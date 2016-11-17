Legal notices: published November 17, 2016

Mortgage Foreclosures
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE
DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL
CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED
BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default
has occurred in the conditions of the following
described mortgage:
MORTGAGOR(S): Jesse R. Erickson and
Melissa J. Erickson, husband and wife
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration
Systems, Inc., a Delaware corporation,
as nominee for American Pacific Mortgage
Corporation, a California corporation
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned
to: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. by assignment
recorded on July 18, 2016 as
Document Number T000062436 in the
Office of the County Registrar of Titles of
Itasca County, Minnesota.
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF
MORTGAGE: $92,857.00
DATE OF MORTGAGE: June 4, 2012
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded
on June 8, 2012 and memorialized upon
Certificate of Title No. 23376 as Document
Number T000057580 in the Office of the
County Registrar of Titles of Itasca County,
Minnesota.
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON
THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE
NOTICE: $88,015.99
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
That part of Lot Six (6), Auditor`s Subdivision
Number 55, according to the plat
thereof on file and of record in the office of
the Registrar of Titles for said Itasca County,
Minnesota.
EXCEPT that part conveyed by Document
File No. 8374, described as follows:
“Beginning at the Northwesterly corner of
said Lot 6; thence Southeasterly, at right
angles to the Scenic Highway, for a distance
of 280 Feet; thence Northeasterly at right
angles to the last described line, a distance
of 92 Feet, more or less, to intersect the
North line of said Lot 6; thence West, along
the North line of said Lot 6, to the point of
beginning.”
AND EXCEPT that part conveyed by
Document File No. 9779, described as
follows: “Commencing at the Southwest
corner of said Lot 6, at the point where
the South line of Lot 6 intersects the East
boundary of the Scenic Highway; thence
Northeasterly along said East Boundary of
said highway a distance of 100 Feet; thence
East parallel to the South boundary of Lot 6
a distance of 250 Feet; thence South parallel
to the East boundary of Lot 6 to a point
on the South boundary of the said Lot 6;
thence West along the said South boundary
back to the point of beginning, containing .6
acres, more or less.”
AND EXCEPT that part conveyed by
Document File No. 21057, described as
follows: “Commencing at the Southwest
corner of said Lot 6, at the point where
the South line of Lot 6 intersects the East
boundary of the Scenic Highway; thence
Northeasterly along said East boundary of
said Highway a distance of 100 Feet; thence
East parallel to the South boundary of Lot 6
a distance of 250 Feet to the point of beginning
of the tract to be described; thence
West parallel to the South boundary of Lot 6
a distance of 250 Feet; thence Northeasterly
along the East boundary of Scenic Highway
a distance of 75 Feet; thence deflect to
the right 90 degrees a distance of 230 Feet,
more or less, to a point of intersection with
a line extended from the point of beginning
which is parallel to the East line of said Lot
6; thence South to the point of beginning.”
Itasca County, Minnesota
REGISTERED PROPERTY
STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY:
33312 SCENIC HWY, BOVEY, MN 55709
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:
Itasca County, Minnesota
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc.
NAME OF MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR:
American Pacific Mortgage Corporation, a
California corporation
RESIDENTIAL SERVICER:
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:
97-433-0065
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE
IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:
100279300000432423
THAT no action or proceeding has been
instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining
secured by such mortgage, or any
part thereof, or, if the action or proceeding
has been instituted, that the same has been
discontinued, or that an execution upon the
judgment rendered therein has been returned
unsatisfied, in whole or in part.
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained
in said mortgage, the above described
property will be sold by the Sheriff
of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
December 7, 2016 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Itasca County Sheriff’s
Office, 440 First Ave NE, Grand Rapids,
Minnesota
to pay the debt then secured by said
mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid
by the mortgagee, on the premises and the
costs and disbursements allowed by law.
The time allowed by law for redemption by
said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives
or assigns is six (6) months from the
date of sale.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:
Unless said mortgage is reinstated or
the property redeemed, or unless the time
for redemption is reduced by judicial order,
you must vacate the premises by 11:59
p.m. on June 7, 2017.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION
BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE
MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED
TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER
IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,
SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,
AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE
MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED
WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS
THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY
USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,
AND ARE ABANDONED.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL
OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE:
None
Dated: October 7, 2016
WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.
Mortgagee
THE ACADEMY LAW GROUP, P.A.
By: /s/
Rebecca F. Schiller, Esq.
N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq.
*Curt N. Trisko, Esq.*
Samuel R. Coleman, Esq.
Attorneys for Mortgagee
The Academy Professional Building
25 North Dale Street
St. Paul, MN 55102
(651) 209-9760
(16-1420-FC01)
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM
A DEBT COLLECTOR.
