Local ‘Toward Zero Deaths’ efforts make progress

By Beth Bily

At last week’s meeting of the Itasca County Board of Commissioners, county officials were updated on the progress made in the “Toward Zero Deaths” initiative, an effort geared toward eliminating traffic fatalities.

Public Health Nurse Kim Johnson is the local collation coordinator. She noted that year-to-date, Minnesota has experienced a decline in traffic fatalities, going from 112 last year to date to 96 in 2017. Total state traffic deaths for all of 2016 were 392, a drop from 411 in 2015.

“We are headed in the right direction,” Johnson said.

While efforts are paying off, Johnson said the group is striving to find new ways to push the number closer to zero. She noted that contributing factors in fatal accidents include; unbelted drivers/passengers, impaired driving, lane departures due to a variety of causes and speeding. She noted that while distracted driving is a growing problem, thus far, statistics show it to be more of an issue in low impact crashes. Locally, alcohol leads as a factor in traffic fatalities, she noted.

Johnson said the local coalition is attempting to save lives through a number of initiatives including:

• Local government, business and school presentations

• Seatbelt initiatives

• National Night Out participation

• Participation in Emergency Medical Services (EMS) week

• School t-shirt contests

• A mannequin challenge video

• Parents of teen drives courses

• Responsible beverage service education courses

While the Minnesota Department of Transportation does track traffic fatality numbers and locations, it’s unlikely they would intervene with engineering changes unless a pattern unrelated to human behavior was discovered. She noted, however, that lighting changes and other road improvement initiatives have been key in recent years to reducing the number of road deaths.

In other business, the board:

• Approved the minutes of the May 2 county board work session and budget-to-actual meeting.

• Authorized payment of warrants in the amount of $365,632.57.

• Tabled a decision of appointments to the County Park and Recreation Commission.

• Listened to an update on county highway maintenance projects from assistant engineer Matt Pellinen.

• Accepted recommendations from the Itasca County Mental Health Advisory Council. The county will take those recommendations under consideration for possible further action at a later date.