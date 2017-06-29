Mandich resigns as county commissioner; DeNucci, Venema plan to run

By Kitty Mayo

Citing health reasons, Mark Mandich offered a letter of resignation to the Itasca County Board of Commissioners on June 20, 2017.

Mandich had been the county commissioner for District 5 for almost two decades, an area that includes Nashwauk, Keewatin, Marble, Calumet and and several townships.

County Administrator Brett Skyles says that the board accepted the resignation with deep regret.

“Commissioner Mandich has served the citizens and staff of Itasca County with distinction and honor for over 18 years, his leadership and experience will be sorely missed,” Skyles stated.

Upon accepting Mandich’s resignation the board voted to appoint commissioner Leo Trunt as vice chair through 2017 in Mandich’s stead.

Board chair commissioner Terry Snyder says that he knew Mandich in two roles, and always appreciated his input. “In my law enforcement career I reported to him, and as a counterpart and in all those years of service he represented the best interests of Itasca County,” Snyder stated.

It was those many years of experience that Snyder says benefited the county the most.

“In the course of those years there have been some hard decisions to make, and because of Mark’s seniority he knew the ins and the outs of the system and was able to think through the issues and come to great results,” Snyder stated.

With Mandich’s term set to expire in 2018, the one year remaining in his term will be filled by a special election.

According to Itasca County Auditor/Treasurer, Jeff Walker, filings for the special election will be open for two weeks from Aug. 1 to Aug. 15. If only two candidates file for the position the special election will be held on October 24. However, if three or more candidates contest the seat a primary election will be held, followed by a general election on Jan. 9, 2018.

In an early bid for the open seat, Ben DeNucci has announced that he will be filing as a candidate for county commissioner in the upcoming election.

The current mayor of Nashwauk, DeNucci’s two-year term with the city is set to expire at the end of 2018. If he wins the commissioner’s seat, DeNucci would have to resign as mayor.

“I give my heart and soul to that role (as mayor), this has been a thoughtful and difficult decision,” DeNucci said.

However, DeNucci says that the move to commissioner would broaden his reach to have a positive impact on cities and townships throughout the district. “I feel like we need a visible and active leader in the commissioner role that is going to continue the effort to make all the cities and townships in the district viable,” DeNucci stated.

DeNucci’s candidacy has won the endorsement of the United Steelworkers Local 2660.

A candidate for the 2016 Minnesota State House of Representatives 6A DFL primary, DeNucci says that despite losing to Rep. Julie Sandstede he gained experience that will aid him as a commissioner should he win.

Lawrence Lake Township Chairperson Casey Venema also has announced that he will file for the vacated commissioner seat.

Venema has lived in Lawrence Lake Township for the past 26 years.

He has worked for a number of years in both the timber and mining industries and has owned his own weld shop for the past 10 years.

“I worked in the timber industry for 18 years and have been in mining now for the last 14 years. I really want to give back to my community and to all industries in Itasca County.”

In addition to his experience in township government, Venema has served on the Greenway Joint Rec Board for eight years.