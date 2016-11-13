Legal notices: published November 10, 2016

Mortgage Foreclosures

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE

DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL

CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED

BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default

has occurred in the conditions of the following

described mortgage:

MORTGAGOR(S): Jesse R. Erickson and

Melissa J. Erickson, husband and wife

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration

Systems, Inc., a Delaware corporation,

as nominee for American Pacific Mortgage

Corporation, a California corporation

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned

to: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. by assignment

recorded on July 18, 2016 as

Document Number T000062436 in the

Office of the County Registrar of Titles of

Itasca County, Minnesota.

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF

MORTGAGE: $92,857.00

DATE OF MORTGAGE: June 4, 2012

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded

on June 8, 2012 and memorialized upon

Certificate of Title No. 23376 as Document

Number T000057580 in the Of.ce of the

County Registrar of Titles of Itasca County,

Minnesota.

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON

THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE

NOTICE: $88,015.99

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

That part of Lot Six (6), Auditor`s Subdivision

Number 55, according to the plat

thereof on file and of record in the of.ce of

the Registrar of Titles for said Itasca County,

Minnesota.

EXCEPT that part conveyed by Document

File No. 8374, described as follows:

“Beginning at the Northwesterly corner of

said Lot 6; thence Southeasterly, at right

angles to the Scenic Highway, for a distance

of 280 Feet; thence Northeasterly at right

angles to the last described line, a distance

of 92 Feet, more or less, to intersect the

North line of said Lot 6; thence West, along

the North line of said Lot 6, to the point of

beginning.”

AND EXCEPT that part conveyed by

Document File No. 9779, described as

follows: “Commencing at the Southwest

corner of said Lot 6, at the point where

the South line of Lot 6 intersects the East

boundary of the Scenic Highway; thence

Northeasterly along said East Boundary of

said highway a distance of 100 Feet; thence

East parallel to the South boundary of Lot 6

a distance of 250 Feet; thence South parallel

to the East boundary of Lot 6 to a point

on the South boundary of the said Lot 6;

thence West along the said South boundary

back to the point of beginning, containing .6

acres, more or less.”

AND EXCEPT that part conveyed by

Document File No. 21057, described as

follows: “Commencing at the Southwest

corner of said Lot 6, at the point where

the South line of Lot 6 intersects the East

boundary of the Scenic Highway; thence

Northeasterly along said East boundary of

said Highway a distance of 100 Feet; thence

East parallel to the South boundary of Lot 6

a distance of 250 Feet to the point of beginning

of the tract to be described; thence

West parallel to the South boundary of Lot 6

a distance of 250 Feet; thence Northeasterly

along the East boundary of Scenic Highway

a distance of 75 Feet; thence de¥ect to

the right 90 degrees a distance of 230 Feet,

more or less, to a point of intersection with

a line extended from the point of beginning

which is parallel to the East line of said Lot

6; thence South to the point of beginning.”

Itasca County, Minnesota

REGISTERED PROPERTY

STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY:

33312 SCENIC HWY, BOVEY, MN 55709

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Itasca County, Minnesota

TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc.

NAME OF MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR:

American Paci.c Mortgage Corporation, a

California corporation

RESIDENTIAL SERVICER:

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:

97-433-0065

TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE

IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:

100279300000432423

THAT no action or proceeding has been

instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining

secured by such mortgage, or any

part thereof, or, if the action or proceeding

has been instituted, that the same has been

discontinued, or that an execution upon the

judgment rendered therein has been returned

unsatis.ed, in whole or in part.

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained

in said mortgage, the above described

property will be sold by the Sheriff

of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

December 7, 2016 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Itasca County Sheriff’s

Office, 440 First Ave NE, Grand Rapids,

Minnesota

to pay the debt then secured by said

mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid

by the mortgagee, on the premises and the

costs and disbursements allowed by law.