Published in the
Scenic Range NewsForum
October 13, 20, 27,
November 3, 10, 17, 2016
608115
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE
DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL
CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED
BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default
has occurred in the conditions of the following
described mortgage:
MORTGAGOR(S):
Jimmy J. Jenson, a married person
MORTGAGEE: Wells Fargo Home Mortgage,
Inc., a California corporation n/k/a
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., successor by
merger to Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, Inc.
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned
to: None.
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF
MORTGAGE: $116,850.00
DATE OF MORTGAGE: June 6, 2003
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded
on June 12, 2003 as Document Number
A557751 in the Office of the County Recorder
of Itasca County, Minnesota.
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON
THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE
NOTICE: $100,826.71
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Lot 1, Block 5, Second Addition to Coleraine,
Itasca County, Minnesota
STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 301
LAKEVIEW BLVD, COLERAINE, MN 55722
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:
Itasca County, Minnesota
TRANSACTION AGENT: None
NAME OF MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR:
Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, Inc., a California
corporation n/k/a Wells Fargo Bank,
N.A., successor by merger to Wells Fargo
Home Mortgage, Inc.
RESIDENTIAL SERVICER:
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:
88-430-0505
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE
IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: None
THAT no action or proceeding has been
instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining
secured by such mortgage, or any
part thereof, or, if the action or proceeding
has been instituted, that the same has been
discontinued, or that an execution upon the
judgment rendered therein has been returned
unsatisfied, in whole or in part.
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained
in said mortgage, the above described
property will be sold by the Sheriff
of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
January 4, 2017 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Itasca County Sheriff’s
Office, 440 First Ave NE, Grand Rapids,
Minnesota
to pay the debt then secured by said
mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid
by the mortgagee, on the premises and the
costs and disbursements allowed by law.
The time allowed by law for redemption by
said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives
or assigns is twelve (12) months from
the date of sale.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:
Unless said mortgage is reinstated or
the property redeemed, or unless the time
for redemption is reduced by judicial order,
you must vacate the premises by 11:59
p.m. on January 4, 2018.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION
BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE
MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED
TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER
IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,
SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,
AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE
MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED
WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS
THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY
USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,
AND ARE ABANDONED.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL
OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE:
None
Dated: October 27, 2016
WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.
Mortgagee
THE ACADEMY LAW GROUP, P.A.
By: /s/
Rebecca F. Schiller, Esq.
N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq.
Curt N. Trisko, Esq.
*Samuel R. Coleman, Esq.*
Attorneys for Mortgagee
The Academy Professional Building
25 North Dale Street
St. Paul, MN 55102
(651) 209-9760
(16-1551-FC01)
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM
A DEBT COLLECTOR.
Published in the
Scenic Range NewsForum
November 3, 10, 17, 24,
December 1, 8, 2016
615942
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
13-090847
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE
DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL
CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED
BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default
has occurred in the conditions of the following
described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE:
December 15, 2006
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF
MORTGAGE: $244,800.00
MORTGAGOR(S): David G. Kordiak and
Carolyn Diane Kordiak, husband and wife
MORTGAGEE: Wells Fargo Bank, NA
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE
ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:
Wells Fargo Bank, NA
SERVICER: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed December
22, 2006, Itasca County Recorder,
as Document Number A000606338, As
modified of record by Document recorded
on January 26, 2015 as Document Number
A000690962 in the office of the Recorder in
Itasca County, Minnesota
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Lot Five (5), Block One (1), Plat of
Keysville
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 21327 Keyview
Drive, Grand Rapids, MN 55744
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:
19.490.0150
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:
Itasca
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON
THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE
NOTICE: $258,623.21
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements
have been complied with; that no action
or proceeding has been instituted at law or
otherwise to recover the debt secured by
said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained
in said mortgage, the above described
property will be sold by the Sheriff
of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
January 11, 2017, 10:00 am
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,
Civil Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE,
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage
and taxes, if any, on said premises
and the costs and disbursements, including
attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption
within 6 months from the date of
said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal
representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:
If the real estate is an owner-occupied,
single-family dwelling, unless otherwise
provided by law, the date on or before
which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the
property, if the mortgage is not reinstated
under section 580.30 or the property is not
redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59
p.m. on July 11, 2017, or the next business
day if July 11, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday
or legal holiday.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION
BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE
MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED
TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS
ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES
SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG
OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED
PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL
DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5
UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR
AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE
ABANDONED.
Dated: November 9, 2016
Wells Fargo Bank, NA
Mortgagee
SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP
BY /s/
Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559
Diane F. Mach - 273788
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X
Attorneys for Mortgagee
12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200
Burnsville, MN 55337
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM
A DEBT COLLECTOR
Published in the
Scenic Range NewsForum
November 17, 24,
December 1, 8, 15, 22, 2016
621592
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
16-104932
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE
DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL
CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED
BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default
has occurred in the conditions of the following
described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE:
February 15, 2011
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF
MORTGAGE: $75,593.00
MORTGAGOR(S):
Heather M. Niehoff, Single Woman
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc.
