Legal Notices: published May 25, 2017

Postponements

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

16-105210

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE

DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL

CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED

BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default

has occurred in the conditions of the following

described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

September 24, 2012

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF

MORTGAGE: $142,982.00

MORTGAGOR(S):

Eric M. Handyside, a single person

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration

Systems, Inc.

TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc.

MIN#: 100107311223302473

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE

ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:

Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc.

SERVICER: Cenlar FSB

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed October

18, 2012, Itasca County Recorder, as

Document Number A000669493

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned

to: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

All that part of Government Lot Three

(3), of Section Four (4), Township Fifty-nine

(59) North, Range Twenty-seven (27), West

of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Less the

East 150 feet lying North of the South 492.6

feet and Less the South 425 feet of the East

280 feet and Less that part of Lot 3 lying

North of the following line: Beginning 492.6

feet North and 150 feet West of the Southeast

corner of Lot 3; thence North 80 feet

to a point; thence North 69° 20’ 06” West

a distance of 559.42 feet to the Westerly

boundary of Lot 3, in Section 4-59-27, lying

and being Northerly and Westerly of County

Road No. 312, Itasca County, Minnesota.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 51349 County

Road 312, Bigfork, MN 56628

PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:

26-204-4130

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Itasca

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON

THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE

NOTICE: $136,261.27

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements

have been complied with; that no action

or proceeding has been instituted at law or

otherwise to recover the debt secured by

said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained

in said mortgage, the above described

property will be sold by the Sheriff

of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

March 8, 2017, 10:00 am

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,

Civil Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE,

Grand Rapids, MN 55744

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage

and taxes, if any, on said premises

and the costs and disbursements, including

attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption

within 6 months from the date of

said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal

representatives or assigns.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:

If the real estate is an owner-occupied,

single-family dwelling, unless otherwise

provided by law, the date on or before which

the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property,

if the mortgage is not reinstated under section

580.30 or the property is not redeemed

under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on September

8, 2017, or the next business day

if September 8, 2017 falls on a Saturday,

Sunday or legal holiday.

“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION

BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE

MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED

TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS

ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES

SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG

OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED

PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL

DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5

UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR

AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE

ABANDONED.

Dated: January 6, 2017

Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC

Assignee of Mortgagee

SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP

BY /s/

Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559

Diane F. Mach - 273788

Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778

Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X

Gary J. Evers - 0134764

Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X

Attorneys for Mortgagee

12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200

Burnsville, MN 55337

(952) 831-4060

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM

A DEBT COLLECTOR

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The above referenced sale scheduled for

March 8, 2017, at 10:00 AM, has been postponed

to April 12, 2017, at 10:00 AM, and

will be held at sheriffs main address Civil

Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE, Grand

Rapids, MN 55744.

Unless the mortgage is reinstated under

Minnesota Statute 580.30 or the property is

redeemed under Minnesota Statute 580.23

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The above referenced sale scheduled for

May 17, 2017, at 10:00 am, has been postponed

to June 21, 2017, at 10:00 am, and

will be held at sheriffs main address Civil

Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE, Grand

Rapids, MN 55744.

Unless the mortgage is reinstated under

Minnesota Statute 580.30 or the property is

redeemed under Minnesota Statute 580.23

the property must be vacated by December

21, 2017. If this date falls on a Saturday,

Sunday or legal holiday, the date to vacate

will be the next business day at 11:59 p.m.

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A

DEBT COLLECTOR.

Dated: May 16, 2017.

Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC

Assignee of Mortgagee

SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP

Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559

Diane F. Mach - 273788

Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778

Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X

Gary J. Evers - 0134764

Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X

12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200

Burnsville, MN 55337

(952) 831-4060

16-105210

Attorney for Assignee of Mortgagee

Published in the

Scenic Range NewsForum

690347

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

    NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:

    That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

    DATE OF MORTGAGE: December 4, 2007

    MORTGAGOR: Gregory J. Dickey, Sr. and Amber L. Dickey, husband and wife

    MORTGAGEE: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union, a credit union organized under the laws of the United States of America

    DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded February 4, 2008 in the office of the County Recorder, as Document No. A000618849, Itasca County, Minnesota.

    TRANSACTION AGENT: None

    TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: None

    LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union

    RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union

    MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 2004 Fern Street, Grand Rapids, Minnesota 55744

    TAX PARCEL I.D. NOS. 91-703-0320

    LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot Twelve (12), Block Three (3), Stoeke Addition to Grand Rapids, Itasca County, Minnesota.

    COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Itasca

    ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $70,300.00

    AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $64,158.85

    INTEREST RATE AND PER DIEM: Current interest rate is 6.500%, with a daily per diem of $10.72.

    That prior to commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage or any part thereof;

    PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

    DATE AND TIME OF SALE: June 28, 2017, at 10:00 am.

    PLACE OF SALE: Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, 440 First Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota 55744, to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

    DATE AND TIME MORTGAGOR MUST VACATE THE PREMISES: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by December 28, 2017, at 11:59 p.m.

    “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE (5) WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.”

Dated: May 8, 2017

            MESSERLI & KRAMER P.A.

        By:    /s/ Thomas J. Hainje

            Thomas J. Hainje (Lic. #390325)

            1400 Fifth Street Towers

            100 South Fifth Street

            Minneapolis, MN 55402-1217

            (612) 672-3600

            Attorney in Fact for     

            Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union

            19820-23

IMPORTANT NOTICE

This communication is from a debt collector and is an attempt to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Published in the

Scenic Range NewsForum

May 11, 18, 25; June 1, 8, 15, 2017

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 319

(NASHWAUK-KEEWATIN PUBLIC SCHOOLS)

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

ON A PROPOSED TAX ABATEMENT

    NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the School Board of Independent School District No. 319 (Nashwauk-Keewatin Public Schools), State of Minnesota (the “District”) will hold a public hearing on Monday, June 5, 2017, at or after 6:00 p.m., at Nashwauk-Keewatin High School Room #102, 400 Second Street, Nashwauk, Minnesota, to consider granting an abatement of the District’s share of property taxes on certain taxable parcels located within the District (the “Abatement”) in order to improve off-street parking options with a new parking lot and parking lot improvements at Keewatin Elementary School, all pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Sections 469.1812 through 469.1815, as amended. The total amount of the proposed Abatement is estimated to be $650,000, collected over a maximum period of 15 years. The properties for which the Abatement is under consideration are as follows: 

ABATEMENT PARCEL IDENTIFICATION TABLE

14-105-1212

48-006-4103

48-024-2400

14-455-0140

14-108-1406

14-117-3200

25-032-3303

14-460-0130

25-420-0070

14-117-1100

95-410-0305

14-125-2200

49-001-1208

95-006-1103

14-460-0150

48-006-1400

51-027-3304

25-420-0101

30-960-0035

25-500-0010

49-015-4203

14-455-0180

25-032-1405

14-410-0180

30-960-0030

25-500-0580

51-001-4120

25-520-0135

25-440-0014

25-410-0020

51-027-3307

25-510-0111

95-032-4407

51-012-1200

49-430-0160

51-033-1202

25-031-3126

95-006-1104

14-008-4401

51-034-2200

95-435-0160

92-940-0005

25-031-2202

51-021-3402

95-427-0510

92-960-0010

14-109-2400

51-034-2401

25-031-2203

92-960-0005

14-108-1401

14-109-2300

25-540-0070

25-032-3207

14-105-1211

25-006-3300

92-025-1114

95-427-0520

25-940-0005

92-036-2101

25-032-4406

30-960-0060

95-940-0005

30-940-0005

30-960-0055

25-960-0005

92-960-0025

51-960-0010

95-033-3302

14-019-0000

95-410-0350

95-960-0015

95-436-0310

92-025-4203

95-960-0010

92-025-2302

14-960-0230

    Copies of the resolution granting the Abatement as proposed to be adopted will be on file and available for public inspection at the District Superintendent’s office, 400 Second Street, Nashwauk, Minnesota.

        BY ORDER OF THE SCHOOL BOARD

        INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 319

        By: Matt Grose

               District Superintendent

SRNF                May 25, 2017

Part-Time Casual Laborers

The City of Nashwauk is hiring part-time casual laborers for summer work. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age; be able to provide proof of post-secondary education enrollment; and have a valid driver’s license and submit to drug test and background check. 

Applications can be obtained at:

City Clerks’ Office 

301 Central Ave.

Nashwauk, MN 55769

Please apply by 4:00 p.m. on Friday, June 2, 2017

CITY OF TACONITE

SEEKING

CASUAL LABOR

    The City of Taconite is seeking Casual Labor for mowing, painting and cleaning during the summer of 2017. Applicants must be at least 16 years of age and preferably reside in the City of Taconite. Hours vary dependent upon needs of the Street Commissioner. Rate $8.25/hour.

    Applicants must notify the City Clerk or Mooch 245-1831 or 259-2681.

    The City of Taconite is an “At Will” employer and has the right to reject any applicant without reason.

The City of Taconite is an equal opportunity employer.

