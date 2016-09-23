Lynch chosen as ICC Foundation/Alumni Director

The Board of the Itasca Community College Foundation announces that it has hired Susan Lynch as Foundation/Alumni Director.

Confirmed on Aug. 17, the appointment officially combines what were previously two separate positions, in alignment with the merging of the ICC Foundation and the ICC Alumni Association boards. A single board will now work with one director, allowing information and processes to flow through a single channel. “Streamlining our operations is an enjoyable challenge,” says Lynch. “Having just one board will make us more nimble and effective.”

Lynch, who was hired as Director of Alumni Relations when Beth Anderson retired in October 2015, had additionally taken on the role of Interim Foundation Director in February 2016 upon the resignation of previous Director Janet Neurauter.

Board Chair Cindy Feyder reports that Lynch’s familiarity with and success in both roles contributed to her selection for the combined position. “We’re so fortunate that she was our Interim Director,” she says. “I can’t imagine a better fit.”

Lynch says her connection with alumni will serve the Foundation well. As a graduate of Grand Rapids Senior High, Itasca Community College, and the College of St. Scholastica, Lynch will be able to successfully connect with alumni and local businesses.