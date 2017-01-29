Marble revises late utility payment policy

At the January meeting of the Marble City Council, a lengthy discussion took place on how late utility payments are handled due to an incident that happened last month. Effective immediately, door hangers will go out the last Monday of each month. A late fee of $20 plus a hanger fee of $25 will be added to any resident utility payment that is past due.

The council also discussed equipment needs. The city needs a new loader, which was not budgeted for. The council will seek bids for the loader after Street Supervisor Mark Castellano provides exact specifications.

A 25-year new franchise agreement was approved with Minnesota Energy Partners to provide natural gas service to the city.

In other business, the council:

• Approved regular minutes of the Dec. 12, 2016 council meeting and approved payment of December bills and payroll.

• Approved the replacement of two new doors and hardware at the skating rink.

• Noted that the Gun/4-Wheeler raffle will take place May 6 at the Greenway Fire Hall. The city told the fire department that they would be available if help was needed with plowing.

• Approved a $200 donation request from the Greenway Fire Dept. to help offset expenses related to delivering the Christmas candy bags.

• Passed a motion was made to accept the annual designations for the city.

• Noted that a letter of thanks was sent to Ron and Connie Gangl for their generous donation of $697.00 for the Christmas candy bags.