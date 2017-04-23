Marble City Council: published April 20, 2017

At last week’s meeting of the Marble City Council, Street Supervisor Mark Castellano asked the council to authorize temporary summer help for the department. The council approved casual labor (up to 66 days) for summer.

Castellano also suggested the council to create a policy dealing with change orders. The council approved a policy that requires change orders for projects with $1,250 or more in overage charges.

In other business, the council:

• Approved the regular minutes of the March 13 meeting and March bills/payroll.

• Noted that a 2011 Ford Ranger was purchased for $18,120. The truck has 39,000 miles on it. The council also authorized selling the old truck/plow on Do-Bid. Proceeds from the sale will be used to purchase a plow for the new truck.

• Conducted a short discussion on the pay schedule for Casper Construction for the watermain project and work done at the waste water plant. The council agreed to not pay until bills were received with the totals owed. They also agreed to hold $1,671.99 until a patch was done by the skating rink. The council will contact SEH to make sure the bills are accurate.

• Noted that the Greenway Day of Caring will be held May 18, 2017. Council approved a donation of $100 to the group in exchange for work to be completed for the city.

• Declined a donation request from the Greenway Class of 2017 for an end of school trip. The council expressed a preference for such donation requests to be made in person at a council meeting.

• Discussed ordering Ag Lime for the baseball field. The city is looking into where to purchase this product.

• Discussed the possibility of leasing the old cable tower. City officials will investigate the matter.