Legal notices: published November 3, 2016

Mortgage Foreclosures
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE
DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL
CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED
BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default
has occurred in the conditions of the following
described mortgage:
MORTGAGOR(S): Jesse R. Erickson and
Melissa J. Erickson, husband and wife
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration
Systems, Inc., a Delaware corporation,
as nominee for American Pacific Mortgage
Corporation, a California corporation
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned
to: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. by assignment
recorded on July 18, 2016 as
Document Number T000062436 in the
Office of the County Registrar of Titles of
Itasca County, Minnesota.
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF
MORTGAGE: $92,857.00
DATE OF MORTGAGE: June 4, 2012
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded
on June 8, 2012 and memorialized upon
Certificate of Title No. 23376 as Document
Number T000057580 in the Office of the
County Registrar of Titles of Itasca County,
Minnesota.
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON
THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE
NOTICE: $88,015.99
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
That part of Lot Six (6), Auditor`s Subdivision
Number 55, according to the plat
thereof on file and of record in the office of
the Registrar of Titles for said Itasca County,
Minnesota.
EXCEPT that part conveyed by Document
File No. 8374, described as follows:
“Beginning at the Northwesterly corner of
said Lot 6; thence Southeasterly, at right
angles to the Scenic Highway, for a distance
of 280 Feet; thence Northeasterly at right
angles to the last described line, a distance
of 92 Feet, more or less, to intersect the
North line of said Lot 6; thence West, along
the North line of said Lot 6, to the point of
beginning.”
AND EXCEPT that part conveyed by
Document File No. 9779, described as
follows: “Commencing at the Southwest
corner of said Lot 6, at the point where
the South line of Lot 6 intersects the East
boundary of the Scenic Highway; thence
Northeasterly along said East Boundary of
said highway a distance of 100 Feet; thence
East parallel to the South boundary of Lot 6
a distance of 250 Feet; thence South parallel
to the East boundary of Lot 6 to a point
on the South boundary of the said Lot 6;
thence West along the said South boundary
back to the point of beginning, containing .6
acres, more or less.”
AND EXCEPT that part conveyed by
Document File No. 21057, described as
follows: “Commencing at the Southwest
corner of said Lot 6, at the point where
the South line of Lot 6 intersects the East
boundary of the Scenic Highway; thence
Northeasterly along said East boundary of
said Highway a distance of 100 Feet; thence
East parallel to the South boundary of Lot 6
a distance of 250 Feet to the point of beginning
of the tract to be described; thence
West parallel to the South boundary of Lot 6
a distance of 250 Feet; thence Northeasterly
along the East boundary of Scenic Highway
a distance of 75 Feet; thence deflect to
the right 90 degrees a distance of 230 Feet,
more or less, to a point of intersection with
a line extended from the point of beginning
which is parallel to the East line of said Lot
6; thence South to the point of beginning.”
Itasca County, Minnesota
REGISTERED PROPERTY
STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY:
33312 SCENIC HWY, BOVEY, MN 55709
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:
Itasca County, Minnesota
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc.
NAME OF MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR:
American Pacific Mortgage Corporation, a
California corporation
RESIDENTIAL SERVICER:
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:
97-433-0065
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE
IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:
100279300000432423
THAT no action or proceeding has been
instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining
secured by such mortgage, or any
part thereof, or, if the action or proceeding
has been instituted, that the same has been
discontinued, or that an execution upon the
judgment rendered therein has been returned
unsatisfied, in whole or in part.
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained
in said mortgage, the above described
property will be sold by the Sheriff
of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
December 7, 2016 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Itasca County Sheriff’s
Office, 440 First Ave NE, Grand Rapids,
Minnesota
to pay the debt then secured by said
mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid
by the mortgagee, on the premises and the
costs and disbursements allowed by law.
The time allowed by law for redemption by
said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives
or assigns is six (6) months from the
date of sale.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:
Unless said mortgage is reinstated or
the property redeemed, or unless the time
for redemption is reduced by judicial order,
you must vacate the premises by 11:59
p.m. on June 7, 2017.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION
BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE
MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED
TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER
IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,
SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,
AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE
MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED
WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS
THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY
USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,
AND ARE ABANDONED.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL
OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE:
None
Dated: October 7, 2016
WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.
