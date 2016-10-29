Legal notices: published October 27, 2016

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE

DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL

CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED

BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default

has occurred in the conditions of the following

described mortgage:

MORTGAGOR(S): Jesse R. Erickson and

Melissa J. Erickson, husband and wife

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration

Systems, Inc., a Delaware corporation,

as nominee for American Paci.c Mortgage

Corporation, a California corporation

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned

to: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. by assignment

recorded on July 18, 2016 as

Document Number T000062436 in the

Of.ce of the County Registrar of Titles of

Itasca County, Minnesota.

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF

MORTGAGE: $92,857.00

DATE OF MORTGAGE: June 4, 2012

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded

on June 8, 2012 and memorialized upon

Certi.cate of Title No. 23376 as Document

Number T000057580 in the Of.ce of the

County Registrar of Titles of Itasca County,

Minnesota.

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON

THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE

NOTICE: $88,015.99

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

That part of Lot Six (6), Auditor`s Subdivision

Number 55, according to the plat

thereof on .le and of record in the of.ce of

the Registrar of Titles for said Itasca County,

Minnesota.

EXCEPT that part conveyed by Document

File No. 8374, described as follows:

“Beginning at the Northwesterly corner of

said Lot 6; thence Southeasterly, at right

angles to the Scenic Highway, for a distance

of 280 Feet; thence Northeasterly at right

angles to the last described line, a distance

of 92 Feet, more or less, to intersect the

North line of said Lot 6; thence West, along

the North line of said Lot 6, to the point of

beginning.”

AND EXCEPT that part conveyed by

Document File No. 9779, described as

follows: “Commencing at the Southwest

corner of said Lot 6, at the point where

the South line of Lot 6 intersects the East

boundary of the Scenic Highway; thence

Northeasterly along said East Boundary of

said highway a distance of 100 Feet; thence

East parallel to the South boundary of Lot 6

a distance of 250 Feet; thence South parallel

to the East boundary of Lot 6 to a point

on the South boundary of the said Lot 6;

thence West along the said South boundary

back to the point of beginning, containing .6

acres, more or less.”

AND EXCEPT that part conveyed by

Document File No. 21057, described as

follows: “Commencing at the Southwest

corner of said Lot 6, at the point where

the South line of Lot 6 intersects the East

boundary of the Scenic Highway; thence

Northeasterly along said East boundary of

said Highway a distance of 100 Feet; thence

East parallel to the South boundary of Lot 6

a distance of 250 Feet to the point of beginning

of the tract to be described; thence

West parallel to the South boundary of Lot 6

a distance of 250 Feet; thence Northeasterly

along the East boundary of Scenic Highway

a distance of 75 Feet; thence de¥ect to

the right 90 degrees a distance of 230 Feet,

more or less, to a point of intersection with

a line extended from the point of beginning

which is parallel to the East line of said Lot

6; thence South to the point of beginning.”

Itasca County, Minnesota

REGISTERED PROPERTY

STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY:

33312 SCENIC HWY, BOVEY, MN 55709

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Itasca County, Minnesota

TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc.

NAME OF MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR:

American Paci.c Mortgage Corporation, a

California corporation

RESIDENTIAL SERVICER:

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:

97-433-0065

TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE

IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:

100279300000432423

THAT no action or proceeding has been

instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining

secured by such mortgage, or any

part thereof, or, if the action or proceeding

has been instituted, that the same has been

discontinued, or that an execution upon the

judgment rendered therein has been returned

unsatis.ed, in whole or in part.

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained

in said mortgage, the above described

property will be sold by the Sheriff

of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

December 7, 2016 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Itasca County Sheriff’s

Of.ce, 440 First Ave NE, Grand Rapids,

Minnesota

to pay the debt then secured by said

mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid

by the mortgagee, on the premises and the

costs and disbursements allowed by law.

The time allowed by law for redemption by

said mortgagor(s), their personal represent

tatives or assigns is six (6) months from the

date of sale.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:

Unless said mortgage is reinstated or

the property redeemed, or unless the time

for redemption is reduced by judicial order,

you must vacate the premises by 11:59

p.m. on June 7, 2017.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION

BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE

MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED

TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER

IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,

SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,

AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE

MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED

WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS

THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY

USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,

AND ARE ABANDONED.

MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL

OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE:

None

Dated: October 7, 2016

WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.

Mortgagee

THE ACADEMY LAW GROUP, P.A.

By: /s/

Rebecca F. Schiller, Esq.

N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq.

*Curt N. Trisko, Esq.*

Samuel R. Coleman, Esq.

Attorneys for Mortgagee

The Academy Professional Building

25 North Dale Street

St. Paul, MN 55102

(651) 209-9760

(16-1420-FC01)

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM

A DEBT COLLECTOR.

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE

DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL

CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED

BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default

has occurred in the conditions of the following

described mortgage:

MORTGAGOR(S):

Bennett D. Kellin, an unmarried man

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration

Systems, Inc., a Delaware corporation,

as nominee for Charterwest Mortgage,

LLC, a Colorado limited liability company

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned

to: CitiMortgage, Inc. by assignment

recorded on November 2, 2012 as

Document Number A670040 in the Of.ce

of the County Recorder of Itasca County,

Minnesota; thereafter assigned to Federal

National Mortgage Association by assignment

recorded on March 3, 2016 as Document

Number A000701352 in the Of.ce of

the County Recorder of Itasca County, Minnesota.

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF

MORTGAGE: $120,000.00

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

December 31, 2003

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded

on January 9, 2004 as Document Number

A567630 in the Of.ce of the County Recorder

of Itasca County, Minnesota.

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON

THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE

NOTICE: $144,946.67

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

Lots 5,6,7 and 8, Block 4, Houghton`s Addition

to Grand Rapids, Itasca County, Minnesota

STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 623

NW 9TH ST, GRAND RAPIDS, MN 55744

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Itasca County, Minnesota

TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc.

NAME OF MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR:

Charterwest Mortgage, LLC, a Colorado

limited liability company

RESIDENTIAL SERVICER: Seterus, Inc.

TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:

91-550-0420

TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE

IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:

100262708120300065

THAT no action or proceeding has been

instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining

secured by such mortgage, or any

part thereof, or, if the action or proceeding

has been instituted, that the same has been

discontinued, or that an execution upon the

judgment rendered therein has been returned

unsatis.ed, in whole or in part.

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained

in said mortgage, the above described

property will be sold by the Sheriff

of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

November 30, 2016 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Itasca County Sheriff’s

Of.ce, 440 First Ave NE, Grand Rapids,

Minnesota

to pay the debt then secured by said

mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid

by the mortgagee, on the premises and the

costs and disbursements allowed by law.

The time allowed by law for redemption by

said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives

or assigns is six (6) months from the

date of sale.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPE

ERTY: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or

the property redeemed, or unless the time

for redemption is reduced by judicial order,

you must vacate the premises by 11:59

p.m. on May 30, 2017.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION

BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE

MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED

TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER

IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,

SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,

AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE

MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED

WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS

THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY

USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,

AND ARE ABANDONED.

MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL

OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE:

None

Dated: October 3, 2016

FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION

Mortgagee

THE ACADEMY LAW GROUP, P.A.

By: /s/

Rebecca F. Schiller, Esq.

N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq.

*Curt N. Trisko, Esq.*

Samuel R. Coleman, Esq.

Attorneys for Mortgagee

The Academy Professional Building

25 North Dale Street

St. Paul, MN 55102

(651) 209-9760

(16-1405-FC01)

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM

A DEBT COLLECTOR.

