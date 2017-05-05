Legal Notices: published May 4, 2017

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
CITY OF KEEWATIN
A regular meeting of the city council was held on Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at 5:00 PM in the council chambers.
Members present: Mayor King; Council: Koprivec, Clusiau, Graves, Attorney Dimich, and Clerk Maras.
A motion was made by Clusiau and seconded by Koprivec to accept the items on the consent agenda as submitted:
1. Accept the minutes of the March 22, 2017 regular meeting
2. Approve the bank statements
3. Pay the bills
Motion Carried
Leave worker’s compensation as is.
A motion was made by Graves and seconded by Koprivec to accept the City of Keewatin Water Compliance Report, and the report will run in the Scenic News Forum April 20, 2017. Motion Carried.
A motion was made by Clusiau and seconded by Graves to approve Police Chief Whitney to start the application process for a part-time hire. Motion Carried.
Police Chief Whitney will crunch numbers on a new squad and have final numbers by the April 26, 2017 meeting.
A motion was made by Clusiau and seconded by Koprivec to approve Spring Clean-up days May 15-19, 2017 with a 30 yard dumpster rental from General Waste for $380.00. Motion Carried.
A motion was made by Clusiau and seconded by Graves to approve sending a gambling request to Nashwauk Fire for $500 for the O’Brien Playground. Motion Carried.
A motion was made by Graves and seconded by Clusiau to approve Chris Koprivec to attend Water School May 10-12, 2017 in Two Harbors for a cost of $135 plus room. Motion Carried.
Spring Hydrant Flushing April 17 – 28, 2017, please watch for low pressure and discolored water.
ADD-ONS
A motion was made by Clusiau and seconded by Graves to approve Susan Thronson to attend Data Practices Conference May 19, 2017 in Coleraine for a cost of $30 plus mileage. Motion Carried.
Just an update that Benchmark, Stantec, and the Nashwauk engineer are working on plans for a regional pond system.
A motion was made by Koprivec and seconded by Clusiau to adjourn. Motion Carried
Mayor King
City Clerk, Tawnya Maras
CITY OF KEEWATIN
VENDOR PAYMENTS
Check/Receipt
CHECK # Date Search Name Amount
000528 04/24/17 STERLING PAYMENT FEES $35.52
000537 04/26/17 USDA RURAL DEVELOPMENT $16,960.00
053779 04/26/17 AIR GAS INC. $40.27
053780 04/26/17 AMERICAN BANK OF THE NORTH $1,718.59
053781 04/26/17 APG MEDIA $89.00
053782 04/26/17 AT&T MOBILITY $108.65
053783 04/26/17 BENCHMARK ENGINEERING INC. $500.00
053784 04/26/17 BROAD REACH $165.35
053785 04/26/17 DARLEY $601.47
053786 04/26/17 DEPT. OF EMPLOYMENT & ECONOMIC $481.36
053787 04/26/17 EDWARDS DIL, INC. $117.19
053788 04/26/17 ESSENTIA HEALTH /DULUTH CLINIC $143.00
053789 04/26/17 FASTENAL COMPANY $178.00
053790 04/26/17 GRAND RAPIDS HERALD REVIEW $65.00
053791 04/26/17 HEIMAN, INC. $53.03
053792 04/26/17 HIBBING FEED SEED $269.90
053793 04/26/17 INGRAM LIBRARY SERVICES $269.57
053794 04/26/17 ITASCA COUNTY AUDIT/TREA $655.00
053795 04/26/17 KASPER, CODY $185.27
053796 04/26/17 KEEWATIN AUTO REPAIR $1,372.35
053797 04/26/17 KEEWATIN FIRE DEPT SAV $1,666.67
053798 04/26/17 KEEWATIN POLICE SAVINGS $253.21
053799 04/26/17 L&M SUPPLY $56.83
053800 04/26/17 MCFOA $30.00
053801 04/26/17 MEDIACOM $64.48
053802 04/26/17 MIDWEST TAPE $48.40
053803 04/26/17 MN STATE FIRE CHIEFS ASSOC. $93.00
053804 04/26/17 NASHWAUK HARDWARE HANK INC. $282.06
053806 04/26/17 PRECIOUS PAWS $125.00
053807 04/26/17 RADKO IRON & STEEL INC. $2,142.76
053808 04/26/17 RANGE PAPER $695.60
053809 04/26/17 TDS METROCOM $353.82
053810 04/26/17 VERIZON WIRELESS $26.02
053811 04/26/17 WHITNEY CHRIS $80.25
$29,926.62
SRNF May 4, 2017
City of LaPrairie
Meeting Change Notice
The next meeting of the LaPrairie City Council has been changed to
Monday, May 15, 2017 at 4 p.m.
