Marble City Council: published October 29, 2016

At last week’s meeting of the Marble City Council, officials discussed work that needs to be done at the Community Hall. A&M Construction of Hibbing was selected to do the work, which includes: drywall removal, insulation, new drywall installation.

Councilors noted that the building leaks during heavy rains, from underneath, rather than the roof. The council also authorized getting quotes for gutters. On another note, City Clerk Tracey Schwartz noted that they will be getting very little back on the two claims made on the town hall for poor construction.

In other business, the council:

• Approved the minutes of the Sept. 12 council meeting.

• Briefly discussed a dumpster in town that has had garbage blowing out of it on windy days. Officials will contact the owner and suggest he get a bigger dumpster.

• Approved a building permit for a non-permanent fence (39’ x 39’). Councilors also approved a permit for a 16’ x 12’ shed (10’ high).

• Authorized advertising for skating rink attendants for the 2016-17 season.

• Noted that the Greenway Fire Department gun raffle will be held on Oct. 15.

• Discussed a new business in town and possible construction that could be needed. Councilors will explore the matter further.

• Passed a motion recognizing National Hunger and Homeless Awareness Week, Nov. 12-20, 2016.

• Discussed the town Christmas Party put on annually by the local Girls Scouts. Local charitable gambling organizations will be approached for donations. No date has yet been set.