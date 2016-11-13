Legal notices: published November 3, 2016

Mortgage Foreclosures

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE

DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL

CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED

BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default

has occurred in the conditions of the following

described mortgage:

MORTGAGOR(S): Jesse R. Erickson and

Melissa J. Erickson, husband and wife

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration

Systems, Inc., a Delaware corporation,

as nominee for American Pacific Mortgage

Corporation, a California corporation

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned

to: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. by assignment

recorded on July 18, 2016 as

Document Number T000062436 in the

Office of the County Registrar of Titles of

Itasca County, Minnesota.

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF

MORTGAGE: $92,857.00

DATE OF MORTGAGE: June 4, 2012

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded

on June 8, 2012 and memorialized upon

Certificate of Title No. 23376 as Document

Number T000057580 in the Office of the

County Registrar of Titles of Itasca County,

Minnesota.

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON

THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE

NOTICE: $88,015.99

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

That part of Lot Six (6), Auditor`s Subdivision

Number 55, according to the plat

thereof on file and of record in the office of

the Registrar of Titles for said Itasca County,

Minnesota.

EXCEPT that part conveyed by Document

File No. 8374, described as follows:

“Beginning at the Northwesterly corner of

said Lot 6; thence Southeasterly, at right

angles to the Scenic Highway, for a distance

of 280 Feet; thence Northeasterly at right

angles to the last described line, a distance

of 92 Feet, more or less, to intersect the

North line of said Lot 6; thence West, along

the North line of said Lot 6, to the point of

beginning.”

AND EXCEPT that part conveyed by

Document File No. 9779, described as

follows: “Commencing at the Southwest

corner of said Lot 6, at the point where

the South line of Lot 6 intersects the East

boundary of the Scenic Highway; thence

Northeasterly along said East Boundary of

said highway a distance of 100 Feet; thence

East parallel to the South boundary of Lot 6

a distance of 250 Feet; thence South parallel

to the East boundary of Lot 6 to a point

on the South boundary of the said Lot 6;

thence West along the said South boundary

back to the point of beginning, containing .6

acres, more or less.”

AND EXCEPT that part conveyed by

Document File No. 21057, described as

follows: “Commencing at the Southwest

corner of said Lot 6, at the point where

the South line of Lot 6 intersects the East

boundary of the Scenic Highway; thence

Northeasterly along said East boundary of

said Highway a distance of 100 Feet; thence

East parallel to the South boundary of Lot 6

a distance of 250 Feet to the point of beginning

of the tract to be described; thence

West parallel to the South boundary of Lot 6

a distance of 250 Feet; thence Northeasterly

along the East boundary of Scenic Highway

a distance of 75 Feet; thence deflect to

the right 90 degrees a distance of 230 Feet,

more or less, to a point of intersection with

a line extended from the point of beginning

which is parallel to the East line of said Lot

6; thence South to the point of beginning.”

Itasca County, Minnesota

REGISTERED PROPERTY

STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY:

33312 SCENIC HWY, BOVEY, MN 55709

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Itasca County, Minnesota

TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc.

NAME OF MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR:

American Pacific Mortgage Corporation, a

California corporation

RESIDENTIAL SERVICER:

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:

97-433-0065

TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE

IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:

100279300000432423

THAT no action or proceeding has been

instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining

secured by such mortgage, or any

part thereof, or, if the action or proceeding

has been instituted, that the same has been

discontinued, or that an execution upon the

judgment rendered therein has been returned

unsatisfied, in whole or in part.

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained

in said mortgage, the above described

property will be sold by the Sheriff

of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

December 7, 2016 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Itasca County Sheriff’s

Office, 440 First Ave NE, Grand Rapids,

Minnesota

to pay the debt then secured by said

mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid

by the mortgagee, on the premises and the

costs and disbursements allowed by law.

The time allowed by law for redemption by

said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives

or assigns is six (6) months from the

date of sale.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:

Unless said mortgage is reinstated or

the property redeemed, or unless the time

for redemption is reduced by judicial order,

you must vacate the premises by 11:59

p.m. on June 7, 2017.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION

BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE

MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED

TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER

IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,

SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,

AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE

MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED

WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS

THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY

USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,

AND ARE ABANDONED.

MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL

OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE:

None

Dated: October 7, 2016

WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.

Mortgagee

THE ACADEMY LAW GROUP, P.A.

By: /s/

Rebecca F. Schiller, Esq.

N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq.

*Curt N. Trisko, Esq.*

Samuel R. Coleman, Esq.

Attorneys for Mortgagee

The Academy Professional Building

25 North Dale Street

St. Paul, MN 55102

(651) 209-9760

(16-1420-FC01)

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM

A DEBT COLLECTOR.

