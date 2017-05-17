Legal Notices: published May 18, 2017

Proposed Minutes

Regular Council Meeting

May 8, 2017

Mayor Daidre Breen called a Regular Meeting of the Marble City Council to order at 6:30 p.m. in the Marble City Hall, 302 Alice Ave., on May 8, 2017.

COUNCIL PRESENT: Mayor Breen, Al Guddeck, Clerk Schwartz, Councilmember Schmidt, Councilmember Kavanagh

ABSENT: Joe Schmidt

1. Call the meeting to order 6:30 p.m.

2. Pledge of allegiance led by Daidre Breen, Mayor

3. Approval of Regular minutes April 10, 2017

4. Approval of Bills and Payroll for April, 2017

Motion was made by Councilmember Guddeck and seconded by Councilmember Kavanahg to approve minutes of the Regular Meeting for April 10, 2017 . Approval of Cash Control statement for Receipts, claims and disbursements. Approve bills and payroll. (General/Other) $11,366.75 (Wastewater) $6,752.59 Payroll totals (General) $11,366.75 (Wastewater) $6752.59 With all members present voting in favor, M/C.

(4) Streets

Mark supplied a maintenance agreement from Nortrax. Mark recommends that we just get a yearly check for the new Loader. The first 150 hours are free. He does not recommend the 36 month contract.

Security Access gave an estimate for a security system at the garage. There was a recent burglary to our fuel oil tank. This security system will cover the water tower and the entire buildings and parking lots. The System will be located in the old fire hall.

Motion Made by Councilmember Guddeck to purchase the Security System for $1,850.00. Seconded by Councilmember Kavanagh. All in favor, M/C

The DNR contacted Mark and the City Clerk in regards to the City Burn pile. People keep starting the pile on fire. If this continues the City may have to lock the gate and have specific hours for dumping brush and trees during regular business hours.

The pile is posted

Clerk Schwartz mentions that it has been mentioned that residents should be respectful and pick one day to put there piles to be picked up by the city just one day a week. Some people are doing piles on a daily basis and this is very time consuming for the street employees. Other Cities charge for these services and the City of Marble does not want to start charging. Street workers will keep the Council informed on this situation.

(5) Waste Water

Robert will contact Ed Eck for Decals for the new Waste Water pick-up truck.

Robert would like to buy a plow now while the prices are down now. He will replace the money when the old truck sells.

(6) Fire

(7) Library – Well ness day 5-22-17 & Saw Dust Pile July 2, 2017 1:00 at Veterans Park

Mark will contact Jerry Seppala

(8) Zoning – Martella/Hansen, Akre property

Motion Made to approve the fence for the Martella/Hansen Family by Clerk Schwartz, Seconded by Councilmember Guddeck. All in favor. M/C

Clerk Schwartz mentions that the fence that was approved in the past at the Akre home in Marble isn’t compliant to keep their dog in their yard. The dog broke through the fence to attack another dog that was leashed. Clerk Schwartz would like to approve a new fence permit at no cost because the old fence should have never been approved.

Clerk Schwartz will contact the home owner and ask them to fill out a new application.

(9) Forfeit Properties – Table for special meeting

(10) Blight Committee

Clerk Schwartz would like to see each councilmember take turns in going around town and speaking with the residents. The City of Calumet has a committee and a letter that is sent out to the residents. Clerk Schwartz will get a copy of the letter Calumet sends out.

There are two campers in the back yard of Jesse Newman in Silverwood. These campers are in violation of the City ordinance. Clerk Schwartz has been in contact with the home owners. Clerk Schwartz will contact the owner again and tell them that they need to vacate immediately or the City Attorney will take action immediately.

Clerk Schwartz will also contact the Mobile Home Park in Proctor to see what their guidelines are in their mobile home park. Madonna Jenson is selling her park so now would be a good time to meet with the new owners and discuss the ordinance and expectations of the City of Marble.

(11) First Call for Help

The City of Marble received an invite to the Nighten Gale Program

(12) Public Comment

Mayor Breen is going to rent the hall so she can reserve the tables. A deposit will be made for the hall at a $50.00 per tables and a fee of $50.00 for the hall rental. The tables will not leave the city of marble.

Motion was made at by Clerk Schwartz to adjourn the meeting, seconded by Councilmember Guddeck. With all members voting in favor, the motion carried. Mayor Breen adjourned the meeting at 7:07 p.m.

Tracey Schwartz, City Clerk

Daidre Breen, Mayor

Resolution No. 05-15-17 Forfeit parcels

A RESOLUTION REQUESTING CONVEYANCE OF TAX FORFEIT PARCELS #94-0440-0120 &

#94-410-0112

WHEREAS, Minnesota Statue 282.01 subd. 1a, par. (d),(1) & (2) allows for nonconservation tax-forfeited lands may be sold by the county board to an organized or incorporated governmental subdivision of the state or state agency for less than their market value if: the county board determines that a sale at a reduced price is in the public interest because a reduced price is necessary to provide an incentive to correct the blighted conditions that make the lands undesirable in the open market, or the reduced price will lead to the development of affordable housing; and the governmental subdivision or state agency has documented its specific plans for correcting the blighted conditions or developing affordable housing, and the specific law or laws that empower it to acquire real property in furtherance of the plans.