Arlana Hess, LaPrairie City Clerk
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
ITASCA COUNTY
Notice is hereby given that sealed bids will be received at the Office of the County Auditor of Itasca County, 123 4th Street, Grand Rapids Minnesota 55744, until 11:00 A.M. on May 23, 2017 for construction of the following:
Itasca County
Pavement Marking Services
County Project 2017-14
The approximate quantities of the major work for County Project 2017-14 are as follows:
4” LINE PAINT
– YELLOW 4400 GALLONS
4” LINE PAINT
– WHITE 7300 GALLONS
The Contract will be awarded to the lowest responsible bidder. Plans, specifications and proposals may be obtained at the Office of the Itasca County Transportation Department.
All sealed bids must include a certified check or bid bond payable to the Itasca County Auditor/Treasurer for an amount of at least 5% of the bid.
Bidders who are going to be providing quotes as subcontractors may download plans and proposals through the Itasca County website, www.co.itasca.mn.us, at no charge. Contractors who wish to be listed as planholders or bid on the project are required to obtain a full bid document packet from the Itasca County Transportation Department at 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN 55744.
The County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids and to waive any defects therein.
Dated: April 24, 2017
Jeffrey Walker Itasca County Auditor/Treasurer Courthouse Grand Rapids, MN 55744 Karin Grandia
Itasca County Highway Engineer
Courthouse
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
SRNF April 27; May 4, 11, 2017
GENERAL NOTICE TO
PRIVATE LANDOWNERS ALONG COUNTY ROADS
WHEREAS, the County Board of Commissioners has agreed to accommodate private landowners along county highways who strenuously object to the use of herbicide control by the county in controlling roadside brush and noxious weeds. This County Board by virtue of Resolution 11-74-11, hereby requests those people objecting to roadside spraying to comply with the following procedure to avoid having county right-of-way sprayed adjacent to their land:
1. “No Spraying” signs must be erected by landowner at each property edge intersection with county right-of-way. Signs must be erected by June 1, 2017 and remain up until September 1, 2017.
2. Persons erecting such signs automatically assume the responsibility for brush control on all county right-of-ways affected by said sign posting.
3. If a person erecting “No Spraying” sign(s) fails to maintain brush control on county road right-of-way he has posted, the County retains the right to subsequently spray the right-of-way and bill the owner for these services.
/s/ Kory Cease
Itasca County
Agricultural Inspector
GENERAL NOTICE
TO DESTROY WEEDS
Notice is hereby given this 1st day of May, 2017, pursuant to (Minnesota Statutes 2016, Chapter 18, Section 75-91, Subdivision I) to all owners, occupants, agents, and public officials in charge of lands in Itasca County, Minnesota, that noxious weeds standing, being or growing on such lands and that are injurious to public health, the environment, public roads, crops, livestock, and other property, shall be destroyed or eradicated by effective cutting, tillage, cropping, pasturing, or treating with chemicals or other effective methods, or combinations thereof, approved by the local weed inspector by June 1, 2017, and as often as may be required thereafter to prevent the weeds from blooming and maturing seeds. The noxious weeds in Itasca County are common tansy, plumeless thistle, wild parsnip, spotted knapweed, poison ivy, oxeye daisy, orange hawkweed, tall buttercup, Canada thistle, leafy spurge, purple loosestrife (aquatic), common or European buckthorn, Japanese Knotweed, and glossy buckthorn.
