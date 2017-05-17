Legal Notices: published May 18, 2017

Proposed Minutes
Regular Council Meeting
May 8, 2017
Mayor Daidre Breen called a Regular Meeting of the Marble City Council to order at 6:30 p.m. in the Marble City Hall, 302 Alice Ave., on May 8, 2017.
COUNCIL PRESENT: Mayor Breen, Al Guddeck, Clerk Schwartz, Councilmember Schmidt, Councilmember Kavanagh
ABSENT: Joe Schmidt
1. Call the meeting to order 6:30 p.m.
2. Pledge of allegiance led by Daidre Breen, Mayor
3. Approval of Regular minutes April 10, 2017
4. Approval of Bills and Payroll for April, 2017
Motion was made by Councilmember Guddeck and seconded by Councilmember Kavanahg to approve minutes of the Regular Meeting for April 10, 2017 . Approval of Cash Control statement for Receipts, claims and disbursements. Approve bills and payroll. (General/Other) $11,366.75 (Wastewater) $6,752.59 Payroll totals (General) $11,366.75 (Wastewater) $6752.59 With all members present voting in favor, M/C.
(4) Streets
Mark supplied a maintenance agreement from Nortrax. Mark recommends that we just get a yearly check for the new Loader. The first 150 hours are free. He does not recommend the 36 month contract.
Security Access gave an estimate for a security system at the garage. There was a recent burglary to our fuel oil tank. This security system will cover the water tower and the entire buildings and parking lots. The System will be located in the old fire hall.
Motion Made by Councilmember Guddeck to purchase the Security System for $1,850.00. Seconded by Councilmember Kavanagh. All in favor, M/C
The DNR contacted Mark and the City Clerk in regards to the City Burn pile. People keep starting the pile on fire. If this continues the City may have to lock the gate and have specific hours for dumping brush and trees during regular business hours.
The pile is posted
Clerk Schwartz mentions that it has been mentioned that residents should be respectful and pick one day to put there piles to be picked up by the city just one day a week. Some people are doing piles on a daily basis and this is very time consuming for the street employees. Other Cities charge for these services and the City of Marble does not want to start charging. Street workers will keep the Council informed on this situation.
(5) Waste Water
Robert will contact Ed Eck for Decals for the new Waste Water pick-up truck.
Robert would like to buy a plow now while the prices are down now. He will replace the money when the old truck sells.
(6) Fire
(7) Library – Well ness day 5-22-17 & Saw Dust Pile July 2, 2017 1:00 at Veterans Park
Mark will contact Jerry Seppala
(8) Zoning – Martella/Hansen, Akre property
Motion Made to approve the fence for the Martella/Hansen Family by Clerk Schwartz, Seconded by Councilmember Guddeck. All in favor. M/C
Clerk Schwartz mentions that the fence that was approved in the past at the Akre home in Marble isn’t compliant to keep their dog in their yard. The dog broke through the fence to attack another dog that was leashed. Clerk Schwartz would like to approve a new fence permit at no cost because the old fence should have never been approved.
Clerk Schwartz will contact the home owner and ask them to fill out a new application.
(9) Forfeit Properties – Table for special meeting
(10) Blight Committee
Clerk Schwartz would like to see each councilmember take turns in going around town and speaking with the residents. The City of Calumet has a committee and a letter that is sent out to the residents. Clerk Schwartz will get a copy of the letter Calumet sends out.
There are two campers in the back yard of Jesse Newman in Silverwood. These campers are in violation of the City ordinance. Clerk Schwartz has been in contact with the home owners. Clerk Schwartz will contact the owner again and tell them that they need to vacate immediately or the City Attorney will take action immediately.
Clerk Schwartz will also contact the Mobile Home Park in Proctor to see what their guidelines are in their mobile home park. Madonna Jenson is selling her park so now would be a good time to meet with the new owners and discuss the ordinance and expectations of the City of Marble.
