Mandich resigns from commissioner post

On Tuesday, Itasca County Commissioner Mark Mandich announced his resignation from elected office, effective immediately. Health issues have been rumored to be the reason for the departure.

Mandich has served as a commissioner for the past 18 years. His term will expire in 2018. Because there is more than one year left on his term, his resignation will prompt a special election, the details of which have yet to be determined.

Mandich represented commissioner District 5, which encompasses the northeast quadrant of Itasca County including the cities of Nashwauk, Keewatin, Marble and Calumet.

In a prepared statement, County Administrator Brett Skyles acknowledged his years of service. “Commissioner Mandich has served the citizens and staff of Itasca County with distinction and honor for over 18-years, his leadership and experience will be sorely missed. The County Board wishes Commissioner Mandich only the best in his future endeavors.”