WHEREAS, tax forfeited parcel numbers 94-440-0120 & 94-410-0112 were deemed by the City of Marble as blighted properties prior to forfeiture which were corrected at the expense of the City of Marble.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY OF MARBLE, MINNESOTA: that the City of Marble Requests that the Itasca County Board considers approving conveyance of tax forfeited parcels #94-440-0120 & #94-410-0112 to the City of Marble, as provided for under Minnesota Statue 282.01 Subd.1a par. (d) (d1) & (d2) for less than market value as compensation for the incurred expenses of correcting the blighted conditions prior to forfeiture.

Adopted by the Council this 8th, day of May 2017.

Daidre Breen, Mayor

Attest:

Tracey Schwartz, City Clerk

Motion Made by Clerk Tracey Schwartz, Seconded by Councilmember Schmidt to accept resolution #05-15-17 forfeit parcels. The following voted in favor thereof: Tracey Schwartz, Joe Schmidt, Daidre Breen; and the following voted against same: Non; whereby the resolution was declared duly passed and adopted.

CITY OF TACONITE

SEEKING

CASUAL LABOR

The City of Taconite is seeking Casual Labor for mowing, painting and cleaning during the summer of 2017. Applicants must be at least 16 years of age and preferably reside in the City of Taconite. Hours vary dependent upon needs of the Street Commissioner. Rate $8.25/hour.

Applicants must notify the City Clerk or Mooch 245-1831 or 259-2681.

The City of Taconite is an “At Will” employer and has the right to reject any applicant without reason.

The City of Taconite is an equal opportunity employer.

Michael Troumbly, City Clerk

CITY OF KEEWATIN

A regular meeting of the city council was held on Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at 5:00 PM in the council chambers.

Members present: Mayor King; Council: Koprivec, Clusiau, Graves, and Clerk Maras.

A motion was made by Koprivec and seconded by Clusiau to accept the items on the consent agenda as submitted:

1. Accept the minutes of the April 12, 2017 regular meeting

2. Accept the minutes of the April 20, 2017 library board meeting

3. Approve the payroll

4. Pay the bills

Motion Carried

A motion was made by Graves and seconded by Clusiau to approve the donation of $1500 from the City of Keewatin to the Fourth of July Committee. Motion Carried.

A motion was made by Clusiau and seconded by Koprivec to approve City of Keewatin Fourth of July Raffle to be held after the parade at the Keewatin Community Center. Keewatin Fireman’s Relief Association License will be used. Motion Carried.

A motion was made by Koprivec and seconded by Clusiau to approve Nashwauk Sons of the Legion Post 307 gun raffle October 21, 2017 at the Keewatin Legion. Motion Carried.

A motion was made by Graves and seconded by Clusiau to approve Mr. Brearley to install internet at the Keewatin Community Center for $300. Motion Carried.

Police Chief Whitney reported that the trade in value for the old squad would be $13,500. After the trade in the 2017 Tahoe sticker price would be around $23,000.

A motion was made by Clusiau and seconded by Graves to approve the purchase of 2017 Tahoe for a new squad in the amount of $23,180.98 after the trade in value of the old squad for $13,500. Motion Carried.

ADD-ONS

A motion was made by Graves and seconded by Clusiau to approve Susan Thronson and Marilyn Heil to attend Banyon Report Writer Mini-Session May 23, 2017 in Burnsville for a cost of $25 per person plus travel. Motion Carried.

A motion was made by Clusiau and seconded by Graves to transfer $40,000 from street savings to the city checking account. Motion Carried.

A motion was made by Koprivec and seconded by Graves to adjourn. Motion Carried.

Mayor King

City Clerk, Tawnya Maras

CITY OF KEEWATIN

NOTICE OF INTERMEDIATE AND REGULAR TIMBER AUCTION SALE

Itasca County Forest Lands are FSC Certified by Rainforest Alliance

RA-FM/COC-1709 FSC 100%

Pursuant to the April 25, 2017, official action of the Itasca County Board of Commissioners and under the provisions of Minnesota Statute 282.04, as amended, timber on tax-forfeited land within Itasca County will be offered for sale WITHOUT the sale of land at an Intermediate and Regular Auction at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 2, 2017, at the Cohasset Community Center, Cohasset. Timber will be sold to the highest bidder at not less than the appraised value listed on the Timber Report. Bidding shall be by ORAL BID ONLY. Bid up shall be by two (or even numbered) percent increments, the percent bid up to be added to the appraised price. Itasca County reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids. SIGNING A ONE TIME AFFIDAVIT OF COMPLIANCE IS REQUIRED PRIOR TO BEING ABLE TO BID ON COUNTY TIMBER AUCTIONS. All bidders who have not previously registered (i.e. signed Affidavit of Compliance) must register prior to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 1, 2017.

KEEWATIN RENTALS

City Park & Cabin

Keewatin Community Center

OíBrien Reservoir Pavilion

City Hall Auditorium

All Space is Available with Electricity & Water

All Spaces Work Great for Any Event

For More Information, Call

City Hall ï 218-778-6517

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

PROJECT NO: TAC17-02

OWNER: CITY OF TACONITE, MINNESOTA

SEALED BIDS FOR: New City Garage

Bids will be received by City of Taconite, City Clerk, City Hall (PO Box 137, Taconite, MN 55786) until 11:00 A.M. local time Thursday, June 8th, 2017, and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud.