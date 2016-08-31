Magnetation may close Plant 4; New investment still being sought

By Beth Bily

It was an idea for which the timing initially seemed perfect.

A small company formed in 2006 had a big idea – take iron ore tailings from previous mining operations and extract the remaining iron using a separation process developed by a local research scientist. Dubbed Magnetation, the start-up soon took its idea from development phase into operation and expanded at a pace more rapid that anyone predicted.

As with any start-up, there were bumps in the road. The original method that was to be used to extract the iron from waste rock was known as the Ferrous Wheel, and while it worked, it didn’t work well enough to produce iron ore concentrates at a pace rapid enough to facilitate growth.

Entrepreneur and engineer Larry Lehtinen, who took over as CEO in 2008, and his team went back to the drawing board and developed the Rev3 Separator, which proved to be the needed technology solution.

When Lehtinen first approached the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board in 2007, he envisioned a small, portable operation that would extract iron from tailings basins then move along to the next. At that time, he suggested the company would employ 19 workers and a few contract employees once fully operational. Magnetation would begin its iron ore extraction at an abandoned tailings basin near Keewatin.

By the end of 2014 the company had large mining and processing facilities in both Bovey/Taconite (Plant 2) and just north of Grand Rapids (Plant 4). The company also had constructed a pellet plant in Reynolds, Indiana and had a joint venture operation in Chisholm. The scrappy little start-up wasn’t so little anymore. The company had invested more than $700 million and employed 415, according to a report to the Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce that year. AK Steel had become a minority owner of Magnetation LLC, bringing capital to the new company.

The good news kept rolling in. Because Magnetation mined in brownfield areas, it was required by law to have only scram permits, which can be approved in months rather than years. The company even developed its own term to describe its rapid growth – Mag-Time.

But Mag-Time growth came at a price – Magnetation was a leveraged company. Debt, however, wasn’t the worst problem the company faced. Beginning in 2015, massive oversupply and steel dumping forced iron ore prices to levels far lower than any industry analyst could have anticipated.

Like other mining companies in the region, Magnetation began to pare back operations, first idling its Keewatin operation, then shuttering the Bovey plant. While iron ore prices have recovered somewhat, to current levels of about $60/ton, it appears that won’t be enough.

“If iron ore prices were at $100/ton we wouldn’t be having this conversation,” said Rep. Tom Anzelc, chair of the Iron Range delegation, of the company’s current situation.

In May of last year, the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. AK Steel was ready to walk away – only a judge’s order in Dec. 2015 kept production rolling. A bankruptcy judge ordered AK Steel to adhere to its contract to buy iron ore from Magnetation despite the fact that it could get the commodity elsewhere at a lower price.

But now, without new investment, the company has announced that it will wind down operations at its Grand Rapids plant and its processing facility in Indiana. The facilities employ 160 and 165, respectively, according to executives. If new investment or a buyer isn’t found by Sept. 30, the company will begin the shutdown process.

Can shutdown be avoided?

Magnetation executives haven’t given up the fight for survival just yet. Although he declined to provide details, Magnetation President Matt Lehtinen said that talks are underway with potential investors. The wind-down settlement agreement was put in place to protect creditors if investment can’t be found.

“Magnetation LLC’s flux pellets are some of the highest quality flux pellets in the market. We entered into this settlement agreement to protect our stakeholders in the event an investor is not secured to emerge from bankruptcy as a going concern,” said Matt Lehtinen in a prepared statement. “Now that this agreement is in place, our sole focus is to continue to safely produce and ship high quality pellets until the operations potentially shutdown and work closely with several interested parties that are currently evaluating an investment into Magnetation LLC to avoid a shutdown of our plants.”

Local stakeholders who’ve long cheered for the success of the company aren’t shocked by the recent turn of events.

“At this point in time, with all the stuff that’s been crippling the industry, I suspect that no one is surprised” by the announcement, said Grand Rapids Area Chamber President Bud Stone.

A different outcome is still possible, yet Stone lamented the turn of fortune that sent the former regional business superstar to bankruptcy.

“It’s a bad deal,” said Stone. “A couple of years ago their future looked so bright.”