Upon failure to observe this notice, the local weed inspector is required to proceed pursuant to the law and have the weeds destroyed by such methods as he finds necessary, the expense of which shall constitute a lien and be entered as a tax against the land and be collected as other real estate taxes are collected or by other means as provided by law.
It shall be the duty of operators of harvesting equipment used in the harvesting of crops immediately after completing the harvesting, or in transit interstate or intrastate, to clean or cause the equipment to be cleaned, together with hauling equipment in connection therewith, so that seeds of noxious weeds shall not be carried to or on the way to the next place of threshing by the threshing outfit.
A printed copy of this section, in form provided by the Commissioner of Agriculture, showing the equipment has been cleaned, shall be affixed to the equipment. This tag may be obtained from the County Agricultural Inspector.
In all cases, said notice shall be deemed legal and sufficient notice by order of the township and municipality weed inspectors of Itasca County.
BY ORDER OF THE TOWNSHIP AND MUNICIPAL WEED INSPECTORS
OF ITASCA COUNTY
The Board of County Commissioners requests your cooperation in this weed control work. For methods of controlling noxious weeds, see the County Extension Agent, township, municipality or County Agricultural Inspector (218-327-2855).
KORY CEASE
County Agricultural Inspector
The City of Calumet
is looking for
Summer Youth Workers
Must be 16 or older and
be a resident of Calumet.
If interested, sign up at the City Clerk’s Office
Monday, Tuesday or Thursday, 9-4.
ATTENTION:
EARLY DEADLINE
June 1 issue
In order to accommodate an early press run due to the Memorial Day Holiday,
the deadline for all advertising
and news copy will be
Thursday, May 25 at noon.
Thank You!
In a joint effort the
KEEWATIN POLICE DEPARTMENT
and the
NASHWAUK POLICE DEPARTMENT
are accepting applications to create an eligibility list for part-time police officers in each city. Applicants must be POST licensed or eligible to be licensed at the time of being hired.
This eligibility list will be used by both communities to hire part-time police officers that would be available to work in both the City of Keewatin and the City of Nashwauk.
Applications can be emailed or picked up at Keewatin City Hall and/or Nashwauk City Hall. Applications must be returned to either Nashwauk/Keewatin clerk’s office by 4:00 PM, Friday, May 12, 2017. EOE
The City of Coleraine will hold the its annual
cleanup day on Wednesday, May 17, 2017
starting at 7:00 A.M.
Any Coleraine resident who receives a utility bill
from the City of Coleraine is eligible to participate.
2017 COLERAINE CLEAN-UP DAY
WEDNESDAY, May 17th, 2017
BEGINS AT 7:00 AM, ENDS AT 3:00 PM
COLERAINE RESIDENTS ONLY
(NO BUSINESSES)
SORT ITEMS WHERE YOUR NORMAL
GARBAGE IS PICKED UP
ITEMS WHICH ARE NOT ACCEPTABLE
TIRES OR BATTERIES DEMOLITION
FOOD WASTE SOLVENTS
PAINT AND THINNERS SHINGLES
PETROLEUM PRODUCTS WOOD PALLETS
ASPHALT LUMBER
CONCRETE FLUORESCENT LIGHTS
ROCKS, BRUSH, STUMPS, LEAVES SHEETROCK/DRYWALL
PORCELAIN TOILETS LAWN MOWERS
RECYCLABLES SCRAP METAL
SMALL ENGINES CAST IRON
ELECTRONICS WHICH ARE NOT ACCEPTABLE
COMPUTER EQUIPMENT KEYBOARDS
SCANNERS, PRINTERS TELEPHONES
VCR’S, DVD, STEREO’S CD PLAYERS
CELL PHONES TELEVISION SETS
MICROWAVES APPLIANCES
ALL OTHER HOUSEHOLD GARBAGE IS ACCEPTABLE
FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT
WASTE MANAGEMENT AT 322-5004
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
ITASCA COUNTY
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS: Electronic Bids will be received until 10:00 AM on May 23, 2017 through Bid Express® http://www.bidexpress.com for the construction of the Itasca County projects listed below.