Published in the

Scenic Range NewsForum

October 13, 20, 27,

November 3, 10, 17, 2016

608115

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE

DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL

CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED

BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default

has occurred in the conditions of the following

described mortgage:

MORTGAGOR(S):

Jimmy J. Jenson, a married person

MORTGAGEE: Wells Fargo Home Mortgage,

Inc., a California corporation n/k/a

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., successor by

merger to Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, Inc.

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned

to: None.

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF

MORTGAGE: $116,850.00

DATE OF MORTGAGE: June 6, 2003

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded

on June 12, 2003 as Document Number

A557751 in the Office of the County Recorder

of Itasca County, Minnesota.

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON

THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE

NOTICE: $100,826.71

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

Lot 1, Block 5, Second Addition to Coleraine,

Itasca County, Minnesota

STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 301

LAKEVIEW BLVD, COLERAINE, MN 55722

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Itasca County, Minnesota

TRANSACTION AGENT: None

NAME OF MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR:

Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, Inc., a California

corporation n/k/a Wells Fargo Bank,

N.A., successor by merger to Wells Fargo

Home Mortgage, Inc.

RESIDENTIAL SERVICER:

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:

88-430-0505

TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE

IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: None

THAT no action or proceeding has been

instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining

secured by such mortgage, or any

part thereof, or, if the action or proceeding

has been instituted, that the same has been

discontinued, or that an execution upon the

judgment rendered therein has been returned

unsatisfied, in whole or in part.

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained

in said mortgage, the above described

property will be sold by the Sheriff

of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

January 4, 2017 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Itasca County Sheriff’s

Office, 440 First Ave NE, Grand Rapids,

Minnesota

to pay the debt then secured by said

mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid

by the mortgagee, on the premises and the

costs and disbursements allowed by law.

The time allowed by law for redemption by

said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives

or assigns is twelve (12) months from

the date of sale.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:

Unless said mortgage is reinstated or

the property redeemed, or unless the time

for redemption is reduced by judicial order,

you must vacate the premises by 11:59

p.m. on January 4, 2018.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION

BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE

MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED

TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER

IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,

SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,

AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE

MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED

WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS

THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY

USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,

AND ARE ABANDONED.

MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL

OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE:

None

Dated: October 27, 2016

WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.

Mortgagee

THE ACADEMY LAW GROUP, P.A.

By: /s/

Rebecca F. Schiller, Esq.

N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq.

Curt N. Trisko, Esq.

*Samuel R. Coleman, Esq.*

Attorneys for Mortgagee

The Academy Professional Building

25 North Dale Street

St. Paul, MN 55102

(651) 209-9760

(16-1551-FC01)

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM

A DEBT COLLECTOR.

Published in the

Scenic Range NewsForum

November 3, 10, 17, 24,

December 1, 8, 2016

615942

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE

DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL

CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED

BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default

has occurred in the conditions of the following

described mortgage:

MORTGAGOR(S):

Bennett D. Kellin, an unmarried man

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration

Systems, Inc., a Delaware corporation,

as nominee for Charterwest Mortgage,

LLC, a Colorado limited liability company

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned

to: CitiMortgage, Inc. by assignment

recorded on November 2, 2012 as

Document Number A670040 in the Office

of the County Recorder of Itasca County,

Minnesota; thereafter assigned to Federal

National Mortgage Association by assignment

recorded on March 3, 2016 as Document

Number A000701352 in the Office of

the County Recorder of Itasca County, Minnesota.

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF

MORTGAGE: $120,000.00

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

December 31, 2003

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded

on January 9, 2004 as Document Number

A567630 in the Office of the County Recorder

of Itasca County, Minnesota.

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON

THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE

NOTICE: $144,946.67

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

Lots 5,6,7 and 8, Block 4, Houghton`s Addition

to Grand Rapids, Itasca County, Minnesota

STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 623

NW 9TH ST, GRAND RAPIDS, MN 55744

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Itasca County, Minnesota

TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc.

NAME OF MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR:

Charterwest Mortgage, LLC, a Colorado

limited liability company

RESIDENTIAL SERVICER: Seterus, Inc.

TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:

91-550-0420

TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE

IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:

100262708120300065

THAT no action or proceeding has been

instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining

secured by such mortgage, or any

part thereof, or, if the action or proceeding

has been instituted, that the same has been

discontinued, or that an execution upon the

judgment rendered therein has been returned

unsatisfied, in whole or in part.

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained

in said mortgage, the above described

property will be sold by the Sheriff

of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

November 30, 2016 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Itasca County Sheriff’s

Office, 440 First Ave NE, Grand Rapids,

Minnesota

to pay the debt then secured by said

mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid

by the mortgagee, on the premises and the

costs and disbursements allowed by law.

The time allowed by law for redemption by

said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives

or assigns is six (6) months from the

date of sale.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:

Unless said mortgage is reinstated or

the property redeemed, or unless the time

for redemption is reduced by judicial order,

you must vacate the premises by 11:59

p.m. on May 30, 2017.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION

BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE

MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED

TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER

IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,

SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,

AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE

MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED

WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS

THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY

USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,

AND ARE ABANDONED.

MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL

OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE:

None

Dated: October 3, 2016

FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION

Mortgagee

THE ACADEMY LAW GROUP, P.A.

By: /s/

Rebecca F. Schiller, Esq.

N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq.

*Curt N. Trisko, Esq.*

Samuel R. Coleman, Esq.

Attorneys for Mortgagee

The Academy Professional Building

25 North Dale Street

St. Paul, MN 55102

(651) 209-9760

(16-1405-FC01)

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM

A DEBT COLLECTOR.

Published in the

Scenic Range NewsForum

October 6, 13, 20, 27,

November 3, 10, 2016

605736

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default

has occurred in the conditions of the following

described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: July 23, 2011

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF

MORTGAGE: $129,000.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Raymond Nix, Surviving

Tenants of Judy A. Nix who died on or

about May 9, 2009, a single person

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for

American Advisors Group, its successors

and/or assigns

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: November 03, 2011 Itasca

County Recorder

Document Number: A000658472

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: Nationstar Mortgage

LLC d/b/a Champion Mortgage Company

Dated: August 24, 2016

Recorded: September 12, 2016 Itasca

County Recorder

Document Number: A000706496

Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification

Number: 1009400-0005001282-3

Lender or Broker:

American Advisors Group

Residential Mortgage Servicer: Nationstar

Mortgage LLC, dba Champion Mortgage

Company

Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Itasca

Property Address: 25827 County Road

51, Bovey, MN 55709-6592

Tax Parcel ID Number: 04-109-3302

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

The North Three Hundred Feet (300’) of

the West Three Hundred Feet (300’) of the

Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter

(SW 1/4 of SW 1/4) Section Nine (9),

Township Fifty-eight (58), Range Twenty

Twenty-four (24) according to the Government

Survey thereof

Together with all hereditaments and appurtenances

belonging thereto

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE

DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $79,600.19

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements

have been complied with; that no action

or proceeding has been instituted at law or

otherwise to recover the debt secured by

said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained

in said mortgage, the above-described

property will be sold by the Sheriff

of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

December 21, 2016 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,

Main Office Courthouse, 440 First Avenue

NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage

and taxes, if any, on said premises

and the costs and disbursements, including

attorney fees allowed by law, subject to

redemption within twelve (12) months from

the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s),

their personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under

Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not

redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the

Mortgagor must vacate the property on or

before 11:59 p.m. on December 21, 2017,

or the next business day if December 21,

2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal

holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation:

NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A

DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT

A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED

WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE

DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL

CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED

BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION

BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE

MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED

TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER

IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,

SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,

AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE

MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED

WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS

THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY

USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,

AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: October 27, 2016

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:

Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a

Champion Mortgage Company

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 036522F01

Published in the

Scenic Range NewsForum

October 27, November 3, 10, 17, 24,

December 1, 2016

613473

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

16-104580

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE

DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL

CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED

BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default

has occurred in the conditions of the following

described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: August 6, 2015

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF

MORTGAGE: $96,662.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Spencer T. Schjenken

and Alisha K. Schjenken, husband and wife

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc.

TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc.

MIN#: 100061907000530055

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE

ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:

Summit Mortgage Corporation

SERVICER: Cenlar FSB

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed August

12, 2015, Itasca County Recorder, as

Document Number A000696015

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned

to: AmeriHome Mortgage Company,

LLC

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

Southeast Quarter of the Northwest

Quarter (SE 1/4 NW 1/4) and the Northeast

Quarter of the Southwest Quarter (NE 1/4

SW 1/4) of Section Thirty (30), Township

Fifty-six (56) North, Range Twenty-six (26)

West of the Fourth Principal Meridian

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 39531 County

Rd 171, Cohasset, MN 55721

PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:

64-030-2400

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Itasca

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON

THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE

NOTICE: $98,436.43

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements

have been complied with; that no action

or proceeding has been instituted at law or

otherwise to recover the debt secured by

said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained

in said mortgage, the above described

property will be sold by the Sheriff

of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

December 14, 2016, 10:00 am

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,

Civil Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE,

Grand Rapids, MN 55744

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage

and taxes, if any, on said premises

and the costs and disbursements, including

attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption

within 12 months from the date of

said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal

representatives or assigns.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:

If the real estate is an owner-occupied,

single-family dwelling, unless otherwise

provided by law, the date on or before which

the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property,

if the mortgage is not reinstated under section

580.30 or the property is not redeemed

under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on December

14, 2017, or the next business day

if December 14, 2017 falls on a Saturday,

Sunday or legal holiday.