Mortgagee
THE ACADEMY LAW GROUP, P.A.
By: /s/
Rebecca F. Schiller, Esq.
N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq.
*Curt N. Trisko, Esq.*
Samuel R. Coleman, Esq.
Attorneys for Mortgagee
The Academy Professional Building
25 North Dale Street
St. Paul, MN 55102
(651) 209-9760
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM
A DEBT COLLECTOR.
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE
DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL
CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED
BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default
has occurred in the conditions of the following
described mortgage:
MORTGAGOR(S):
Jimmy J. Jenson, a married person
MORTGAGEE: Wells Fargo Home Mortgage,
Inc., a California corporation n/k/a
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., successor by
merger to Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, Inc.
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned
to: None.
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF
MORTGAGE: $116,850.00
DATE OF MORTGAGE: June 6, 2003
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded
on June 12, 2003 as Document Number
A557751 in the Office of the County Recorder
of Itasca County, Minnesota.
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON
THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE
NOTICE: $100,826.71
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Lot 1, Block 5, Second Addition to Coleraine,
Itasca County, Minnesota
STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 301
LAKEVIEW BLVD, COLERAINE, MN 55722
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:
Itasca County, Minnesota
TRANSACTION AGENT: None
NAME OF MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR:
Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, Inc., a California
corporation n/k/a Wells Fargo Bank,
N.A., successor by merger to Wells Fargo
Home Mortgage, Inc.
RESIDENTIAL SERVICER:
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:
88-430-0505
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE
IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: None
THAT no action or proceeding has been
instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining
secured by such mortgage, or any
part thereof, or, if the action or proceeding
has been instituted, that the same has been
discontinued, or that an execution upon the
judgment rendered therein has been returned
unsatisfied, in whole or in part.
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained
in said mortgage, the above described
property will be sold by the Sheriff
of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
January 4, 2017 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Itasca County Sheriff’s
Office, 440 First Ave NE, Grand Rapids,
Minnesota
to pay the debt then secured by said
mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid
by the mortgagee, on the premises and the
costs and disbursements allowed by law.
The time allowed by law for redemption by
said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives
or assigns is twelve (12) months from
the date of sale.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:
Unless said mortgage is reinstated or
the property redeemed, or unless the time
for redemption is reduced by judicial order,
you must vacate the premises by 11:59
p.m. on January 4, 2018.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION
BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE
MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED
TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER
IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,
SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,
AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE
MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED
WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS
THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY
USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,
AND ARE ABANDONED.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL
OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE:
None
Dated: October 27, 2016
WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.
Mortgagee
THE ACADEMY LAW GROUP, P.A.
By: /s/
Rebecca F. Schiller, Esq.
N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq.
Curt N. Trisko, Esq.
*Samuel R. Coleman, Esq.*
Attorneys for Mortgagee
The Academy Professional Building
25 North Dale Street
St. Paul, MN 55102
(651) 209-9760
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM
A DEBT COLLECTOR.
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE
DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL
CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED
BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default
has occurred in the conditions of the following
described mortgage:
MORTGAGOR(S):
Bennett D. Kellin, an unmarried man
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration
Systems, Inc., a Delaware corporation,
as nominee for Charterwest Mortgage,
LLC, a Colorado limited liability company
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned
to: CitiMortgage, Inc. by assignment
recorded on November 2, 2012 as
Document Number A670040 in the Office
of the County Recorder of Itasca County,
Minnesota; thereafter assigned to Federal
National Mortgage Association by assignment
recorded on March 3, 2016 as Document
Number A000701352 in the Office of
the County Recorder of Itasca County, Minnesota.
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF
MORTGAGE: $120,000.00
DATE OF MORTGAGE:
December 31, 2003
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded
on January 9, 2004 as Document Number
A567630 in the Office of the County Recorder
of Itasca County, Minnesota.