(11) First Call for Help
The City of Marble received an invite to the Nighten Gale Program
(12) Public Comment
Mayor Breen is going to rent the hall so she can reserve the tables. A deposit will be made for the hall at a $50.00 per tables and a fee of $50.00 for the hall rental. The tables will not leave the city of marble.
Motion was made at by Clerk Schwartz to adjourn the meeting, seconded by Councilmember Guddeck. With all members voting in favor, the motion carried. Mayor Breen adjourned the meeting at 7:07 p.m.
Tracey Schwartz, City Clerk
Daidre Breen, Mayor
SRNF May 18, 2017
––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
Resolution No. 05-15-17 Forfeit parcels
A RESOLUTION REQUESTING CONVEYANCE OF TAX FORFEIT PARCELS #94-0440-0120 &
#94-410-0112
WHEREAS, Minnesota Statue 282.01 subd. 1a, par. (d),(1) & (2) allows for nonconservation tax-forfeited lands may be sold by the county board to an organized or incorporated governmental subdivision of the state or state agency for less than their market value if: the county board determines that a sale at a reduced price is in the public interest because a reduced price is necessary to provide an incentive to correct the blighted conditions that make the lands undesirable in the open market, or the reduced price will lead to the development of affordable housing; and the governmental subdivision or state agency has documented its specific plans for correcting the blighted conditions or developing affordable housing, and the specific law or laws that empower it to acquire real property in furtherance of the plans.
WHEREAS, tax forfeited parcel numbers 94-440-0120 & 94-410-0112 were deemed by the City of Marble as blighted properties prior to forfeiture which were corrected at the expense of the City of Marble.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY OF MARBLE, MINNESOTA: that the City of Marble Requests that the Itasca County Board considers approving conveyance of tax forfeited parcels #94-440-0120 & #94-410-0112 to the City of Marble, as provided for under Minnesota Statue 282.01 Subd.1a par. (d) (d1) & (d2) for less than market value as compensation for the incurred expenses of correcting the blighted conditions prior to forfeiture.
Adopted by the Council this 8th, day of May 2017.
Daidre Breen, Mayor
Attest:
Tracey Schwartz, City Clerk
Motion Made by Clerk Tracey Schwartz, Seconded by Councilmember Schmidt to accept resolution #05-15-17 forfeit parcels. The following voted in favor thereof: Tracey Schwartz, Joe Schmidt, Daidre Breen; and the following voted against same: Non; whereby the resolution was declared duly passed and adopted.
SRNF May 18, 2017
CITY OF TACONITE
SEEKING
CASUAL LABOR
The City of Taconite is seeking Casual Labor for mowing, painting and cleaning during the summer of 2017. Applicants must be at least 16 years of age and preferably reside in the City of Taconite. Hours vary dependent upon needs of the Street Commissioner. Rate $8.25/hour.
Applicants must notify the City Clerk or Mooch 245-1831 or 259-2681.
The City of Taconite is an “At Will” employer and has the right to reject any applicant without reason.
The City of Taconite is an equal opportunity employer.
Michael Troumbly, City Clerk
––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
CITY OF KEEWATIN
A regular meeting of the city council was held on Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at 5:00 PM in the council chambers.
Members present: Mayor King; Council: Koprivec, Clusiau, Graves, and Clerk Maras.
A motion was made by Koprivec and seconded by Clusiau to accept the items on the consent agenda as submitted:
1. Accept the minutes of the April 12, 2017 regular meeting
2. Accept the minutes of the April 20, 2017 library board meeting
3. Approve the payroll
4. Pay the bills
Motion Carried
A motion was made by Graves and seconded by Clusiau to approve the donation of $1500 from the City of Keewatin to the Fourth of July Committee. Motion Carried.
A motion was made by Clusiau and seconded by Koprivec to approve City of Keewatin Fourth of July Raffle to be held after the parade at the Keewatin Community Center. Keewatin Fireman’s Relief Association License will be used. Motion Carried.