“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION

BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE

MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED

TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS

ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES

SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG

OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED

PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL

DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5

UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR

AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE

ABANDONED.

Dated: October 17, 2016

AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC

Assignee of Mortgagee

SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP

BY /s/

Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559

Diane F. Mach - 273788

Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778

Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X

Gary J. Evers - 0134764

Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X

Attorneys for Mortgagee

12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200

Burnsville, MN 55337

(952) 831-4060

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM

A DEBT COLLECTOR

Published in the

Scenic Range NewsForum

October 20, 27,

November 3, 10, 17, 24, 2016

611310

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

16-104715

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE

DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL

CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED

BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default

has occurred in the conditions of the following

described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

October 12, 2006

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF

MORTGAGE: $123,000.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Jason K Smith, Single

MORTGAGEE: Bank of America, N.A.

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE

ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:

Bank of America, N.A.

SERVICER: Bank of America, N.A.

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed November

2, 2006, Itasca County Recorder, as

Document Number A000604600

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

The North 150 feet of the South 500 feet,

Except the West 737 feet thereof in Government

Lot Six (6), Section Ten (10), Township

Fifty-seven (57) North of Range Twenty-four

(24), West of the Fourth Principal Meridian,

Itasca County, Minnesota

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 38571 Scenic

Highway, Bovey, MN 55709

PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:

23-010-2304

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Itasca

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON

THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE

NOTICE: $108,837.24

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements

have been complied with; that no action

or proceeding has been instituted at law or

otherwise to recover the debt secured by

said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained

in said mortgage, the above described

property will be sold by the Sheriff

of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

December 14, 2016, 10:00am

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,

Civil Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE,

Grand Rapids, MN 55744

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage

and taxes, if any, on said premises

and the costs and disbursements, including

attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption

within 6 months from the date of

said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal

representatives or assigns.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:

If the real estate is an owner-occupied,

single-family dwelling, unless otherwise

provided by law, the date on or before which

the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property,

if the mortgage is not reinstated under section

580.30 or the property is not redeemed

under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on June

14, 2017, or the next business day if June

14, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal

holiday.

“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION

BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE

MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED

TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS

ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES

SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG

OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED

PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL

DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5

UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR

AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE

ABANDONED.

Dated: October 17, 2016

BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.

Mortgagee

SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP

BY /s/

Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559

Diane F. Mach - 273788

Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778

Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X

Gary J. Evers - 0134764

Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X

Attorneys for Mortgagee

12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200

Burnsville, MN 55337

(952) 831-4060

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM

A DEBT COLLECTOR

Published in the

Scenic Range NewsForum

October 20, 27,

November 3, 10, 17, 24, 2016

611315

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default

has occurred in the conditions of the following

described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

February 24, 2016

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF

MORTGAGE: $195,456.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Timothy J. Strand and

Roseann M. Strand, Husband and Wife, as

Joint Tenants

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for

Planet Home Lending, LLC, its successors

and/or assigns

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: March 03, 2016 Itasca County

Recorder

Document Number: A000701351

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: Planet Home Lending,

LLC

Dated: October 11, 2016

Recorded: October 25, 2016 Itasca

County Recorder

Document Number: A000707716

Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification

Number: 1006543-0000010306-0

Lender or Broker:

Planet Home Lending, LLC

Residential Mortgage Servicer:

Planet Home Lending, LLC

Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Itasca

Property Address: 53006 Third River 2,

Blackduck, MN 56630-9320

Tax Parcel ID Number:

39-007-3504; 39-007-3511

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

Real Property in Itasca County, Minnesota,

described as follows:

All of Government Lot Thirteen (13), Section

Seven (7), Township One Hundred Forty-

eight (148) North, Range Twenty-nine (29)

West of the Fifth Principal Meridian, except

the West 500 feet and except the South 891

feet thereof.