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc.
MIN#: 1002489-0000005309-1
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE
ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:
Rescue Mortgage, Inc DBA Mortgage
Depot
SERVICER: JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed February
16, 2011, Itasca County Recorder, as
Document Number A000651827
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned
to: JPMorgan Chase Bank, National
Association; Dated: July 15, 2016 filed: July
21, 2016, recorded as document number
A000704928
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Lot 8, Block 1, Third Addition to Coleraine
PROPERTY ADDRESS:
204 Gunn St, Coleraine, MN 55722
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:
88-440-0116
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:
Itasca
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON
THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE
NOTICE: $71,295.50
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements
have been complied with; that no action
or proceeding has been instituted at law or
otherwise to recover the debt secured by
said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained
in said mortgage, the above described
property will be sold by the Sheriff
of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
January 11, 2017, 10:00 am
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,
Civil Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE,
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage
and taxes, if any, on said premises
and the costs and disbursements, including
attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption
within 6 months from the date of
said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal
representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:
If the real estate is an owner-occupied,
single-family dwelling, unless otherwise
provided by law, the date on or before
which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the
property, if the mortgage is not reinstated
under section 580.30 or the property is not
redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59
p.m. on July 11, 2017, or the next business
day if July 11, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday
or legal holiday.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION
BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE
MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED
TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS
ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES
SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG
OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED
PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL
DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5
UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR
AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE
ABANDONED.
Dated: November 9, 2016
JPMorgan Chase Bank,
National Association
Assignee of Mortgagee
SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP
BY /s/
Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559
Diane F. Mach - 273788
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X
Attorneys for Mortgagee
12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200
Burnsville, MN 55337
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM
A DEBT COLLECTOR
Published in the
Scenic Range NewsForum
November 17, 24,
December 1, 8, 15, 22, 2016
621209
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default
has occurred in the conditions of the following
described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: July 23, 2011
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF
MORTGAGE: $129,000.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Raymond Nix, Surviving
Tenants of Judy A. Nix who died on or
about May 9, 2009, a single person
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for
American Advisors Group, its successors
and/or assigns
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: November 03, 2011 Itasca
County Recorder
Document Number: A000658472
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: Nationstar Mortgage
LLC d/b/a Champion Mortgage Company
Dated: August 24, 2016
Recorded: September 12, 2016 Itasca
County Recorder
Document Number: A000706496
Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc.
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification
Number: 1009400-0005001282-3
Lender or Broker:
American Advisors Group
Residential Mortgage Servicer: Nationstar
Mortgage LLC, dba Champion Mortgage
Company
Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:
Itasca
Property Address: 25827 County Road
51, Bovey, MN 55709-6592
Tax Parcel ID Number: 04-109-3302
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
The North Three Hundred Feet (300’) of
the West Three Hundred Feet (300’) of the
Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter
(SW 1/4 of SW 1/4) Section Nine (9),
Township Fifty-eight (58), Range Twenty
Twenty-four (24) according to the Government
Survey thereof
Together with all hereditaments and appurtenances
belonging thereto
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE
DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $79,600.19
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements
have been complied with; that no action
or proceeding has been instituted at law or
otherwise to recover the debt secured by
said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained
in said mortgage, the above-described
property will be sold by the Sheriff
of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
December 21, 2016 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,
Main Office Courthouse, 440 First Avenue
NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage
and taxes, if any, on said premises
and the costs and disbursements, including
attorney fees allowed by law, subject to
redemption within twelve (12) months from
the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s),
their personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under
Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not
redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the
Mortgagor must vacate the property on or
before 11:59 p.m. on December 21, 2017,
or the next business day if December 21,
2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal
holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation:
NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A
DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT
A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED
WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE
DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL
CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED
BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION
BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE
MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED
TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER
IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,
SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,
AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE
MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED
WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS
THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY
USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,
AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: October 27, 2016
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:
Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a
Champion Mortgage Company
Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.
Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee
7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200
Woodbury, MN 55125-2296
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 036522F01
Published in the
Scenic Range NewsForum
October 27, November 3, 10, 17, 24,
December 1, 2016
613473
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
16-104580
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE
DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL
CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED
BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default
has occurred in the conditions of the following
described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: August 6, 2015
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF
MORTGAGE: $96,662.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Spencer T. Schjenken
and Alisha K. Schjenken, husband and wife
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc.
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc.
