 11, 2017
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:
That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: December 4, 2007
MORTGAGOR: Gregory J. Dickey, Sr. and Amber L. Dickey, husband and wife
MORTGAGEE: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union, a credit union organized under the laws of the United States of America
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded February 4, 2008 in the office of the County Recorder, as Document No. A000618849, Itasca County, Minnesota.
TRANSACTION AGENT: None
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: None
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union
RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union
MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 2004 Fern Street, Grand Rapids, Minnesota 55744
TAX PARCEL I.D. NOS. 91-703-0320
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot Twelve (12), Block Three (3), Stoeke Addition to Grand Rapids, Itasca County, Minnesota.
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Itasca
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $70,300.00
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $64,158.85
INTEREST RATE AND PER DIEM: Current interest rate is 6.500%, with a daily per diem of $10.72.
That prior to commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: June 28, 2017, at 10:00 am.
PLACE OF SALE: Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, 440 First Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota 55744, to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
DATE AND TIME MORTGAGOR MUST VACATE THE PREMISES: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by December 28, 2017, at 11:59 p.m.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE (5) WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.”
Dated: May 8, 2017
MESSERLI & KRAMER P.A.
By: /s/ Thomas J. Hainje
Thomas J. Hainje (Lic. #390325)
1400 Fifth Street Towers
100 South Fifth Street
Minneapolis, MN 55402-1217
(612) 672-3600
Attorney in Fact for
Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union
19820-23
IMPORTANT NOTICE
This communication is from a debt collector and is an attempt to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Published in the
Scenic Range NewsForum
May 11, 18, 25; June 1, 8, 15, 2017
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF Itasca
Ninth JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 31-PR-17-1191
NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of: Jon S. Walla
Decedent.
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on June 12, 2017, at 9:00 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Itasca County Courthouse, 123 NE 4th St. Grand Rapids. MN 55744, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent, dated April 21, 2015, and codicil(s) to the Will dated ______, and separate writing(s) under Minnesota Statutes section 524.2-513 (“Will”), and for the appointment of Joshua C. Clemens whose address is 37080 N. Pinewood Drive, Bovey, MN 55709 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration.
Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 501B.41, subdivision 5.
No formal hearing will be held unless written objections have been filed with the Court Administrator. If no objections have been filed, the requests made in the Petition will be granted by default.
BY THE COURT
Lois J. Lang, Judge of District court
Dated: May 9, 2017
(COURT SEAL)
Dated: May 9, 2017
s/ SEAN R. JONES, Court Administrator
Dated: May 9, 2017
Sophia Schjenken, Senior Court Clerk
FILED
MAY 09, 2017
COURT ADMINISTRATOR
ITASCA COUNTY, MINN.
Attorney for: Personal Representative
Name: Jerry S. Ophoven
Firm: Anderson, Ophoven & Stauffer, P.A.
Street: 520 NE First Avenue, Suite 1
City, State, ZIP: Grand Rapids, MN 55744
Attorney License No.: 23087X
Telephone: 218-326-6631
FAX: 218-326-9956
Email: Jerry@aoslaw.net
SRNF May 11, 18, 2017
Greenway Nashwauk Keewatin
Office of Indian Education
Invites you to attend our annual
Open Public Meeting
Title VII, State Grant and JOM
May 25, 2017 • 5:30 p.m.
Greenway High School Office
of Indian Education
Room 212
Any questions: Laurie @259-5600
ATTENTION:
EARLY DEADLINE
June 1 issue
In order to accommodate an early press run due to the Memorial Day Holiday,
the deadline for all advertising
and news copy will be
Thursday, May 25 at noon.
Thank You!
GENERAL NOTICE TO
PRIVATE LANDOWNERS ALONG COUNTY ROADS
WHEREAS, the County Board of Commissioners has agreed to accommodate private landowners along county highways who strenuously object to the use of herbicide control by the county in controlling roadside brush and noxious weeds. This County Board by virtue of Resolution 11-74-11, hereby requests those people objecting to roadside spraying to comply with the following procedure to avoid having county right-of-way sprayed adjacent to their land:
1. “No Spraying” signs must be erected by landowner at each property edge intersection with county right-of-way. Signs must be erected by June 1, 2017 and remain up until September 1, 2017.
2. Persons erecting such signs automatically assume the responsibility for brush control on all county right-of-ways affected by said sign posting.
3. If a person erecting “No Spraying” sign(s) fails to maintain brush control on county road right-of-way he has posted, the County retains the right to subsequently spray the right-of-way and bill the owner for these services.
/s/ Kory Cease
Itasca County
Agricultural Inspector
The City of Coleraine will hold the its annual
cleanup day on Wednesday, May 17, 2017
starting at 7:00 A.M.
Any Coleraine resident who receives a utility bill
from the City of Coleraine is eligible to participate.