The time allowed by law for redemption by

said mortgagor(s), their personal represent

tatives or assigns is six (6) months from the

date of sale.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:

Unless said mortgage is reinstated or

the property redeemed, or unless the time

for redemption is reduced by judicial order,

you must vacate the premises by 11:59

p.m. on June 7, 2017.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION

BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE

MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED

TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER

IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,

SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,

AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE

MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED

WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS

THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY

USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,

AND ARE ABANDONED.

MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL

OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE:

None

Dated: October 7, 2016

WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.

Mortgagee

THE ACADEMY LAW GROUP, P.A.

By: /s/

Rebecca F. Schiller, Esq.

N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq.

*Curt N. Trisko, Esq.*

Samuel R. Coleman, Esq.

Attorneys for Mortgagee

The Academy Professional Building

25 North Dale Street

St. Paul, MN 55102

(651) 209-9760

(16-1420-FC01)

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM

A DEBT COLLECTOR.

Published in the

Scenic Range NewsForum

October 13, 20, 27,

November 3, 10, 17, 2016

608115

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE

DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL

CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED

BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default

has occurred in the conditions of the following

described mortgage:

MORTGAGOR(S):

Jimmy J. Jenson, a married person

MORTGAGEE: Wells Fargo Home Mortgage,

Inc., a California corporation n/k/a

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., successor by

merger to Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, Inc.

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned

to: None.

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF

MORTGAGE: $116,850.00

DATE OF MORTGAGE: June 6, 2003

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded

on June 12, 2003 as Document Number

A557751 in the Office of the County Recorder

of Itasca County, Minnesota.

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON

THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE

NOTICE: $100,826.71

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

Lot 1, Block 5, Second Addition to Coleraine,

Itasca County, Minnesota

STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 301

LAKEVIEW BLVD, COLERAINE, MN 55722

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Itasca County, Minnesota

TRANSACTION AGENT: None

NAME OF MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR:

Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, Inc., a California

corporation n/k/a Wells Fargo Bank,

N.A., successor by merger to Wells Fargo

Home Mortgage, Inc.

RESIDENTIAL SERVICER:

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:

88-430-0505

TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE

IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: None

THAT no action or proceeding has been

instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining

secured by such mortgage, or any

part thereof, or, if the action or proceeding

has been instituted, that the same has been

discontinued, or that an execution upon the

judgment rendered therein has been returned

unsatis.ed, in whole or in part.

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained

in said mortgage, the above described

property will be sold by the Sheriff

of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

January 4, 2017 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Itasca County Sheriff’s

Office, 440 First Ave NE, Grand Rapids,

Minnesota

to pay the debt then secured by said

mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid

by the mortgagee, on the premises and the

costs and disbursements allowed by law.

The time allowed by law for redemption by

said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives

or assigns is twelve (12) months from

the date of sale.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:

Unless said mortgage is reinstated or

the property redeemed, or unless the time

for redemption is reduced by judicial order,

you must vacate the premises by 11:59

p.m. on January 4, 2018.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION

BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE

MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED

TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER

IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,

SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,

AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE

MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED

WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS

THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY

USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,

AND ARE ABANDONED.

MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL

OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE:

None

Dated: October 27, 2016

WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.

Mortgagee

THE ACADEMY LAW GROUP, P.A.

By: /s/

Rebecca F. Schiller, Esq.

N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq.

Curt N. Trisko, Esq.

*Samuel R. Coleman, Esq.*

Attorneys for Mortgagee

The Academy Professional Building

25 North Dale Street

St. Paul, MN 55102

(651) 209-9760

(16-1551-FC01)

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM

A DEBT COLLECTOR.