MIN#: 100061907000530055
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE
ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:
Summit Mortgage Corporation
SERVICER: Cenlar FSB
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed August
12, 2015, Itasca County Recorder, as
Document Number A000696015
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned
to: AmeriHome Mortgage Company,
LLC
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Southeast Quarter of the Northwest
Quarter (SE 1/4 NW 1/4) and the Northeast
Quarter of the Southwest Quarter (NE 1/4
SW 1/4) of Section Thirty (30), Township
Fifty-six (56) North, Range Twenty-six (26)
West of the Fourth Principal Meridian
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 39531 County
Rd 171, Cohasset, MN 55721
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:
64-030-2400
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:
Itasca
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON
THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE
NOTICE: $98,436.43
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements
have been complied with; that no action
or proceeding has been instituted at law or
otherwise to recover the debt secured by
said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained
in said mortgage, the above described
property will be sold by the Sheriff
of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
December 14, 2016, 10:00 am
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,
Civil Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE,
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage
and taxes, if any, on said premises
and the costs and disbursements, including
attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption
within 12 months from the date of
said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal
representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:
If the real estate is an owner-occupied,
single-family dwelling, unless otherwise
provided by law, the date on or before which
the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property,
if the mortgage is not reinstated under section
580.30 or the property is not redeemed
under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on December
14, 2017, or the next business day
if December 14, 2017 falls on a Saturday,
Sunday or legal holiday.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION
BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE
MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED
TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS
ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES
SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG
OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED
PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL
DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5
UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR
AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE
ABANDONED.
Dated: October 17, 2016
AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC
Assignee of Mortgagee
SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP
BY /s/
Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559
Diane F. Mach - 273788
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X
Attorneys for Mortgagee
12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200
Burnsville, MN 55337
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM
A DEBT COLLECTOR
Published in the
Scenic Range NewsForum
October 20, 27,
November 3, 10, 17, 24, 2016
611310
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default
has occurred in the conditions of the following
described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: October 31, 2006
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF
MORTGAGE: $225,000.00
MORTGAGOR(S):
Mary Lou Mahan, a single person
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for
Provident Funding Associations, L.P., its
successors and/or assigns
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: November 15, 2006 Itasca
County Recorder
Document Number: A000605069
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: Provident Funding Associates,
L.P.
Dated: October 05, 2016
Recorded: October 12, 2016 Itasca
County Recorder
Document Number: A000707316
Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc.
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification
Number: 1000179-3516100048-0
Lender or Broker:
Provident Funding Associations, L.P.
Residential Mortgage Servicer:
Provident Funding Associates, L.P.
Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:
Itasca
Property Address: 22306 S Crooked
Lake Rd, Bovey, MN 55709-7540
Tax Parcel ID Number: 23-001-3401
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Parcel “A”
That part of Government Lot 13, Section
1, Township 57 North, Range 24 West of the
Fourth Principal Meridian, described as follows:
Commencing at the northeast corner
of Government Lot 13; thence South 87
degrees 34’ 49” West, along the north line
of Government Lot 13, a distance of 139.09
feet to the centerline of South Crooked
Lake Road; thence South 14 degrees 56’
15” West, along said centerline, a distance
of 83.13 feet; thence South 15 degrees 51’
06” West along said centerline, a distance
of 114.83 feet to the point of beginning;
thence South 26 degrees 34’ 52” East a distance
of 87.53 feet; thence South 1 degrees
17’ 53” East a distance of 67.01 feet; thence
South 13 degrees 00’ 29” West a distance
of 109.81 feet; thence South 57 degrees 19’
53” West a distance of 100.08 feet; thence
South 1 degrees 28’ 50” East a distance of
100.00 feet; thence South 8 degrees 18’
01” East a distance of 130 feet, more or
less, to the shore of Crooked Lake; thence
southwesterly along said shore a distance
of 200 feet, more or less, to the midpoint
of the Crooked Lake shoreline between the
east and south lines of Government Lot 13
(as determined and monumented by William
Osufsen LLS # 17767 in 1992); thence
North 50 degrees 34’ 38” West along a line
marked by 2 William Osufsen capped 1/2”
pipes that connect the protracted Northwest
Corner of Government Lot 13 and
the aforesaid midpoint of Crooked Lake;
a distance of 230 feet to the centerline of
South Crooked Lake Road; thence North 37
degrees 17’ 47” East along said centerline,
a distance of 111.77 feet; thence North 28
degrees 07’ 57” East along said centerline
a distance of 88.46 feet; thence North 18
degrees 32’ 13” East, along said centerline,
a distance of 89.88 feet; thence North 25
degrees 03’ 49” East, along said centerline,
a distance of 72.62 feet; thence North 35
degrees 23’ 02” East, along said centerline,
a distance of 95.95 feet; thence North 26
degrees 37’ 41” East, along said centerline,
a distance of 100.33 feet; thence North 21
degrees 04’ 30” East, along said centerline,
a distance of 73.55 feet to the point of beginning
and there terminating.