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default

has occurred in the conditions of the following

described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: July 23, 2011

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF

MORTGAGE: $129,000.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Raymond Nix, Surviving

Tenants of Judy A. Nix who died on or

about May 9, 2009, a single person

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for

American Advisors Group, its successors

and/or assigns

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: November 03, 2011 Itasca

County Recorder

Document Number: A000658472

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: Nationstar Mortgage

LLC d/b/a Champion Mortgage Company

Dated: August 24, 2016

Recorded: September 12, 2016 Itasca

County Recorder

Document Number: A000706496

Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identi.cation

Number: 1009400-0005001282-3

Lender or Broker:

American Advisors Group

Residential Mortgage Servicer: Nationstar

Mortgage LLC, dba Champion Mortgage

Company

Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Itasca

Property Address: 25827 County Road

51, Bovey, MN 55709-6592

Tax Parcel ID Number: 04-109-3302

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

The North Three Hundred Feet (300’) of

the West Three Hundred Feet (300’) of the

Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter

(SW 1/4 of SW 1/4) Section Nine (9),

Township Fifty-eight (58), Range Twenty

Twenty-four (24) according to the Government

Survey thereof

Together with all hereditaments and appurtenances

belonging thereto

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE

DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $79,600.19

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements

have been complied with; that no action

or proceeding has been instituted at law or

otherwise to recover the debt secured by

said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained

in said mortgage, the above-described

property will be sold by the Sheriff

of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

December 21, 2016 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Of.ce,

Main Of.ce Courthouse, 440 First Avenue

NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage

and taxes, if any, on said premises

and the costs and disbursements, including

attorney fees allowed by law, subject to

redemption within twelve (12) months from

the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s),

their personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under

Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not

redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the

Mortgagor must vacate the property on or

before 11:59 p.m. on December 21, 2017,

or the next business day if December 21,

2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal

holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from .nancial obligation:

NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A

DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT

A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED

WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE

DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL

CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED

BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION

BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE

MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED

TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER

IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES,

SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING,

AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE

MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED

WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS

THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY

USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION,

AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: October 27, 2016

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:

Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a

Champion Mortgage Company

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 036522F01

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

15-099735

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE

DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL

CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED

BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default

has occurred in the conditions of the following

described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: August 22, 2011

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF

MORTGAGE: $114,034.00

MORTGAGOR(S):

Nathan T. Rice, a single person

MORTGAGEE: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE

ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

SERVICER: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed August

24, 2011, Itasca County Recorder, as

Document Number A000656465

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

Lots Ten (10) and Eleven (11), Block One

(1), Rasmussen Addition to Deer River

PROPERTY ADDRESS:

817 1st St NE, Deer River, MN 56636

PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:

89-560-0140

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Itasca

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON

THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE

NOTICE: $106,402.71

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements

have been complied with; that no action

or proceeding has been instituted at law or

otherwise to recover the debt secured by

said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained

in said mortgage, the above described

property will be sold by the Sheriff

of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

November 16, 2016, 10:00 am

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Of.ce,

Civil Process Of.ce, 440 1st Avenue NE,

Grand Rapids, MN 55744

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage

and taxes, if any, on said premises

and the costs and disbursements, including

attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption

within 6 months from the date of

said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal

representatives or assigns.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:

If the real estate is an owner-occupied,

single-family dwelling, unless otherwise

provided by law, the date on or before which

the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property,

if the mortgage is not reinstated under section

580.30 or the property is not redeemed

under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on May

16, 2017, or the next business day if May

16, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal

holiday.

“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION

BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE

MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED

TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS

ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES

SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG

OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED

PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL

DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5

UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR

AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE

ABANDONED.

Dated: September 19, 2016

Wells Fargo Bank, NA

Mortgagee

SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP

BY /s/

Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559

Diane F. Mach - 273788

Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778

Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X

Gary J. Evers - 0134764

Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X

Attorneys for Mortgagee

12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200

Burnsville, MN 55337

(952) 831-4060

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A

DEBT COLLECTOR

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

16-104580

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE

DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL

CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED

BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default

has occurred in the conditions of the following

described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: August 6, 2015

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF

MORTGAGE: $96,662.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Spencer T. Schjenken

and Alisha K. Schjenken, husband and wife

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc.

TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc.

