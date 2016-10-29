Legal notices: published October 27, 2016

Mortgage Foreclosures NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: MORTGAGOR(S): Jesse R. Erickson and Melissa J. Erickson, husband and wife MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., a Delaware corporation, as nominee for American Paci.c Mortgage Corporation, a California corporation ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. by assignment recorded on July 18, 2016 as Document Number T000062436 in the Of.ce of the County Registrar of Titles of Itasca County, Minnesota. ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $92,857.00 DATE OF MORTGAGE: June 4, 2012 DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded on June 8, 2012 and memorialized upon Certi.cate of Title No. 23376 as Document Number T000057580 in the Of.ce of the County Registrar of Titles of Itasca County, Minnesota. THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $88,015.99 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: That part of Lot Six (6), Auditor`s Subdivision Number 55, according to the plat thereof on .le and of record in the of.ce of the Registrar of Titles for said Itasca County, Minnesota. EXCEPT that part conveyed by Document File No. 8374, described as follows: “Beginning at the Northwesterly corner of said Lot 6; thence Southeasterly, at right angles to the Scenic Highway, for a distance of 280 Feet; thence Northeasterly at right angles to the last described line, a distance of 92 Feet, more or less, to intersect the North line of said Lot 6; thence West, along the North line of said Lot 6, to the point of beginning.” AND EXCEPT that part conveyed by Document File No. 9779, described as follows: “Commencing at the Southwest corner of said Lot 6, at the point where the South line of Lot 6 intersects the East boundary of the Scenic Highway; thence Northeasterly along said East Boundary of said highway a distance of 100 Feet; thence East parallel to the South boundary of Lot 6 a distance of 250 Feet; thence South parallel to the East boundary of Lot 6 to a point on the South boundary of the said Lot 6; thence West along the said South boundary back to the point of beginning, containing .6 acres, more or less.” AND EXCEPT that part conveyed by Document File No. 21057, described as follows: “Commencing at the Southwest corner of said Lot 6, at the point where the South line of Lot 6 intersects the East boundary of the Scenic Highway; thence Northeasterly along said East boundary of said Highway a distance of 100 Feet; thence East parallel to the South boundary of Lot 6 a distance of 250 Feet to the point of beginning of the tract to be described; thence West parallel to the South boundary of Lot 6 a distance of 250 Feet; thence Northeasterly along the East boundary of Scenic Highway a distance of 75 Feet; thence de¥ect to the right 90 degrees a distance of 230 Feet, more or less, to a point of intersection with a line extended from the point of beginning which is parallel to the East line of said Lot 6; thence South to the point of beginning.” Itasca County, Minnesota REGISTERED PROPERTY STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 33312 SCENIC HWY, BOVEY, MN 55709 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Itasca County, Minnesota TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. NAME OF MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR: American Paci.c Mortgage Corporation, a California corporation RESIDENTIAL SERVICER: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 97-433-0065 TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 100279300000432423 THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining secured by such mortgage, or any part thereof, or, if the action or proceeding has been instituted, that the same has been discontinued, or that an execution upon the judgment rendered therein has been returned unsatis.ed, in whole or in part. PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: December 7, 2016 at 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: Itasca County Sheriff’s Of.ce, 440 First Ave NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal represent T tatives or assigns is six (6) months from the date of sale. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by 11:59 p.m. on June 7, 2017. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None Dated: October 7, 2016 WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A. Mortgagee THE ACADEMY LAW GROUP, P.A. By: /s/ Rebecca F. Schiller, Esq. N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq. *Curt N. Trisko, Esq.* Samuel R. Coleman, Esq. Attorneys for Mortgagee The Academy Professional Building 25 North Dale Street St. Paul, MN 55102 (651) 209-9760 (16-1420-FC01) THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. Published in the Scenic Range NewsForum October 13, 20, 27, November 3, 10, 17, 2016 608115 NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: MORTGAGOR(S): Bennett D. Kellin, an unmarried man MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., a Delaware corporation, as nominee for Charterwest Mortgage, LLC, a Colorado limited liability company ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: CitiMortgage, Inc. by assignment recorded on November 2, 2012 as Document Number A670040 in the Of.ce of the County Recorder of Itasca County, Minnesota; thereafter assigned to Federal National Mortgage Association by assignment recorded on March 3, 2016 as Document Number A000701352 in the Of.ce of the County Recorder of Itasca County, Minnesota. ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $120,000.00 DATE OF MORTGAGE: December 31, 2003 DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded on January 9, 2004 as Document Number A567630 in the Of.ce of the County Recorder of Itasca County, Minnesota. THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $144,946.67 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lots 5,6,7 and 8, Block 4, Houghton`s Addition to Grand Rapids, Itasca County, Minnesota STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 623 NW 9TH ST, GRAND RAPIDS, MN 55744 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Itasca County, Minnesota TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. NAME OF MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR: Charterwest Mortgage, LLC, a Colorado limited liability company RESIDENTIAL SERVICER: Seterus, Inc. TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 91-550-0420 TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 100262708120300065 THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining secured by such mortgage, or any part thereof, or, if the action or proceeding has been instituted, that the same has been discontinued, or that an execution upon the judgment rendered therein has been returned unsatis.ed, in whole or in part. PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: November 30, 2016 at 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: Itasca County Sheriff’s Of.ce, 440 First Ave NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is six (6) months from the date of sale. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPE T ERTY: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by 11:59 p.m. on May 30, 2017. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None Dated: October 3, 2016 FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION Mortgagee THE ACADEMY LAW GROUP, P.A. By: /s/ Rebecca F. Schiller, Esq. N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq. *Curt N. Trisko, Esq.* Samuel R. Coleman, Esq. Attorneys for Mortgagee The Academy Professional Building 25 North Dale Street St. Paul, MN 55102 (651) 209-9760 (16-1405-FC01) THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. Published in the Scenic Range NewsForum October 6, 13, 20, 27, November 3, 10, 2016 605736 NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: July 23, 2011 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $129,000.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Raymond Nix, Surviving Tenants of Judy A. Nix who died on or about May 9, 2009, a single person MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for American Advisors Group, its successors and/or assigns DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded: November 03, 2011 Itasca County Recorder Document Number: A000658472 ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: And assigned to: Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Champion Mortgage Company Dated: August 24, 2016 Recorded: September 12, 2016 Itasca County Recorder Document Number: A000706496 Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. Transaction Agent Mortgage Identi.cation Number: 1009400-0005001282-3 Lender or Broker: American Advisors Group Residential Mortgage Servicer: Nationstar Mortgage LLC, dba Champion Mortgage Company Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Itasca Property Address: 25827 County Road 51, Bovey, MN 55709-6592 Tax Parcel ID Number: 04-109-3302 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The North Three Hundred Feet (300’) of the West Three Hundred Feet (300’) of the Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4 of SW 1/4) Section Nine (9), Township Fifty-eight (58), Range Twenty Twenty-four (24) according to the Government Survey thereof Together with all hereditaments and appurtenances belonging thereto AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $79,600.19 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: December 21, 2016 at 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Of.ce, Main Of.ce Courthouse, 440 First Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, Minnesota to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within twelve (12) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns. If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on December 21, 2017, or the next business day if December 21, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. Mortgagor(s) released from .nancial obligation: NONE THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A D ANY INFORMATION OBT DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. DATED: October 27, 2016 ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Champion Mortgage Company Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A. Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee 7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200 Woodbury, MN 55125-2296 (651) 209-3300 File Number: 036522F01 Published in the Scenic Range NewsForum October 27, November 3, 10, 17, 24, December 1, 2016 613473 NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE 15-099735 THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: August 22, 2011 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $114,034.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Nathan T. Rice, a single person MORTGAGEE: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. SERVICER: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed August 24, 2011, Itasca County Recorder, as Document Number A000656465 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lots Ten (10) and Eleven (11), Block One (1), Rasmussen Addition to Deer River PROPERTY ADDRESS: 817 1st St NE, Deer River, MN 56636 PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 89-560-0140 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Itasca THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $106,402.71 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: November 16, 2016, 10:00 am PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Of.ce, Civil Process Of.ce, 440 1st Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on May 16, 2017, or the next business day if May 16, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. Dated: September 19, 2016 Wells Fargo Bank, NA Mortgagee SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP BY /s/ Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559 Diane F. Mach - 273788 Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778 Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X Gary J. Evers - 0134764 Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X A Attorneys for Mortgagee 12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200 Burnsville, MN 55337 (952) 831-4060 THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR Published in the Scenic Range NewsForum September 22, 29, October 6, 13, 20, 27, 2016 599444 NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE 16-104580 THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: August 6, 2015 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $96,662.