Legal notices: published October 20, 2016

Mortgage Foreclosures
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE
DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL
CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED
BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default
has occurred in the conditions of the following
described mortgage:
MORTGAGOR(S): Chris Clain and Anna
Clain, husband and wife
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration
Systems, Inc., a Delaware corporation,
as nominee for First Horizon Home
Loans, a division of First Tennessee Bank,
N.A.
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned
to: Federal National Mortgage
Association by assignment recorded on
February 16, 2012 as Document Number
A000661563 in the Of.ce of the County Recorder
of Itasca County, Minnesota.
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF
MORTGAGE: $151,000.00
DATE OF MORTGAGE:
November 30, 2007
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded
on December 6, 2007 as Document Number
A000617362 in the Of.ce of the County Recorder
of Itasca County, Minnesota.
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON
THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE
NOTICE: $157,925.79
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
The South Half (S 1/2) of Lot Eight (8), Section
Eleven (11), Township One Hundred
Forty-.ve (145) north, Range Twenty-.ve
(25), West of the Fifth Principal Meridian less
the highway right-of-way as described in
the .nal certi.cation in mortgages 42, page
628, Itasca County, Minnesota
STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY:
35105 STATE HIGHWAY 6, DEER RIVER,
MN 56636
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:
Itasca County, Minnesota
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc.
NAME OF MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR:
First Horizon Home Loans, a division of First
Tennessee Bank, N.A.
RESIDENTIAL SERVICER: Seterus, Inc.
TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:
11-211-4402
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE
IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:
100085200623949114
THAT no action or proceeding has been
instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining
secured by such mortgage, or any
part thereof, or, if the action or proceeding
has been instituted, that the same has been
discontinued, or that an execution upon the
judgment rendered therein has been returned
unsatis.ed, in whole or in part.
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained
in said mortgage, the above described
property will be sold by the Sheriff
of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
November 9, 2016 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Itasca County Sheriff’s
Office, 440 First Ave NE, Grand Rapids,
Minnesota
to pay the debt then secured by said
mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid
by the mortgagee, on the premises and the
costs and disbursements allowed by law.
The time allowed by law for redemption by
said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives
or assigns is six (6) months from the
date of sale.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:
Unless said mortgage is reinstated or
the property redeemed, or unless the time
for redemption is reduced by judicial order,
you must vacate the premises by 11:59
p.m. on May 9, 2017.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION
BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE
MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED
TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER
IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,
SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,
AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE
MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED
WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS
THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY
USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,
AND ARE ABANDONED.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL
OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE:
Anna Clain
Dated: September 7, 2016
FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION
Mortgagee
THE ACADEMY LAW GROUP, P.A.
By: /s/
Rebecca F. Schiller, Esq.
N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq.
*Curt N. Trisko, Esq.*
Samuel R. Coleman, Esq.
Attorneys for Mortgagee
The Academy Professional Building
25 North Dale Street
St. Paul, MN 55102
(651) 209-9760
(16-0870-FC02)
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM
A DEBT COLLECTOR.
Published in the
Scenic Range NewsForum
September 15, 22, 29,
October 6, 13, 20, 2016
594787
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default
has occurred in the conditions of the following
described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: July 11, 2008
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF
MORTGAGE: $43,200.00
MORTGAGOR(S):
Hoover H. Pohl, a single person
MORTGAGEE:
The First National Bank of Deerwood
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: July 15, 2008 Itasca County
Recorder
Document Number: A000623911
Transaction Agent: Not Applicable
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification
Number: Not Applicable
Lender or Broker:
The First National Bank of Deerwood
Residential Mortgage Servicer: The First
National Bank of Deerwood
Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:
Itasca
Property Address: 723 NW 8th Ave,
Grand Rapids, MN 55744-2329
Tax Parcel ID Number: 91-555-1015
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
The North Half of Lot 5, and all of Lot 4,
Block 10, Houghton’s Second Addition to
Grand Rapids, Itasca County, MN
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE
DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $40,329.08
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements
have been complied with; that no action
or proceeding has been instituted at law or
otherwise to recover the debt secured by
said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained
in said mortgage, the above-described
property will be sold by the Sheriff
of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
November 02, 2016 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,
Main Office Courthouse, 440 First Avenue
NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage
and taxes, if any, on said premises
and the costs and disbursements, including
attorney fees allowed by law, subject to
redemption within six (6) months from the
date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their
personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under
Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not
redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the
Mortgagor must vacate the property on or
before 11:59 p.m. on May 02, 2017, or the
next business day if May 02, 2017 falls on a
Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from .nancial obligation:
NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A
DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT
A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED
WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE
DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL
CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED
BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION
BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE
MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED
TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER
IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,
SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,
AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE
MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED
WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS
THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY
USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,
AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: August 06, 2016
MORTGAGEE:
The First National Bank of Deerwood
Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.