MIN#: 100061907000530055

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE

ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:

Summit Mortgage Corporation

SERVICER: Cenlar FSB

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed August

12, 2015, Itasca County Recorder, as

Document Number A000696015

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned

to: AmeriHome Mortgage Company,

LLC

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

Southeast Quarter of the Northwest

Quarter (SE 1/4 NW 1/4) and the Northeast

Quarter of the Southwest Quarter (NE 1/4

SW 1/4) of Section Thirty (30), Township

Fifty-six (56) North, Range Twenty-six (26)

West of the Fourth Principal Meridian

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 39531 County

Rd 171, Cohasset, MN 55721

PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:

64-030-2400

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Itasca

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON

THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE

NOTICE: $98,436.43

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements

have been complied with; that no action

or proceeding has been instituted at law or

otherwise to recover the debt secured by

said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained

in said mortgage, the above described

property will be sold by the Sheriff

of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

December 14, 2016, 10:00 am

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Of¥ce,

Civil Process Of¥ce, 440 1st Avenue NE,

Grand Rapids, MN 55744

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage

and taxes, if any, on said premises

and the costs and disbursements, including

attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption

within 12 months from the date of

said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal

representatives or assigns.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:

If the real estate is an owner-occupied,

single-family dwelling, unless otherwise

provided by law, the date on or before which

the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property,

if the mortgage is not reinstated under section

580.30 or the property is not redeemed

under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on December

14, 2017, or the next business day

if December 14, 2017 falls on a Saturday,

Sunday or legal holiday.

“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION

BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE

MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED

TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS

ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES

SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG

OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED

PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL

DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5

UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR

AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE

ABANDONED.

Dated: October 17, 2016

AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC

Assignee of Mortgagee

SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP

BY /s/

Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559

Diane F. Mach - 273788

Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778

Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X

Gary J. Evers - 0134764

Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X

Attorneys for Mortgagee

12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200

Burnsville, MN 55337

(952) 831-4060

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM

A DEBT COLLECTOR

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

16-104715

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE

DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL

CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED

BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default

has occurred in the conditions of the following

described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

October 12, 2006

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF

MORTGAGE: $123,000.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Jason K Smith, Single

MORTGAGEE: Bank of America, N.A.

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE

ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:

Bank of America, N.A.

SERVICER: Bank of America, N.A.

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed November

2, 2006, Itasca County Recorder, as

Document Number A000604600

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

The North 150 feet of the South 500 feet,

Except the West 737 feet thereof in Government

Lot Six (6), Section Ten (10), Township

Fifty-seven (57) North of Range Twenty-four

(24), West of the Fourth Principal Meridian,

Itasca County, Minnesota

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 38571 Scenic

Highway, Bovey, MN 55709

PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:

23-010-2304

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Itasca

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON

THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE

NOTICE: $108,837.24

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements

have been complied with; that no action

or proceeding has been instituted at law or

otherwise to recover the debt secured by

said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained

in said mortgage, the above described

property will be sold by the Sheriff

of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

December 14, 2016, 10:00am

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Of¢ce,

Civil Process Of¢ce, 440 1st Avenue NE,

Grand Rapids, MN 55744

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage

and taxes, if any, on said premises

and the costs and disbursements, including

attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption

within 6 months from the date of

said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal

representatives or assigns.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:

If the real estate is an owner-occupied,

single-family dwelling, unless otherwise

provided by law, the date on or before which

the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property,

if the mortgage is not reinstated under section

580.30 or the property is not redeemed

under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on June

14, 2017, or the next business day if June

14, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal

holiday.

“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION

BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE

MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED

TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS

ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES

SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG

OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED

PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL

DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5

UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR

AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE

ABANDONED.

Dated: October 17, 2016

BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.

Mortgagee

SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP

BY /s/

Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559

Diane F. Mach - 273788

Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778

Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X

Gary J. Evers - 0134764

Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X

Attorneys for Mortgagee

12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200

Burnsville, MN 55337

(952) 831-4060

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM

A DEBT COLLECTOR

Help Wanted

The City of Marble is accepting applications

for skating rink attendants for the 2016–2017 season. Must be at least 16 years of age. Applications can be picked up at the Marble City Hall on Mondays and Fridays from 9-4. Must be able to shovel heavy snow and supervise rink activity.

Primary hours of work will be evening/weekend hours. Please call 247-7576 with any questions. Deadline for applications is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

SAMPLE

TOWN ELECTION BALLOT

TOWN OF LAWRENCE

November 8, 2016

Put an (X) in the square opposite the name of each candidate you wish to vote for.