A motion was made by Koprivec and seconded by Clusiau to approve Nashwauk Sons of the Legion Post 307 gun raffle October 21, 2017 at the Keewatin Legion. Motion Carried.
A motion was made by Graves and seconded by Clusiau to approve Mr. Brearley to install internet at the Keewatin Community Center for $300. Motion Carried.
Police Chief Whitney reported that the trade in value for the old squad would be $13,500. After the trade in the 2017 Tahoe sticker price would be around $23,000.
A motion was made by Clusiau and seconded by Graves to approve the purchase of 2017 Tahoe for a new squad in the amount of $23,180.98 after the trade in value of the old squad for $13,500. Motion Carried.
ADD-ONS
A motion was made by Graves and seconded by Clusiau to approve Susan Thronson and Marilyn Heil to attend Banyon Report Writer Mini-Session May 23, 2017 in Burnsville for a cost of $25 per person plus travel. Motion Carried.
A motion was made by Clusiau and seconded by Graves to transfer $40,000 from street savings to the city checking account. Motion Carried.
A motion was made by Koprivec and seconded by Graves to adjourn. Motion Carried.
Mayor King
City Clerk, Tawnya Maras
CITY OF KEEWATIN
VENDOR PAYMENTS
Check/Receipt
CHECK # Date Search Name Amount
053842 05/10/17 AMERI PRIDE $142.57
053843 05/10/17 BANYON $50.00
053844 05/10/17 CENTURYLINK $29.62
053845 05/10/17 COPS PLUS INC. $321.22
053846 05/10/17 DIMICH LAW OFFICE $560.00
053847 05/10/17 FASTENAL COMPANY $60.34
053848 05/10/17 G & K SERVICES $70.81
053849 05/10/17 GUARDIAN PEST SOLUTIONS INC $63.00
053850 05/10/17 KEEWATIN SINCLAIR $944.49
053851 05/10/17 KME $130.00
053852 05/10/17 LABINE PAMELA $30.00
053853 05/10/17 MARS. CO. $65.88
053854 05/10/17 MBFTE $75.00
053855 05/10/17 MEDIACOM $49.95
053856 05/10/17 MIDWEST RADAR $40.00
053857 05/10/17 MINNESOTA ENERGY RESOURCE INC $1,595.50
053858 05/10/17 MTI DISTRIBUTING, INC. $564.62
053859 05/10/17 NASHWAUK HARDWARE HANK INC. $32.91
053860 05/10/17 NORTHERN BUSINESS PROD $102.25
053861 05/10/17 PUBLIC UTILITIES $164.71
053862 05/10/17 SCENIC RANGE NEWSFORUM $220.38
053863 05/10/17 SUNDQUIST ERIC $30.00
053864 05/10/17 TEAM LAB $762.00
053865 05/10/17 THRONSON SUSAN $27.14
053866 05/10/17 TRIMARK $58.59
053867 05/10/17 VERIZON WIRELESS $26.02
$6,217.00
SRNF May 4, 2017
––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
NOTICE OF INTERMEDIATE AND REGULAR TIMBER AUCTION SALE
Itasca County Forest Lands are FSC Certified by Rainforest Alliance
RA-FM/COC-1709 FSC 100%
Pursuant to the April 25, 2017, official action of the Itasca County Board of Commissioners and under the provisions of Minnesota Statute 282.04, as amended, timber on tax-forfeited land within Itasca County will be offered for sale WITHOUT the sale of land at an Intermediate and Regular Auction at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 2, 2017, at the Cohasset Community Center, Cohasset. Timber will be sold to the highest bidder at not less than the appraised value listed on the Timber Report. Bidding shall be by ORAL BID ONLY. Bid up shall be by two (or even numbered) percent increments, the percent bid up to be added to the appraised price. Itasca County reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids. SIGNING A ONE TIME AFFIDAVIT OF COMPLIANCE IS REQUIRED PRIOR TO BEING ABLE TO BID ON COUNTY TIMBER AUCTIONS. All bidders who have not previously registered (i.e. signed Affidavit of Compliance) must register prior to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 1, 2017.
