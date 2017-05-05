Legal Notices: published May 4, 2017

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

CITY OF KEEWATIN

A regular meeting of the city council was held on Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at 5:00 PM in the council chambers.

Members present: Mayor King; Council: Koprivec, Clusiau, Graves, Attorney Dimich, and Clerk Maras.

A motion was made by Clusiau and seconded by Koprivec to accept the items on the consent agenda as submitted:

1. Accept the minutes of the March 22, 2017 regular meeting

2. Approve the bank statements

3. Pay the bills

Motion Carried

Leave worker’s compensation as is.

A motion was made by Graves and seconded by Koprivec to accept the City of Keewatin Water Compliance Report, and the report will run in the Scenic News Forum April 20, 2017. Motion Carried.

A motion was made by Clusiau and seconded by Graves to approve Police Chief Whitney to start the application process for a part-time hire. Motion Carried.

Police Chief Whitney will crunch numbers on a new squad and have final numbers by the April 26, 2017 meeting.

A motion was made by Clusiau and seconded by Koprivec to approve Spring Clean-up days May 15-19, 2017 with a 30 yard dumpster rental from General Waste for $380.00. Motion Carried.

A motion was made by Clusiau and seconded by Graves to approve sending a gambling request to Nashwauk Fire for $500 for the O’Brien Playground. Motion Carried.

A motion was made by Graves and seconded by Clusiau to approve Chris Koprivec to attend Water School May 10-12, 2017 in Two Harbors for a cost of $135 plus room. Motion Carried.

Spring Hydrant Flushing April 17 – 28, 2017, please watch for low pressure and discolored water.

ADD-ONS

A motion was made by Clusiau and seconded by Graves to approve Susan Thronson to attend Data Practices Conference May 19, 2017 in Coleraine for a cost of $30 plus mileage. Motion Carried.

Just an update that Benchmark, Stantec, and the Nashwauk engineer are working on plans for a regional pond system.

A motion was made by Koprivec and seconded by Clusiau to adjourn. Motion Carried

Mayor King

City Clerk, Tawnya Maras

CITY OF KEEWATIN

VENDOR PAYMENTS

Check/Receipt

CHECK # Date Search Name Amount

000528 04/24/17 STERLING PAYMENT FEES $35.52

000537 04/26/17 USDA RURAL DEVELOPMENT $16,960.00

053779 04/26/17 AIR GAS INC. $40.27

053780 04/26/17 AMERICAN BANK OF THE NORTH $1,718.59

053781 04/26/17 APG MEDIA $89.00

053782 04/26/17 AT&T MOBILITY $108.65

053783 04/26/17 BENCHMARK ENGINEERING INC. $500.00

053784 04/26/17 BROAD REACH $165.35

053785 04/26/17 DARLEY $601.47

053786 04/26/17 DEPT. OF EMPLOYMENT & ECONOMIC $481.36

053787 04/26/17 EDWARDS DIL, INC. $117.19

053788 04/26/17 ESSENTIA HEALTH /DULUTH CLINIC $143.00

053789 04/26/17 FASTENAL COMPANY $178.00

053790 04/26/17 GRAND RAPIDS HERALD REVIEW $65.00

053791 04/26/17 HEIMAN, INC. $53.03

053792 04/26/17 HIBBING FEED SEED $269.90

053793 04/26/17 INGRAM LIBRARY SERVICES $269.57

053794 04/26/17 ITASCA COUNTY AUDIT/TREA $655.00

053795 04/26/17 KASPER, CODY $185.27

053796 04/26/17 KEEWATIN AUTO REPAIR $1,372.35

053797 04/26/17 KEEWATIN FIRE DEPT SAV $1,666.67

053798 04/26/17 KEEWATIN POLICE SAVINGS $253.21

053799 04/26/17 L&M SUPPLY $56.83

053800 04/26/17 MCFOA $30.00

053801 04/26/17 MEDIACOM $64.48

053802 04/26/17 MIDWEST TAPE $48.40

053803 04/26/17 MN STATE FIRE CHIEFS ASSOC. $93.00

053804 04/26/17 NASHWAUK HARDWARE HANK INC. $282.06

053806 04/26/17 PRECIOUS PAWS $125.00

053807 04/26/17 RADKO IRON & STEEL INC. $2,142.76

053808 04/26/17 RANGE PAPER $695.60

053809 04/26/17 TDS METROCOM $353.82

053810 04/26/17 VERIZON WIRELESS $26.02

053811 04/26/17 WHITNEY CHRIS $80.25

$29,926.62

SRNF May 4, 2017

City of LaPrairie

Meeting Change Notice

The next meeting of the LaPrairie City Council has been changed to

Monday, May 15, 2017 at 4 p.m.

