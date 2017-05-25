Legal Notices: published May 25, 2017

Postponements
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
16-105210
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE
DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL
CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED
BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default
has occurred in the conditions of the following
described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE:
September 24, 2012
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF
MORTGAGE: $142,982.00
MORTGAGOR(S):
Eric M. Handyside, a single person
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration
Systems, Inc.
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc.
MIN#: 100107311223302473
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE
ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:
Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc.
SERVICER: Cenlar FSB
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed October
18, 2012, Itasca County Recorder, as
Document Number A000669493
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned
to: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
All that part of Government Lot Three
(3), of Section Four (4), Township Fifty-nine
(59) North, Range Twenty-seven (27), West
of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Less the
East 150 feet lying North of the South 492.6
feet and Less the South 425 feet of the East
280 feet and Less that part of Lot 3 lying
North of the following line: Beginning 492.6
feet North and 150 feet West of the Southeast
corner of Lot 3; thence North 80 feet
to a point; thence North 69° 20’ 06” West
a distance of 559.42 feet to the Westerly
boundary of Lot 3, in Section 4-59-27, lying
and being Northerly and Westerly of County
Road No. 312, Itasca County, Minnesota.
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 51349 County
Road 312, Bigfork, MN 56628
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:
26-204-4130
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:
Itasca
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON
THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE
NOTICE: $136,261.27
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements
have been complied with; that no action
or proceeding has been instituted at law or
otherwise to recover the debt secured by
said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained
in said mortgage, the above described
property will be sold by the Sheriff
of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
March 8, 2017, 10:00 am
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,
Civil Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE,
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage
and taxes, if any, on said premises
and the costs and disbursements, including
attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption
within 6 months from the date of
said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal
representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:
If the real estate is an owner-occupied,
single-family dwelling, unless otherwise
provided by law, the date on or before which
the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property,
if the mortgage is not reinstated under section
580.30 or the property is not redeemed
under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on September
8, 2017, or the next business day
if September 8, 2017 falls on a Saturday,
Sunday or legal holiday.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION
BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE
MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED
TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS
ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES
SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG
OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED
PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL
DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5
UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR
AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE
ABANDONED.
Dated: January 6, 2017
Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC
Assignee of Mortgagee
SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP
BY /s/
Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559
Diane F. Mach - 273788
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X
Attorneys for Mortgagee
12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200
Burnsville, MN 55337
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM
A DEBT COLLECTOR
Published in the
Scenic Range NewsForum
January 12, 19, 26, February 2, 9, 16, 2017
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled for
March 8, 2017, at 10:00 AM, has been postponed
to April 12, 2017, at 10:00 AM, and
will be held at sheriffs main address Civil
Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE, Grand
Rapids, MN 55744.
Unless the mortgage is reinstated under
Minnesota Statute 580.30 or the property is
redeemed under Minnesota Statute 580.23
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled for
March 8, 2017, at 10:00 AM, has been postponed
to April 12, 2017, at 10:00 AM, and
will be held at sheriffs main address Civil
Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE, Grand
Rapids, MN 55744.
Unless the mortgage is reinstated under
Minnesota Statute 580.30 or the property is
redeemed under Minnesota Statute 580.23
the property must be vacated by October
12, 2017. If this date falls on a Saturday,
Sunday or legal holiday, the date to vacate
will be the next business day at 11:59 p.m.
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A
DEBT COLLECTOR.
Dated: February 21, 2017.
Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC
Assignee of Mortgagee
SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP
Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559
Diane F. Mach - 273788
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X
12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200
Burnsville, MN 55337
(952) 831-4060
16-105210
Attorney for Assignee of Mortgagee
Published in the
Scenic Range NewsForum
March 2, 2017
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled for
April 12, 2017, at 10:00 AM, has been postponed
to May 17, 2017, at 10:00 AM, and
will be held at sheriffs main address Civil
Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE, Grand
Rapids, MN 55744.
Unless the mortgage is reinstated under
Minnesota Statute 580.30 or the property is
redeemed under Minnesota Statute 580.23
the property must be vacated by November
17, 2017. If this date falls on a Saturday,
Sunday or legal holiday, the date to vacate
will be the next business day at 11:59 p.m.
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A
DEBT COLLECTOR.
Dated: April 6, 2017.
Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC
Assignee of Mortgagee
SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP
Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559
Diane F. Mach - 273788
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled for
May 17, 2017, at 10:00 am, has been postponed
to June 21, 2017, at 10:00 am, and
will be held at sheriffs main address Civil
Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE, Grand
Rapids, MN 55744.
Unless the mortgage is reinstated under
Minnesota Statute 580.30 or the property is
redeemed under Minnesota Statute 580.23
the property must be vacated by December
21, 2017. If this date falls on a Saturday,
Sunday or legal holiday, the date to vacate
will be the next business day at 11:59 p.m.
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A
DEBT COLLECTOR.
Dated: May 16, 2017.
Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC
Assignee of Mortgagee
SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP
Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559
Diane F. Mach - 273788
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X
12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200
Burnsville, MN 55337
(952) 831-4060
16-105210
Attorney for Assignee of Mortgagee
Published in the
Scenic Range NewsForum
690347
690347
––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:
That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: December 4, 2007
MORTGAGOR: Gregory J. Dickey, Sr. and Amber L. Dickey, husband and wife
MORTGAGEE: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union, a credit union organized under the laws of the United States of America
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded February 4, 2008 in the office of the County Recorder, as Document No. A000618849, Itasca County, Minnesota.
TRANSACTION AGENT: None
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: None
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union
RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union
MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 2004 Fern Street, Grand Rapids, Minnesota 55744
TAX PARCEL I.D. NOS. 91-703-0320
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot Twelve (12), Block Three (3), Stoeke Addition to Grand Rapids, Itasca County, Minnesota.
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Itasca
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $70,300.00
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $64,158.85
INTEREST RATE AND PER DIEM: Current interest rate is 6.500%, with a daily per diem of $10.72.
That prior to commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: June 28, 2017, at 10:00 am.
PLACE OF SALE: Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, 440 First Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota 55744, to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
DATE AND TIME MORTGAGOR MUST VACATE THE PREMISES: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by December 28, 2017, at 11:59 p.m.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE (5) WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.”
Dated: May 8, 2017
MESSERLI & KRAMER P.A.
By: /s/ Thomas J. Hainje
Thomas J. Hainje (Lic. #390325)
1400 Fifth Street Towers
100 South Fifth Street
Minneapolis, MN 55402-1217
(612) 672-3600
Attorney in Fact for
Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union
19820-23
IMPORTANT NOTICE
This communication is from a debt collector and is an attempt to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Published in the
Scenic Range NewsForum
May 11, 18, 25; June 1, 8, 15, 2017
––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 319
(NASHWAUK-KEEWATIN PUBLIC SCHOOLS)
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
ON A PROPOSED TAX ABATEMENT
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the School Board of Independent School District No. 319 (Nashwauk-Keewatin Public Schools), State of Minnesota (the “District”) will hold a public hearing on Monday, June 5, 2017, at or after 6:00 p.m., at Nashwauk-Keewatin High School Room #102, 400 Second Street, Nashwauk, Minnesota, to consider granting an abatement of the District’s share of property taxes on certain taxable parcels located within the District (the “Abatement”) in order to improve off-street parking options with a new parking lot and parking lot improvements at Keewatin Elementary School, all pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Sections 469.1812 through 469.1815, as amended. The total amount of the proposed Abatement is estimated to be $650,000, collected over a maximum period of 15 years. The properties for which the Abatement is under consideration are as follows:
ABATEMENT PARCEL IDENTIFICATION TABLE
14-105-1212
48-006-4103
48-024-2400
14-455-0140
14-108-1406
14-117-3200
25-032-3303
14-460-0130
25-420-0070
14-117-1100
95-410-0305
14-125-2200
49-001-1208
95-006-1103
14-460-0150
48-006-1400
51-027-3304
25-420-0101
30-960-0035
25-500-0010
49-015-4203
14-455-0180
25-032-1405
14-410-0180
30-960-0030
25-500-0580
51-001-4120
25-520-0135
25-440-0014
25-410-0020
51-027-3307
25-510-0111
95-032-4407
51-012-1200
49-430-0160
51-033-1202
25-031-3126
95-006-1104
14-008-4401
51-034-2200
95-435-0160
92-940-0005
25-031-2202
51-021-3402
95-427-0510
92-960-0010
14-109-2400
51-034-2401
25-031-2203
92-960-0005
14-108-1401
14-109-2300
25-540-0070
25-032-3207
14-105-1211
25-006-3300
92-025-1114
95-427-0520
25-940-0005
92-036-2101
25-032-4406
30-960-0060
95-940-0005
30-940-0005
30-960-0055
25-960-0005
92-960-0025
51-960-0010
95-033-3302
14-019-0000
95-410-0350
95-960-0015
95-436-0310
92-025-4203
95-960-0010
92-025-2302
14-960-0230
Copies of the resolution granting the Abatement as proposed to be adopted will be on file and available for public inspection at the District Superintendent’s office, 400 Second Street, Nashwauk, Minnesota.
BY ORDER OF THE SCHOOL BOARD
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 319
By: Matt Grose
District Superintendent
SRNF May 25, 2017
Part-Time Casual Laborers
The City of Nashwauk is hiring part-time casual laborers for summer work. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age; be able to provide proof of post-secondary education enrollment; and have a valid driver’s license and submit to drug test and background check.
Applications can be obtained at:
City Clerks’ Office
301 Central Ave.
Nashwauk, MN 55769
Please apply by 4:00 p.m. on Friday, June 2, 2017
CITY OF TACONITE
SEEKING
CASUAL LABOR
The City of Taconite is seeking Casual Labor for mowing, painting and cleaning during the summer of 2017. Applicants must be at least 16 years of age and preferably reside in the City of Taconite. Hours vary dependent upon needs of the Street Commissioner. Rate $8.25/hour.