The North 691 feet of the South 891 feet

of Government Lot Thirteen (13), Section

Seven (7), Township One Hundred Fortyeight

(148), Range Twenty-nine (29), less the

West 500 feet thereof;

Together with a non-exclusive easement

over and across a 66 foot right of way

across Government Lot 13, Section 7, and

Government Lot 3, Section 18, of Township

148, Range 29 for the purpose of ingress

to and egress from said described property;

the center line of said 66 foot right of way to

commence 33 feet South of the intersection

of the Township Road and the North line of

said Government Lot 13, thence running

Westerly to a line parallel to the North line

of said Government Lot 13 for a distance

of 167 feet; thence running Southerly and

Westerly across said Government Lot of

said Section 7 and Government Lot 3 of

said Section 18 to the said described property;

And subject to said 66 foot easement

to service as access road from said Township

Road to all land in Government Lot 3

of Section 18 and Government Lots 12 and

13, Section 7, all in Township 148, Range 29

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE

DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $200,733.25

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements

have been complied with; that no action

or proceeding has been instituted at law or

otherwise to recover the debt secured by

said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained

in said mortgage, the above-described

property will be sold by the Sheriff

of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

December 21, 2016 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,

Main Office Courthouse, 440 First Avenue

NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage

and taxes, if any, on said premises

and the costs and disbursements, including

attorney fees allowed by law, subject to

redemption within twelve (12) months from

the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s),

their personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under

Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not

redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the

Mortgagor must vacate the property on or

before 11:59 p.m. on December 21, 2017,

or the next business day if December 21,

2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal

holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation:

NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A

DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT

A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED

WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE

DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL

CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED

BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION

BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE

MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED

TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER

IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,

SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,

AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE

MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED

WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS

THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY

USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,

AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: November 01, 2016

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:

Planet Home Lending, LLC

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 036347F01

Published in the

Scenic Range NewsForum

November 3, 10, 17, 24,

December 1, 8, 2016

615924

Postponements

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default

has occurred in the conditions of the following

described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: July 01, 2013

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF

MORTGAGE: $367,500.00

MORTGAGOR(S):

Bernard J. Ferguson, unmarried

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for

American Advisors Group, its successors

and/or assigns

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: August 15, 2013 Itasca County

Recorder

Document Number: A000678254

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: American Advisors

Group

Dated: April 19, 2016

Recorded: April 20, 2016 Itasca County

Recorder

Document Number: A000702586

Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification

Number: 1009400-0005010246-7

Lender or Broker:

American Advisors Group

Residential Mortgage Servicer: Celink

Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Itasca

Property Address: 59897 Dora Lake Rd,

Northome, MN 56661-1951

Tax Parcel ID Number:

21-410-1010; 21-410-1030

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

Parcel 1:

That part of Outlot One (1), Village of

Dora Lake, according to the recorded plat

thereof, on file and of record in the office

of the County Recorder, Itasca County, Minnesota,

that lies Westerly of the centerline

of Dora Lake Road and Northerly of the following

described line: Commencing at the

Northeast corner of said Outlot 1; thence

South 88 degrees 50 minutes 18 seconds

West, along the North line of said Outlot 1,

a distance of 212.95 feet to the centerline

of Dora Lake Road; thence South 0 degrees

55 minutes 44 seconds East, along

said centerline, a distance of 258.87 feet

to the point of beginning of the line to be

described; thence North 85 degrees 36

minutes 16 seconds West, a distance of

374 feet, more or less, to the shoreline of

Dora Lake and there terminate. Subject to

the Dora Lake Road right-of-way.

Parcel 2:

Outlot 1 lyg E of Twp Rd less S 353.5ft

of E 200 ft & less S 130ft N 265ft of E 200ft

thereof

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE

DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $228,868.60

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements

have been complied with; that no action

or proceeding has been instituted at law or

otherwise to recover the debt secured by

said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained

in said mortgage, the above-described

property will be sold by the Sheriff

of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

August 24, 2016 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,

Main Office Courthouse, 440 First Avenue

NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage

and taxes, if any, on said premises

and the costs and disbursements, including

attorney fees allowed by law, subject to

redemption within twelve (12) months from

the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s),

their personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under

Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not

redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the

Mortgagor must vacate the property on or

before 11:59 p.m. on August 24, 2017, or

the next business day if August 24, 2017

falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation:

NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A

DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT

A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED

WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE

DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL

CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED

BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION

BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE

MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED

TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER

IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,

SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,

AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE

MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED

WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS

THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY

USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,

AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: April 30, 2016

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:

American Advisors Group

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 035627F03

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The above referenced sale scheduled

for August 24, 2016 at 10:00 AM has been

postponed to October 26, 2016 at 10:00

AM in the Sheriff’s Main Office, Main Office

Courthouse, 440 First Avenue NE, Grand

Rapids, Minnesota in said County and

State.