KEEWATIN RENTALS
City Park & Cabin
Keewatin Community Center
OíBrien Reservoir Pavilion
City Hall Auditorium
All Space is Available with Electricity & Water
All Spaces Work Great for Any Event
For More Information, Call
City Hall ï 218-778-6517
––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
PROJECT NO: TAC17-02
OWNER: CITY OF TACONITE, MINNESOTA
SEALED BIDS FOR: New City Garage
Bids will be received by City of Taconite, City Clerk, City Hall (PO Box 137, Taconite, MN 55786) until 11:00 A.M. local time Thursday, June 8th, 2017, and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud.
The information for Bidders, Form of Bid, Form of Contract, Plans and Specifications, and other contract documents may be examined at the following: Benchmark Engineering, Inc. (8878 Main Street, PO Box 261, Mt. Iron, MN 55768)
Copies may be obtained at the office of Benchmark Engineering Inc. located at 8878 Main Street, Mountain Iron, MN upon payment of $25 (non-refundable, sales tax included). Electronic documents are available from QuestCDN, Project No. 5124959 for $25 (non-refundable, sales tax included).
The Owner reserves the right to waive any informality or to reject any or all bids.
Each Bidder must deposit, with their bid: security in the amount, form and subject to the conditions provided in the Information for Bidders. The bid should be in a sealed envelope with the project name, bid date and time clearly labeled on the outside.
All applicable state laws relative to wage rates shall apply on this project. Contractors will be required to submit payroll reports.
No Bidder may withdraw their bid within 35 days after the actual date of the opening thereof.
Mike Troumbly
City Clerk
DATE: 5/9/17
SRNF May 18, 25, 2017
––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
SUMMARY OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE
ITASCA COUNTY
BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
BUDGET TO ACTUAL
REVIEW MEETING
MAY 2, 2017
Per Minnesota State Statute 375.12, the full text of the Official Proceedings is available for public inspection in the Itasca County Administrator’s Office of the Itasca County Courthouse in Grand Rapids, Minnesota; on the Itasca County website (http://www.itascacountymn.iqm2.com/Citizens/Default.aspx); or by standard or electronic mail.
The Itasca County Board of Commissioners met for a Budget to Actual Review meeting on May 2, 2017, in the Boardroom of the Itasca County Courthouse, 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN.
Chair Snyder called the meeting to order at 3:14 p.m., with all members present.
Accounting Manager Jenni Johnson and County Auditor/Treasurer Jeff Walker provided a Budget to Actual review for the first quarter of 2017.
ADJOURNMENT
Chair Snyder adjourned the meeting at 3:52 p.m.
ATTEST
Terry Snyder, Chair of the County Board
Brett Skyles, Clerk of the County Board
SRNF May 18, 2017
––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
SUMMARY OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE
ITASCA COUNTY
BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
WORK SESSION
MAY 2, 2017
Per Minnesota State Statute 375.12, the full text of the Official Proceedings is available for public inspection in the Itasca County Administrator’s Office of the Itasca County Courthouse in Grand Rapids, Minnesota; on the Itasca County website (http://itascacountymn.iqm2.com/Citizens/Default.aspx); or by standard or electronic mail.
The Itasca County Board of Commissioners met in work session on May 2, 2017, in the Boardroom of the Itasca County Courthouse, 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN.
Chair Snyder called the meeting to order at 2:30 p.m. with all members present.
APPROVAL OF AGENDA
Mandich/Trunt added Items #5.9 (Authorizing and Fixing the Terms of Sale to Adjoining Landowners) and #10.1 (Closed Session Re: Tax Petitions of Robert McNulty and Crooked Lake LLC), and approved the agenda, as amended. All aye.
MINUTES APPROVAL
Ives/Trunt approved the minutes of the Tuesday, April 25, 2017 County Board Regular Session. All aye.
RECOMMENDED FOR CONSENT AGENDA
Nine (9) items were recommended for the County Board’s May 9, 2017 Consent Agenda.
