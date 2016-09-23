At last week’s meeting of the Marble City Council, officials reported that a levy increase for next year doesn’t seem likely. Councilors set a preliminary budget at $198,477, the same as this year’s budget.

A business in town requested that a curb on Main Street be painted yellow. Councilors didn’t see a problem with the request.

New tires are needed on the city pickup. Street Commissioner Mark Castellano got bids. Council approved low bid of $812.25 to Acheson Tire. The bid does include sales tax and the amount will be lowered once the tax is taken off the total. The council also gave Castellano approval to get bids for a new cordless drill.

Councilors authorized a permit to build a garage. The matter did receive some discussion prior to approval, however. Several years ago the property owner(s) poured a slab which was to be for a garage but a house was built instead. Councilors agreed that the current property owner was not responsible but wanted to ensure the property meets state code.

City officials authorized depletion of the water fund to pay for water main work completed by Casper Construction. The city will repay the fund when reimbursed by IRRRB grant monies.

• Denied a request from the Itasca County Historical Society for a donation.

• Discussed repairs that need to be made to city hall.

• Discussed the large ruts in Johnson Ave. after Casper Construction refilled following completion of the water main projects. The council gave Castellano permission to call Casper to see what can be done to fix the problem.