DATED: August 24, 2016

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:

American Advisors Group

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee Of Mortgagee:

Lawrence A. Wilford

James A. Geske

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 035627F03

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The above referenced sale scheduled

for October 26, 2016 at 10:00 AM has been

postponed to April 26, 2017 at 10:00 AM in

the Sheriff’s Main Office, Main Office Courthouse,

440 First Avenue NE, Grand Rapids,

Minnesota in said County and State.

DATED: October 24, 2016

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:

American Advisors Group

The redemption period shall be 5 weeks

from the date of said sale.

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee Of Mortgagee:

Lawrence A. Wilford

James A. Geske

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 035627F03

Published in the

Scenic Range NewsForum

November 3, 2016

614659

–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

CITY OF KEEWATIN

    A work session was held on Wednesday October 19, 2016 at 5:00 PM in the council chambers.

    Members present: Mayor King, Council: Graves, Clusiau, and Clerk Maras.

    A discussion of the upcoming severance payouts and current financials was had, and when it was feasible to hire for the City Crew and Police Department.

    Also discussed was CRD and what it was going to cost to have them write grants for the upcoming WasteWater Treatment Project.

    A motion was made by Graves seconded by Clusiau to close the work session.

Motion Carried 

Mayor King

City Clerk, Tawnya Maras

SRNF    November 3, 2016

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

Election Day Registration

Have you registered to vote? If not, you still have the opportunity to register on Election Day in the precinct in which you maintain residence. Everyone who registers on that day must provide one of the proofs of residence listed below:

1.    ID with voter’s current name and address in the precinct:

a.    Valid MN driver’s license, MN learner’s permit, or MN ID Card

b.    The yellow receipt for a MN driver’s license, learner’s permit or ID card

c.    Tribal ID card with name, current address, signature, and picture issued by the tribal government of a tribe recognized by the Bureau of Indian Affairs. Tribal band members are not required to live on a reservation in order to use the tribal ID Card.

2.    Photo ID plus a document with name and current address

Voters must show both one photo ID and one document. The ID must contain the voter’s name and photo, and can be expired. The document must have the voter’s name and current address in the precinct, and can be shown electronically or on paper. 

    Approved Photo IDs (choose one)

    •    Driver’s license, state ID or learner’s permit issued by any state

    •    United States passport

    •    United States Military or Veteran ID

    •    Tribal ID with the name, signature and photo of the voter

    •    Minnesota university, college, or technical college ID

    •    Minnesota high school ID

    Approved Documents (choose one)

    •    Residential lease or rental agreement (must be valid through Election Day)

    •    Current student fee statement

    •    Bill, account or start of service statement due or dated within 30 days of election

3.    Registered voter who can confirm the registrant’s name and address

A voter registered in the same precinct can sign an oath attesting to a new registrant’s residence. A registered voter can vouch for up to eight voters whom they personally know live in the precinct. 

4.    College student ID – if a student housing list was provided

Your precinct may be provided with a list of students housed at a MN postsecondary educational institution. If so, a student named on that list can register by showing a current, valid student ID card from that same institution. The ID must have their photo.

5.    Valid Registration in the same precinct

If a voter is currently registered in the precinct but changed names or moved within the same precinct, their registration serves as proof of residence – no additional documentation is needed. 

6.    Notice of Late Registration

The voter can show a Notice of Late Registration from the county auditor or city clerk. A voter may be sent a Notice of Late Registration if they register less than 21 days before the election. 

7.    Staff person of a residential facility

If the voter lives in a residential facility, a staff person from the facility can vouch for their residency with a signed oath. 

Please contact Elections at the Itasca County Auditor Office at 218-327-2849 if you have any questions. 

SAMPLE BALLOT

School District Question 1

Approval of Capital Project Levy

Authorization to Fund Technology

The board of Independent School District No. 319 (Nashwauk-Keewatin) has proposed a capital project levy authorization in the amount of 7.3216% times the net tax capacity of the school district. The proposed capital project levy authorization will raise approximately $250,000 for taxes payable in 2017, the first year it is to be levied, and would be authorized for ten years. The estimated total cost of the projects to be funded over that time period is approximately $2,500,000. The money raised by this authorization will provide funds for the acquisition, installation and maintenance of technology and technology systems and directly related personnel costs. 

    Yes    Shall the capital project levy authorization to fund technology proposed by the board of Independent School District No. 319 be approved?

    No   

BY VOTING “YES” ON THIS BALLOT QUESTION, YOU

ARE VOTING FOR A PROPERTY TAX INCREASE.

The City of Nashwauk is looking for 

Part-time Seasonal Ice Rink attendants for the Nashwauk Recreation Center

During the 2016-2017 winter season

Applicant must submit to drug and background check.

Applications may be picked up at the 

City Clerks’ office

301 Central Ave.

Nashwauk, MN 55769

Must be submitted by Friday, November 18th by 2:00 p.m. 