TOWN SUPERVISOR A

VOTE FOR ONE

write-in, if any

TOWN CLERK

VOTE FOR ONE

Karen Elander

write-in, if any

NOTICE OF GENERAL ELECTION

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 316

GREENWAY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

    NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the general election has been called and will be held in and for Independent School District No. 316 Greenway Public Schools, State of Minnesota, on Tuesday, the 8th day of November, 2016, for the purpose of electing three school board members for four year terms. The ballot shall provide as follows:

–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

INSTRUCTIONS TO VOTERS

To vote, completely fill in the oval(s)

next to your choice(s) like this: 

–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

SCHOOL BOARD MEMBER

VOTE FOR UP TO THREE *

–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

        Michael S. Williams

        Gary (Nels) Gustason

        Fred Tanner

        _____________

        write-in, if any

        _____________

        write-in, if any

        _____________

        write-in, if any

–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

    The precincts and polling places and the voting hours at those polling places for this general election shall be the same as those for the state general election. 

    Any eligible voter residing in the school district may vote at said election at the polling place designated above for the precinct in which he or she resides. 

    A voter must be registered to vote to be eligible to vote in this election. An unregistered individual may register to vote at the polling place on election day.

Dated: July 27, 2016 

        BY ORDER OF THE SCHOOL BOARD

        /s/ LaNea Johnson

        School District Clerk

CITY OF LA PRAIRIE

NOTICE OF

MUNICIPAL ELECTION

POLLS WILL BE OPEN 

at CITY HALL, 15 PARK DRIVE

on

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 8, 2016

FROM 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

For the following purpose:

To Elect one (1) Mayor for a 2-year term

To Elect two (2) Council members for a 4-year term

ATTEST:    Arlana Hess 

        City Clerk

NOTICE BIENNIAL ELECTION

CITY OF COLERAINE

ITASCA COUNTY, MN

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 8th, 2016

MAYOR - TWO YEAR TERM: VOTE FOR ONE

    Jim Hagen

COUNCILPERSON - FOUR YEAR TERM:

VOTE FOR TWO:

    Ryan Stish

    Jeff Troumbly

CITY OF COLERAINE VOTING POLLS WILL BE IN THE NYBERG COMMUNITY CENTER

LOCATED AT 302 ROOSEVELT STREET

COLERAINE, MN 55722

POLLS WILL OPEN AT 7:00 A.M. AND

CLOSE AT 8:00 P.M.

 NOTICE

TO VOTERS OF 

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP

TOWNSHIP ELECTIONS

    Citizens in the Town of Lawrence, in the County of Itasca, and the State of Minnesota, who are qualified to vote are hereby notified that the ANNUAL TOWNSHIP ELECTION for the said Town will be held on Tuesday, November 8, 2016, by Mail-In Ballot along with the General Election. Purposes of the 2016 Annual Township Election are: To elect one Supervisor A for a term of four (4) years and one Clerk for a term of four (4) years. 

BOARD OF CANVASS

NOVEMBER 16, 2016

    The Lawrence Township Board will hold the Board of Canvass on Wednesday, November 16, 2016, immediately following the regularly scheduled monthly township meeting which begins at 7:00 p.m. The purpose of the Board of Canvass is to canvass the results of the township election held on November 8, 2016, and to declare the winners. The Board of Canvass will take place at the Lawrence Township Hall.

Cathy Castle, Clerk

Lawrence Township

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

NOTICE OF FILING OF

INTENT TO DISSOLVE 

FORGET-ME-NOT FOUNDATION

OF ITASCA COUNTY

    Pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 317A.727, notice is hereby given that on August 25, 2016, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 317A.723, a Notice of Intent to Dissolve Forget-Me-Not Foundation of Itasca County, a Minnesota nonprofit corporation (the ‘Corporation’), was filed with the office of the Minnesota Secretary of State.