Itasca County Contract 65604
SAP 031-656-004, SAP 031-657-009,
CP 2017-18, CP 2017-19 & CP 2017-20
Bituminous Milling, Full Depth Reclamation, Bituminous Surfacing and Aggregate Shouldering
Proposals will be opened and read publicly at 10:01 AM on May 23, 2017 at the Itasca County Transportation Department 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN 55744.
The approximate quantities of the major work for Contract 65604 are as follows:
Aggregate Surfacing,
Class 1 8,470 Ton
Type SP 9.5 Wearing
Course Mix (2,A) 21,400 Ton
Type SP 12.5 Wearing
Course Mix (2,A) 2,650 Ton
The Contract will be awarded to the lowest responsible bidder.
Plans and Proposals may be downloaded through Bid Express® http://bidexpress.com. There will be no cost for plans and proposals but bidders must register through Bid Express® prior to bidding and submit their bids electronically through Bid Express®. Bid Express® does charge for this service and bidders are encouraged to register well in advance of the bid closing date if they have not previously done so.
Electronic bids must be accompanied by a corporate surety bond in an amount which is at least equal to 5% of the total amount and may be submitted electronically through Bid Express® using Surety 2000 or InSure Vision Technologies, LLC, or as a hard copy by mail or other delivery method, either as a corporate surety bond or a certified check made payable to the Itasca County Auditor.
If not submitted electronically, the proposal guaranty must be received at the Itasca County Transportation Department, 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 in a sealed envelope marked clearly with the name of the bidder, type of work and project number by 4:00 p.m. the day prior to the specified date of opening.
The County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids and to waive any defects therein.
Dated: April 21, 2017
Jeffrey Walker Itasca County Auditor/Treasurer Courthouse Grand Rapids, MN 55744 Karin Grandia
Itasca County Highway Engineer
Courthouse
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
SRNF April 27; May 4, 11, 2017
City lots for sale
The City of Nashwauk is accepting offers on two city lots located at 427 2nd Street. Interested parties may submit an offer to the City Clerk’s office by May 5, 2017 before 3:00 p.m.
Please include the following information: name, address, phone number, date, dollar amount of offer, and intended use.
Offers may be sent or delivered to 301 Central Avenue, Nashwauk, Minnesota 55769; or emailed to akurtock@cityofnashwauk.com
For inquiries, please call 218-885-1210.
MEETING NOTICE
The Greenway Joint Recreation Board will hold its regular monthly meeting on Monday, May 15, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. in the Hodgins-Berardo Arena, Coleraine, Minnesota.
SRNF May 4, 2017
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FOR
MANAGEMENT & OPERATION OF FOOD SERVICE PROGRAM
Notice is hereby given that sealed proposals will be received by the School Board, Independent School District No. 319, Nashwauk, Minnesota, for the Management and Operation of the District’s Food Service Program commencing with the 2017-18 school year, according to specifications on file in the office of the Clerk of the School Board, Independent School District No. 319, Nashwauk, Minnesota. The Food Service Management Company would provide management services according to requirements of the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Minnesota Department of Education.
Proposals are to be received up to 2:00 p.m. Monday, May 15, 2017, and opened by the Clerk of the School Board at one hour later, 3:00 p.m. Monday, May 15, 2017, and tabulated for presentation to the Board.
Vendors are requested to secure specifications and proposal forms from the Clerk’s Office at the Nashwauk High School, Nashwauk, Minnesota 55769.
Proposals are to be submitted in a sealed envelope, addressed to the Clerk of the School Board, Nashwauk, Minnesota, and marked on the outside “Proposal for Management and Operation of I.S.D. No. 319 Food Service Program” and must be accompanied by a bid bond or certified check for five percent (5%) of the amount of the proposal, payable to the Treasurer, Independent School District No. 319, Nashwauk, Minnesota.
The Board reserves the right to reject any or all proposals.
The School District reserves the right to amend the attached Agreement subject to changes in Federal and/or State Laws, and other requirements as determined by the Minnesota Department of Education.
Please read all components of this proposal packet thoroughly to ensure ability to comply with all requirements.
