Legal notices: published October 20, 2016

Mortgage Foreclosures NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: MORTGAGOR(S): Chris Clain and Anna Clain, husband and wife MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., a Delaware corporation, as nominee for First Horizon Home Loans, a division of First Tennessee Bank, N.A. ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Federal National Mortgage Association by assignment recorded on February 16, 2012 as Document Number A000661563 in the Of.ce of the County Recorder of Itasca County, Minnesota. ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $151,000.00 DATE OF MORTGAGE: November 30, 2007 DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded on December 6, 2007 as Document Number A000617362 in the Of.ce of the County Recorder of Itasca County, Minnesota. THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $157,925.79 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The South Half (S 1/2) of Lot Eight (8), Section Eleven (11), Township One Hundred Forty-.ve (145) north, Range Twenty-.ve (25), West of the Fifth Principal Meridian less the highway right-of-way as described in the .nal certi.cation in mortgages 42, page 628, Itasca County, Minnesota STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 35105 STATE HIGHWAY 6, DEER RIVER, MN 56636 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Itasca County, Minnesota TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. NAME OF MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR: First Horizon Home Loans, a division of First Tennessee Bank, N.A. RESIDENTIAL SERVICER: Seterus, Inc. TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 11-211-4402 TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 100085200623949114 THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining secured by such mortgage, or any part thereof, or, if the action or proceeding has been instituted, that the same has been discontinued, or that an execution upon the judgment rendered therein has been returned unsatis.ed, in whole or in part. PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: November 9, 2016 at 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, 440 First Ave NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is six (6) months from the date of sale. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by 11:59 p.m. on May 9, 2017. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: Anna Clain Dated: September 7, 2016 FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION Mortgagee THE ACADEMY LAW GROUP, P.A. By: /s/ Rebecca F. Schiller, Esq. N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq. *Curt N. Trisko, Esq.* Samuel R. Coleman, Esq. Attorneys for Mortgagee The Academy Professional Building 25 North Dale Street S St. Paul, MN 55102 (651) 209-9760 (16-0870-FC02) THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. Published in the Scenic Range NewsForum September 15, 22, 29, October 6, 13, 20, 2016 594787 NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: July 11, 2008 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $43,200.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Hoover H. Pohl, a single person MORTGAGEE: The First National Bank of Deerwood DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded: July 15, 2008 Itasca County Recorder Document Number: A000623911 Transaction Agent: Not Applicable Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: Not Applicable Lender or Broker: The First National Bank of Deerwood Residential Mortgage Servicer: The First National Bank of Deerwood Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Itasca Property Address: 723 NW 8th Ave, Grand Rapids, MN 55744-2329 Tax Parcel ID Number: 91-555-1015 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The North Half of Lot 5, and all of Lot 4, Block 10, Houghton’s Second Addition to Grand Rapids, Itasca County, MN AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $40,329.08 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: November 02, 2016 at 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, Main Office Courthouse, 440 First Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns. If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on May 02, 2017, or the next business day if May 02, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. Mortgagor(s) released from .nancial obligation: NONE THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. DATED: August 06, 2016 MORTGAGEE: The First National Bank of Deerwood Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A. Attorneys for Mortgagee 7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200 Woodbury, MN 55125-2296 (651) 209-3300 File Number: 035996F01 Published in the Scenic Range NewsForum September 15, 22, 29, October 6, 13, 20, 2016 594139 NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: MORTGAGOR(S): Jesse R. Erickson and Melissa J. Erickson, husband and wife MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., a Delaware corporation, as nominee for American Pacific Mortgage Corporation, a California corporation ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Ass That default h signed to: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. by assignment recorded on July 18, 2016 as Document Number T000062436 in the Office of the County Registrar of Titles of Itasca County, Minnesota. ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $92,857.00 DATE OF MORTGAGE: June 4, 2012 DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded on June 8, 2012 and memorialized upon Certificate of Title No. 23376 as Document Number T000057580 in the Office of the County Registrar of Titles of Itasca County, Minnesota. THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $88,015.99 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: That part of Lot Six (6), Auditor`s Subdivision Number 55, according to the plat thereof on .le and of record in the of.ce of the Registrar of Titles for said Itasca County, Minnesota. EXCEPT that part conveyed by Document File No. 8374, described as follows: “Beginning at the Northwesterly corner of said Lot 6; thence Southeasterly, at right angles to the Scenic Highway, for a distance of 280 Feet; thence Northeasterly at right angles to the last described line, a distance of 92 Feet, more or less, to intersect the North line of said Lot 6; thence West, along the North line of said Lot 6, to the point of beginning.” AND EXCEPT that part conveyed by Document File No. 9779, described as follows: “Commencing at the Southwest corner of said Lot 6, at the point where the South line of Lot 6 intersects the East boundary of the Scenic Highway; thence Northeasterly along said East Boundary of said highway a distance of 100 Feet; thence East parallel to the South boundary of Lot 6 a distance of 250 Feet; thence South parallel to the East boundary of Lot 6 to a point on the South boundary of the said Lot 6; thence West along the said South boundary back to the point of beginning, containing .6 acres, more or less.” AND EXCEPT that part conveyed by Document File No. 21057, described as follows: “Commencing at the Southwest corner of said Lot 6, at the point where the South line of Lot 6 intersects the East boundary of the Scenic Highway; thence Northeasterly along said East boundary of said Highway a distance of 100 Feet; thence East parallel to the South boundary of Lot 6 a distance of 250 Feet to the point of beginning of the tract to be described; thence West parallel to the South boundary of Lot 6 a distance of 250 Feet; thence Northeasterly along the East boundary of Scenic Highway a distance of 75 Feet; thence de¥ect to the right 90 degrees a distance of 230 Feet, more or less, to a point of intersection with a line extended from the point of beginning which is parallel to the East line of said Lot 6; thence South to the point of beginning.” Itasca County, Minnesota REGISTERED PROPERTY STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 33312 SCENIC HWY, BOVEY, MN 55709 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Itasca County, Minnesota TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. NAME OF MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR: American Pacific Mortgage Corporation, a California corporation RESIDENTIAL SERVICER: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 97-433-0065 TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 100279300000432423 THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining secured by such mortgage, or any part thereof, or, if the action or proceeding has been instituted, that the same has been discontinued, or that an execution upon the judgment rendered therein has been returned unsatis.ed, in whole or in part. PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: December 7, 2016 at 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, 440 First Ave NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is six (6) months from the date of sale. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by 11:59 p.m. on June 7, 2017. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, A AND ARE ABANDONED. MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None

Dated: October 7, 2016 WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A. Mortgagee THE ACADEMY LAW GROUP, P.A. By: /s/ Rebecca F. Schiller, Esq. N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq. *Curt N. Trisko, Esq.* Samuel R. Coleman, Esq. Attorneys for Mortgagee The Academy Professional Building 25 North Dale Street St. Paul, MN 55102 (651) 209-9760 (16-1420-FC01) THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. Published in the Scenic Range NewsForum October 13, 20, 27, November 3, 10, 17, 2016 608115 NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE 15-099735 THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: August 22, 2011 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $114,034.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Nathan T. Rice, a single person MORTGAGEE: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. SERVICER: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed August 24, 2011, Itasca County Recorder, as Document Number A000656465 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lots Ten (10) and Eleven (11), Block One (1), Rasmussen Addition to Deer River PROPERTY ADDRESS: 817 1st St NE, Deer River, MN 56636 PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 89-560-0140 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Itasca THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $106,402.71 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: November 16, 2016, 10:00 am PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, Civil Process Of.ce, 440 1st Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on May 16, 2017, or the next business day if May 16, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. Dated: September 19, 2016 Wells Fargo Bank, NA Mortgagee SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP BY /s/ Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559 Diane F. Mach - 273788 Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778 Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X Gary J. Evers - 0134764 Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X Attorneys for Mortgagee 12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200 Burnsville, MN 55337 (952) 831-4060 THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR Published in the Scenic Range NewsForum September 22, 29, October 6, 13, 20, 27, 2016 599444 NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: MORTGAGOR(S): Bennett D. Kellin, an unmarried man MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., a Delaware corporation, as nominee for Charterwest Mortgage, LLC, a Colorado limited liability company ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: CitiMortgage, Inc. by assignment recorded on November 2, 2012 as Document Number A670040 in the Of.ce of the County Recorder of Itasca County, Minnesota; thereafter assigned to Federal National Mortgage Association by assignment recorded on March 3, 2016 as Document Number A000701352 in the Of.ce of the County Recorder of Itasca County, Minnesota. ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $120,000.00 DATE OF MORTGAGE: December 31, 2003 DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded on January 9, 2004 as Document Number A567630 in the Office of the County Recorder of Itasca County, Minnesota. THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $144,946.67 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lots 5,6,7 and 8, Block 4, Houghton`s Addition to Grand Rapids, Itasca County, Minnesota STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 623 NW 9TH ST, GRAND RAPIDS, MN 55744 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Itasca County, Minnesota TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. NAME OF MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR: Charterwest Mortgage, LLC, a Colorado limited liability company RESIDENTIAL SERVICER: Seterus, Inc. TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 91-550-0420 TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 100262708120300065 THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining secured by such mortgage, or any part thereof, or, if the action or proceeding has been instituted, that the same has been discontinued, or that an execution upon the judgment rendered therein has been returned unsatis.ed, in whole or in part. PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: November 30, 2016 at 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, 440 First Ave NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is six (6) months from the date of sale. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by 11:59 p.m. on May 30, 2017. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None Dated: October 3, 2016 FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION Mortgagee THE ACADEMY LAW GROUP, P.A. By: /s/ Rebecca F. Schiller, Esq. N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq. *Curt N. Trisko, Esq.* Samuel R. Coleman, Esq. Attorneys for Mortgagee The Academy Professional Building 25 North Dale Street St. Paul, MN 55102 (651) 209-9760 (16-1405-FC01) THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. Published in the Scenic Range NewsForum October 6, 13, 20, 27, November 3, 10, 2016 605736 NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE 16-104580 THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: August 6, 2015 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $96,662.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Spencer T. Schjenken and Alisha K. Schjenken, husband and wife MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. MIN#: 100061907000530055 LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Summit Mortgage Corporation SERVICER: Cenlar FSB DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed August 12, 2015, Itasca County Recorder, as Document Number A000696015 ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter (SE 1/4 NW 1/4) and the Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter (NE 1/4 SW 1/4) of Section Thirty (30), Township Fifty-six (56) North, Range Twenty-six (26) West of the Fourth Principal Meridian PROPERTY ADDRESS: 39531 County Rd 171, Cohasset, MN 55721 PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 64-030-2400 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Itasca THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $98,436.43 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: December 14, 2016, 10:00 am PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, Civil Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 12 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on December 14, 2017, or the next business day if December 14, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. Dated: October 17, 2016 AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC Assignee of Mortgagee SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP BY /s/ Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559 Diane F. Mach - 273788 Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778 Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X Gary J. Evers - 0134764 Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X Attorneys for Mortgagee 12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200 Burnsville, MN 55337 (952) 831-4060 THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR Published in the Scenic Range NewsForum October 20, 27, November 3, 10, 17, 24, 2016 611310 NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE 16-104715 THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: October 12, 2006 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $123,000.00 M Jason K Smith, Single M MORTGAGOR(S): Jason K Smith, Single MORTGAGEE: Bank of America, N.A. LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Bank of America, N.A. SERVICER: Bank of America, N.A. DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed November 2, 2006, Itasca County Recorder, as Document Number A000604600 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The North 150 feet of the South 500 feet, Except the West 737 feet thereof in Government Lot Six (6), Section Ten (10), Township Fifty-seven (57) North of Range Twenty-four (24), West of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Itasca County, Minnesota PROPERTY ADDRESS: 38571 Scenic Highway, Bovey, MN 55709 PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 23-010-2304 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Itasca THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $108,837.24 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: December 14, 2016, 10:00am PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,