    Pursuant to the requirements of Minnesota Statutes, Section 317A.727, the following information is supplied to you as a known or potential creditor or claimant of the Corporation:

    a. The Corporation is in the process of a voluntary dissolution pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 317A.721.

    b. On August 25, 2016, the Corporation filed a Notice of Intent to Dissolve with the Minnesota Secretary of State pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 317A.723.

    c. The address of the office to which written claims against the Corporation must be presented is:

    Forget-Me-Not-Foundation

    c/o SELLMAN BORLAND

        & SIMON PLLC

    PO Box 37

    Hibbing, Minnesota 55746

    d. The date by which all the claims against the Corporation must be received pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 317A.727, Subd. 2(5), shall be January 6, 2017.

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

ORDER

    IN RE:

    Lots 6 and 7, Block 8, NASHWAUK; 212, 212 ½, 214, and

    214 ½ Central Avenue, Nashwauk, Itasca County, Minnesota

    TO:

    Martin G. Grover and

    Cynthia M. Gordon-Grover

    YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED That the City Council of the City of Nashwauk has determined that the building located upon the above described property is in a dangerous or hazardous condition requiring the removal of the hazardous building itself. Specifically, the dangerous condition found by the Council is as follows:

    1. Street side of building - suffers from inadequate maintenance.

    2. East side concrete walls are failing and deteriorated.

    3. Rear of building suffers from inadequate maintenance and dilapidation.

    4. Roofing is missing in many areas.

    5. The power has not been disconnected.

    6. West side concrete walls are failing and deteriorated.

    7. Noted water dumping on to the neighboring building. 

    8. Large holes in the roof have been letting water in for years.

    9. Dead birds found in building.

    10. Found the building not secured.

    11. All the windows suffer from inadequate maintenance and deterioration.

    12. Holes in building are allowing for animal infestation of noted squirrels and birds.

    13. The ceiling has fallen out the second floor.

    14. Rain gutter is running through building, with water standing on the roof.

    Pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 463.16, the governing body of the City has the right to order the abatement of such dangerous condition.

    YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED That the dangerous conditions must be corrected within 30 days from the date of the receipt of this Order. Further, the City of Nashwauk has the authority pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 463.17 to move the District Court of Itasca County for a summary enforcement of this Order unless corrective action is taken or an answer filed within 20 days from the date of the service. If no answer is filed, the Court may enter a judgment fixing a time after which the governing body may proceed with the enforcement of this Order. The City shall have the right to raze or remove the building and to charge the real estate with the costs of the repairs or removal pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 463.21.

Dated this 26th day of July, 2016.

    Signed

    /s/ April Kurtock

    April Kurtock, Clerk

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

NOTICE OF ELECTION

CITY OF CALUMET

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 8, 2016

ITASCA COUNTY

    Notice is hereby given that the Regular City Election of the City of Calumet, in the County of Itasca, State of Minnesota will be held on November 8, 2016, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. in the Calumet City Council Chambers in the City of Calumet to fill the following offices:

MAYOR - CITY OF CALUMET

(Vote for one)

            • Ginner Roberts

            • John Tuorila

            • Write-in, if any __________

COUNCILPERSON - CITY OF CALUMET

(Vote for two)

            • Tim Zaren

            • Daniel Strand

            • Write-in, if any __________

ONE TREASURER - CITY OF CALUMET

(Vote for one)

            • Wendy Shevich

            • Write-in, if any __________

APRIL SERICH CITY CLERK

CITY OF CALUMET

CITY OF BOVEY

NOTICE OF GENERAL ELECTION

    The persons qualified to vote in the General Election to be held in the City of Bovey, Itasca County, Minnesota, are hereby notified that the General Election in the said City of Bovey, Itasca County, Minnesota will be held on Tuesday, the 8th day of November, 2016 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. at the Bovey City Hall, 402 2nd Street, Bovey, Minnesota.

The officers to be elected at such election are:

MAYOR (2 year term)

Vote for one

Michael Bibich

Robert Stein

Write in, if any:__________

COUNCIL MEMBER (4 year term)

Vote for up to two

Gina Smith

Bryan Johnson

Deborah Trboyevich

Dick Foss

Write in, if any:__________

Write in, if any:__________

BOARD OF CANVASS

November 16, 2016

    The Bovey City Council will hold the Board of Canvass on Wednesday, November 16, 2016 at 6:00 p.m. for the purpose of canvassing the results of the election held on November 8, 2016 and to declare the winners. The Board of Canvass will take place in the Club Room of Bovey City Hall, 402 2nd Street, Bovey, Minnesota.