Published in the

Scenic Range NewsForum

November 3, 10, 17, 24,

December 1, 8, 2016

615942

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE

DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL

CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED

BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default

has occurred in the conditions of the following

described mortgage:

MORTGAGOR(S):

Bennett D. Kellin, an unmarried man

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration

Systems, Inc., a Delaware corporation,

as nominee for Charterwest Mortgage,

LLC, a Colorado limited liability company

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned

to: CitiMortgage, Inc. by assignment

recorded on November 2, 2012 as

Document Number A670040 in the Office

of the County Recorder of Itasca County,

Minnesota; thereafter assigned to Federal

National Mortgage Association by assignment

recorded on March 3, 2016 as Document

Number A000701352 in the Office of

the County Recorder of Itasca County, Minnesota.

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF

MORTGAGE: $120,000.00

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

December 31, 2003

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded

on January 9, 2004 as Document Number

A567630 in the Of.ce of the County Recorder

of Itasca County, Minnesota.

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON

THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE

NOTICE: $144,946.67

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

Lots 5,6,7 and 8, Block 4, Houghton`s Addition

to Grand Rapids, Itasca County, Minnesota

STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 623

NW 9TH ST, GRAND RAPIDS, MN 55744

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Itasca County, Minnesota

TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc.

NAME OF MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR:

Charterwest Mortgage, LLC, a Colorado

limited liability company

RESIDENTIAL SERVICER: Seterus, Inc.

TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:

91-550-0420

TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE

IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:

100262708120300065

THAT no action or proceeding has been

instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining

secured by such mortgage, or any

part thereof, or, if the action or proceeding

has been instituted, that the same has been

discontinued, or that an execution upon the

judgment rendered therein has been returned

unsatis.ed, in whole or in part.

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained

in said mortgage, the above described

property will be sold by the Sheriff

of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

November 30, 2016 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Itasca County Sheriff’s

Office, 440 First Ave NE, Grand Rapids,

Minnesota

to pay the debt then secured by said

mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid

by the mortgagee, on the premises and the

costs and disbursements allowed by law.

The time allowed by law for redemption by

said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives

or assigns is six (6) months from the

date of sale.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:

Unless said mortgage is reinstated or

the property redeemed, or unless the time

for redemption is reduced by judicial order,

you must vacate the premises by 11:59

p.m. on May 30, 2017.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION

BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE

MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED

TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER

IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,

SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,

AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE

MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED

WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS

THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY

USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,

AND ARE ABANDONED.

MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL

OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE:

None

Dated: October 3, 2016

FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION

Mortgagee

THE ACADEMY LAW GROUP, P.A.

By: /s/

Rebecca F. Schiller, Esq.

N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq.

*Curt N. Trisko, Esq.*

Samuel R. Coleman, Esq.

Attorneys for Mortgagee

The Academy Professional Building

25 North Dale Street

St. Paul, MN 55102

(651) 209-9760

(16-1405-FC01)

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM

A DEBT COLLECTOR.

Published in the

Scenic Range NewsForum

October 6, 13, 20, 27,

November 3, 10, 2016

605736

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default

has occurred in the conditions of the following

described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: October 31, 2006

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF

MORTGAGE: $225,000.00

MORTGAGOR(S):

Mary Lou Mahan, a single person

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for

Provident Funding Associations, L.P., its

successors and/or assigns

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: November 15, 2006 Itasca

County Recorder

Document Number: A000605069

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: Provident Funding Associates,

L.P.

Dated: October 05, 2016

Recorded: October 12, 2016 Itasca

County Recorder

Document Number: A000707316

Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identi.cation

Number: 1000179-3516100048-0

Lender or Broker:

Provident Funding Associations, L.P.

Residential Mortgage Servicer:

Provident Funding Associates, L.P.

Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Itasca

Property Address: 22306 S Crooked

Lake Rd, Bovey, MN 55709-7540

Tax Parcel ID Number: 23-001-3401

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

Parcel “A”

That part of Government Lot 13, Section

1, Township 57 North, Range 24 West of the

Fourth Principal Meridian, described as follows:

Commencing at the northeast corner

of Government Lot 13; thence South 87

degrees 34’ 49” West, along the north line

of Government Lot 13, a distance of 139.09

feet to the centerline of South Crooked

Lake Road; thence South 14 degrees 56’

15” West, along said centerline, a distance

of 83.13 feet; thence South 15 degrees 51’

06” West along said centerline, a distance

of 114.83 feet to the point of beginning;

thence South 26 degrees 34’ 52” East a distance

of 87.53 feet; thence South 1 degrees

17’ 53” East a distance of 67.01 feet; thence

South 13 degrees 00’ 29” West a distance

of 109.81 feet; thence South 57 degrees 19’

53” West a distance of 100.08 feet; thence

South 1 degrees 28’ 50” East a distance of

100.00 feet; thence South 8 degrees 18’

01” East a distance of 130 feet, more or

less, to the shore of Crooked Lake; thence

southwesterly along said shore a distance

of 200 feet, more or less, to the midpoint

of the Crooked Lake shoreline between the

east and south lines of Government Lot 13

(as determined and monumented by William

Osufsen LLS # 17767 in 1992); thence

North 50 degrees 34’ 38” West along a line

marked by 2 William Osufsen capped 1/2”

pipes that connect the protracted Northwest

Corner of Government Lot 13 and

the aforesaid midpoint of Crooked Lake;

a distance of 230 feet to the centerline of

South Crooked Lake Road; thence North 37

degrees 17’ 47” East along said centerline,

a distance of 111.77 feet; thence North 28

degrees 07’ 57” East along said centerline

a distance of 88.46 feet; thence North 18

degrees 32’ 13” East, along said centerline,

a distance of 89.88 feet; thence North 25

degrees 03’ 49” East, along said centerline,

a distance of 72.62 feet; thence North 35

degrees 23’ 02” East, along said centerline,

a distance of 95.95 feet; thence North 26

degrees 37’ 41” East, along said centerline,

a distance of 100.33 feet; thence North 21

degrees 04’ 30” East, along said centerline,

a distance of 73.55 feet to the point of beginning

and there terminating.

Together with and subject to an easement

for ingress and egress in Government

Lot 13, Section 1, Township 57 North,

Range 24 West of the 4th Principal Meridian,

which is described as follows: Commencing

at the northeast corner of Government Lot

13; thence South 87 degrees 34’ 49” West,

along the north line of Government Lot 13,

a distance of 139.09 feet to the centerline

of South Crooked Lake Road; thence South

14 degrees 56’ 15” West, along said centerline,

a distance of 83.13 feet; thence South

15 degrees 51’ 06” West, along said centerline,

a distance of 114.83 feet to the point of

beginning of the centerline begin described;

thence South 26 degrees 34’ 52” East, a

distance of 87.53 feet; thence South 1 degrees

17’ 53” East, a distance of 67.01 feet;

thence South 13 degrees 00’ 29” West, a

distance of 109.81 feet; thence South 24

degrees 44’ 06” West, a distance of 200 feet

and there terminating.

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE

DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $205,739.12

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements

have been complied with; that no action

or proceeding has been instituted at law or

otherwise to recover the debt secured by

said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained

in said mortgage, the above-described

property will be sold by the Sheriff

of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

December 28, 2016 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,

Main Office Courthouse, 440 First Avenue

NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage

and taxes, if any, on said premises

and the costs and disbursements, including

attorney fees allowed by law, subject to

redemption within six (6) months from the

date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their

personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under

Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not

redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the

Mortgagor must vacate the property on or

before 11:59 p.m. on June 28, 2017, or the

next business day if June 28, 2017 falls on a

Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation:

NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A

DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT

A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED

WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE

DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL

CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED

BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION

BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE

MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED

TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER

IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,

SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,

AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE

MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED

WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS

THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY

USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,

AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: November 03, 2016

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:

Provident Funding Associates, L.P.