Civil Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on June 14, 2017, or the next business day if June 14, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. Dated: October 17, 2016 BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. Mortgagee SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP BY /s/ Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559 Diane F. Mach - 273788 Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778 Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X Gary J. Evers - 0134764 Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X Attorneys for Mortgagee 12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200 Burnsville, MN 55337 (952) 831-4060 THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR Published in the Scenic Range NewsForum October 20, 27, November 3, 10, 17, 24, 2016 611315 Postponements NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: February 22, 2012 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $25,000.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Patricia Mannila-Lokken, unmarried MORTGAGEE: U.S. Bank National Association ND DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded: March 13, 2012 Itasca County Recorder Document Number: A000662469 Transaction Agent: Not Applicable Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: Not Applicable Lender or Broker: U.S. Bank National Association ND Residential Mortgage Servicer: U.S. Bank National Association successor by merger to U.S. Bank National Association ND Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Itasca Property Address: 626 W 1st Ave Unit 177, Keewatin, MN 55753 Tax Parcel ID Number: 92-450-1355 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Situated in Itasca County, Minnesota: Lots T Twenty-seven (27) and Twenty-eight (28), Block 13, Sargent Addition to Keewatin, Itasca County, State of Minnesota AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $23,238.59 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: September 28, 2016 at 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, Main Office Courthouse, 440 First Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns. If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on March 28, 2017, or the next business day if March 28, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. Mortgagor(s) released from .nancial obligation: NONE THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. DATED: July 11, 2016 MORTGAGEE: U.S. Bank National Association successor by merger to U.S. Bank National Association ND Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A. Attorneys for Mortgagee 7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200 Woodbury, MN 55125-2296 (651) 209-3300 File Number: 036010F01 NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE The above referenced sale scheduled for September 28, 2016 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to November 16, 2016 at 10:00 AM in the Sheriff’s Main Office, Main Office Courthouse, 440 First Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota in said County and State. DATED: September 08, 2016 MORTGAGEE: U.S. Bank National Association successor by merger to U.S. Bank National Association N.D. Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A. Attorneys for Mortgagee: Lawrence A. Wilford James A. Geske 7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200 Woodbury, MN 55125-2296 (651) 209-3300 File Number: 036010F01 NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE The above referenced sale scheduled for November 16, 2016 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to December 21, 2016 at 10:00 AM in the Sheriff’s Main Office, Main Office Courthouse, 440 First Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota in said County and State. DATED: October 13, 2016 MORTGAGEE: U.S. Bank National Association successor by merger to U.S. Bank National Association N.D. Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A. Attorneys for Mortgagee: Lawrence A. Wilford James A. Geske 7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200 Woodbury, MN 55125-2296 (651) 209-3300 File Number: 036010F01 Published in the Scenic Range NewsForum October 20, 2016 610618 NOTICE OF GENERAL ELECTION CITY OF TACONITE The persons qualified to vote in the General Election to be held in the City of Taconite, Itasca County, Minnesota, are hereby notified that the General Election in the said City of Taconite, Itasca County, Minnesota will be held on Tuesday the 8th day of November, 2016 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the following established voting place in the said City of Taconite Notice is hereby given: that a General election will be held in all the Election Precincts of the above named City at 28 Haynes at the (Taconite Community Center) in said Precinct, Tuesday, the Eighth (8) day of November, 2016 for the purpose of electing Officers for the following offices to wit: The officers to be elected at such election are: One Mayor (for term of 2 years) Deacon Kyllander Write-in_______________ Two Councilpersons (for a term of 4 years) James (Melon) Camilli Lee Finke Jr. Write-in _______________ One Treasurer (for a term of 4 years) Kris Hanson Write-in_______________ By Order of the – City Council City of Taconite Itasca County Minnesota Michael Troumbly, City Clerk NOTICE OF GENERAL ELECTION INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 316 GREENWAY PUBLIC SCHOOLS STATE OF MINNESOTA NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the general election has been called and will be held in and for Independent School District No. 316 Greenway Public Schools, State of Minnesota, on Tuesday, the 8th day of November, 2016, for the purpose of electing three school board members for four year terms. The ballot shall provide as follows: ––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––– INSTRUCTIONS TO VOTERS To vote, completely fill in the oval(s) next to your choice(s) like this: ––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––– SCHOOL BOARD MEMBER VOTE FOR UP TO THREE * ––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––– Michael S. Williams Gary (Nels) Gustason Fred Tanner _____________ write-in, if any _____________ write-in, if any _____________ write-in, if any ––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––– The precincts and polling places and the voting hours at those polling places for this general election shall be the same as those for the state general election. Any eligible voter residing in the school district may vote at said election at the polling place designated above for the precinct in which he or she resides. A voter must be registered to vote to be eligible to vote in this election. An unregistered individual may register to vote at the polling place on election day. Dated: July 27, 2016 BY ORDER OF THE SCHOOL BOARD /s/ LaNea Johnson School District Clerk SAMPLE TOWN ELECTION BALLOT TOWN OF LAWRENCE November 8, 2016 Put an (X) in the square opposite the name of each candidate you wish to vote for. TOWN SUPERVISOR A VOTE FOR ONE write-in, if any TOWN CLERK VOTE FOR ONE Karen Elander write-in, if any Notice to the Voters of Nashwauk Township Notice is hereby given to the voters of Nashwauk Township that an Election of Officers for the Township of Nashwauk will be held on Tuesday, November 8TH, 2016. The election polls will be open from 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM in the following precincts: • Nashwauk #1: Nashwauk Village Hall • Nashwauk #2: Nashwauk Township Community Center The offices to be filled are: Supervisor B: 4 year term Candidate: Jeffery Ekholm Candidate: Marc Engel Supervisor C: 4 year term Candidate: Warren Stolp Candidate: Kris Clusiau Treasurer: 4 year term Candidate: Nichole Place Posted this 6th day of October, 2016 Karine Woodman Nashwauk Township Clerk NOTICE BIENNIAL ELECTION CITY OF COLERAINE ITASCA COUNTY, MN TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 8th, 2016 MAYOR - TWO YEAR TERM: VOTE FOR ONE Jim Hagen COUNCILPERSON - FOUR YEAR TERM: VOTE FOR TWO: Ryan Stish Jeff Troumbly CITY OF COLERAINE VOTING POLLS WILL BE IN THE NYBERG COMMUNITY CENTER LOCATED AT 302 ROOSEVELT STREET COLERAINE, MN 55722 POLLS WILL OPEN AT 7:00 A.M. AND CLOSE AT 8:00 P.M. –––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––– NOTICE OF FILING OF INTENT TO DISSOLVE FORGET-ME-NOT FOUNDATION OF ITASCA COUNTY Pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 317A.727, notice is hereby given that on August 25, 2016, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 317A.723, a Notice of Intent to Dissolve Forget-Me-Not Foundation of Itasca County, a Minnesota nonprofit corporation (the ‘Corporation’), was filed with the office of the Minnesota Secretary of State. Pursuant to the requirements of Minnesota Statutes, Section 317A.727, the following information is supplied to you as a known or potential creditor or claimant of the Corporation: a. The Corporation is in the process of a voluntary dissolution pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 317A.721. b. On August 25, 2016, the Corporation filed a Notice of Intent to Dissolve with the Minnesota Secretary of State pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 317A.723. c. The address of the office to which written claims against the Corporation must be presented is: Forget-Me-Not-Foundation c/o SELLMAN BORLAND & SIMON PLLC PO Box 37 Hibbing, Minnesota 55746 d. The date by which all the claims against the Corporation must be received pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 317A.727, Subd. 2(5), shall be January 6, 2017. SRNF October 6, 13, 20, 27, 2016 –––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––– –––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––– ORDER IN RE: Lots 6 and 7, Block 8, NASHWAUK; 212, 212 ½, 214, and 214 ½ Central Avenue, Nashwauk, Itasca County, Minnesota TO: Martin G. Grover and Cynthia M. Gordon-Grover YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED That the City Council of the City of Nashwauk has determined that the building located upon the above described property is in a dangerous or hazardous condition requiring the removal of the hazardous building itself. Specifically, the dangerous condition found by the Council is as follows: 1. Street side of building - suffers from inadequate maintenance. 2. East side concrete walls are failing and deteriorated. 3. Rear of building suffers from inadequate maintenance and dilapidation. 4. Roofing is missing in many areas. 5. The power has not been disconnected. 6. West side concrete walls are failing and deteriorated. 7. Noted water dumping on to the neighboring building. 8. Large holes in the roof have been letting water in for years. 9. Dead birds found in building. 10. Found the building not secured. 11. All the windows suffer from inadequate maintenance and deterioration. 12. Holes in building are allowing for animal infestation of noted squirrels and birds. 13. The ceiling has fallen out the second floor.