Attorneys for Mortgagee
7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200
Woodbury, MN 55125-2296
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 035996F01
Published in the
Scenic Range NewsForum
September 15, 22, 29,
October 6, 13, 20, 2016
594139
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE
DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL
CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED
BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default
has occurred in the conditions of the following
described mortgage:
MORTGAGOR(S): Jesse R. Erickson and
Melissa J. Erickson, husband and wife
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration
Systems, Inc., a Delaware corporation,
as nominee for American Pacific Mortgage
Corporation, a California corporation
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Ass
That default
signed to: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. by assignment
recorded on July 18, 2016 as
Document Number T000062436 in the
Office of the County Registrar of Titles of
Itasca County, Minnesota.
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF
MORTGAGE: $92,857.00
DATE OF MORTGAGE: June 4, 2012
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded
on June 8, 2012 and memorialized upon
Certificate of Title No. 23376 as Document
Number T000057580 in the Office of the
County Registrar of Titles of Itasca County,
Minnesota.
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON
THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE
NOTICE: $88,015.99
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
That part of Lot Six (6), Auditor`s Subdivision
Number 55, according to the plat
thereof on .le and of record in the of.ce of
the Registrar of Titles for said Itasca County,
Minnesota.
EXCEPT that part conveyed by Document
File No. 8374, described as follows:
“Beginning at the Northwesterly corner of
said Lot 6; thence Southeasterly, at right
angles to the Scenic Highway, for a distance
of 280 Feet; thence Northeasterly at right
angles to the last described line, a distance
of 92 Feet, more or less, to intersect the
North line of said Lot 6; thence West, along
the North line of said Lot 6, to the point of
beginning.”
AND EXCEPT that part conveyed by
Document File No. 9779, described as
follows: “Commencing at the Southwest
corner of said Lot 6, at the point where
the South line of Lot 6 intersects the East
boundary of the Scenic Highway; thence
Northeasterly along said East Boundary of
said highway a distance of 100 Feet; thence
East parallel to the South boundary of Lot 6
a distance of 250 Feet; thence South parallel
to the East boundary of Lot 6 to a point
on the South boundary of the said Lot 6;
thence West along the said South boundary
back to the point of beginning, containing .6
acres, more or less.”
AND EXCEPT that part conveyed by
Document File No. 21057, described as
follows: “Commencing at the Southwest
corner of said Lot 6, at the point where
the South line of Lot 6 intersects the East
boundary of the Scenic Highway; thence
Northeasterly along said East boundary of
said Highway a distance of 100 Feet; thence
East parallel to the South boundary of Lot 6
a distance of 250 Feet to the point of beginning
of the tract to be described; thence
West parallel to the South boundary of Lot 6
a distance of 250 Feet; thence Northeasterly
along the East boundary of Scenic Highway
a distance of 75 Feet; thence de¥ect to
the right 90 degrees a distance of 230 Feet,
more or less, to a point of intersection with
a line extended from the point of beginning
which is parallel to the East line of said Lot
6; thence South to the point of beginning.”
Itasca County, Minnesota
REGISTERED PROPERTY
STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY:
33312 SCENIC HWY, BOVEY, MN 55709
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:
Itasca County, Minnesota
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc.
NAME OF MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR:
American Pacific Mortgage Corporation, a
California corporation
RESIDENTIAL SERVICER:
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:
97-433-0065
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE
IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:
100279300000432423
THAT no action or proceeding has been
instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining
secured by such mortgage, or any
part thereof, or, if the action or proceeding
has been instituted, that the same has been
discontinued, or that an execution upon the
judgment rendered therein has been returned
unsatis.ed, in whole or in part.
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained
in said mortgage, the above described
property will be sold by the Sheriff
of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
December 7, 2016 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Itasca County Sheriff’s
Office, 440 First Ave NE, Grand Rapids,
Minnesota
to pay the debt then secured by said
mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid
by the mortgagee, on the premises and the
costs and disbursements allowed by law.
The time allowed by law for redemption by
said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives
or assigns is six (6) months from the
date of sale.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:
Unless said mortgage is reinstated or
the property redeemed, or unless the time
for redemption is reduced by judicial order,
you must vacate the premises by 11:59
p.m. on June 7, 2017.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION
BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE
MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED
TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER
IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,
SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,
AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE
MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED
WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS
THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY
USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,
AND ARE ABANDONED.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL
OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE:
None
Dated: October 7, 2016
WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.