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON
THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE
NOTICE: $144,946.67
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Lots 5,6,7 and 8, Block 4, Houghton`s Addition
to Grand Rapids, Itasca County, Minnesota
STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 623
NW 9TH ST, GRAND RAPIDS, MN 55744
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:
Itasca County, Minnesota
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc.
NAME OF MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR:
Charterwest Mortgage, LLC, a Colorado
limited liability company
RESIDENTIAL SERVICER: Seterus, Inc.
TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:
91-550-0420
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE
IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:
100262708120300065
THAT no action or proceeding has been
instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining
secured by such mortgage, or any
part thereof, or, if the action or proceeding
has been instituted, that the same has been
discontinued, or that an execution upon the
judgment rendered therein has been returned
unsatisfied, in whole or in part.
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained
in said mortgage, the above described
property will be sold by the Sheriff
of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
November 30, 2016 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Itasca County Sheriff’s
Office, 440 First Ave NE, Grand Rapids,
Minnesota
to pay the debt then secured by said
mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid
by the mortgagee, on the premises and the
costs and disbursements allowed by law.
The time allowed by law for redemption by
said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives
or assigns is six (6) months from the
date of sale.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:
Unless said mortgage is reinstated or
the property redeemed, or unless the time
for redemption is reduced by judicial order,
you must vacate the premises by 11:59
p.m. on May 30, 2017.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION
BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE
MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED
TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER
IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,
SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,
AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE
MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED
WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS
THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY
USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,
AND ARE ABANDONED.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL
OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE:
None
Dated: October 3, 2016
FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION
Mortgagee
THE ACADEMY LAW GROUP, P.A.
By: /s/
Rebecca F. Schiller, Esq.
N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq.
*Curt N. Trisko, Esq.*
Samuel R. Coleman, Esq.
Attorneys for Mortgagee
The Academy Professional Building
25 North Dale Street
St. Paul, MN 55102
(651) 209-9760
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM
A DEBT COLLECTOR.
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default
has occurred in the conditions of the following
described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: July 23, 2011
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF
MORTGAGE: $129,000.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Raymond Nix, Surviving
Tenants of Judy A. Nix who died on or
about May 9, 2009, a single person
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for
American Advisors Group, its successors
and/or assigns
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: November 03, 2011 Itasca
County Recorder
Document Number: A000658472
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: Nationstar Mortgage
LLC d/b/a Champion Mortgage Company
Dated: August 24, 2016
Recorded: September 12, 2016 Itasca
County Recorder
Document Number: A000706496
Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc.
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification
Number: 1009400-0005001282-3
Lender or Broker:
American Advisors Group
Residential Mortgage Servicer: Nationstar
Mortgage LLC, dba Champion Mortgage
Company
Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:
Itasca
Property Address: 25827 County Road
51, Bovey, MN 55709-6592
Tax Parcel ID Number: 04-109-3302
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
The North Three Hundred Feet (300’) of
the West Three Hundred Feet (300’) of the
Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter
(SW 1/4 of SW 1/4) Section Nine (9),
Township Fifty-eight (58), Range Twenty
Twenty-four (24) according to the Government
Survey thereof
Together with all hereditaments and appurtenances
belonging thereto
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE
DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $79,600.19
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements
have been complied with; that no action
or proceeding has been instituted at law or
otherwise to recover the debt secured by
said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained
in said mortgage, the above-described
property will be sold by the Sheriff
of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
December 21, 2016 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,
Main Office Courthouse, 440 First Avenue
NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage
and taxes, if any, on said premises
and the costs and disbursements, including
attorney fees allowed by law, subject to
redemption within twelve (12) months from
the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s),
their personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under
Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not
redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the
Mortgagor must vacate the property on or
before 11:59 p.m. on December 21, 2017,
or the next business day if December 21,
2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal
holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation:
NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A
DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT
A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED
WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE
DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL
CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED
BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION
BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE
MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED
TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER
IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,
SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,
AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE
MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED
WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS
THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY
USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,
AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: October 27, 2016
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:
Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a
Champion Mortgage Company
Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.
Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee
7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200
Woodbury, MN 55125-2296
(651) 209-3300
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
16-104580
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE
DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL
CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED
BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default
has occurred in the conditions of the following
described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: August 6, 2015
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF
MORTGAGE: $96,662.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Spencer T. Schjenken
and Alisha K. Schjenken, husband and wife
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc.
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc.
MIN#: 100061907000530055
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE
ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:
Summit Mortgage Corporation
SERVICER: Cenlar FSB
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed August
12, 2015, Itasca County Recorder, as
Document Number A000696015
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned
to: AmeriHome Mortgage Company,
LLC
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Southeast Quarter of the Northwest
Quarter (SE 1/4 NW 1/4) and the Northeast
Quarter of the Southwest Quarter (NE 1/4
SW 1/4) of Section Thirty (30), Township
Fifty-six (56) North, Range Twenty-six (26)
West of the Fourth Principal Meridian
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 39531 County
Rd 171, Cohasset, MN 55721
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:
64-030-2400
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:
Itasca
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON
THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE
NOTICE: $98,436.43
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements
have been complied with; that no action
or proceeding has been instituted at law or
otherwise to recover the debt secured by
said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained
in said mortgage, the above described
property will be sold by the Sheriff
of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
December 14, 2016, 10:00 am
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,
Civil Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE,
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage
and taxes, if any, on said premises
and the costs and disbursements, including
attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption
within 12 months from the date of
said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal
representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:
If the real estate is an owner-occupied,
single-family dwelling, unless otherwise
provided by law, the date on or before which
the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property,
if the mortgage is not reinstated under section
580.30 or the property is not redeemed
under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on December
14, 2017, or the next business day
if December 14, 2017 falls on a Saturday,
Sunday or legal holiday.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION
BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE
MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED
TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS
ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES
SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG
OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED
PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL
DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5
UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR
AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE
ABANDONED.
Dated: October 17, 2016
AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC
Assignee of Mortgagee
SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP
BY /s/
Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559
Diane F. Mach - 273788
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X
Attorneys for Mortgagee
12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200
Burnsville, MN 55337
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM
A DEBT COLLECTOR
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
16-104715
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE
DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL
CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED
BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default
has occurred in the conditions of the following
described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE:
October 12, 2006
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF
MORTGAGE: $123,000.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Jason K Smith, Single
MORTGAGEE: Bank of America, N.A.
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE
ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:
Bank of America, N.A.
SERVICER: Bank of America, N.A.
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed November
2, 2006, Itasca County Recorder, as
Document Number A000604600
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
The North 150 feet of the South 500 feet,
Except the West 737 feet thereof in Government
Lot Six (6), Section Ten (10), Township
Fifty-seven (57) North of Range Twenty-four
(24), West of the Fourth Principal Meridian,
Itasca County, Minnesota
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 38571 Scenic
Highway, Bovey, MN 55709
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:
23-010-2304
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:
Itasca
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON
THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE
NOTICE: $108,837.24
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements
have been complied with; that no action
or proceeding has been instituted at law or
otherwise to recover the debt secured by
said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained
in said mortgage, the above described
property will be sold by the Sheriff
of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
December 14, 2016, 10:00am
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,
Civil Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE,
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage
and taxes, if any, on said premises
and the costs and disbursements, including
attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption
within 6 months from the date of
said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal
representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:
If the real estate is an owner-occupied,
single-family dwelling, unless otherwise
provided by law, the date on or before which
the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property,
if the mortgage is not reinstated under section
580.30 or the property is not redeemed
under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on June
14, 2017, or the next business day if June
14, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal
holiday.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION
BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE
MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED
TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS
ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES
SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG
OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED
PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL
DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5
UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR
AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE
ABANDONED.
Dated: October 17, 2016
BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.