2017 COLERAINE CLEAN-UP DAY
WEDNESDAY, May 17th, 2017
BEGINS AT 7:00 AM, ENDS AT 3:00 PM
COLERAINE RESIDENTS ONLY
(NO BUSINESSES)
SORT ITEMS WHERE YOUR NORMAL
GARBAGE IS PICKED UP
ITEMS WHICH ARE NOT ACCEPTABLE
TIRES OR BATTERIES DEMOLITION
FOOD WASTE SOLVENTS
PAINT AND THINNERS SHINGLES
PETROLEUM PRODUCTS WOOD PALLETS
ASPHALT LUMBER
CONCRETE FLUORESCENT LIGHTS
ROCKS, BRUSH, STUMPS, LEAVES SHEETROCK/DRYWALL
PORCELAIN TOILETS LAWN MOWERS
RECYCLABLES SCRAP METAL
SMALL ENGINES CAST IRON
ELECTRONICS WHICH ARE NOT ACCEPTABLE
COMPUTER EQUIPMENT KEYBOARDS
SCANNERS, PRINTERS TELEPHONES
VCR’S, DVD, STEREO’S CD PLAYERS
CELL PHONES TELEVISION SETS
MICROWAVES APPLIANCES
ALL OTHER HOUSEHOLD GARBAGE IS ACCEPTABLE
FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT
WASTE MANAGEMENT AT 322-5004
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
ITASCA COUNTY
Notice is hereby given that sealed bids will be received at the Office of the County Auditor of Itasca County, 123 4th Street, Grand Rapids Minnesota 55744, until 11:00 A.M. on May 23, 2017 for construction of the following:
Itasca County
Pavement Marking Services
County Project 2017-14
The approximate quantities of the major work for County Project 2017-14 are as follows:
4” LINE PAINT
– YELLOW 4400 GALLONS
4” LINE PAINT
– WHITE 7300 GALLONS
The Contract will be awarded to the lowest responsible bidder. Plans, specifications and proposals may be obtained at the Office of the Itasca County Transportation Department.
All sealed bids must include a certified check or bid bond payable to the Itasca County Auditor/Treasurer for an amount of at least 5% of the bid.
Bidders who are going to be providing quotes as subcontractors may download plans and proposals through the Itasca County website, www.co.itasca.mn.us, at no charge. Contractors who wish to be listed as planholders or bid on the project are required to obtain a full bid document packet from the Itasca County Transportation Department at 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN 55744.
The County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids and to waive any defects therein.
Dated: April 24, 2017
Jeffrey Walker Itasca County Auditor/Treasurer Courthouse Grand Rapids, MN 55744 Karin Grandia
Itasca County Highway Engineer
Courthouse
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
SRNF April 27; May 4, 11, 2017
REQUEST FOR QUOTES
The City of Bovey is accepting quotes for total reconstruction of the North, West and East entrances to the Bovey City Hall as well as repair to the “Picture Grace” monument. The Bovey Village Hall was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1991 so reconstruction must match the existing structures. The City will be accepting RFQ’s until 12:00 p.m. on May 31st, 2017. The City has that right to reject any and all quotes. All quotes must be at prevailing wage.
Quotes may be dropped off with the City Clerk in the Library at Bovey City Hall or by mail to:
City of Bovey
Attn: Step Reconstruction Project
PO Box 399
Bovey, MN 55709
or by email to: boveycity@hotmail.com
Tara DeGuiseppi
Bovey City Clerk
NOTICE OF
ABANDONED PROPERTY
The City of Keewatin has in its possession a skidoo snowmobile serial number 1209-01198. The vehicle has been in the care and custody of Keewatin since March 2016. The related criminal matter has concluded.
The registered owner of the snowmobile is Craig Dale Berg with an address of 2197 Jeanway, New Market MN, 55054. Minnesota Statute 345.75 requires notice to the owner of abandoned property. The notice may be by certified mail. The City sent it certified on April 18, 2017 to the last known address of Craig Dale Berg. The United States Patrol Service returned it on April 21, 2017 as undeliverable.
The City publishes this notice for three weeks in Itasca County where the property is located.
John P. Dimich
Keewatin City Attorney
432 NE 3rd Avenue
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
218-326-1765
SRNF May 11, 18, 25, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
ITASCA COUNTY
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS: Electronic Bids will be received until 10:00 AM on May 23, 2017 through Bid Express® http://www.bidexpress.com for the construction of the Itasca County projects listed below.
Itasca County Contract 65604
SAP 031-656-004, SAP 031-657-009,
CP 2017-18, CP 2017-19 & CP 2017-20
Bituminous Milling, Full Depth Reclamation, Bituminous Surfacing and Aggregate Shouldering
Proposals will be opened and read publicly at 10:01 AM on May 23, 2017 at the Itasca County Transportation Department 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN 55744.
The approximate quantities of the major work for Contract 65604 are as follows:
Aggregate Surfacing,
Class 1 8,470 Ton
Type SP 9.5 Wearing
Course Mix (2,A) 21,400 Ton
Type SP 12.5 Wearing
Course Mix (2,A) 2,650 Ton
The Contract will be awarded to the lowest responsible bidder.
Plans and Proposals may be downloaded through Bid Express® http://bidexpress.com. There will be no cost for plans and proposals but bidders must register through Bid Express® prior to bidding and submit their bids electronically through Bid Express®. Bid Express® does charge for this service and bidders are encouraged to register well in advance of the bid closing date if they have not previously done so.
Electronic bids must be accompanied by a corporate surety bond in an amount which is at least equal to 5% of the total amount and may be submitted electronically through Bid Express® using Surety 2000 or InSure Vision Technologies, LLC, or as a hard copy by mail or other delivery method, either as a corporate surety bond or a certified check made payable to the Itasca County Auditor.
If not submitted electronically, the proposal guaranty must be received at the Itasca County Transportation Department, 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 in a sealed envelope marked clearly with the name of the bidder, type of work and project number by 4:00 p.m. the day prior to the specified date of opening.
The County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids and to waive any defects therein.
Dated: April 21, 2017
Jeffrey Walker Itasca County Auditor/Treasurer Courthouse Grand Rapids, MN 55744 Karin Grandia
Itasca County Highway Engineer
Courthouse
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
SRNF April 27; May 4, 11, 2017
PROPERTY TAX NOTICE
FIRST HALF
CURRENT REAL ESTATE TAXES ARE NOW DUE
PAYMENTS THAT ARE MAILED
MUST BE POSTMARKED
NO LATER THAN
MONDAY, MAY 15th
TO AVOID PENALTY
Thank you,
JEFFREY T. WALKER,
ITASCA COUNTY AUDITOR/TREASURER