Together with and subject to an easement
for ingress and egress in Government
Lot 13, Section 1, Township 57 North,
Range 24 West of the 4th Principal Meridian,
which is described as follows: Commencing
at the northeast corner of Government Lot
13; thence South 87 degrees 34’ 49” West,
along the north line of Government Lot 13,
a distance of 139.09 feet to the centerline
of South Crooked Lake Road; thence South
14 degrees 56’ 15” West, along said centerline,
a distance of 83.13 feet; thence South
15 degrees 51’ 06” West, along said centerline,
a distance of 114.83 feet to the point of
beginning of the centerline begin described;
thence South 26 degrees 34’ 52” East, a
distance of 87.53 feet; thence South 1 degrees
17’ 53” East, a distance of 67.01 feet;
thence South 13 degrees 00’ 29” West, a
distance of 109.81 feet; thence South 24
degrees 44’ 06” West, a distance of 200 feet
and there terminating.
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE
DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $205,739.12
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements
have been complied with; that no action
or proceeding has been instituted at law or
otherwise to recover the debt secured by
said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained
in said mortgage, the above-described
property will be sold by the Sheriff
of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
December 28, 2016 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,
Main Office Courthouse, 440 First Avenue
NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage
and taxes, if any, on said premises
and the costs and disbursements, including
attorney fees allowed by law, subject to
redemption within six (6) months from the
date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their
personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under
Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not
redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the
Mortgagor must vacate the property on or
before 11:59 p.m. on June 28, 2017, or the
next business day if June 28, 2017 falls on a
Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation:
NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A
DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT
A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED
WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE
DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL
CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED
BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION
BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE
MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED
TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER
IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,
SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,
AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE
MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED
WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS
THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY
USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,
AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: November 03, 2016
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:
Provident Funding Associates, L.P.
Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.
Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee
7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200
Woodbury, MN 55125-2296
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 036544F01
Published in the
Scenic Range NewsForum
November 10, 17, 24,
December 1, 8, 15, 2016
617799
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
16-104715
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE
DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL
CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED
BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default
has occurred in the conditions of the following
described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE:
October 12, 2006
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF
MORTGAGE: $123,000.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Jason K Smith, Single
MORTGAGEE: Bank of America, N.A.
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE
ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:
Bank of America, N.A.
SERVICER: Bank of America, N.A.
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed November
2, 2006, Itasca County Recorder, as
Document Number A000604600
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
The North 150 feet of the South 500 feet,
Except the West 737 feet thereof in Government
Lot Six (6), Section Ten (10), Township
Fifty-seven (57) North of Range Twenty-four
(24), West of the Fourth Principal Meridian,
Itasca County, Minnesota
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 38571 Scenic
Highway, Bovey, MN 55709
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:
23-010-2304
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:
Itasca
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON
THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE
NOTICE: $108,837.24
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements
have been complied with; that no action
or proceeding has been instituted at law or
otherwise to recover the debt secured by
said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained
in said mortgage, the above described
property will be sold by the Sheriff
of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
December 14, 2016, 10:00am
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,
Civil Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE,
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage
and taxes, if any, on said premises
and the costs and disbursements, including
attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption
within 6 months from the date of
said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal
representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:
If the real estate is an owner-occupied,
single-family dwelling, unless otherwise
provided by law, the date on or before which
the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property,
if the mortgage is not reinstated under section
580.30 or the property is not redeemed
under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on June
14, 2017, or the next business day if June
14, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal
holiday.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION
BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE
MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED
TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS
ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES
SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG
OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED
PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL
DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5
UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR
AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE
ABANDONED.
Dated: October 17, 2016
BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.
Mortgagee
SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP
BY /s/
Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559
Diane F. Mach - 273788
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X
Attorneys for Mortgagee
12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200
Burnsville, MN 55337
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM
A DEBT COLLECTOR
Published in the
Scenic Range NewsForum
October 20, 27,
November 3, 10, 17, 24, 2016
611315
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default
has occurred in the conditions of the following
described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE:
February 24, 2016
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF
MORTGAGE: $195,456.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Timothy J. Strand and
Roseann M. Strand, Husband and Wife, as
Joint Tenants
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for
Planet Home Lending, LLC, its successors
and/or assigns
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: March 03, 2016 Itasca County
Recorder
Document Number: A000701351
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: Planet Home Lending,
LLC
Dated: October 11, 2016
Recorded: October 25, 2016 Itasca
County Recorder
Document Number: A000707716
Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc.
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification
Number: 1006543-0000010306-0
Lender or Broker:
Planet Home Lending, LLC
Residential Mortgage Servicer:
Planet Home Lending, LLC
Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:
Itasca
Property Address: 53006 Third River 2,
Blackduck, MN 56630-9320
Tax Parcel ID Number:
39-007-3504; 39-007-3511
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Real Property in Itasca County, Minnesota,
described as follows:
All of Government Lot Thirteen (13), Section
Seven (7), Township One Hundred Forty-
eight (148) North, Range Twenty-nine (29)
West of the Fifth Principal Meridian, except
the West 500 feet and except the South 891
feet thereof.