Mortgagee
SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP
BY /s/
Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559
Diane F. Mach - 273788
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X
Attorneys for Mortgagee
12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200
Burnsville, MN 55337
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM
A DEBT COLLECTOR
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default
has occurred in the conditions of the following
described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE:
February 24, 2016
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF
MORTGAGE: $195,456.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Timothy J. Strand and
Roseann M. Strand, Husband and Wife, as
Joint Tenants
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for
Planet Home Lending, LLC, its successors
and/or assigns
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: March 03, 2016 Itasca County
Recorder
Document Number: A000701351
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: Planet Home Lending,
LLC
Dated: October 11, 2016
Recorded: October 25, 2016 Itasca
County Recorder
Document Number: A000707716
Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc.
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification
Number: 1006543-0000010306-0
Lender or Broker:
Planet Home Lending, LLC
Residential Mortgage Servicer:
Planet Home Lending, LLC
Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:
Itasca
Property Address: 53006 Third River 2,
Blackduck, MN 56630-9320
Tax Parcel ID Number:
39-007-3504; 39-007-3511
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Real Property in Itasca County, Minnesota,
described as follows:
All of Government Lot Thirteen (13), Section
Seven (7), Township One Hundred Forty-
eight (148) North, Range Twenty-nine (29)
West of the Fifth Principal Meridian, except
the West 500 feet and except the South 891
feet thereof.
The North 691 feet of the South 891 feet
of Government Lot Thirteen (13), Section
Seven (7), Township One Hundred Fortyeight
(148), Range Twenty-nine (29), less the
West 500 feet thereof;
Together with a non-exclusive easement
over and across a 66 foot right of way
across Government Lot 13, Section 7, and
Government Lot 3, Section 18, of Township
148, Range 29 for the purpose of ingress
to and egress from said described property;
the center line of said 66 foot right of way to
commence 33 feet South of the intersection
of the Township Road and the North line of
said Government Lot 13, thence running
Westerly to a line parallel to the North line
of said Government Lot 13 for a distance
of 167 feet; thence running Southerly and
Westerly across said Government Lot of
said Section 7 and Government Lot 3 of
said Section 18 to the said described property;
And subject to said 66 foot easement
to service as access road from said Township
Road to all land in Government Lot 3
of Section 18 and Government Lots 12 and
13, Section 7, all in Township 148, Range 29
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE
DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $200,733.25
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements
have been complied with; that no action
or proceeding has been instituted at law or
otherwise to recover the debt secured by
said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained
in said mortgage, the above-described
property will be sold by the Sheriff
of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
December 21, 2016 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,
Main Office Courthouse, 440 First Avenue
NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage
and taxes, if any, on said premises
and the costs and disbursements, including
attorney fees allowed by law, subject to
redemption within twelve (12) months from
the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s),
their personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under
Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not
redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the
Mortgagor must vacate the property on or
before 11:59 p.m. on December 21, 2017,
or the next business day if December 21,
2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal
holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation:
NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A
DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT
A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED
WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE
DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL
CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED
BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION
BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE
MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED
TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER
IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,
SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,
AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE
MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED
WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS
THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY
USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,
AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: November 01, 2016
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:
Planet Home Lending, LLC
Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.
Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee
7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200
Woodbury, MN 55125-2296
(651) 209-3300
Postponements
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default
has occurred in the conditions of the following
described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: July 01, 2013
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF
MORTGAGE: $367,500.00
MORTGAGOR(S):
Bernard J. Ferguson, unmarried
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for
American Advisors Group, its successors
and/or assigns
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: August 15, 2013 Itasca County
Recorder
Document Number: A000678254
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: American Advisors
Group
Dated: April 19, 2016
Recorded: April 20, 2016 Itasca County
Recorder
Document Number: A000702586
Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc.
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification
Number: 1009400-0005010246-7
Lender or Broker:
American Advisors Group
Residential Mortgage Servicer: Celink
Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:
Itasca
Property Address: 59897 Dora Lake Rd,
Northome, MN 56661-1951
Tax Parcel ID Number:
21-410-1010; 21-410-1030
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Parcel 1:
That part of Outlot One (1), Village of
Dora Lake, according to the recorded plat
thereof, on file and of record in the office
of the County Recorder, Itasca County, Minnesota,
that lies Westerly of the centerline
of Dora Lake Road and Northerly of the following
described line: Commencing at the
Northeast corner of said Outlot 1; thence
South 88 degrees 50 minutes 18 seconds
West, along the North line of said Outlot 1,
a distance of 212.95 feet to the centerline
of Dora Lake Road; thence South 0 degrees
55 minutes 44 seconds East, along
said centerline, a distance of 258.87 feet
to the point of beginning of the line to be
described; thence North 85 degrees 36
minutes 16 seconds West, a distance of
374 feet, more or less, to the shoreline of
Dora Lake and there terminate. Subject to
the Dora Lake Road right-of-way.