Mortgagee
THE ACADEMY LAW GROUP, P.A.
By: /s/
Rebecca F. Schiller, Esq.
N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq.
*Curt N. Trisko, Esq.*
Samuel R. Coleman, Esq.
Attorneys for Mortgagee
The Academy Professional Building
25 North Dale Street
St. Paul, MN 55102
(651) 209-9760
(16-1420-FC01)
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM
A DEBT COLLECTOR.
Published in the
Scenic Range NewsForum
October 13, 20, 27,
November 3, 10, 17, 2016
608115
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
15-099735
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE
DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL
CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED
BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default
has occurred in the conditions of the following
described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: August 22, 2011
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF
MORTGAGE: $114,034.00
MORTGAGOR(S):
Nathan T. Rice, a single person
MORTGAGEE: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE
ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
SERVICER: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed August
24, 2011, Itasca County Recorder, as
Document Number A000656465
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Lots Ten (10) and Eleven (11), Block One
(1), Rasmussen Addition to Deer River
PROPERTY ADDRESS:
817 1st St NE, Deer River, MN 56636
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:
89-560-0140
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:
Itasca
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON
THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE
NOTICE: $106,402.71
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements
have been complied with; that no action
or proceeding has been instituted at law or
otherwise to recover the debt secured by
said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained
in said mortgage, the above described
property will be sold by the Sheriff
of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
November 16, 2016, 10:00 am
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,
Civil Process Of.ce, 440 1st Avenue NE,
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage
and taxes, if any, on said premises
and the costs and disbursements, including
attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption
within 6 months from the date of
said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal
representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:
If the real estate is an owner-occupied,
single-family dwelling, unless otherwise
provided by law, the date on or before which
the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property,
if the mortgage is not reinstated under section
580.30 or the property is not redeemed
under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on May
16, 2017, or the next business day if May
16, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal
holiday.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION
BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE
MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED
TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS
ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES
SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG
OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED
PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL
DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5
UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR
AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE
ABANDONED.
Dated: September 19, 2016
Wells Fargo Bank, NA
Mortgagee
SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP
BY /s/
Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559
Diane F. Mach - 273788
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X
Attorneys for Mortgagee
12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200
Burnsville, MN 55337
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A
DEBT COLLECTOR
Published in the
Scenic Range NewsForum
September 22, 29,
October 6, 13, 20, 27, 2016
599444
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE
DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL
CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED
BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default
has occurred in the conditions of the following
described mortgage:
MORTGAGOR(S):
Bennett D. Kellin, an unmarried man
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration
Systems, Inc., a Delaware corporation,
as nominee for Charterwest Mortgage,
LLC, a Colorado limited liability company
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned
to: CitiMortgage, Inc. by assignment
recorded on November 2, 2012 as
Document Number A670040 in the Of.ce
of the County Recorder of Itasca County,
Minnesota; thereafter assigned to Federal
National Mortgage Association by assignment
recorded on March 3, 2016 as Document
Number A000701352 in the Of.ce of
the County Recorder of Itasca County, Minnesota.
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF
MORTGAGE: $120,000.00
DATE OF MORTGAGE:
December 31, 2003
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded
on January 9, 2004 as Document Number
A567630 in the Office of the County Recorder
of Itasca County, Minnesota.
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON
THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE
NOTICE: $144,946.67
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Lots 5,6,7 and 8, Block 4, Houghton`s Addition
to Grand Rapids, Itasca County, Minnesota
STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 623
NW 9TH ST, GRAND RAPIDS, MN 55744
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:
Itasca County, Minnesota
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc.
NAME OF MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR:
Charterwest Mortgage, LLC, a Colorado
limited liability company
RESIDENTIAL SERVICER: Seterus, Inc.
TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:
91-550-0420
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE
IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:
100262708120300065
THAT no action or proceeding has been
instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining
secured by such mortgage, or any
part thereof, or, if the action or proceeding
has been instituted, that the same has been
discontinued, or that an execution upon the
judgment rendered therein has been returned
unsatis.ed, in whole or in part.
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained
in said mortgage, the above described
property will be sold by the Sheriff
of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
November 30, 2016 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Itasca County Sheriff’s
Office, 440 First Ave NE, Grand Rapids,
Minnesota
to pay the debt then secured by said
mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid
by the mortgagee, on the premises and the
costs and disbursements allowed by law.
The time allowed by law for redemption by
said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives
or assigns is six (6) months from the
date of sale.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:
Unless said mortgage is reinstated or
the property redeemed, or unless the time
for redemption is reduced by judicial order,
you must vacate the premises by 11:59
p.m. on May 30, 2017.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION
BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE
MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED
TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER
IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,
SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,
AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE
MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED
WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS
THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY
USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,
AND ARE ABANDONED.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL
OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE:
None
Dated: October 3, 2016
FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION
Mortgagee
THE ACADEMY LAW GROUP, P.A.