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 036544F01

Published in the

Scenic Range NewsForum

November 10, 17, 24,

December 1, 8, 15, 2016

617799

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default

has occurred in the conditions of the following

described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: July 23, 2011

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF

MORTGAGE: $129,000.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Raymond Nix, Surviving

Tenants of Judy A. Nix who died on or

about May 9, 2009, a single person

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for

American Advisors Group, its successors

and/or assigns

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: November 03, 2011 Itasca

County Recorder

Document Number: A000658472

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: Nationstar Mortgage

LLC d/b/a Champion Mortgage Company

Dated: August 24, 2016

Recorded: September 12, 2016 Itasca

County Recorder

Document Number: A000706496

Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identi.cation

Number: 1009400-0005001282-3

Lender or Broker:

American Advisors Group

Residential Mortgage Servicer: Nationstar

Mortgage LLC, dba Champion Mortgage

Company

Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Itasca

Property Address: 25827 County Road

51, Bovey, MN 55709-6592

Tax Parcel ID Number: 04-109-3302

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

The North Three Hundred Feet (300’) of

the West Three Hundred Feet (300’) of the

Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter

(SW 1/4 of SW 1/4) Section Nine (9),

Township Fifty-eight (58), Range Twenty

Twenty-four (24) according to the Government

Survey thereof

Together with all hereditaments and appurtenances

belonging thereto

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE

DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $79,600.19

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements

have been complied with; that no action

or proceeding has been instituted at law or

otherwise to recover the debt secured by

said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained

in said mortgage, the above-described

property will be sold by the Sheriff

of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

December 21, 2016 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,

Main Of.ce Courthouse, 440 First Avenue

NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage

and taxes, if any, on said premises

and the costs and disbursements, including

attorney fees allowed by law, subject to

redemption within twelve (12) months from

the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s),

their personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under

Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not

redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the

Mortgagor must vacate the property on or

before 11:59 p.m. on December 21, 2017,

or the next business day if December 21,

2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal

holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from .nancial obligation:

NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A

DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT

A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED

WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE

DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL

CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED

BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION

BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE

MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED

TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER

IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,

SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,

AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE

MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED

WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS

THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY

USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,

AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: October 27, 2016

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:

Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a

Champion Mortgage Company

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 036522F01

Published in the

Scenic Range NewsForum

October 27, November 3, 10, 17, 24,

December 1, 2016

613473

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

16-104580

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE

DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL

CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED

BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default

has occurred in the conditions of the following

described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: August 6, 2015

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF

MORTGAGE: $96,662.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Spencer T. Schjenken

and Alisha K. Schjenken, husband and wife

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc.

TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc.

MIN#: 100061907000530055

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE

ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:

Summit Mortgage Corporation

SERVICER: Cenlar FSB

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed August

12, 2015, Itasca County Recorder, as

Document Number A000696015

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned

to: AmeriHome Mortgage Company,

LLC

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

Southeast Quarter of the Northwest

Quarter (SE 1/4 NW 1/4) and the Northeast

Quarter of the Southwest Quarter (NE 1/4

SW 1/4) of Section Thirty (30), Township

Fifty-six (56) North, Range Twenty-six (26)

West of the Fourth Principal Meridian

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 39531 County

Rd 171, Cohasset, MN 55721

PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:

64-030-2400

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Itasca

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON

THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE

NOTICE: $98,436.43

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements

have been complied with; that no action

or proceeding has been instituted at law or

otherwise to recover the debt secured by

said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained

in said mortgage, the above described

property will be sold by the Sheriff

of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

December 14, 2016, 10:00 am

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,

Civil Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE,

Grand Rapids, MN 55744

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage

and taxes, if any, on said premises

and the costs and disbursements, including

attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption

within 12 months from the date of

said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal

representatives or assigns.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:

If the real estate is an owner-occupied,

single-family dwelling, unless otherwise

provided by law, the date on or before which

the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property,

if the mortgage is not reinstated under section

580.30 or the property is not redeemed

under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on December

14, 2017, or the next business day

if December 14, 2017 falls on a Saturday,

Sunday or legal holiday.

