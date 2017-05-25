Legal Notices: published May 25, 2017

Postponements NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE 16-105210 THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: September 24, 2012 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $142,982.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Eric M. Handyside, a single person MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. MIN#: 100107311223302473 LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. SERVICER: Cenlar FSB DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed October 18, 2012, Itasca County Recorder, as Document Number A000669493 ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: All that part of Government Lot Three (3), of Section Four (4), Township Fifty-nine (59) North, Range Twenty-seven (27), West of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Less the East 150 feet lying North of the South 492.6 feet and Less the South 425 feet of the East 280 feet and Less that part of Lot 3 lying North of the following line: Beginning 492.6 feet North and 150 feet West of the Southeast corner of Lot 3; thence North 80 feet to a point; thence North 69° 20’ 06” West a distance of 559.42 feet to the Westerly boundary of Lot 3, in Section 4-59-27, lying and being Northerly and Westerly of County Road No. 312, Itasca County, Minnesota. PROPERTY ADDRESS: 51349 County Road 312, Bigfork, MN 56628 PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 26-204-4130 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Itasca THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $136,261.27 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: March 8, 2017, 10:00 am PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, Civil Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on September 8, 2017, or the next business day if September 8, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. Dated: January 6, 2017 Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC Assignee of Mortgagee SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP BY /s/ Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559 Diane F. Mach - 273788 Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778 Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X Gary J. Evers - 0134764 Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X Attorneys for Mortgagee 12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200 Burnsville, MN 55337 (952) 831-4060 THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR Published in the Scenic Range NewsForum January 12, 19, 26, February 2, 9, 16, 2017 NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE The above referenced sale scheduled for March 8, 2017, at 10:00 AM, has been postponed to April 12, 2017, at 10:00 AM, and will be held at sheriffs main address Civil Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MN 55744. Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC Assignee of Mortgagee SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559 Diane F. Mach - 273788 Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778 Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X Gary J. Evers - 0134764 Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X 12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200 Burnsville, MN 55337 (952) 831-4060 16-105210 Attorney for Assignee of Mortgagee Published in the Scenic Range NewsForum March 2, 2017 NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE The above referenced sale scheduled for April 12, 2017, at 10:00 AM, has been postponed to May 17, 2017, at 10:00 AM, and will be held at sheriffs main address Civil Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MN 55744. Unless the mortgage is reinstated under Minnesota Statute 580.30 or the property is redeemed under Minnesota Statute 580.23 the property must be vacated by November 17, 2017. If this date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, the date to vacate will be the next business day at 11:59 p.m. THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. Dated: April 6, 2017. Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC Assignee of Mortgagee SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559 Diane F. Assignee of Mortgagee SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559 Diane F. Mach - 273788 Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778 Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X Gary J. Evers - 0134764 Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X 12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200 Burnsville, MN 55337 (952) 831-4060 16-105210 Attorney for Assignee of Mortgagee Published in the Scenic Range NewsForum April 13, 2017 NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE The above referenced sale scheduled for May 17, 2017, at 10:00 am, has been postponed to June 21, 2017, at 10:00 am, and will be held at sheriffs main address Civil Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MN 55744. Unless the mortgage is reinstated under Minnesota Statute 580.30 or the property is redeemed under Minnesota Statute 580.23 the property must be vacated by December 21, 2017. If this date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, the date to vacate will be the next business day at 11:59 p.m. THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. Dawdy - 2160X Gary J. Evers - 0134764 Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X 12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200 Burnsville, MN 55337 (952) 831-4060 16-105210 Attorney for Assignee of Mortgagee Published in the Scenic Range NewsForum May 25, 2017 690347 –––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––– NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: December 4, 2007 MORTGAGOR: Gregory J. Dickey, Sr. and Amber L. Dickey, husband and wife MORTGAGEE: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union, a credit union organized under the laws of the United States of America DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded February 4, 2008 in the office of the County Recorder, as Document No. A000618849, Itasca County, Minnesota. TRANSACTION AGENT: None TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: None LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 2004 Fern Street, Grand Rapids, Minnesota 55744 TAX PARCEL I.D. NOS. 91-703-0320 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot Twelve (12), Block Three (3), Stoeke Addition to Grand Rapids, Itasca County, Minnesota. COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Itasca ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $70,300.00 AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $64,158.85 INTEREST RATE AND PER DIEM: Current interest rate is 6.500%, with a daily per diem of $10.72. That prior to commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage or any part thereof; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: June 28, 2017, at 10:00 am. PLACE OF SALE: Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, 440 First Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota 55744, to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns. DATE AND TIME MORTGAGOR MUST VACATE THE PREMISES: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by December 28, 2017, at 11:59 p.m. “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE (5) WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.” Dated: May 8, 2017 MESSERLI & KRAMER P.A. By: /s/ Thomas J. Hainje Thomas J. 