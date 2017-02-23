Marble City Council: published February 23, 2016

At last week’s meeting of the Marble City Council, Street Supervisor Mark Castellano and Street Personnel Sam Kolar provided the council with a set of specifications and quotes for a loader, which the council requested at the last meeting. The council approved a loader be purchased from Nortrax for $156,017. The loader is one size up from the current loader with a four-yard bucket. The loader will be electronically monitored by Nortrax. Terms of the purchase are a seven-year loan and a 3.2 percent interest rate.

The council approved a request from Robert Staydohar to attend an annual training conference March 6-9.

It was noted that the skating rink doors have been replaced and are working properly.

In zoning related matters, the council approved one permit for a 24 x 28 garage.

The council approved payment to Service Master and Rapid Rooter for a total of $2,724.86 at the request of a resident. The charges stemmed from an underground pipe breakage, resulting in six inches of water flooding the residents’ basement.

The council engaged in a short discussion on Kate Street. There is little the city can do to permanently fix the street at this point in time due to prohibitive cost. Grant funding could be a long-term option for Kate Street in the future.

Issues have surfaced regarding payments to engineering firm SEH for the city’s watermain project. Clerk Tracey Schwartz will review charges with the firm before any more payments are made.

In other business, the council:

• Approved the regular minutes of the Jan. 9 council meeting and January bills/payroll.

• Approved a donation to First Call for Help in the amount of $250 to be paid from the charitable gambling fund.

• Tabled a decision on a what to do with a forfeited property located at 103 Ethel Street until market value can be determined.

• Listened to resident concerns regarding animal defecation within the city. A resident requested the city purchase a dog “poop station.” Councilors agreed that action needs to taken to address the issue of residents who let their dogs defecate and don’t clean it up. City officials will look into pricing and agreed to purchase one, and possibly more stations if results are favorable.