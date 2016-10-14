Magnetation operations to wind down

SRNF Report

A federal bankruptcy judge approved a settlement agreement last Thursday that will wind down operations at Magnetation’s Plant 4 near Grand Rapids and its pellet plant in Reynolds, Ind.

Thursday’s proceeding was a continuation of Magnetation’s Global Settlement Agreement hearing, which lasted all day Tuesday, Oct. 4 without final resolution.

Magnetation President Matt Lehtinen said the company will turn its attention to an orderly discontinuation of production.

“This morning the Bankruptcy Court approved a motion to wind down the Magnetation LLC estate and terminate the pellet purchase agreement with AK Steel,” said Lehtinen in a prepared statement. “Now, our focus shifts to safely shutting down the pellet plant and Plant 4 in order to preserve their value for a potential buyer of the plants.”

The settlement agreement calls for AK Steel to pay $32 million to end its pellet accord with Magnetation. Proceeds will be distributed to some of the company’s creditors. Assets of the company also will be liquidated to pay off some its debts, which are estimated to be about $1 billion.

It’s unknown at this point what the outcome will be for the dozens of contractors still owed a combined total of $23 million for the construction of Plant 4. Those contractors had opposed a request by Magnetation to Itasca County to amend its surface leases and waive default, which executives said was essential to securing new investment. The county board did not act on the request. Company executives reported to the Itasca County Board on Sept. 30 that there was no investment offer on the table.

Lehtinen thanked those who supported the company in the past as well as expressing hope that operations could again continue under new ownership. “We are grateful for the contributions of the hundreds and hundreds of people over the last five years on this pioneering effort. We are hopeful that a buyer of the plants will be secured so that all stakeholders can look forward to a better future.”