Applicants must notify the City Clerk or Mooch 245-1831 or 259-2681.
The City of Taconite is an “At Will” employer and has the right to reject any applicant without reason.
The City of Taconite is an equal opportunity employer.
Michael Troumbly, City Clerk
––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
SUMMARY OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE
ITASCA COUNTY
BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
MAY 9, 2017
Per Minnesota State Statute 375.12, the full text of the Official Proceedings is available for public inspection in the Itasca County Administrator’s Office of the Itasca County Courthouse in Grand Rapids, Minnesota; on the Itasca County website (http://itascacountymn.iqm2.com/Citizens/Default.aspx); or by standard or electronic mail.
The Itasca County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on May 9, 2017, in the Boardroom of the Itasca County Courthouse, 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN.
Chair Snyder called the meeting to order at 2:30 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance with all members present.
APPROVAL OF AGENDA
Mandich/Tinquist pulled Item #6.4 (Legislative Conference Call). Added Item #5.15 (Approval of Tobacco License), and approved the agenda, as amended. All aye.
MINUTES APPROVAL
Tinquist/Trunt approved the minutes of the Tuesday, May 2, 2017 County Board Work Session and Tuesday, May 2, 2017 Budget to Actual Review Meeting. All aye.
CONSENT AGENDA
Ives/Mandich approved the Consent Agenda. All aye.
RECOGNITION OF COUNTY EMPLOYEE(S)
The following employees were recognized: Karen Bissonette, Natalie DeRoock, and Christopher Kebart.
Chair Snyder also recognized this week as National Correctional Officers Week and National Nurses Week, and wished to thank those serving in that capacity within Itasca County.
COMMISSIONER WARRANTS
Trunt/Tinquist approved Commissioner Warrants with a check date of May 12, 2017, in the amount of $365,632.57. All aye.
APPOINTMENT TO PARK AND RECREATION COMMISSION
The item was discussed for informational purposes only; no action was taken. It was the consensus of the County Board to table the item for further review and potential action.
PUBLIC HEALTH DIVISION UPDATE/PRESENTATION
Public Health Nurse/TZD Coordinator Nurse Kimberly Johnson provided an update regarding the Itasca County Toward Zero Death (TZD) Coalition for informational purposes only; no action was taken. Any questions regarding the Itasca County TZD Coalition and program can be directed to Public Health Nurse/TZD Coordinator Kimberly Johnson by email at kimberly.johnson@co.itasca.mn.us or by telephone at (218) 327-6155.
HIGHWAY MAINTENANCE UPDATE – MAY 2017
Maintenance Engineer Matt Pellinen provided a Highway Maintenance Update for May 2017 for informational purposes only; no action was taken.
ITASCA COUNTY MENTAL HEALTH LOCAL ADVISORY COUNCIL PRESENTATION OF ANNUAL RECOMMENDATIONS
Itasca County Mental Health Local Advisory Council representative Dan Seward presented the Annual Recommendations of the Itasca County Mental Health Local Advisory Council.
Trunt/Mandich accepted the Annual Recommendations of the Itasca County Mental Health Local Advisory Council. All aye.
COMMISSIONER COMMENTS
ADJOURNMENT
Chair Snyder adjourned the meeting at 3:23 p.m.
ATTEST
Terry Snyder, Chair of the County Board
Brett Skyles, Clerk of the County Board
SRNF May 25, 2017
––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
PROJECT NO: TAC17-02
OWNER: CITY OF TACONITE, MINNESOTA
SEALED BIDS FOR: New City Garage
Bids will be received by City of Taconite, City Clerk, City Hall (PO Box 137, Taconite, MN 55786) until 11:00 A.M. local time Thursday, June 8th, 2017, and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud.
The information for Bidders, Form of Bid, Form of Contract, Plans and Specifications, and other contract documents may be examined at the following: Benchmark Engineering, Inc. (8878 Main Street, PO Box 261, Mt. Iron, MN 55768)
Copies may be obtained at the office of Benchmark Engineering Inc. located at 8878 Main Street, Mountain Iron, MN upon payment of $25 (non-refundable, sales tax included). Electronic documents are available from QuestCDN, Project No. 5124959 for $25 (non-refundable, sales tax included).
The Owner reserves the right to waive any informality or to reject any or all bids.
Each Bidder must deposit, with their bid: security in the amount, form and subject to the conditions provided in the Information for Bidders. The bid should be in a sealed envelope with the project name, bid date and time clearly labeled on the outside.
All applicable state laws relative to wage rates shall apply on this project. Contractors will be required to submit payroll reports.
No Bidder may withdraw their bid within 35 days after the actual date of the opening thereof.
Mike Troumbly
City Clerk
DATE: 5/9/17
SRNF May 18, 25, 2017