The North 691 feet of the South 891 feet
of Government Lot Thirteen (13), Section
Seven (7), Township One Hundred Fortyeight
(148), Range Twenty-nine (29), less the
West 500 feet thereof;
Together with a non-exclusive easement
over and across a 66 foot right of way
across Government Lot 13, Section 7, and
Government Lot 3, Section 18, of Township
148, Range 29 for the purpose of ingress
to and egress from said described property;
the center line of said 66 foot right of way to
commence 33 feet South of the intersection
of the Township Road and the North line of
said Government Lot 13, thence running
Westerly to a line parallel to the North line
of said Government Lot 13 for a distance
of 167 feet; thence running Southerly and
Westerly across said Government Lot of
said Section 7 and Government Lot 3 of
said Section 18 to the said described property;
And subject to said 66 foot easement
to service as access road from said Township
Road to all land in Government Lot 3
of Section 18 and Government Lots 12 and
13, Section 7, all in Township 148, Range 29
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE
DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $200,733.25
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements
have been complied with; that no action
or proceeding has been instituted at law or
otherwise to recover the debt secured by
said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained
in said mortgage, the above-described
property will be sold by the Sheriff
of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
December 21, 2016 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,
Main Office Courthouse, 440 First Avenue
NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage
and taxes, if any, on said premises
and the costs and disbursements, including
attorney fees allowed by law, subject to
redemption within twelve (12) months from
the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s),
their personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under
Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not
redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the
Mortgagor must vacate the property on or
before 11:59 p.m. on December 21, 2017,
or the next business day if December 21,
2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal
holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation:
NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A
DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT
A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED
WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE
DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL
CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED
BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION
BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE
MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED
TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER
IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,
SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,
AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE
MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED
WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS
THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY
USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,
AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: November 01, 2016
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:
Planet Home Lending, LLC
Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.
Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee
7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200
Woodbury, MN 55125-2296
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 036347F01
Published in the
Scenic Range NewsForum
November 3, 10, 17, 24,
December 1, 8, 2016
615924
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default
has occurred in the conditions of the following
described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE:
November 19, 2014
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF
MORTGAGE: $124,208.00
MORTGAGOR(S): David S Utech and
Pamela Utech, Husband and Wife
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for
American Lending Solutions, LLC, its successors
and/or assigns
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: December 04, 2014 Itasca
County Recorder
Document Number: A000689676
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: PennyMac Loan Services,
LLC
Dated: November 23, 2015
Recorded: December 16, 2015 Itasca
County Recorder
Document Number: A000699677
Re-recorded: December 31, 2015 Itasca
County Recorder
Document Number: A000700023
Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc.
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification
Number: 100520814081800248
Lender or Broker:
American Lending Solutions, LLC
Residential Mortgage Servicer:
PNMAC Mortgage Company, LLC
Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:
Itasca
Property Address: 903 1st St NE, Deer
River, MN 56636-8739
Tax Parcel ID Number: 89-450-0170
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Lot Fifteen (15), Block One (1), Box’s Addition
to Deer River, Itasca County, Minnesota
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE
DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $125,139.05
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements
have been complied with; that no action
or proceeding has been instituted at law or
otherwise to recover the debt secured by
said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained
in said mortgage, the above-described
property will be sold by the Sheriff
of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
January 04, 2017 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,
Main Office Courthouse, 440 First Avenue
NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage
and taxes, if any, on said premises
and the costs and disbursements, including
attorney fees allowed by law, subject to
redemption within six (6) months from the
date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their
personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under
Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not
redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the
Mortgagor must vacate the property on or
before 11:59 p.m. on July 05, 2017, or the
next business day if July 05, 2017 falls on a
Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation:
NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A
DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT
A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED
WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE
DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL
CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED
BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION
BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE
MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED
TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER
IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,
SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,
AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE
MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED
WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS
THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY
USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,
AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: November 01, 2016
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:
PennyMac Loan Services, LLC
Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.
Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee
7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200
Woodbury, MN 55125-2296
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 034600F02
Published in the
Scenic Range NewsForum
November 10, 17, 24,
December 1, 8, 15, 2016
617596
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF ITASCA
DISTRICT COURT
Action for Specific Performance
NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No ________
Denise R. Trudel
Plaintiff,
v.
Freda Thomas and
Allen 0. Zepper & Rita M. Zepper
And the unknown heirs of
The above named person
or parties unknown claiming
any right title, estate, lien or
interest in the real estate,
v in the complaint
Defendants.