Parcel 2:
Outlot 1 lyg E of Twp Rd less S 353.5ft
of E 200 ft & less S 130ft N 265ft of E 200ft
thereof
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE
DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $228,868.60
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements
have been complied with; that no action
or proceeding has been instituted at law or
otherwise to recover the debt secured by
said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained
in said mortgage, the above-described
property will be sold by the Sheriff
of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
August 24, 2016 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,
Main Office Courthouse, 440 First Avenue
NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage
and taxes, if any, on said premises
and the costs and disbursements, including
attorney fees allowed by law, subject to
redemption within twelve (12) months from
the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s),
their personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under
Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not
redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the
Mortgagor must vacate the property on or
before 11:59 p.m. on August 24, 2017, or
the next business day if August 24, 2017
falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation:
NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A
DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT
A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED
WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE
DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL
CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED
BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION
BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE
MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED
TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER
IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,
SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,
AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE
MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED
WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS
THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY
USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,
AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: April 30, 2016
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:
American Advisors Group
Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.
Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee
7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200
Woodbury, MN 55125-2296
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 035627F03
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled
for August 24, 2016 at 10:00 AM has been
postponed to October 26, 2016 at 10:00
AM in the Sheriff’s Main Office, Main Office
Courthouse, 440 First Avenue NE, Grand
Rapids, Minnesota in said County and
State.
DATED: August 24, 2016
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:
American Advisors Group
Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.
Attorneys for Assignee Of Mortgagee:
Lawrence A. Wilford
James A. Geske
7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200
Woodbury, MN 55125-2296
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 035627F03
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled
for October 26, 2016 at 10:00 AM has been
postponed to April 26, 2017 at 10:00 AM in
the Sheriff’s Main Office, Main Office Courthouse,
440 First Avenue NE, Grand Rapids,
Minnesota in said County and State.
DATED: October 24, 2016
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:
American Advisors Group
The redemption period shall be 5 weeks
from the date of said sale.
Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.
Attorneys for Assignee Of Mortgagee:
Lawrence A. Wilford
James A. Geske
7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200
Woodbury, MN 55125-2296
(651) 209-3300
CITY OF KEEWATIN
A work session was held on Wednesday October 19, 2016 at 5:00 PM in the council chambers.
Members present: Mayor King, Council: Graves, Clusiau, and Clerk Maras.
A discussion of the upcoming severance payouts and current financials was had, and when it was feasible to hire for the City Crew and Police Department.
Also discussed was CRD and what it was going to cost to have them write grants for the upcoming WasteWater Treatment Project.
A motion was made by Graves seconded by Clusiau to close the work session.
Motion Carried
Mayor King
City Clerk, Tawnya Maras
Election Day Registration
Have you registered to vote? If not, you still have the opportunity to register on Election Day in the precinct in which you maintain residence. Everyone who registers on that day must provide one of the proofs of residence listed below:
1. ID with voter’s current name and address in the precinct:
a. Valid MN driver’s license, MN learner’s permit, or MN ID Card
b. The yellow receipt for a MN driver’s license, learner’s permit or ID card
c. Tribal ID card with name, current address, signature, and picture issued by the tribal government of a tribe recognized by the Bureau of Indian Affairs. Tribal band members are not required to live on a reservation in order to use the tribal ID Card.
2. Photo ID plus a document with name and current address
Voters must show both one photo ID and one document. The ID must contain the voter’s name and photo, and can be expired. The document must have the voter’s name and current address in the precinct, and can be shown electronically or on paper.