TARA DEGUISEPPI, CLERK

CITY OF BOVEY

CITY OF KEEWATIN NOTICE OF GENERAL ELECTION

    Notice is hereby given to the voters of, The City Keewatin that an Election of Officers for Keewatin will be held on Tuesday, November 8th, 2016. The election polls will open at 7:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the Keewatin Community Center, 215 N 1st Street Keewatin.

The officers to be elected at such election are:

MAYOR (2 YEAR TERM)

William King

Write in, if any: __________

TWO COUNCIL MEMBERS (4 year term)

Vote for two

JEFFREY A. GRAVES

ROBERTA KOPRIVEC

Write in, if any: __________

ONE CITY TREASURER (4 YEAR TERM)

MELISSA DURANT

Write in, if any: __________

BOARD OF CANVASS NOVEMBER 16, 2016

    The Keewatin City Council will hold the Board of Canvassing on Wednesday, November 16, 2016 at 5:00 P.M. for the purpose of canvassing the results of the election held on November 8, 2016 and to declare the winners. The Board of Canvass will take place in City Hall Council Chambers at 127 West 3rd Avenue, Keewatin, Minnesota.

Dated: October 17, 2016

Susan K. Thronson,

Deputy Clerk City of Keewatin

NOTICE OF 

GENERAL ELECTION

CITY OF TACONITE

 The persons qualified to vote in the General Election to be held in the City of Taconite, Itasca County, Minnesota, are hereby notified that the General Election in the said City of Taconite, Itasca County, Minnesota will be held on Tuesday the 8th day of November, 2016 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the following established voting place in the said City of Taconite

 Notice is hereby given: that a General election will be held in all the Election Precincts of the above named City at 28 Haynes at the (Taconite Community Center) in said Precinct, Tuesday, the Eighth (8) day of November, 2016 for the purpose of electing Officers for the following offices to wit:

 The officers to be elected at such election are:

One Mayor (for term of 2 years)

    Deacon Kyllander 

    Write-in_______________

Two Councilpersons (for a term of 4 years)

    James (Melon) Camilli 

    Lee Finke Jr.             

    Write-in _______________

One Treasurer (for a term of 4 years)

    Kris Hanson 

    Write-in_______________ 

By Order of the –

 City Council City of Taconite

 Itasca County Minnesota

 Michael Troumbly, City Clerk

ISD No. 319 Nashwauk-Keewatin Public Schools

REFERENDUM 2016

UPCOMING INFORMATIONAL MEETINGS

DATE    TIME    LOCATION

THURS. OCTOBER 27    6:30    N-K Elementary

        School Cafeteria

TUES. NOVEMBER 1    6:30    Lone Pine Township Hall

THURS. NOVEMBER 3    6:30    Goodland Township

Link to the website calculator to determine tax impact on your property – http://levyinfo.com/LevyInfo/ISD319_2016.php

HAVE MORE QUESTIONS?

    We would love to hear from you and answer your questions. Please feel free to contact the District Office of Nashwauk-Keewatin School District if you have further questions or need additional information. The District Office can be reached via email at cpoderzay@isd319.org or by phone at 218-885-1280 ext. 51235.

    Please also watch our website at http://www.isd319.org/ for further updates on this fall’s referendum.

Prepared and paid for by ISD 319.

This publication is for information only.

Notice to the Voters of Nashwauk Township

    Notice is hereby given to the voters of Nashwauk Township that an Election of Officers for the Township of Nashwauk will be held on Tuesday, November 8TH, 2016. The election polls will be open from 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM in the following precincts:

•    Nashwauk #1: Nashwauk Village Hall

•    Nashwauk #2: Nashwauk Township

    Community Center

The offices to be filled are:

Supervisor B: 4 year term

    Candidate: Jeffery Ekholm

    Candidate: Marc Engel 

Supervisor C: 4 year term

    Candidate: Warren Stolp

    Candidate: Kris Clusiau

Treasurer: 4 year term

    Candidate: Nichole Place

Posted this 6th day of October, 2016

Karine Woodman

Nashwauk Township Clerk