By: /s/
Rebecca F. Schiller, Esq.
N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq.
*Curt N. Trisko, Esq.*
Samuel R. Coleman, Esq.
Attorneys for Mortgagee
The Academy Professional Building
25 North Dale Street
St. Paul, MN 55102
(651) 209-9760
(16-1405-FC01)
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM
A DEBT COLLECTOR.
Published in the
Scenic Range NewsForum
October 6, 13, 20, 27,
November 3, 10, 2016
605736
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
16-104580
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE
DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL
CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED
BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default
has occurred in the conditions of the following
described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: August 6, 2015
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF
MORTGAGE: $96,662.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Spencer T. Schjenken
and Alisha K. Schjenken, husband and wife
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc.
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc.
MIN#: 100061907000530055
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE
ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:
Summit Mortgage Corporation
SERVICER: Cenlar FSB
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed August
12, 2015, Itasca County Recorder, as
Document Number A000696015
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned
to: AmeriHome Mortgage Company,
LLC
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Southeast Quarter of the Northwest
Quarter (SE 1/4 NW 1/4) and the Northeast
Quarter of the Southwest Quarter (NE 1/4
SW 1/4) of Section Thirty (30), Township
Fifty-six (56) North, Range Twenty-six (26)
West of the Fourth Principal Meridian
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 39531 County
Rd 171, Cohasset, MN 55721
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:
64-030-2400
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:
Itasca
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON
THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE
NOTICE: $98,436.43
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements
have been complied with; that no action
or proceeding has been instituted at law or
otherwise to recover the debt secured by
said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained
in said mortgage, the above described
property will be sold by the Sheriff
of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
December 14, 2016, 10:00 am
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,
Civil Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE,
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage
and taxes, if any, on said premises
and the costs and disbursements, including
attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption
within 12 months from the date of
said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal
representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:
If the real estate is an owner-occupied,
single-family dwelling, unless otherwise
provided by law, the date on or before which
the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property,
if the mortgage is not reinstated under section
580.30 or the property is not redeemed
under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on December
14, 2017, or the next business day
if December 14, 2017 falls on a Saturday,
Sunday or legal holiday.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION
BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE
MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED
TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS
ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES
SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG
OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED
PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL
DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5
UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR
AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE
ABANDONED.
Dated: October 17, 2016
AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC
Assignee of Mortgagee
SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP
BY /s/
Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559
Diane F. Mach - 273788
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X
Attorneys for Mortgagee
12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200
Burnsville, MN 55337
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM
A DEBT COLLECTOR
Published in the
Scenic Range NewsForum
October 20, 27,
November 3, 10, 17, 24, 2016
611310
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
16-104715
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE
DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL
CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED
BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default
has occurred in the conditions of the following
described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE:
October 12, 2006
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF
MORTGAGE: $123,000.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Jason K Smith, Single
MORTGAGEE: Bank of America, N.A.
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE
ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:
Bank of America, N.A.
SERVICER: Bank of America, N.A.
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed November
2, 2006, Itasca County Recorder, as
Document Number A000604600
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
The North 150 feet of the South 500 feet,
Except the West 737 feet thereof in Government
Lot Six (6), Section Ten (10), Township
Fifty-seven (57) North of Range Twenty-four
(24), West of the Fourth Principal Meridian,
Itasca County, Minnesota
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 38571 Scenic
Highway, Bovey, MN 55709
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:
23-010-2304
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:
Itasca
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON
THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE
NOTICE: $108,837.24
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements
have been complied with; that no action
or proceeding has been instituted at law or
otherwise to recover the debt secured by
said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained
in said mortgage, the above described
property will be sold by the Sheriff
of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
December 14, 2016, 10:00am
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,
Civil Process Office, 440 1st Avenue NE,
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage
and taxes, if any, on said premises
and the costs and disbursements, including
attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption
within 6 months from the date of
said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal
representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:
If the real estate is an owner-occupied,
single-family dwelling, unless otherwise
provided by law, the date on or before which
the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property,
if the mortgage is not reinstated under section
580.30 or the property is not redeemed
under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on June
14, 2017, or the next business day if June
14, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal
holiday.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION
BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE
MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED
TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS
ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES
SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG
OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED
PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL
DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5
UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR
AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE
ABANDONED.
Dated: October 17, 2016
BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.
