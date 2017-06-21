Meeting addresses Pokegama Lake issues

By Kitty Mayo

An invitation from the Greater Pokegama Lake Association (GPLA) brought a notable visitor from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to Grand Rapids this week, Colonel Samuel Calkins. Calkins is the commander of the St. Paul District of the USACE.

Jeff Steer, USACE’s northern headwaters section supervisor says they wanted to participate in the event to discuss their operations on the Mississippi headwaters.

“We do need to review our operation procedures because of changes with development on the lakes and river,” Steer said.

President of the GPLA, Patty Gould-St. Aubin, says Calkins’ presentation to the lake association and public marked an important meeting of information and resources that could affect the lake’s future health.

“The GPLA has been looking at issues affecting Pokegama Lake and with so much important real estate on the water we want to see it protected,” Gould-St. Aubin stated.

Gould-St. Aubin’s love of Pokegama Lake started when she was just four years old and her family owned a cabin there. Living near the lake for 19 years, and now a resident of the lake shore, she says that advocating for a healthy watershed is heart-felt work.

Pokegama’s status as a link in the chain to the Mississippi River strikes Gould-St. Aubin as demonstrating the ripple effect of impacts throughout water systems.

“Industry on the Mississippi river affects Pokegama, and we have to protect it for the recreational value it has to Itasca County,” Gould-St. Aubin said.

Gould-St. Aubin submitted a list of topics to Calkins’ office that she says the GPLA wants to see addressed, including aquatic invasive species, water level fluctuations, and erosion control. “All we really want from the USACE is to find out how we can work together to prevent problems in the future,” she said, adding that bringing public awareness to watershed health is of primary importance.

Calkins responded with an hour presentation covering the topics, outlining the USACE’s responsibilities in regard to Pokegama.

Covering 95 percent of Minnesota, part of Wisconsin, and northeastern North Dakota, the St. Paul District of the Army Corp’s responsibilities include, issuing permits for work in wetlands and rivers, wildlife habitat restoration, natural disaster emergency response, and reservoir levels.

Through a series of dams, both up- and downstream from Pokegama, the USACE has managed water levels since the 1880’s.

Confirmed last year in Lake Winnibigoshish, starry stonewort is another invasive plant species, such as Eurasian watermilfoil, that has the potential to foul waters in Minnesota.

“We want the Corps to help mitigate AIS, we want to contain things before they become a large problem here,” Gould-St. Aubin stated. With its intensely developed shoreline, and heavy use by boaters, Pokegama is at especially high risk for AIS problems that could have a negative impact on property values.

The USACE, through collaboration with municipalities and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, does operate AIS wash stations at boat launches on Gull and Leech lakes.

Unfortunately, the USACE told the GPLA that since they do not own major access on Pokegama Lake, they have no plans to develop an AIS program there.

On a seasonal basis the USACE explained that they draw water down each October at Pokegama by three feet from its optimal level to reduce flooding from spring runoff. From May to October the USACE said they work hard to keep the water level within a six-inch band. “It will fluctuate a little, but typically it’s fairly stable,” Steer said.

However, fluctuating water levels can be problematic to manage, especially when a lot of rain falls in a short amount of time. At times like that, Steer says the USACE relies on research that regulates water levels in a manner intended to share the burden of runoff.

“We try to shut down the gates at Winnie and Leech otherwise the river level affects the sewer in Grand Rapids, but then we need to monitor the levels for affecting the sewer system in Aitkin. The rivers can only handle so much without causing major flooding elsewhere,” Steer stated.

Steer says that as an organization the USACE accepts as many invitations as possible from lake associations and other interested groups, taking the opportunity to reach out to stakeholders and develop good working relationships.

Recognizing that what happens in the Pokegama Lake area has affects downstream, Gould-St. Aubin believes that getting out information to everyone is imperative for understanding the interconnectedness of the waterway. “We don’t just live on or visit the lake, we all share a responsibility,” she stated.

The GPLA is planning to use this event as a springboard to bring a series of water education events to the public in the future.