SUMMONS
THIS SUMMONS IS DIRECTED TO: The Defendants above named,
1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiff has started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiffs Complaint against you is attached to this summons. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that effect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the Court and there may be no Court file number on this Summons.
2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 20 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this summons a written response called an Answer within 20 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this Summons located at:
Dimich Law Office
432 NE 3rd Ave.
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
3. YOU WILL FURTHER TAKE NOTICE TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiffs Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiff should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer.
4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not answer within 20 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the Court may decide against you and award the Plaintiff everything asked for in the Complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the Complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the Complaint.
5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case.
6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute.
7. THIS LAWSUIT MAY AFFECT OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY. Located in Itasca County, State of Minnesota, legally described as follows:
Lot Twelve (12), and the North Half of Lot Thirteen (13), Block Eight (8), First Addition to Bovey, according to the plat thereof and as filed with the office of the Itasca County Recorder.
The object of this action is to obtain defendants specific performance of their obligations under a contract for deed affecting the above described property.
DIMICH LAW OFFICE
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF
432 NE 3rd Ave.
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
218-326-1765
SRNF November 10, 17, 24, 2016
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF ITASCA
DISTRICT COURT
NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No.: 31-PR-16-3020
NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DETERMINATION OF DESCENT
In Re: Estate of
James R. Quiel
a/k/a/ Jim R. Quiel,
Decedent
Laura J. Hansen has filed a Petition for Determination of Descent. It is Ordered that on December 5, 2016, at 8:59 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, Minnesota, on the petition.
The petition represents that the decedent died more than three (3) years ago leaving property in Minnesota. The petition requests the Court to determine the descent of such property and assign the property to the persons entitled.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the petition will be granted.
Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by:
Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order to each interested person by United States mail at least 14 days before the time set for the hearing.
*No formal hearing will be held unless written objections have been filed with the Court Administrator. If no objections have been filed, the requests made in the Petition will be granted by default.
Dated: November 2, 2016
BY THE COURT
Korey Wahwassuck,
Judge of District Court
Dated: November 2, 2016
/s/SEAN R. JONES, Court Administrator
Dated: November 2, 2016
Sophia Schjenken
FILED
nov 02 2016
COURT ADMINISTRATOR
ITASCA COUNTY, MINN.
KENT E. NYBERG LAW OFFICE, LTD.
Kent E. Nyberg
MN #80159
20 NE 4th Street, Suite 101
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
Telephone: (218) 326-9626
SRNF November 10, 17, 2016
ACCEPTING SEALED BIDS
The Greenway Joint Recreation Association is accepting sealed bids on a 1993 Chevy, 5.7 liter motor, 3/4 ton four-wheel drive pickup with Hiniker plow, 114,682 miles. Minimum bid is $1,300. Call to view, 218-245-3525.
Drop bids off at the Hodgins-Berardo Arena in Coleraine. The Greenway Joint Recreation Association has the right to reject any or all bids. Please turn in bids by Friday, November 18th.
Call for Bids
The City of Bovey is will be accepting sealed bids for a 1991 John Deere 2155 tractor. The tractor has a 3-pt. hitch and an overhead roof. The tractor has 1100 hours on it and is in good condition. Sealed bids will be accepted until 12:00 p.m., November 23rd and can be dropped off at the Clerk’s office in Bovey City Hall. Bids will be opened immediately following the bid closing. Minimum bid is $7,000.
Tara DeGuiseppi
Bovey City Clerk
CITY OF KEEWATIN
A regular meeting of the city council was held on Wednesday, October 26, 2016 at 5:00 PM in the council chambers.
Members present: Council: Koprivec, Clusiau, Attorney Dimich, and Clerk Maras.
A motion was made by Clusiau and seconded by Maras to accept the items on the consent agenda as submitted:
1. Accept the minutes of the October 12, 2016 regular meeting
2. Accept the minutes of the October 19, 2016 work session
3. Accept the Library Board October 20, 2016 minutes
4. Approve payroll
5. Pay the bills
Motion Carried
Community Resource Development representatives Mr. Grabko and Mr. Lamppa were at the council meeting to discuss IRRRB funds that are being offered. They presented the council with their proposed plan.
A motion was made by Clusiau and seconded by Maras to approve the Community Resource Development contract for up to $7,000 to seek funding for Wastewater Treatment Project. Motion Carried.
Representatives from ISD 319 were here to give information to the public regarding the proposed referendum. Information included what the money would be used for, the tax breakdown, and why the school is seeking such funding.
A motion was made by Maras and seconded by Clusiau to allow the City of Keewatin Police Department to move forward with the next step in the hiring process. Motion Carried.
A motion was made by Clusiau and seconded by Maras to approve a full page ad in the NK yearbook. Half will be paid by the City and half will be paid by the Public Utilities. Motion Carried.