Mortgagee
SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP
BY /s/
Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559
Diane F. Mach - 273788
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X
Attorneys for Mortgagee
12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200
Burnsville, MN 55337
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM
A DEBT COLLECTOR
Published in the
Scenic Range NewsForum
October 20, 27,
November 3, 10, 17, 24, 2016
611315
Postponements
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default
has occurred in the conditions of the following
described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE:
February 22, 2012
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF
MORTGAGE: $25,000.00
MORTGAGOR(S):
Patricia Mannila-Lokken, unmarried
MORTGAGEE:
U.S. Bank National Association ND
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: March 13, 2012 Itasca County
Recorder
Document Number: A000662469
Transaction Agent: Not Applicable
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification
Number: Not Applicable
Lender or Broker:
U.S. Bank National Association ND
Residential Mortgage Servicer:
U.S. Bank National Association successor
by merger to U.S. Bank National Association
ND
Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:
Itasca
Property Address: 626 W 1st Ave Unit
177, Keewatin, MN 55753
Tax Parcel ID Number: 92-450-1355
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Situated in Itasca County, Minnesota: Lots
Twenty-seven (27) and Twenty-eight (28),
Block 13, Sargent Addition to Keewatin,
Itasca County, State of Minnesota
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE
DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $23,238.59
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements
have been complied with; that no action
or proceeding has been instituted at law or
otherwise to recover the debt secured by
said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained
in said mortgage, the above-described
property will be sold by the Sheriff
of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
September 28, 2016 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office,
Main Office Courthouse, 440 First Avenue
NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage
and taxes, if any, on said premises
and the costs and disbursements, including
attorney fees allowed by law, subject to
redemption within six (6) months from the
date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their
personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under
Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not
redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the
Mortgagor must vacate the property on or
before 11:59 p.m. on March 28, 2017, or the
next business day if March 28, 2017 falls on
a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from .nancial obligation:
NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A
DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT
A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED
WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE
DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL
CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED
BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION
BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE
MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED
TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER
IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,
SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,
AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE
MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED
WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS
THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY
USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,
AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: July 11, 2016
MORTGAGEE: U.S. Bank National Association
successor by merger to U.S. Bank National
Association ND
Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.
Attorneys for Mortgagee
7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200
Woodbury, MN 55125-2296
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 036010F01
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled
for September 28, 2016 at 10:00 AM has
been postponed to November 16, 2016 at
10:00 AM in the Sheriff’s Main Office, Main
Office Courthouse, 440 First Avenue NE,
Grand Rapids, Minnesota in said County
and State.
DATED: September 08, 2016
MORTGAGEE: U.S. Bank National Association
successor by merger to U.S. Bank National
Association N.D.
Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.
Attorneys for Mortgagee:
Lawrence A. Wilford
James A. Geske
7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200
Woodbury, MN 55125-2296
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 036010F01
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled
for November 16, 2016 at 10:00 AM has
been postponed to December 21, 2016 at
10:00 AM in the Sheriff’s Main Office, Main
Office Courthouse, 440 First Avenue NE,
Grand Rapids, Minnesota in said County
and State.
DATED: October 13, 2016
MORTGAGEE:
U.S. Bank National Association successor
by merger to U.S. Bank National Association
N.D.
Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.
Attorneys for Mortgagee:
Lawrence A. Wilford
James A. Geske
7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200
Woodbury, MN 55125-2296
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 036010F01
Published in the
Scenic Range NewsForum
October 20, 2016
610618
NOTICE OF
GENERAL ELECTION
CITY OF TACONITE
The persons qualified to vote in the General Election to be held in the City of Taconite, Itasca County, Minnesota, are hereby notified that the General Election in the said City of Taconite, Itasca County, Minnesota will be held on Tuesday the 8th day of November, 2016 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the following established voting place in the said City of Taconite
Notice is hereby given: that a General election will be held in all the Election Precincts of the above named City at 28 Haynes at the (Taconite Community Center) in said Precinct, Tuesday, the Eighth (8) day of November, 2016 for the purpose of electing Officers for the following offices to wit:
The officers to be elected at such election are:
One Mayor (for term of 2 years)
Deacon Kyllander
Write-in_______________
Two Councilpersons (for a term of 4 years)
James (Melon) Camilli
Lee Finke Jr.
Write-in _______________
One Treasurer (for a term of 4 years)
Kris Hanson
Write-in_______________
By Order of the –
City Council City of Taconite
Itasca County Minnesota
Michael Troumbly, City Clerk
NOTICE OF GENERAL ELECTION
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 316
GREENWAY PUBLIC SCHOOLS
STATE OF MINNESOTA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the general election has been called and will be held in and for Independent School District No. 316 Greenway Public Schools, State of Minnesota, on Tuesday, the 8th day of November, 2016, for the purpose of electing three school board members for four year terms. The ballot shall provide as follows:
–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
INSTRUCTIONS TO VOTERS
To vote, completely fill in the oval(s)
next to your choice(s) like this:
–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
SCHOOL BOARD MEMBER
VOTE FOR UP TO THREE *
–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
Michael S. Williams
Gary (Nels) Gustason
Fred Tanner
_____________
write-in, if any
_____________
write-in, if any
_____________
write-in, if any
–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
The precincts and polling places and the voting hours at those polling places for this general election shall be the same as those for the state general election.
Any eligible voter residing in the school district may vote at said election at the polling place designated above for the precinct in which he or she resides.
A voter must be registered to vote to be eligible to vote in this election. An unregistered individual may register to vote at the polling place on election day.
Dated: July 27, 2016
BY ORDER OF THE SCHOOL BOARD
/s/ LaNea Johnson
School District Clerk
SAMPLE
TOWN ELECTION BALLOT
TOWN OF LAWRENCE
November 8, 2016
Put an (X) in the square opposite the name of each candidate you wish to vote for.
TOWN SUPERVISOR A
VOTE FOR ONE
write-in, if any
TOWN CLERK
VOTE FOR ONE
Karen Elander
write-in, if any
Notice to the Voters of Nashwauk Township
Notice is hereby given to the voters of Nashwauk Township that an Election of Officers for the Township of Nashwauk will be held on Tuesday, November 8TH, 2016. The election polls will be open from 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM in the following precincts:
• Nashwauk #1: Nashwauk Village Hall
• Nashwauk #2: Nashwauk Township
Community Center
The offices to be filled are:
Supervisor B: 4 year term
Candidate: Jeffery Ekholm
Candidate: Marc Engel
Supervisor C: 4 year term
Candidate: Warren Stolp
Candidate: Kris Clusiau
Treasurer: 4 year term
Candidate: Nichole Place
Posted this 6th day of October, 2016
Karine Woodman
Nashwauk Township Clerk
NOTICE BIENNIAL ELECTION
CITY OF COLERAINE
ITASCA COUNTY, MN
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 8th, 2016
MAYOR - TWO YEAR TERM: VOTE FOR ONE
Jim Hagen
COUNCILPERSON - FOUR YEAR TERM:
VOTE FOR TWO:
Ryan Stish
Jeff Troumbly
CITY OF COLERAINE VOTING POLLS WILL BE IN THE NYBERG COMMUNITY CENTER
LOCATED AT 302 ROOSEVELT STREET
COLERAINE, MN 55722
POLLS WILL OPEN AT 7:00 A.M. AND
CLOSE AT 8:00 P.M.
––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
NOTICE OF FILING OF
INTENT TO DISSOLVE
FORGET-ME-NOT FOUNDATION
OF ITASCA COUNTY
Pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 317A.727, notice is hereby given that on August 25, 2016, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 317A.723, a Notice of Intent to Dissolve Forget-Me-Not Foundation of Itasca County, a Minnesota nonprofit corporation (the ‘Corporation’), was filed with the office of the Minnesota Secretary of State.
Pursuant to the requirements of Minnesota Statutes, Section 317A.727, the following information is supplied to you as a known or potential creditor or claimant of the Corporation:
a. The Corporation is in the process of a voluntary dissolution pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 317A.721.
b. On August 25, 2016, the Corporation filed a Notice of Intent to Dissolve with the Minnesota Secretary of State pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 317A.723.
c. The address of the office to which written claims against the Corporation must be presented is:
Forget-Me-Not-Foundation
c/o SELLMAN BORLAND
& SIMON PLLC
PO Box 37
Hibbing, Minnesota 55746
d. The date by which all the claims against the Corporation must be received pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 317A.727, Subd. 2(5), shall be January 6, 2017.
SRNF October 6, 13, 20, 27, 2016
––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
ORDER
IN RE:
Lots 6 and 7, Block 8, NASHWAUK; 212, 212 ½, 214, and
214 ½ Central Avenue, Nashwauk, Itasca County, Minnesota
TO:
Martin G. Grover and
Cynthia M. Gordon-Grover
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED That the City Council of the City of Nashwauk has determined that the building located upon the above described property is in a dangerous or hazardous condition requiring the removal of the hazardous building itself. Specifically, the dangerous condition found by the Council is as follows:
1. Street side of building - suffers from inadequate maintenance.
2. East side concrete walls are failing and deteriorated.
3. Rear of building suffers from inadequate maintenance and dilapidation.
4. Roofing is missing in many areas.
5. The power has not been disconnected.
6. West side concrete walls are failing and deteriorated.
7. Noted water dumping on to the neighboring building.
8. Large holes in the roof have been letting water in for years.
9. Dead birds found in building.
10. Found the building not secured.
11. All the windows suffer from inadequate maintenance and deterioration.
12. Holes in building are allowing for animal infestation of noted squirrels and birds.
13. The ceiling has fallen out the second floor.
14. Rain gutter is running through building, with water standing on the roof.
Pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 463.16, the governing body of the City has the right to order the abatement of such dangerous condition.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED That the dangerous conditions must be corrected within 30 days from the date of the receipt of this Order. Further, the City of Nashwauk has the authority pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 463.17 to move the District Court of Itasca County for a summary enforcement of this Order unless corrective action is taken or an answer filed within 20 days from the date of the service. If no answer is filed, the Court may enter a judgment fixing a time after which the governing body may proceed with the enforcement of this Order. The City shall have the right to raze or remove the building and to charge the real estate with the costs of the repairs or removal pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 463.21.
Dated this 26th day of July, 2016.
Signed
/s/ April Kurtock
April Kurtock, Clerk
SRNF October 6, 13, 20, 27, 2016
––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
NOTICE OF ELECTION
CITY OF CALUMET
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 8, 2016
ITASCA COUNTY
Notice is hereby given that the Regular City Election of the City of Calumet, in the County of Itasca, State of Minnesota will be held on November 8, 2016, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. in the Calumet City Council Chambers in the City of Calumet to fill the following offices:
MAYOR - CITY OF CALUMET
(Vote for one)
• Ginner Roberts
• John Tuorila
• Write-in, if any __________
COUNCILPERSON - CITY OF CALUMET
(Vote for two)
• Tim Zaren
• Daniel Strand
• Write-in, if any __________
ONE TREASURER - CITY OF CALUMET
(Vote for one)
• Wendy Shevich
• Write-in, if any __________
APRIL SERICH CITY CLERK
CITY OF CALUMET
NOTICE BIENNIAL ELECTION
CITY OF MARBLE
ITASCA COUNTY, MN
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 8TH, 2016
MAYOR – TWO YEAR TERM:
VOTE FOR ONE.
Daidre Breen
COUNCILPERSON – FOUR YEAR TERM:
VOTE FOR ONE.
Al Guddeck
CITY CLERK – FOUR YEAR TERM
VOTE FOR ONE.
Tracey Schwartz
CITY OF MARBLE VOTING POLLS WILL BE IN THE GREENWAY TOWNSHIP HALL
LOCATED AT 300 ALICE AVENUE
MARBLE, MN 55764
POLLS WILL OPEN FROM 7AM TO 8PM
NOTICE OF
GENERAL ELECTION
The persons qualified to vote in the General Election to be held in the City of Nashwauk, Itasca County, Minnesota, are hereby notified that the General Election in the said City of Nashwauk, Itasca County, Minnesota will be held on Tuesday, the 8th day of November, 2016 between the hours of 7:00 am to 8:00 p.m. at the following established voting places in the said City of Nashwauk.
Notice is hereby given: that a General election will be held in all the Election Precincts of the above named City at 301 Central Avenue at the (Memorial Building) in said Precinct, Tuesday, the Eighth (8) day of November, 2016 for the purpose of electing Officers for the following offices to wit:
The officers to be elected at such election are:
One Mayor
(for term of 2 years)
Two Councilmembers
(for terms of 4 years)
By Order of the -
City Council City of Nashwauk
Itasca County Minnesota
April Kurtock,
City Administrator/City Clerk
NOTICE OF GENERAL ELECTION
To the Voters of the Township of Balsam in the county of Itasca, State of Minnesota:
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That the General Election will be held in all the Election Precincts of Balsam Township at
Balsam Town Hall
41388 Scenic Highway
Bovey, MN 55709
In said Precinct, on Tuesday, the Eighth (8th) day of November, 2016, at which the polls will be open from the hour of 7:00 AM to the hour of 8:00 PM.
Unregistered voters may register at that time.
Rebecca Olson
Clerk of Balsam Township
CITY OF LA PRAIRIE
NOTICE OF
MUNICIPAL ELECTION
POLLS WILL BE OPEN
at CITY HALL, 15 PARK DRIVE
on
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 8, 2016
FROM 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
For the following purpose:
To Elect one (1) Mayor for a 2-year term
To Elect two (2) Council members for a 4-year term
ATTEST: Arlana Hess
City Clerk
CITY OF KEEWATIN NOTICE OF GENERAL ELECTION
Notice is hereby given to the voters of, The City Keewatin that an Election of Officers for Keewatin will be held on Tuesday, November 8th, 2016. The election polls will open at 7:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the Keewatin Community Center, 215 N 1st Street Keewatin.