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Spencer T. Schjenken and Alisha K. Schjenken, husband and wife MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. MIN#: 100061907000530055 LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Summit Mortgage Corporation SERVICER: Cenlar FSB DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed August 12, 2015, Itasca County Recorder, as Document Number A000696015 ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter (SE 1/4 NW 1/4) and the Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter (NE 1/4 SW 1/4) of Section Thirty (30), Township Fifty-six (56) North, Range Twenty-six (26) West of the Fourth Principal Meridian PROPERTY ADDRESS: 39531 County Rd 171, Cohasset, MN 55721 PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 64-030-2400 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Itasca THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $98,436.43 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: December 14, 2016, 10:00 am PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Of¥ce, Civil Process Of¥ce, 440 1st Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 12 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on December 14, 2017, or the next business day if December 14, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. Dated: October 17, 2016 AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC Assignee of Mortgagee SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP BY /s/ Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559 Diane F. Mach - 273788 Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778 Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X Gary J. Evers - 0134764 Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X Attorneys for Mortgagee 12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200 Burnsville, MN 55337 (952) 831-4060 THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR Published in the Scenic Range NewsForum October 20, 27, November 3, 10, 17, 24, 2016 611310 NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE 16-104715 THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: October 12, 2006 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $123,000.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Jason K Smith, Single MORTGAGEE: Bank of America, N.A. LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Bank of America, N.A. SERVICER: Bank of America, N.A. DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed November 2, 2006, Itasca County Recorder, as Document Number A000604600 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The North 150 feet of the South 500 feet, Except the West 737 feet thereof in Government Lot Six (6), Section Ten (10), Township Fifty-seven (57) North of Range Twenty-four (24), West of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Itasca County, Minnesota PROPERTY ADDRESS: 38571 Scenic Highway, Bovey, MN 55709 PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 23-010-2304 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Itasca THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $108,837.24 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: December 14, 2016, 10:00am PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Of¢ce, Civil Process Of¢ce, 440 1st Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on June 14, 2017, or the next business day if June 14, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. Dated: October 17, 2016 BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. Mortgagee SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP BY /s/ Lawrence P. Zielke - 152559 Diane F. Mach - 273788 Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778 Randolph W. Dawdy - 2160X Gary J. Evers - 0134764 Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X Attorneys for Mortgagee 12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200 Burnsville, MN 55337 (952) 831-4060 THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR Published in the Scenic Range NewsForum October 20, 27, November 3, 10, 17, 24, 2016 611315 TOWN SUPERVISOR A VOTE FOR ONE write-in, if any TOWN CLERK VOTE FOR ONE Karen Elander write-in, if any NOTICE OF GENERAL ELECTION INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 316 GREENWAY PUBLIC SCHOOLS STATE OF MINNESOTA NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the general election has been called and will be held in and for Independent School District No. 316 Greenway Public Schools, State of Minnesota, on Tuesday, the 8th day of November, 2016, for the purpose of electing three school board members for four year terms. The ballot shall provide as follows: ––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––– INSTRUCTIONS TO VOTERS To vote, completely fill in the oval(s) next to your choice(s) like this: ––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––– SCHOOL BOARD MEMBER VOTE FOR UP TO THREE * ––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––– Michael S. Williams Gary (Nels) Gustason Fred Tanner _____________ write-in, if any _____________ write-in, if any _____________ write-in, if any ––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––– The precincts and polling places and the voting hours at those polling places for this general election shall be the same as those for the state general election.