MDI breaks ground on new Hibbing facility

by Alli Bily

Approximately 100 employees, community members, local politicians and other stakeholders gathered in Hibbing on June 6 to celebrate the groundbreaking of a new Minnesota Diversified Industries (MDI) facility.

MDI, a non-profit company, manufactures and assembles corrugated plastic used in various applications. Its primary customer is the United States Postal Service, which purchases postal totes from the company. The USPS contract accounts for about 90 percent of its business.

The non-profit company offers those with disabilities the opportunity for a job with both fair pay and fair hours, although many without disabilities work at MDI as well.

Recent success experienced in both the production of their products and high quality working conditions, prompted the MDI expansion project.

“Our employees deserve a state-of-the-art facility to work in, our efficiency will improve and as a result of this expansion 100 local jobs will be created over the next 10 years,” said MDI CEO Peter McDermott.

The new 34,000 square foot facility will carry a total price tag of nearly $5 million.

State Rep. Julie Sandstede, DFL – Hibbing, echoed the comments made by McDermott. She added that she was happy to be at the event and that the employees had worked hard and earned this new facility.

The new Hibbing facility is expected to open to operations in early 2018.

MDI also has operations in Deer River, Cohasset, Grand Rapids and St. Paul.