Michael Troumbly, City Clerk

SUMMARY OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE

ITASCA COUNTY

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

MAY 9, 2017

    Per Minnesota State Statute 375.12, the full text of the Official Proceedings is available for public inspection in the Itasca County Administrator’s Office of the Itasca County Courthouse in Grand Rapids, Minnesota; on the Itasca County website (http://itascacountymn.iqm2.com/Citizens/Default.aspx); or by standard or electronic mail.

    The Itasca County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on May 9, 2017, in the Boardroom of the Itasca County Courthouse, 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN.

    Chair Snyder called the meeting to order at 2:30 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance with all members present.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA

    Mandich/Tinquist pulled Item #6.4 (Legislative Conference Call). Added Item #5.15 (Approval of Tobacco License), and approved the agenda, as amended. All aye.

MINUTES APPROVAL

    Tinquist/Trunt approved the minutes of the Tuesday, May 2, 2017 County Board Work Session and Tuesday, May 2, 2017 Budget to Actual Review Meeting. All aye.

CONSENT AGENDA

    Ives/Mandich approved the Consent Agenda. All aye.

RECOGNITION OF COUNTY EMPLOYEE(S)

    The following employees were recognized: Karen Bissonette, Natalie DeRoock, and Christopher Kebart.

    Chair Snyder also recognized this week as National Correctional Officers Week and National Nurses Week, and wished to thank those serving in that capacity within Itasca County.

COMMISSIONER WARRANTS

    Trunt/Tinquist approved Commissioner Warrants with a check date of May 12, 2017, in the amount of $365,632.57. All aye.

APPOINTMENT TO PARK AND RECREATION COMMISSION

    The item was discussed for informational purposes only; no action was taken. It was the consensus of the County Board to table the item for further review and potential action.

PUBLIC HEALTH DIVISION UPDATE/PRESENTATION

    Public Health Nurse/TZD Coordinator Nurse Kimberly Johnson provided an update regarding the Itasca County Toward Zero Death (TZD) Coalition for informational purposes only; no action was taken. Any questions regarding the Itasca County TZD Coalition and program can be directed to Public Health Nurse/TZD Coordinator Kimberly Johnson by email at kimberly.johnson@co.itasca.mn.us or by telephone at (218) 327-6155.

HIGHWAY MAINTENANCE UPDATE – MAY 2017

    Maintenance Engineer Matt Pellinen provided a Highway Maintenance Update for May 2017 for informational purposes only; no action was taken.

ITASCA COUNTY MENTAL HEALTH LOCAL ADVISORY COUNCIL PRESENTATION OF ANNUAL RECOMMENDATIONS

    Itasca County Mental Health Local Advisory Council representative Dan Seward presented the Annual Recommendations of the Itasca County Mental Health Local Advisory Council.

    Trunt/Mandich accepted the Annual Recommendations of the Itasca County Mental Health Local Advisory Council. All aye.

COMMISSIONER COMMENTS

ADJOURNMENT

    Chair Snyder adjourned the meeting at 3:23 p.m.

ATTEST

Terry Snyder, Chair of the County Board

Brett Skyles, Clerk of the County Board

SRNF    May 25, 2017

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

    PROJECT NO: TAC17-02

    OWNER: CITY OF TACONITE, MINNESOTA 

    SEALED BIDS FOR: New City Garage

    Bids will be received by City of Taconite, City Clerk, City Hall (PO Box 137, Taconite, MN 55786) until 11:00 A.M. local time Thursday, June 8th, 2017, and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud.

    The information for Bidders, Form of Bid, Form of Contract, Plans and Specifications, and other contract documents may be examined at the following: Benchmark Engineering, Inc. (8878 Main Street, PO Box 261, Mt. Iron, MN 55768)

    Copies may be obtained at the office of Benchmark Engineering Inc. located at 8878 Main Street, Mountain Iron, MN upon payment of $25 (non-refundable, sales tax included). Electronic documents are available from QuestCDN, Project No. 5124959 for $25 (non-refundable, sales tax included).

    The Owner reserves the right to waive any informality or to reject any or all bids.

    Each Bidder must deposit, with their bid: security in the amount, form and subject to the conditions provided in the Information for Bidders. The bid should be in a sealed envelope with the project name, bid date and time clearly labeled on the outside.

    All applicable state laws relative to wage rates shall apply on this project. Contractors will be required to submit payroll reports.

    No Bidder may withdraw their bid within 35 days after the actual date of the opening thereof.

Mike Troumbly

City Clerk    

DATE: 5/9/17

SRNF    May 18, 25, 2017