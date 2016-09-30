Magnetation, contractors at odds over lease amendment request

By Beth Bily

For the last week and one-half, the Itasca County Commissioners have been caught between the proverbial rock and hard place.

At issue is a request from iron ore recovery company, Magnetation, to waiver default for four leases in effect at its operations near Grand Rapids. The company has been under Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection since May of last year, following a rapid drop in iron ore prices.

Magnetation executives contend that they have a potential buyer for the company’s assets but argue that waiving default provisions in the leases is a necessary prerequisite for a sale.

Magnetation management first came to a board work session on Tuesday, Sept. 20, asking for a waiver of default under its current long-term leases with the county. Environmental and Land Manager Michael Twite told commissioners that without amended leases, the sale wasn’t likely to go through and the company would enter a liquidation process. A company wind-down plan was unveiled in August.

While commissioners are anxious to facilitate a sale and preserve the 197 Magnetation jobs in the county, contractors, who are collectively owed about $23 million for the construction of Plant 4, counter that the request could come at their expense. Mechanics liens are in place, however, financial creditors claims would take precedent over those of contractors.

At three special county board meetings held within the last 10 days, commissioners heard opposing arguments about the importance of continuing operations at Magnetation and the importance of compensation for the contractors who built Plant 4.

Attorneys Paul Ratelle and Aaron Dean each represent several contractors owed millions by Magnetation. Both have called for the board to either table or deny Magnetation’s request for default waiver. They contend that Magnetation has not negotiated in good faith with contractors.

“If they’re (the prospective buyer) allowed to assume these leases and default is waived, what does this do to the county?” Ratelle asked commissioners on Sept. 20, adding that contractors who are owed employ far more persons than Magnetation.

Magnetation CEO Larry Lehtinen countered that granting the lease amendment request wouldn’t impact the lien-holders ability to collect.

“If you don’t act today, the value creation of the waste rock (we mine) will go somewhere else – likely eastern Canada,” Lehtinen told commissioners last Friday. “You will not impact the rights of lien holders to collect. Some judge will ultimately determine that. This (default waiver) at least gives us a chance.”

Initially, Magnetation offered contractors a settlement of 4 cents on the dollar up front and 20 percent to be paid by promissory note over a four-year period with interest. Only a few contractors, which are owed amounts ranging from $19,000 to $4 million, had agreed to those terms.

In a surprise move, Lehtinen doubled his offer last week to 10 percent up front and 40 percent through a promissory note payable over four years with interest.

Lehtinen’s new offer led commissioners to the conclusion that there’s room for further negotiation. At the second continuation meeting Monday, Commissioner Leo Trunt asked if Lehtinen was able to double his offer on the spot “why can’t progress be made?”

Attorneys for the contractors argue that Magnetation’s claim that they need immediate action on the matter of lease amendments aren’t true. Both Ratelle and Dean contend that the lease amendments are a “bargaining” chip that would allow Magnetation to better its negotiating position in sale talks. They also point to a recently granted continuance of Magnetation’s bankruptcy hearing proceedings as evidence that time does exist.

“My clients are owed about 30 percent of the bill for Plant 4,” said Dean on Monday. “Magnetation had in their back pocket all along to file a motion for continuance. Through July 31 of 2016, Magnetation incurred and spent $28.5 million (in attorney fees) to try to not pay the contractors. For every dollar they owe the contractors they were willing to spend more than a dollar to not pay.”

Board Chair Rusty Eichorn agreed that contractors should be given every opportunity to collect on the debt.

The offer made by Lehtinen “it’s not even a Band-Aid on an open wound. It’s salt in an open wound,” said Eichorn. “The rush to get this plant up and running by January of 2015 was met five months later by a bankruptcy filing. There are contractors that might not weather this storm.”

While commissioners took no action on Magnetation’s request, they did listen to a plea from Magnetation Vice President David Chappie before recessing on Monday.

“I feel terrible about this whole thing. The contractors did a great job,” said Chappie. “But if Magnetation doesn’t go forward, these contractors are going to lose out, our employees are going to lose… families are going to move elsewhere. Without these leases, Magnetation will not go forward.”

“We value Magnetation and what they’ve done – we just want an amicable agreement,” said Trunt said at the close of Monday’s session. “Take that message back to your buyer.”

The board opted for yet another continuance on Magnetation’s request, which will take place Friday, Sept. 30 at 3:30 p.m. Magnetation’s Global Settlement Agreement hearing, originally scheduled for Sept. 27 was continued to Tuesday, Oct. 4.

The company, which is a joint venture of Magnetation, Inc. and AK Steel, owns iron ore mining recovery plants in Keewatin, Bovey and Grand Rapids as well as an iron pelletizing plant in Reynolds, Ind. Magnetation, Inc. also owns a joint venture plant with Steel Dynamics in Chisholm. On the Iron Range, Keewatin, Bovey and Chisholm operations have been idled.