The City of Nashwauk is an equal opportunity employer.

NOTICE OF GENERAL ELECTION

SAMPLE BALLOT 

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 319

NASHWAUK-KEEWATIN PUBLIC SCHOOLS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

    NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the general election has been called and will be held in and for Independent School District No. 319 Nashwauk-Keewatin, State of Minnesota, on Tuesday, the 8th day of November, 2016, for the purpose of electing three school board members for four year terms. The ballot shall provide as follows:

–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

INSTRUCTIONS TO VOTERS

To vote, completely fill in the oval(s)

next to your choice(s) like this: 

–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

SCHOOL BOARD MEMBER

VOTE FOR UP TO THREE *

–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

        Barb Kalmi

        Joe Dasovich

        Blake Liend

        Mary Jane Damjanovich

        _____________

        write-in, if any

        _____________

        write-in, if any

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

 MEETING NOTICE

    The Greenway Joint Recreation Board will hold its regular monthly meeting on Monday, November 21, 2016 at 7:00 p.m. in the Hodgins-Berardo Arena, Coleraine, Minnesota.

SRNF    November 3, 2016

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

October 24, 2016

Notice of Sale

1975 Marshfield Trailer

    PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that Madonna Jensen as owner of a trailer park known as Twin Lakes Trail Mobile Home Park, in the City of Marble has scheduled a public sale of the 1975 Marshfield Trailer serial number 29160. 

    The sale will be held at the Itasca County Courthouse Sheriff’s Department Civil Process on November 22, 2016 at 11:00 a.m. The mobile home park owner has unpaid rental fees of $2590.00 since September 2015.

SRNF    October 27; November 3, 10, 2016

–––––––––––––––––––––

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

CITY OF NASHWAUK

REVOLUTION RECYCLED

AUTO PARTS 

WATER AND SANITARY SEWER EXTENSION / 16-305

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

    Sealed Bids for the construction of the Revolution Recycled Auto Parts Water and Sanitary Sewer Extension will be received for a single prime contract, by the City of Nashwauk (The Owner), at the office of the City Clerk, until 11:00 a.m. local time on November 17, 2016, at which time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read. The Project consists of constructing 1,000 linear feet of water main and 1,000 linear feet of sanitary sewer, gravel road restoration and all related appurtenances.

    Prospective Bidders may examine the Bidding Documents at the Issuing Office and may obtain copies of the Bidding Documents from the Issuing Office (Office of the Engineer): JPJ Engineering, Inc., P.O. Box 656, 425 Grant Street, Hibbing, MN 55746, Phone: 218- 262-5528, www.jpjeng.com

    Bidding Documents also may be examined at the office of the Owner, the Hibbing Builders Exchange and the Duluth Builders Exchange.

    Printed copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained from the Issuing Office upon payment of $30.00 for each set. No refund will be provided. Checks for Bidding Documents shall be payable to JPJ Engineering, Inc. Upon request and receipt of payment indicated above, the Issuing Office will transmit the Bidding Documents via U.S. mail. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available from the Issuing Office. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including Addenda if any, obtained from sources other than the Issuing Office.

    Alternatively, Bidding Documents may be ordered on line by registering with the Issuing Office at www.jpjeng.com under the “Construction Bidding Information” link for $20.00 (non-refundable). These documents may be downloaded by selecting this project and entering the eBidDocTM Number 4714592 on the “Search Projects” page. For assistance and free membership registration, contact QuestCDN at (952) 233-1632 or info@questcdn.com. Following registration, complete sets of Bidding Documents may be downloaded from the Issuing Office’s website as portable document format (PDF) files. 

    Bidders responding to this solicitation document shall submit to the Owner a signed statement under oath by an owner or officer verifying compliance with each of the minimum criteria in Minnesota Statutes, Section 16C.285, subdivision 3.

    Bid security shall be furnished in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders, in an amount not less than 5% (five percent) of the Total Bid. The successful bidder will be required to provide a Performance Bond, Payment Bond and a Certificate of Insurance.

    The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive irregularities and informalities and to award the contract in the best interest of the OWNER.

10/24/2016        April Kurtock, Clerk

SRNF    October 27; November 3, 2016

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

The City of Nashwauk is looking for 

Part-time Seasonal Ice Rink attendants for the Nashwauk Recreation Center

During the 2016-2017 winter season

Applicant must submit to drug and background check.

Applications may be picked up at the 

City Clerks’ office

301 Central Ave.

Nashwauk, MN 55769

Must be submitted by Friday, November 18th by 2:00 p.m. 

The City of Nashwauk is an equal opportunity employer.