Approved Photo IDs (choose one)
• Driver’s license, state ID or learner’s permit issued by any state
• United States passport
• United States Military or Veteran ID
• Tribal ID with the name, signature and photo of the voter
• Minnesota university, college, or technical college ID
• Minnesota high school ID
Approved Documents (choose one)
• Residential lease or rental agreement (must be valid through Election Day)
• Current student fee statement
• Bill, account or start of service statement due or dated within 30 days of election
3. Registered voter who can confirm the registrant’s name and address
A voter registered in the same precinct can sign an oath attesting to a new registrant’s residence. A registered voter can vouch for up to eight voters whom they personally know live in the precinct.
4. College student ID – if a student housing list was provided
Your precinct may be provided with a list of students housed at a MN postsecondary educational institution. If so, a student named on that list can register by showing a current, valid student ID card from that same institution. The ID must have their photo.
5. Valid Registration in the same precinct
If a voter is currently registered in the precinct but changed names or moved within the same precinct, their registration serves as proof of residence – no additional documentation is needed.
6. Notice of Late Registration
The voter can show a Notice of Late Registration from the county auditor or city clerk. A voter may be sent a Notice of Late Registration if they register less than 21 days before the election.
7. Staff person of a residential facility
If the voter lives in a residential facility, a staff person from the facility can vouch for their residency with a signed oath.
Please contact Elections at the Itasca County Auditor Office at 218-327-2849 if you have any questions.
SAMPLE BALLOT
School District Question 1
Approval of Capital Project Levy
Authorization to Fund Technology
The board of Independent School District No. 319 (Nashwauk-Keewatin) has proposed a capital project levy authorization in the amount of 7.3216% times the net tax capacity of the school district. The proposed capital project levy authorization will raise approximately $250,000 for taxes payable in 2017, the first year it is to be levied, and would be authorized for ten years. The estimated total cost of the projects to be funded over that time period is approximately $2,500,000. The money raised by this authorization will provide funds for the acquisition, installation and maintenance of technology and technology systems and directly related personnel costs.
Yes Shall the capital project levy authorization to fund technology proposed by the board of Independent School District No. 319 be approved?
No
BY VOTING “YES” ON THIS BALLOT QUESTION, YOU
ARE VOTING FOR A PROPERTY TAX INCREASE.
The City of Nashwauk is looking for
Part-time Seasonal Ice Rink attendants for the Nashwauk Recreation Center
During the 2016-2017 winter season
Applicant must submit to drug and background check.
Applications may be picked up at the
City Clerks’ office
301 Central Ave.
Nashwauk, MN 55769
Must be submitted by Friday, November 18th by 2:00 p.m.
The City of Nashwauk is an equal opportunity employer.
NOTICE OF GENERAL ELECTION
SAMPLE BALLOT
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 319
NASHWAUK-KEEWATIN PUBLIC SCHOOLS
STATE OF MINNESOTA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the general election has been called and will be held in and for Independent School District No. 319 Nashwauk-Keewatin, State of Minnesota, on Tuesday, the 8th day of November, 2016, for the purpose of electing three school board members for four year terms. The ballot shall provide as follows:
–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
INSTRUCTIONS TO VOTERS
To vote, completely fill in the oval(s)
next to your choice(s) like this:
–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
SCHOOL BOARD MEMBER
VOTE FOR UP TO THREE *
–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
Barb Kalmi
Joe Dasovich
Blake Liend
Mary Jane Damjanovich
_____________
write-in, if any
_____________
write-in, if any
––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
MEETING NOTICE
The Greenway Joint Recreation Board will hold its regular monthly meeting on Monday, November 21, 2016 at 7:00 p.m. in the Hodgins-Berardo Arena, Coleraine, Minnesota.
October 24, 2016
Notice of Sale
1975 Marshfield Trailer
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that Madonna Jensen as owner of a trailer park known as Twin Lakes Trail Mobile Home Park, in the City of Marble has scheduled a public sale of the 1975 Marshfield Trailer serial number 29160.
The sale will be held at the Itasca County Courthouse Sheriff’s Department Civil Process on November 22, 2016 at 11:00 a.m. The mobile home park owner has unpaid rental fees of $2590.00 since September 2015.