A motion was made by Clusiau and seconded by Koprivec to deny the proposed amount of $500.00 for the sale of the property located at 101 South Second Street. Motion Carried.
A motion was made by Clusiau and seconded by Maras to approve the transferring of up to $25,000 from Public Utilities Savings into Street Savings to payout a severance package. Motion Carried.
A motion was made by Maras and seconded by Clusiau to approve removing Chief Paul Fairbanks from the American Bank Visa credit card, and adding Chris Whitney who will become acting Chief as of November 1, 2016. Motion Carried.
A motion was made by Clusiau and seconded by Maras to adjourn. Motion Carried.
City Clerk, Tawnya Maras
CITY OF KEEWATIN
VENDOR PAYMENTS
Check/Receipt
CHECK # Date Search Name Amount
053334 10/28/16 AMERICAN BANK OF THE NORTH $400.00
053335 11/09/16 AIR GAS INC. $36.61
053336 11/09/16 BOUGALIS & SONS $6,980.00
053337 11/09/16 CLERK PETTY CASH $175.00
053338 11/09/16 DIMICH LAW OFFICE $665.00
053339 11/09/16 DYNAMIC GARAGE DOOR, LLC $2,800.00
053340 11/09/16 FIRE SAVINGS $1,666.67
053341 11/09/16 GUARDIAN PEST SOLUTIONS INC $63.00
053342 11/09/16 KEEWATIN SINCLAIR $1,066.35
053343 11/09/16 L & L RENTALS $164.76
053344 11/09/16 LITTLE FALLS MACHINE $229.47
053345 11/09/16 MACQUEEN EQUIPMENT INC. $983.99
053346 11/09/16 MARS. CO. $123.89
053347 11/09/16 MEDIACOM $49.95
053348 11/09/16 MINNESOTA ENERGY RESOURCE INC $1,205.31
053349 11/09/16 PRECIOUS PAWS $125.00
053350 11/09/16 PUBLIC UTILITIES $149.02
053351 11/09/16 SCENIC RANGE NEWSFORUM $340.07
053352 11/09/16 THRONSON SUSAN $63.72
053353 11/09/16 VERIZON WIRELESS $26.02
053354 11/09/16 WILLIAMS ERNEST T. OPTOMETRIST $116.00
$17,429.83
SRNF November 17, 2016
City of LaPrairie Public Meeting Notice
For Proposed Levy for 2017
Initial Public Meeting – December 5, 2016
6:00 pm at LaPrairie City Hall Council Chambers
15 Park Drive, LaPrairie MN
Subsequent Public Meeting – December 19, 2016
6:00 pm at LaPrairie City Hall Council Chambers
15 Park Drive, LaPrairie MN
Arlana Hess
City Clerk
RINK ATTENDANTS
The City of Coleraine is now accepting
applications for skating rink attendants
for the 2016-2017 season.
If interested, please pick up an application at the clerk’s office between the hours of
8:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Deadline for applications:
November 30, 2016 at 4:30 p.m.
Itasca County Health Fund
Applications are now available to apply for funds from the Itasca County Health Fund. These funds are intended to address public health issues faced by the people of Itasca County in the 21st Century.
Approximately $20,000 will be awarded throughout Itasca with a maximum of $2,500 per award.
Funding will be based on Public Health areas of responsibility. They are:
1. Prevent the spread of infectious disease
2. Promote healthy communities and healthy behavior
3. Assure the quality and accessibility of health services
4. Assure against environmental health hazards
5. Prepare for and respond to disasters and assist communities in recovery
For more information about the Health Fund, clarifications of priorities or to request an application, contact Itasca County Health and Human Services, Kelly Chandler at 218.327.6135. Requests for application via email can be made to peggy.clayton@co.itasca.mn.us. Application deadline is Thursday, December 15, 2016 by 4:00 p.m.
*IMPORTANT PROPERTY TAX HOMESTEAD NOTICE*
This will affect your 2017 property taxes and eligibility for Property Tax Refund.
Have
you
purchased
or
moved
into
a
property
in
the
past
year?
Contact your county assessor to file a homestead application if you or a qualifying relative occupy the property as a homestead on or before December 1, 2016.
What
is
a
qualifying
relative?
For agricultural property, a qualifying relative includes the child, grandchild, sibling, or parent of the owner or owner’s spouse. For residential property a qualifying relative also includes the owner’s uncle, aunt, nephew, or niece.
When
do
I
apply?
You must apply on or before December 15, 2016.
Once homestead is granted, annual applications are not necessary unless they are requested by the county assessor. Contact the assessor by December 15, 2016 if the use of the property you own or occupy as a qualifying relative has changed during the past year. If you sell, move, or for any reason no longer qualify for the homestead classification, you are required to notify the county assessor within 30 days of the change in homestead status.
Itasca
County
Assessor’s
Office
•
218-327-2861