Local author releases second book in trilogy

× Expand photo submitted

By Kitty Mayo

Local Bovey author, Margo Hansen, has come out with another novel, this one a second in her Tall Timber trilogy. “Only Beloved” is book number two in a Christian Fiction/Historical Romance genre, and Hansen will be in area stores for book signings this week.

Following “Greatly Beloved”, this trilogy plays out its story in Grand Rapids around the turn of the 19th century. Officially released Aug. 23, Hansen says that the book has its share of cliff-hangers, humor, and local history.

Previously, Hansen completed a five book series called “A Newly Weds Series,” set in the late-1800’s of the Minnesota frontier.

Housewife, mother, grandmother are the jobs that Hansen puts at the top of her resume, “And I love the job!” she said, calling writing something she does for fun. Behind the fun, however, is a gospel message that Hansen is very serious about. “The gospel message plays a big part in my stories. I don’t preach in my books, but the message is clear,” Hansen said.

“Some people might prefer a book with a little smut in it, but mine don’t have that,” Hansen said good-naturedly. Instead, she enjoys that her books can be given as a gift to daughters or granddaughters without having to worry that they might contain inappropriate subject matter.

However, even without some racier elements, her books are packed with excitement: mystery, kidnapping, murder and adventure. Geared to women of all ages, Hansen added that men are also expressing interest in reading her books.

Featuring the main character, Delaney Dunn, who in the newest book runs into the young man she knew as a 11child in Book One, the story follows now 18-year-old Delaney as she leaves the family farm to take a job in town.

“I get into the book and take on the character of the person I’m writing about,” Hansen stated. So much so, that she sometimes becomes very emotionally invested in the story she is working on.

“My husband came in one time and I was crying, and asked me why,” stated Hansen, who told him that she was in the middle of a sad part. “‘But you are writing it!’ he said. ‘I know!’ Hansen says of her ability to lose herself in the narrative.

A lifelong resident of the Iron Range, Hansen is an avid reader, and started her writing career 20 years ago when she realized she wanted to rewrite the end of a novel that she found disappointing.

When her own children were in their teens, they pushed her to write more books, wanting to find out more about the story with which they had grown familiar. She still finds inspiration from her children who continue to encourage her to go on writing.

While her books are works of fiction, Hansen relies heavily on research, and for this book spent a great deal of time finding out about the area’s history of logging camps. A lover of history, she explored the Forest History Center, the Itasca Historical Society and the Gilbert Mansion.

Find Hansen in Grand Rapids at The Village Bookstore Friday, Aug. 26 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and at Inspirations Christian Bookstore on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and later that same day in Virginia at the Village Inn Restaurant from 3 to 5 p.m. for book-signing events.

According to Kathy McCarty, staff at The Village Bookstore, Hansen’s books are worth coming in for, and meeting the author only adds to the experience. “Margo’s books are full of romance and mystery, and she is a delightful, creative lady,” said McCarty.

Her books can also be found for sale through her publisher, Tate Publishing, Amazon, and Barnes and Noble.

Hansen’s final book of the trilogy is planned for release by this Christmas, and is called “Brother Beloved.” The third book will delve even further into life in the logging camps.