“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION

BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE

MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED

TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS

ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES

SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG

OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED

PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL

DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5

UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR

AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE

ABANDONED.

Dated: October 17, 2016

AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC

Assignee of Mortgagee

SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP

BY /s/

Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559

Diane F. Mach - 273788

Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778

Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X

Gary J. Evers - 0134764

Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X

Attorneys for Mortgagee

12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200

Burnsville, MN 55337

(952) 831-4060

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM

A DEBT COLLECTOR

Published in the

Scenic Range NewsForum

October 20, 27,

November 3, 10, 17, 24, 2016

611310

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

16-104715

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE

DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL

CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED

BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default

has occurred in the conditions of the following

described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

October 12, 2006

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF

MORTGAGE: $123,000.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Jason K Smith, Single

MORTGAGEE: Bank of America, N.A.

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE

ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:

Bank of America, N.A.

SERVICER: Bank of America, N.A.

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed November

2, 2006, Itasca County Recorder, as

Document Number A000604600

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

The North 150 feet of the South 500 feet,

Except the West 737 feet thereof in Government

Lot Six (6), Section Ten (10), Township

Fifty-seven (57) North of Range Twenty-four

(24), West of the Fourth Principal Meridian,

Itasca County, Minnesota

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 38571 Scenic

Highway, Bovey, MN 55709

PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:

23-010-2304

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Itasca

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON

THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE

NOTICE: $108,837.24

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements

have been complied with; that no action

or proceeding has been instituted at law or

otherwise to recover the debt secured by

said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained

in said mortgage, the above described

property will be sold by the Sheriff

of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

December 14, 2016, 10:00am

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,

Civil Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE,

Grand Rapids, MN 55744

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage

and taxes, if any, on said premises

and the costs and disbursements, including

attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption

within 6 months from the date of

said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal

representatives or assigns.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:

If the real estate is an owner-occupied,

single-family dwelling, unless otherwise

provided by law, the date on or before which

the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property,

if the mortgage is not reinstated under section

580.30 or the property is not redeemed

under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on June

14, 2017, or the next business day if June

14, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal

holiday.

“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION

BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE

MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED

TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS

ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES

SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG

OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED

PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL

DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5

UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR

AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE

ABANDONED.

Dated: October 17, 2016

BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.

Mortgagee

SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP

BY /s/

Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559

Diane F. Mach - 273788

Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778

Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X

Gary J. Evers - 0134764

Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X

Attorneys for Mortgagee

12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200

Burnsville, MN 55337

(952) 831-4060

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM

A DEBT COLLECTOR

Published in the

Scenic Range NewsForum

October 20, 27,

November 3, 10, 17, 24, 2016

611315

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default

has occurred in the conditions of the following

described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

February 24, 2016

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF

MORTGAGE: $195,456.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Timothy J. Strand and

Roseann M. Strand, Husband and Wife, as

Joint Tenants

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for

Planet Home Lending, LLC, its successors

and/or assigns

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: March 03, 2016 Itasca County

Recorder

Document Number: A000701351

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: Planet Home Lending,

LLC

Dated: October 11, 2016

Recorded: October 25, 2016 Itasca

County Recorder

Document Number: A000707716

Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identi.cation

Number: 1006543-0000010306-0

Lender or Broker:

Planet Home Lending, LLC

Residential Mortgage Servicer:

Planet Home Lending, LLC

Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Itasca

Property Address: 53006 Third River 2,

Blackduck, MN 56630-9320

Tax Parcel ID Number:

39-007-3504; 39-007-3511

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

Real Property in Itasca County, Minnesota,

described as follows:

All of Government Lot Thirteen (13), Section

Seven (7), Township One Hundred Forty-

eight (148) North, Range Twenty-nine (29)

West of the Fifth Principal Meridian, except

the West 500 feet and except the South 891

feet thereof.

