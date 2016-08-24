Marble City Council: published August 25, 2016

At last week’s meeting of the Marble City Council, officials handled a number of routine items of business.

Business approved by councilors included:

• Approving the consent agenda, regular minutes of the July 11, 2016 council meeting and July bills and payroll.

• Passing a motion to pay SEH for water main project.

• Council member Al Guddeck noted that lots of cars parked on streets with no current license. Council is looking into the issue and recommends calling police/towing them. Councilors also noted that there are properties within the city that aren’t being mowed. These owners will be sent letters.

• Noting that the Greenway Fire Department will be holding a gun raffle Oct. 15 at the fire hall.

• Approving a fence request for 106 Jesse St.

• Noting that hydrant flushing would take place Aug. 16 and 17.

• Noting that a complaint was received that the ground around Johnson Drive where dirt has been refilled is looking really wet and not drying up. The council is looking into the issue.