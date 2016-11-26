Marble City Council: published November 24, 2016

At last week’s meeting of the Marble City Council, officials discussed the possibility of replacing the city’s street lights with LEDs as they go out. Street Commissioner Mark Castellano is checking pricing per light and will report back to the council. The council also discussed plugged toilets at the city rink. There was some speculation that digging from the watermain project might have caused the problem. City employees will continue to look for the cause.

A property with piled garbage also generated discussion. City officials have been in contact and are working with the individual. The city gave the man until Tuesday, Nov. 22 to get rid of the garbage. If remedial action is not taken by that date, the council will discuss the next course of action.

In other business, the council:

• Hired four skating rink attendants.

• Tabled a decision on proposed legal services.

• Canvassed and approved totals from the Nov. 8 election.

• Discussed the annual Santa Bags. This year, fruit was ordered from a Greenway choir member. The student was present to thank the council for the order.

• Approved the CIRI Brownfield Agreement.

• Noted that the annual city Christmas party will be held Dec. 4, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Greenway Township Hall.