SRNF October 27; November 3, 10, 2016
––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
CITY OF NASHWAUK
REVOLUTION RECYCLED
AUTO PARTS
WATER AND SANITARY SEWER EXTENSION / 16-305
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed Bids for the construction of the Revolution Recycled Auto Parts Water and Sanitary Sewer Extension will be received for a single prime contract, by the City of Nashwauk (The Owner), at the office of the City Clerk, until 11:00 a.m. local time on November 17, 2016, at which time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read. The Project consists of constructing 1,000 linear feet of water main and 1,000 linear feet of sanitary sewer, gravel road restoration and all related appurtenances.
Prospective Bidders may examine the Bidding Documents at the Issuing Office and may obtain copies of the Bidding Documents from the Issuing Office (Office of the Engineer): JPJ Engineering, Inc., P.O. Box 656, 425 Grant Street, Hibbing, MN 55746, Phone: 218- 262-5528, www.jpjeng.com
Bidding Documents also may be examined at the office of the Owner, the Hibbing Builders Exchange and the Duluth Builders Exchange.
Printed copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained from the Issuing Office upon payment of $30.00 for each set. No refund will be provided. Checks for Bidding Documents shall be payable to JPJ Engineering, Inc. Upon request and receipt of payment indicated above, the Issuing Office will transmit the Bidding Documents via U.S. mail. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available from the Issuing Office. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including Addenda if any, obtained from sources other than the Issuing Office.
Alternatively, Bidding Documents may be ordered on line by registering with the Issuing Office at www.jpjeng.com under the “Construction Bidding Information” link for $20.00 (non-refundable). These documents may be downloaded by selecting this project and entering the eBidDocTM Number 4714592 on the “Search Projects” page. For assistance and free membership registration, contact QuestCDN at (952) 233-1632 or info@questcdn.com. Following registration, complete sets of Bidding Documents may be downloaded from the Issuing Office’s website as portable document format (PDF) files.
Bidders responding to this solicitation document shall submit to the Owner a signed statement under oath by an owner or officer verifying compliance with each of the minimum criteria in Minnesota Statutes, Section 16C.285, subdivision 3.
Bid security shall be furnished in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders, in an amount not less than 5% (five percent) of the Total Bid. The successful bidder will be required to provide a Performance Bond, Payment Bond and a Certificate of Insurance.
The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive irregularities and informalities and to award the contract in the best interest of the OWNER.
10/24/2016 April Kurtock, Clerk
ADDITIONAL HOURS FOR
ABSENTEE VOTING
In addition to the regular hours of 8 AM to 4:30 PM Monday through Friday, the Itasca County Auditor’s Office will be open from 10 AM to 3 PM on Saturday,
November 5th, and until 5 PM on Monday, November 7th for the purpose of accepting applications and administering ballots for absentee voting for the November 8th, General Election.
/s/ Jeffrey T. Walker
Itasca County Auditor/Treasurer
123 4th Street NE Grand Rapids, MN 55744
MEETING NOTICE
The Greenway Joint Recreation Board will hold its regular monthly meeting on Monday, November 21, 2016 at 7:00 p.m. in the Hodgins-Berardo Arena, Coleraine, Minnesota.
ISD No. 319 Nashwauk-Keewatin Public Schools
REFERENDUM 2016
UPCOMING INFORMATIONAL MEETINGS
DATE TIME LOCATION
THURS. OCTOBER 27 6:30 N-K Elementary
School Cafeteria
TUES. NOVEMBER 1 6:30 Lone Pine Township Hall
THURS. NOVEMBER 3 6:30 Goodland Township
Link to the website calculator to determine tax impact on your property – http://levyinfo.com/LevyInfo/ISD319_2016.php
HAVE MORE QUESTIONS?
We would love to hear from you and answer your questions. Please feel free to contact the District Office of Nashwauk-Keewatin School District if you have further questions or need additional information. The District Office can be reached via email at cpoderzay@isd319.org or by phone at 218-885-1280 ext. 51235.
Please also watch our website at http://www.isd319.org/ for further updates on this fall’s referendum.
Prepared and paid for by ISD 319.
This publication is for information only.