LP saying little about siding plant investment

By Kitty Mayo

With paper mills shutting down and reducing production, the forest products industry has slowed in the last few years, leaving Minnesota with excess wood supply. Louisiana Pacific Corp. (LP) is taking a hard look at picking up slack in the area’s wood market.

Developing plans for a new production plant in Northeastern Minnesota has been a months-long process for the company, with state planners hoping for new investment. If it occurs, the new LP plant would produce SmartSide composite wood exterior home siding, a proven product for the firm.

Initially, LP took a serious look at expanding at its Two Harbors plant, which was established more than three decades ago. LP could have added a second line to quickly increase production to meet market demand. Company officials have said little, but State Sen. Tom Bakk (DFL-Cook) indicated those plans fell through last May when LP decided the local wood supply was insufficient.

“It’s a challenge at Two Harbors because wood starts getting pretty far away,” Bakk said.

At that point, LP began to look at Hoyt Lakes, site of ALLETE Inc.’s Laskin Energy Park. The firm was offered incentives by the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board, St. Louis County and ALLETE. The company appears to have abandoned that option.

Meanwhile, the former Norbord plant in Cook attracted LP’s interest, but due to a non-compete covenant did not look like it would be an option. Now, with better infrastructure in place at Cook and a deal worked out through a plant swap in October 2016, the covenant has been released and LP might choose that site for eventual development.

Cook is situated at the center of what Bakk calls “Minnesota’s wood basket.” He said it offers a better trucking route and in-place infrastructure than Hoyt Lakes.

LP has been simultaneously assessing an expansion in Quebec, Canada, leaving everyone to speculate whether Minnesota or Canada will be first to see the start-up of a new siding plant.

The IRRRB currently is in a holding pattern. Commissioner Mark Phillips said he remains optimistic despite disappointment that a decision did not come out of LP’s board meeting the first week of February as expected.

“We were waiting patiently for an answer, and the answer was they are waiting for three more months. So, we will keep waiting patiently,” Phillips said, adding that as soon as details are available, IRRRB will be making an assistance proposal to LP.

LP has already invested in cleaning up and prepping the Cook site. Phillips said that while a near term investment would be better for Minnesota, he believes one is inevitable.

“It’s a question of sequence. They just haven’t decided which plant they will build out first,” Phillips said, adding that he has confidence in the company’s lengthy history in Minnesota.

At first glance, the Quebec plant could be ready for production more rapidly. It appears, however, the Cook plant would have fewer problems with workforce and wood acquisition.

Bakk’s understanding is that LP plans to get both the Cook plant and Quebec plant under construction simultaneously, with both likely to produce siding before the end of 2019. The burning question on the minds of stakeholders is which one will start first.

Years in the making, Bakk said this deal has been on his radar for the last three and a half years. When first meeting with LP to discuss their growing siding business, it appeared a new investment in Minnesota was in the offing. Then LP opened a ready-to-go plant in Swan Lake, Manitoba. Bakk said LP has struggled to find enough workers at that remote location to reach to the sought after production level. In December of 2015, Bakk flew to LP’s home base in Nashville, Tenn.

“I knew then they were really serious about building here. Every executive was in the room when I got there,” Bakk said.

Last year, he guided an economic development incentive package for the project through the legislature. His goal, he said, was to avoid being outbid by Michigan. The incentives included $3 million a year for 10 years as long as LP produced at last 400,000 tons of siding annually. Bakk said he modeled that incentive on similar ones offered to ethanol and corn growers in the past, which received bipartisan support.

“All the members of the legislature understood that we have to do more to diversify the economy up there when the ore plants shut down,” Bakk said.

Anxiety over seeing a tangible start date is mounting. Nonetheless, Bakk said that he feels project enthusiasm continues. Still concerned that the next recession could jeopardize the project, Bakk noted that housing improvements ebb and flow with the economy.

“If the country goes into an economic downturn, people don’t replace their siding,” Bakk said.

Meanwhile, LP representatives are still evaluating their options, taking extra time to assess the most beneficial place to invest company resources.

“LP is not a huge company,” said Bakk, “so when they talk about making a major expansion of this type, it’s a major investment and they want to look at everything very carefully.”

Officials of publicly traded LP are not revealing when they will make a decision, but it’s believed it will be made by the end of summer.

During the corporation’s Feb. 8 earnings call, Chief Executive Curt Stevens made only a passing comment that indirectly indicated they are waiting for more information.

“We are completing our engineering and operational analysis for the next siding mill. We continue to evaluate the sites’ capabilities, workforce availability and wood supply,” said LP Director of Corporate Affairs Mark Morrison.