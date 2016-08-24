Marble City Council: published August 25, 2016

    At last week’s meeting of the Marble City Council, officials handled a number of routine items of business. 

    Business approved by councilors included:

    • Approving the consent agenda, regular minutes of the July 11, 2016 council meeting and July bills and payroll.

    • Passing a motion to pay SEH for water main project.

    • Council member Al Guddeck noted that lots of cars parked on streets with no current license. Council is looking into the issue and recommends calling police/towing them. Councilors also noted that there are properties within the city that aren’t being mowed. These owners will be sent letters.

    • Noting that the Greenway Fire Department will be holding a gun raffle Oct. 15 at the fire hall.

    • Approving a fence request for 106 Jesse St.

    • Noting that hydrant flushing would take place Aug. 16 and 17.

    • Noting that a complaint was received that the ground around Johnson Drive where dirt has been refilled is looking really wet and not drying up. The council is looking into the issue.

www.colerainebank.com
www.palmedicalsystems.net
L&M
http://www.rapidsford.net/Express2.0/index.php