The officers to be elected at such election are:
MAYOR (2 YEAR TERM)
William King
Write in, if any: __________
TWO COUNCIL MEMBERS (4 year term)
Vote for two
JEFFREY A. GRAVES
ROBERTA KOPRIVEC
Write in, if any: __________
ONE CITY TREASURER (4 YEAR TERM)
MELISSA DURANT
Write in, if any: __________
BOARD OF CANVASS NOVEMBER 16, 2016
The Keewatin City Council will hold the Board of Canvassing on Wednesday, November 16, 2016 at 5:00 P.M. for the purpose of canvassing the results of the election held on November 8, 2016 and to declare the winners. The Board of Canvass will take place in City Hall Council Chambers at 127 West 3rd Avenue, Keewatin, Minnesota.
Dated: October 17, 2016
Susan K. Thronson,
Deputy Clerk City of Keewatin
––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
CITY OF KEEWATIN
A regular meeting of the city council was held on Wednesday, September 28, 2016 at 5:00 PM in the council chambers.
Members present: Mayor King; Council: Koprivec, Clusiau, Graves, Attorney Dimich, and Clerk Maras.
A motion was made by Koprivec and seconded by Clusiau to accept the items on the consent agenda as submitted:
1. Accept the minutes of the September 14, 2016 regular meeting
2. Accept the minutes of the September 15, 2016 Library Board Meeting
3. Approve the payroll
4. Pay the bills
Motion Carried.
There was a discussion on the property located at 118 Fourth Avenue West as to what the City of Keewatin thought was a fair price for the property. The council was thinking between $2,000 - $2,500 is a reasonable asking price.
ADD-ON
A discussion was held to have CRD come to the next meeting on October 12, 2016 to discuss IRRRB funds that are coming available.
A motion was made by Clusiau and seconded by Koprivec to allow MN Power to do a pole inspection up to 200 poles at $15.00 per pole. Motion Carried.
SALE Saturday October 1st, 2016 from 9-1 at the Senior Citizens Building!!!
A motion was made by Koprivec and seconded by Clusiau to adjourn. Motion Carried.
Mayor King
City Clerk, Tawnya Maras
CITY OF KEEWATIN
VENDOR PAYMENTS
Check/Receipt
CHECK # Date Search Name Amount
053261 10/12/16 AMERI PRIDE $133.37
053262 10/12/16 DIMICH LAW OFFICE $560.00
053263 10/12/16 FASTENAL COMPANY $28.56
053264 10/12/16 FORT & COMPANY $6,500.00
053265 10/12/16 GUARDIAN PEST SOLUTIONS INC $63.00
053266 10/12/16 KEEWATIN FIRE RELIEF ASSN. $12,451.50
053267 10/12/16 KEEWATIN SINCLAIR $729.28
053268 10/12/16 MEDIACOM $49.95
053269 10/12/16 MINNESOTA ENERGY RESOURCE INC $522.58
053270 10/12/16 MINNESOTA MUNICIPAL UTILITIES $4,500.00
053271 10/12/16 NAPA AUTO PARTS $21.09
053272 10/12/16 NASHWAUK HARDWARE HANK INC. $11.22
053273 10/12/16 NORTHERN BUSINESS PROD $568.09
053274 10/12/16 POLICE SAVINGS $29.99
053275 10/12/16 PUBLIC UTILITIES $168.99
053276 10/12/16 RANGE PAPER $93.06
053277 10/12/16 SCENIC RANGE NEWSFORUM $248.85
053278 10/12/16 VERIZON WIRELESS $26.02
$26,705.55
SRNF October 20, 2016
––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
CITY OF BOVEY
NOTICE OF GENERAL ELECTION
The persons qualified to vote in the General Election to be held in the City of Bovey, Itasca County, Minnesota, are hereby notified that the General Election in the said City of Bovey, Itasca County, Minnesota will be held on Tuesday, the 8th day of November, 2016 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. at the Bovey City Hall, 402 2nd Street, Bovey, Minnesota.
The officers to be elected at such election are:
MAYOR (2 year term)
Vote for one
Michael Bibich
Robert Stein
Write in, if any:__________
COUNCIL MEMBER (4 year term)
Vote for up to two
Gina Smith
Bryan Johnson
Deborah Trboyevich
Dick Foss
Write in, if any:__________
Write in, if any:__________
BOARD OF CANVASS
November 16, 2016
The Bovey City Council will hold the Board of Canvass on Wednesday, November 16, 2016 at 6:00 p.m. for the purpose of canvassing the results of the election held on November 8, 2016 and to declare the winners. The Board of Canvass will take place in the Club Room of Bovey City Hall, 402 2nd Street, Bovey, Minnesota.
TARA DEGUISEPPI, CLERK
CITY OF BOVEY