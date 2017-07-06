Line 3 battle heats up

by Beth Bily

For many, the Enbridge Line 3 replacement project promises improved infrastructure for oil transport from Canada while creating thousands of construction jobs. Not everyone, however, sees the issue that way.

Native American and environmental groups have lined up to oppose the project. Protecting the water supply is one concern. Another point of opposition is that Enbridge’s plan would essentially abandon the existing oil pipeline – one that is old and needs above-average maintenance.

“Over the course of its lifespan, it’s had the most significant number of anomalies,” acknowledged Barry Simonson, Enbridge’s Line 3 project manager. He added that the company already has lowered the current pipeline’s operating pressure to ensure safety.

Enbridge, with company offices in the Twin Ports, explains the need for replacement as one of safe and efficient operations. Line 3 was put into service in the 1960s. It’s more than 1,000 miles long, running from Alberta to Superior. The company’s plan, if approved by regulators, would replace a 34-inch diameter pipeline with 36-inch pipe and would boost the operating capacity from about 390,000 bpd to about 760,000 bpd. The estimated project cost is $7.2 billion, with $2.6 billion to be spent in the United States.

The Canadian government has already approved its side of the proposed project. Wisconsin also has issued the necessary permits and the company is in the process of completing required notifications in North Dakota. Now, regulators here are reviewing the plan with an eye to finalization by the middle of 2018.

“Minnesota is at the top of Enbridge’s mind in the regulatory process,” said Simonson.

In Minnesota, some of the new pipeline’s path would closely follow the existing route. However, the company’s preferred path would run south from the Clearbrook Terminal then turn east toward Superior along the southern edge of Hubbard and Cass counties as well as through Aitkin and Carlton counties.

Proponents note the project’s positives, which include thousands of construction jobs, millions in local spending (while the pipeline is in the construction phase) and ultimately the taxes to be collected.

A study released last month by the Bureau of Business and Economic Research at UMD’s Labovitz School concluded the pipeline will produce an economic impact in excess of $2 billion and:

• Directly and indirectly support 8,600 jobs.

• Contribute about $334 million in total employee wages and benefits.

• Have a value added impact of about $745 million for the region.

• Have a $162 million non-local worker spending impact.

Jason Mangan, a Carlton County resident employed by architecture and engineering firm LHB, credited projects like Line 3 for well paying jobs in the region at a June public input session in Cloquet. He and others make a good living here because of such industrial endeavors, he said.

Simonson said that the condition of Line 3 alone warrants replacement. When the process began two years ago, company executives estimated that 4,000 integrity digs would be needed for proper maintenance over the next 15 years. He now reports the number has jumped to 7,000 in that two-year span.

Most don’t question that Line 3 is in need of repair or replacement. The devil, however, is in the details.

The company plans to leave the existing Line 3 in the ground. Executives contend that regulation would require the removal of any oil from the existing pipeline and that it be cleaned and disconnected. In addition, Enbridge has an ongoing responsibility for the pipeline left in the ground.

“Leaving the line in the ground really boils down to safety for the environment, the public and construction workers,” said Simonson. “There’s a large risk when you’re trying to operate heavy equipment over a live pipeline. There’s more environmental disruption with removing the pipeline than leaving it.”

In May, the Minnesota Department of Commerce released the Draft Environmental Impact Statement on the Line 3 project. A public comment period followed, which included a number of public input sessions around the state.

At a June 13 comment session on the Fond du Lac Community College campus, it was clear that many are unconvinced of the company’s arguments for leaving the existing Line 3 in the ground. Several of those who commented on behalf of the Native American community voiced opposition about the project and as well as oil pipelines in general.

“These lines are going through indigenous lands because nobody else wants them in their backyards,” said Tania Aubid, a Lakota Sioux woman who also spoke out against the Dakota Access pipeline. “I pray hard that you guys can really fight this,” she said to other Line 3 opponents.

While Native American communities have been vocal in their opposition, they’re not alone in their concern.

In the city of Grand Rapids, the existing Line 3 is routed near the city’s drinking water supply. Although the preferred route for the replacement line does not fall in or near the city of Grand Rapids, officials are nonetheless concerned about the potential impacts of abandonment.

In a comment letter addressed to the Minnesota Department of Commerce, officials in Grand Rapids noted their concerns:

“The resource in question for our community is our public water supply and we cannot support the abandonment of Line 3 knowing that the impact could be significant in the long-term. According to the D-EIS, ‘The longer the pipe is in the ground, the more likely it is to fail.’ …Since Line 3 runs directly through our Well Head Protection Area, which is the sole source of municipal water for two cities (Grand Rapids and LaPrairie), the city is requesting the total removal of Line 3 within the WHPA,” read the letter. Grand Rapids officials also ask that the company be required to remove Line 3 in any “urban, developed area.”

Grand Rapids City Councilor Tasha Connelly, who initiated the comment letter, noted at a late June city council meeting that the city was not taking a position on the project or the company’s preferred route.

“We’re not asking them to remove it everywhere,” added Grand Rapids City Administrator Tom Pagel, “just in the area that affects the city and in populated areas.”

City officials seem to be acting on the concern of at least some of their constituents. An online survey conducted by the Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce found that 68 percent of more than 100 respondents opposed the abandonment of Line 3.

But, many local landowners are supportive. Simonson noted that 95 percent of affected landowners already have signed voluntary easements.

Lines are drawn but he debate is far from over.

While the regulatory process may have concluded elsewhere along the proposed pipeline route, both sides of the issue will be mulled for months to come in Minnesota. The public has until July 10 to comment on the D-EIS. A final EIS will likely be issued in early August.

If those regulatory hurdles are successfully cleared, evidentiary hearings will then take place in October, with a final report from an administrative law judge expected in the first quarter of next year. A certificate of need and routing permit would then be reviewed in the spring of next year.

SRNF co-publisher Ron Brochu contributed to this story.