VERN REYNOLDS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY REPURCHASE OF TAX-FORFEITED PARCELS
Real Estate Specialist Andrew Glusica provided information regarding the request to adopt the Resolution Re: Repurchase of attached tax parcels - Sections 10-11, Township 54N, Range 25W by Vern Reynolds Construction Company and authorize necessary signatures. The item was discussed and recommended for the County Board’s May 9, 2017 Consent Agenda.
PUBLIC HEARING RE: CORRIDOR ACCESS TRAIL APPLICATION
Trunt/Tinquist opened the Public Hearing Re: Corridor Access Trail Application Request for the Alvwood Squaw Lake ATV Club. All aye.
Forest Recreation Specialist Sara Thompson and Alvwood-Squaw Lake ATV Club President Kyle Boyer provided information regarding the request to approve Corridor Access Trail Permit request for the use of these roads and authorize necessary signatures.
Tinquist/Ives closed the above public hearing. All aye.
Tinquist/Ives approved Corridor Access Trail Permit request for the use of these roads and authorized necessary signatures. All aye.
COMMITTEE REPORTS
Commissioner Snyder reported on his attendance at the recent Coffee with the County event held at Carpenter Township and various township meetings.
Commissioner Trunt reported on his attendance at a recent Western Mesabi Mine Planning Board (WMMPB) and IMCare Subcommittee meetings.
Commissioner Ives reported on his attendance at a recent Arrowhead Counties Association (ACA) meeting.
ADMINISTRATOR UPDATE
COMMISSIONER COMMENTS
Commissioner Tinquist provided a brief update regarding a recent meeting held with the Revenue Commissioner and her staff, as attended by Commissioner Tinquist, County Administrator Brett Skyles, and County Attorney Jack Muhar.
CLOSED SESSION
Mandich/Trunt moved to go into Closed Session Pursuant to Minn. Stat. § 13D.05, Subd. 3(B) and 13D.05, Subd. 1 (D) Based Upon(Attorney Client Privilege Minn. Stat. § 595.02 Subd. 1 (B)) to Consult with Its Attorney in Reference to Pending Litigation in the Matter of and Robert McNulty and Crooked Lake LLC. All aye.
Others present: Assistant County Attorney - Civil Division Michael Haig, County Attorney Jack Muhar, County Assessor Amber Peratalo, County Administrator Brett Skyles, County Auditor/Treasurer Jeff Walker, and Deputy Clerk of the County Board Amanda Schultz.
Tinquist/Mandich moved to go into Open Session. All aye.
No action was taken.
ADJOURNMENT
Chair Snyder adjourned the meeting at 3:08 p.m.
ATTEST
Terry Snyder, Chair of the County Board
Brett Skyles, Clerk of the County Board
SRNF May 18, 2017
VOLUNTEERS
Are needed to staff, maintain and support the Hill Annex Mine State Park & Museum
Any questions or to sign up, contact
April Serich, Calumet City Clerk
at 247-7542
GENERAL NOTICE TO
PRIVATE LANDOWNERS ALONG COUNTY ROADS
WHEREAS, the County Board of Commissioners has agreed to accommodate private landowners along county highways who strenuously object to the use of herbicide control by the county in controlling roadside brush and noxious weeds. This County Board by virtue of Resolution 11-74-11, hereby requests those people objecting to roadside spraying to comply with the following procedure to avoid having county right-of-way sprayed adjacent to their land:
1. “No Spraying” signs must be erected by landowner at each property edge intersection with county right-of-way. Signs must be erected by June 1, 2017 and remain up until September 1, 2017.
2. Persons erecting such signs automatically assume the responsibility for brush control on all county right-of-ways affected by said sign posting.
3. If a person erecting “No Spraying” sign(s) fails to maintain brush control on county road right-of-way he has posted, the County retains the right to subsequently spray the right-of-way and bill the owner for these services.