ADDITIONAL HOURS FOR

ABSENTEE VOTING

In addition to the regular hours of 8 AM to 4:30 PM Monday through Friday, the Itasca County Auditor’s Office will be open from 10 AM to 3 PM on Saturday,

November 5th, and until 5 PM on Monday, November 7th for the purpose of accepting applications and administering ballots for absentee voting for the November 8th, General Election.

/s/ Jeffrey T. Walker

Itasca County Auditor/Treasurer

123 4th Street NE Grand Rapids, MN 55744

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

 MEETING NOTICE

    The Greenway Joint Recreation Board will hold its regular monthly meeting on Monday, November 21, 2016 at 7:00 p.m. in the Hodgins-Berardo Arena, Coleraine, Minnesota.

SRNF    November 3, 2016

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

October 24, 2016

Notice of Sale

1975 Marshfield Trailer

    PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that Madonna Jensen as owner of a trailer park known as Twin Lakes Trail Mobile Home Park, in the City of Marble has scheduled a public sale of the 1975 Marshfield Trailer serial number 29160. 

    The sale will be held at the Itasca County Courthouse Sheriff’s Department Civil Process on November 22, 2016 at 11:00 a.m. The mobile home park owner has unpaid rental fees of $2590.00 since September 2015.

SRNF    October 27; November 3, 10, 2016

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

CITY OF NASHWAUK

REVOLUTION RECYCLED

AUTO PARTS 

WATER AND SANITARY SEWER EXTENSION / 16-305

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

    Sealed Bids for the construction of the Revolution Recycled Auto Parts Water and Sanitary Sewer Extension will be received for a single prime contract, by the City of Nashwauk (The Owner), at the office of the City Clerk, until 11:00 a.m. local time on November 17, 2016, at which time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read. The Project consists of constructing 1,000 linear feet of water main and 1,000 linear feet of sanitary sewer, gravel road restoration and all related appurtenances.

    Prospective Bidders may examine the Bidding Documents at the Issuing Office and may obtain copies of the Bidding Documents from the Issuing Office (Office of the Engineer): JPJ Engineering, Inc., P.O. Box 656, 425 Grant Street, Hibbing, MN 55746, Phone: 218- 262-5528, www.jpjeng.com

    Bidding Documents also may be examined at the office of the Owner, the Hibbing Builders Exchange and the Duluth Builders Exchange.

    Printed copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained from the Issuing Office upon payment of $30.00 for each set. No refund will be provided. Checks for Bidding Documents shall be payable to JPJ Engineering, Inc. Upon request and receipt of payment indicated above, the Issuing Office will transmit the Bidding Documents via U.S. mail. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available from the Issuing Office. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including Addenda if any, obtained from sources other than the Issuing Office.

    Alternatively, Bidding Documents may be ordered on line by registering with the Issuing Office at www.jpjeng.com under the “Construction Bidding Information” link for $20.00 (non-refundable). These documents may be downloaded by selecting this project and entering the eBidDocTM Number 4714592 on the “Search Projects” page. For assistance and free membership registration, contact QuestCDN at (952) 233-1632 or info@questcdn.com. Following registration, complete sets of Bidding Documents may be downloaded from the Issuing Office’s website as portable document format (PDF) files. 

    Bidders responding to this solicitation document shall submit to the Owner a signed statement under oath by an owner or officer verifying compliance with each of the minimum criteria in Minnesota Statutes, Section 16C.285, subdivision 3.

    Bid security shall be furnished in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders, in an amount not less than 5% (five percent) of the Total Bid. The successful bidder will be required to provide a Performance Bond, Payment Bond and a Certificate of Insurance.

    The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive irregularities and informalities and to award the contract in the best interest of the OWNER.

10/24/2016        April Kurtock, Clerk

SRNF    October 27; November 3, 2016

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

ISD No. 319 Nashwauk-Keewatin Public Schools

REFERENDUM 2016

UPCOMING INFORMATIONAL MEETINGS

DATE    TIME    LOCATION

THURS. OCTOBER 27    6:30    N-K Elementary

        School Cafeteria

TUES. NOVEMBER 1    6:30    Lone Pine Township Hall

THURS. NOVEMBER 3    6:30    Goodland Township

Link to the website calculator to determine tax impact on your property – http://levyinfo.com/LevyInfo/ISD319_2016.php

HAVE MORE QUESTIONS?

    We would love to hear from you and answer your questions. Please feel free to contact the District Office of Nashwauk-Keewatin School District if you have further questions or need additional information. The District Office can be reached via email at cpoderzay@isd319.org or by phone at 218-885-1280 ext. 51235.

    Please also watch our website at http://www.isd319.org/ for further updates on this fall’s referendum.

Prepared and paid for by ISD 319.

This publication is for information only.