Arlana Hess, LaPrairie City Clerk

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

ITASCA COUNTY

Notice is hereby given that sealed bids will be received at the Office of the County Auditor of Itasca County, 123 4th Street, Grand Rapids Minnesota 55744, until 11:00 A.M. on May 23, 2017 for construction of the following:

Itasca County

Pavement Marking Services

County Project 2017-14

The approximate quantities of the major work for County Project 2017-14 are as follows:

4” LINE PAINT

– YELLOW 4400 GALLONS

4” LINE PAINT

– WHITE 7300 GALLONS

The Contract will be awarded to the lowest responsible bidder. Plans, specifications and proposals may be obtained at the Office of the Itasca County Transportation Department.

All sealed bids must include a certified check or bid bond payable to the Itasca County Auditor/Treasurer for an amount of at least 5% of the bid.

Bidders who are going to be providing quotes as subcontractors may download plans and proposals through the Itasca County website, www.co.itasca.mn.us, at no charge. Contractors who wish to be listed as planholders or bid on the project are required to obtain a full bid document packet from the Itasca County Transportation Department at 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN 55744.

The County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids and to waive any defects therein.

Dated: April 24, 2017

Jeffrey Walker Itasca County Auditor/Treasurer Courthouse Grand Rapids, MN 55744 Karin Grandia

Itasca County Highway Engineer

Courthouse

Grand Rapids, MN 55744

SRNF April 27; May 4, 11, 2017

GENERAL NOTICE TO

PRIVATE LANDOWNERS ALONG COUNTY ROADS

WHEREAS, the County Board of Commissioners has agreed to accommodate private landowners along county highways who strenuously object to the use of herbicide control by the county in controlling roadside brush and noxious weeds. This County Board by virtue of Resolution 11-74-11, hereby requests those people objecting to roadside spraying to comply with the following procedure to avoid having county right-of-way sprayed adjacent to their land:

1. “No Spraying” signs must be erected by landowner at each property edge intersection with county right-of-way. Signs must be erected by June 1, 2017 and remain up until September 1, 2017.

2. Persons erecting such signs automatically assume the responsibility for brush control on all county right-of-ways affected by said sign posting.

3. If a person erecting “No Spraying” sign(s) fails to maintain brush control on county road right-of-way he has posted, the County retains the right to subsequently spray the right-of-way and bill the owner for these services.

/s/ Kory Cease

Itasca County

Agricultural Inspector

GENERAL NOTICE

TO DESTROY WEEDS

Notice is hereby given this 1st day of May, 2017, pursuant to (Minnesota Statutes 2016, Chapter 18, Section 75-91, Subdivision I) to all owners, occupants, agents, and public officials in charge of lands in Itasca County, Minnesota, that noxious weeds standing, being or growing on such lands and that are injurious to public health, the environment, public roads, crops, livestock, and other property, shall be destroyed or eradicated by effective cutting, tillage, cropping, pasturing, or treating with chemicals or other effective methods, or combinations thereof, approved by the local weed inspector by June 1, 2017, and as often as may be required thereafter to prevent the weeds from blooming and maturing seeds. The noxious weeds in Itasca County are common tansy, plumeless thistle, wild parsnip, spotted knapweed, poison ivy, oxeye daisy, orange hawkweed, tall buttercup, Canada thistle, leafy spurge, purple loosestrife (aquatic), common or European buckthorn, Japanese Knotweed, and glossy buckthorn.

Upon failure to observe this notice, the local weed inspector is required to proceed pursuant to the law and have the weeds destroyed by such methods as he finds necessary, the expense of which shall constitute a lien and be entered as a tax against the land and be collected as other real estate taxes are collected or by other means as provided by law.

It shall be the duty of operators of harvesting equipment used in the harvesting of crops immediately after completing the harvesting, or in transit interstate or intrastate, to clean or cause the equipment to be cleaned, together with hauling equipment in connection therewith, so that seeds of noxious weeds shall not be carried to or on the way to the next place of threshing by the threshing outfit.

A printed copy of this section, in form provided by the Commissioner of Agriculture, showing the equipment has been cleaned, shall be affixed to the equipment. This tag may be obtained from the County Agricultural Inspector.

In all cases, said notice shall be deemed legal and sufficient notice by order of the township and municipality weed inspectors of Itasca County.

BY ORDER OF THE TOWNSHIP AND MUNICIPAL WEED INSPECTORS

OF ITASCA COUNTY

The Board of County Commissioners requests your cooperation in this weed control work. For methods of controlling noxious weeds, see the County Extension Agent, township, municipality or County Agricultural Inspector (218-327-2855).