/s/ Kory Cease
Itasca County
Agricultural Inspector
––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:
That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: December 4, 2007
MORTGAGOR: Gregory J. Dickey, Sr. and Amber L. Dickey, husband and wife
MORTGAGEE: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union, a credit union organized under the laws of the United States of America
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded February 4, 2008 in the office of the County Recorder, as Document No. A000618849, Itasca County, Minnesota.
TRANSACTION AGENT: None
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: None
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union
RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union
MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 2004 Fern Street, Grand Rapids, Minnesota 55744
TAX PARCEL I.D. NOS. 91-703-0320
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot Twelve (12), Block Three (3), Stoeke Addition to Grand Rapids, Itasca County, Minnesota.
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Itasca
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $70,300.00
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $64,158.85
INTEREST RATE AND PER DIEM: Current interest rate is 6.500%, with a daily per diem of $10.72.
That prior to commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: June 28, 2017, at 10:00 am.
PLACE OF SALE: Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, 440 First Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota 55744, to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
DATE AND TIME MORTGAGOR MUST VACATE THE PREMISES: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by December 28, 2017, at 11:59 p.m.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE (5) WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.”
Dated: May 8, 2017
MESSERLI & KRAMER P.A.
By: /s/ Thomas J. Hainje
Thomas J. Hainje (Lic. #390325)
1400 Fifth Street Towers
100 South Fifth Street
Minneapolis, MN 55402-1217
(612) 672-3600
Attorney in Fact for
Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union
19820-23
IMPORTANT NOTICE
This communication is from a debt collector and is an attempt to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Published in the
Scenic Range NewsForum
May 11, 18, 25; June 1, 8, 15, 2017
––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
NOTICE OF
ABANDONED PROPERTY
The City of Keewatin has in its possession a skidoo snowmobile serial number 1209-01198. The vehicle has been in the care and custody of Keewatin since March 2016. The related criminal matter has concluded.
The registered owner of the snowmobile is Craig Dale Berg with an address of 2197 Jeanway, New Market MN, 55054. Minnesota Statute 345.75 requires notice to the owner of abandoned property. The notice may be by certified mail. The City sent it certified on April 18, 2017 to the last known address of Craig Dale Berg. The United States Patrol Service returned it on April 21, 2017 as undeliverable.
The City publishes this notice for three weeks in Itasca County where the property is located.
John P. Dimich
Keewatin City Attorney
432 NE 3rd Avenue
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
218-326-1765
SRNF May 11, 18, 25, 2017
––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF Itasca
Ninth JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 31-PR-17-1191
NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of: Jon S. Walla
Decedent.
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on June 12, 2017, at 9:00 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Itasca County Courthouse, 123 NE 4th St. Grand Rapids. MN 55744, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent, dated April 21, 2015, and codicil(s) to the Will dated ______, and separate writing(s) under Minnesota Statutes section 524.2-513 (“Will”), and for the appointment of Joshua C. Clemens whose address is 37080 N. Pinewood Drive, Bovey, MN 55709 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration.
Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 501B.41, subdivision 5.
No formal hearing will be held unless written objections have been filed with the Court Administrator. If no objections have been filed, the requests made in the Petition will be granted by default.
BY THE COURT
Lois J. Lang, Judge of District court
Dated: May 9, 2017
(COURT SEAL)
Dated: May 9, 2017
s/ SEAN R. JONES, Court Administrator
Dated: May 9, 2017
Sophia Schjenken, Senior Court Clerk
FILED
MAY 09, 2017
COURT ADMINISTRATOR
ITASCA COUNTY, MINN.
Attorney for: Personal Representative
Name: Jerry S. Ophoven
Firm: Anderson, Ophoven & Stauffer, P.A.
Street: 520 NE First Avenue, Suite 1
City, State, ZIP: Grand Rapids, MN 55744
Attorney License No.: 23087X
Telephone: 218-326-6631
FAX: 218-326-9956
Email: Jerry@aoslaw.net
SRNF May 11, 18, 2017