The North 691 feet of the South 891 feet

of Government Lot Thirteen (13), Section

Seven (7), Township One Hundred Fortyeight

(148), Range Twenty-nine (29), less the

West 500 feet thereof;

Together with a non-exclusive easement

over and across a 66 foot right of way

across Government Lot 13, Section 7, and

Government Lot 3, Section 18, of Township

148, Range 29 for the purpose of ingress

to and egress from said described property;

the center line of said 66 foot right of way to

commence 33 feet South of the intersection

of the Township Road and the North line of

said Government Lot 13, thence running

Westerly to a line parallel to the North line

of said Government Lot 13 for a distance

of 167 feet; thence running Southerly and

Westerly across said Government Lot of

said Section 7 and Government Lot 3 of

said Section 18 to the said described property;

And subject to said 66 foot easement

to service as access road from said Township

Road to all land in Government Lot 3

of Section 18 and Government Lots 12 and

13, Section 7, all in Township 148, Range 29

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE

DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $200,733.25

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements

have been complied with; that no action

or proceeding has been instituted at law or

otherwise to recover the debt secured by

said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained

in said mortgage, the above-described

property will be sold by the Sheriff

of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

December 21, 2016 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,

Main Office Courthouse, 440 First Avenue

NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage

and taxes, if any, on said premises

and the costs and disbursements, including

attorney fees allowed by law, subject to

redemption within twelve (12) months from

the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s),

their personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under

Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not

redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the

Mortgagor must vacate the property on or

before 11:59 p.m. on December 21, 2017,

or the next business day if December 21,

2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal

holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from .nancial obligation:

NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A

DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT

A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED

WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE

DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL

CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED

BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION

BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE

MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED

TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER

IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,

SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,

AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE

MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED

WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS

THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY

USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,

AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: November 01, 2016

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:

Planet Home Lending, LLC

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 036347F01

Published in the

Scenic Range NewsForum

November 3, 10, 17, 24,

December 1, 8, 2016

615924

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default

has occurred in the conditions of the following

described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

November 19, 2014

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF

MORTGAGE: $124,208.00

MORTGAGOR(S): David S Utech and

Pamela Utech, Husband and Wife

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for

American Lending Solutions, LLC, its successors

and/or assigns

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: December 04, 2014 Itasca

County Recorder

Document Number: A000689676

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: PennyMac Loan Services,

LLC

Dated: November 23, 2015

Recorded: December 16, 2015 Itasca

County Recorder

Document Number: A000699677

Re-recorded: December 31, 2015 Itasca

County Recorder

Document Number: A000700023

Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identi.cation

Number: 100520814081800248

Lender or Broker:

American Lending Solutions, LLC

Residential Mortgage Servicer:

PNMAC Mortgage Company, LLC

Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Itasca

Property Address: 903 1st St NE, Deer

River, MN 56636-8739

Tax Parcel ID Number: 89-450-0170

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

Lot Fifteen (15), Block One (1), Box’s Addition

to Deer River, Itasca County, Minnesota

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE

DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $125,139.05

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements

have been complied with; that no action

or proceeding has been instituted at law or

otherwise to recover the debt secured by

said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained

in said mortgage, the above-described

property will be sold by the Sheriff

of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

January 04, 2017 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,

Main Office Courthouse, 440 First Avenue

NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage

and taxes, if any, on said premises

and the costs and disbursements, including

attorney fees allowed by law, subject to

redemption within six (6) months from the

date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their

personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under

Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not

redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the

Mortgagor must vacate the property on or

before 11:59 p.m. on July 05, 2017, or the

next business day if July 05, 2017 falls on a

Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from .nancial obligation:

NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A

DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT

A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED

WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE

DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL

CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED

BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION

BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE

MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED

TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER

IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,

SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,

AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE

MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED

WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS

THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY

USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,

AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: November 01, 2016

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:

PennyMac Loan Services, LLC

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 034600F02

Published in the

Scenic Range NewsForum

November 10, 17, 24,

December 1, 8, 15, 2016

617596