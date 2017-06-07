Legislation provides ‘path forward’ for UPM /Blandin tax case

by Kitty Mayo

Plenty of Minnesotans gave a big sigh of relief when the governor signed the 2017 tax bill just minutes before the midnight deadline May 30. Among those relieved were officials from Itasca County.

At issue were land valuations of numerous parcels of property owned and managed by UPM/Blandin Paper company. In several legal action filings, the company alleged that valuations placed on those lands were in excess of their value - resulting in tax overpayment for a number of years.

An amendment to the tax bill now signed into law addresses the paper company tax case that could have had the county on the hook for $10 million, and would have cost St. Louis, Aitkin and Koochiching counties millions as well.

Jeff Walker, Itasca County auditor/treasurer, called the passing of the amendment a positive outcome. “It’s a huge step forward,” he said.

Walker says that Itasca County is in the process of working out the finer points of the settlement agreement with Blandin. “In theory we are all in agreement with how this works, but right now we are trying to settle the details with Blandin.”

UPM/Blandin General Manager Joe Maher was cautiously optimistic about the potential for settlement outside of tax court. He added, however, that in addition to the agreement of both the counties and the company, Minnesota Tax Court also would need to give a green light to any settlement.

State Representative Sandy Layman, R - Cohasset says the new provision put Blandin back into the Sustainable Forest Incentive Act (SFIA) so that they would be compensated, and also allowed retroactive payments to Blandin going back three years. She added that the language of the amendment stipulates that the provision would only go into effect if Blandin drops its lawsuit.

Instituted in 2002, the SFIA makes provisions for enrolled forested land owners to receive annual payments for maintaining their forested property in a sustainable manner. The SFIA had excluded land placed in conservation easement from being enrolled in the program.

Now the state has agreed to fund their portion of the tax valuations that need to be paid back through the SFIA.

“Now we have to structure an agreement with the current valuations and future taxes, but we are not quite there yet,” said Walker, adding that the county attorney’s office is working on the language of that agreement, while he is preparing the numbers.

Once those processes are completed, and if Blandin’s legal team finds the plan agreeable, the tax court will be notified. A deadline of Oct. 1 is anticipated as the next step in resolving the case.

By that date, Blandin is expected to have submitted an application for SFIA enrollment, and Itasca County is required to have certified to the Minnesota Department of Revenue that no outstanding tax petitions exist. In plain language, Walker says that means the tax court case will have to be dismissed by then.

If agreement can be reached, Walker says the counties will be held harmless for the past debt, while the state will be paying the difference in tax valuations retroactive to 2014. The legislation calls for the state to reimburse Blandin through a series of payments going forward, the details of which are yet to be determined.

Prior to the legislature’s spring break, wording had been added to the tax bill that would have addressed the Blandin case.

The previous proposal would have changed the tax structure in a way that would have required the state of Minnesota to make up the difference, but Layman says tax committee chairs in both the House and Senate did not like that option. “When the governor vetoed the first tax bill, it gave us an opportunity to really work on the Blandin provision,” Layman said.

In meetings with the tax committee, Layman said the delay was a positive, giving them extra time needed to finesse the details and gain support from all the affected parties. “I sat down with them and laid out the critical situation Itasca County was facing, and they picked it up as a priority,” Layman said of the tax committee. Representatives from all the counties, and Blandin convened at the capitol in what Layman called “our one opportunity to come to an agreement outside of the ongoing court battle.”

Awarded millions of dollars through the state Legacy fund for putting its northern holdings into conservation easement in 2009, UPM Blandin was lauded at that time for protecting that property from future development and maintaining public access for recreation and hunting.

“Those were good outcomes, but the other side nobody anticipated is when a property owner loses ability to control the property, it loses value,” Layman stated.

With property that was significantly devalued because of the conservation easement, cut out of the SFIA compensation and valued using methodology that taxed each individual parcel, Blandin’s lawsuit was asking the counties to pay back taxes from 2012 onward.

Over a period of yet undetermined number of years, Blandin will pay a decreasing level of taxes until they get down to the new valuation system. While Itasca, St. Louis, Koochiching, and Aitkin counties would be relieved of an enormous back payment, that will also result in Itasca, and the other affected counties, eventually seeing a reduction in the property taxes they receive from the Blandin property.

Layman says that partial blame for the problem falls to previous legislative action. “This corrects carving Blandin out of the SFIA, and in the future we are going to need to be very cognizant of what putting lands into conservation easement is going to do to property taxes,” she said.

Scenic Range NewsForum Publisher and Editor Beth Bily contributed to this story.