SRNF April 27; May 4, 2017
SUMMARY OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE
ITASCA COUNTY
BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
WORK SESSION
APRIL 18, 2017
Per Minnesota State Statute 375.12, the full text of the Official Proceedings is available for public inspection in the Itasca County Administrator’s Office of the Itasca County Courthouse in Grand Rapids, Minnesota; on the Itasca County website (http://itascacountymn.iqm2.com/Citizens/Default.aspx); or by standard or electronic mail.
The Itasca County Board of Commissioners met in work session on April 18, 2017, in the Boardroom of the Itasca County Courthouse, 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN.
Chair Snyder called the meeting to order at 2:30 p.m. with all members present, except Tinquist and Trunt absent.
APPROVAL OF AGENDA
Mandich/Ives pulled Item #5.1 (ICMA Collective Bargaining Agreement) and added as Item #6.5, and approved the agenda, as amended. All aye, except Tinquist and Trunt absent.
MINUTES APPROVAL
Ives/Mandich approved the minutes of the Tuesday, April 11, 2017 County Board Regular Session. All aye, except Tinquist and Trunt absent.
RECOMMENDED FOR CONSENT AGENDA
Six (6) items were recommended for the County Board’s April 25, 2017 Consent Agenda.
REPLACEMENT FOR RETIREMENT OF LEAD WORKER
Child Support Supervisor Anne Erickson provided information regarding the request to approve posting and replacing the lead worker position in the Child Support Unit of the Itasca County Health and Human Services Department and keep the staff size status quo. The item was discussed and recommended for the County Board’s April 25, 2017 Consent Agenda.
2017 EQUIPMENT PURCHASES
Maintenance Engineer Matt Pellinen provided information regarding 2017 Equipment Purchases. The item was discussed for informational purposes; no action taken.
CORRIDOR ACCESS TRAIL PERMIT – ALVWOOD SQUAW LAKE ATV TRAIL
Mandich/Ives scheduled a public hearing on May 2, 2017 regarding the remaining portion of County Road 4, 34, and 37 to be designated as Corridor Access Trails for the Alvwood-Squaw Lake ATV Trail. All aye, except Tinquist and Trunt absent.
RE-SCHEDULE PUBLIC MEETING FOR PROPOSED BOWSTRING CONNECTION SNOWMOBILE TRAIL
Ives/Mandich rescheduled a public meeting on Thursday, May 4, 2017 beginning at 6:00 p.m. at the Deer River Township Hall to present the proposed Bowstring Connection Snowmobile Trail. All aye, except Tinquist and Trunt absent.
COMMITTEE REPORTS
ADMINISTRATOR UPDATE
COMMISSIONER COMMENTS
RECESS
Chair Snyder recessed the meeting at 2:52 p.m.
RECONVENE
Chair Snyder reconvened the meeting at 2:56 p.m., with all members present except Commissioners Tinquist and Trunt.
CLOSED SESSIONS
Mandich/Ives moved to go into Closed Session Pursuant to Minn. Stat. § 13D.05, Subd. 3(B) and 13D.05, Subd. 1 (D) Based Upon (Attorney Client Privilege Minn. Stat. § 595.02 Subd. 1 (B)) to Consult with Its Attorney in Reference to Pending Litigation in the Matter of and Robert McNulty and Crooked Lake LLC and Blandin Tax Litigation. All aye, except Tinquist and Trunt absent.
Others present: Chief Assistant County Attorney - Civil Division Michael Haig, Assistant County Assessor Corey Leinwander, County Attorney Jack Muhar, County Assessor Amber Peratalo, County Administrator Brett Skyles, County Auditor/Treasurer Jeff Walker, and Deputy Clerk of the County Board Amanda Schultz.
Ives/Mandich moved to go into Open Session. All ayes, except Tinquist and Trunt absent.
No action was taken on either item.
ADJOURNMENT
Chair Snyder adjourned the meeting at 3:19 p.m.
ATTEST
Terry Snyder, Chair of the County Board
Brett Skyles, Clerk of the County Board
SRNF May 4, 2017