KORY CEASE

County Agricultural Inspector

The City of Calumet

is looking for

Summer Youth Workers

Must be 16 or older and

be a resident of Calumet.

If interested, sign up at the City Clerk’s Office

Monday, Tuesday or Thursday, 9-4.

ATTENTION:

EARLY DEADLINE

June 1 issue

In order to accommodate an early press run due to the Memorial Day Holiday,

the deadline for all advertising

and news copy will be

Thursday, May 25 at noon.

Thank You!

In a joint effort the

KEEWATIN POLICE DEPARTMENT

and the

NASHWAUK POLICE DEPARTMENT

are accepting applications to create an eligibility list for part-time police officers in each city. Applicants must be POST licensed or eligible to be licensed at the time of being hired.

This eligibility list will be used by both communities to hire part-time police officers that would be available to work in both the City of Keewatin and the City of Nashwauk.

Applications can be emailed or picked up at Keewatin City Hall and/or Nashwauk City Hall. Applications must be returned to either Nashwauk/Keewatin clerk’s office by 4:00 PM, Friday, May 12, 2017. EOE

The City of Coleraine will hold the its annual

cleanup day on Wednesday, May 17, 2017

starting at 7:00 A.M.

Any Coleraine resident who receives a utility bill

from the City of Coleraine is eligible to participate.

2017 COLERAINE CLEAN-UP DAY

WEDNESDAY, May 17th, 2017

BEGINS AT 7:00 AM, ENDS AT 3:00 PM

COLERAINE RESIDENTS ONLY

(NO BUSINESSES)

SORT ITEMS WHERE YOUR NORMAL

GARBAGE IS PICKED UP

ITEMS WHICH ARE NOT ACCEPTABLE

TIRES OR BATTERIES DEMOLITION

FOOD WASTE SOLVENTS

PAINT AND THINNERS SHINGLES

PETROLEUM PRODUCTS WOOD PALLETS

ASPHALT LUMBER

CONCRETE FLUORESCENT LIGHTS

ROCKS, BRUSH, STUMPS, LEAVES SHEETROCK/DRYWALL

PORCELAIN TOILETS LAWN MOWERS

RECYCLABLES SCRAP METAL

SMALL ENGINES CAST IRON

ELECTRONICS WHICH ARE NOT ACCEPTABLE

COMPUTER EQUIPMENT KEYBOARDS

SCANNERS, PRINTERS TELEPHONES

VCR’S, DVD, STEREO’S CD PLAYERS

CELL PHONES TELEVISION SETS

MICROWAVES APPLIANCES

ALL OTHER HOUSEHOLD GARBAGE IS ACCEPTABLE

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT

WASTE MANAGEMENT AT 322-5004

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

ITASCA COUNTY

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS: Electronic Bids will be received until 10:00 AM on May 23, 2017 through Bid Express® http://www.bidexpress.com for the construction of the Itasca County projects listed below.

Itasca County Contract 65604

SAP 031-656-004, SAP 031-657-009,

CP 2017-18, CP 2017-19 & CP 2017-20

Bituminous Milling, Full Depth Reclamation, Bituminous Surfacing and Aggregate Shouldering

Proposals will be opened and read publicly at 10:01 AM on May 23, 2017 at the Itasca County Transportation Department 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN 55744.

The approximate quantities of the major work for Contract 65604 are as follows:

Aggregate Surfacing,

Class 1 8,470 Ton

Type SP 9.5 Wearing

Course Mix (2,A) 21,400 Ton

Type SP 12.5 Wearing

Course Mix (2,A) 2,650 Ton

The Contract will be awarded to the lowest responsible bidder.

Plans and Proposals may be downloaded through Bid Express® http://bidexpress.com. There will be no cost for plans and proposals but bidders must register through Bid Express® prior to bidding and submit their bids electronically through Bid Express®. Bid Express® does charge for this service and bidders are encouraged to register well in advance of the bid closing date if they have not previously done so.

Electronic bids must be accompanied by a corporate surety bond in an amount which is at least equal to 5% of the total amount and may be submitted electronically through Bid Express® using Surety 2000 or InSure Vision Technologies, LLC, or as a hard copy by mail or other delivery method, either as a corporate surety bond or a certified check made payable to the Itasca County Auditor.

If not submitted electronically, the proposal guaranty must be received at the Itasca County Transportation Department, 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 in a sealed envelope marked clearly with the name of the bidder, type of work and project number by 4:00 p.m. the day prior to the specified date of opening.